4 games in - how do you feel about Daniel Jones? Sean : 10/10/2019 11:39 pm

He was fantastic against Tampa - by far his best game thus far.



Since then, there has been good & bad. He’s looked like a rookie in the WSH, MIN & NE games. Too many turnovers, but at the same time some really impressive throws/runs.



He threw the first TD against NE this year. This was a very tough spot for him against a defense which gave no separation.



Some good & some bad. What do you think? Are you confident we can have deep playoff runs with him under center?