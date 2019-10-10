4 games in - how do you feel about Daniel Jones?

He was fantastic against Tampa - by far his best game thus far.
Since then, there has been good & bad. He’s looked like a rookie in the WSH, MIN & NE games. Too many turnovers, but at the same time some really impressive throws/runs.
He threw the first TD against NE this year. This was a very tough spot for him against a defense which gave no separation.
Some good & some bad. What do you think? Are you confident we can have deep playoff runs with him under center?
He needs to use his legs a little bit more, he waits until the last possible moment to run and sometines he holds it to long..
he has gunslinger in him and he needs to make some better reads, zones have tricked him..
i definitely think he is a franchise qb, just has to read thr zone better
Pretty much how I feel. Jury's out, but I'm somewhat encouraged. I see flashes of excellence.
Let's see what it looks like at the midway point. Right now, I'm more discouraged with the OL than anything Jones has shown.
He made a lot of excellent throws and showed a lot of poise and command of the field. The needle is still absolutely pointing up.
Me too.
As am I.
I cannot wait to see him play a game with the full offense and some more talent sprinkled throughout roster
Another question would be - are the right people developing/coaching him?
I give him a thumbs up so far. I'm not concerned about the QB position for the foreseeable future.
Quote:
I think he can play.
The real question. This a big concern
Quote:
I’m 100% sold.
As am I.
This.
Plus he was the one guy that pursued and made a tackle on the fumble recovery.
I think he's going to be great. No reservations. He's a rookie QB on a bad team, but the team's not bad because of him.
He is solid just needs others around him
Tonight is tough to judge because we were undermanned, especially on offense, and he was playing an elite D on the road.
He did continue to show poise and toughness.
Defenses not having to contend with Barkley is huge
He is a work in progress. But he certainly looks like he will be pretty damned good.
Good thing we didn't do that to Brady.
We might have been handed out a multi-game suspension:)
Yeah he made some mistakes tonight but some of those throws he made were amazing given the window he had
No yapping, Aikman was pointing out that it was cover 2 zone which allowed the corner to be aggressive underneath
I think he's going to be a very good NY Giant QB for a long time.
I just rewatcjed the play. I think there was some miscommunication and someone was supposed to run a route to the flat. The play made zero sense. It let the corner sink hard on Ellison. Ellison ran the route too flat as well. DJ needs to recognize that.
Season was over in week 2 but he gives us a lot to build around (along with rookie class that looks really good right now especially the DT). Next year, load up on defense next year. Get another WR/OT.
Jones gives us hope for a quick turnaround.
He is very physically talented and very smart, but like to see more consistency.
Honestly, if I am right and this is what Jones turns out to be, then we're fucking golden. Eli was much worse starting out, too.
Same. I'm confident we have something here. What degree is TBD but he's a guy you can win a championship with under his rookie deal if you can stack the deck. I'm sure of that much.
He can improve on things like we saw with the second interception. His ball security in terms of fumbling has improved from earlier
Quote:
I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.
For sure but I think he'll be always be higher turnover guy unless he's playing in some video game offense with guys running free. It's not a total knock on him, he's not afraid to make scary throws. It's the other side of the coin in why I think he can be really really good if he hits his ceiling.
Quote:
In comment 14623866 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.
He can improve on things like we saw with the second interception. His ball security in terms of fumbling has improved from earlier
I get what you’re saying. If he was in a say Kyle Shannahan offense with good talent, I would see big things and not a large amount of turnovers. But if he plays with subpar talent and coaching, he’ll be turnover prone
He’s doing okay, just be thankful we took Jones and not Haskins.
I feel better then Cleveland, Jets, Buffalo, Washington....I feel like Arz, Balt.....I do not feel like KC, yet.
NE defensive backfield played better than I expected....
so Jones played worse than I had hoped....every completion was contested....
he see the field well better then most....except that one INT. The one he got his arm hit....is more a timing issue he needs to figure out. He has decent pocket awareness. He is very tough. Eli with some speed
Not as good as KC yet? Really? What gave it away?
The thing we can't judge yet is whether he can consistently make the right read and hit the open man. His receivers are so JAG-ish that there usually isn't an open man to hit. The two misfires to Shepard against Minnesota were disappointing; I think he'll make those throws once he settles down a bit. At least he found the open receiver, which is the probably the hardest part for a rookie QB.
So far, I think he looks OK, and he's the least-bad part of an offense that will be terrible until the key weapons get healthy. Jones doesn't excite me as much after four games as Simms did, but I was young and foolishly optimistic in 1979 (and those four games were all wins after an 0-5 start).
Take away Tate's catch on the touchdown, and how many YAC did he have? No separation. Give the kid some playmakers in the passing game and see what he can do.
Better running game correlates to better QB play. The Giants especially with Barkley out are a poor running team right now. When that improves he will as well.
He is right now playing with a sub par WR/TE group with the injuries.
In the long run, these two shortcomings will make him a better QB imo.
He's got a ways to go.
The potential is there, but he's a rookie and he looks like one.
But, overall, I think he's a keeper.
Give him 3 years and the Giants 3 - 5 years to make a run at something. But for now, the Giants are just running away from themselves.
I think he'll end up being a very good QB.
Way too early for that
Key is if you can carry the mail long term and when adversity hits. That we will see going forward.
For those comparing the rookie starts of Eli and Jones, I don't think it gives much insight. The game was different in '04. Pass defense was still legal and you could still light up a QB with a big hit. The offensive systems are also different.
I am rooting for Jones to succeed. It is good many have pumped the brakes a little after the Tampa win where I was reading and seeing that Jones was destined to be an all time great.
His accuracy and ball placement is outstanding.
He has great poise, nothing really scares him.
His mobility is a big positive.
He's aggressive with his throws, almost too aggressive in some cases. But, I'll take that vs. going to the check-down too quickly.
This is more a question of Shurmur, where's the RPO stuff?
I think he's the real deal and has all the tools to be a franchise QB for us. We'll know for sure in 2-3 years.
Many people are not really football savvy and they are like lemmings, just parroting the crowd (talking heads for example). They see 3 interceptions and only 161 yards and they immediately think BAD GAME.
That is the furthest thing from the truth. Not all the interceptions were because of horrible passs.
1. Was a deflection. Yes the pass was a bit behind the receiver, but it was still deflected
2. His arm got hit while throwing
3.it looked like he didn’t see the safety in that zone. The pass was a good one to Ellison, but I don’t think he read the coverage.
Okay what else....
1. Did you notice DJ holding onto the ball, willing to,take a hit, hoping someone would get open? Tjere were just not guys getting open. No surprise....look who his receivers were. Ellison is slow, My grandma can blanket Latimer, and even Tate had a guy right next to him on ever6 pass he caught. For example, his td, the CB was all over Tate, but the pass was perfect and the dude fell down.
2. Yesterday did you notice the very strong winds especially going in one direction?
3. Pats were blitzing every down because they knew we had no RB to,worry about.
4. There was one series where DJ completed to Slayton for 9. Hilliman got stuffed on second down. Shurmur calls a pass on third and one obviously not trusting Hilliman to get that 1 yard, DJ takes a long time hoping someone gets open....no one does....incomplete.
Bottom line: no running game, no decent WRs or TE, a mediocre OL, blitzes every down, no separation...DANNY SHOWED ME TOUGHNESS BEING WILLING TO TAKE A LICK FOR A FIRST DOWN. By trying to make plays, you will get an interxeption occasionally. Anyone who criticizes Danny with all of these handicaps really lacks football acumen or has an agenda.
The AZ game will put everyone at ease again, especially if Barley is back. I bet they will look like a playoff team and we can all argue against that :)
Does he occasionally get fooled? Yes. But that’s the learning process. He’ll see it. Review it. Diagnose it. And put it in the memory bank.
He has yet to play with a full team as we’ll. Thing will be interesting with Barkley back.
Most impressive thing: after the 2nd pick, he came out and you see in the huddle he was determined. Then threw the TD to Tate. I'm sure teammates respond to that positively.
Just needs experience, which this season is for.........it's really good he playing extensively in 2019.
Anxious to see what he can do with the return of Barkley, Engram, and hopefully SS.
Teams have more film on him too, so defensive coordinators can game plan him now.
He's a rookie playing on a horrible team. He's going to have his ups and downs. He'll probably even throw up a stinker against a really bad team. But you take those lumps now.
Smart
Poised
See some fire there too
Arrow is pointing up!
September 2019!
Glad he's a Giant.
Growing pains.
But as far as who he is, what he does, and where he is headed, I’m thrilled he’s ours.
Onward and upward.
but as a rookie, I tend to focus on his positives, which seem to outweigh the negatives as of now.
October 2019. GTFO.
Quote:
First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.
October 2019. GTFO.
meanwhile I was a Giants fan when you were in your diapers
Quote:
In comment 14624351 Big_N said:
Quote:
First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.
October 2019. GTFO.
Okay cowboy.
Ask me again at the end of the season and I'll probably be able to have a better idea on him. Really looking forward to seeing him face some non-elite defenses with Barkley and Engram back.
Quote:
In comment 14624353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14624351 Big_N said:
Quote:
First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.
October 2019. GTFO.
meanwhile I was a Giants fan when you were in your diapers
Okay cowboy.
probably a troll, but last night you said it was a "ridiculous take" to say that Jones was having a bad night and having difficulty processing the field, which are I think objective facts. So, I am not sure you have a lot of credibility in this debate either, even if you are not coming here to annoy people.
He’s fine. He’s going to throw picks. Most wbs not named Brady and Rodgers throw picks. Jones is going to successful qb in the nfl for a long time.
I’d love to see a vet qb outplay jones last night, in that spot. Rookie my ass.
He’s fine. He’s going to throw picks. Most wbs not named Brady and Rodgers throw picks. Jones is going to successful qb in the nfl for a long time.
Um yea. Throwing 2 picks in a row and should have been 3. Yea that sounds like a rookie thing to do to me. Redskins are such a terrible team they just couldn't capitalize on them . But to say Jones didn't play like a rookie in that game means you have no cred.
Far point that I agree with
So IMO these are normal rookie mistakes, misreading defenses, etc. Yes the WR's suck, but that still doesn't explain all these things away. You can throw it away or run instead. Sometimes its also a matter of moving onto the next read (like he didn't do on that pick early in the 3rd qtr.
As I said I am hopeful, and if he is the right stuff these mistakes will go away next year when things slow down for him
precisely right.. One can say he should be graded on a curve as a rook. But this was a bad game by an NFL QB in spite of the beautiful TD to Tate. You can say, it's a rookie thing and he will improve. And now he has to start improving.
Quote:
He's not gonna be the next Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Aaron Rodgers, but he can be as good as Eli, Roethlisberger, or Rivers. I'm happy with that.
I don't know what Jones is going to be. Maybe he will be fantastic. But I haven't seen enough to say he can be as good as Roethlisberger. He has not flashed that kind of ability, yet..
How do you know that? Wishful thinking?
His floor is he's a bust. There is a non zero chance that he's not a QB you can win a championship with. Right now he looks like he could just as easily be Mariota as he could be Alex Smith.
Quote:
I think he can play.
The answer to this is absolutely not. The people developing him right now are developing him to win five games a year.
Yep
Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.
It's called watching the games and having an opinion based on his performance and behavior through my lens as a lifetime football fan. Try it sometime, it's fun. The OP was how do 'I' feel about the player. 'I' answered it.
It's called watching the games and having an opinion based on his performance and behavior through my lens as a lifetime football fan. Try it sometime, it's fun. The OP was how do 'I' feel about the player. 'I' answered it.
When it comes to QB's. I've said it before and I'll say it again, I let that position marinate a bit before making
a judgement on a QB
Many people are not really football savvy and they are like lemmings, just parroting the crowd (talking heads for example). They see 3 interceptions and only 161 yards and they immediately think BAD GAME.
That is the furthest thing from the truth. Not all the interceptions were because of horrible passs.
1. Was a deflection. Yes the pass was a bit behind the receiver, but it was still deflected
2. His arm got hit while throwing
3.it looked like he didn’t see the safety in that zone. The pass was a good one to Ellison, but I don’t think he read the coverage.
Okay what else....
1. Did you notice DJ holding onto the ball, willing to,take a hit, hoping someone would get open? Tjere were just not guys getting open. No surprise....look who his receivers were. Ellison is slow, My grandma can blanket Latimer, and even Tate had a guy right next to him on ever6 pass he caught. For example, his td, the CB was all over Tate, but the pass was perfect and the dude fell down.
2. Yesterday did you notice the very strong winds especially going in one direction?
3. Pats were blitzing every down because they knew we had no RB to,worry about.
4. There was one series where DJ completed to Slayton for 9. Hilliman got stuffed on second down. Shurmur calls a pass on third and one obviously not trusting Hilliman to get that 1 yard, DJ takes a long time hoping someone gets open....no one does....incomplete.
Bottom line: no running game, no decent WRs or TE, a mediocre OL, blitzes every down, no separation...DANNY SHOWED ME TOUGHNESS BEING WILLING TO TAKE A LICK FOR A FIRST DOWN. By trying to make plays, you will get an interxeption occasionally. Anyone who criticizes Danny with all of these handicaps really lacks football acumen or has an agenda.
You may not be football savvy enough yourself if you think your reason number 2) was that his arm got hit.
Why did his arm get hit? He held onto the ball far too long, that's why. The OLine had nothing with the 3 picks
he threw tonight. He's a rook, so I am not surprised,
but with that said, that was his worst game so far.
He did make some good throws along the way.
BTW, the Pats 'were not blitzing on every down'...
that is hyperbolic.
How quickly will he take the next steps?
How quickly will he eliminated some of the rookie mistakes?
Is Shurmur the right coach to get the best out of him and the rest of the team?
All valid/unknown questions but there's more than enough there to be optimistic about Jones. Definitely more to be optimistic about with him (questions 1 & 2) than Shurmur (question 3) right now.
I like what I see so far. IMO he possesses the key traits necessary in becoming great. I get that some of you don't like speculation. The rest of us are allowed to speculate. I think I am right about Jones. All I know is, we had a chance in the 4th against the greatest QB and coach combination of all time with a rookie at the helm, with an untalented roster beset with injuries at key skill positions. I was pleased.
Many of you correctly pointed out that we could have lost with Eli in the same manner. Sure. It would not have felt the same. Daniel learned things, we are building a franchise QB. The loss with Jones has meaning. A loss with Eli meant delaying a return to respectability.
I'm sorry but your observations don't seem correct. For instance, he at times shows excellent accuracy. At other times he is clearly off the mark. He was often off the mark many times last night. That's not elite accuracy. You may say he was pressured or rookie mistakes, whatever. The point is that it is not clear to this point that his accuracy is elite. When he can hit his passes, play after play, game after game, then you can tell me he has elite accuracy. Until then he is a rook that has had a few great plays. I'm being honest here. Right now it is not obvious he is more accurate than a lot of other journeymen QBs.
You said at minimum he is a championship QB. That's not thought police, that's quoting you. You really believe at minimum he's a championship QB? Then you would be comfortable putting $50K on that bet, right? I'm guessing no, Because you probably know that at minimum he's a bust. There are probably 500 QBs that have shown exactly what Jones has shown up to this point, and only a couple of dozen have proven to be championship QBs. Another bunch became journeymen, and the vast majority turned into nothing.
Quote:
I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.
Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.
Quote:
In comment 14624745 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.
Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.
Wrong, he is and there are stats to back that up. He is the top in the NFL right now on tight window throws. That is one better Patriot defenses. He has thrown a bunch of perfect passes in a very short career.
His accuracy was terrible the last two weeks. You don't know what you're seeing? Throwing one or two great passes doesn't make his accuracy last night elite. Every single QB in the league, including the trash ones like Trubisky and Mariota can throw one or two great passes. You simply aren't being objective. I have high hopes for Jones. I was happy about the pick and think he can still be great potentially. But last night and the last two weeks make it hard to tell what his accuracy is. That's all i'm saying. Saying he has elite accuracy is kind of absurd and is a disservice to QBs with actual elite accuracy like Rodgers, Brady and not too many others.