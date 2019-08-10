I am frustrated--6 of the last 7 years have been basically Essex : 10/8/2019 11:21 am

wasted football seasons. In each season besides 2016, we were for all intent and purposes out of it by Halloween to mid November. This season is shaping up to the be the same way and after a while it just gets really frustrating. It is one thing to not make the playoffs, it is quite another to be non competitive basically for mid-November and December.



2013- 2-6 by Halloween

2014--3-5 by Nov 3 (that went all the way to 3-8)

2015-- 4-4 on November 1 (in fairness we really tanked in December that year)

2016-comeptitve (but very boring to watch--although I would take that over the other crap).

2017-1-7 by November 5

2018--2-7 by November 12

2019-2-3 most likely going to be 2-4 and its hard to see how we win without Shepard, Engram, and Barkley



I remember Wellington Mara used to say that a successful season is that the team was still in it for the last home game. By that barometer we have been an utter failure for 6 of 7 years.



Sorry just needed to rant because the ineptitude is becoming so frustrating.