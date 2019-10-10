Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
4 games in - how do you feel about Daniel Jones?

Sean : 10/10/2019 11:39 pm
He was fantastic against Tampa - by far his best game thus far.

Since then, there has been good & bad. He’s looked like a rookie in the WSH, MIN & NE games. Too many turnovers, but at the same time some really impressive throws/runs.

He threw the first TD against NE this year. This was a very tough spot for him against a defense which gave no separation.

Some good & some bad. What do you think? Are you confident we can have deep playoff runs with him under center?
Encouraged.  
Mad Mike : 10/10/2019 11:40 pm
*
A Future All Pro  
cosmicj : 10/10/2019 11:40 pm
That hit to the knee he took late in the game had me in close to panic. Glad it was nothing.
He's  
Chris in San Diego : 10/10/2019 11:41 pm
Got game!!
He's a rookie, and playing like one  
Greg from LI : 10/10/2019 11:41 pm
Some good, some bad. Time will tell.
Looks like a rooki  
KDubbs : 10/10/2019 11:41 pm
Has some very accurate throws and needs them with nobody getting separation. The tipped up int has to be thrown away earlier. The 1 to ellison was prob his worst. How did he not see gilmore? Anyway, he looks like he’ll be a good qb. Im onboard
he is not afraid to put the ball in tight windows  
nygiants16 : 10/10/2019 11:42 pm
he does not let a previous mistake effect him, he keeps attacking..

He needs to use his legs a little bit more, he waits until the last possible moment to run and sometines he holds it to long..

he has gunslinger in him and he needs to make some better reads, zones have tricked him..

i definitely think he is a franchise qb, just has to read thr zone better
RE: He's a rookie, and playing like one  
Anakim : 10/10/2019 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14623691 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Some good, some bad. Time will tell.


Pretty much how I feel. Jury's out, but I'm somewhat encouraged. I see flashes of excellence.
Seems to have the right temperament  
Go Terps : 10/10/2019 11:42 pm
I think he can play.
Makes enough great plays that I'm very encouraged  
BestFeature : 10/10/2019 11:42 pm
But I won't like my emotions go up and down with each play more than they should be. It would really suck if he doesn't turn out to be the answer.
Too soon to tell, and too many variables  
jcn56 : 10/10/2019 11:43 pm
He looked pretty bad in a losing effort last week, but against a very strong defense. He looked even worse this week, against arguably an even better defense and without his best position player, a credible RB and two of his WRs.

Let's see what it looks like at the midway point. Right now, I'm more discouraged with the OL than anything Jones has shown.
Still positive.  
Mike from Ohio : 10/10/2019 11:43 pm
After the Tampa game people wanted to declare him a finished product. He is still a rookie and is still making rookie mistakes. That is to be expected,

He made a lot of excellent throws and showed a lot of poise and command of the field. The needle is still absolutely pointing up.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/10/2019 11:43 pm
I’m 100% sold.
He got it  
Giantimistic : 10/10/2019 11:43 pm
We are in good hands. His accuracy and toughness will continue as he learns this year. The throws he does make are amazing.
RE: .  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/10/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14623713 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I’m 100% sold.


Me too.
RE: .  
BleedBlue : 10/10/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14623713 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I’m 100% sold.


As am I.

I cannot wait to see him play a game with the full offense and some more talent sprinkled throughout roster
RE: Seems to have the right temperament  
Sean : 10/10/2019 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14623706 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think he can play.


Another question would be - are the right people developing/coaching him?
He's a baller!  
BocaGene : 10/10/2019 11:45 pm
He needs reps and he needs some playmakers.
I think  
Nine-Tails : 10/10/2019 11:45 pm
he can be the man to lead us for many years. Though we can't fail him the way we did Eli. I'm most encouraged that against two elite defenses and with a subpar cast, he hasn't looked like crap. The way you've seen Mayfield look Monday, Darnold several times last year, and Eli against Baltimore. I'm talking about games where comp% below 50 and around 100 yds passing.
Very  
AcidTest : 10/10/2019 11:45 pm
good. This game can't be considered. No running game, porous OL, receivers who can't get separation, and playing against the #1 defense. He was throwing into incredibly tight windows even by NFL standards, and forced throws to try and make something happen. He's mobile, tough, reads defenses well, and has excellent ball placement.
So far so good.  
bceagle05 : 10/10/2019 11:45 pm
Strong enough arm, accurate, tough, athletic, takes his job seriously. The negatives have been typical rookie rollercoaster stuff. He's not in my top 50 concerns right now. This franchise better not fail him the way they've failed Eli for years.
The good things we've seen  
Mr. Bungle : 10/10/2019 11:46 pm
are actually pretty important "good."

I give him a thumbs up so far. I'm not concerned about the QB position for the foreseeable future.
Encouraged  
5BowlsSoon : 10/10/2019 11:46 pm
It’s not like he is playing on a great team with great people surrounding him. So, for what he has to play with, I think he is doing very well. I expect he will improve as the year progresss providing they get healthy.
RE: RE: Seems to have the right temperament  
Nine-Tails : 10/10/2019 11:46 pm : link
In comment 14623724 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14623706 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I think he can play.



Another question would be - are the right people developing/coaching him?


The real question. This a big concern
RE: RE: .  
Del Shofner : 10/10/2019 11:46 pm : link
In comment 14623720 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14623713 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


I’m 100% sold.



As am I.

I cannot wait to see him play a game with the full offense and some more talent sprinkled throughout roster


This.

Plus he was the one guy that pursued and made a tackle on the fumble recovery.

I think he's going to be great. No reservations. He's a rookie QB on a bad team, but the team's not bad because of him.
If he can eliminate the mistakes,  
St. Jimmy : 10/10/2019 11:47 pm
he will be fine. He is accurate and throws into windows where it looks like he should not.
sucks  
uconngiant : 10/10/2019 11:47 pm
when you have the surrounding cast he has which is missing three starters and a top back-up. What did you expect. That along with all the turnovers, just was a matter of time.

He is solid just needs others around him
I think he’s got what it takes to be a Franchise QB.....  
Simms11 : 10/10/2019 11:48 pm
and get us to the playoffs frequently. However, he needs help, as does every QB. He needs a better Oline and running game. That will make his job easier. He also needs WRs that can get separation and catch.
Question please  
5BowlsSoon : 10/10/2019 11:49 pm
I have not seen the first half yet (I was out). Were DJs two first half interceptions on him? Really bad? Was he under great duress? Did he just throw it hoping our guy would win the fight? Can you describe them for me. Anything would help.Thanks.
Jones is okay...  
bw in dc : 10/10/2019 11:50 pm
He's really just going through the rookie life cycle right now.

Tonight is tough to judge because we were undermanned, especially on offense, and he was playing an elite D on the road.

He did continue to show poise and toughness.

Bright Future  
WillVAB : 10/10/2019 11:52 pm
Just needs to clean up some rookie mistakes.
He's a rookie, give him slack  
PatersonPlank : 10/10/2019 11:52 pm
He looks good to me. Now if he's still making the same mistakes in 2 years then I would change my opinion
Im convinced  
huygens20 : 10/10/2019 11:53 pm
He’s a top 10 qb within 3 years
pretty good actually  
bc4life : 10/10/2019 11:53 pm
if only the other skill positions could stay healthy.

Defenses not having to contend with Barkley is huge
I think he is doing really well.  
section125 : 10/10/2019 11:54 pm
He holds the ball too long which allows the rush to get to him. That pass he tried to throw to Ellison is a head scratcher. Aikman was yapping about the safety who was nowhere near the play.

He is a work in progress. But he certainly looks like he will be pretty damned good.
RE: A Future All Pro  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/10/2019 11:56 pm : link
In comment 14623689 cosmicj said:
Quote:
That hit to the knee he took late in the game had me in close to panic. Glad it was nothing.


Good thing we didn't do that to Brady.

We might have been handed out a multi-game suspension:)
A complete gamer  
montanagiant : 10/10/2019 11:56 pm
Who will only get better with the experience he is getting.

Yeah he made some mistakes tonight but some of those throws he made were amazing given the window he had
Well he's not afraid of anything  
moespree : 10/10/2019 11:57 pm
That alone gives you a chance in the NFL. There's plenty of rookie QBs I can think of over the years who look scared to death. He's not one of them.
RE: I think he is doing really well.  
crick n NC : 10/10/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14623793 section125 said:
Quote:
He holds the ball too long which allows the rush to get to him. That pass he tried to throw to Ellison is a head scratcher. Aikman was yapping about the safety who was nowhere near the play.

He is a work in progress. But he certainly looks like he will be pretty damned good.


No yapping, Aikman was pointing out that it was cover 2 zone which allowed the corner to be aggressive underneath
His accuracy is better than Eli ever was  
The_Boss : 12:00 am
With ball placement. Will that eventually result in less INT’s, more consistency (week to week), and most importantly, more wins? We shall see. Despite the high number of INT’s right now, I am encouraged. Now, DG needs to surround him with more help in the form of better protection, weaponry, and a defense.
I expected rookie mistakes and  
mrvax : 12:02 am
Jones didn't disappoint! I really liked how he completed quite a few passes where the receiver was well covered. You can tell he has experience throwing to well covered receivers in college. DJ was able to really thread the ball in such a small space.

I think he's going to be a very good NY Giant QB for a long time.
RE: I think he is doing really well.  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:02 am : link
In comment 14623793 section125 said:
Quote:
He holds the ball too long which allows the rush to get to him. That pass he tried to throw to Ellison is a head scratcher. Aikman was yapping about the safety who was nowhere near the play.

He is a work in progress. But he certainly looks like he will be pretty damned good.


I just rewatcjed the play. I think there was some miscommunication and someone was supposed to run a route to the flat. The play made zero sense. It let the corner sink hard on Ellison. Ellison ran the route too flat as well. DJ needs to recognize that.
Great.  
KWALL2 : 12:03 am
He’s working with nothing but he’s showing plenty. He’s got everything except the super cannon. Mobility makes up for that slight negative. Liked him in college and after a few NFL games I Iove the player.

Season was over in week 2 but he gives us a lot to build around (along with rookie class that looks really good right now especially the DT). Next year, load up on defense next year. Get another WR/OT.

Jones gives us hope for a quick turnaround.
this was  
AndyMilligan : 12:03 am
not a good game from Jones by most measures. But it's his 4th game so he gets graded on a curve. The TD to Tate was a great throw. A few other great throws as well. But tonight he made several bad throws that led to turnovers. We must see him clean these things up by the end of the year. There area lot of bad QBs that look like this from time to time and mix in the odd good game -- Marcus Mariota anybody? James Winston? The mark of a great QB, at least in the Jones style, is his ability to repeat properly executed throws. You rarely see peak Rodgers or peak Brady blow a bunch of throws all the time. Ultimately Jones has to be more perfect. If he can achieve that - then we're talking..
Wish our Coach  
beatrixkiddo : 12:04 am
Had this kids balls. Yes he makes many mistakes and looks like a rookie out there. But he also shows glimpses of a seasoned veteran at times and has made some really terrific and gutsy throws. I love that he isn’t easily shaken, a great QB needs to have a short memory, he doesn’t seem fazed at all when he makes a bad play or takes a big hit, bounces right up and keeps it going. THats the stuff great QBs are made of, he has a ways to go but I have seen enough to start being convinced he is the guy. Just have to hope he keeps improving, either way it will be an entertaining ride and makes the Giants worth watching again. And I was someone who initially didn’t care for the pick and was really becoming apathetic on the direction of this team from the past couple years, this kid has given me some hope.
Jones will be fine  
Oscar : 12:08 am
.
Encouraging  
lax counsel : 12:10 am
A lot of good throws, but also rookie mistakes which is to be expected. As some have pointed out, I’d like to see him play consistently better as he’s in the 8+ game range. See coverages better, and limit errors.

He is very physically talented and very smart, but like to see more consistency.
It’s vital that we put a good offensive line in front of him.  
cosmicj : 12:13 am
He’s been getting hit a lot and that isn’t sustainable. I’d love to get a high level OLT in next years first round. I know the defense needs help but our two cornerstone players also need help to let them shine.
He’s got balls and enough talent to make plays  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:13 am
...if we get him a decent OL and some WRs that can stay on the field, he’ll shine.
Basically, a more mobile Eli Manning  
islander1 : 12:14 am
offense still sucks with the injuries and sketch line play, especially out of the tackles, so, surprise! we're going to keep losing to decent teams.

Honestly, if I am right and this is what Jones turns out to be, then we're fucking golden. Eli was much worse starting out, too.
RE: .  
AcesUp : 12:19 am : link
In comment 14623713 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I’m 100% sold.


Same. I'm confident we have something here. What degree is TBD but he's a guy you can win a championship with under his rookie deal if you can stack the deck. I'm sure of that much.
Also  
AcesUp : 12:20 am
I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.
really impressed with him  
bluepepper : 12:22 am
His ball placement is just fantastic. And he has a calmness in the pocket that you rarely see from young guys. Not worried about the Int's - needs experience reading defenses and receivers who get some separation so he's not constantly throwing into tight windows. Time will tell but I'm very optimistic.
RE: Also  
Nine-Tails : 12:29 am : link
In comment 14623866 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.


He can improve on things like we saw with the second interception. His ball security in terms of fumbling has improved from earlier
I like him a lot  
BeckShepEli : 12:33 am
I think the game plan around him needs to be better but he’s a rookie he’s going to make mistakes but damn I like his demeanor, attitude and passion to lead this team.
RE: RE: Also  
AcesUp : 12:35 am : link
AcesUp : 12:35 am
In comment 14623883 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14623866 AcesUp said:


Quote:


I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.



He can improve on things like we saw with the second interception. His ball security in terms of fumbling has improved from earlier


For sure but I think he'll be always be higher turnover guy unless he's playing in some video game offense with guys running free. It's not a total knock on him, he's not afraid to make scary throws. It's the other side of the coin in why I think he can be really really good if he hits his ceiling.
Best QB in last two  
Carl in CT : 12:50 am
Drafts.
RE: RE: RE: Also  
Nine-Tails : 12:53 am : link
In comment 14623891 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14623883 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14623866 AcesUp said:


Quote:


I wouldn't expect the "rookie mistakes" to completely go away as he matures, it's the bad that comes with the good in his style of play.



He can improve on things like we saw with the second interception. His ball security in terms of fumbling has improved from earlier



For sure but I think he'll be always be higher turnover guy unless he's playing in some video game offense with guys running free. It's not a total knock on him, he's not afraid to make scary throws. It's the other side of the coin in why I think he can be really really good if he hits his ceiling.


I get what you’re saying. If he was in a say Kyle Shannahan offense with good talent, I would see big things and not a large amount of turnovers. But if he plays with subpar talent and coaching, he’ll be turnover prone
Excited for the future  
adamg : 12:54 am
He's taking his lumps. Hopefully he learns from them. I think he will. With him and Barkley and another draft class and all the FA/extension money we have. We'll be in better shape than we have been the last five years.
i'm excited  
RasputinPrime : 1:03 am
cannot judge him with the crap he has in front of him at the moment.
QB  
Gruber : 2:02 am
Rookie QB’s throw interceptions. They can only learn on the job. His freakishly good first NFL game has led to some unrealistic expectations.
He’s doing okay, just be thankful we took Jones and not Haskins.
My opinion....  
Milton : 2:43 am
He's not gonna be the next Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Aaron Rodgers, but he can be as good as Eli, Roethlisberger, or Rivers. I'm happy with that.
So far, so good. I think we've got our next franchise QB, but we have  
Optimus-NY : 3:05 am
to let the next year or two to pan out to know for sure. I'm very excited so far. He's brought new purpose and a new energy to this franchise and fan base.
The Mistakes are repairable  
George from PA : 3:59 am
He seems to have that IT factor.

I feel better then Cleveland, Jets, Buffalo, Washington....I feel like Arz, Balt.....I do not feel like KC, yet.

NE defensive backfield played better than I expected....

so Jones played worse than I had hoped....every completion was contested....

he see the field well better then most....except that one INT. The one he got his arm hit....is more a timing issue he needs to figure out. He has decent pocket awareness. He is very tough. Eli with some speed
RE: The Mistakes are repairable  
AndyMilligan : 4:11 am : link
In comment 14623946 George from PA said:
Quote:
He seems to have that IT factor.

I feel better then Cleveland, Jets, Buffalo, Washington....I feel like Arz, Balt.....I do not feel like KC, yet.

NE defensive backfield played better than I expected....

so Jones played worse than I had hoped....every completion was contested....

he see the field well better then most....except that one INT. The one he got his arm hit....is more a timing issue he needs to figure out. He has decent pocket awareness. He is very tough. Eli with some speed


Not as good as KC yet? Really? What gave it away?
Re  
Mike Y : 4:28 am
Some of the same people that blamed manning from a receiver dropping hos pass and being picked are the same ones to give Jones 3 pick performance a pass. Sorry but quarterback play has been atrocious and to be quite honest- without Jones 3 picks last noght we would have had a real shot at winning that game.
Well, at least we know he can throw into tight windows...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:30 am
...and create with his feet. Those are important assets, and the "tight windows" part was a question mark in a lot of scouting reports on Jones.

The thing we can't judge yet is whether he can consistently make the right read and hit the open man. His receivers are so JAG-ish that there usually isn't an open man to hit. The two misfires to Shepard against Minnesota were disappointing; I think he'll make those throws once he settles down a bit. At least he found the open receiver, which is the probably the hardest part for a rookie QB.

So far, I think he looks OK, and he's the least-bad part of an offense that will be terrible until the key weapons get healthy. Jones doesn't excite me as much after four games as Simms did, but I was young and foolishly optimistic in 1979 (and those four games were all wins after an 0-5 start).
I think Jones was probably the best QB New England had faced  
Bramton1 : 5:49 am
this season, Roethlisberger pre-injury not withstanding. As far as the struggles, how many times tonight did we see him extend the play, but ultimately throw the ball away. How many times did we see him completely a pass to a player who was immediately tackled?

Take away Tate's catch on the touchdown, and how many YAC did he have? No separation. Give the kid some playmakers in the passing game and see what he can do.
I'm a little concerned, but I think he'll work through his problems.  
Ira : 6:05 am
Our schedule gets easier now and a few good games might help him.
He is growing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:54 am
as he sees more and more defenses and wrinkles that he will adjust to.

Better running game correlates to better QB play. The Giants especially with Barkley out are a poor running team right now. When that improves he will as well.

He is right now playing with a sub par WR/TE group with the injuries.

In the long run, these two shortcomings will make him a better QB imo.
He doesn’t play in a vacuum  
exiled : 6:56 am
He was never gonna walk in and single-handed turn around this chronically awful, awful offense. Meanwhile, other teams on the schedule don’t have defenses like Minnesota or New England. I have no doubt we’ll get to see some spectacular games from him this season.
I would love to see him play  
ZogZerg : 6:58 am
with all the starters in the game on O.
He’s a rookie  
jeff57 : 7:10 am
Who’s been hampered by no playmakers on offense due to injury. Yet he’s a lot better than Eli was his rookie season. My view of his play and poise remains positive.
Daniel Jones?  
M.S. : 7:10 am

He's got a ways to go.

The potential is there, but he's a rookie and he looks like one.

But, overall, I think he's a keeper.

Give him 3 years and the Giants 3 - 5 years to make a run at something. But for now, the Giants are just running away from themselves.
Played a decent game without his top 4 skill players  
BlueHurricane : 7:13 am
Against the top D in the league. The kid can play but this year is what it is. A rookie making his mistakes and showing flashes.
Rough night last night...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:15 am
To be expected missing so many weapons.

I think he'll end up being a very good QB.
RE: Best QB in last two  
gmenatlarge : 7:17 am : link
In comment 14623905 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Drafts.


Way too early for that
Looks pretty good  
rocco8112 : 7:20 am
takes hits, seems poised, has demonstrated some good arm accuracy talent, is more mobile than I thought.

Key is if you can carry the mail long term and when adversity hits. That we will see going forward.

For those comparing the rookie starts of Eli and Jones, I don't think it gives much insight. The game was different in '04. Pass defense was still legal and you could still light up a QB with a big hit. The offensive systems are also different.

I am rooting for Jones to succeed. It is good many have pumped the brakes a little after the Tampa win where I was reading and seeing that Jones was destined to be an all time great.
we're making the same excuses for him that we did for #10,  
Shirk130 : 7:33 am
this team still has a bad offensive line which is my biggest disappointment of the season. DJ looks good, but time will tell. It seems his accuracy is getting worse by the game, but the surrounding cast is not doing him any favors.
Tell ya in 3 years  
micky : 7:34 am
Unless the unforeseeable that he regresses so bad in that time
Just fine!  
Dave in PA : 8:07 am
Some predictable rookie mistakes along with some really nice plays while having a mostly dreadful supporting cast
He's a Baller  
Rong5611 : 8:20 am
He's an intense dude. I love his make-up. He's all business and focused. The team is following his lead. He leads by example.

His accuracy and ball placement is outstanding.

He has great poise, nothing really scares him.

His mobility is a big positive.

He's aggressive with his throws, almost too aggressive in some cases. But, I'll take that vs. going to the check-down too quickly.

This is more a question of Shurmur, where's the RPO stuff?

I think he's the real deal and has all the tools to be a franchise QB for us. We'll know for sure in 2-3 years.
I copied this from another thread  
5BowlsSoon : 8:25 am
Don’t want to keep repeating myself on these 1000 how did DJ do threads?

Many people are not really football savvy and they are like lemmings, just parroting the crowd (talking heads for example). They see 3 interceptions and only 161 yards and they immediately think BAD GAME.

That is the furthest thing from the truth. Not all the interceptions were because of horrible passs.
1. Was a deflection. Yes the pass was a bit behind the receiver, but it was still deflected
2. His arm got hit while throwing
3.it looked like he didn’t see the safety in that zone. The pass was a good one to Ellison, but I don’t think he read the coverage.

Okay what else....
1. Did you notice DJ holding onto the ball, willing to,take a hit, hoping someone would get open? Tjere were just not guys getting open. No surprise....look who his receivers were. Ellison is slow, My grandma can blanket Latimer, and even Tate had a guy right next to him on ever6 pass he caught. For example, his td, the CB was all over Tate, but the pass was perfect and the dude fell down.

2. Yesterday did you notice the very strong winds especially going in one direction?

3. Pats were blitzing every down because they knew we had no RB to,worry about.

4. There was one series where DJ completed to Slayton for 9. Hilliman got stuffed on second down. Shurmur calls a pass on third and one obviously not trusting Hilliman to get that 1 yard, DJ takes a long time hoping someone gets open....no one does....incomplete.

Bottom line: no running game, no decent WRs or TE, a mediocre OL, blitzes every down, no separation...DANNY SHOWED ME TOUGHNESS BEING WILLING TO TAKE A LICK FOR A FIRST DOWN. By trying to make plays, you will get an interxeption occasionally. Anyone who criticizes Danny with all of these handicaps really lacks football acumen or has an agenda.
I feel  
crick n NC : 8:33 am
We should evaluate the qb with our unworthy evaluating skills, then sit on our results not allowing contrary information to come through.
unfortunately, he looks likes he is degressing  
stoneman : 8:36 am
after the first terrific performance. It's just the defenses he has faced getting better and better (#4, #1).

The AZ game will put everyone at ease again, especially if Barley is back. I bet they will look like a playoff team and we can all argue against that :)
I’m All in  
GoDeep13 : 8:38 am
He’s shown the all the right traits and, like Shurmur has said, he is ahead of schedule as far as the development process has gone. He’s doing some things at a pretty high level pretty early and he’s showing some great touch and anticipation.

Does he occasionally get fooled? Yes. But that’s the learning process. He’ll see it. Review it. Diagnose it. And put it in the memory bank.

He has yet to play with a full team as we’ll. Thing will be interesting with Barkley back.
He’s a rookie as others point out.  
Giant John : 8:47 am
Ut he is surrounded BT a lot of garbage players on offense. Some of those guys are just in it for the paycheck. That needs to change.
Mostly good  
giants_10_88 : 8:54 am
I am a little concerned about the turnovers. But Shurmur is the bigger concern.
Really like the ball accuracy....  
BillKo : 9:04 am
......our receivers were generally draped last night, and he still got them the ball.

Most impressive thing: after the 2nd pick, he came out and you see in the huddle he was determined. Then threw the TD to Tate. I'm sure teammates respond to that positively.

Just needs experience, which this season is for.........it's really good he playing extensively in 2019.

Anxious to see what he can do with the return of Barkley, Engram, and hopefully SS.
I feel great about him.  
Britt in VA : 9:06 am
He looks really good for a rookie. Really good.
RE: unfortunately, he looks likes he is degressing  
FStubbs : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14624105 stoneman said:
Quote:
after the first terrific performance. It's just the defenses he has faced getting better and better (#4, #1).

The AZ game will put everyone at ease again, especially if Barley is back. I bet they will look like a playoff team and we can all argue against that :)


Teams have more film on him too, so defensive coordinators can game plan him now.

He's a rookie playing on a horrible team. He's going to have his ups and downs. He'll probably even throw up a stinker against a really bad team. But you take those lumps now.
He's good enough  
arniefez : 9:13 am
QB hasn't been the Giants problem. QB won't be the Giants problem next year. OT, DE/Edge, LBs are the Giants problems.
Feel positive!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:15 am
Accurate
Smart
Poised
See some fire there too

Arrow is pointing up!
RE: Re  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:35 am : link
In comment 14623953 Mike Y said:
Quote:
Some of the same people that blamed manning from a receiver dropping hos pass and being picked are the same ones to give Jones 3 pick performance a pass. Sorry but quarterback play has been atrocious and to be quite honest- without Jones 3 picks last noght we would have had a real shot at winning that game.


September 2019!
Love  
Harvest Blend : 9:39 am
him.

Glad he's a Giant.
He'll be fine. But Tampa was a tease.  
x meadowlander : 9:44 am
He's a rookie, doesn't have a good feel for NFL pass rush yet. Holds the ball too long, some bad decisions.

Growing pains.
Think he’s the Man.  
jpkmets : 9:49 am
Just learning and, for now, bereft of playmakers.

But as far as who he is, what he does, and where he is headed, I’m thrilled he’s ours.
I don't know that "he'll be fine"  
Greg from LI : 9:52 am
None of you do. It's just as incorrect to say that as it is to say he sucks because his numbers last night were terrible. He's a rookie in his fourth start, and as such is very much a work in progress. His performance wasn't very good last night, but the variables were very much not in his favor either.

Onward and upward.
I like him and think he's our guy going forward  
Biteymax22 : 9:53 am
But this year he needs to take his rookie lumps and get his "learning experiences" like last night out of the way. In the long run, the team did the right thing by starting him sooner than later. They new the team wasn't making the playoffs this year, now you can get him further through the learning curve for 2020 when the team should be better due to 10 more draft picks and a ton of available cap space.
overall, I like what I see  
LG in NYC : 9:54 am
but he has gotten progressively worse with each start and definitely has a turnover problem.

but as a rookie, I tend to focus on his positives, which seem to outweigh the negatives as of now.
Don't like him  
Big_N : 10:05 am
First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.
RE: Don't like him  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:06 am : link
In comment 14624351 Big_N said:
Quote:
First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.


October 2019. GTFO.
RE: RE: Don't like him  
Big_N : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14624353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14624351 Big_N said:


Quote:


First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.



October 2019. GTFO.


meanwhile I was a Giants fan when you were in your diapers
RE: RE: RE: Don't like him  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14624372 Big_N said:
Quote:
In comment 14624353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 14624351 Big_N said:


Quote:


First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.



October 2019. GTFO.



meanwhile I was a Giants fan when you were in your diapers


Okay cowboy.
He reminds me a lot of Darnold  
Metnut : 10:25 am
last year. You see some traits that make you think he's going to be a star, but then you see some completely boneheaded INTs or bad plays.

Ask me again at the end of the season and I'll probably be able to have a better idea on him. Really looking forward to seeing him face some non-elite defenses with Barkley and Engram back.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Don't like him  
Essex : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14624374 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14624372 Big_N said:


Quote:


In comment 14624353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 14624351 Big_N said:


Quote:


First game was brilliant and encouraging. Since then he has thrown too many interceptions. Once the cinderella slippers come off and it's obvious he isn't running for any more for 1st downs since DCs figured out the delayed blitz trick; all your left with is a suspect Gettleman and shurmur decision with scouts who said he isn't nfl material. Gettlemen and shurmur have showed me nothing to indicate that they should be trusted or confidence instilling or capable of winning.



October 2019. GTFO.



meanwhile I was a Giants fan when you were in your diapers



Okay cowboy.

probably a troll, but last night you said it was a "ridiculous take" to say that Jones was having a bad night and having difficulty processing the field, which are I think objective facts. So, I am not sure you have a lot of credibility in this debate either, even if you are not coming here to annoy people.
here's the thing  
Greg from LI : 10:35 am
He didn't have a good game, and it's quite frankly ridiculous to insist that he did. It's perfectly fine to explain the reasons why he didn't have a good game, why it was next to impossible for him to have a good game, and why those reasons meant that his performance last night is nothing to lose sleep over, but you sound pretty silly when you say, "Actually, he played well."
He looked like a rookie against the skins?  
djm : 10:47 am
I must be looking at different rookie QBs. Define rookie?

He’s fine. He’s going to throw picks. Most wbs not named Brady and Rodgers throw picks. Jones is going to successful qb in the nfl for a long time.
RE: He's a rookie, and playing like one  
djm : 10:48 am : link
In comment 14623691 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Some good, some bad. Time will tell.


I’d love to see a vet qb outplay jones last night, in that spot. Rookie my ass.
Excuses  
Big_N : 10:54 am
"That spot". Eli Manning is one. Tate putting on a clinic or 2 TDs to some rookie wide out you never even heard of before.
RE: He looked like a rookie against the skins?  
Big_N : 10:57 am : link
In comment 14624477 djm said:
Quote:
I must be looking at different rookie QBs. Define rookie?

He’s fine. He’s going to throw picks. Most wbs not named Brady and Rodgers throw picks. Jones is going to successful qb in the nfl for a long time.


Um yea. Throwing 2 picks in a row and should have been 3. Yea that sounds like a rookie thing to do to me. Redskins are such a terrible team they just couldn't capitalize on them . But to say Jones didn't play like a rookie in that game means you have no cred.
RE: My opinion....  
Jay in Toronto : 11:08 am : link
In comment 14623931 Milton said:
Quote:
He's not gonna be the next Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Aaron Rodgers, but he can be as good as Eli, Roethlisberger, or Rivers. I'm happy with that.


Far point that I agree with
He's shown potential but also making mistakes  
UberAlias : 11:15 am
Just like all the other 1st rounders from the past two drafts. Really hard to say how any of their careers are going to play out at this point. Time will tell.
He's taking his lumps as a rookie  
PatersonPlank : 11:17 am
I'm hopeful and like what I see, but really only time will tell. He's throwing a lot in interceptions, which is understandable, but next year at this time I expect he shouldn't be making the same mistakes. This is why coaches like sitting rookies on teams that are trying to win, because these growing pains don't jive with trying to win now.

So IMO these are normal rookie mistakes, misreading defenses, etc. Yes the WR's suck, but that still doesn't explain all these things away. You can throw it away or run instead. Sometimes its also a matter of moving onto the next read (like he didn't do on that pick early in the 3rd qtr.

As I said I am hopeful, and if he is the right stuff these mistakes will go away next year when things slow down for him
I doubt any of them will be busts  
UberAlias : 11:17 am
But will any of them be great? No one can say that with confidence at this point.
right now he looks like a rookie...  
Vinny from Danbury : 11:26 am
And not an quality NFL caliber starter. Too many ball security issues, and little ability to come off a first read and make a successful play. Hopefully that changes, or his career will be a short one.
RE: here's the thing  
AndyMilligan : 11:34 am : link
In comment 14624449 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He didn't have a good game, and it's quite frankly ridiculous to insist that he did. It's perfectly fine to explain the reasons why he didn't have a good game, why it was next to impossible for him to have a good game, and why those reasons meant that his performance last night is nothing to lose sleep over, but you sound pretty silly when you say, "Actually, he played well."

precisely right.. One can say he should be graded on a curve as a rook. But this was a bad game by an NFL QB in spite of the beautiful TD to Tate. You can say, it's a rookie thing and he will improve. And now he has to start improving.
RE: RE: My opinion....  
AndyMilligan : 11:38 am : link
In comment 14624542 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
In comment 14623931 Milton said:


Quote:


He's not gonna be the next Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Aaron Rodgers, but he can be as good as Eli, Roethlisberger, or Rivers. I'm happy with that.



Far point that I agree with


I don't know what Jones is going to be. Maybe he will be fantastic. But I haven't seen enough to say he can be as good as Roethlisberger. He has not flashed that kind of ability, yet..
At minimum he's going to be a QB you can win championships with  
Torrag : 12:06 pm
At the high end he could be a star and the best QB this franchise has ever had.
RE: At minimum he's going to be a QB you can win championships with  
AndyMilligan : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14624692 Torrag said:
Quote:
At the high end he could be a star and the best QB this franchise has ever had.


How do you know that? Wishful thinking?

His floor is he's a bust. There is a non zero chance that he's not a QB you can win a championship with. Right now he looks like he could just as easily be Mariota as he could be Alex Smith.
rookie QB  
sshin05 : 12:29 pm
he has to take his lumps now and learn from them. If he's any good, he'll get better and make better decisions from this experience.
RE: RE: Seems to have the right temperament  
Go Terps : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14623724 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14623706 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I think he can play.



Another question would be - are the right people developing/coaching him?


The answer to this is absolutely not. The people developing him right now are developing him to win five games a year.
RE: rookie QB  
AndyMilligan : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14624740 sshin05 said:
Quote:
he has to take his lumps now and learn from them. If he's any good, he'll get better and make better decisions from this experience.

Yep
Posted in Britt's threads, similar.  
Thegratefulhead : 12:33 pm
I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.

Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.
'How do you know that? Wishful thinking?'  
Torrag : 12:38 pm
Alert: Thought Police Sighting.

It's called watching the games and having an opinion based on his performance and behavior through my lens as a lifetime football fan. Try it sometime, it's fun. The OP was how do 'I' feel about the player. 'I' answered it.
RE: 'How do you know that? Wishful thinking?'  
Thegratefulhead : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14624754 Torrag said:
Quote:
Alert: Thought Police Sighting.

It's called watching the games and having an opinion based on his performance and behavior through my lens as a lifetime football fan. Try it sometime, it's fun. The OP was how do 'I' feel about the player. 'I' answered it.
I am with you.
Need to see more  
Carson53 : 1:30 pm
He has to learn to get rid of the ball quicker.
When it comes to QB's. I've said it before and I'll say it again, I let that position marinate a bit before making
a judgement on a QB
RE: I copied this from another thread  
Carson53 : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14624092 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Don’t want to keep repeating myself on these 1000 how did DJ do threads?

Many people are not really football savvy and they are like lemmings, just parroting the crowd (talking heads for example). They see 3 interceptions and only 161 yards and they immediately think BAD GAME.

That is the furthest thing from the truth. Not all the interceptions were because of horrible passs.
1. Was a deflection. Yes the pass was a bit behind the receiver, but it was still deflected
2. His arm got hit while throwing
3.it looked like he didn’t see the safety in that zone. The pass was a good one to Ellison, but I don’t think he read the coverage.

Okay what else....
1. Did you notice DJ holding onto the ball, willing to,take a hit, hoping someone would get open? Tjere were just not guys getting open. No surprise....look who his receivers were. Ellison is slow, My grandma can blanket Latimer, and even Tate had a guy right next to him on ever6 pass he caught. For example, his td, the CB was all over Tate, but the pass was perfect and the dude fell down.

2. Yesterday did you notice the very strong winds especially going in one direction?

3. Pats were blitzing every down because they knew we had no RB to,worry about.

4. There was one series where DJ completed to Slayton for 9. Hilliman got stuffed on second down. Shurmur calls a pass on third and one obviously not trusting Hilliman to get that 1 yard, DJ takes a long time hoping someone gets open....no one does....incomplete.

Bottom line: no running game, no decent WRs or TE, a mediocre OL, blitzes every down, no separation...DANNY SHOWED ME TOUGHNESS BEING WILLING TO TAKE A LICK FOR A FIRST DOWN. By trying to make plays, you will get an interxeption occasionally. Anyone who criticizes Danny with all of these handicaps really lacks football acumen or has an agenda.
.

You may not be football savvy enough yourself if you think your reason number 2) was that his arm got hit.
Why did his arm get hit? He held onto the ball far too long, that's why. The OLine had nothing with the 3 picks
he threw tonight. He's a rook, so I am not surprised,
but with that said, that was his worst game so far.
He did make some good throws along the way.
BTW, the Pats 'were not blitzing on every down'...
that is hyperbolic.
He's accurate, tough, aggressive, and athletic  
Eric on Li : 1:50 pm
that's a great start. Those are things that were in his college reports and have translated. He's made mistakes but the game hasn't been too big for him. And he's dealt with tough circumstances (especially all the missed games between Barkley, Tate, Engram, Shepard).

How quickly will he take the next steps?
How quickly will he eliminated some of the rookie mistakes?
Is Shurmur the right coach to get the best out of him and the rest of the team?

All valid/unknown questions but there's more than enough there to be optimistic about Jones. Definitely more to be optimistic about with him (questions 1 & 2) than Shurmur (question 3) right now.
RE: here's the thing  
Matt M. : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 14624449 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He didn't have a good game, and it's quite frankly ridiculous to insist that he did. It's perfectly fine to explain the reasons why he didn't have a good game, why it was next to impossible for him to have a good game, and why those reasons meant that his performance last night is nothing to lose sleep over, but you sound pretty silly when you say, "Actually, he played well."
I think this assessment is more than fair.
So far, so good  
Matt M. : 2:24 pm
4 games in, I think he has shown enough to say he can be a good NFL QB. I think he is better than most of the QBs drafted last year and all of those taken in the first round this year. He has shown the expected rookie warts and made some plays that were downright impressive.
To everyone saying you have to wait 3 years  
Thegratefulhead : 2:40 pm
Well fuck, in three years it will be obvious. Of course after I read the book I can tell you the ending, everyone can. This is nothing special. We are trying to read the clues in the beginning to guess the end. Yes, we are guessing. We are trying to make an educated guess based on the information we have right now.

I like what I see so far. IMO he possesses the key traits necessary in becoming great. I get that some of you don't like speculation. The rest of us are allowed to speculate. I think I am right about Jones. All I know is, we had a chance in the 4th against the greatest QB and coach combination of all time with a rookie at the helm, with an untalented roster beset with injuries at key skill positions. I was pleased.

Many of you correctly pointed out that we could have lost with Eli in the same manner. Sure. It would not have felt the same. Daniel learned things, we are building a franchise QB. The loss with Jones has meaning. A loss with Eli meant delaying a return to respectability.
He's got all the tools to be a great QB  
Geomon : 2:45 pm
He needs better protection and better weapons.
RE: Posted in Britt's threads, similar.  
AndyMilligan : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14624745 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.

Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.


I'm sorry but your observations don't seem correct. For instance, he at times shows excellent accuracy. At other times he is clearly off the mark. He was often off the mark many times last night. That's not elite accuracy. You may say he was pressured or rookie mistakes, whatever. The point is that it is not clear to this point that his accuracy is elite. When he can hit his passes, play after play, game after game, then you can tell me he has elite accuracy. Until then he is a rook that has had a few great plays. I'm being honest here. Right now it is not obvious he is more accurate than a lot of other journeymen QBs.
RE: 'How do you know that? Wishful thinking?'  
AndyMilligan : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14624754 Torrag said:
Quote:
Alert: Thought Police Sighting.

It's called watching the games and having an opinion based on his performance and behavior through my lens as a lifetime football fan. Try it sometime, it's fun. The OP was how do 'I' feel about the player. 'I' answered it.


You said at minimum he is a championship QB. That's not thought police, that's quoting you. You really believe at minimum he's a championship QB? Then you would be comfortable putting $50K on that bet, right? I'm guessing no, Because you probably know that at minimum he's a bust. There are probably 500 QBs that have shown exactly what Jones has shown up to this point, and only a couple of dozen have proven to be championship QBs. Another bunch became journeymen, and the vast majority turned into nothing.
RE: RE: Posted in Britt's threads, similar.  
Thegratefulhead : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14625153 AndyMilligan said:
Quote:
In comment 14624745 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.

Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.



I'm sorry but your observations don't seem correct. For instance, he at times shows excellent accuracy. At other times he is clearly off the mark. He was often off the mark many times last night. That's not elite accuracy. You may say he was pressured or rookie mistakes, whatever. The point is that it is not clear to this point that his accuracy is elite. When he can hit his passes, play after play, game after game, then you can tell me he has elite accuracy. Until then he is a rook that has had a few great plays. I'm being honest here. Right now it is not obvious he is more accurate than a lot of other journeymen QBs.
Wrong, he is and there are stats to back that up. He is the top in the NFL right now on tight window throws. That is one better Patriot defenses. He has thrown a bunch of perfect passes in a very short career.
RE: RE: RE: Posted in Britt's threads, similar.  
AndyMilligan : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14625182 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14625153 AndyMilligan said:


Quote:


In comment 14624745 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


I look for traits. I start with accuracy. Jones has elite accuracy. Then I look for the ability to handle pressure. Situational and actual. Jones handles both very well. Touch, he has it, he can flick his wrist in a way that makes the ball seem to float. Not all QBs do this well. Then timing, he does a very good job hitting receivers running in stride across the field. He can do it. Anticipation, can you throw the ball before the receiver breaks or are you a grip it and rip it guy? Jones throws with anticipation. Toughness, is the QB willing to be hit? Jones might be too brave. This is a concern for me. He never gives up on a play, he waits too long and this causes turn overs. He needs to recognize when to throw it away a half second sooner.

Jones has the inherent traits necessary. Accuracy, timing and touch, you have it or don't. He can LEARN when to give up on a play. Game experience is the cure. No other way to learn it. This was why it was good to get him in early this year. I stand by that Jones is not going to be a good QB, he will be a great one. We just need time. Look at his 3rd and long stats, look at tight window throws.



I'm sorry but your observations don't seem correct. For instance, he at times shows excellent accuracy. At other times he is clearly off the mark. He was often off the mark many times last night. That's not elite accuracy. You may say he was pressured or rookie mistakes, whatever. The point is that it is not clear to this point that his accuracy is elite. When he can hit his passes, play after play, game after game, then you can tell me he has elite accuracy. Until then he is a rook that has had a few great plays. I'm being honest here. Right now it is not obvious he is more accurate than a lot of other journeymen QBs.

Wrong, he is and there are stats to back that up. He is the top in the NFL right now on tight window throws. That is one better Patriot defenses. He has thrown a bunch of perfect passes in a very short career.


His accuracy was terrible the last two weeks. You don't know what you're seeing? Throwing one or two great passes doesn't make his accuracy last night elite. Every single QB in the league, including the trash ones like Trubisky and Mariota can throw one or two great passes. You simply aren't being objective. I have high hopes for Jones. I was happy about the pick and think he can still be great potentially. But last night and the last two weeks make it hard to tell what his accuracy is. That's all i'm saying. Saying he has elite accuracy is kind of absurd and is a disservice to QBs with actual elite accuracy like Rodgers, Brady and not too many others.
