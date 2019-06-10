New York Giants - Minnesota Vikings Game Discussion

Another long season here. DG has to spend some $$$ and draft picks to get a defense for this team next year. Like their spirit and fight but you need the horses to run. Unless the newbies pick it up a lot faster from here on out.
It will be interesting to see how the defense responds. Yes, they are young, but presumably they have some pride. If they come out this worthless against New England, it will bode for not only a long season but also for a new coordinator next year.
Mark Koncz came over from the Panthers where he headed up pro scouting. The Giants UFA signings have been really bad since Gettleman came back. It's surprising, because Gettleman was very good as the pro personnel director for the Giants.
The last thing that should be happening is DG spending any more $$$
They competed. Minn played well AND is much more talented/experienced.
We had chances, but came up empty. Credit to the Vikings for exploiting the middle of the field. The LB situation made a weak point disastrous AND they exploited it. When Gallman went out, it limited the offense yet their were chances. Jones was good, didn’t get much help.
Outplayed and outcoached. The play calling on offense was absolutely pathetic.
I have no idea how this team could go into this game with the RB and LB depth they had. I respect Hilliman's hustle and passion, but he's JAG at the RB position. Same with Stupar and the LB position. How about get some guys with, ya know, talent? I get that we're pressed against the cap, but you can't keep trodding these fringe NFL players.
with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.
c'mon. He chose that throw. It is possible to spread the blame around.
No it isn't. Jones has played a very good gaem for a rookie, why put him in that situation??! It fucking dumb. Shurmur is clueless fuckin idiot type of coaches the Giant's shitty Org hires.. sick and tire of it..
RE: Jones has had a good game against a premier defense.
Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to
The 1st pass he was hit as he threw the ball it wasn't his fault
Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to
Eli wouldn't have even bothered throwing the ball down the field . He would just dump it off . the Amnesia is strong with some
thread understand that FOUR starting LBs were missing.? Christt, the stupid on these game threads...
Yes. We understand, we are missing four ‘pro bowl’ LBs, Ogletree, Carter, Davis, and Connelly. Ogletree and Carter had little impact in the first two losses. Davis was and is marginal. Connelly is good, but gone.
So, you think the Giants would have stopped one of the 100 drives down the field??? Did you watch games 1 and 2?
Why weren’t they moving him outside the pocket once it became apparent that his line could not protect him? My thought was they did nothing to capitalize on his mobility today which is ridiculous against that pass rush and with our OL.
Good luck with who's running the show.
Agree. We aren't even close....not to mention decimated by injuries. Barkley might have helped, but wouldn't have made up the difference.
True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
This team is infinitely more enjoyable to watch than any over the last 6 years including the playoff team
I wouldn't bring Barkley back yet
were likely not gonna beat the Pats ...
The last thing that should be happening is DG spending any more $$$
We had chances, but came up empty. Credit to the Vikings for exploiting the middle of the field. The LB situation made a weak point disastrous AND they exploited it. When Gallman went out, it limited the offense yet their were chances. Jones was good, didn’t get much help.
Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.
True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
I know! Still Eli's fault!
I have no idea how this team could go into this game with the RB and LB depth they had. I respect Hilliman's hustle and passion, but he's JAG at the RB position. Same with Stupar and the LB position. How about get some guys with, ya know, talent? I get that we're pressed against the cap, but you can't keep trodding these fringe NFL players.
Bethea sucks. Play Love at FS.
I wouldn't bring Barkley back yet
were likely not gonna beat the Pats ...
Why not? If he’s ready play. Play him
Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.
True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
I know! Still Eli's fault!
LOL
Come on... that is shurmur's fault too?
This made me laugh
c'mon. He chose that throw. It is possible to spread the blame around.
with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.
c'mon. He chose that throw. It is possible to spread the blame around.
No it isn't. Jones has played a very good gaem for a rookie, why put him in that situation??! It fucking dumb. Shurmur is clueless fuckin idiot type of coaches the Giant's shitty Org hires.. sick and tire of it..
Jones is going to get better also, with experience. This is a good year for him to learn. He's certainly exceeded expectations so far.
Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to
Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.
True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
When you don't have the balls/nous to recognise that a full blown rebuild is required, and instead try to kid yourself that you're good enough to be a contender.
Yes. We understand, we are missing four ‘pro bowl’ LBs, Ogletree, Carter, Davis, and Connelly. Ogletree and Carter had little impact in the first two losses. Davis was and is marginal. Connelly is good, but gone.
So, you think the Giants would have stopped one of the 100 drives down the field??? Did you watch games 1 and 2?
Of course, and with those 4 LBs I imagine we would have given up, what, 10 percent less yardage?
Most of those starting LBs should actually be backups.
Rebuild means dump good veterans and replace with overpaid, washed up vets and some first round reaches? Lawrence & Baker.
True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
When you don't have the balls/nous to recognise that a full blown rebuild is required, and instead try to kid yourself that you're good enough to be a contender.
I'm not holding him to any standard and the one who called his play today great. Simply pointing out the difference between playing tough and showing promise and actually playing great.
The word great is thrown around way too easily IMO and if he hit those two plays, that would've been geat QB play IMO.
Jones played anything but great. He couldn't find open receivers, his legs got him out of trouble only once and he missed open receivers.
It was not an unexpectedly poor performance, though, for a rookie playing with a still porous offensive line, and with both of his running backs out. It was a learning game.