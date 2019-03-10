Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What will Golden Tate add?

Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/3/2019 11:39 pm
Another short possession receiver? Will his own value multiply our outcomes or will his presence limit Shepard’s ceiling? Will Jones be able to stand, read, and deliver? He’s good but a lot of us including me thought his signing was a quasi-“We don’t have Odell anymore” panic signing of a guy who didn’t do shit for a hated division rival.

He’s pretty damn important. Will he make us better?
He's known for his  
montanagiant : 10/3/2019 11:42 pm
Yards after the catch
Tate signing  
SLIM_ : 10/3/2019 11:44 pm
A lot of people question why we brought in an aging receiver and then drafted a QB...


I think we brought in Tate for that reason (of bringing in a new QB). There were probably many reasons for getting rid of Odell but I think the important one was you don't want that dominant a personality with a young QB. I think Tate provides a great security blanket for a young QB - he is professional. Runs good routes, fights for the ball, never heard of any diva-like behaviors.

Tate back and sometime a healthy Saquon is a really nice offense.
SLIM  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/4/2019 12:05 am
Glad to see you posting. But please google what Tate has supposedly done. Vet or not he’s an asshole and his new teammates will be aware.

He can be a pro but I’m counting on him to deliver on the field. I hope he helps our passing game because yes he’s a YAC machine but because he’s always thrown short passes.
He was brought in because  
robbieballs2003 : 10/4/2019 12:08 am
A. We traded Beckham
B. The options on the FA market were slim to none
C. We had other needs to address in the draft and it allowed us to not force a pick
YAC  
Motley Two : 10/4/2019 12:11 am
Master
I think mainly a possession guy  
allstarjim : 10/4/2019 12:19 am
I think you're still going to see more big plays from Engram and Shepard, and they will and should be the focal point of the passing game.

Tate will add a good 3rd down option as well as another good blocking WR to help stretch some long runs.

Tate gets YAC, but he was doing it mostly with a lot of passes close to the line of scrimmage. He's not a guy who's going to dazzle you in the open field and just run away from people. He's going to take a 4 yard hitch and break a tackle and hopefully get the first.

He's a useful piece but I think people should pump the breaks a little on expecting him to dramatically improve the offense.
Worried about his play dropping off now that he is under watchful  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/4/2019 12:32 am
eye of NFL. Suddenly coming off PEDs at his age, hopefully the HCG got his natural test restarted enough. He looked g2g in preseason though. Question is going to be how will his body recovers.
Well  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/4/2019 12:33 am
Not much  
KWALL2 : 10/4/2019 1:12 am
Beyond a big paycheck. I’d rather see Slayton on the field.
Was just swapped out Bennie Fowler  
BSIMatt : 10/4/2019 1:13 am
For Golden Tate, so for this season I think that’s a pretty huge upgrade and to have veteran proven starting WR out there with our rookie quarterback I think is huge.(Shep is our current vet and Tate has started more than twice as many games in the NFL than Shepard) We basically had Shepard, Engram and a bunch of guys with no track record as starters. If you look at what Shurmur is doing with Jones and the WRs I think Tate fits in with that perfectly. Tate catches the ball and does what Shep and Engram have been doing, gets extra yards. Fowler was averaging around 1.3 yac yards per catch this year, he was basically catching it and getting tackled immediately. Tate averaged 5.8 yac per catch last year and broke 15 tackles. Fowler, Shep and Engram combined for 5 broken tackles in 2018. Tate isn’t a savior, but he’s sure as hell going to help the offense.
I would also like to see Slayton more  
BSIMatt : 10/4/2019 1:18 am
And I think that’s still going to happen because he has a skill set no one else on the roster brings.
It is rather odd that they signed another slot receiver  
Vanzetti : 10/4/2019 2:47 am
Seemed to be a case of who was available and who they could afford rather than who was a good fit.

But I don't see how he can hurt. It will also be interesting to see how Giants use him in combination with Shep, who would seem to be a very similiar receiver
It's a WCO  
USAF NYG Fan : 10/4/2019 5:40 am
A WCO specializes in getting the ball out quickly and letting the receivers make something happen after the catch (i.e. YAC).

Tate fights for the ball, runs good routes, adjusts to help his QB when he's in trouble, a good run blocker, and is one of the best YAC receivers in the game. I wouldn't call Tate a diva but he's had problems with other players in the past. Nothing really proven (all rumor) but where there is smoke .....

Sheppard is very similar to Tate. I don't think his skills are as good as prime Tate's but he's younger and on a good contract right now. Sheppard is reliable and a chain mover.

Evan Engram honestly is similar too. His blocking has improved as well. Evan is not quick but he is fast. This means he isn't very effective at shaking or juking a defender but if you can get him the ball at full speed with space in front of him, he will take it to the house. Very fast for a TE. He's getting better at fighting for the ball. As a TE, I think he's a legit #1 receiving TE.

Barkley, well, what can't he do. I suppose his pass defense blocking could improve a little.

To answer the question. Tate is going to fill the role a WR is suppose to fill for Shurmer's style of offense. Although I don't think they have a legit #1 WR anymore, I think they have 3 legit #2 receivers in Tate, Sheppard, and Engram (4 if you include Barkley out of the backfield).

The average annual salary of Sheppard and Tate is almost equal to OBJ's (while he played for the Giants).

Question 1: Is the combination of Tate and Sheppard equal to one OBJ?
Question 2: How many diva WRs have won a SB?
RE: It is rather odd that they signed another slot receiver  
robbieballs2003 : 10/4/2019 5:53 am
In comment 14611342 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Seemed to be a case of who was available and who they could afford rather than who was a good fit.

But I don't see how he can hurt. It will also be interesting to see how Giants use him in combination with Shep, who would seem to be a very similiar receiver


Again, it isn't like they targeted a slot WR. They went after the best WR available on the market. Beggars can't be choosers.
LOL with this thread  
ZogZerg : 10/4/2019 6:23 am
Some of you aren't paying attention to the the O Shurmur is running. Tate will fit right into it.
There's nothing wrong with having 2 slot receivers on the field.  
Ira : 10/4/2019 6:26 am
Tate can and will play outside. He's a veteran receiver who knows how to get open, who will catch the ball and, as everyone knows excels at running after the catch.
Was a panic signing  
hitdog42 : 10/4/2019 6:39 am
An overpay
Not really what the team needed
But he still will add value and be an upgrade at the position from the first 4 weeks. Jones hits guys in stride and he’s effective post catch. Another security blanket to find won’t is a good thing for the current roster
It’s a shame that he doesn’t really stretch the field though
He is a solid professional receiver  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/4/2019 6:42 am
who knows how to get open like Sterling Shepard. He blocks well and gets what is available out of his catches. He will make us better.
He also brings another "tough guy" attitude  
Bubba : 10/4/2019 6:46 am
to the team. Hopefully this spreads to the young guys.
What he brings  
mdthedream : 10/4/2019 7:07 am
and this is important a veteran that knows how to run the correct routes esp when Danny throws the ball early in the routes he needs the wr to run the correct route. You can see last week that he was not sure of some of the wrs.
he gets open  
Dankbeerman : 10/4/2019 7:28 am
quick, can win contested catches and runs well with the ball in his hands. He aslo frees up shep to get down field.
And Most importantly  
Dankbeerman : 10/4/2019 7:32 am
He is a guy that helps out a scrambling QB thats buying time in the pocket. made big plays with wilson
RE: Was a panic signing  
Big Rick in FL : 10/4/2019 7:44 am
In comment 14611363 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
An overpay
Not really what the team needed
But he still will add value and be an upgrade at the position from the first 4 weeks. Jones hits guys in stride and he’s effective post catch. Another security blanket to find won’t is a good thing for the current roster
It’s a shame that he doesn’t really stretch the field though


An overpay? Don't think it was an overpay or a panic signing. He's a reliable WR who creates yards after the catch. A good security blanket. Much needed when your only proven WR on the roster was Shep.

He's making essentially the same amount of money per year as Funchess, Jamison Crowder, Enunwa, Adam Humphries & John Brown. He's better than all 5 of those guys. It's also right in line with what guys like Albert Wilson, Paul Richardson & Marvin Jones got when you factor in the salary cap rising.
He's all steroid-ed up  
cjac : 10/4/2019 8:33 am
i'm expecting him to break a lot of tackles
arcarsenal : 10/4/2019 8:37 am
I'm surprised a lot of people didn't seem to like signing Tate. We can get out of the deal after next year without too much cap hassle if need be. He's a good player, though. He will be a much better fit in this offense. He just never got going with the Eagles last year.

Just get him the ball in space and let him do his thing. He's fantastic with the football in his hands and I'm happy to have him back this week because he's familiar with Zimmer's defenses from playing in DET. I bet he'll have an impact right away.

He's not Beckham and isn't on that tier; but this is a solid WR group with him back in it if Slayton can keep finding ways to contribute. We can win games with this group. We just have to pass protect and play well up front.

I'm excited to have him back.
RE: Was just swapped out Bennie Fowler  
5BowlsSoon : 10/4/2019 8:42 am
In comment 14611332 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
For Golden Tate, so for this season I think that’s a pretty huge upgrade and to have veteran proven starting WR out there with our rookie quarterback I think is huge.(Shep is our current vet and Tate has started more than twice as many games in the NFL than Shepard) We basically had Shepard, Engram and a bunch of guys with no track record as starters. If you look at what Shurmur is doing with Jones and the WRs I think Tate fits in with that perfectly. Tate catches the ball and does what Shep and Engram have been doing, gets extra yards. Fowler was averaging around 1.3 yac yards per catch this year, he was basically catching it and getting tackled immediately. Tate averaged 5.8 yac per catch last year and broke 15 tackles. Fowler, Shep and Engram combined for 5 broken tackles in 2018. Tate isn’t a savior, but he’s sure as hell going to help the offense.


This answer is all you need to know. I hope the OP has read it. Case closed.
RE: .  
christian : 10/4/2019 8:45 am
In comment 14611456 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I'm surprised a lot of people didn't seem to like signing Tate. We can get out of the deal after next year without too much cap hassle if need be. He's a good player, though. He will be a much better fit in this offense. He just never got going with the Eagles last year.

Just get him the ball in space and let him do his thing. He's fantastic with the football in his hands and I'm happy to have him back this week because he's familiar with Zimmer's defenses from playing in DET. I bet he'll have an impact right away.

He's not Beckham and isn't on that tier; but this is a solid WR group with him back in it if Slayton can keep finding ways to contribute. We can win games with this group. We just have to pass protect and play well up front.

I'm excited to have him back.


My apprehension is he's primarily a slot WR the last several years, and if he can't play outside, it pushes Shepard outside.

At this point in their respective careers Tate in my view is a poor man's Shepard, who just looks so much more comfortable and productive in the slot to me.

I also look at Tate's YPC, and although he's getting a lot of YAC, for a guy to need 90 catches to approach 1,000 yards, that's not efficient.

I think Tate is an OK player, I just don't think he's anything to get excited about.
I think people are underrating Tate  
WillVAB : 10/4/2019 8:46 am
The guy caught a ton of balls in Detroit. He’s a reliable receiver who can keep the chains moving and has the ability to break off extra yards after the catch. Is he Tyreke Hill? No, but he adds value to the offense and provides another option capable of getting open and making plays.
Why are so many people so down on Tate?  
Jay on the Island : 10/4/2019 9:35 am
He’s a great at running after the catch. He’s a perfect fit for Jones who sets up his receivers to run after the catch. I expect Tate to be a nice addition to the offense.

I didn’t read the thread but I am sure someone mentioned that they should be able to get out of his contract easily this offseason if they wish.
I'm pumped  
UConn4523 : 10/4/2019 9:49 am
he's a sure handed pass catcher who can get YAC. Is also a plus blocker. How can you not be excited to add that?
Gives a different weapon, when and if we need it  
Bob in Newburgh : 10/4/2019 9:52 am
I like the physical traits of our current group, and their ability to threaten the entire field without GT.

However, he provides great insurance should SS go down.

And, against great defenses who are killing our o-line, and applying too much pressure for DJ to function, playing SS and GT together provides 2 targets who are apt to be open on quick, short throws due to their release. And yes, you can march downfield moving at 5-8 yards a clip.
USAF NYG Fan nailed it.  
totowa_gman : 10/4/2019 9:54 am
We run a West Coast Offense. Tate is a good quick route runner and gets YAC.
He'll get open.  
NoPeanutz : 10/4/2019 9:55 am
The Giants have had to dig deep for QR talent, which means that they have a harder time getting open against defensive starters.
RE: RE: .  
Dr. D : 10/4/2019 10:02 am
In comment 14611470 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14611456 arcarsenal said:


Quote:

My apprehension is he's primarily a slot WR the last several years, and if he can't play outside, it pushes Shepard outside.

At this point in their respective careers Tate in my view is a poor man's Shepard, who just looks so much more comfortable and productive in the slot to me.

I also look at Tate's YPC, and although he's getting a lot of YAC, for a guy to need 90 catches to approach 1,000 yards, that's not efficient.

I think Tate is an OK player, I just don't think he's anything to get excited about.

I'm no expert, but it seems to me a possession receiver like Tate, is inherently not going to have the most "efficient" yards per catch, but it doesn't mean they're not important catches and yards. For a guy like Tate, it's about moving the chains; which is important.

90 catches for 1000 yards is similar efficiency to what our Steve Smith got in 2009 when he had 107 catches for 1200 yds.
He brings  
jerseyjokes : 10/4/2019 10:09 am
Plenty of YAC and he’s a really good blocking WR. Blocking when Saquon is back is huge and could spring a big play.
Solid blocking, decent underneath route runner  
Sonic Youth : 10/4/2019 10:14 am
Not a deep threat, but will still be able to get open. Fits well with what we've seen from of Jones's play style so far.

This team needs more threats than just Engram and Shepard. Tate will help.
Tate is going to be much-welcomed piece  
gmen9892 : 10/4/2019 10:18 am
He is a veteran that knows what he is doing out there. He runs great routes and has great hands, and that alone is a plus to a rookie QB like DJ. He can also block and brings an attitude and passion to this offense that was missing.

Tate will move the chains, which will give DJ 2 possession WRs that will keep drives alive and can be security blankets for him. Engram and Slayton will provide the big plays. Latimer will be the big target when needed, especially in the Red Zone. I am really liking how the WR corps is coming together.

I like the Tate signing and I am excited to see what he does out there. As was mentioned previously too, because of the PED suspension if he does bust, the Giants can release him next year very easily. It's a win-win scenario.
I wouldn’t expect too much at his age  
TD : 10/4/2019 10:28 am
Hopefully just a professional WR who will be where he needs to be for DJ and block for Barkley. Not a field tilter - just another solid but unspectacular option.

My only concern is that he doesn’t block Slayton. In a rebuilding year like this, Slayton’s development is important (even at the expense of some mistakes/missed opportunities).
He is/was a bit better X receiver  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/4/2019 10:33 am
than SS, a bit feisty like Carolina Steve Smith.
RE: He brings  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/4/2019 10:35 am
In comment 14611579 jerseyjokes said:
Quote:
Plenty of YAC and he’s a really good blocking WR. Blocking when Saquon is back is huge and could spring a big play.

Souped to see Tate, SS, and Latimer block for Barkley and other receivers.
Experience is Key  
The Giants Gal : 10/4/2019 10:49 am
I’d have to agree with the point that bringing someone with experience in will be quite beneficial. With so much young talent on the forefront—Jones starting for only the third time, Saquon being in just his second season, etc.—it’ll be good to have someone alongside them who has more experience under their belt and doesn’t feel that they have something they need to prove. As mentioned above, with OBJ it could’ve been clashing dominance between the young QB and a relatively-new and ambitious player, so I think bringing Tate in is a smart move that will be rewarding for the team.
Consider this  
Jay on the Island : 10/4/2019 11:04 am
Tate returning means that he, Latimer, and Slayton will be getting snaps on offense instead of Bennie Fowler, TJ Jones, and Core.
RE: It is rather odd that they signed another slot receiver  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/4/2019 11:10 am
In comment 14611342 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Seemed to be a case of who was available and who they could afford rather than who was a good fit.

But I don't see how he can hurt. It will also be interesting to see how Giants use him in combination with Shep, who would seem to be a very similiar receiver


It would seem he is a perfect fit for Shurmur's offense. Not sure why people are confused by this.
He's a step or 2 down from OBJ, but he's a step or two up from  
Ira : 10/4/2019 11:19 am
Bennie Fowler/Cody Latimer/Russell Shepard. He's an experienced, smart veteran, which should help our young qb.
I think he matches well  
Jay in Toronto : 10/4/2019 11:22 am
with Jones' strengths
RE: I'm pumped  
islander1 : 10/4/2019 11:44 am
In comment 14611551 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
he's a sure handed pass catcher who can get YAC. Is also a plus blocker. How can you not be excited to add that?


You hit on something that's ignored. He's a plus blocker.

I felt given the context he was a good signing, for all the reasons above. Beckham was a good blocker as well. WR's who can 'get behind' blocking for Saquon are welcome.

Shep is a solid blocker in the running game as well.
He'll be a bit of a security blanket  
Section331 : 10/4/2019 11:51 am
for DJ. A very good route runner who gets open, and can get YAC. He'll help quite a bit.

Sunday will be a good test of how advanced DJ is, the Vike D is legit.
Another experienced veteran WR will only help Jones  
GiantJake : 10/4/2019 12:38 pm
He's smart and knows how to get open and move the chains. Tate also knows how to block downfield to help RBs get loose in the secondary. Tate, Sheppard and Engram is a nice trio and they can work Slayton in to stretch the defense.
He caught the winning TD in a playoff game last season....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 10/4/2019 12:59 pm
....can anyone else on our roster make that claim?
He's a very versatile receiver  
Blue Ninja : 10/4/2019 1:00 pm
Runs like a runningback with the ball. Runs great routes in short and intermediate range. Sometimes has problems with drops. Very good player.
Hopefully he can make catches to keep drives alive and keep the Vikes  
SterlingArcher : 10/4/2019 4:42 pm
offense off the field.
He adds  
PaulN : 10/4/2019 5:35 pm
Another pass reciever, wideout to be precise.
RE: Not much  
mrvax : 10/4/2019 6:40 pm
In comment 14611331 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Beyond a big paycheck. I’d rather see Slayton on the field.


Slayton is interesting. Let's give Tate 3 games before we boot him. Let him blow off some rust.
I’ll never understand why so many here or so down on Tate  
djm : 10/4/2019 10:01 pm
We needed a pro after trading Beckham. Tate is a gamer. I really think we’re gonna love this guy. I have no problems with our WRs as a group. A lot of that faith is attributed to engram’s presence but still, I like them.
...  
christian : 12:18 am
If Tate performs at his career average, he's going to disappoint those who think he's a very good player. He's a very consistent player, who's needed a lot of targets and touches to put up his numbers.

He's been a very good player in really just one season in his career, and that was several years ago.

He's not a bad player, he's a consistent reliable player. But he's not an efficient player, and he's for as good as he is after the catch, he doesn't really have impressive YPC numbers.
