What will Golden Tate add?

Another short possession receiver? Will his own value multiply our outcomes or will his presence limit Shepard’s ceiling? Will Jones be able to stand, read, and deliver? He’s good but a lot of us including me thought his signing was a quasi-“We don’t have Odell anymore” panic signing of a guy who didn’t do shit for a hated division rival.
He’s pretty damn important. Will he make us better?
I think we brought in Tate for that reason (of bringing in a new QB). There were probably many reasons for getting rid of Odell but I think the important one was you don't want that dominant a personality with a young QB. I think Tate provides a great security blanket for a young QB - he is professional. Runs good routes, fights for the ball, never heard of any diva-like behaviors.
Tate back and sometime a healthy Saquon is a really nice offense.
He can be a pro but I’m counting on him to deliver on the field. I hope he helps our passing game because yes he’s a YAC machine but because he’s always thrown short passes.
B. The options on the FA market were slim to none
C. We had other needs to address in the draft and it allowed us to not force a pick
Tate will add a good 3rd down option as well as another good blocking WR to help stretch some long runs.
Tate gets YAC, but he was doing it mostly with a lot of passes close to the line of scrimmage. He's not a guy who's going to dazzle you in the open field and just run away from people. He's going to take a 4 yard hitch and break a tackle and hopefully get the first.
He's a useful piece but I think people should pump the breaks a little on expecting him to dramatically improve the offense.
But I don't see how he can hurt. It will also be interesting to see how Giants use him in combination with Shep, who would seem to be a very similiar receiver
Tate fights for the ball, runs good routes, adjusts to help his QB when he's in trouble, a good run blocker, and is one of the best YAC receivers in the game. I wouldn't call Tate a diva but he's had problems with other players in the past. Nothing really proven (all rumor) but where there is smoke .....
Sheppard is very similar to Tate. I don't think his skills are as good as prime Tate's but he's younger and on a good contract right now. Sheppard is reliable and a chain mover.
Evan Engram honestly is similar too. His blocking has improved as well. Evan is not quick but he is fast. This means he isn't very effective at shaking or juking a defender but if you can get him the ball at full speed with space in front of him, he will take it to the house. Very fast for a TE. He's getting better at fighting for the ball. As a TE, I think he's a legit #1 receiving TE.
Barkley, well, what can't he do. I suppose his pass defense blocking could improve a little.
To answer the question. Tate is going to fill the role a WR is suppose to fill for Shurmer's style of offense. Although I don't think they have a legit #1 WR anymore, I think they have 3 legit #2 receivers in Tate, Sheppard, and Engram (4 if you include Barkley out of the backfield).
The average annual salary of Sheppard and Tate is almost equal to OBJ's (while he played for the Giants).
Question 1: Is the combination of Tate and Sheppard equal to one OBJ?
Question 2: How many diva WRs have won a SB?
Again, it isn't like they targeted a slot WR. They went after the best WR available on the market. Beggars can't be choosers.
Not really what the team needed
But he still will add value and be an upgrade at the position from the first 4 weeks. Jones hits guys in stride and he’s effective post catch. Another security blanket to find won’t is a good thing for the current roster
It’s a shame that he doesn’t really stretch the field though
An overpay? Don't think it was an overpay or a panic signing. He's a reliable WR who creates yards after the catch. A good security blanket. Much needed when your only proven WR on the roster was Shep.
He's making essentially the same amount of money per year as Funchess, Jamison Crowder, Enunwa, Adam Humphries & John Brown. He's better than all 5 of those guys. It's also right in line with what guys like Albert Wilson, Paul Richardson & Marvin Jones got when you factor in the salary cap rising.
Just get him the ball in space and let him do his thing. He's fantastic with the football in his hands and I'm happy to have him back this week because he's familiar with Zimmer's defenses from playing in DET. I bet he'll have an impact right away.
He's not Beckham and isn't on that tier; but this is a solid WR group with him back in it if Slayton can keep finding ways to contribute. We can win games with this group. We just have to pass protect and play well up front.
I'm excited to have him back.
My apprehension is he's primarily a slot WR the last several years, and if he can't play outside, it pushes Shepard outside.
At this point in their respective careers Tate in my view is a poor man's Shepard, who just looks so much more comfortable and productive in the slot to me.
I also look at Tate's YPC, and although he's getting a lot of YAC, for a guy to need 90 catches to approach 1,000 yards, that's not efficient.
I think Tate is an OK player, I just don't think he's anything to get excited about.
I didn’t read the thread but I am sure someone mentioned that they should be able to get out of his contract easily this offseason if they wish.
However, he provides great insurance should SS go down.
And, against great defenses who are killing our o-line, and applying too much pressure for DJ to function, playing SS and GT together provides 2 targets who are apt to be open on quick, short throws due to their release. And yes, you can march downfield moving at 5-8 yards a clip.
I'm no expert, but it seems to me a possession receiver like Tate, is inherently not going to have the most "efficient" yards per catch, but it doesn't mean they're not important catches and yards. For a guy like Tate, it's about moving the chains; which is important.
90 catches for 1000 yards is similar efficiency to what our Steve Smith got in 2009 when he had 107 catches for 1200 yds.
This team needs more threats than just Engram and Shepard. Tate will help.
Tate will move the chains, which will give DJ 2 possession WRs that will keep drives alive and can be security blankets for him. Engram and Slayton will provide the big plays. Latimer will be the big target when needed, especially in the Red Zone. I am really liking how the WR corps is coming together.
I like the Tate signing and I am excited to see what he does out there. As was mentioned previously too, because of the PED suspension if he does bust, the Giants can release him next year very easily. It's a win-win scenario.
My only concern is that he doesn’t block Slayton. In a rebuilding year like this, Slayton’s development is important (even at the expense of some mistakes/missed opportunities).
Souped to see Tate, SS, and Latimer block for Barkley and other receivers.
It would seem he is a perfect fit for Shurmur's offense. Not sure why people are confused by this.
You hit on something that's ignored. He's a plus blocker.
I felt given the context he was a good signing, for all the reasons above. Beckham was a good blocker as well. WR's who can 'get behind' blocking for Saquon are welcome.
Shep is a solid blocker in the running game as well.
Sunday will be a good test of how advanced DJ is, the Vike D is legit.
Slayton is interesting. Let's give Tate 3 games before we boot him. Let him blow off some rust.
He's been a very good player in really just one season in his career, and that was several years ago.
He's not a bad player, he's a consistent reliable player. But he's not an efficient player, and he's for as good as he is after the catch, he doesn't really have impressive YPC numbers.