Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants - New England Patriots Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/10/2019 7:52 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 29 30 31 <<Prev | Show All |
Why can't  
Pete in MD : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
anyone make a catch under duress? Not one tough catch tonight
If that’s not pass interference  
Rflairr : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
Nothing is
There was a hold and PI on that play  
AcesUp : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
.
RE: Brutal game by Zeitler btw  
Simms11 : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14623471 Blue Ninja said:
Quote:
will have to rewatch but he seems consistently beat to me.


Maybe he should go on IR and try Gates. He’s not helping at this,point.
OMG  
BleedBlue : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
The fact that isn't PI is a joke OMG
Fuck  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
This league is a fuckin joke
Come on man  
bubba0825 : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
Take the rule out if you aren’t going to be honest
This league  
darren in pdx : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
is such a joke.
And..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
Jones gets hit low
That was both illegal contact....  
Tesla : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
and pass interference. Such bullshit. Been like this all night long.
I am sorry  
Mike in NY : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
That was a clear DPI
lol what  
Blue Ninja : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
he pulled him and stayed pulling him
Absolute dime  
Nine-Tails : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
There
This is unbelievable  
Football Giants : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
The NFL will never admit they are wrong
Gonna put these officials in the Patriot Ring Of Honor next week  
ghost718 : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
.
How did they review that call  
Giantfan21 : 10/10/2019 11:19 pm : link
and not think that was pass interference ? The refs are a joke
Why bother with PI challenges  
oldutican : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
They will never give it
this was all to get the Saints fans  
NoPeanutz : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
to stop whining. It's not a real challenge.
Games over  
Bluesbreaker : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
doesn't mean you stop fouls these
Gus are the fucking worse
Imagine going at Brady low ....
Great pass  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
Great defense
RE: Gonna put these officials in the Patriot Ring Of Honor next week  
liteamorn : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14623509 ghost718 said:
Quote:
.

Bingo
I don't even like the idea of reviewing PI  
dpinzow : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious
MFer!  
Simms11 : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
. Refs need to be shot! Ridiculous
10 first downs  
NoPeanutz : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
what a body of work tonight
How  
AcidTest : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
is that not holding?
WHAT THE FUCK????  
Tesla : 10/10/2019 11:20 pm : link
FUCK THE NFL and these bullshit refs.
How many fucking balls have been in the hands that they didn't catch?  
BestFeature : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
Meanwhile, we'll get mouthbreathers getting Jones this game.
RE: I don't even like the idea of reviewing PI  
NoPeanutz : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14623517 dpinzow said:
Quote:
but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious

Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS
RE: And..  
crick n NC : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14623503 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Jones gets hit low


Much worse than the missed PI
Shurmur is ridiculous  
trueblueinpw : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
He throws the flag there?
That  
Pete in MD : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
ten second review was awesome too
.  
Go Terps : 10/10/2019 11:21 pm : link
If you're going to quit on the game then I'm done with it if you don't get a call.

Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.
*fine  
Go Terps : 10/10/2019 11:22 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I don't even like the idea of reviewing PI  
Simms11 : 10/10/2019 11:22 pm : link
In comment 14623526 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 14623517 dpinzow said:


Quote:


but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious


Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS


Wtf does that mean? If it’s DPI, it’s DPI. He clearly grabbed him before the ball got there, how is that not OBVIOUS!
It's a dumb rule  
AcesUp : 10/10/2019 11:22 pm : link
It doesn't make the officiating better it just makes it even more subjective. Now the officials have to determine what degree of obvious a call is to overturn.
Obvious  
Bingo : 10/10/2019 11:22 pm : link
obvious adjective
ob·​vi·​ous | \ ˈäb-vē-əs \
Definition of obvious
1 : easily discovered, seen, or understood
It was obvious that things weren't working out.
Darnold looks like a real tough  
St. Jimmy : 10/10/2019 11:23 pm : link
guy in that picture.
They need  
Big Al : 10/10/2019 11:23 pm : link
to change the rule back to make PI not subject to challenge if the officials refuse to actually review it. Now just bait to forfeit a challenge and timeout.
jones has made a lot of good throws tonight  
Giantfan21 : 10/10/2019 11:23 pm : link
aside from the INT but absolutely nobody makes a tough catch on this team
RE: Shurmur is ridiculous  
section125 : 10/10/2019 11:23 pm : link
In comment 14623528 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
He throws the flag there?


Besides the illegal contact, Tate was hit from behind and wrapped up. If that is not PI, then PI should be removed from the rules.

The Pats are getting Seahawk treatment - they are committing PI and daring the refs to call it.
RE: RE: RE: I don't even like the idea of reviewing PI  
AndyMilligan : 10/10/2019 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14623534 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14623526 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


In comment 14623517 dpinzow said:


Quote:


but if you're going to overturn one, that's obvious


Mike Pereira says there's obvious, but then there's OBVIOUS



Wtf does that mean? If it’s DPI, it’s DPI. He clearly grabbed him before the ball got there, how is that not OBVIOUS!

t was obvious. this rule is just confusing everyone. if they can't change that one then whatever.. just scrap the PI challenge
RE: Shurmur is ridiculous  
Motley Two : 10/10/2019 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14623528 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
He throws the flag there?


I had no problem with it.
Put the spotlight on the refs & how bad they fucking suck & how shitty this new review system is....that we only got because the refs fucking suck. Time is a flat circle or some shit.
RE: .  
section125 : 10/10/2019 11:25 pm : link
In comment 14623532 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you're going to quit on the game then I'm done with it if you don't get a call.

Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.


You are just a miserable person and need to get another team or another hobby.
nice  
liteamorn : 10/10/2019 11:25 pm : link
not to run it up, they could have

Danny Boy is coming though
RE: .  
WillVAB : 10/10/2019 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14623532 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you're going to quit on the game then I'm done with it if you don't get a call.

Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.


Yep. People need to ask themselves if they can ever envision Shurmur raising a Lombardi trophy. If the answer is no, he’s not the guy. I sure as hell don’t see it.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 10/10/2019 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14623562 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14623532 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If you're going to quit on the game then I'm done with it if you don't get a call.

Shurmur should be paying for his own flight home.



You are just a miserable person and need to get another team or another hobby.


If you aren't miserable as a Giant fan you're delusional.
First player Belichick shakes hands with  
St. Jimmy : 10/10/2019 11:28 pm : link
is DeOssie.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Jim from Katonah : 10/10/2019 11:29 pm : link
Or maybe just have some perspective that it’s the 2nd year of a rebuild.
Slightly better than I expected.  
bceagle05 : 10/10/2019 11:29 pm : link
Glad it’s over. Go Yankees.
Well, we had a chance  
5BowlsSoon : 10/10/2019 11:31 pm : link
Midway through the 4th only down 7....but then the fumble and the pass to Edelman sealed it.

Oh well....Pats were blitzing on every play even at the end. Danny did as well as you could expect seeing he has no pass catching weapons, no running game, and a mediocre OL. Yes, he had a few interceptions that were not good but what can you say? He’s trying to make plays....

What I didn’t like was him giving up his body to try to stop that guy from going in the end zone at the one yard line. It’s not worth it Danny.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 29 30 31 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions