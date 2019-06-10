Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Minnesota Vikings Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/6/2019 12:45 pm
Solder Has Really  
Jeffrey : 10/6/2019 3:54 pm : link
Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.
RE: Back to reality.  
micky : 10/6/2019 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14614803 TMS said:
Quote:
Another long season here. DG has to spend some $$$ and draft picks to get a defense for this team next year. Like their spirit and fight but you need the horses to run. Unless the newbies pick it up a lot faster from here on out.


Good luck with who's running the show.
RE: Vikings have more talent  
Rong5611 : 10/6/2019 3:54 pm : link
I’m not surprised. The Giants had chances to change the game though. Two missed TD’s by Jones. Didn’t make plays when they needed to.

In comment 14614787 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At almost every position.Don’t know why people are surprised by the score.
RE: Vikings have more talent  
rebel yell : 10/6/2019 3:55 pm : link
In comment 14614787 jeff57 said:
Quote:
At almost every position.Don’t know why people are surprised by the score.

Agree. We aren't even close....not to mention decimated by injuries. Barkley might have helped, but wouldn't have made up the difference.
RE: Solder Has Really  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/6/2019 3:55 pm : link
In comment 14614809 Jeffrey said:
Quote:
Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.


True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad
I’m not sure why people are so upset.  
Jerz44 : 10/6/2019 3:56 pm : link
I hate losses too, but come on. This Vikings D is good. And Jones played well. And, most importantly, we didn’t have the best RB in the NFl Playing...

This team is infinitely more enjoyable to watch than any over the last 6 years including the playoff team
How many drops  
Carl in CT : 10/6/2019 3:56 pm : link
I wish someone had the count.
Thursday  
dlauster : 10/6/2019 3:56 pm : link
It will be interesting to see how the defense responds. Yes, they are young, but presumably they have some pride. If they come out this worthless against New England, it will bode for not only a long season but also for a new coordinator next year.
Jones played better  
Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2019 3:56 pm : link
than I expected were in good shape at QB
I wouldn't bring Barkley back yet
were likely not gonna beat the Pats ...
...  
christian : 10/6/2019 3:56 pm : link
Mark Koncz came over from the Panthers where he headed up pro scouting. The Giants UFA signings have been really bad since Gettleman came back. It's surprising, because Gettleman was very good as the pro personnel director for the Giants.
RE: Back to reality.  
Giantfan21 : 10/6/2019 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14614803 TMS said:
Quote:
Another long season here. DG has to spend some $$$ and draft picks to get a defense for this team next year. Like their spirit and fight but you need the horses to run. Unless the newbies pick it up a lot faster from here on out.


The last thing that should be happening is DG spending any more $$$
Jones is learning the hard way.  
TMS : 10/6/2019 3:57 pm : link
But like what I see about his toughness and competitiveness.
Can't hesitate Corey  
Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2019 3:57 pm : link
just down it
The team played hard  
Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2019 3:57 pm : link
They competed. Minn played well AND is much more talented/experienced.
We had chances, but came up empty. Credit to the Vikings for exploiting the middle of the field. The LB situation made a weak point disastrous AND they exploited it. When Gallman went out, it limited the offense yet their were chances. Jones was good, didn’t get much help.
RE: RE: Solder Has Really  
GiantEgo : 10/6/2019 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14614813 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 14614809 Jeffrey said:


Quote:


Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.



True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad


I know! Still Eli's fault!
Shurmur  
broadbandz : 10/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
is going to get 5 yrs here because of Jones. before they realize he is loser of a coach.
.  
Anakim : 10/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
Outplayed and outcoached. The play calling on offense was absolutely pathetic.

I have no idea how this team could go into this game with the RB and LB depth they had. I respect Hilliman's hustle and passion, but he's JAG at the RB position. Same with Stupar and the LB position. How about get some guys with, ya know, talent? I get that we're pressed against the cap, but you can't keep trodding these fringe NFL players.

Bethea sucks. Play Love at FS.
RE: Jones played better  
Rflairr : 10/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14614817 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
than I expected were in good shape at QB
I wouldn't bring Barkley back yet
were likely not gonna beat the Pats ...


Why not? If he’s ready play. Play him
Tate  
mittenedman : 10/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
looks like he off cycled
20 minutes of possession and 3 points  
j_rud : 10/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
I'd have thought you could score more by accident
I guess Jones  
Nine-Tails : 10/6/2019 3:59 pm : link
Didn’t learn from Eli how to accumulate garbage time stats
...  
christian : 10/6/2019 4:00 pm : link
Nice fight for the ball Tate.
RE: RE: RE: Solder Has Really  
montanagiant : 10/6/2019 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14614825 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
In comment 14614813 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 14614809 Jeffrey said:


Quote:


Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.



True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad



I know! Still Eli's fault!

LOL
there goes the one positive  
Steve in ATL : 10/6/2019 4:00 pm : link
the Giants had their first turnover.
Shurmur tops it off  
bceagle05 : 10/6/2019 4:00 pm : link
with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.
Hunter killed us  
Bluesbreaker : 10/6/2019 4:00 pm : link
Kendrics and Barr NFL LB;s we only wish for
Great LB Corps Helps  
LeftHook : 10/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
........... Something we've been ignoring a long time.
RE: Shurmur tops it off  
EricJ : 10/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14614841 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.


Come on... that is shurmur's fault too?
Tate is going to end up being a disaster os a signing  
Giantfan21 : 10/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
like solder. I hope his guarantees are voided because of the suspension and they can but him after the season
RE: Tate  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14614832 mittenedman said:
Quote:
looks like he off cycled


This made me laugh
Those last couple of throws  
Matt M. : 10/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
Jones wasocked in on Engram. He had others open. Engram was covered on both.
RE: Shurmur tops it off  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/6/2019 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14614841 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.


c'mon. He chose that throw. It is possible to spread the blame around.
RE: I’m bummed  
Eman11 : 10/6/2019 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.


Great?

Great would've been hitting SS in stride on the deep pass early in the 1st half and putting it on the money and not having him leap to catch the TD out of bounds in the 2nd half.

The kid hung tough and it'll be a great learning lesson going forward as there won't be a much tougher D than he's faced today but let's not get carried away and say he looked great. If it was Eli we'd be killing him for missing those passes.
RE: RE: Shurmur tops it off  
prdave73 : 10/6/2019 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14614862 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14614841 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


with a cheap INT for his rookie who has shown great toughness today.



c'mon. He chose that throw. It is possible to spread the blame around.


No it isn't. Jones has played a very good gaem for a rookie, why put him in that situation??! It fucking dumb. Shurmur is clueless fuckin idiot type of coaches the Giant's shitty Org hires.. sick and tire of it..
RE: Jones has had a good game against a premier defense.  
Rong5611 : 10/6/2019 4:04 pm : link
He’s the real deal, but he missed two TD’ passes today.

In comment 14614792 joe48 said:
Quote:
I am liking him more each week.
RE: Jones has had a good game against a premier defense.  
Simms11 : 10/6/2019 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14614792 joe48 said:
Quote:
I am liking him more each week.


Jones is going to get better also, with experience. This is a good year for him to learn. He's certainly exceeded expectations so far.
RE: RE: I’m bummed  
Nine-Tails : 10/6/2019 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14614871 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.



Great?

Great would've been hitting SS in stride on the deep pass early in the 1st half and putting it on the money and not having him leap to catch the TD out of bounds in the 2nd half.

The kid hung tough and it'll be a great learning lesson going forward as there won't be a much tougher D than he's faced today but let's not get carried away and say he looked great. If it was Eli we'd be killing him for missing those passes.


Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to
Does anyone on this  
Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2019 4:06 pm : link
thread understand that FOUR starting LBs were missing.? Christt, the stupid on these game threads...
RE: RE: I’m bummed  
Giantfan21 : 10/6/2019 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14614871 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.



Great?

Great would've been hitting SS in stride on the deep pass early in the 1st half and putting it on the money and not having him leap to catch the TD out of bounds in the 2nd half.

The kid hung tough and it'll be a great learning lesson going forward as there won't be a much tougher D than he's faced today but let's not get carried away and say he looked great. If it was Eli we'd be killing him for missing those passes.


The 1st pass he was hit as he threw the ball it wasn't his fault
RE: RE: RE: I’m bummed  
Giantfan21 : 10/6/2019 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14614887 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14614871 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.



Great?

Great would've been hitting SS in stride on the deep pass early in the 1st half and putting it on the money and not having him leap to catch the TD out of bounds in the 2nd half.

The kid hung tough and it'll be a great learning lesson going forward as there won't be a much tougher D than he's faced today but let's not get carried away and say he looked great. If it was Eli we'd be killing him for missing those passes.



Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to


Eli wouldn't have even bothered throwing the ball down the field . He would just dump it off . the Amnesia is strong with some
That first pass  
Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2019 4:09 pm : link
SS has to accelerate and catch the ball. One of too many missed opportunities in the game.
Horrible D stat.Shitz and Giggles  
LeftHook : 10/6/2019 4:09 pm : link
Every Minny RB. over 6 yards per carry. Un fucking real
RE: RE: Solder Has Really  
Gruber : 10/6/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14614813 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 14614809 Jeffrey said:


Quote:


Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.



True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad


When you don't have the balls/nous to recognise that a full blown rebuild is required, and instead try to kid yourself that you're good enough to be a contender.
RE: Does anyone on this  
D_Giants : 10/6/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14614890 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
thread understand that FOUR starting LBs were missing.? Christt, the stupid on these game threads...


Yes. We understand, we are missing four ‘pro bowl’ LBs, Ogletree, Carter, Davis, and Connelly. Ogletree and Carter had little impact in the first two losses. Davis was and is marginal. Connelly is good, but gone.

So, you think the Giants would have stopped one of the 100 drives down the field??? Did you watch games 1 and 2?
RE: Does anyone on this  
santacruzom : 10/6/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14614890 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
thread understand that FOUR starting LBs were missing.? Christt, the stupid on these game threads...


Of course, and with those 4 LBs I imagine we would have given up, what, 10 percent less yardage?

Most of those starting LBs should actually be backups.
Right, when you turn the  
Dave on the UWS : 10/6/2019 4:15 pm : link
roster over (only 10 guys left from 2 years ago), it’s not a rebuild right? The stupid here continues!!
RE: RE: RE: Solder Has Really  
D_Giants : 10/6/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14614930 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 14614813 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 14614809 Jeffrey said:


Quote:


Been a bust singing when you consider the contract given to him.

Rebuild means dump good veterans and replace with overpaid, washed up vets and some first round reaches? Lawrence & Baker.



True. Even more scary is the fact we kept Eli and we are paying him double what solder makes to sit on the sidelines and play with an ipad



When you don't have the balls/nous to recognise that a full blown rebuild is required, and instead try to kid yourself that you're good enough to be a contender.
Jones  
Jeffrey : 10/6/2019 4:20 pm : link
Why weren’t they moving him outside the pocket once it became apparent that his line could not protect him? My thought was they did nothing to capitalize on his mobility today which is ridiculous against that pass rush and with our OL.
RE: RE: RE: I’m bummed  
Eman11 : 10/6/2019 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14614887 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14614871 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:


Quote:


But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.



Great?

Great would've been hitting SS in stride on the deep pass early in the 1st half and putting it on the money and not having him leap to catch the TD out of bounds in the 2nd half.

The kid hung tough and it'll be a great learning lesson going forward as there won't be a much tougher D than he's faced today but let's not get carried away and say he looked great. If it was Eli we'd be killing him for missing those passes.



Eli is a 16 year vet and this Jones third game against an elite defense. Amazing the standard some hold him to


I'm not holding him to any standard and the one who called his play today great. Simply pointing out the difference between playing tough and showing promise and actually playing great.

The word great is thrown around way too easily IMO and if he hit those two plays, that would've been geat QB play IMO.
RE: I’m bummed  
Reese's Pieces : 10/6/2019 9:17 pm : link
In comment 14614772 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
But Jones looks great and we didn’t have our best player.

W Saquon maybe they win.

Even at 2-4 they’re still playing meaningful football later than they were last year.


Jones played anything but great. He couldn't find open receivers, his legs got him out of trouble only once and he missed open receivers.

It was not an unexpectedly poor performance, though, for a rookie playing with a still porous offensive line, and with both of his running backs out. It was a learning game.
