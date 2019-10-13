What are you looking to see the next 10 games?

The remaining schedule has games which should be winnable or at least competitive:
ARI
@DET
@NYJ
MIA
@WSH
I’d still like to see them play hard & compete in the other games. If this team can’t improve from 5-11 (even with Jones starting), that’s a massive disappointment in my opinion.
For me, it’s all about Jones development in addition to seeing the other rookies continue to improve.
Personally, I’m ready to move on from Shurmur. I don’t see him as anything more than an OC - what’s the point of wasting 2020? I’m 100% moving on if this team wins 4-5 games and is picking top 5.
By no means do I expect playoffs, but seeing this team playing hard & improving each week while going 7-9 would give me a lot of hope for 2020.
Hard to understand how breakdowns are occurring as frequently as they are.
These guys have been playing football for a long time by the time they get to the pros.
I'd like to see him start to reduce the inconsistency and clean up some things we've now seen the past couple of weeks which is some of the interceptions. Part of that is better recognition of coverage and part is better feel for the pocket. He's capable of making strides in both those areas.
Also, I'd like to see some of the young players who haven't received much playing time on the field more. I'd like to see Love, Ballentine and Mayo get more experience. I shouldn't forget Sam Beal.
They are lucky that TB’s K missed a chip shot FG, or they would have a 0.167 winning percentage. If they end up at 0.300—which is above Shurmur’s average as a HC—they will likely land at 4-5 total wins. Hopefully, one of the remaining wins will come against the most dysfunctional FO in pro football—the Redskins.
- The D is improving, I'd like, obviously to see that continue.
Specifically, I'd like to see Mayo entrench himself as a no-brainer 2020 starter.
Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.
Quote:
If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.
Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.
Completely agree.
Jones cut down on turnovers
The OL get better in run blocking
Our youngsters to keep improving:
- Baker, Dexter, Peppers, Slayton, Love, Ballantine
- Xman
Lo Carter to start emerging as a big time LB Playmaker
Barkley to get healthy and start running wild
Shurmur has a terrible winning pct. He needs to show he can win games
Giants have a cream puff schedule. PS needs to win 5 of the next 10 games
Shurmur has a terrible winning pct. He needs to show he can win games
Giants have a cream puff schedule. PS needs to win 5 of the next 10 games
And if he doesn't, can we jettison him?
no more interceptions
They better choose the right guy because they already missed twice since Coughlin. Some of the candidates I like are Dan Campbell, Eric Bieniemy, and Kris Richard.
I would have put David Shaw and Lincoln Riley high on the list but I don't think there is a chance in hell of luring them away from their programs.
One wildcard name I would add is Kevin O'Connell. He's considered one of the brightest young coaching candidates in football.
I would prefer to go with an offensive minded head coach again due to Daniel Jones but I really like Richard. If the Giants did hire a Defensive coach then I hope they add a very good OC to run the offense especially if it's a young guy like Richard. Jay Gruden, Kevin O'Connell (if he is a FA after the Skins hire their next HC), or Norv Turner.
Neither he nor Saban would cut it in the NFL. No scholarships to hold over a kid's head. No bullying - can you imagine the backlash. Cripes they bitched about Coughlin to the point he was almost fired.
I don't know who would be good. All these bright shining stars out there are starting to fade, meanwhile Belichick, Reid, Carroll keep rolling along.
We scored 427 pts in 2015. 6-10.
We scored 427 pts in 2015. 6-10.
Yup. That and an actual OL.
You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).
Quote:
In comment 14626433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.
Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.
Completely agree.
I completely agree, too.
A step up from one of the edge guys whether Ximenes or Carter or Skipper.
Baker and/or Beal proving to be a legit starting corner.
Slayton - not expecting him to be a number one guy but a good #2 seems possible.
Lawrence continuing to look like a beast in the making.
W-L doesn't matter to me this year. Next year DG and Shurmur are on the clock and the W-L has to improve but okay with another 5 or 6 win season here if the young players look like the real deal.
Quote:
What has he done to deserve it?
You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).
It puzzles me why folks are so concerned about ‘fair treatment of GMs and HCs, particularly given that these same GMs and HCs can be so unconcerned about what is fair for the players the toss so quickly.
Scoring more points than we give up would be nice too...
Quote:
What has he done to deserve it?
You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).
I'm all for consistency, but having a bad coach for a while is just a prescription for being a consistently bad team.
The Giants made the wrong hire. Keeping him around isn't going to make him the right hire.
Well we certainly have been settling for mediocrity around here, so Shurmur fits right in.
Assuming DG is still here, are there any coaches who you think could share his philosophy in team building? I’d prefer to not go with a first time HC considering McAdoo/Shurmur - need to get this right.
If we do go first time HC, I could see Dan Campbell or Matt Rhule.
Assuming DG is still here, are there any coaches who you think could share his philosophy in team building? I’d prefer to not go with a first time HC considering McAdoo/Shurmur - need to get this right.
If we do go first time HC, I could see Dan Campbell or Matt Rhule.
I'm fine going with a first time guy; my bigger concern is that we focus on a guy to "develop Jones".
I want a guy here that's going to establish a winning culture. I like what I'm reading about Bienemy in KC.
If any good candidate pops up, fire Shmurmur immediately and hire the other guy. No sentimintality, always improve.
I'm hoping Ten fires Vrabel, only so much he can do with Medicoreotta.
I'm hoping Ten fires Vrabel, only so much he can do with Medicoreotta.
I suggest you check into some of the game decisions Vrabel has made the last few weeks. No one is mixing him up with Don Shula.
These discussion are very interesting to me. I have never been a hire-Shurmur-guy, but if you look around the league there is poor game management decisions by some of the league's best, week in and week out. And to name a few - Pete Carroll, Miek Tomlin and Andy Reid.
I suggest more posters watch more games. Because we are not alone with a coach who struggles. It's becoming a league epidemic.
Another fair point. We've got a good discussion going here. We should all pay closer attention to how other coaches screw the pooch today and in the coming weeks. Phil Simms was right when he said that more games are lost than won in this league.
Other coaches are making similar gaffes. They just have the luxury of having more talent.
I prefer to judge a guy when he's got a full hand to work with.
If the OL is in tact, we have our receivers (incl Evans) and Barkley is back, and we still struggle, then let's green light the change.
Does Shurmur do anything well enough to offset his numerous obvious shortcomings?
Does Shurmur do anything well enough to offset his numerous obvious shortcomings?
I think his idea of an offense that fits today's game very well. And now that he has a versatile talent like Jones, there could be some greener pastures if the team gets healthier.
Let's not forget, Shurmur has an appealing resume working with QBs - like Foles and Keenum.
This. Barkley is back next week and division is wide open. Defense looks competent and DJ finally gets SB in a game that isn't against the best rushing D in the league. Yes the Bucs have the best rushing D in league, Vea and Suh are impossible to run against.
Agreed. Not too late to have a season. Find someone that can call a timeout properly and we've already improved our outlook.
Fantastic post. I’m so tired of the excuses with this team. Win.
Play hard.
Forget your mistakes and kick ass next possession.
Younger players getting a chance vs. older veterans that will be cap casualties next season.
So now we’re blaming Shurmur for SB getting hurt, I don’t like Shurmur but that is just ridiculous.
Yup. You brought back Eli under the pretense of winning games in 2019. Now go win games.
Quote:
As a fan I notice it's much easier for a defender to tackle SB near the sidelines, and zero in with a hard hit. Meanwhile defenders are like headless chickens in the middle of the field. Of course Shemur constantly sends SB out to the flats like he's Tom Rathman to get his ankle mangled.
So now we’re blaming Shurmur for SB getting hurt, I don’t like Shurmur but that is just ridiculous.
It is. And it's intellectually dishonest.
Gettleman stocked the team with the revamped OL this year. And SB has essentially played a game and a half behind it. Last year, I'm not sure what Shurmur/SB was suppose to do with the blocking dummies courtesy of Gettleman.
Here's a better way to criticize Shurmur - the hiring of Hal Hunter.
Did you happen to catch the game week 1 in Dallas? This division sure isn't all that good but NYG got their asses handed to them by the Cowboys. I know we'll have Jones in game 2 but expecting them to go 4-0 in their remaining division games (including sweeping the Eagles who swept NYG in 2018) is asking quite a bit from a team that's has a record of 10-28 since 2017. No excuses are being made, the team just isn't all that good. Dallas and Philly aren't great relative to the rest of the NFL but they're certainly better than the Giants from a talent perspective.
I'm not sure which games these posters are watching, especially on the defensive side of the ball or the talent on other teams, but I may have to start re-watching our games even more closely. I seem to be missing all of these tremendous difference makers on defense...
Quote:
I want to see them win the division. It’s there for the taking. The Giants have four division games left plus winnable games against AZ, MIA, DET, and NYJ. That’s 10 wins. Go take them and stop making excuses.
Did you happen to catch the game week 1 in Dallas? This division sure isn't all that good but NYG got their asses handed to them by the Cowboys. I know we'll have Jones in game 2 but expecting them to go 4-0 in their remaining division games (including sweeping the Eagles who swept NYG in 2018) is asking quite a bit from a team that's has a record of 10-28 since 2017. No excuses are being made, the team just isn't all that good. Dallas and Philly aren't great relative to the rest of the NFL but they're certainly better than the Giants from a talent perspective.
If the Jets have enough talent to beat Dallas the Giants surely do.
Philly is literally getting torched every week by opposing WRs outside of last week when they faced a QB who’s no longer in the NFL.
The Giants aren’t in the NFCW or AFCE. They’re one game out vs some very flawed teams. This division may be as bad as the AFCN.
The Giants aren’t a talent laden roster but they’re talented enough to win this division this year if the coaching staff starts earning their paychecks.