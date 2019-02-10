Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Knowing what you know right now, with hindsight.....

Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 12:26 pm
If you could re-draft the 2018 #2 overall and the 2019 #6 overall, would you keep it as is with Barkley/Jones? Or some different combination of picks, like Darnold/Allen or something?

If you were to make a change, why?
Nope  
UConn4523 : 10/2/2019 12:27 pm : link
Honestly, I don't have enough information at this point  
Essex : 10/2/2019 12:28 pm : link
in about two years I think this is a legitimate question and can be accurately answered. What I would say is that the early returns are very promising for DG as an evaluator of college talent.
RE: Nope  
BillT : 10/2/2019 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14609504 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
This, x2 (or 3) (and is this a serious question?)
It's a hypothetical question born out of curiosity.  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 12:31 pm : link
We have had some long debates over the past two offseasons over team building philosophies.

I myself wouldn't change, but I do believe others would consider a different path despite early results.
And this is specifically about the two early 1st rounders only....  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 12:33 pm : link
Getting into trades and FA signings makes it overwhelmingly complicated.

Just those two picks.
strictly talking about the players taken  
UConn4523 : 10/2/2019 12:33 pm : link
at 2 in 2018 and 6 in 2019, absolutely not. But if you get into trade downs/ups then sure, you can probably find something more "optimal" but at that point its just throwing shit at the wall.

We got the best player in the 2018 draft and what looks to be the next franchise QB. You can't do any better than that.
Next year is more interesting  
idiotsavant : 10/2/2019 12:35 pm : link
I would have flipped a coin...  
Klaatu : 10/2/2019 12:35 pm : link
Heads, Mike McGlinchey. Tails, Quentin Nelson.
Right  
AcidTest : 10/2/2019 12:36 pm : link
now, I'm sticking with Barkley and Jones.

I wanted Barkley or Darnold. I didn't want Jones, even at #17. I wanted to trade Rose for #37.
Gettleman got it right  
Chip : 10/2/2019 12:39 pm : link
Barkley is the best RB that has worn a Giant uniform in my lifetime. I go back to the 60's and Jones looks like Eli and can run which Eli couldn't. Hopefully they both can stay healthy and next year lets make more improvements to the Defense.
Love Barkley  
Vanzetti : 10/2/2019 12:39 pm : link
But I think Giants would have been better off trading that pick.

Could have picked up Chubb in the second round.

Draft could have been: Quenton Nelson, Chubb and The Maniac, Darius Leonard. To me, that is better than Saquon and Will Hernandez. But Im also quite happy with the two guys we got.

I think DG went with two "safe" picks  
Vanzetti : 10/2/2019 12:43 pm : link
Saquon and Will H both had very little chance of being busts. High floor guys.

And maybe that is what you want to do when starting a rebuild.

So, it was a solid draft. But DG did not kill it the way the Colts did.

Same,  
Big Blue '56 : 10/2/2019 12:44 pm : link
unequivocally..
Darnold and Jones.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/2/2019 12:49 pm : link
All in.
Saquon was pretty easy  
Tim in VA : 10/2/2019 12:52 pm : link
Best player I've seen come out in a long time.
Jones...man did our scouting guys nail this one. There's not a quarterback I would prefer over Jones in the past 2 drafts.
I'd keep Barkley and Jones  
Tesla : 10/2/2019 12:54 pm : link
Going with Barkley was extremely risky because we didn't know who we'd end up with at QB, but as of right now it looks pretty good.

Though if you could guarantee me Venzetti's trade of Nelson, Chubb and Leonard for Barkley and Chubb I'd take that swap, but no way you can guarantee it would have worked out like that.
Still too early for me  
JonC : 10/2/2019 12:56 pm : link
but SB has HoF talent and character, and their choice of Jones is very promising as well.

The problem now is they're struggling to find the right parts on the LB unit, and they've got to clean up their usage of UFA.
There is only one correct answer and DG got it right  
George from PA : 10/2/2019 12:59 pm : link
Barkley is real deal...best in nfl?

DJ looks great so far...


Darnold with Mano and Chubb with acl

What Two Players Would Have Been Better?  
OntheRoad : 10/2/2019 1:00 pm : link
The Giants got the best player in each draft with the second and sixth picks without trading up.
I have been extremely anti Gettelmen  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 10/2/2019 1:05 pm : link
For some of the decision making, not going QB in 2018, trading OBJ, drafting Jones so high (Especially with what kind of QB crop is coming up this year).

After seeing Jones play extremely well for a Rookie, I have flipped. I’m all aboard. The decisions now feel right.
I don’t know what you do with the Saquon pick  
Oscar : 10/2/2019 1:06 pm : link
I probably would not draft him again. Seems like a great guy, obviously a great talent but the position is so unimportant and you can find great players all over the draft. Not Saquon Barkley level players, but good enough to win and cheaper.

Look at Nick Chubb. Same draft, 33 picks later, amazing player in his own right. You can’t convince me the Giants are significantly better off with Barkley than they would be with Chubb.

But who to draft instead? I don’t know. Denzel Ward or Quenton Nelson I guess.
We could have Darnold, OBJ and Allen  
Darth Paul : 10/2/2019 1:10 pm : link
I think Barkley is unbelievable, so I like what we have. None of it really matters, we are what we are. Barkley and Jones should be a really great pairing.
Barkley  
Dnew15 : 10/2/2019 1:14 pm : link
BUT if I could go back to 2017 - I would have made that trade to get Mahomes.
BrettNYG10 : 10/2/2019 1:17 pm : link
Seriously, based on today - I'd say Jones and Nelson. I'd say Chubb instead of Nelson if he didn't get hurt this past weekend.
With hindsight?  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:19 pm : link
2018

- Trade down from #2
- Use resources to draft Vander Esch, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Leonard

2019

- Trade down from #6
- Draft Andre Dillard and Greg Little

With hindsight the right answer is always to trade down, isn't it?
Forgot about Winovich  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:20 pm : link
Replace Greg Little with Winovich.
Not a thing would change  
Matt M. : 10/2/2019 1:20 pm : link
We got the best player in laat year's draft and perhaps the best QB in the last 2 drafts.
No trades....  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 1:21 pm : link
You have to draft at #2 and #6.
Barkley is probably the best tailback in the NFL  
JonC : 10/2/2019 1:21 pm : link
Chubb isn't in his league, so there are things to weigh there.

Players like Barkley, a healthy Gurley, EE, change the dynamic for an offense, and the defense when it controls the ball and the clock and keeps the opponent off-balance.

That said, I do lean towards picking Bradley Chubb on a re-do.

I'm very happy...  
Johnny5 : 10/2/2019 1:25 pm : link
... with how it went down. Not sure I would change anything at all.

That said I would also have been very happy with Quentin Nelson at #2 in 2018.

But I wouldn't change it. Barkley so easy to root for.
I thought it may have been close, but now with Chubb and his ACL  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/2/2019 1:29 pm : link
Also who knows what he looks like without Von Miller on the other side commanding doubles. I think its a no brainer Saquon and DJ.
I'd say Chubb over Barkley  
widmerseyebrow : 10/2/2019 1:32 pm : link
and I think Barkley is incredible. Granted Chubb just tore an ACL, so we'll have to see the outcome of that, but history says the powerful defensive end that can rush the passer is going to have a longer, more impactful career than the tailback.
RE: No trades....  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14609622 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
You have to draft at #2 and #6.


Then in that case, the question is do I get to cut Eli before 2018 like we should have. If so:

2018: Lamar Jackson
2019: TJ Hockenson

If not:

2018: Chubb (not factoring in his recent ACL)
2019: TJ Hockenson (No knock on Jones, who I really like. It was just really stupid to keep Eli AND draft Jones)

I'd call it a wash at this point  
AcesUp : 10/2/2019 1:35 pm : link
Allen looks legit and while he isn't the dominating presence at his position that Barkley is right now, he still can be down the road and it is a much more impactful position. I'm putting Jones and Darnold on equal footing at the moment but I can see Jones separating himself during the season. Darnold/Allen offers the higher ceiling for team impact but early returns have been as good as you could hope for from the Giants perspective.

A trade down last year (it was there with Darnold on the board and the Jets obviously going QB) was still the optimal move. Barkley may have been there and even if he wasn't, Chubb or Nelson would have made fine consolations. There were some good players taken at the top of the 2nd last year, the Colts took Braden Smith and Kemeko Turay with their extra 2s, both players would be starting here. Would you rather have Barkley or Nelson/Smith/Turay/Rock Ya Sin?
RE: RE: No trades....  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14609644 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14609622 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


You have to draft at #2 and #6.



Then in that case, the question is do I get to cut Eli before 2018 like we should have. If so:

2018: Lamar Jackson
2019: TJ Hockenson

If not:

2018: Chubb (not factoring in his recent ACL)
2019: TJ Hockenson (No knock on Jones, who I really like. It was just really stupid to keep Eli AND draft Jones)


You would take Chubb or Jackson #2 overall?
Perfect hindsight? Take Jones / Trade down for multiple picks ‘18  
V.I.G. : 10/2/2019 1:38 pm : link
I love Barkley but I still disagree with the portfolio allocation.
Britt  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:41 pm : link
It depends on Eli. If I can't cut him, then I'm not drafting a quarterback. So in that case, Chubb/TJ.

But if I can cut him before the 2018 draft, like a smart team would have, then I go Jackson/TJ.
I think folks need  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:41 pm : link
to pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson. Let's see when the weather changes if he can throw the ball.
RE: strictly talking about the players taken  
mrvax : 10/2/2019 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14609523 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
at 2 in 2018 and 6 in 2019, absolutely not. But if you get into trade downs/ups then sure, you can probably find something more "optimal" but at that point its just throwing shit at the wall.

We got the best player in the 2018 draft and what looks to be the next franchise QB. You can't do any better than that.


Same way I believe. Very happy. Sux not to have fun watching Barkley each week. We've waited 9 months to see him!
RE: I think folks need  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14609658 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
to pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson. Let's see when the weather changes if he can throw the ball.


Still doing this, huh?
We may have gotten  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:42 pm : link
the best player in each of those drafts. So...I wouldn't change it as of now.
GT  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:43 pm : link
still doing what?
Pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson!!  
Greg from LI : 10/2/2019 1:44 pm : link
Oh, and Daniel Jones is amazing and sure to be one of the best QBs in football based on the overwhelming sample size of two games!
We're still playing the wait and see game with Jackson?  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:46 pm : link
The Ravens have an 8-4 record and one of the best offenses in the league since he's taken over at quarterback. He's making a massive difference on that team.

But at the same time we can call Jones the best player in this draft after two starts?
RE: I think folks need  
Now Mike in MD : 10/2/2019 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14609658 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
to pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson. Let's see when the weather changes if he can throw the ball.


Also, he looked great against 2 very bad defenses and looked only ok the last 2 games against better competition. The chiefs don't even have a great defense and he striggled against them. He still shows an inability to consistently fit balls into tight windows and misses a lot of pretty easy throws still. So he still has a lot of work to do as a passer
I think trading last years pick was the best option  
Rudy5757 : 10/2/2019 1:48 pm : link
and drafting Jones this year. I love Barkley and he is by far the best RB but now we have an injury and the longevity of a RB usually isnt long so I dont think the long term value on Barkley will be the best option. I think we could have gotten a lot more in terms of number of players than Barkley.

the Jets gave up the 6th pick and 3 2nd rounders. The Colts took Nelson at 6 and he most likely will be a 10 year player based off of how long OL generally last.
Lamar Jackson needs to show he can throw against a good defense  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/2/2019 1:48 pm : link
Everyone was riding high when he played Cards and Dolphins. Last two weeks he hasn't looked great throwing the football. His numbers got a little inflated late from a Snead garbage time big play TD. That defense has issues, they are going to need to throw to win games.
RE: We're still playing the wait and see game with Jackson?  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14609672 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Ravens have an 8-4 record and one of the best offenses in the league since he's taken over at quarterback. He's making a massive difference on that team.

But at the same time we can call Jones the best player in this draft after two starts?

Just saying as an overall franchise QB, I don't love his prospects. That's my opinion...I don't understand what is so awful about it. They made the playoffs last year, lost at home and he showed he couldn't throw from the pocket when you make him and put pressure on him.
don't get me wrong  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:50 pm : link
Jackson is a fun and exciting player. But so was RGIII for a season. They have similar qualities/body type/throwing issues. I am NOT saying he is going to turn out like RGIII where he just gets hurt all the time. But...I like Jones as a pocket passer better that can use his legs when needed.
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:51 pm : link
I think Darnold and Jones have a similar ceiling. I'd take them over Jackson right now if given the choice.
Jackson's pace this season  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:51 pm : link
On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.

If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:52 pm : link
sometimes you gotta take the long view on a player and not just look at what they've done in a short timespan. Just because Jackson is 8-4 doesn't mean he's going to be an awesome franchise QB. The way he plays, and his pocket possing ability, I just don't see long term success. They have to tailor the offense for him, much like skins had to do with RGIII
RE: Jackson's pace this season  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14609687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.

GT...he has played 4 games this year. I get he's on pace for that...cool. I'm talking about super bowl/playoff type throws from the pocket over and over again. He was a rookie and that definitely plays into it, but the playoff game last year was underwhelming.
I'm just telling you that you're employing two entirely different  
Greg from LI : 10/2/2019 1:54 pm : link
standards between Jackson and Jones in order to support your opinion.
RE: Jackson's pace this season  
Now Mike in MD : 10/2/2019 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14609687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.

If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.


Those numbers were pumped up playing Miami and Cards the first 2 weeks. His last 2 games he's been only ok. The guy is exciting. No doubt. But time will tell whether he can ever be an accurate thrower of the ball.
Right now  
Thegratefulhead : 10/2/2019 1:55 pm : link
This second. Nope, would not change a thing. I said during the Tampa game. DJ will be RotY. 2 in a row, pretty fucking good, no? There are other good player in both draft but the character of these two, LOVE LOVE LOVE. The anti AppleFlowers. AppleFlower makes a good nickname for J Reese.
RE: I'm just telling you that you're employing two entirely different  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 1:56 pm : link
In comment 14609694 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
standards between Jackson and Jones in order to support your opinion.

What? I just said I'm taking the long view on both. And in the long view, to me Jones is the better pocket passer, franchise type QB. How am I applying two different standards? They are the same.
RE: RE: Jackson's pace this season  
Thegratefulhead : 10/2/2019 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14609695 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 14609687 Go Terps said:


Quote:


On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.

If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.



Those numbers were pumped up playing Miami and Cards the first 2 weeks. His last 2 games he's been only ok. The guy is exciting. No doubt. But time will tell whether he can ever be an accurate thrower of the ball.
I think L Jackson would have been a bust here. I do not think we would have had the courage to use him properly. I love L Jackson, we were not the right place for him.
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 1:58 pm : link
Jackson is a 65%, 8.3 YPA passer right now.

Again, based on the overwhelming reaction to Jones after two games...if Jackson were a Giant BBI would look like Randy Marsh at his computer.
I think the jury is still out on all QBs from the last two drafts  
Oscar : 10/2/2019 1:58 pm : link
I think we have more solid answers about the class three years ago - Mahomes is a superstar, Watson is a star, Trubisky probably won’t get a second contract with the Bears.

2018: I tend to think Baker is the real deal, but not perfect. I have no idea on Darnold. I think Allen will stick in Buffalo for a long time but will only be an average player, Rosen has been dealt a very difficult hand and I think it’s unlikely to work out but if he gets the right situation the third time around you never know.

2019: Who the hell knows at this point? I tend to think Kyler Murray is too small but we don’t know anything yet. I know we all love DJ today but he could still be a stone cold bust. Let it play out.
RE: Jackson's pace this season  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/2/2019 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14609687 Go Terps said:
Quote:
On pace for 4400 yards passing, 40/8, and almost 1000 yards rushing. Vegas has him third in the MVP odds at 12-1.

If this guy were on the Giants BBI would be one giant encomium to Lamar. But because he's on another team we should pump the brakes.


Dolphins. Some of the gambling podcasts I listen to are talking about throwing out all statistics against them this year. I actually love what the Ravens are doing, but until proven otherwise I'm not sure about Lamar Jackson.

He played a bunch of bottom of the barrel defenses last year and hasn't played a top 10 defense yet this year. In fact he has played the 3 worst defenses in the league Yards Against. Small sample size, but I want to see what he looks like against a top ten defense.
And of course I didn’t even mention Lamar  
Oscar : 10/2/2019 1:59 pm : link
I’m in the same boat as Baker with him. I think he’s real but I’m not all the way sold yet.
I'm not sure  
crick n NC : 10/2/2019 2:02 pm : link
Why Jackson isn't still a wait and see player. Sure, he's not going to bust because the league is too much for him, but he's still got a lot of work to do.

Daniel Jones still has plenty to work on and prove as well.
GT  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 2:02 pm : link
i think you are confused as to what my argument is with Jackson. Long term view - I don't think he will be a succesful pocket passer especially in the playoffs when you need to be. That doesn't mean he doesn't have crazy stats through 12 games...I'm sure he does. But the one game that actually means a whole lot more was the playoff game, and they forced him to throw, and he really disappointed.
Probably no  
Rong5611 : 10/2/2019 2:02 pm : link
In Barkley, you have arguably the best RB in the NFL. No brainer to take him. But...in lingers in the back of my head with regard to the value of taking a RB that high. I wouldn't be unhappy if we took Quentin Nelson or Baker Mayfield (if he dropped to us) instead.

Daniel Jones looks like the real deal, a potential franchise QB. I wouldn't exchange him for any other player in this year's draft at #6. And you know what, Dexter Lawrence looks like a great value too.
So saying that Jones is a "franchise QB" and Jackson isn't  
Greg from LI : 10/2/2019 2:02 pm : link
is not a double standard?
Bullshit cannot trade in this scenario  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 2:03 pm : link
2018- Would have never signed Solder, sold #2 and gotten at least two picks and gone OL with both picks or OL/RB.

2019- DJ


RE: .  
UConn4523 : 10/2/2019 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14609706 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Jackson is a 65%, 8.3 YPA passer right now.

Again, based on the overwhelming reaction to Jones after two games...if Jackson were a Giant BBI would look like Randy Marsh at his computer.


Yeah I don’t get the Jackson detractors. I was on the fence last year with him, needed to see more of him since he just wasn’t a good passer. But I have to give him a lot of credit, he must have worked his ass off because he’s a different QB this year.
To add my opinion.  
crick n NC : 10/2/2019 2:05 pm : link
I am fine with the results of the last two drafts to this point (a long way to go). Twist my arm? I grab one of top OL in 18 instead of Barkley, still draft Jones in 19.
RE: So saying that Jones is a  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14609718 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
is not a double standard?

I just think based on the overall view of the "franchise QB" model or whatever the fuck that means, that Jones will be more successful and will have more playoff success as a thrower of the ball. Not saying Jackson is like..a bad player. He's not, he's really exciting. But his style of play and actual throwing of the ball...I don't see that lasting or having much sustained impact past the point of putting up some awesome stats for stretches in the regular season. Jones to me has the much better body type/accuracy/touch/overall throwing style that you want as a long term QB. I could be wrong - who knows. I just wouldn't take Jackson over Jones or Darnold as of this point..and that was the question.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 2:09 pm : link
we don't agree on anything but let's not act like I'm the only one with this particular view
I will give the Ravens  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 2:10 pm : link
credit...they have tailored the offense for Jackson thus far and it has worked. That being said I don't see them making any noise in the playoffs when you have to make tough throws from the pocket to win
RE: Bullshit cannot trade in this scenario  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14609720 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
2018- Would have never signed Solder, sold #2 and gotten at least two picks and gone OL with both picks or OL/RB.

2019- DJ


Why is it bullsh-t? As I said, that keeps it simple and doesn't open the door to what subjectively could have happened or who we could have traded with. We'll never know.

We know we had #2 and #6. That keeps it easy.

If you think we should have gone OL in 2018 then you could say Nelson and Jones?
Yes, Jackson had a rough playoff game  
Greg from LI : 10/2/2019 2:15 pm : link
But I'm not sure why that should be any more predictive of LJ's future than Eli's much, much worse 2005 playoff debut was of his.
It’s your party OP...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 2:19 pm : link
If I have to stay at 2 and pick then I go B Chubb.

But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.
RE: Yes, Jackson had a rough playoff game  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/2/2019 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14609734 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But I'm not sure why that should be any more predictive of LJ's future than Eli's much, much worse 2005 playoff debut was of his.


He's played a top 10 defense twice in his career, both times the Chargers, and did not look good either time.
I wanted Darnold as much as anyone  
joeinpa : 10/2/2019 2:32 pm : link
But , no, would not change

They got Barkley and maybe the best quarterback in both those drafts.
just so we're clear  
Greg from LI : 10/2/2019 2:34 pm : link
Those were his 6th and 8th starts in his career.
RE: It’s your party OP...  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14609737 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
If I have to stay at 2 and pick then I go B Chubb.

But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.


The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.

We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.

Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.
RE: just so we're clear  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14609758 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Those were his 6th and 8th starts in his career.

I think we are running in circles with the argument. Point we are making is, even though it was only his 8th start, his throwing motion/body type/pocket QB presence doesn't look good for improvement over the long term. Eli had a shitty first playoff game as well...but the difference is he had the body type and tools you look for in a pocket passer, he could improve in that sense.
Well, I think Jones was over-drafted...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2019 2:48 pm : link
but it's a much easier sell to keep Jones as the 6th pick in this years's draft versus Barkley #2. RBs that high is just moronic.

Want proof? We are winning without Barkley this year. Small sample, yes. But I'm very bullish on this team having a chance to compete without or with Barkley.

But if I had my druthers and could back in time, and knowing what I know now, I would:

2018 - either Roquan Smith or Derwin James or Tremaine Edmunds. 2018 is looking like a bumper crop for defensive players.

2019 - Maybe Oliver. I'm just not sure about this class yet...

There were other QB solutions outside Jones. Both in the draft (LJax, Finley, Rosen) or free agency/trade.
I would go so far as to say...  
Milton : 10/2/2019 2:50 pm : link
If I had the first overall pick in the last two drafts I would likely take Barkley and Jones based on what I've seen so far.

Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.

p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.
...  
christian : 10/2/2019 2:55 pm : link
It's about time every recognizes Terps was absolutely right about Jackson. Especially if we're going to crown Jones.

The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.

I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.
RE: RE: It’s your party OP...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 2:57 pm : link
In comment 14609765 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14609737 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


If I have to stay at 2 and pick then I go B Chubb.

But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.



The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.

We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.

Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.


But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.

There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.

We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).

Its my opinion...debate all you want
Knowing what we know today  
eugibs : 10/2/2019 2:58 pm : link
I would take Jones over Darnold (or any of the other qbs available at 2 in 2018 or 6 in 2019). With that said, I still think the Barkley pick was a huge mistake (for various reasons that have been discussed on this board ad nauseum). I understand he is now out for the season, so this will undoubtedly be questioned, but I still think the best pick last year in retrospect would have been Bradley Chubb. However, if not Chubb, I would rather have Quenton Nelson.
RE: RE: RE: It’s your party OP...  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14609794 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14609765 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14609737 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


If I have to stay at 2 and pick then I go B Chubb.

But with foresight and hindsight, unless you have a hard on for a particular QB in 2018, you get out of that spot. Add in that the team is in deep need to restructure everywhere...then you really should accumulate picks to underpin that plan.



The problem with the trade down is what you receive for what you give up.

We KNOW that the Jets only needed 3 2nd round picks to get up to number 3.

Everybody always wants to trade down and assumes there is a great market. What we know of the trade downs that happened in 2018, the market wasn't great. Jets trading up for Darnold, and 'Zona trading up for Rosen illustrate that.



But lets not debate what we don't know, especially in a hypothetical question anyway. And I didn't say do a bad trade down deal just to do one.

There is value to having the #2 pick. If you are not willing to part with it or think you are a hand-of-god RB away from turning around the team, then you made your choice without knowing other options. Maybe DG did this...beats me but I wouldn't go to the mattresses defending the thinking of this regime last year if I were you.

We weren't a Saquon Barkley away from turning this into a playoff team, so I say get more good players for as many places we need them (which seemed endless).

Its my opinion...debate all you want


I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.

We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.

You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.
Both Josh Allen's  
Default : 10/2/2019 3:02 pm : link
and I am thrilled with Jones, but keeping Eli and drafting a RB that early was a major franchise set back.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2019 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14609788 christian said:
Quote:
It's about time every recognizes Terps was absolutely right about Jackson. Especially if we're going to crown Jones.

The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.

I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.


Williams is done for Cincy. I gave Garrett a long look, too. Just not sure about Cs that high in the draft.

Here's the thing about LJax. He's exceeded expectations. But a ton of credit needs to go to Greg Roman for building that offense to fit LJax. Roman did the same exact build for Kapernick in San Fran for the other Harbaugh.

My point? I'm not sure LJax is as successful without that crucial piece of coaching.
The critical element in the whole calculus is Eli  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 3:07 pm : link
His presence had an enormous impact on the decisions that were made. I believe very strongly that, had Eli retired after 2017, Sam Darnold would have been our pick.

But because Eli did not retire, and ownership likely mandated that he was the QB, we opted to select the best offensive weapon in Barkley to help him out.
RE: The critical element in the whole calculus is Eli  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14609809 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His presence had an enormous impact on the decisions that were made. I believe very strongly that, had Eli retired after 2017, Sam Darnold would have been our pick.

But because Eli did not retire, and ownership likely mandated that he was the QB, we opted to select the best offensive weapon in Barkley to help him out.


If Gettleman hadn't graded him out so high, I might agree with you. I think it's more likely that he didn't like the QB's vs. whether Eli was there or not.
And as a matter of fact, he said that.  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:08 pm : link
Well, alluded to it at least leading up to the pick.  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:09 pm : link
RE: I would go so far as to say...  
Thegratefulhead : 10/2/2019 3:10 pm : link
In comment 14609783 Milton said:
Quote:
If I had the first overall pick in the last two drafts I would likely take Barkley and Jones based on what I've seen so far.

Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.

p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.
AGREED
RE: I would go so far as to say...  
Stan in LA : 10/2/2019 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14609783 Milton said:
Quote:
If I had the first overall pick in the last two drafts I would likely take Barkley and Jones based on what I've seen so far.

Barkley is the best RB to hit the NFL since Gale Sayers.
And I expect Jones to give us what Simms and Eli gave us: Super Bowls.

p.s.--To those answering "I need more time" well that's not the question. We could all use more time. I'm sure Mr. Gettleman would've preferred more time as well.


Sir, you are correct.
RE: ...  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/2/2019 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14609788 christian said:
Quote:
It's about time every recognizes Terps was absolutely right about Jackson. Especially if we're going to crown Jones.

The more interesting question for me is who would have you taken no. 2 in 2018 and no. 6 & 17 in 2019.

I would have taken Darnold, Jonah Williams, and Garret Bradbury.


Why? Jackson still hasn't peformed well against a good defense. Nobody is crowing Jones, but he is showing a lot of what you like to see in a franchise QB. If DJ doesn't play well against top defenses by the end of the year I'll have a little concern, just like I do with Jackson. Can he make that next step?
"drafting Barkley was a huge mistake"  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 3:18 pm : link
well..i think i'm done for the day
there's 2 questions with Jackson  
giants#1 : 10/2/2019 3:22 pm : link
1. Can he hold up long term with his style? Cam Newton's a lot bigger than him and all the hits he's taken over the years have caught up with him. He's been pretty banged up and is far from the player he was and is only 30. Now, if you're telling me you're going all-in on the Terps model and using (abusing) LJ for 4 years and then searching for his replacement, that's a massively risky proposition for other reasons.

2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).
RE: Well, alluded to it at least leading up to the pick.  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14609816 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


Of course Gettleman is going to say that. He's not going to question the logic of his pick shortly after making it.

But based on what we've seen so far with the Giants and around the league, it's more than fair to question the logic of the Barkley pick. He's as good a RB as there is, and he was wonderful in his rookie season...but the offense still largely stunk. He's been out now for six quarters, and the offense hasn't missed a beat.

No knock on Barkley, he just plays the most ineffectual position on the offense.
He said it before the pick was made,  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:23 pm : link
in the weeks leading up to it.
The whole QB hell, setting yourself back 5 years, trust your scouting  
Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 3:24 pm : link
and the pick will make itself comments.
RE: He said it before the pick was made,  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 3:25 pm : link
In comment 14609841 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
in the weeks leading up to it.


Well then he made a mistake, because Barkley has had little effect on our offensive output. If you want to see instant impact, go compare the Ravens before and after they made Jackson the quarterback.
GT  
ryanmkeane : 10/2/2019 3:30 pm : link
you're now saying the Barkley pick was a mistake? Let's save this for the archives.
RE: GT  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 3:32 pm : link
In comment 14609849 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you're now saying the Barkley pick was a mistake? Let's save this for the archives.


I've been saying that from before they made the pick. Isn't that what this thread is essentially asking?
Out team looks more competent right now...  
bw in dc : 10/2/2019 3:34 pm : link
if we had an impact defensive player from the 2018 draft - like James, RSmith or Edmunds - than Barkley as our RB.

With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.

Barkley  
crick n NC : 10/2/2019 3:36 pm : link
Only has 37 rushes in two and a half games with a 6.4 ypc. That's with defenses not respecting a passing game whatsoever. He only got to play a half a game with Jones.

Having a QB change has the potential to have a huge effect on the offense, and it has as we've scene. Why are we not waiting until Barkley gets back to see what the offense looks like then?

Factor in that defenses  
crick n NC : 10/2/2019 3:39 pm : link
Will continue to change for Jones. It's not like he's scene all of the defenses that will be thrown his direction.

The improvement in our oline  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/2/2019 4:18 pm : link
is directly attributable to Barkley. The pass rush is much less with him in the backfield, as coaches are terrified of him breaking a long one and are playing a more passive defense front.
Need more time to evaluate but  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/2/2019 4:19 pm : link
lots of promise with Jones and Barkley. Really it comes down to Jones versus the QB's last year picked. I never liked the idea of waiting till next year for a QB.

They have a lot of money for next year and have kept all the draft picks and picked up a Comp or two. One more really good draft and a impact defender on Defense and this team could be really positioned well for the next few years and I think a deeper team will help both Jones and Barkley perform even better.
RE: GT  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 4:21 pm : link
In comment 14609849 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you're now saying the Barkley pick was a mistake? Let's save this for the archives.


Stop making it so dramatic as an isolated event. There is a facet of BBI that does not subscribe to picking running back with the #2 pick, even a Barkley. That the team could have improved greater/faster on the whole going in a different direction.

RE: RE: GT  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14609851 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14609849 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you're now saying the Barkley pick was a mistake? Let's save this for the archives.



I've been saying that from before they made the pick. Isn't that what this thread is essentially asking?


Yes it is.
RE: Out team looks more competent right now...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14609852 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if we had an impact defensive player from the 2018 draft - like James, RSmith or Edmunds - than Barkley as our RB.

With the most important position filled for now with Jones, we are still an offensive threat with Barkley in a walking boot. And Jones looks to have the force multiplier effect with his ability to run. A huge upgrade over the immobile Eli.


Yes, or perhaps even an OL (instead of Solder) and have used the Solder money elsewhere.
RE: RE: .  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/2/2019 4:26 pm : link
In comment 14609724 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14609706 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Jackson is a 65%, 8.3 YPA passer right now.

Again, based on the overwhelming reaction to Jones after two games...if Jackson were a Giant BBI would look like Randy Marsh at his computer.



Yeah I don’t get the Jackson detractors. I was on the fence last year with him, needed to see more of him since he just wasn’t a good passer. But I have to give him a lot of credit, he must have worked his ass off because he’s a different QB this year.

Chris Mortensen swore he studied the film nonstop for thousands of hours and Kapernick > Steve Young.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s your party OP...  
Jimmy Googs : 10/2/2019 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14609802 Britt in VA said:
Quote:

I'm not debating, I'm explaining why I said to keep trades out of the scenario because it makes the question too complicated.

We took players at #2 and #6. If you could do it all over, but still had to take players at those two spots, would you keep it the same or something different.

You did answer, so you'd prefer Chubb and Jones. Noted. Thanks.


All good. I didn't mean to over-complicate the concept as I know things go awry given liberties on BBI. Just think the perspectives posters could provide everybody are far more interesting and thought-provoking when it does go outside boundries...
RE: RE: RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 10/2/2019 4:41 pm : link
In comment 14609921 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:


Chris Mortensen swore he studied the film nonstop for thousands of hours and Kapernick > Steve Young.

Ron Jaworski said that Kaepernick could go down as the best QB to ever play the game.
Kaepernick  
Go Terps : 10/2/2019 4:45 pm : link
I was at that Super Bowl. It was profoundly clear that he was indefensible because of his ability and willingness to run. Had Harbaugh properly handled that last possession at the goal line, Kaepernick would be a Super Bowl champion quarterback.

The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.
Even though I knew the Giants were going to take Barkley  
Jay on the Island : 10/2/2019 4:45 pm : link
I held out hope that they would surprise me and take Darnold. When they didn't I was beyond disappointed. I shut off the TV after the pick was announced. I stayed off of BBI for a couple of days because I was feeling very down on the future of this team. I knew Barkley was a generational talent I was just worried that they might waste Barkley's prime trying to find their next franchise QB.

With the benefit of hindsight I am thrilled that they decided to take Barkley because I think Jones is a franchise QB. These two will be the face of the franchise for years to come.

RE: Kaepernick  
Jay on the Island : 10/2/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14609946 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I was at that Super Bowl. It was profoundly clear that he was indefensible because of his ability and willingness to run. Had Harbaugh properly handled that last possession at the goal line, Kaepernick would be a Super Bowl champion quarterback.

The mistake that's made over and over is in trying to turn mobile QBs into pocket passers. Utilize their ability to run at every opportunity. If it shortens their career, so be it...a well run team would have two more mobile quarterbacks ready to take over.

It's not just that, teams game planned to limit Kaepernicks ability to run forcing him to stand in the pocket more often. Once that happened he was exposed. He also benefited greatly from SF's incredible OL and defense as well as a good running game.
Right now I'd go with Barkley and Jones. Having said that  
Blue21 : 10/2/2019 4:56 pm : link
it's really too early to tell obviously. But I base my "now"
selection on the fact we still don't know Darnold's ceiling nor do we know Jones. I think we all know Barkley's and that is through the roof. Jones could bust and seeing how Darnold hasn't been able to play all that much we don't know for sure where he'll get to. For all we know Jones could surpass him. But if Jones continues on the path of the first two games we got ourselves a very good franchise QB maybe better. We can talk about Murrey and Jackson and Rosen etc but there is much more to playing in NY than what's on the field. Darnold and Jones would be the two best selections personality wise for NY along with their potential talent from what I've seen and heard.
Giants got the best player in the 2018 draft  
djm : 10/2/2019 11:34 pm : link
And after two games the best player in the 2019 draft. They got their cake and eat it too. And BBI still debates this.

Hilarious.
RE: The improvement in our oline  
Milton : 10/2/2019 11:43 pm : link
In comment 14609907 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
is directly attributable to Barkley. The pass rush is much less with him in the backfield, as coaches are terrified of him breaking a long one and are playing a more passive defense front.
There will also be improvement in the OL based on Jones's mobility. Edge rushers can no longer simply pin their ears back and go after the QB the way they were able to when the immobile Eli was behind center. Eli couldn't make them pay for overcommitting to the pass rush, Jones can!
'with hindsight.....'  
Torrag : 10/2/2019 11:51 pm : link
Stand pat with what DG executed. Right now we have the best RB since AP and the QB with the brightest future in the game. Why would anyone want to overturn that?
RE: RE: I think folks need  
Leg of Theismann : 5:56 am : link
In comment 14609673 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 14609658 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


to pump the brakes on Lamar Jackson. Let's see when the weather changes if he can throw the ball.



Also, he looked great against 2 very bad defenses and looked only ok the last 2 games against better competition. The chiefs don't even have a great defense and he striggled against them. He still shows an inability to consistently fit balls into tight windows and misses a lot of pretty easy throws still. So he still has a lot of work to do as a passer


Breaking news: 2nd year QB looks great against bad defenses, and "Okay" against good defenses. (Not as good play against good defense may have something to do with the good defenses being better than the not-as-good defenses, the jury is still out on that one. Stay tuned.)

Jackson has done plenty good over the last 2 years to show he belongs in the NFL as a franchise QB. Even in his "not-as-good" games this year, he still did his thing. It seems in this day and age (perhaps because Mahomes) a guy has to throw for 300+ yards with 3+ TDs every single game, and his stats cannot change very much depending on the defense he plays against, otherwise he is a bust and a waste of a pick.

Back in the day I would have given my left nut to see Eli in his 2nd year put up anywhere close to the numbers Jackson is putting up this year, regardless of which defense he's playing.
Love saquon  
Ned In Atlanta : 6:15 am : link
but as I said at the time I would have taken Chubb. He seems like he's (injury aside) an elite pass rusher. They last longer than running backs and are more of a premium position. I would not change the jones pick. The "they should have taken josh allen and traded back up for Jones" crowd will be even more quiet if Dexter Lawrence continues to play like he has so far.
Just like hindsight is 20/20  
section125 : 7:15 am : link
reading through this thread is enlightening.

To the OP, my first thought is I would stay where we are. But seeing how Nick Chubb has played, I think Bradley Chubb should have been the pick in 2018 with N Chubb in the 2nd. In 2019 Dan Jones would still be the pick.

As to Lamar Jackson, I have only seen snippets of highlights but he looks much improved since being drafted. Last year he was one look and run. Even when he did throw it was almost Tebow bad (well a bit of an exaggeration). Now he looks comfortable in the pocket. His throws look much better and he still has the blazing speed.

As to GT saying the the 2018 offense sucked even though Barkley was picked, while Jackson transformed the Ravens offense(he did), Barkley WAS the 2018 offense. Didn't his 2000+ yards lead the league? IMHO, The Giants won 5 games because of Barkley. Without him, I don't know if they win a game.

Now, add Jones with Barkley and it changes everything. Jones appears to have transformed the Giants offense.
My big concern is not coming away with..  
Sean : 8:50 am : link
an elite pass-rusher. It is still something desperately needed & having 2 premium picks without filling this need is disappointing. In order to fill pass rusher plus QB, you’d go either:

Darnold & Allen or
Chubb & Jones

With that said though, Saquon is a face of the franchise player. Great leadership qualities & I’m excited to watch him play with a QB who can extend plays.
RE: there's 2 questions with Jackson  
Gruber : 9:37 am : link
In comment 14609839 giants#1 said:
Quote:
1. Can he hold up long term with his style? Cam Newton's a lot bigger than him and all the hits he's taken over the years have caught up with him. He's been pretty banged up and is far from the player he was and is only 30. Now, if you're telling me you're going all-in on the Terps model and using (abusing) LJ for 4 years and then searching for his replacement, that's a massively risky proposition for other reasons.

2. Can he pass adequately to keep Ds honest? So far, it's a mixed bag. He was dreadful against the Chargers in the postseason last season. Good start to this season, but let's see him do it for more than 11 games (and yes, I feel the same with DJ).


I'm no expert, but Lamarr Jackson reminds me a bit of Deshone Kizer a few seasons back. Both need to calm down, it's like they are buzzing around too much on each play. I don't know if you can coach Jackson to better read the situation, but right now, having been a bit of a champion for him, I'm now coming to believe he's all about rushing and the quick short pass and not much else. the Ravens are happy with that for now, but you wonder in the long run, and in particular in the play-offs it's just not going to work.
I think we ended up with the exact right picks  
PatersonPlank : 9:55 am : link
Barkley is a difference maker, and then we got a QB that looks better than anyone we would have taken in 2018. So we got the stud RB and our stud QB. Remember Zeke went #4 and Gurley went 10th in their drafts, so saying its wrong to take a RB high is not a blanket statement. Depends on the RB.
RE: My big concern is not coming away with..  
Johnny5 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 14610288 Sean said:
Quote:
an elite pass-rusher. It is still something desperately needed & having 2 premium picks without filling this need is disappointing. In order to fill pass rusher plus QB, you’d go either:

Darnold & Allen or
Chubb & Jones

With that said though, Saquon is a face of the franchise player. Great leadership qualities & I’m excited to watch him play with a QB who can extend plays.

I would agree.... but think about it from current view... Chubb has a serious injury and done for the year, and Ximines is not far at all behind Allen for rookie edge stats. And I can only speak for myself but I never wanted Darnold, I liked Rosen... so I am way happy with Jones over Darnold.
Just like the hand wringing on passing on a QB last year....  
Britt in VA : 11:36 am : link
we can still acquire an elite pass rusher. Like last year, many thought by foregoing the QB position we were setting ourselves back years by passing on the opportunity. There are many ways to get an elite pass rusher and we are a work in progress.
Go Terps : 11:43 am : link
Quality QBs and edge rushers are very difficult to find. Quality running backs are not difficult to find.

The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.

RE: .  
Britt in VA : 11:47 am : link
In comment 14610498 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quality QBs and edge rushers are very difficult to find. Quality running backs are not difficult to find.

The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.


Not exactly true. It didn't change because we drafted him, people actively wanted him to be the pick before he was drafted.
I still think Barkley was a mistake - and I love watching him play  
TD : 12:04 pm : link
But evidence of that is he has not really had a significant impact on our record. QB and D are the key ingredients to success in this league. Hell, just look at our last SB.

Give me one of the top D prospects in 18 and DJ8 in 19 or Jackson/Darnold in 18 and Allen in 19.
Oh and give me Eli’s $23M this year if we go Jackson/Darnold and Allen  
TD : 12:07 pm : link
Because Eli would have been cut offseason.
Britt  
Go Terps : 12:47 pm : link
It was universally accepted that timing backs are easier to find than quarterbacks and edge rushers. Shit, look at our own recent history:

Bradshaw
Jacobs
Tiki

None a first round pick. The 2008 Giants had the best rushing attack I've ever seen from a Giants team, and they did it with Bradshaw, Jacobs, and Ward. Didn't need to spend the second pick overall to do it.

And again, this far Barkley's impact on the Giants' overall performance had been negligible. Barkley was wonderful in 2018. Absolutely wonderful. Yet here are the Giants' offensive rankings:

- Points: 17th
- Yards: 16th
- First downs: 25th
- Rushing yards: 24th

Barkley had a fantastic year by any standard, and it had no impact. And it's only been six quarters, but have we missed him? Not at all.

These are the facts. The rest is conjecture and rationalization.
*running not timing  
Go Terps : 12:47 pm : link
Typing on phone sucks.
And I agree with that, but this is not David Wilson we're talking  
Britt in VA : 12:50 pm : link
about here....

There are exceptions to every rule, and it was pretty clear that Saquon is one.

Now I'm not saying, AT ALL, that doing it a different way is wrong. We had a great run game for years with RB by committee....

But sometimes there are guys that come along that are just... exceptions. Like guys that only miss 3 (or less) weeks due to a high ankle sprain.
Ladanian Tomlinson was an exception.  
Britt in VA : 12:52 pm : link
Adrian Peterson was an exception.
Marshall Faulk was an exception.

I think Saquon is in their category.
This isn't about the player  
Go Terps : 1:48 pm : link
No one is saying Barkley isn't awesome.

The question is: what difference has he made to justify the use of the second round pick overall?

To this point, the answer is he has made no difference. I don't think that's about him; I think the issue is his usage and the structure of the offense.

Wonderful player? Yeah. Happy to have him? Yeah. But the best use of that pick? To this point the answer is no.
You keep using our offensive production from last year. I don't  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:51 pm : link
know what that proves exactly, Eli Manning is done. If Saquon had a middle of the road QB, we would be looking at a top ten offense.
I think Barkley is getting closer to being dispensable...  
bw in dc : 2:14 pm : link
At first, I thought Jones could use a player like Barkley to help him ease into the QB position. Barkley could be the focal point, and sort of act like Jones's training wheels. Seemed very reasonable on the surface.

Instead, Jones has hit the ground running so fast that HE's actually the focal point of the offense. Shurmur can use the full imagination of his playbook because Jones can really move. Which makes Barkley more of an ancillary piece. Can that be a good thing? Maybe. But it's certainly not going to be cost-effective by the time SB and his agent starting smelling second contract...

Right now, if I'm Jints Central, I don't bring Barkley back into he's 150% healthy. Let's see how far Jones can move forward with this offense. And with Tate back in the mix, this offense may get even more interesting.
I agree with terps on RBs  
hitdog42 : 2:15 pm : link
however bw i think you will see when we play 2 good defenses in a row the next 2 weeks... that a Barkley makes a world of difference.
RE: I agree with terps on RBs  
bw in dc : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14610736 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
however bw i think you will see when we play 2 good defenses in a row the next 2 weeks... that a Barkley makes a world of difference.


That is true. Playing the Vikes and the Pats will be good litmus tests for Jones. These next seven days will provide much more intel on what we have...
With the second overall pick...  
Milton : 2:38 pm : link
...the Giants drafted a guy who keeps defensive coordinators up at night. That's a great pick regardless of the position.
p.s.--I don't think Carolina is pissed at Gettleman for taking McCaffrey with a top ten pick either.
It's no mystery why the pass rush became a lot more ferocious  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:39 pm : link
with Barkley out.
RE: .  
djm : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14610498 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quality QBs and edge rushers are very difficult to find. Quality running backs are not difficult to find.

The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.



The giants went from 2011-2018 without a quality rb. And lord knows they tried. And Barkley is much more than a quality rb.

It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb. And if it isn’t, we’re splitting hairs on the degree of difficulty. And again, Barkley isn’t just a quality rb. If you want to say that the giants shouldn’t have passed on Lawrence Taylor for the likes of George Rodgers? We’re on the same page.
RE: .  
djm : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 14610498 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quality QBs and edge rushers are very difficult to find. Quality running backs are not difficult to find.

The above statement was universally accepted as truth until we drafted Barkley. Then the opinions miraculously changed.


I know you’re not referring to me with the prevailing myth that RBs are easy to find. I can prove that I was never one of those.
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 14610794 djm said:
Quote:

It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.


This would be wrong...
Barkley is more than just  
darren in pdx : 3:35 pm : link
a ‘quality running back.’
RE: RE: RE: .  
Britt in VA : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 14610803 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14610794 djm said:


Quote:



It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.



This would be wrong...


Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.

That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.
No offense to Tampa and Skins  
Jimmy Googs : 3:37 pm : link
but we aren't beating the better teams in the league without both DJ AND Saquon on the field...
This is not true  
Go Terps : 3:50 pm : link
"It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb."

And here's how you know it's a lie...the only positions that get paid less than running back are fullback, kicker, and punter. See the link below.

Here's a thought experiment for you...if we offered Barkley in trade for Khalil Mack, how loud so you think the Bears laugh before they hang up?

And for those saying you can find a quarterback as easily, does Reid even answer the phone if we offer Barkley for Mahomes?

How quickly would we all help Barkley pack if we could trade him for Mack or Mahomes?

The running back position does not hold the value of a quarterback or an edge rusher, and it's not even close. Not in the same universe.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14610809 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14610803 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 14610794 djm said:


Quote:



It’s just as easy to find a good pass rusher as it is to find a good rb.



This would be wrong...



Why do you say that? We've found plenty of Giants great pass rushers in later rounds. Osi was a second. Tuck was a third. JPP was a mid first rounder, Kiwinuka a late first, Michael Strahan was a 2nd round pick.

That's all the great Giants pass rushers of the last two decades.


Don't see the relevance of listing NYG pass rushers. You want me to list the really good running backs over the last two decades that were drafted after round 3 or not at all?

well that's already been done, here....  
Britt in VA : 3:56 pm : link
There have been plenty of great pass rushers beyond the top 10 picks as well.

So as far as finding them, seems you could find just as many outside the top 10, or even the first round. Just like running backs.
.  
Go Terps : 3:57 pm : link
There is no limit to a person's ability to rationalize the truth.
What am I rationalizing?  
Britt in VA : 4:00 pm : link
That we'll still be able to find a pass rusher even thought we didn't take at #2 or #6?

What are you saying? That we can't?
I'm saying that it's easier (a lot easier)  
Go Terps : 4:09 pm : link
To fill the running back role more than adequately with lesser resources than it's an edge rusher or quarterback. This is a fact whose truth is reinforced by data and objective observation.

I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.
The Top 10 pass rushers heading into 2019 according to NFL.com  
Britt in VA : 4:11 pm : link
1. Aaron Donald 13th overall
2. Khalil Mack 5th overall
3. JJ Watt 11th overall
4. Von Miller 2nd overall
5. Myles Garrett 1st overall
6. Chris Jones 2nd round
7. Chandler Jones 21st overall
8. Demarcus Lawrence 2nd round
9. Joey Bosa 3rd overall
10. Daniel Hunter 3rd round

Only four of those guys would be considered in the "unobtanium" spots that we've been picking in. Mack, Miller, Garrett, and Bosa.

The rest were mid to late first rounders, 2nd round, or 3rd round picks. Why wouldn't we be able to grab somebody there, too?
2019 NFL season: Aaron Donald headlines top 10 pass rushers - ( New Window )
RE: well that's already been done, here....  
Jimmy Googs : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14610820 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
There have been plenty of great pass rushers beyond the top 10 picks as well.

So as far as finding them, seems you could find just as many outside the top 10, or even the first round. Just like running backs.


Not sure where you are going with this? First it was about that good pass rushers are as easy to find as good RBs. Then you listed some pass rushers from the NYG and even listed a guy like Kiwi who almost everybody outside of BBI wouldn't even know who are talking about. Now its some comparison inside vs outside the top 10.

I am going to just flat out state this is a slam dunk conversation...at least in 2019 (if not over the last few decades as well). Good pass rushers are much harder to find than good running backs.
RE: I'm saying that it's easier (a lot easier)  
Britt in VA : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14610839 Go Terps said:
Quote:
To fill the running back role more than adequately with lesser resources than it's an edge rusher or quarterback. This is a fact whose truth is reinforced by data and objective observation.

I know we live in an age where it's acceptable to make shit up and call it alternative facts or whatever, but I'm sorry... You (or djm, or FatMan, or a legion of other Giants fans) can't say crazy shit like this and not be called out on it. It's patently not true.


Not for nothing, but the only way to adequately run the "lesser RB" or "RB by committee" model is to have an above average offensive line. And those ain't so easy to put together, and require resources, too.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4:16 pm : link
How far down the list of top DE's do you have to get to find a fair trade for Barkley? I think that's the more appropriate way of looking at it.

Age/contract considerations make it hard, of course. But I think a top five DE is for sure worth more than Barkley.
Terps  
Milton : 4:17 pm : link
I agree that it's harder to find a great QB or great ER than a great RB, but you still take the great RB over the good QB and/or good ER when that is what is available with the second overall pick. It isn't Peyton Manning or Lawrence Taylor whom the Giants passed up when they selected Barkley, it was Sam Darnold and Bradley Chubb. I'm confident that Barkley will have a better career than either of those two by a wide fucking margin!
p.s.--Josh Rosen is perhaps another story, but that's a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.
You do not take the great RB over a good QB  
Jimmy Googs : 4:20 pm : link
in any scenario...
And not in most cases over  
Jimmy Googs : 4:21 pm : link
a good pass rusher
The more I watch various offenses  
Bill2 : 4:24 pm : link
the more the apples to apples comparison of value per position obviously breaks down.

Its a team with 22 parts and a design intent to compete. Each is different and the balance of scheme and all 22 parts wins some of the time in some matchups with 31 other combinations of 22 with a design intent for winning.

In any other realm of math or business or statistics problem the "value" of any particular RB has a wide variety of correlation with the success of the other 22 measurement points in the cluster. Much less against the other 31 clusters.

The first thing anyone doing that analysis would find is that their are outlier RB/other player combinations that are 2 standard deviations from the average

Using the averages of all Rb over time in isolation from their place in a cluster and holding it out as analytically sound "truth" is simply - simplistic.

Simplistic allows real insightful decision makers ( BB) to have a field day compared to the "wisdom" of fans and most other football participants

for example  
Bill2 : 4:37 pm : link
now that you have Sb and Dj, suppose you had SB running 10 times and as a pass receiver 10 times?

You would have to be very conscious of defending SB all the time and as either ( 2 Standard deviations from average truth about a RB)

Now your offense is putting 2 runners and 4-5 pass catchers on the field. That's 2-3 standard deviations from average.

So why are we stuck on holding average aloft as a trophy fact?

Its not for anyone who got past Calc III and into Non-Linear Relationships

Elite, not just quality, but elite RB's are hard to find and worth the  
PatersonPlank : 4:43 pm : link
pick. There are very few. I do think Barkley and Zeke were both worth the top 5 pick. Look at Dallas without Zeke, a different team. Same as us. Sure we looked good against one of the worst teams in football (Skins) but lets not get carried away. We need Barkley out there
As a follow-up to what Bill2 said...  
Milton : 4:51 pm : link
You can't simply talk in generics. A RB who can run routes and catch the ball like a WR as well as run between the tackles with power is more than just a RB. Same as a safety (another low value position) who can cover like a CB and hit like a LB. Or a TE who can catch like a WR and block like an OL.

In Bill Belichick's first draft as a head coach he chose Eric Turner with the second overall pick. A fucking safety! And Tom Coughlin chose an OLT, Tony Boselli, with the 2nd overall pick the first time he was in charge of the draft. Nobody argues the value of an OLT with such a prized pick because an OLT is considered a QB's best friend. But isn't a RB like Barkley every bit a QB's best friend as an OLT like Boselli?

With the second overall pick the standard is greatness. If there is only one great player available with the pick, you grab him regardless of the position (kickers not included). And when the Giants were on the clock in 2018, it was Gettleman's opinion that Barkley was the only great player available. That makes it an easy decision.
You can theorize about what a RB does for the offense all day  
Go Terps : 4:57 pm : link
If there is a scheme or combination that maximizes Barkley's potential in this offense, have the Giants discovered it?

Last year they did not. After four games this year they have not.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 4:59 pm : link
Quote:
But isn't a RB like Barkley every bit a QB's best friend as an OLT like Boselli?


Absolutely not. An Elite OLT is far more valuable.
