What are your Feelings on George Young? mittenedman : 10/9/2019 8:18 am

He’s largely credited with saving the Giants from oblivion & building the powerhouse 80’s and 90 team, but he also may‘ve made 2 of the worst mistakes in franchise history:



*Deciding Bill Belichick would never be a good HC in the NFL. Having Handley as the better option.



*Not carrying a cell phone, so when Tuna wanted to come back in ‘97 he had already left the house to hire Fassel and nobody could get in touch with him.



What are your lasting feelings of George? Savior? The most damaging figure in Giants history? Something in between?