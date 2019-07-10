This B.S. "The team is 1 more draft away from competing" NewBlue : 10/7/2019 3:00 pm

Losers refrain. Can you not say that about virtually any team in the league?



We need a defense, not just better players but a defensive mentality, Dalvin Cook gashed our line multiple times yesterday....yes I know no LB's but our stout 3 man front were washed away constantly. Bettcher has not distinguished himself here, his corners play too far off the ball. blitzes get picked up and receivers seem to be running free uncontested in our secondary far too often.



Our OL by everyone's account still needs 3 players to get up to speed, I don't see a game braking WR unless Slayton truly is the real deal.



One area of praise, we aren't talking about our friend Quinn the special teams coach as he seems to have righted that ship.







