Knowing what you know right now, with hindsight.....

Barkley is the best RB that has worn a Giant uniform in my lifetime. I go back to the 60's and Jones looks like Eli and can run which Eli couldn't. Hopefully they both can stay healthy and next year lets make more improvements to the Defense.
I probably would not draft him again. Seems like a great guy, obviously a great talent but the position is so unimportant and you can find great players all over the draft. Not Saquon Barkley level players, but good enough to win and cheaper.
Look at Nick Chubb. Same draft, 33 picks later, amazing player in his own right. You can’t convince me the Giants are significantly better off with Barkley than they would be with Chubb.
But who to draft instead? I don’t know. Denzel Ward or Quenton Nelson I guess.
and I think Barkley is incredible. Granted Chubb just tore an ACL, so we'll have to see the outcome of that, but history says the powerful defensive end that can rush the passer is going to have a longer, more impactful career than the tailback.
Allen looks legit and while he isn't the dominating presence at his position that Barkley is right now, he still can be down the road and it is a much more impactful position. I'm putting Jones and Darnold on equal footing at the moment but I can see Jones separating himself during the season. Darnold/Allen offers the higher ceiling for team impact but early returns have been as good as you could hope for from the Giants perspective.
A trade down last year (it was there with Darnold on the board and the Jets obviously going QB) was still the optimal move. Barkley may have been there and even if he wasn't, Chubb or Nelson would have made fine consolations. There were some good players taken at the top of the 2nd last year, the Colts took Braden Smith and Kemeko Turay with their extra 2s, both players would be starting here. Would you rather have Barkley or Nelson/Smith/Turay/Rock Ya Sin?
to pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson. Let's see when the weather changes if he can throw the ball.
Also, he looked great against 2 very bad defenses and looked only ok the last 2 games against better competition. The chiefs don't even have a great defense and he striggled against them. He still shows an inability to consistently fit balls into tight windows and misses a lot of pretty easy throws still. So he still has a lot of work to do as a passer
I think trading last years pick was the best option
and drafting Jones this year. I love Barkley and he is by far the best RB but now we have an injury and the longevity of a RB usually isnt long so I dont think the long term value on Barkley will be the best option. I think we could have gotten a lot more in terms of number of players than Barkley.
the Jets gave up the 6th pick and 3 2nd rounders. The Colts took Nelson at 6 and he most likely will be a 10 year player based off of how long OL generally last.
Lamar Jackson needs to show he can throw against a good defense
Everyone was riding high when he played Cards and Dolphins. Last two weeks he hasn't looked great throwing the football. His numbers got a little inflated late from a Snead garbage time big play TD. That defense has issues, they are going to need to throw to win games.
RE: We're still playing the wait and see game with Jackson?
The Ravens have an 8-4 record and one of the best offenses in the league since he's taken over at quarterback. He's making a massive difference on that team.
But at the same time we can call Jones the best player in this draft after two starts?
Just saying as an overall franchise QB, I don't love his prospects. That's my opinion...I don't understand what is so awful about it. They made the playoffs last year, lost at home and he showed he couldn't throw from the pocket when you make him and put pressure on him.
Jackson is a fun and exciting player. But so was RGIII for a season. They have similar qualities/body type/throwing issues. I am NOT saying he is going to turn out like RGIII where he just gets hurt all the time. But...I like Jones as a pocket passer better that can use his legs when needed.
sometimes you gotta take the long view on a player and not just look at what they've done in a short timespan. Just because Jackson is 8-4 doesn't mean he's going to be an awesome franchise QB. The way he plays, and his pocket possing ability, I just don't see long term success. They have to tailor the offense for him, much like skins had to do with RGIII
On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.
GT...he has played 4 games this year. I get he's on pace for that...cool. I'm talking about super bowl/playoff type throws from the pocket over and over again. He was a rookie and that definitely plays into it, but the playoff game last year was underwhelming.
I'm just telling you that you're employing two entirely different
If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.
Those numbers were pumped up playing Miami and Cards the first 2 weeks. His last 2 games he's been only ok. The guy is exciting. No doubt. But time will tell whether he can ever be an accurate thrower of the ball.
This second. Nope, would not change a thing. I said during the Tampa game. DJ will be RotY. 2 in a row, pretty fucking good, no? There are other good player in both draft but the character of these two, LOVE LOVE LOVE. The anti AppleFlowers. AppleFlower makes a good nickname for J Reese.
RE: I'm just telling you that you're employing two entirely different
If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.
I think L Jackson would have been a bust here. I do not think we would have had the courage to use him properly. I love L Jackson, we were not the right place for him.
I think we have more solid answers about the class three years ago - Mahomes is a superstar, Watson is a star, Trubisky probably won’t get a second contract with the Bears.
2018: I tend to think Baker is the real deal, but not perfect. I have no idea on Darnold. I think Allen will stick in Buffalo for a long time but will only be an average player, Rosen has been dealt a very difficult hand and I think it’s unlikely to work out but if he gets the right situation the third time around you never know.
2019: Who the hell knows at this point? I tend to think Kyler Murray is too small but we don’t know anything yet. I know we all love DJ today but he could still be a stone cold bust. Let it play out.
If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.
Dolphins. Some of the gambling podcasts I listen to are talking about throwing out all statistics against them this year. I actually love what the Ravens are doing, but until proven otherwise I'm not sure about Lamar Jackson.
He played a bunch of bottom of the barrel defenses last year and hasn't played a top 10 defense yet this year. In fact he has played the 3 worst defenses in the league Yards Against. Small sample size, but I want to see what he looks like against a top ten defense.
i think you are confused as to what my argument is with Jackson. Long term view - I don't think he will be a succesful pocket passer especially in the playoffs when you need to be. That doesn't mean he doesn't have crazy stats through 12 games...I'm sure he does. But the one game that actually means a whole lot more was the playoff game, and they forced him to throw, and he really disappointed.
In Barkley, you have arguably the best RB in the NFL. No brainer to take him. But...in lingers in the back of my head with regard to the value of taking a RB that high. I wouldn't be unhappy if we took Quentin Nelson or Baker Mayfield (if he dropped to us) instead.
Daniel Jones looks like the real deal, a potential franchise QB. I wouldn't exchange him for any other player in this year's draft at #6. And you know what, Dexter Lawrence looks like a great value too.
So saying that Jones is a "franchise QB" and Jackson isn't
Again, based on the overwhelming reaction to Jones after two games...if Jackson were a Giant BBI would look like Randy Marsh at his computer.
Yeah I don’t get the Jackson detractors. I was on the fence last year with him, needed to see more of him since he just wasn’t a good passer. But I have to give him a lot of credit, he must have worked his ass off because he’s a different QB this year.
I just think based on the overall view of the "franchise QB" model or whatever the fuck that means, that Jones will be more successful and will have more playoff success as a thrower of the ball. Not saying Jackson is like..a bad player. He's not, he's really exciting. But his style of play and actual throwing of the ball...I don't see that lasting or having much sustained impact past the point of putting up some awesome stats for stretches in the regular season. Jones to me has the much better body type/accuracy/touch/overall throwing style that you want as a long term QB. I could be wrong - who knows. I just wouldn't take Jackson over Jones or Darnold as of this point..and that was the question.
credit...they have tailored the offense for Jackson thus far and it has worked. That being said I don't see them making any noise in the playoffs when you have to make tough throws from the pocket to win
If I have to stay at 2 and pick then I go B Chubb.
But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
I think we are running in circles with the argument. Point we are making is, even though it was only his 8th start, his throwing motion/body type/pocket QB presence doesn't look good for improvement over the long term. Eli had a shitty first playoff game as well...but the difference is he had the body type and tools you look for in a pocket passer, he could improve in that sense.
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.
There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.
We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).
I would take Jones over Darnold (or any of the other qbs available at 2 in 2018 or 6 in 2019). With that said, I still think the Barkley pick was a huge mistake (for various reasons that have been discussed on this board ad nauseum). I understand he is now out for the season, so this will undoubtedly be questioned, but I still think the best pick last year in retrospect would have been Bradley Chubb. However, if not Chubb, I would rather have Quenton Nelson.
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.
There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.
We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).
Its my opinion...debate all you want
I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.
We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.
You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.
It's about time every recognizes Terps was absolutely right about Jackson. Especially if we're going to crown Jones.
The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.
I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
Williams is done for Cincy. I gave Garrett a long look, too. Just not sure about Cs that high in the draft.
Here's the thing about LJax. He's exceeded expectations. But a ton of credit needs to go to Greg Roman for building that offense to fit LJax. Roman did the same exact build for Kapernick in San Fran for the other Harbaugh.
My point? I'm not sure LJax is as successful without that crucial piece of coaching.
It's about time every recognizes Terps was absolutely right about Jackson. Especially if we're going to crown Jones.
The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.
I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
Why? Jackson still hasn't peformed well against a good defense. Nobody is crowing Jones, but he is showing a lot of what you like to see in a franchise QB. If DJ doesn't play well against top defenses by the end of the year I'll have a little concern, just like I do with Jackson. Can he make that next step?
1. Can he hold up long term with his style? Cam Newton's a lot bigger than him and all the hits he's taken over the years have caught up with him. He's been pretty banged up and is far from the player he was and is only 30. Now, if you're telling me you're going all-in on the Terps model and using (abusing) LJ for 4 years and then searching for his replacement, that's a massively risky proposition for other reasons.
2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).
RE: Well, alluded to it at least leading up to the pick.
Of course Gettleman is going to say that. He's not going to question the logic of his pick shortly after making it.
But based on what we've seen so far with the Giants and around the league, it's more than fair to question the logic of the Barkley pick. He's as good a RB as there is, and he was wonderful in his rookie season...but the offense still largely stunk. He's been out now for six quarters, and the offense hasn't missed a beat.
No knock on Barkley, he just plays the most ineffectual position on the offense.
if we had an impact defensive player from the 2018 draft - like James, RSmith or Edmunds - than Barkley as our RB.
With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.
lots of promise with Jones and Barkley. Really it comes down to Jones versus the QB's last year picked. I never liked the idea of waiting till next year for a QB.
They have a lot of money for next year and have kept all the draft picks and picked up a Comp or two. One more really good draft and a impact defender on Defense and this team could be really positioned well for the next few years and I think a deeper team will help both Jones and Barkley perform even better.
you're now saying the Barkley pick was a mistake? Let's save this for the archives.
Stop making it so dramatic as an isolated event. There is a facet of BBI that does not subscribe to picking running back with the #2 pick, even a Barkley. That the team could have improved greater/faster on the whole going in a different direction.
if we had an impact defensive player from the 2018 draft - like James, RSmith or Edmunds - than Barkley as our RB.
With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.
Yes, or perhaps even an OL (instead of Solder) and have used the Solder money elsewhere.
Chris Mortensen swore he studied the film nonstop for thousands of hours and Kapernick > Steve Young.
I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.
We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.
You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.
All good. I didn't mean to over-complicate the concept as I know things go awry given liberties on BBI. Just think the perspectives posters could provide everybody are far more interesting and thought-provoking when it does go outside boundries...
I was at that Super Bowl. It was profoundly clear that he was indefensible because of his ability and willingness to run. Had Harbaugh properly handled that last possession at the goal line, Kaepernick would be a Super Bowl champion quarterback.
The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.
Even though I knew the Giants were going to take Barkley
I held out hope that they would surprise me and take Darnold. When they didn't I was beyond disappointed. I shut off the TV after the pick was announced. I stayed off of BBI for a couple of days because I was feeling very down on the future of this team. I knew Barkley was a generational talent I was just worried that they might waste Barkley's prime trying to find their next franchise QB.
With the benefit of hindsight I am thrilled that they decided to take Barkley because I think Jones is a franchise QB. These two will be the face of the franchise for years to come.
I was at that Super Bowl. It was profoundly clear that he was indefensible because of his ability and willingness to run. Had Harbaugh properly handled that last possession at the goal line, Kaepernick would be a Super Bowl champion quarterback.
The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.
It's not just that, teams game planned to limit Kaepernicks ability to run forcing him to stand in the pocket more often. Once that happened he was exposed. He also benefited greatly from SF's incredible OL and defense as well as a good running game.
Right now I'd go with Barkley and Jones. Having said that
it's really too early to tell obviously. But I base my "now"
selection on the fact we still don't know Darnold's ceiling nor do we know Jones. I think we all know Barkley's and that is through the roof. Jones could bust and seeing how Darnold hasn't been able to play all that much we don't know for sure where he'll get to. For all we know Jones could surpass him. But if Jones continues on the path of the first two games we got ourselves a very good franchise QB maybe better. We can talk about Murrey and Jackson and Rosen etc but there is much more to playing in NY than what's on the field. Darnold and Jones would be the two best selections personality wise for NY along with their potential talent from what I've seen and heard.
is directly attributable to Barkley. The pass rush is much less with him in the backfield, as coaches are terrified of him breaking a long one and are playing a more passive defense front.
There will also be improvement in the OL based on Jones's mobility. Edge rushers can no longer simply pin their ears back and go after the QB the way they were able to when the immobile Eli was behind center. Eli couldn't make them pay for overcommitting to the pass rush, Jones can!
Breaking news: 2nd year QB looks great against bad defenses, and "Okay" against good defenses. (Not as good play against good defense may have something to do with the good defenses being better than the not-as-good defenses, the jury is still out on that one. Stay tuned.)
Jackson has done plenty good over the last 2 years to show he belongs in the NFL as a franchise QB. Even in his "not-as-good" games this year, he still did his thing. It seems in this day and age (perhaps because Mahomes) a guy has to throw for 300+ yards with 3+ TDs every single game, and his stats cannot change very much depending on the defense he plays against, otherwise he is a bust and a waste of a pick.
Back in the day I would have given my left nut to see Eli in his 2nd year put up anywhere close to the numbers Jackson is putting up this year, regardless of which defense he's playing.
but as I said at the time I would have taken Chubb. He seems like he's (injury aside) an elite pass rusher. They last longer than running backs and are more of a premium position. I would not change the jones pick. The "they should have taken josh allen and traded back up for Jones" crowd will be even more quiet if Dexter Lawrence continues to play like he has so far.
To the OP, my first thought is I would stay where we are. But seeing how Nick Chubb has played, I think Bradley Chubb should have been the pick in 2018 with N Chubb in the 2nd. In 2019 Dan Jones would still be the pick.
As to Lamar Jackson, I have only seen snippets of highlights but he looks much improved since being drafted. Last year he was one look and run. Even when he did throw it was almost Tebow bad (well a bit of an exaggeration). Now he looks comfortable in the pocket. His throws look much better and he still has the blazing speed.
As to GT saying the the 2018 offense sucked even though Barkley was picked, while Jackson transformed the Ravens offense(he did), Barkley WAS the 2018 offense. Didn't his 2000+ yards lead the league? IMHO, The Giants won 5 games because of Barkley. Without him, I don't know if they win a game.
Now, add Jones with Barkley and it changes everything. Jones appears to have transformed the Giants offense.
1. Can he hold up long term with his style? Cam Newton's a lot bigger than him and all the hits he's taken over the years have caught up with him. He's been pretty banged up and is far from the player he was and is only 30. Now, if you're telling me you're going all-in on the Terps model and using (abusing) LJ for 4 years and then searching for his replacement, that's a massively risky proposition for other reasons.
2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).
I'm no expert, but Lamarr Jackson reminds me a bit of Deshone Kizer a few seasons back. Both need to calm down, it's like they are buzzing around too much on each play. I don't know if you can coach Jackson to better read the situation, but right now, having been a bit of a champion for him, I'm now coming to believe he's all about rushing and the quick short pass and not much else. the Ravens are happy with that for now, but you wonder in the long run, and in particular in the play-offs it's just not going to work.
Barkley is a difference maker, and then we got a QB that looks better than anyone we would have taken in 2018. So we got the stud RB and our stud QB. Remember Zeke went #4 and Gurley went 10th in their drafts, so saying its wrong to take a RB high is not a blanket statement. Depends on the RB.
an elite pass-rusher. It is still something desperately needed & having 2 premium picks without filling this need is disappointing. In order to fill pass rusher plus QB, you’d go either:
Darnold & Allen or
Chubb & Jones
With that said though, Saquon is a face of the franchise player. Great leadership qualities & I’m excited to watch him play with a QB who can extend plays.
I would agree.... but think about it from current view... Chubb has a serious injury and done for the year, and Ximines is not far at all behind Allen for rookie edge stats. And I can only speak for myself but I never wanted Darnold, I liked Rosen... so I am way happy with Jones over Darnold.
Just like the hand wringing on passing on a QB last year....
we can still acquire an elite pass rusher. Like last year, many thought by foregoing the QB position we were setting ourselves back years by passing on the opportunity. There are many ways to get an elite pass rusher and we are a work in progress.
It was universally accepted that timing backs are easier to find than quarterbacks and edge rushers. Shit, look at our own recent history:
Bradshaw
Jacobs
Tiki
None a first round pick. The 2008 Giants had the best rushing attack I've ever seen from a Giants team, and they did it with Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward. Didn't need to spend the second pick overall to do it.
And again, this far Barkley's impact on the Giants' overall performance had been negligible. Barkley was wonderful in 2018. Absolutely wonderful. Yet here are the Giants' offensive rankings:
At first, I thought Jones could use a player like Barkley to help him ease into the QB position. Barkley could be the focal point, and sort of act like Jones's training wheels. Seemed very reasonable on the surface.
Instead, Jones has hit the ground running so fast that HE's actually the focal point of the offense. Shurmur can use the full imagination of his playbook because Jones can really move. Which makes Barkley more of an ancillary piece. Can that be a good thing? Maybe. But it's certainly not going to be cost-effective by the time SB and his agent starting smelling second contract...
Right now, if I'm Jints Central, I don't bring Barkley back into he's 150% healthy. Let's see how far Jones can move forward with this offense. And with Tate back in the mix, this offense may get even more interesting.
...the Giants drafted a guy who keeps defensive coordinators up at night. That's a great pick regardless of the position.
p.s.--I don't think Carolina is pissed at Gettleman for taking McCaffrey with a top ten pick either.
It's no mystery why the pass rush became a lot more ferocious
Quality QBs and edge rushers are very difficult to find. Quality running backs are not difficult to find.
The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.
The giants went from 2011-2018 without a quality rb. And lord knows they tried. And Barkley is much more than a quality rb.
It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb. And if it isn’t, we’re splitting hairs on the degree of difficulty. And again, Barkley isn’t just a quality rb. If you want to say that the giants shouldn’t have passed on Lawrence Taylor for the likes of George Rodgers? We’re on the same page.
It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.
This would be wrong...
Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.
That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.
It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.
This would be wrong...
Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.
That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.
Don't see the relevance of listing NYG pass rushers. You want me to list the really good running backs over the last two decades that were drafted after round 3 or not at all?
To fill the running back role more than adequately with lesser resources than it's an edge rusher or quarterback. This is a fact whose truth is reinforced by data and objective observation.
I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.
The Top 10 pass rushers heading into 2019 according to NFL.com
There have been plenty of great pass rushers beyond the top 10 picks as well.
So as far as finding them, seems you could find just as many outside the top 10, or even the first round. Just like running backs.
Not sure where you are going with this? First it was about that good pass rushers are as easy to find as good RBs. Then you listed some pass rushers from the NYG and even listed a guy like Kiwi who almost everybody outside of BBI wouldn't even know who are talking about. Now its some comparison inside vs outside the top 10.
I am going to just flat out state this is a slam dunk conversation...at least in 2019 (if not over the last few decades as well). Good pass rushers are much harder to find than good running backs.
To fill the running back role more than adequately with lesser resources than it's an edge rusher or quarterback. This is a fact whose truth is reinforced by data and objective observation.
I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.
Not for nothing, but the only way to adequately run the "lesser RB" or "RB by committee" model is to have an above average offensive line. And those ain't so easy to put together, and require resources, too.
I agree that it's harder to find a great QB or great ER than a great RB, but you still take the great RB over the good QB and/or good ER when that is what is available with the second overall pick. It isn't Peyton Manning or Lawrence Taylor whom the Giants passed up when they selected Barkley, it was Sam Darnold and Bradley Chubb. I'm confident that Barkley will have a better career than either of those two by a wide fucking margin!
p.s.--Josh Rosen is perhaps another story, but that's a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.
the more the apples to apples comparison of value per position obviously breaks down.
Its a team with 22 parts and a design intent to compete. Each is different and the balance of scheme and all 22 parts wins some of the time in some matchups with 31 other combinations of 22 with a design intent for winning.
In any other realm of math or business or statistics problem the "value" of any particular RB has a wide variety of correlation with the success of the other 22 measurement points in the cluster. Much less against the other 31 clusters.
The first thing anyone doing that analysis would find is that their are outlier RB/other player combinations that are 2 standard deviations from the average
Using the averages of all Rb over time in isolation from their place in a cluster and holding it out as analytically sound "truth" is simply - simplistic.
Simplistic allows real insightful decision makers ( BB) to have a field day compared to the "wisdom" of fans and most other football participants
pick. There are very few. I do think Barkley and Zeke were both worth the top 5 pick. Look at Dallas without Zeke, a different team. Same as us. Sure we looked good against one of the worst teams in football (Skins) but lets not get carried away. We need Barkley out there
You can't simply talk in generics. A RB who can run routes and catch the ball like a WR as well as run between the tackles with power is more than just a RB. Same as a safety (another low value position) who can cover like a CB and hit like a LB. Or a TE who can catch like a WR and block like an OL.
In Bill Belichick's first draft as a head coach he chose Eric Turner with the second overall pick. A fucking safety! And Tom Coughlin chose an OLT, Tony Boselli, with the 2nd overall pick the first time he was in charge of the draft. Nobody argues the value of an OLT with such a prized pick because an OLT is considered a QB's best friend. But isn't a RB like Barkley every bit a QB's best friend as an OLT like Boselli?
With the second overall pick the standard is greatness. If there is only one great player available with the pick, you grab him regardless of the position (kickers not included). And when the Giants were on the clock in 2018, it was Gettleman's opinion that Barkley was the only great player available. That makes it an easy decision.
You can theorize about what a RB does for the offense all day
But isn't a RB like Barkley every bit a QB's best friend as an OLT like Boselli?
Absolutely not. An Elite OLT is far more valuable.
This, x2 (or 3) (and is this a serious question?)
I myself wouldn't change, but I do believe others would consider a different path despite early results.
Just those two picks.
We got the best player in the 2018 draft and what looks to be the next franchise QB. You can't do any better than that.
I wanted Barkley or Darnold. I didn't want Jones, even at #17. I wanted to trade Rose for #37.
Could have picked up Chubb in the second round.
Draft could have been: Quenton Nelson, Chubb and The Maniac, Darius Leonard. To me, that is better than Saquon and Will Hernandez. But Im also quite happy with the two guys we got.
And maybe that is what you want to do when starting a rebuild.
So, it was a solid draft. But DG did not kill it the way the Colts did.
Jones...man did our scouting guys nail this one. There's not a quarterback I would prefer over Jones in the past 2 drafts.
Though if you could guarantee me Venzetti's trade of Nelson, Chubb and Leonard for Barkley and Chubb I'd take that swap, but no way you can guarantee it would have worked out like that.
The problem now is they're struggling to find the right parts on the LB unit, and they've got to clean up their usage of UFA.
DJ looks great so far...
Darnold with Mano and Chubb with acl
After seeing Jones play extremely well for a Rookie, I have flipped. I’m all aboard. The decisions now feel right.
Look at Nick Chubb. Same draft, 33 picks later, amazing player in his own right. You can’t convince me the Giants are significantly better off with Barkley than they would be with Chubb.
But who to draft instead? I don’t know. Denzel Ward or Quenton Nelson I guess.
- Trade down from #2
- Use resources to draft Vander Esch, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Leonard
2019
- Trade down from #6
- Draft Andre Dillard and Greg Little
With hindsight the right answer is always to trade down, isn't it?
Players like Barkley, a healthy Gurley, EE, change the dynamic for an offense, and the defense when it controls the ball and the clock and keeps the opponent off-balance.
That said, I do lean towards picking Bradley Chubb on a re-do.
That said I would also have been very happy with Quentin Nelson at #2 in 2018.
But I wouldn't change it. Barkley so easy to root for.
Then in that case, the question is do I get to cut Eli before 2018 like we should have. If so:
2018: Lamar Jackson
2019: TJ Hockenson
If not:
2018: Chubb (not factoring in his recent ACL)
2019: TJ Hockenson (No knock on Jones, who I really like. It was just really stupid to keep Eli AND draft Jones)
A trade down last year (it was there with Darnold on the board and the Jets obviously going QB) was still the optimal move. Barkley may have been there and even if he wasn't, Chubb or Nelson would have made fine consolations. There were some good players taken at the top of the 2nd last year, the Colts took Braden Smith and Kemeko Turay with their extra 2s, both players would be starting here. Would you rather have Barkley or Nelson/Smith/Turay/Rock Ya Sin?
You have to draft at #2 and #6.
You would take Chubb or Jackson #2 overall?
But if I can cut him before the 2018 draft, like a smart team would have, then I go Jackson/TJ.
We got the best player in the 2018 draft and what looks to be the next franchise QB. You can't do any better than that.
Same way I believe. Very happy. Sux not to have fun watching Barkley each week. We've waited 9 months to see him!
Just saying as an overall franchise QB, I don't love his prospects. That's my opinion...I don't understand what is so awful about it. They made the playoffs last year, lost at home and he showed he couldn't throw from the pocket when you make him and put pressure on him.
GT...he has played 4 games this year. I get he's on pace for that...cool. I'm talking about super bowl/playoff type throws from the pocket over and over again. He was a rookie and that definitely plays into it, but the playoff game last year was underwhelming.
What? I just said I'm taking the long view on both. And in the long view, to me Jones is the better pocket passer, franchise type QB. How am I applying two different standards? They are the same.
2018: I tend to think Baker is the real deal, but not perfect. I have no idea on Darnold. I think Allen will stick in Buffalo for a long time but will only be an average player, Rosen has been dealt a very difficult hand and I think it’s unlikely to work out but if he gets the right situation the third time around you never know.
2019: Who the hell knows at this point? I tend to think Kyler Murray is too small but we don’t know anything yet. I know we all love DJ today but he could still be a stone cold bust. Let it play out.
Dolphins. Some of the gambling podcasts I listen to are talking about throwing out all statistics against them this year. I actually love what the Ravens are doing, but until proven otherwise I'm not sure about Lamar Jackson.
He played a bunch of bottom of the barrel defenses last year and hasn't played a top 10 defense yet this year. In fact he has played the 3 worst defenses in the league Yards Against. Small sample size, but I want to see what he looks like against a top ten defense.
Daniel Jones still has plenty to work on and prove as well.
Daniel Jones looks like the real deal, a potential franchise QB. I wouldn't exchange him for any other player in this year's draft at #6. And you know what, Dexter Lawrence looks like a great value too.
2019- DJ
I just think based on the overall view of the "franchise QB" model or whatever the fuck that means, that Jones will be more successful and will have more playoff success as a thrower of the ball. Not saying Jackson is like..a bad player. He's not, he's really exciting. But his style of play and actual throwing of the ball...I don't see that lasting or having much sustained impact past the point of putting up some awesome stats for stretches in the regular season. Jones to me has the much better body type/accuracy/touch/overall throwing style that you want as a long term QB. I could be wrong - who knows. I just wouldn't take Jackson over Jones or Darnold as of this point..and that was the question.
Why is it bullsh-t? As I said, that keeps it simple and doesn't open the door to what subjectively could have happened or who we could have traded with. We'll never know.
We know we had #2 and #6. That keeps it easy.
If you think we should have gone OL in 2018 then you could say Nelson and Jones?
But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.
He's played a top 10 defense twice in his career, both times the Chargers, and did not look good either time.
They got Barkley and maybe the best quarterback in both those drafts.
But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
I think we are running in circles with the argument. Point we are making is, even though it was only his 8th start, his throwing motion/body type/pocket QB presence doesn't look good for improvement over the long term. Eli had a shitty first playoff game as well...but the difference is he had the body type and tools you look for in a pocket passer, he could improve in that sense.
Want proof? We are winning without Barkley this year. Small sample, yes. But I'm very bullish on this team having a chance to compete without or with Barkley.
But if I had my druthers and could back in time, and knowing what I know now, I would:
2018 - either Roquan Smith or Derwin James or Tremaine Edmunds. 2018 is looking like a bumper crop for defensive players.
2019 - Maybe Oliver. I'm just not sure about this class yet...
There were other QB solutions outside Jones. Both in the draft (LJax, Finley, Rosen) or free agency/trade.
Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.
p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.
The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.
I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.
There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.
We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).
Its my opinion...debate all you want
The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.
We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.
Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.
There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.
We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).
Its my opinion...debate all you want
I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.
We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.
You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.
The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.
I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
Williams is done for Cincy. I gave Garrett a long look, too. Just not sure about Cs that high in the draft.
Here's the thing about LJax. He's exceeded expectations. But a ton of credit needs to go to Greg Roman for building that offense to fit LJax. Roman did the same exact build for Kapernick in San Fran for the other Harbaugh.
My point? I'm not sure LJax is as successful without that crucial piece of coaching.
But because Eli did not retire, and ownership likely mandated that he was the QB, we opted to select the best offensive weapon in Barkley to help him out.
But because Eli did not retire, and ownership likely mandated that he was the QB, we opted to select the best offensive weapon in Barkley to help him out.
If Gettleman hadn't graded him out so high, I might agree with you. I think it's more likely that he didn't like the QB's vs. whether Eli was there or not.
Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.
p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.
Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.
p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.
Sir, you are correct.
The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.
I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
Why? Jackson still hasn't peformed well against a good defense. Nobody is crowing Jones, but he is showing a lot of what you like to see in a franchise QB. If DJ doesn't play well against top defenses by the end of the year I'll have a little concern, just like I do with Jackson. Can he make that next step?
2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).
Of course Gettleman is going to say that. He's not going to question the logic of his pick shortly after making it.
But based on what we've seen so far with the Giants and around the league, it's more than fair to question the logic of the Barkley pick. He's as good a RB as there is, and he was wonderful in his rookie season...but the offense still largely stunk. He's been out now for six quarters, and the offense hasn't missed a beat.
No knock on Barkley, he just plays the most ineffectual position on the offense.
Well then he made a mistake, because Barkley has had little effect on our offensive output. If you want to see instant impact, go compare the Ravens before and after they made Jackson the quarterback.
I've been saying that from before they made the pick. Isn't that what this thread is essentially asking?
With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.
Having a QB change has the potential to have a huge effect on the offense, and it has as we've scene. Why are we not waiting until Barkley gets back to see what the offense looks like then?
They have a lot of money for next year and have kept all the draft picks and picked up a Comp or two. One more really good draft and a impact defender on Defense and this team could be really positioned well for the next few years and I think a deeper team will help both Jones and Barkley perform even better.
Stop making it so dramatic as an isolated event. There is a facet of BBI that does not subscribe to picking running back with the #2 pick, even a Barkley. That the team could have improved greater/faster on the whole going in a different direction.
I've been saying that from before they made the pick. Isn't that what this thread is essentially asking?
Yes it is.
With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.
Yes, or perhaps even an OL (instead of Solder) and have used the Solder money elsewhere.
Chris Mortensen swore he studied the film nonstop for thousands of hours and Kapernick > Steve Young.
I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.
We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.
You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.
All good. I didn't mean to over-complicate the concept as I know things go awry given liberties on BBI. Just think the perspectives posters could provide everybody are far more interesting and thought-provoking when it does go outside boundries...
Chris Mortensen swore he studied the film nonstop for thousands of hours and Kapernick > Steve Young.
Ron Jaworski said that Kaepernick could go down as the best QB to ever play the game.
The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.
With the benefit of hindsight I am thrilled that they decided to take Barkley because I think Jones is a franchise QB. These two will be the face of the franchise for years to come.
The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.
It's not just that, teams game planned to limit Kaepernicks ability to run forcing him to stand in the pocket more often. Once that happened he was exposed. He also benefited greatly from SF's incredible OL and defense as well as a good running game.
selection on the fact we still don't know Darnold's ceiling nor do we know Jones. I think we all know Barkley's and that is through the roof. Jones could bust and seeing how Darnold hasn't been able to play all that much we don't know for sure where he'll get to. For all we know Jones could surpass him. But if Jones continues on the path of the first two games we got ourselves a very good franchise QB maybe better. We can talk about Murrey and Jackson and Rosen etc but there is much more to playing in NY than what's on the field. Darnold and Jones would be the two best selections personality wise for NY along with their potential talent from what I've seen and heard.
Hilarious.
Breaking news: 2nd year QB looks great against bad defenses, and "Okay" against good defenses. (Not as good play against good defense may have something to do with the good defenses being better than the not-as-good defenses, the jury is still out on that one. Stay tuned.)
Jackson has done plenty good over the last 2 years to show he belongs in the NFL as a franchise QB. Even in his "not-as-good" games this year, he still did his thing. It seems in this day and age (perhaps because Mahomes) a guy has to throw for 300+ yards with 3+ TDs every single game, and his stats cannot change very much depending on the defense he plays against, otherwise he is a bust and a waste of a pick.
Back in the day I would have given my left nut to see Eli in his 2nd year put up anywhere close to the numbers Jackson is putting up this year, regardless of which defense he's playing.
To the OP, my first thought is I would stay where we are. But seeing how Nick Chubb has played, I think Bradley Chubb should have been the pick in 2018 with N Chubb in the 2nd. In 2019 Dan Jones would still be the pick.
As to Lamar Jackson, I have only seen snippets of highlights but he looks much improved since being drafted. Last year he was one look and run. Even when he did throw it was almost Tebow bad (well a bit of an exaggeration). Now he looks comfortable in the pocket. His throws look much better and he still has the blazing speed.
As to GT saying the the 2018 offense sucked even though Barkley was picked, while Jackson transformed the Ravens offense(he did), Barkley WAS the 2018 offense. Didn't his 2000+ yards lead the league? IMHO, The Giants won 5 games because of Barkley. Without him, I don't know if they win a game.
Now, add Jones with Barkley and it changes everything. Jones appears to have transformed the Giants offense.
Chubb & Jones
With that said though, Saquon is a face of the franchise player. Great leadership qualities & I’m excited to watch him play with a QB who can extend plays.
2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).
I'm no expert, but Lamarr Jackson reminds me a bit of Deshone Kizer a few seasons back. Both need to calm down, it's like they are buzzing around too much on each play. I don't know if you can coach Jackson to better read the situation, but right now, having been a bit of a champion for him, I'm now coming to believe he's all about rushing and the quick short pass and not much else. the Ravens are happy with that for now, but you wonder in the long run, and in particular in the play-offs it's just not going to work.
With that said though, Saquon is a face of the franchise player. Great leadership qualities & I’m excited to watch him play with a QB who can extend plays.
I would agree.... but think about it from current view... Chubb has a serious injury and done for the year, and Ximines is not far at all behind Allen for rookie edge stats. And I can only speak for myself but I never wanted Darnold, I liked Rosen... so I am way happy with Jones over Darnold.
The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.
The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.
Not exactly true. It didn't change because we drafted him, people actively wanted him to be the pick before he was drafted.
Give me one of the top D prospects in 18 and DJ8 in 19 or Jackson/Darnold in 18 and Allen in 19.
None a first round pick. The 2008 Giants had the best rushing attack I've ever seen from a Giants team, and they did it with Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward. Didn't need to spend the second pick overall to do it.
And again, this far Barkley's impact on the Giants' overall performance had been negligible. Barkley was wonderful in 2018. Absolutely wonderful. Yet here are the Giants' offensive rankings:
- Points: 17th
- Yards: 16th
- First downs: 25th
- Rushing yards: 24th
Barkley had a fantastic year by any standard, and it had no impact. And it's only been six quarters, but have we missed him? Not at all.
These are the facts. The rest is conjecture and rationalization.
There are exceptions to every rule, and it was pretty clear that Saquon is one.
Now I'm not saying, AT ALL, that doing it a different way is wrong. We had a great run game for years with RB by committee....
But sometimes there are guys that come along that are just... exceptions. Like guys that only miss 3 (or less) weeks due to a high ankle sprain.
Marshall Faulk was an exception.
I think Saquon is in their category.
The question is: what difference has he made to justify the use of the second round pick overall?
To this point, the answer is he has made no difference. I don't think that's about him; I think the issue is his usage and the structure of the offense.
Wonderful player? Yeah. Happy to have him? Yeah. But the best use of that pick? To this point the answer is no.
Instead, Jones has hit the ground running so fast that HE's actually the focal point of the offense. Shurmur can use the full imagination of his playbook because Jones can really move. Which makes Barkley more of an ancillary piece. Can that be a good thing? Maybe. But it's certainly not going to be cost-effective by the time SB and his agent starting smelling second contract...
Right now, if I'm Jints Central, I don't bring Barkley back into he's 150% healthy. Let's see how far Jones can move forward with this offense. And with Tate back in the mix, this offense may get even more interesting.
That is true. Playing the Vikes and the Pats will be good litmus tests for Jones. These next seven days will provide much more intel on what we have...
p.s.--I don't think Carolina is pissed at Gettleman for taking McCaffrey with a top ten pick either.
The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.
The giants went from 2011-2018 without a quality rb. And lord knows they tried. And Barkley is much more than a quality rb.
It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb. And if it isn’t, we’re splitting hairs on the degree of difficulty. And again, Barkley isn’t just a quality rb. If you want to say that the giants shouldn’t have passed on Lawrence Taylor for the likes of George Rodgers? We’re on the same page.
The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.
I know you’re not referring to me with the prevailing myth that RBs are easy to find. I can prove that I was never one of those.
It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.
This would be wrong...
This would be wrong...
Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.
That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.
And here's how you know it's a lie...the only positions that get paid less than running back are fullback, kicker, and punter. See the link below.
Here's a thought experiment for you...if we offered Barkley in trade for Khalil Mack, how loud so you think the Bears laugh before they hang up?
And for those saying you can find a quarterback as easily, does Reid even answer the phone if we offer Barkley for Mahomes?
How quickly would we all help Barkley pack if we could trade him for Mack or Mahomes?
The running back position does not hold the value of a quarterback or an edge rusher, and it's not even close. Not in the same universe.
Link - ( New Window )
This would be wrong...
Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.
That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.
Don't see the relevance of listing NYG pass rushers. You want me to list the really good running backs over the last two decades that were drafted after round 3 or not at all?
So as far as finding them, seems you could find just as many outside the top 10, or even the first round. Just like running backs.
What are you saying? That we can't?
I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.
2. Khalil Mack 5th overall
3. JJ Watt 11th overall
4. Von Miller 2nd overall
5. Myles Garrett 1st overall
6. Chris Jones 2nd round
7. Chandler Jones 21st overall
8. Demarcus Lawrence 2nd round
9. Joey Bosa 3rd overall
10. Daniel Hunter 3rd round
Only four of those guys would be considered in the "unobtanium" spots that we've been picking in. Mack, Miller, Garrett, and Bosa.
The rest were mid to late first rounders, 2nd round, or 3rd round picks. Why wouldn't we be able to grab somebody there, too?
2019 NFL season: Aaron Donald headlines top 10 pass rushers - ( New Window )
So as far as finding them, seems you could find just as many outside the top 10, or even the first round. Just like running backs.
Not sure where you are going with this? First it was about that good pass rushers are as easy to find as good RBs. Then you listed some pass rushers from the NYG and even listed a guy like Kiwi who almost everybody outside of BBI wouldn't even know who are talking about. Now its some comparison inside vs outside the top 10.
I am going to just flat out state this is a slam dunk conversation...at least in 2019 (if not over the last few decades as well). Good pass rushers are much harder to find than good running backs.
I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.
Not for nothing, but the only way to adequately run the "lesser RB" or "RB by committee" model is to have an above average offensive line. And those ain't so easy to put together, and require resources, too.
Age/contract considerations make it hard, of course. But I think a top five DE is for sure worth more than Barkley.
p.s.--Josh Rosen is perhaps another story, but that's a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.
Its a team with 22 parts and a design intent to compete. Each is different and the balance of scheme and all 22 parts wins some of the time in some matchups with 31 other combinations of 22 with a design intent for winning.
In any other realm of math or business or statistics problem the "value" of any particular RB has a wide variety of correlation with the success of the other 22 measurement points in the cluster. Much less against the other 31 clusters.
The first thing anyone doing that analysis would find is that their are outlier RB/other player combinations that are 2 standard deviations from the average
Using the averages of all Rb over time in isolation from their place in a cluster and holding it out as analytically sound "truth" is simply - simplistic.
Simplistic allows real insightful decision makers ( BB) to have a field day compared to the "wisdom" of fans and most other football participants
You would have to be very conscious of defending SB all the time and as either ( 2 Standard deviations from average truth about a RB)
Now your offense is putting 2 runners and 4-5 pass catchers on the field. That's 2-3 standard deviations from average.
So why are we stuck on holding average aloft as a trophy fact?
Its not for anyone who got past Calc III and into Non-Linear Relationships
In Bill Belichick's first draft as a head coach he chose Eric Turner with the second overall pick. A fucking safety! And Tom Coughlin chose an OLT, Tony Boselli, with the 2nd overall pick the first time he was in charge of the draft. Nobody argues the value of an OLT with such a prized pick because an OLT is considered a QB's best friend. But isn't a RB like Barkley every bit a QB's best friend as an OLT like Boselli?
With the second overall pick the standard is greatness. If there is only one great player available with the pick, you grab him regardless of the position (kickers not included). And when the Giants were on the clock in 2018, it was Gettleman's opinion that Barkley was the only great player available. That makes it an easy decision.
Last year they did not. After four games this year they have not.
Absolutely not. An Elite OLT is far more valuable.