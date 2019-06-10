OT has to be at the top of next years draft priorities

He wasn't healthy enough coming off an ACL this past FA and settled for a prove-it deal to return. But he no longer was given his natural RT position. He was put on the left side where he struggled and replaced by Greg Little. His own admission is that he is naturally right side dominant. He has been playing RG in place of Trai Turner who is injured. When Trai returns, Daryl might not have a spot to play unless another player is injured. I am not a big fan of signing players with an injury history, but by all accounts he is fully recovered and will not be returning.
Having him replace Remmers is an upgrade and perhaps due to the "down" year, we can get him a bit cheaper.
DG is doing with the OL what he did with DB a year ago, specifically Remmers and Halapio. Cheap short deals for guys are at least occasionally serviceable, and hold the fort until the off season. I'm positive we see OL and LB heavily recruited in FA and the draft. I'm actually ok with it, we can't fix about a decade of crap drafts in 2 years. We have some core young guys, we just need more.
My focus in FA would be to add either Yannick Ngakoue or Shaq Barrett. Then in round 1 grab either OT Andrew Thomas or Walker Little unless by some miracle Chase Young is on the board.
23 days to go until the trade deadline. If Jalen isn't traded, Jags will end up dumping a ton of cash at his feet to keep him and Yannick should shake free. (Fingers crossed).
I don't think they can afford to re-sign Ngakoue. They are paying a lot of money to Dareus, Foles, Campbell, Bouye, Jack, Norwell, Lee, Fournette, Linder, and Ramsey. As of now they are over 10 million over the cap this offseason according to spotrac.
Some of these comments make it seem like players from the 2009 draft sneak into the games and mess things up just to eff with Gettleman.
He needs to address the talent gap from the 1-2 years of very bad drafts before he arrived. He's drafting really well, but he's also missing on his UFAs. That's the hole he's actually fighting out of now.
And they ARE better with two keepers at the Guards. They know both tackles need an upgrade. C is looking that way too. The line went from unacceptable to below average (maybe avg on a good Sun). It’s FAR from a finished product.
People are also overreacting a bit today. OK they got their asses kicked up front by an elite unit. They were fine the last two weeks. This is not a bad OL and it hasn’t been bad all year long. I’ve even seen worse than today.
They will hopefully be 3-4 and have all their offensive weapons in the fold. Hoping...
I've thought this was the case long before the season even started. Solder is 31 and average at best and seems to be in decline. Remmers is 30, probably slightly below average, and a FA after the season.
I'd say there are 4 positions that need a definite upgrade
1. OT
2. EDGE
3. ILB
4. FS
Then you can also add in C, WR, and CB unless Beal/Ballentine emerge this year.
4 picks in the first 3 rounds, likely close to 80-90 mil in cap. Usually when teams draft a QB in rd 1, the next offseason they end up spending big on FA knowing that the QB will take up a small percentage of the cap for the entirety of those FA contracts.
Chicago spent big after drafting Trubisky, LA did it with Goff, the Jets with Darnold, Philly with Wentz, Cleveland with Baker, and even KC did it this past offseason to an extent after Mahomes emerged in Year 2
i think we can punt on WR next year unless a really good one
Minnesota is the 9th ranked defense at -6.5% DVOA.
Perhaps I am splitting hairs... I would call that a good defense, not a really really good defense.
For comparison the Bills are ranked 4th at -19.3...
And heaven help us, NE is 1st at a whopping -48.1.
You can say what you will about PFF rankings, but FO is comparing the final results of plays vs. the league average in similar situations. I have at time disagreed with, or disputed their numbers in specific cases. And they have adjusted their methodology over the years. Where it is now a pretty fair assessment IMHO. It is about as objective as you can get.
With the idea they can all start. The least sexy draft of all time but Giants need it bad
Why is drafting top notch OL not sexy???
I wanted to trade down from the #2 pick in 2018 to do just that, and I would have been thrilled.
People have to start realizing that besides QBs, OL, ER, Cover guys and DL are what wins football games.
The positions you just listed are like more than half of a football team. So in that sense, yes I agree, having good players at all of those positions will likely win you some football games.
KoT, you missed the point...
People think of QB, WR and on BBI RB, and to a slightly lesser extent ER to the the "sexy" picks. Of those QB and to a lesser extent ER are truly impactful. OL, DL and cover guys are more impactful than many picks that people consider "sexy".
agree with you joey finally progress and a plan this year is all about developing dimes and the young guys we need another good draft.. and cap room 2020 and beyond will open up a new window for the Giants team to compete
spot on. Great post
The strategy to rebuild the line has much to be desired
Overpay for FAs and address other areas in draft. I get it, you can't do everything, but we sold away nearly all our marketable assets for picks. All the line talk when this group came in here has not played out in draft plans.
we had more picks than usual after dealing away much of the talent we had. All the talk when this group took over was hog mollies and building up front, but in terms of getting young Oline in here, we've barely seen this.
Slim pickings for OL in FA next year. I'd like to see DG cluster-draft OL in 2020 as he did with CB this year, but as much as we need OT's, I'd still make OC my top priority, with Tyler Biadaaz my #1 target. OT should follow.
There are two positions I think the Giants should absolutely address in FA next year, and no, ER is not one of them. I think the Giants should focus on ILB and FS, where there will be several good players available (assuming they're not re-signed by their current teams).
This should have been addressed in Gettlemans first year instead of drafting Barkley. But it's going to provide future excuses for losing " Hey we have rookies at the tackle position! we have to wait for them to develop!"
DG hasn't neglected the OL. He just hasn't been all that good at executing his approach. huge swing and a miss on Solder - he's supposed to be a big part of the rebuild, but he's more like a JAG stopgap. The stopgaps of Center/RT are JAG wannabes - typical of most of DG's stopgaps, only occasionally serviceable while mostly yuck. That leaves Hernandez, who everyone is penciling in as a wonderful pick, and Zeitler, who we can't really evaluate with his shoulder whacked up.
So, after addressing the OL, it needs to be re-addressed. A new C and RT who can at least be serviceable, but hopefully better, and a T to groom for replacing Solder after next year. Solder is dumpable after this year, but is it realistic to address 3 spots with upgrades in one year?
I was surprised DG didn't draft an OL prior to round 7.
Remember the screams a few years ago? It delivered us the forced draft pick of Erick Flowers.
Be patient, they'll find their guy. Edge is an even bigger need if you want to maximize a premium draft pick.
Assuming the Giants will be picking in the top half of the draft, they should be able to draft either a top-tier ER or OT in the 1st Round. Depends, of course, on who's still on the board when they pick (my guess is in the 8-12 range), and how they have the prospects graded, but it looks to be top-heavy at both positions.
the previous regime, nothing Gettleman did. The poor drafting over a decade is overblown. The QB play and poor caoching are bigger culprits. Besides, wasn't DG quoted as saying the offense played better in the second half of last year after they "fixed" the OL? Wasn't Joey and Eric and Gidiefor (mr beef) telling us how great this OL was going to be??? The line is better, but marginally.
Also, four of our castoffs are starting for other teams. Not saying I have a problem with them being castoffs, I think it speaks to the issue of finding quality OL these days... We can rip Reese and/or DG for not "fixing" it, but it's damn hard, especially when the coaching is sub par.
It doesn’t happen that way with your top picks. If you force need in round 1 more often than not you reach. However when you get into mid rounds or look across draft as a whole you should be able to address needs. There is lots of movement in mid rounds plus separation between players is much less. We should have more than 1 guard to show from 2 pick rich drafts.
I think the OL is much improved and will get better
I am still willing to give them a little time to gel, the individual pieces are far superior to previous years. Let's see where they are at the end of the season.
As pointed out above we have a lot of needs. If the OL can improve and be good by the end of the year,and Slayton can look promising, then maybe we can focus on LB's and other things in the draft.
Like when the Giants selected William Roberts and Jumbo Elliott.
Yep, my error.
He built this line top to bottom
A Free Safety
Center
Left and right Tackle
Like in 1984 and 1988?
Why is drafting top notch OL not sexy???
I wanted to trade down from the #2 pick in 2018 to do just that, and I would have been thrilled.
People have to start realizing that besides QBs, OL, ER, Cover guys and DL are what wins football games.
With that said, I would love to get a stud Tackle in rd1 and take a risk with LB Moses in Rd 2. I know with that pick it would put us with 2 LB with an ACL, but I would chance it.
Drafting Barkley will have been a mistake if this is not fixed by next season.
We also can't assume that our starters will stay good, or improve and become good.
Ereck Flowers? Hell, that's how you get Justin Pugh instead of Tyler Eifert!
(Nope. Still haven't gotten over it.)
Pugh is an example of a forced pick who worked out OK, just not as good as a different pick/position might have.
Sometimes, forced picks are required, as long as the pick doesn't deviate too far from the talent chart (don't pick from a lower tier, or bump a position up a tier just based on need).
