Jay Glazer in Q& A gave really good insight on Giants and Eli chuckydee9 : 10/4/2019 11:09 am

in one short paragraph.. when asked about, do organizations care about fan unhappiness... He replied back with a yes and used Eli as the example.. Its very telling because Jay has been right about Giants org on many things..



Based on his answer its clear that since his benching the organization was pressured to start him simply because of the fan outcry.. For any non-biased fan it seemed like Eli was done from 2016.. and when the HC finally had the guts to bench a non-performing player.. he got fired.. Not that I am defending McAdoo.. things would've been a lot different over the past 2 years if we had decided to move on from Eli after 2016 and moved up to draft Mahomes..



Regardless we've moved on..