What are your Feelings on George Young?

He’s largely credited with saving the Giants from oblivion & building the powerhouse 80’s and 90 team, but he also may‘ve made 2 of the worst mistakes in franchise history:
*Deciding Bill Belichick would never be a good HC in the NFL. Having Handley as the better option.
*Not carrying a cell phone, so when Tuna wanted to come back in ‘97 he had already left the house to hire Fassel and nobody could get in touch with him.
What are your lasting feelings of George? Savior? The most damaging figure in Giants history? Something in between?
letting BB get away- dreadful
He wasn't without his faults - he didn't adjust well to the cap at all. But I'm not entirely sold on his not wanting Belichick - especially with rumors that BB was shacking up with a secretary inside of Giants HQ. Knowing how conservative ole Welly was, it's just as likely they told him to let him walk.
Imperfect, but brought us two titles. Drafted the greatest Giant of all time. Deserves to be in the HoF.
I thought the Belichick was Wellington not wanting him....the whole secretary thing.
Dave Brown selection was really his biggest miss. I think Reeves proved in 93 the team still had some juice. So in essence the team was highly competitive for 15 years of his tenure....pretty outstanding imv.
A look back at cellphones - ( New Window )
Never grasped FA.
I will always remember him fondly, although ultimately there may have been too many egos in the room with him, Parcells, and Belichick, not to mention Coughlin, Weis and other secondary actors.
oops, 5 time NFL Executive of the Year
I agree with those who say there is no way he ever would have agreed to hire Parcells in 1997. That ship had sailed.
Wow, did they actually say that?
Also - what if he became the Giants coach and had the same record he had in Cleveland? THEY SUCKED! Little Bill would've been gone in 2 years.
Billy B may have been ready to be a HC but not to transition from DC to HC of the same team. His personality was not like Parcells and he would have had difficulty with that veteran team.
George did not embrace free agency in its early stages. He never really figured it out.
Handley was a bad pick. Lots of factors influenced that pick.
Reeves was not a bad hire, but no one would win that power struggle.
Yes, he tailed off badly after 1990 but we were nowhere when he arrived in 1979 and by 1990 there were 2 Lombardis in the trophy case.
I've been told by people way smarter than me if you're the smartest guy in the room you're in the wrong room. Hasn't been much of a problem for me. It must have been tough for GY to find a room with people who were smarter than him.
I'm not objective when it comes to him or Parcells or most of the 86 team. Those guys are sports heros to me and golden forever.
The biggest mistake GY made was not drafting Reggie White from the USFL. Trust me I know the whole story. Gary Zimmerman a was a HOFer too doesn't matter. If he takes Reggie White and the there was a big push from the coaches to take Reggie White the Giants 80's teams would have been more dynastic than the Steelers in the 70's.
The Belicihick snub like his relationship with Parcells was personal not business. GY was extremely principled and conservative. Not the case in different ways with either Bill in their Giant days. Young knew Belichick was a football savant. He didn't think Belichick could handle being the face of the Giants. But the guy he choose over Belichick? Most of you know the on field and off field story. Huge misjudgement of character by GY.
The 1997 cell phone thing is typical Mara white washed revisionist history. Young would have quit if Wellington brought Parcells back. It wasn't about a cell phone or lack of a cell phone. It is true Young didn't carry a cell phone in 1997. Seems to be a long pattern of Giants GMs not embracing new thinking or technology to this day.
His post Parcells career kept him out the HOF. He lost a lot of respect around the league. In the 90's the changes to the business model and the game had passed him by.
He hated free agency, so he refused to adapt to it. That (along with some weak drafts) was why the Giants struggled in the mid-90s.
Neither he nor Parcells could get over the acrimony between them from the '80s, when Parcells was angry about Young trying to replace him with Schnellenberger and Young was angry about Parcells flirting with Atlanta and Tampa Bay before retiring abruptly in the spring of '91. That's why Young prevented them from re-hiring Parcells in 1997.
IMO Parcells screwed the organization leaving when he did not Young. So not wanting him back is fair. Also my understanding regarding Bill B he felt he did not have the personality to deal with the NY media and would not represent the team well image wise. That may not be the case today but back then he was a DC without the winning resume he has now.
I also feel that he did not adjust well to the changes thoughout the league dealing with FA and the cap.
George Young is a football LEGEND and I salute him!!!
to resurrect the franchise from what it was in the 70's to what it became in the 80's is masterful.
The interesting thing is that his '90s drafts had a penchant for finding quality players in the later rounds while whiffing completely in the first round.
1991 - Jarrod Bunch in the first (though I still classify Bunch more as an injury casualty than a bust), but Ed McCaffrey in the fourth(damn you Reeves!) and Corey Miller in the sixth
1992 - Derek Brown in the first, but Sparks in the second, Hamilton in the fourth, Widmer in the seventh
1993 - Dave Brown was effectively their first round pick, but Strahan in the second and Armstead in the eighth
1994 - Thomas Lewis in the first, but Sehorn in the second and Bratzke in the fifth
1995 - Wheatley in the first, but Gragg in the second (yeah, sucked for us but was good for SF for years) and Way in the sixth
1996 - Cedric Jones in the first, but Toomer in the second and Roman Oben in the third, plus Conrad Hamilton in the seventh was looking good before injuries wrecked his career.
1997 - finally a decent first rounder in Hilliard, plus Tiki in the second, Brad Maynard (another who wasn't great for us but succeeded elsewhere) in the third and Sam Garnes in the fifth.
And then, as mentioned, he built the Giants into there best squad ever from '85 to '91. In the aggregate, he absolutely aced his drafts.
So stopping right there should give Young a place in Canton.
But it's a tale of two cities here because once the cap system got implemented, Young acted like he was trying to read and understand Chinese. He just couldn't adjust, lost his fastball in the draft, and team struggled with consistency.
One other thing that I'm surprised hasn't been mentioned. Despite being a high-powered executive, he was an extraordinarily warm man who always responded to letters (handwritten responses at that) and seemed to really appreciate the interest from fans.
Was also part of those very good Colt teams in the 70s and was also part of the undefeated Miami team I believe (not GM but in the front office).
Just try to find an interview with GY. Francessa and Dog would have him on.....they are absolutely great listens.
People talk about how he didn't adapt to free agency well, but he left the team in pretty darn good shape after the 1997 season, his last.
GY was also a history major and used it to his advantage when acessing situations.
Best line: "You could know nothing about football and watch Lawrence Taylor for 10 minutes and realize he's the best player on the field".
I wouldn't go quite so far as saying he left them in great shape after 1997, but he had assembled a roster with a handful of excellent players that were great building blocks - Strahan, Armstead, Tiki, Toomer, Hamilton, Sehorn.
It certainly was not as bad as some seem to think. Also Ron Stone in FA and Fassel was a pretty good coach imo.
She said she was happy he was dead. And one of us said wait you literally mean that? And she said yes. It was one of the strangest things I have ever seen here...
He loved his "elephants" too. When the OL would walk onto the practice field Young would said say, "Here comes the elephants..."
Ok, he had a bad stretch from 91-96 or so but he still found great players even in that phase
This pattern with Young goes back even further. He often did better with his second rounders than first rounders:
1982 - Butch Woolfolk in first Joe Morris in second
1983 - Terry Kinard in first(good) Leonard Marshall in second (great)
1986- Eric Dorsey in first(ok) Erik Howard, Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson in second (all much better)
1988 - Eric Moore in first(ok), Jumbo Elliot second (much better)
I could be wrong, also the points about little bill becoming the HC after being the DC seem plausible.
Wellington Mara wouldn't be considered the great owner he is today if it weren't for George Young. He likely would be viewed by many as a real gentleman but no more than a Daniel Snyder level of competence as an owner. And I like Wellington because he accepted Young and honored the agreement to remove himself from football decision, not an easy thing to do for an owner that had for years called the shots. He became a great owner because of it, but GY helped give him that.
The game changed and he stubbornly refused to change enough with it but IMO that doesn't wipe out any of his accomplishments, and genius required to turn the Giants into champions.
100% should be in the HOF
I spent a few on the road pregames talking with him and buying him glasses of milk which is what he would drink. All of this in part is to show that I am biased, but I think he was the best GM the Giants ever had.
He brought the franchise back from the hell of 18 years of terrible football. He had the “cahones” to draft #1 an unknown qb from Moorehead State as the Giants qb of the future. He followed that by drafting a defensive player from No Carolina asthe #2 pick. All of that would have been enough but he withstood the abandonment of his coach to Alabama and promote another unknown named Parcells who he defended through a 3/12/1 season as HC, in spite of Parcells machinations kept him as head coach.
Did he make mistakes? Unlike most opinionated without accountability posters here he certainly did and owned up to them. Unfortunately his career and life were cut short by a horrible neurological illness.
Young deserves a spot,on the Giants HOF if he doesn’t have one yet.
The Maras and Tisch used to be very hands-off owners. With young Chris in there, perhaps this has changed. I don't think they've been a plus for the team though. Things change around them, but at heart they don't.
+1 to this. He brought us back from Football Hell to two Super Bowl wins. And he was one heckuva interview back on WFAN radio back in the day.
I'm probably in the minority here but I always had a hunch that it was less that the game truly passed him by than it was his disdain of the changes the NFL was making with regards to free agency and salary cap. As a result his ideals mistakenly motivating him in some sort of attempt to "prove" he could still win without having to ever fully embrace it. IMO he was too smart of a football mind to simply let so many teams pass him by, but his ideals and stubbornness cost him in the end.
And then the game passed him by. But the '86-'90 (especially '90) Giants teams are my favorite Giants ever...I'd slam my hand in a car door to have anything like that instead of what we have today.
I'm probably in the minority here but I always had a hunch that it was less that the game truly passed him by than it was his disdain of the changes the NFL was making with regards to free agency and salary cap. As a result his ideals mistakenly motivating him in some sort of attempt to "prove" he could still win without having to ever fully embrace it. IMO he was too smart of a football mind to simply let so many teams pass him by, but his ideals and stubbornness cost him in the end.
Exactly.
That's a great story!
through some tough health issues. He once told me he didn’t mind revealing inside giant “truths” to me because I wasn’t the media. The media and agents were combined enemy of all things good about NFL, if not USA, according to Mr Young. I agree and would extend it but this is about Mr Young.
That's a great story!
And others are right, he did not adapt well to FA. The question is why. The answer is that GY believed in signing your own guys first. It was a legit theory in an era when FA just started and it was unclear how to make the most of it. GY was operating under the theory that you picked and developed the talent, so don't let it get away. Then bring in outside guys. Unfortunately, that led to overpaying for some of our own guys who were no LTs or Carsons. He clung to this theory too long when others were realizing the key in the cap era was maximum value first and foremost, and that means letting your own guys go if they want more than their performance demands.
As for BB and Tuna, Tuna screwed the Giants when he left. Back then I was nostalgic for him and would have wanted him back. He was kind of the perfect NJ/NY coach, but honestly, it's better he didn't come back and tarnish his image. BB was probably not ready to be a HC in NY yet. (I would have loved to see him try it.) Not because of football stuff, but because he'd have looked like a much grumpier McAdoo in front of the press here. He needed to go to Cleveland and even there he didn't keep the job in part because of that. It's one thing to do what he does now with a lot of success behind you, and another to do it with no track record. (And, I for one thought he should have been kept in Cleveland and would have loved to see him given a shot as HC here. I'll always think of him on the sidelines with a whiteboard and red Giants jacket coaching up the guys on the sideline. In Cleveland he made the hard but correct choice to let go of home town hero Bernie Kosar. That lost him a lot of fan goodwill because they weren't ready for that. But he was starting to turn that club around when his tenure ended, and a lot of the reason he was let go is that he was not good at being the face of a franchise.)
But, how many 5 time exec of the year winners are there? How many guys pulled a franchise out of almost 2 decades of futility? He should absolutely be in the HOF.
And then the game passed him by. But the '86-'90 (especially '90) Giants teams are my favorite Giants ever...I'd slam my hand in a car door to have anything like that instead of what we have today.
I don't think so, steve - I think people just underestimate how difficult it is to be good for a prolonged period of time in a highly competitive field, especially when you're in one organization.
So many things work against you - competitors gaining ground, the industry changing, organizational inertia. I don't think Young was just stubborn, I think he legitimately couldn't evolve and adapt to the changing landscape quickly enough, and it burnt him.
I've seen it happen with other senior leaders - where longer periods of success actually hamper innovation because they become so secure in their ways that they can't adapt when they struggle. Young was brilliant but at the end of the day was still human.
Also loved him. He had perspective (football at the end, is a game) and he sound be in the HOF.