I am frustrated--6 of the last 7 years have been basically

wasted football seasons. In each season besides 2016, we were for all intent and purposes out of it by Halloween to mid November. This season is shaping up to the be the same way and after a while it just gets really frustrating. It is one thing to not make the playoffs, it is quite another to be non competitive basically for mid-November and December.
2013- 2-6 by Halloween
2014--3-5 by Nov 3 (that went all the way to 3-8)
2015-- 4-4 on November 1 (in fairness we really tanked in December that year)
2016-comeptitve (but very boring to watch--although I would take that over the other crap).
2017-1-7 by November 5
2018--2-7 by November 12
2019-2-3 most likely going to be 2-4 and its hard to see how we win without Shepard, Engram, and Barkley
I remember Wellington Mara used to say that a successful season is that the team was still in it for the last home game. By that barometer we have been an utter failure for 6 of 7 years.
Sorry just needed to rant because the ineptitude is becoming so frustrating.
We should be able to beat Zona and have a chance against the lions, maybe, havent seen them play.
There is still hope that we can get healthy on O and play competitive games in the 2nd half.
We should be able to beat Zona and have a chance against the lions, maybe, havent seen them play.
There is still hope that we can get healthy on O and play competitive games in the 2nd half.
it might, but a sprained MCL is usually a 2-4 week injury, so the chances of getting Engram back for Arizona are slim. I doubt Shep is back for that game. ANd this, of course, is on top of the horrific (even if somewhat improving) defense.
I was looking forward to Jones playing as well, but we are not going to get to enjoy him as he is going to get battered without anyone who can get real separation or catch a ball and with the Oline. It just feels like another lost season. Again, I am probably being overly dramatic today, but I am really upset by all this news.
Better times ahead for Giants' fans. Hell, even conceding a loss before the game is even played. If this defense can get after Tom Brady, perhaps we can force a couple of turnovers and change the game. The challenge will be stopping the run.
Logically, this is year 2 of the Gettleman rebuild. I wanted to believe in the latest version of Eli and that we had a playoff team (last year).
The only game I am immaturely concerned with is the Jets game - those who know my history know I have an unehealthy obsession with beating those guys.
Better times ahead for Giants' fans. Hell, even conceding a loss before the game is even played. If this defense can get after Tom Brady, perhaps we can force a couple of turnovers and change the game. The challenge will be stopping the run.
Nobody has been more bullish than me on DJ, check any post in which I said anything negative about him. My hopes for him are through the roof but to say we "found" a franchise qb is just silly at this moment. We think we have identified a franchise qb, it will be a long time before we know we found one!
This is Gettleman's second year, he really can't concern himself with what happend the previous 5-6 years to be honest. He has to build it his way and that may take a couple years.
Quote:
This team just found a franchise QB. Know how hard that is? This should be a year of celebration.
Better times ahead for Giants' fans. Hell, even conceding a loss before the game is even played. If this defense can get after Tom Brady, perhaps we can force a couple of turnovers and change the game. The challenge will be stopping the run.
Nobody has been more bullish than me on DJ, check any post in which I said anything negative about him. My hopes for him are through the roof but to say we "found" a franchise qb is just silly at this moment. We think we have identified a franchise qb, it will be a long time before we know we found one!
That's fine, he's already shown enough for me. And I'm a skeptic and was skeptical of Jones. I thought he played well on Sunday, he was just a little snake bit by drops. But you can see the way he competes, moves around when there's pressure, and makes plays with his legs. I think he has what it takes.
Quote:
In comment 14618644 allstarjim said:
Quote:
This team just found a franchise QB. Know how hard that is? This should be a year of celebration.
Better times ahead for Giants' fans. Hell, even conceding a loss before the game is even played. If this defense can get after Tom Brady, perhaps we can force a couple of turnovers and change the game. The challenge will be stopping the run.
Nobody has been more bullish than me on DJ, check any post in which I said anything negative about him. My hopes for him are through the roof but to say we "found" a franchise qb is just silly at this moment. We think we have identified a franchise qb, it will be a long time before we know we found one!
That's fine, he's already shown enough for me. And I'm a skeptic and was skeptical of Jones. I thought he played well on Sunday, he was just a little snake bit by drops. But you can see the way he competes, moves around when there's pressure, and makes plays with his legs. I think he has what it takes.
so do I, I love DJ. I also think the next few weeks even if we play Zona will be really tough for him because he won't probably do well with the talent surrounding him. Not that it matters much in terms of our long term future, but he really is going into it without much help--which will be hard for any rookie no matter the talent level.
I think that its quite possible that this two game stretch will be rock bottom for the team, and they will play better after.
Beat zona and get to 3-4
beat the lions and we are back to 500
maybe we can upset dallas
we should be able to beat the jets
maybe we can split with philly
If we can hover around 500 I think that is salvaging the season.
Let's do this right, stay patient. In doing so, it can line up a string of playoff appearances, not just one year. Hopefully starting next year, and building for a nice long run.
If I could talk to Mara I would plead with him to bring in an outside consultant to analyze how the Giants are being run in comparison to accepted best practices around the league.
I like Mara and believe he wants to win, but he's lost in the wilderness right now.
And Chicago, GB, 2 Phil, Dal and Det.
That look bad right now....but you never know....figure out how to split those.....gets them to 9-7...
I can't prove it but I think DG knew this and did his best to work around it. It was a losing battle even after drafting Jones and keeping Eli. The Giants FO is really hard to judge right now. If that outside consultant came in, who's to say Mara would even listen (if this happened in year prior with Eli still in the plans)?
If I could talk to Mara I would plead with him to bring in an outside consultant to analyze how the Giants are being run in comparison to accepted best practices around the league.
I like Mara and believe he wants to win, but he's lost in the wilderness right now.
Fair points but things to consider. Giants have been a strong organization since 1980. Certainly some weak spots but overall their success is in the top tier of the league. Yes, more consistent franchises in terms of playoffs but 5 SB's with 4 wins is nothing to scoff at.
Many opinions as to what happened post 2012 and I have shared my thoughts. Ultimately, it always seems to come back to the same thing. Poor drafting for many years.
They have two solid drafts and potential franchise QB. If they put another one together....good things to come imo.
Outside consultants.....seems like a lot of times they cause more issues. I think a coaching change is coming soon though and am nervous about that choice so perhaps someone can assist with that.
You don’t feel that, Essex? The optimism?
watching giants games was impossible until week 3- now its cant miss TV because you can project a future with improvement.
Boy, did that suck.
If I could talk to Mara I would plead with him to bring in an outside consultant to analyze how the Giants are being run in comparison to accepted best practices around the league.
I like Mara and believe he wants to win, but he's lost in the wilderness right now.
Yeah ok.
You're still upset they didn't draft Lamar Jackson, and that's it.
I'm sure the forward thinking Ravens are quickly going to win Super Bowls because of a guy who profiles to Mike Vick, but with less arm talent.
Shurmur's installed an offense that is competent, we have a QB that is an actual QB, and a GM that is focusing on the trenches.
It seems to me they are doing well, and ahead of where they should be if any of what you said is true.
All this means to me we are in growth mode, and every game our kids get more experience. Every game, even losses, and going in the plus column for me.
In the past we ha the veterans out there with limited futures, so it was more a win now plan. When we lose in that plan it does feel hopeless.
Have to tip my hat to teams who contend yearvin year out.
Do we really believe he has a say? I mean, to me, this is a guy that sits in an office with a title and collects a big paycheck........
Have to tip my hat to teams who contend yearvin year out.
That very well could be the Giants if Gettleman continues to focus on the trenches and Danny Dimes is the real deal.
I can't prove it but I think DG knew this and did his best to work around it. It was a losing battle even after drafting Jones and keeping Eli. The Giants FO is really hard to judge right now. If that outside consultant came in, who's to say Mara would even listen (if this happened in year prior with Eli still in the plans)?
I agree with this, and the Solder signing feels like it was done to appease Mara and ELi. Now that we have that in the rearview, 2020 needs to be the judgement year. No playoffs and its time to clean house again. I see people comparing our rebuild to some other teams and they forget all teams don't start at the same spot. Talent bereft, big contracts, and an aging QB is an impossible spot to be in. Do you think the Dolphins fans are going to be pissed if they aren't good next year? Of course not, they understand its a 3 year rebuild.
Quote:
if they wont bring in an outsider, just make Chris Mara GM so he can't continue to hide behind the scenes
Do we really believe he has a say? I mean, to me, this is a guy that sits in an office with a title and collects a big paycheck........
I think he has a say but have no idea. Only time you hear him speak is when he talks about his race horses. I’m pretty confident that if he does have input, that input carries more weight than other VPs in the FO
In the end, there's a lot of time and energy being wasted on the past. I get that's sports but I can't imagine constantly thinking about what could have been. I'm looking forward to the future.
In the end, there's a lot of time and energy being wasted on the past. I get that's sports but I can't imagine constantly thinking about what could have been. I'm looking forward to the future.
The problem is the future is being dictated by people who are repeating past mistakes.
My entire outlook is based on the premise that our FO was handcuffed by Mara. We'll see if that's the case with Eli gone.
You don’t feel that, Essex? The optimism?
I can't speak for Essex, but I am more relieved than optimistic. Having who appears to be a keeper at QB is a great step forward. But after SB46 we had a great QB. we proceeded to draft poorly and/or not develop players we did draft and maybe had one or two decent teams. I have to agree that I'm worried that its deeper than just a GM or coaching change. I don't know Chris Mara's role as VP of player personnel and I am not sure where these two fit in:
Director of Player Personnnel: Mark Koncz
Director of Pro Personnel: Ken Sternfeld
But we don't seem to be developing prospects well and we don't seem to know the FA market well. I also think it has to do with the coaches developing players and creating a game play that works best with those players. I doesn't seem like most of our players are as well 'prepare' or 'coached' as other teams at our level(DJ seemingly the exception).
So I guess I have hope that we can build around this QB better than we did around the last one, just not seeing it yet.
1 WR (tier 1), 2 FS (Tier 1/2){FA and draft}, 2 OT (tier 1 & 2), at least 2 LBs (tier 1 and 2) {FA & draft} and 1 CB (tier 2)and 1 C (tier 1)
Gettleman is striking out in FA but he's really nailing the drafts. That's a compromise I'll make.
Unfortunately, the challenge underneath that is do we have the right person - Gettleman - to build a team around him to optimize his success and do we have the right coach - Shurmur - to groom him.
Let's be honest, when you are barely the third best organization in your division, you have to be realistic with expectations to win.
So this is the list of people we know have a say in critical personnel decisions:
John Mara
Steve Tisch
Chris Mara
Dave Gettleman
Kevin Abrams
Pat Shurmur
Ernie Accorsi
That's seven different agendas with seven different perspectives, and the result has been at least two very public instances where we changed horses midstream (Beckham and Eli). Who knows what indecision has been created in the building that hasn't been made public?
Shurmur's directive is (or at least should be) to lead this team to as many wins as possible. If we go 5-11 this year Shurmur has failed at his job regardless of how Jones looks.
This. Reese’s drafts put this team in a terrible spot and it takes time to come back from that. You can’t miss year after year on top picks and expect to be competitive.
It’s a rebuilding year.
From some of these comments you’d think the Giants were the Redskins.
That said, watching on game day to see who will be part of the next assault makes this the best season in awhile.
We were not just bad, but atrocious at drafting during that time. It caused the roster to be barren at many spots, and the fix to that in 2016 was to throw money at FA's.
When you have a run like that where no draft picks remain for an extended period, you are going to have multiple holes and very few ways to fill them.
And I also think people merge the sins of Reese/Ross with the current FO. Reading this board makes it sound like Gettleman caused most of the issues and is making no good moves to fix the mess he was given. It is almost like the tone towards Gettleman is worse that the tone used for the guy who actually put us in this mess, and Gettleman is considered "backward thinking" and too tied to the organization.
It isn't rocket science why we are struggling. Injuries and horrific drafting stripped the roster of nearly all of the talent.
Jones looks OK so far.
Barkley is hurt...already.
The team has has terrible depth/talent/potential at WR, ILB, pass rushers, OT.
The secondary, which was a focus this off-season is't great so far.
There is A LOT to fix and a lot of confusion.
I hope there plan was a 3 year build.
While it's easy and comfortable to blame Reese for everything, that doesn't capture the whole issue.
They are deficient in so many areas that it's impossible for them to compete with over half the teams in the league. There's only so much game planning and in game decisions that can influence a game.
Blaming Shurmer for the Giants L's this year and last is lazy.
No, I'm not trying to judge a draft less than two seasons in, but there's a lot of exaggeration going on here.
It would be nice, though, if there were more good seasons and fewer bad seasons. We see the Steelers do it year after year. The Patriots. The Ravens are consistently in contention. The Seahawks haven't stunk for a long time. At some point you have to look at the Giants and ask: WTF is going on over there?
I guess my frustration derives from the fact that so much has gone wrong (wasting Eli, the Reese drafts, the poor on the field product) and many of the things that have gone right such as Barkley, Shepard, Connelly, Engram etc are now injured (some habitually like Engram and Shepard). Couple that with we are going to have a hard time evaluating the promising Jones because of these injuries. It is like getting a car that you think might be as good as a Corvette but told you can't go higher than second gear. it is just frustrating. I guess if Jones is lights out great and keeps improving without a supporting cast than we know he will be great. My guess, though, is that he will struggle and it will have little to do with him.
And even if we were to assume Jones was good, which I think is a good assumption, we do not know how good he is at this point. Is he Elite? Is he Romo or Matt Ryan good? Or maybe something like Dalton? I feel like the season has become a lost season because, even if we don't win which I expected, how much will we be able to evaluate from this mess on the offensive side of the ball with all these injures.
It is just frustrating.
I guess my frustration derives from the fact that so much has gone wrong (wasting Eli, the Reese drafts, the poor on the field product) and many of the things that have gone right such as Barkley, Shepard, Connelly, Engram etc are now injured (some habitually like Engram and Shepard). Couple that with we are going to have a hard time evaluating the promising Jones because of these injuries. It is like getting a car that you think might be as good as a Corvette but told you can't go higher than second gear. it is just frustrating. I guess if Jones is lights out great and keeps improving without a supporting cast than we know he will be great. My guess, though, is that he will struggle and it will have little to do with him.
And even if we were to assume Jones was good, which I think is a good assumption, we do not know how good he is at this point. Is he Elite? Is he Romo or Matt Ryan good? Or maybe something like Dalton? I feel like the season has become a lost season because, even if we don't win which I expected, how much will we be able to evaluate from this mess on the offensive side of the ball with all these injures.
It is just frustrating.
The injuries suck, and put a damper on things, but the season is not a lost season - mainly because Jones is getting game reps and we have some young pieces on defense that can improve.
And Barkley looks like he will be coming back in the near future.
No, I'm not trying to judge a draft less than two seasons in, but there's a lot of exaggeration going on here.
I think this is unfair. BJ Hill is a good player. He might not be All-Pro, but he was a good pick and was a 3rd rounder. You want 3rd rounders to be starting caliber, and Hill is that.
Also Ximines, another 3rd rounder, looks like he's coming on as a pass rusher. It is way too early to judge this rookie class though, either way. 6 of those 9 guys are rookies, and they did get a good player in Hill last year, with Carter still a TBD, and McIntosh will probably wash out.
And we'll see with Beal, which would make 10 defensive picks.
The Ravens have only had the Steelers to worry about
Now the NFC East has how many Super Bowls under their belt
I think overall the NFC East is the toughest division
It doesn’t matter what Shurmur does the rest of the season. The book on him is in: he’s a competent NFL lifer. He’s actually done some nice work developing some of the young players, but there are also glaring problems which make it certain he won’t lead the team to its next trophy.
That’s my way of saying that the next big step for the franchise isn’t a new left tackle or free safety, but a very strong head coach. Just like with Parcells in his second season or when Coughlin arrived, that hire will completely change the mood of the franchise and the tone of the games.
They are deficient in so many areas that it's impossible for them to compete with over half the teams in the league. There's only so much game planning and in game decisions that can influence a game.
Blaming Shurmer for the Giants L's this year and last is lazy.
There is truth to this. So it needs to be factored.
On the other hand, there is an aspect of coaching where you need to be able to develop talent. While I think Shurmur knows, for example, where he wants to be offensively to fit onto today's game, I just don't view him as coach who has those skills to develop. And that's a huge piece of coaching - being able to take talent and mold and sculpt it.
Does anyone have any legitimate confidence that Bettcher can develop talent? That Hal Hunter can? That Shula can?
I guess these guys have their signature ideas and can implement their ideas on the field. But who really knows beyond that...
I'm starting to think this coaching staff across the board is at best a C.
And that's just not good enough...
And, not only do good drafts and solid management create a pool of talent, they help create a winning culture that, to some degree, perpetuates itself. As someone mentioned above, when was the last time the Patriots, Seahawks, Steelers, Packers, or Ravens were really a "bad" team, even with different players year after year?
Next year if there aren't great strides - I'm with you.
But I think EE is better. I think that SS is better. I think that Slayton is better than the day the Giants drafted him. Lawerence seems to be getting better by the game. Connelly certainly seemed to be developing nicely.
They are finally drafting football players - not just athletes and its giving the coaching staff a fighting chance to start developing players.
It doesn’t matter what Shurmur does the rest of the season. The book on him is in: he’s a competent NFL lifer. He’s actually done some nice work developing some of the young players, but there are also glaring problems which make it certain he won’t lead the team to its next trophy.
That’s my way of saying that the next big step for the franchise isn’t a new left tackle or free safety, but a very strong head coach. Just like with Parcells in his second season or when Coughlin arrived, that hire will completely change the mood of the franchise and the tone of the games.
This is a great post. I'll add that there is a prevailing sentiment that the Giants have bottomed out and are now on the ascendancy, as if their fortunes follow a sine wave.
This is not so. Just because the team has been really bad for a few years doesn't mean it's now due to be good. Potential pitfalls are everywhere, and the biggest one is not the talent or lack thereof; it's the manner in which this team is managed and coached.
We've seen well coached, talent-poor teams. We know what that looks like. That is not what we're seeing with these Giants.
They are not well coached. As long as that continues it won't matter how much talent we accumulate.
It doesn’t matter what Shurmur does the rest of the season. The book on him is in: he’s a competent NFL lifer. He’s actually done some nice work developing some of the young players, but there are also glaring problems which make it certain he won’t lead the team to its next trophy.
That’s my way of saying that the next big step for the franchise isn’t a new left tackle or free safety, but a very strong head coach. Just like with Parcells in his second season or when Coughlin arrived, that hire will completely change the mood of the franchise and the tone of the games.
strong post...
What exactly are they?
It's not like the guy is punting on 3rd down or anything.
It doesn’t matter what Shurmur does the rest of the season. The book on him is in: he’s a competent NFL lifer. He’s actually done some nice work developing some of the young players, but there are also glaring problems which make it certain he won’t lead the team to its next trophy.
That’s my way of saying that the next big step for the franchise isn’t a new left tackle or free safety, but a very strong head coach. Just like with Parcells in his second season or when Coughlin arrived, that hire will completely change the mood of the franchise and the tone of the games.
Thats not how this org operates. They have to fire the current guy before targeting the new guy. I can just about guarantee no one in the org is looking for new HCs
Quote:
They've drafted 9 players on defense in the past two years. Outside of Lawrence (a pick I loved, and by far my favorite of all of Gettleman's , and to a lesser extent Connelly briefly before he got hurt, none of of them have really shined thus far.
No, I'm not trying to judge a draft less than two seasons in, but there's a lot of exaggeration going on here.
I think this is unfair. BJ Hill is a good player. He might not be All-Pro, but he was a good pick and was a 3rd rounder. You want 3rd rounders to be starting caliber, and Hill is that.
Also Ximines, another 3rd rounder, looks like he's coming on as a pass rusher. It is way too early to judge this rookie class though, either way. 6 of those 9 guys are rookies, and they did get a good player in Hill last year, with Carter still a TBD, and McIntosh will probably wash out.
And we'll see with Beal, which would make 10 defensive picks.
Well thats telling. 10 Defensive picks. 2 first rounders a second rounder 4 3rd rounders and 3 in the later rounds(4 if you count the practice squad). There should be some talent there. I think you can see it in our Dline. Maybe Connelly can be capable. But for this team to have shown so little progress on defense I think you have to wonder where this issue lies. Poor talent evaluation (considering some of the FA pickups as well), poor player development, poor scheme/coachin or is it 'other'? I'm not looking for them to be the '86 bears but, to my eyes, I don't see progress from this year to last and THAT is what is discouraging.
Quote:
In comment 14618881 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They've drafted 9 players on defense in the past two years. Outside of Lawrence (a pick I loved, and by far my favorite of all of Gettleman's , and to a lesser extent Connelly briefly before he got hurt, none of of them have really shined thus far.
No, I'm not trying to judge a draft less than two seasons in, but there's a lot of exaggeration going on here.
I think this is unfair. BJ Hill is a good player. He might not be All-Pro, but he was a good pick and was a 3rd rounder. You want 3rd rounders to be starting caliber, and Hill is that.
Also Ximines, another 3rd rounder, looks like he's coming on as a pass rusher. It is way too early to judge this rookie class though, either way. 6 of those 9 guys are rookies, and they did get a good player in Hill last year, with Carter still a TBD, and McIntosh will probably wash out.
And we'll see with Beal, which would make 10 defensive picks.
Well thats telling. 10 Defensive picks. 2 first rounders a second rounder 4 3rd rounders and 3 in the later rounds(4 if you count the practice squad). There should be some talent there. I think you can see it in our Dline. Maybe Connelly can be capable. But for this team to have shown so little progress on defense I think you have to wonder where this issue lies. Poor talent evaluation (considering some of the FA pickups as well), poor player development, poor scheme/coachin or is it 'other'? I'm not looking for them to be the '86 bears but, to my eyes, I don't see progress from this year to last and THAT is what is discouraging.
There are multiple new starters on the D, several of whom are rookies.
Connelly was showing that he was much more than just capable.
I also think many are advocating that we throw every defensive draft pick that we have from the last two years out on the field - effective immediately...otherwise it's a coaching flaw seems a bit misguided.
It's going to take years to dig out of the mismanagement of this team from Reece/MacAdoo and yes even TC.
Putting all the blame on Shurmer right now seems a bit harsh.
Blaming him, or giving him the weight of the blame, gives too much cover to the guy who picks players in free agency, trades players, and selects players in the drafts. And it presumes that DG is in fact doing his job well. But I don't know how anyone can say that with any certainty at this point.
The product on the field every Sunday is much more a reflection of Gettleman than Shurmur at this point.
I would bet a considerably large amount of money that if you gave Shurmur sodium penthothal he would tell you without any delay he never wanted Eli to be his QB in the first place. He simply had NO choice.
2020 is the year that we get to see what everyone on this team is made of. It sucks we have to wait yet another year for it but it is what it is. Hard to judge anyone on anything when we've trotted out an expensive, washed up NY legend at QB the last few years.
But he just as clearly isn't the solution.
The guy is being asked to make filet with hot dog meat.
But he just as clearly isn't the solution.
THere have been - questionable decisions - but I can't think of anything that was horrific off the top of my head.
Maybe I'm missing something.
I really thought this was generally accepted.
Are there really people out there that see Shurmur coaching this team to 10 or more wins at any point? Really?
The rebuttal is they have the SAME management structure now that’s brought 4 Super Bowls so they must be doing something right.
Also they have Duel ownership. They by definition means there will be more voices. What’s the alternative, one of them sells?
The real issue are WHO the voices are. Reese and Ross proved to be a big failure. Chris Mara, who really knows what he knows and what input he has. The talent level seems to be heading in the right direction under Gettleman. The reality is until they win again, no one will really be able to say with conviction, why they lost since 2011. During the “Wilderness years” it was pretty obvious. Wellington’s way of running things was passed by and he didn’t adjust. So, management was a disaster. Neither myself, Terps or anyone else can be sure why this team has been so poor for a decade. The players were poor, why were they drafted (or signed). We all have our opinions.
Quote:
of an era. Now we’re watching the beginning of an era. I know we’re seeing the same challenges and similar outcomes, but it has a different feel. I mean, if Eli played last Sunday with precisely the same results, his performance would’ve been panned. With Jones, it just reflects growing pains (and terrible pass protection).
You don’t feel that, Essex? The optimism?
I can't speak for Essex, but I am more relieved than optimistic. Having who appears to be a keeper at QB is a great step forward. But after SB46 we had a great QB. we proceeded to draft poorly and/or not develop players we did draft and maybe had one or two decent teams. I have to agree that I'm worried that its deeper than just a GM or coaching change. I don't know Chris Mara's role as VP of player personnel and I am not sure where these two fit in:
Director of Player Personnnel: Mark Koncz
Director of Pro Personnel: Ken Sternfeld
But we don't seem to be developing prospects well and we don't seem to know the FA market well. I also think it has to do with the coaches developing players and creating a game play that works best with those players. I doesn't seem like most of our players are as well 'prepare' or 'coached' as other teams at our level(DJ seemingly the exception).
So I guess I have hope that we can build around this QB better than we did around the last one, just not seeing it yet.
SB is another Tiki Barber and Jones looks to be a quality QB. Other than those 2 first-round picks, this team has marginal players. DG is unimpressive with overpaying underperforming veteran unrestricted FA signings (eg, J Stewart, N Solder, A Bethea, Ogletree). I saw the huge dump of players last year, but this team is not better in any way than the 2016 team and is on par to match the dismal 2017 team. Giants would be 1-4 without a missed cup shot FG in TB. At this rate this team is heading for a 3-win or 4-win season. Gettleman is DR. Dump’em, but the players we now have are unimpressive. World class STINK at defense; it’s embarrassing.
I really thought this was generally accepted.
Are there really people out there that see Shurmur coaching this team to 10 or more wins at any point? Really?
NO. As Ron White, the comedian, says: You can’t fix stupid. They extends all through the FO and into ownership.
These have been the worst years the Giants have had in 40 years. Worse than Handley. Worse than Reeves. Since Hurricane Sandy this organization is 43-66.
The reasons for this stretch of pathetic football are numerous, and they didn't all go out the door with Reese no matter how badly we want to kid ourselves into thinking otherwise. Recruiting an outside voice to analyze performance is what smart organizations do in times of success, let alone in times as embarrassing as these.
The CBA and rules changes have completely transformed the NFL even since our 2011 Super Bowl...at what point do we admit that this organization is lost at sea with regards to how a football team is run in the current era?
These have been the worst years the Giants have had in 40 years. Worse than Handley. Worse than Reeves. Since Hurricane Sandy this organization is 43-66.
The reasons for this stretch of pathetic football are numerous, and they didn't all go out the door with Reese no matter how badly we want to kid ourselves into thinking otherwise. Recruiting an outside voice to analyze performance is what smart organizations do in times of success, let alone in times as embarrassing as these.
The CBA and rules changes have completely transformed the NFL even since our 2011 Super Bowl...at what point do we admit that this organization is lost at sea with regards to how a football team is run in the current era?
We have a rookie QB that can change the trajectory of the franchise. Saying this is premature.
Recruiting an outside voice to analyze performance is what smart organizations do in times of success, let alone in times as embarrassing as these.
I have little doubt Mara thinks he is accomplishing this by bringing in Accorsi.
Quote:
In comment 14618881 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
They've drafted 9 players on defense in the past two years. Outside of Lawrence (a pick I loved, and by far my favorite of all of Gettleman's , and to a lesser extent Connelly briefly before he got hurt, none of of them have really shined thus far.
No, I'm not trying to judge a draft less than two seasons in, but there's a lot of exaggeration going on here.
I think this is unfair. BJ Hill is a good player. He might not be All-Pro, but he was a good pick and was a 3rd rounder. You want 3rd rounders to be starting caliber, and Hill is that.
Also Ximines, another 3rd rounder, looks like he's coming on as a pass rusher. It is way too early to judge this rookie class though, either way. 6 of those 9 guys are rookies, and they did get a good player in Hill last year, with Carter still a TBD, and McIntosh will probably wash out.
And we'll see with Beal, which would make 10 defensive picks.
Well thats telling. 10 Defensive picks. 2 first rounders a second rounder 4 3rd rounders and 3 in the later rounds(4 if you count the practice squad). There should be some talent there. I think you can see it in our Dline. Maybe Connelly can be capable. But for this team to have shown so little progress on defense I think you have to wonder where this issue lies. Poor talent evaluation (considering some of the FA pickups as well), poor player development, poor scheme/coachin or is it 'other'? I'm not looking for them to be the '86 bears but, to my eyes, I don't see progress from this year to last and THAT is what is discouraging.
I see a defense that has made significant strides in the past year. But shit, if you want to blow it up again after 5 games when there has been demonstrable improvement with a handful of rookies that are projectable, I don't think you have much nuance in how NFL players are developed.
Quote:
Recruiting an outside voice to analyze performance is what smart organizations do in times of success, let alone in times as embarrassing as these.
I have little doubt Mara thinks he is accomplishing this by bringing in Accorsi.
The ironic things is that you know who else brought in Accorsi a couple of years ago?
The Colts. The same colts that have become BBI's darling team.
We are nothing if we aren't hypocritical and contradictory....
Accorsi was the GM for the Colts for two years back in the early '80s. And his only claim to fame there was the Elway Saga during the draft.
Accorsi was here for 9 years, selected one of the most revered Giants ever (Eli) and won a historic SB. At Jints Central, he is royalty. And he knows exactly what makes that organization tick and what fits the Mara profile. There is nothing about his involvement with the fake GM search that was new and refreshing.
He is far from an independent voice.
The draft picks Reese made 10 years ago have no bearing on this team. The draft picks Reese made 5 years ago statistically had little chance to have a bearing on this team.
This team isn't pieced together with low value players. The offensive line has a high priced UFA, a 2nd round pick, a mid range UFA, and a high priced trade acquisition. The running back is the former 2nd over all pick. The WR group has a 2nd round pick and high priced UFA. The tight end group has a 1st round pick and well paid UFA.
The defensive line compromises of a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick. The edge rushers are two 3rd round picks, a well paid UFA, and a former very good player who's playing great this year. One of the inside linebackers is a very high priced trade acquisition.
The SS is a a former 1st round pick. The corner group consists of high priced UFA, a 1st round pick, and a 3rd round pick.
The only low asset players who were slated to be starters were Halopio, Latimer, Haley, Bethea, and Davis.
Putting all the blame on Shurmer right now seems a bit harsh.
I guarantee you that there are coordinators and college coaches out there who will be impressing the league in the 2020s. I don’t have the knowledge to spot those men but it damn well is Gettleman’s job and he needs to identify them.
No one is blaming Shurmur for everything. That’s a straw man. He is not incompetent and, in fact, I feel for him because he’s worked very hard to get to this spot in his career and in both HC jobs has been dealt an absolute crap hand. But there are problems after problems after problems on game day. In the end, does anyone believe he will lead the Giants to their next trophy?
Looking forward to all remaining games. If Jones is real good then eventually GMEN should be able to be damn good. OFC nothing is guaranteed but the QB - if he is darn good- gives HOPE. Barkley and Jones give HOPE.
I've been on - and remain on - the 6-10 won/loss train. Just want to see Jones from week-to-week and hope that he develops into a future stud.
Quote:
Who out there do you think the Giants should be targeting that is the significantly better than Shurmur?...
Putting all the blame on Shurmer right now seems a bit harsh.
I guarantee you that there are coordinators and college coaches out there who will be impressing the league in the 2020s. I don’t have the knowledge to spot those men but it damn well is Gettleman’s job and he needs to identify them.
No one is blaming Shurmur for everything. That’s a straw man. He is not incompetent and, in fact, I feel for him because he’s worked very hard to get to this spot in his career and in both HC jobs has been dealt an absolute crap hand. But there are problems after problems after problems on game day. In the end, does anyone believe he will lead the Giants to their next trophy?
There are people blaming a lot on Shurmur. It's not a straw man at all. It's amazing seeing the posts on this board last week to this week. Not much should have changed, but one loss later everyone goes from talking about playoffs to saying Gettleman and Shurmur aren't fit for their jobs. It truly is amazing.
You have a QB-guru type of head coach with a rookie QB who is developing. I think some patience is warranted to allow Shurmur to do his thing for a couple of years. I want to see what Shurmur does with Jones through the 2022 season. I think you can fairly judge at least Shurmur by then, but prior to that, let them do their jobs without this inane babble.
bw in dc : 10/8/2019 10:10 pm : link : reply
is far different than Accorsi "consulting" with the Giants.
Both teams hired the same consultant to drive a search. The only way it is different is to drive yet anther useless reference to "Jints Central".
PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS! WHO SAID ANYTHING ABOUT PLAYOFFS!
Quote:
In comment 14619129 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Who out there do you think the Giants should be targeting that is the significantly better than Shurmur?...
Putting all the blame on Shurmer right now seems a bit harsh.
I guarantee you that there are coordinators and college coaches out there who will be impressing the league in the 2020s. I don’t have the knowledge to spot those men but it damn well is Gettleman’s job and he needs to identify them.
No one is blaming Shurmur for everything. That’s a straw man. He is not incompetent and, in fact, I feel for him because he’s worked very hard to get to this spot in his career and in both HC jobs has been dealt an absolute crap hand. But there are problems after problems after problems on game day. In the end, does anyone believe he will lead the Giants to their next trophy?
There are people blaming a lot on Shurmur. It's not a straw man at all. It's amazing seeing the posts on this board last week to this week. Not much should have changed, but one loss later everyone goes from talking about playoffs to saying Gettleman and Shurmur aren't fit for their jobs. It truly is amazing.
You have a QB-guru type of head coach with a rookie QB who is developing. I think some patience is warranted to allow Shurmur to do his thing for a couple of years. I want to see what Shurmur does with Jones through the 2022 season. I think you can fairly judge at least Shurmur by then, but prior to that, let them do their jobs without this inane babble.
You want to give a guy who has never won 6 games another 3 years regardless of the results?
This isn't just about Daniel Jones, he can't rescue this franchise by himself. If Shurmur wants to be the QB guru under a competent head coach, I'll pay to have his letterhead and business cards reprinted.
Here's what I'm going to give you - this team was completely devoid of talent when PS and DG took over. And what little talent that was on the roster were me-first and/or high-dollar and/or has-been's and/or all of the above. It takes a while to re-tool an entire roster filled with these kinds of players and damn near impossible to win with them.
It's similar to college football - you don't fire a college coach until they get a chance to perform with their own guys. ADs know that you can't win with a bunch of guys that the previous regime recruited and a new class of freshman. UNLESS that coach has made some egregious coaching decisions on the field and off that make it a slam dunk.
I don't always buy into the BBI group think on everything. To my eye, have there been some in-game coaching decisions where I raise an eyebrow - sure. But I can't point to a particular coaching move and say definitively - that's why they lost. As far his is team being prepared - I'm not sure how you can just determine that they are "unprepared". I mean, how do you gameplan against a team where you are clearly one dimensional on offense after losing your 2nd string RB after the first series of the game and stop the run against a team who wants to run first and your starting MLBs are basically Mayo and Stupar.
I don't know for sure if PS can win 10+ games with the Giants once he gets "his guys". But, if you were a local guy, I would bet a beer of your choice that by the end of the 2021-2022 season they have 10 wins and are in the playoffs.
If I'm wrong - I'd gladly purchase that beer during the press conference hosted by Mara and Tisch when they dismiss DG and PS.
No one wants to see this team win more than I do. No one has suffered more than I have, going to these bad, depressing games in November or October or even September, paying 1000s of dollars, believe me I know. But that shit in the past is irrelevant. New team, new regime.
The Cowboys continuity has been through solid drafting. Elliott is closing in on 5 years. To not have any players on a team from 5-7 years ago is indicative of a complete failure in the draft.
Look at the steady teams in the league. Even if they haven't drafted stellar, they still have several contributors on their team from drafts years ago.
But I understand the frustration and need to move on.
Both teams hired the same consultant to drive a search. The only way it is different is to drive yet anther useless reference to "Jints Central".
It's enormously different. Accorsi is family. He's not an independent voice. He knows exactly what Mara wants to hear.
It's like your wife asking you how her dress looks before you go out. You'd better say yes even if it's not quite her best look...
Quote:
The draft picks Reese made 10 years ago have no bearing on this team. The draft picks Reese made 5 years ago statistically had little chance to have a bearing on this team.
The Cowboys continuity has been through solid drafting. Elliott is closing in on 5 years. To not have any players on a team from 5-7 years ago is indicative of a complete failure in the draft.
Look at the steady teams in the league. Even if they haven't drafted stellar, they still have several contributors on their team from drafts years ago.
The Cowboys have 7 players on their roster they drafted 5 or more years ago. I'm not sure if this is a lot or a little. I know they have some core players in that list.
My point is statistically most players don't survive 5 years in the league.
We aren't talent-poor at running back, and yet we're giving Elijah Penny and Eli Manning crucial running plays in Dallas. We consistently manage our timeouts and the clock poorly. Our head coach used our 4th round rookie quarterback as a joke to take a shot at the media.
None of that is due to talent deficiencies on the roster.
This head coach and his staff have been dreadful, period.
Yeah ok.
You're still upset they didn't draft Lamar Jackson, and that's it.
Yeah, it's entirely reasonable to think that's the only thing Terps could possibly be upset about.
My concerns with Jackson revolved around his mom being involved in his contract negotiations, and his posting that idiotic video driving at insane speeds. But if Baltimore has squelched the bullshit, Jackson is going to end up top ten in the MVP voting.
My concerns with Jackson revolved around his mom being involved in his contract negotiations, and his posting that idiotic video driving at insane speeds. But if Baltimore has squelched the bullshit, Jackson is going to end up top ten in the MVP voting.
Well, that's really going out on a limb. A team not willing to trade their QB of the future for a dynamic RB.
The rebuttal is they have the SAME management structure now that’s brought 4 Super Bowls so they must be doing something right.
No, in that example the rebuttal would simply be that they must have once done something right.
Quote:
If we called Baltimore and offered them Barkley for him straight up they'd just point out that Jackson's done more for their running game and offense than Barkley has for ours.
My concerns with Jackson revolved around his mom being involved in his contract negotiations, and his posting that idiotic video driving at insane speeds. But if Baltimore has squelched the bullshit, Jackson is going to end up top ten in the MVP voting.
Well, that's really going out on a limb. A team not willing to trade their QB of the future for a dynamic RB.
If you ask a lot of posters, they'll tell you you can get the RB first and find the QB later. They're equally difficult positions to fill.
If you ask a lot of posters, they'll tell you you can get the RB first and find the QB later. They're equally difficult positions to fill.
You take them seriously?
Right now, I could make a case it's more worthwhile to take a great kicking prospect over a RB.
Quote:
If you ask a lot of posters, they'll tell you you can get the RB first and find the QB later. They're equally difficult positions to fill.
You take them seriously?
Right now, I could make a case it's more worthwhile to take a great kicking prospect over a RB.
I don't. The Barkley pick can be added to the pile of examples where posters warp reality in order to rationalize the Giants' errors.
Quote:
Both teams hired the same consultant to drive a search. The only way it is different is to drive yet anther useless reference to "Jints Central".
It's enormously different. Accorsi is family. He's not an independent voice. He knows exactly what Mara wants to hear.
It's like your wife asking you how her dress looks before you go out. You'd better say yes even if it's not quite her best look...
Kinda like when the owner of the team says to DG and through DG to PS, "We love Eli and think he can still win, if you get this job, you're going to give Eli every chance to succeed as possible....right?"
He's been a starting QB for less than an entire season and the jury is very much out on him, especially his throwing ability.
Hell, going into this year, Mayfield was already being called a franchise QB. Is he? we don't know. Jackson is the QB of the future for the Ravens? How do you know?
He's been a starting QB for less than an entire season and the jury is very much out on him, especially his throwing ability.
Hell, going into this year, Mayfield was already being called a franchise QB. Is he? we don't know. Jackson is the QB of the future for the Ravens? How do you know?
Jackson is the QB of the present for the Ravens, and they will probably win the division with him...again. Baltimore's not throwing away years and blaming it on past regimes like we are.
Barkley was in the same class as Jackson, and you and others haven't hesitated in jumping the gun to compliment him.
He's been a starting QB for less than an entire season and the jury is very much out on him, especially his throwing ability.
Hell, going into this year, Mayfield was already being called a franchise QB. Is he? we don't know. Jackson is the QB of the future for the Ravens? How do you know?
You're probably right, but I will say that a lot of people who say things like that (not saying you, but there are plenty of others who do) in their next breath talk about how we are set at QB for the next 15 years.
He's been a starting QB for less than an entire season and the jury is very much out on him, especially his throwing ability.
Hell, going into this year, Mayfield was already being called a franchise QB. Is he? we don't know. Jackson is the QB of the future for the Ravens? How do you know?
The "unknown" logic can just as easily be applied to Barkley. Can he consistently stay healthy, can he be an efficient part of the pass game, can the Giants have a productive rush offense with Barkley.
If last year isn't a good enough sample, and early this year is a directional indicator, there are plenty of logical questions about Barkley too.
Plenty of reasonable folks think running back is bad value because they get banged up frequently, don't pick up a lot of yards in the pass game, and despite have the 2nd leading rusher the Giants were something like 24th in rush yards.
- Baltimore has passed for the same yards on 30 fewer pass attempts
- Baltimore is the highest scoring team in the NFL; NYG is 23rd
If the situations were flipped, and we had Jackson and those offensive stats, is FMIC here telling us we're jumping the gun?
Quote:
is another case of people jumping the gun.
He's been a starting QB for less than an entire season and the jury is very much out on him, especially his throwing ability.
Hell, going into this year, Mayfield was already being called a franchise QB. Is he? we don't know. Jackson is the QB of the future for the Ravens? How do you know?
You're probably right, but I will say that a lot of people who say things like that (not saying you, but there are plenty of others who do) in their next breath talk about how we are set at QB for the next 15 years.
I think the vast majority on here have said we could be set for the next 10-15 years
- Baltimore has passed for the same yards on 30 fewer pass attempts
- Baltimore is the highest scoring team in the NFL; NYG is 23rd
If the situations were flipped, and we had Jackson and those offensive stats, is FMIC here telling us we're jumping the gun?
actually, I usually sit in the middle on most of these discussions. Because things usually aren't as good as they seem nor are they as bleak as they seem.
I try not to overreact to small sample sizes, so you won't find me calling for a coach to be fired immediately or make the case a GM should be fired because of the way he was hired or because he didn't turn a team around in year 1.
You won't find me talking about teams like the Colts and Niners as teams to emulate because they have early season success (and even the colts success isn't extraordinary).
about the biggest leap I'll make is to say it has been more exciting to watch the team and I'm hopeful our young players will develop.
But around here - everyone else seems to be doing it right and the Giants aren't, including draft strategy and personnel moves.
Terps - you are an interesting poster. You wanted the team blown up. We did it. And you still bitch.