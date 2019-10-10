New York Giants - New England Patriots Game Discussion

I had no problem with it.
Put the spotlight on the refs & how bad they fucking suck & how shitty this new review system is....that we only got because the refs fucking suck. Time is a flat circle or some shit.
Midway through the 4th only down 7....but then the fumble and the pass to Edelman sealed it.
Oh well....Pats were blitzing on every play even at the end. Danny did as well as you could expect seeing he has no pass catching weapons, no running game, and a mediocre OL. Yes, he had a few interceptions that were not good but what can you say? He’s trying to make plays....
What I didn’t like was him giving up his body to try to stop that guy from going in the end zone at the one yard line. It’s not worth it Danny.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Maybe he should go on IR and try Gates. He’s not helping at this,point.
Gus are the fucking worse
Imagine going at Brady low ....
Bingo
Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS
Much worse than the missed PI
Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.
Quote:
but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious
Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS
Wtf does that mean? If it’s DPI, it’s DPI. He clearly grabbed him before the ball got there, how is that not OBVIOUS!
ob·vi·ous | \ ˈäb-vē-əs \
Definition of obvious
1 : easily discovered, seen, or understood
It was obvious that things weren't working out.
Besides the illegal contact, Tate was hit from behind and wrapped up. If that is not PI, then PI should be removed from the rules.
The Pats are getting Seahawk treatment - they are committing PI and daring the refs to call it.
Quote:
In comment 14623517 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious
Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS
Wtf does that mean? If it’s DPI, it’s DPI. He clearly grabbed him before the ball got there, how is that not OBVIOUS!
t was obvious. this rule is just confusing everyone. if they can't change that one then whatever.. just scrap the PI challenge
I had no problem with it.
Put the spotlight on the refs & how bad they fucking suck & how shitty this new review system is....that we only got because the refs fucking suck. Time is a flat circle or some shit.
Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.
You are just a miserable person and need to get another team or another hobby.
Danny Boy is coming though
Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.
Yep. People need to ask themselves if they can ever envision Shurmur raising a Lombardi trophy. If the answer is no, he’s not the guy. I sure as hell don’t see it.
Quote:
If you're going to quit on the game then I'm done with it if you don't get a call.
Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.
You are just a miserable person and need to get another team or another hobby.
If you aren't miserable as a Giant fan you're delusional.
Oh well....Pats were blitzing on every play even at the end. Danny did as well as you could expect seeing he has no pass catching weapons, no running game, and a mediocre OL. Yes, he had a few interceptions that were not good but what can you say? He’s trying to make plays....
What I didn’t like was him giving up his body to try to stop that guy from going in the end zone at the one yard line. It’s not worth it Danny.