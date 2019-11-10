Does it ever make sense to punt down two scores 7 mins left? BH28 : 10/11/2019 12:09 pm

I don't think it does in today's NFL.



If you are punting with 7 minutes left, that means you will need to get the ball back twice to score. According to football outsiders, the average drive time is 2 minutes 45 seconds so far this year.



Depending on when you use your timeouts, the opponent will be able to kill 2 minutes 45 seconds on one of their two drives without a first down, which basically leaves about 3 minutes to score two touchdowns on presumably long fields.



Conversely, you could try an onside kick to eliminate a possession. However, with the new kick-off rules, the chances of recovering an onside kick are lower than ever.



If the NFL was seriously considering replacing the onside kick with a 4th and 15 scenario, IMO going for it on fourth down even on your own side of the field instead of punting has a higher percentage of conversion than recovering an onside kick.



It eliminates the need for that extra possession presumably with no timeouts to go and score a low probability touchdown. Yeah if you don't make it the game is pretty much over, but I think the odds of converting a 4th and X to keep a drive alive to cut the score to one is a lot better than trying to get two scoring drives together in the last two minutes.



I know the winning % stuff they show on Sunday Night Football is not an exact science, but it would be interesting to see the winning percentage of the following decision: successful 4th down, failed fourth down, punt. I would bet that the failed fourth down and punt would be similar percentages meaning that you really dont gain anything by not going for it.





Thoughts?