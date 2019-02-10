Knowing what you know right now, with hindsight..... Britt in VA : 10/2/2019 12:26 pm

If you could re-draft the 2018 #2 overall and the 2019 #6 overall, would you keep it as is with Barkley/Jones? Or some different combination of picks, like Darnold/Allen or something?



If you were to make a change, why?