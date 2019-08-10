Is The NFL Really Concerned With Player Safety? FatMan in Charlotte : 10/8/2019 1:57 pm

We've heard the lip service for years about player safety. The draconian rules put in place on how limited you can actually tackle the QB, the concussion protocol, but if the NFL were truly concerned with player safety, wouldn't they have more punishment for people delivering the hits?



I'm not talking about the Shepard play, but hits on guys like Mason Rudolph or helmet to helmet hits like the one put on Gallman. If you want to deter those type of plays, either go to a college rule of ejections or have suspensions that last the length of the time the player you concussed is out.



The league just suspended Burfict, but for the average hit that results in a concussion, you might get a flag - you might not even get a flag. Gallman's hit didn't draw a flag. The hit on Latimer a couple weeks ago didn't draw a flag. where's the disincentive to making a dangerous hit?