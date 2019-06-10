Thinking about our future foundation Keaton028 : 10/6/2019 9:53 pm

And the goal being to compete and contend year in and year out...

I see our core team as follows:



Dave Gettleman (so far I’m still on board with him)

Daniel Jones ( liked his poise today)

Saquon Barkley

Sterling Shepard

Darius Slayton (very intrigued)

Evan Engram

Will Hernandez

Jon Halapio

Kevin Zeitler

Dexter Lawrence (been excellent)

BJ Hill

O. Ximenes

Markus Golden

Lorenzo Carter

Ryan Connelly

DeAndre Baker (improving)

Jabrill Peppers



I’m honestly not sold on Shurmur as a winning coach that can achieve that dynastic goal. Nice guy and all, but doesn’t give me hope yet that he is the guy.



Tate, Ogletree, Jenkins, Remmers, Solder, Bethea are all starters I think can be upgraded. So while we have some young talent, we also still have a way to go before really contending. I think OT and LB really need to be made a priority this offseason. That will really be Gettleman’s cementing or undoing.



What say you? Do you see this team as really far off? Are the Giants on their way to being perennial contenders? Is Shurmur the guy? I think another decent offseason we may be on our way, but a terrible end to the season and we have to think about possibly upgrading the HC.





