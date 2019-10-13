Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What are you looking to see the next 10 games?

Sean : 10/13/2019 10:00 am
The remaining schedule has games which should be winnable or at least competitive:

ARI
@DET
@NYJ
MIA
@WSH

I’d still like to see them play hard & compete in the other games. If this team can’t improve from 5-11 (even with Jones starting), that’s a massive disappointment in my opinion.

For me, it’s all about Jones development in addition to seeing the other rookies continue to improve.

Personally, I’m ready to move on from Shurmur. I don’t see him as anything more than an OC - what’s the point of wasting 2020? I’m 100% moving on if this team wins 4-5 games and is picking top 5.

By no means do I expect playoffs, but seeing this team playing hard & improving each week while going 7-9 would give me a lot of hope for 2020.
Only a rookie with mixed results,  
Big Blue '56 : 10/13/2019 10:11 am : link
but Murray is the type of running/mobile QB that almost always gives us fits. Not thrilled about this.
What to see? Bethea to the bench. Haley not playing guys 4+ inches  
Ivan15 : 10/13/2019 10:18 am : link
taller. More playing time for Thomas at FS, defensive snaps for Ballantine, Love. More 3 safety looks if they can’t find a better cover LB.
Lots of things  
RickInCharlotte : 10/13/2019 10:22 am : link
But I'd love to see the Jones-Slayton combination become so consistent the noise to take a WR1 in the first round goes away entirely.
I would like to see a defensive back field that  
GiantsUA : 10/13/2019 10:23 am : link
looks like they understand the play book and know assignments.

Hard to understand how breakdowns are occurring as frequently as they are.

These guys have been playing football for a long time by the time they get to the pros.
Its All About Jones  
lax counsel : 10/13/2019 10:34 am : link
He has shown all of the physical and mental attributes of a top qb in this league. He's capable of playing like he did in the TB game on a regular basis. It's been largely inconsistency from him since that game, as expected with a rookie. I

I'd like to see him start to reduce the inconsistency and clean up some things we've now seen the past couple of weeks which is some of the interceptions. Part of that is better recognition of coverage and part is better feel for the pocket. He's capable of making strides in both those areas.
Primarily two things. The main thing is that I'd like to see the  
Ira : 10/13/2019 10:35 am : link
young players continue to improve. Next, I'd like to see them learn to play well together - to know each others game and how to help one another and feed off one another.

Also, I'd like to see some of the young players who haven't received much playing time on the field more. I'd like to see Love, Ballentine and Mayo get more experience. I shouldn't forget Sam Beal.
Difficult...  
D_Giants : 10/13/2019 10:45 am : link
To see this team winning 4 more games; maybe 3 more, for another 5-11 season. Defensive backfield and LBs are so porous that Giants’ best chance of winning is to outscore opponents, which they cannot do on a regular basis. This is especially the case with the absence of a real #1 WR, the injuries to SB, Engram, and Shepherd, and Shurmur’s head-scratching play calling and game management.

They are lucky that TB’s K missed a chip shot FG, or they would have a 0.167 winning percentage. If they end up at 0.300—which is above Shurmur’s average as a HC—they will likely land at 4-5 total wins. Hopefully, one of the remaining wins will come against the most dysfunctional FO in pro football—the Redskins.
Jones-Slayton...  
Brown_Hornet : 10/13/2019 10:46 am : link
...becoming must see tv.

- The D is improving, I'd like, obviously to see that continue.
Specifically, I'd like to see Mayo entrench himself as a no-brainer 2020 starter.
Clearly our top priority is for Jones to keep progressing.  
yatqb : 10/13/2019 10:48 am : link
But I agree that it would be nice to see some additional wins compared to last season, and continued growth from all of the young players.
The biggest thing they can do to improve for 2020 is fire Shurmur  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 10:50 am : link
If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.
Jones growing.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/13/2019 11:01 am : link
And some wins would be nice too.
RE: The biggest thing they can do to improve for 2020 is fire Shurmur  
section125 : 10/13/2019 11:10 am : link
In comment 14626433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.


Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.
Improvement from whole team,  
Simms11 : 10/13/2019 11:16 am : link
including Jones. Would like to see him with all his weapons and then judge him moreso. Shurmur is what he is.....nothing more then a sub-500 Coach! If he ever wins 6 games, it would be a successful season for him. I think he’s good for Jones and probably the only reason why he’ll be around one more year, regardless of wins and losses. He’ll be on the hot seat next year, for sure.
RE: RE: The biggest thing they can do to improve for 2020 is fire Shurmur  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 11:30 am : link
In comment 14626449 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14626433 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.



Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.


Completely agree.
Who do you want to coach the team then next year if you axe Shurmur?  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 11:33 am : link
Matt Rhule? Who? Gimmee some names.
Lots of things:  
PatersonPlank : 10/13/2019 11:34 am : link
The Giants turn into an 8-8 team
Jones cut down on turnovers
The OL get better in run blocking
Our youngsters to keep improving:
- Baker, Dexter, Peppers, Slayton, Love, Ballantine
- Xman
Lo Carter to start emerging as a big time LB Playmaker
Barkley to get healthy and start running wild
Wins  
Vanzetti : 10/13/2019 11:35 am : link
This stuff about an encouraging loss when the other team gains twice as many yards and 21 more points is utter nonsense

Shurmur has a terrible winning pct. He needs to show he can win games

Giants have a cream puff schedule. PS needs to win 5 of the next 10 games
RE: Wins  
M.S. : 10/13/2019 11:55 am : link
In comment 14626470 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
This stuff about an encouraging loss when the other team gains twice as many yards and 21 more points is utter nonsense

Shurmur has a terrible winning pct. He needs to show he can win games

Giants have a cream puff schedule. PS needs to win 5 of the next 10 games

And if he doesn't, can we jettison him?
my take  
dlauster : 10/13/2019 12:02 pm : link
6 wins
no more interceptions
I'm convinced Shurmur is a transitional head coach.  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 12:06 pm : link
He has effed up things that he shouldn't which have been discussed here ad infinitum (e.g., clock management, player substitution, play calls, etc.). I just think he deserves another year, if that makes any sense. IS there an elite head coach out there this off-season?
Why does Shurmur deserve another year?  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 12:11 pm : link
What has he done to deserve it?
RE: Who do you want to coach the team then next year if you axe Shurmur?  
Jay on the Island : 10/13/2019 12:13 pm : link
In comment 14626464 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Matt Rhule? Who? Gimmee some names.

They better choose the right guy because they already missed twice since Coughlin. Some of the candidates I like are Dan Campbell, Eric Bieniemy, and Kris Richard.

I would have put David Shaw and Lincoln Riley high on the list but I don't think there is a chance in hell of luring them away from their programs.

One wildcard name I would add is Kevin O'Connell. He's considered one of the brightest young coaching candidates in football.

I would prefer to go with an offensive minded head coach again due to Daniel Jones but I really like Richard. If the Giants did hire a Defensive coach then I hope they add a very good OC to run the offense especially if it's a young guy like Richard. Jay Gruden, Kevin O'Connell (if he is a FA after the Skins hire their next HC), or Norv Turner.

In the next ten games they play,  
BlueLou'sBack : 10/13/2019 12:16 pm : link
I am looking for another Yankees World Series title.
Urban Meyer would get this team rolling  
gtt350 : 10/13/2019 12:17 pm : link
.
RE: Urban Meyer would get this team rolling  
section125 : 10/13/2019 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14626514 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


Neither he nor Saban would cut it in the NFL. No scholarships to hold over a kid's head. No bullying - can you imagine the backlash. Cripes they bitched about Coughlin to the point he was almost fired.

I don't know who would be good. All these bright shining stars out there are starting to fade, meanwhile Belichick, Reid, Carroll keep rolling along.
Jones is the least of my worries  
djm : 10/13/2019 12:45 pm : link
Defense, defense and more defense. We won’t win shit with this defense no matter if Jones is the best thing since sliced bread just like we didn’t win shit with Eli Manning under center.

We scored 427 pts in 2015. 6-10.
I know we got blown out by the pats  
djm : 10/13/2019 12:47 pm : link
And the 4th was ugly, but the D looked to me like it turned a corner this past Thursday. That’s what I’m looking for. Let’s win a game or two thanks to the D not in spite of it.
RE: Jones is the least of my worries  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14626535 djm said:
Quote:
Defense, defense and more defense. We won’t win shit with this defense no matter if Jones is the best thing since sliced bread just like we didn’t win shit with Eli Manning under center.

We scored 427 pts in 2015. 6-10.


Yup. That and an actual OL.
RE: Why does Shurmur deserve another year?  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14626507 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What has he done to deserve it?


You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).
RE: RE: RE: The biggest thing they can do to improve for 2020 is fire Shurmur  
D_Giants : 10/13/2019 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14626460 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14626449 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14626433 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Shurmur is the head coach in 2020 it won't matter which players improve or what moves we make.



Why wait? Do it now. We can convene a committee early, target a coach and have him in place before the other teams have a chance to beat the Giants to him.



Completely agree.


I completely agree, too.
young players development  
bluepepper : 10/13/2019 12:56 pm : link
Jones most of all. If we have a franchise QB then the future looks a helluva lot brighter than it did after 2018 no matter what else happens.

A step up from one of the edge guys whether Ximenes or Carter or Skipper.

Baker and/or Beal proving to be a legit starting corner.

Slayton - not expecting him to be a number one guy but a good #2 seems possible.

Lawrence continuing to look like a beast in the making.

W-L doesn't matter to me this year. Next year DG and Shurmur are on the clock and the W-L has to improve but okay with another 5 or 6 win season here if the young players look like the real deal.
RE: RE: Why does Shurmur deserve another year?  
D_Giants : 10/13/2019 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14626545 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14626507 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What has he done to deserve it?



You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).



It puzzles me why folks are so concerned about ‘fair treatment of GMs and HCs, particularly given that these same GMs and HCs can be so unconcerned about what is fair for the players the toss so quickly.
Can we give Shurmur until the end of year?  
Eli Wilson : 10/13/2019 1:06 pm : link
Maybe he'll still not look great, but why bury him now?
Wins  
Mike in Boston : 10/13/2019 1:15 pm : link
Period.
Run to pass  
idiotsavant : 10/13/2019 1:31 pm : link
.
I would like to see the offensive players around DJ  
Jimmy Googs : 10/13/2019 1:31 pm : link
help him out more. And the secondary stay closer to their assignments and stop giving up gimmy big plays.

Scoring more points than we give up would be nice too...
RE: RE: Why does Shurmur deserve another year?  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14626545 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14626507 Go Terps said:


Quote:


What has he done to deserve it?



You have a point. I'm just trying to consider what's fair, especially since people outside of the Giants talk about if the Giants know what they're doing when they cycle through head coaches so quickly (e.g., not even two years for McAdoo and two years for Shurm if they fire him after 2019).


I'm all for consistency, but having a bad coach for a while is just a prescription for being a consistently bad team.

The Giants made the wrong hire. Keeping him around isn't going to make him the right hire.
If Jones is any good.  
Darth Paul : 10/13/2019 1:36 pm : link
Barkley and Jones together. Online opening at least one hole.
I just don't want head coaching candidated to be reluctant to take  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 1:37 pm : link
this job. Being the HC of the NYG with a young and ascending franchise QB should be a position that is very desirable. This might sound funky, but you can let Shurmur bite the bullet while talent is accumulated through next year and then make your move for a bonafide HC when they see the team is more attractive to them at that point.
ONLY fire Shurmur at the end of this season IF you see that  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 1:40 pm : link
there's a must-have guy you want coaching this team, otherwise give Shurmur until the end of 2020. At that point, it should be time to get rid of him.
If anything is going to scare off a potential hire,  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 1:48 pm : link
it's the archaic way in which the team is run.
I expect the same thing as at the beginning of the season...  
Torrag : 10/13/2019 1:51 pm : link
Improvement. The Giants may have been suffering under the delusion that starting players like haley, bethea, ellison and other JAGs with 'experience' could be good enough to compete and maybe steal into the playoffs on an easy schedule. They are wrong. It's time to take the long view and develop the young athletes on this roster. Ballantine, Love and Dickerson need to start. They have playmaking potential the incumbents at their positions simply lack.
Terps- great Idea  
Dave on the UWS : 10/13/2019 1:59 pm : link
start over next year with a new HC, new staff, just as we get enough talent to see if he can win. I agree he probably can’t get them to the promised land, but teams that frequently change coaches NEVER win- and that’s a fact. Stability counts for something. He’s probably a mediocre coach- and that’s fine for now
RE: Terps- great Idea  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14626591 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
start over next year with a new HC, new staff, just as we get enough talent to see if he can win. I agree he probably can’t get them to the promised land, but teams that frequently change coaches NEVER win- and that’s a fact. Stability counts for something. He’s probably a mediocre coach- and that’s fine for now


Well we certainly have been settling for mediocrity around here, so Shurmur fits right in.
Terps-  
Sean : 10/13/2019 2:17 pm : link
I know you stated you like McDaniels (I’m intrigued as well), he would require full control or a GM he has a working relationship with. I don’t know if he’d come here with DG here.

Assuming DG is still here, are there any coaches who you think could share his philosophy in team building? I’d prefer to not go with a first time HC considering McAdoo/Shurmur - need to get this right.

If we do go first time HC, I could see Dan Campbell or Matt Rhule.
RE: Terps-  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14626611 Sean said:
Quote:
I know you stated you like McDaniels (I’m intrigued as well), he would require full control or a GM he has a working relationship with. I don’t know if he’d come here with DG here.

Assuming DG is still here, are there any coaches who you think could share his philosophy in team building? I’d prefer to not go with a first time HC considering McAdoo/Shurmur - need to get this right.

If we do go first time HC, I could see Dan Campbell or Matt Rhule.


I'm fine going with a first time guy; my bigger concern is that we focus on a guy to "develop Jones".

I want a guy here that's going to establish a winning culture. I like what I'm reading about Bienemy in KC.
Still incorporating a lot of youth  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/13/2019 2:34 pm : link
this team will be better in the 2nd half of the season than the first no doubt.
RE: ONLY fire Shurmur at the end of this season IF you see that  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/13/2019 2:36 pm : link
In comment 14626579 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
there's a must-have guy you want coaching this team, otherwise give Shurmur until the end of 2020. At that point, it should be time to get rid of him.

If any good candidate pops up, fire Shmurmur immediately and hire the other guy. No sentimintality, always improve.

I'm hoping Ten fires Vrabel, only so much he can do with Medicoreotta.
It's pretty clear we think Shurmur isn't the answer.  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 2:43 pm : link
What is also clear is that this team is nowhere near ready to compete on a big-time level yet. Coach Red is right. Always improve, but it's ok if Shurm stays through 2020. He at least will be good for Jones's development and the page will have been fully turned on the previous regime---including Eli.
RE: RE: ONLY fire Shurmur at the end of this season IF you see that  
bw in dc : 10/13/2019 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14626631 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:


I'm hoping Ten fires Vrabel, only so much he can do with Medicoreotta.


I suggest you check into some of the game decisions Vrabel has made the last few weeks. No one is mixing him up with Don Shula.

These discussion are very interesting to me. I have never been a hire-Shurmur-guy, but if you look around the league there is poor game management decisions by some of the league's best, week in and week out. And to name a few - Pete Carroll, Miek Tomlin and Andy Reid.

I suggest more posters watch more games. Because we are not alone with a coach who struggles. It's becoming a league epidemic.
bw  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 2:48 pm : link
What other coaches are doing doesn't change the fact that Shurmur is incompetent.
RE: bw  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14626641 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What other coaches are doing doesn't change the fact that Shurmur is incompetent.


Another fair point. We've got a good discussion going here. We should all pay closer attention to how other coaches screw the pooch today and in the coming weeks. Phil Simms was right when he said that more games are lost than won in this league.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 10/13/2019 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14626641 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What other coaches are doing doesn't change the fact that Shurmur is incompetent.


Other coaches are making similar gaffes. They just have the luxury of having more talent.

I prefer to judge a guy when he's got a full hand to work with.

If the OL is in tact, we have our receivers (incl Evans) and Barkley is back, and we still struggle, then let's green light the change.
Lots of coaches make errors  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 3:01 pm : link
Andy Reid for example has always been poor in clock management. However he does a lot of very good things to help offset that.

Does Shurmur do anything well enough to offset his numerous obvious shortcomings?
Shurmur  
PaulN : 10/13/2019 3:16 pm : link
Is a horrible head coach, and if this stuck in first gear organization is too stupid not to see that nor know what to do then what real hope is there? He does not know how to even use Barkley, five win Shurmur. Get him the hell out of here fast. He already has Jones playing worse, he does not know how to game plan at all, he is real stupid, I know head coaches are pretty stupid, but this guy does not have any plan, it is all willy nilly without any concrete plan on how to attack a team. Any further time with him is a waste. But I feel he will stay due to a lack of any leadership in this organization.
It really is frightening how Sumur misuses SB  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/13/2019 3:26 pm : link
As a fan I notice it's much easier for a defender to tackle SB near the sidelines, and zero in with a hard hit. Meanwhile defenders are like headless chickens in the middle of the field. Of course Shemur constantly sends SB out to the flats like he's Tom Rathman to get his ankle mangled.
2 things immediately made my spider-sense tingle regaring Shurmur.  
Optimus-NY : 10/13/2019 3:44 pm : link
The first was when he didn't send Odell back to receive that punt (I forgot the exact game), but it was time for him to be back there in a close game in the closing moments and the other was when Barkley was KILLING the Green Slime in Philly and Shurmur stopped giving him the ball. I was livid, not necessarily because of the losses, but because of his decision making in those situations.
'he is real stupid, I know head coaches are pretty stupid'...  
Torrag : 10/13/2019 3:54 pm : link
LOL. That snippet was truly funny. Thanks, this team is a headache rigth now it's good to get some amusement out of the frustration.
I'd  
AcidTest : 10/13/2019 4:50 pm : link
like to see Love and Ballentine play, along with some of the backup OL. They can't be worse than what he have now. And even if they are, at least then we'll know they can't play.
RE: Lots of coaches make errors  
bw in dc : 10/13/2019 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14626651 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Andy Reid for example has always been poor in clock management. However he does a lot of very good things to help offset that.

Does Shurmur do anything well enough to offset his numerous obvious shortcomings?


I think his idea of an offense that fits today's game very well. And now that he has a versatile talent like Jones, there could be some greener pastures if the team gets healthier.

Let's not forget, Shurmur has an appealing resume working with QBs - like Foles and Keenum.
Wins  
WillVAB : 10/13/2019 5:08 pm : link
This division is wide open. Shurmur needs to nut up and win games. The whole transition thing is only an excuse if you’re in a tough division. Dallas is vulnerable. Philly can’t defend the pass. Washington sucks. If he can’t win the Giants need to find a HC who can.
RE: Wins  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/13/2019 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14626767 WillVAB said:
Quote:
This division is wide open. Shurmur needs to nut up and win games. The whole transition thing is only an excuse if you’re in a tough division. Dallas is vulnerable. Philly can’t defend the pass. Washington sucks. If he can’t win the Giants need to find a HC who can.


This. Barkley is back next week and division is wide open. Defense looks competent and DJ finally gets SB in a game that isn't against the best rushing D in the league. Yes the Bucs have the best rushing D in league, Vea and Suh are impossible to run against.
RE: Wins  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14626767 WillVAB said:
Quote:
This division is wide open. Shurmur needs to nut up and win games. The whole transition thing is only an excuse if you’re in a tough division. Dallas is vulnerable. Philly can’t defend the pass. Washington sucks. If he can’t win the Giants need to find a HC who can.


Agreed. Not too late to have a season. Find someone that can call a timeout properly and we've already improved our outlook.
RE: Wins  
Sean : 10/13/2019 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14626767 WillVAB said:
Quote:
This division is wide open. Shurmur needs to nut up and win games. The whole transition thing is only an excuse if you’re in a tough division. Dallas is vulnerable. Philly can’t defend the pass. Washington sucks. If he can’t win the Giants need to find a HC who can.


Fantastic post. I’m so tired of the excuses with this team. Win.
What I want to see  
Mark from Jersey : 10/13/2019 6:30 pm : link
Don't give up

Play hard.

Forget your mistakes and kick ass next possession.

Younger players getting a chance vs. older veterans that will be cap casualties next season.
And I will add  
Mark from Jersey : 10/13/2019 6:30 pm : link
Seeing the coaching staff playing to win vs. playing to lose.
So tired of “I want to see improvement”  
WillVAB : 10/13/2019 6:41 pm : link
I want to see them win the division. It’s there for the taking. The Giants have four division games left plus winnable games against AZ, MIA, DET, and NYJ. That’s 10 wins. Go take them and stop making excuses.
Just run and use run to set up the pass on O  
idiotsavant : 10/13/2019 7:14 pm : link
.
RE: It really is frightening how Sumur misuses SB  
gmenatlarge : 10/13/2019 8:24 pm : link
In comment 14626661 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
As a fan I notice it's much easier for a defender to tackle SB near the sidelines, and zero in with a hard hit. Meanwhile defenders are like headless chickens in the middle of the field. Of course Shemur constantly sends SB out to the flats like he's Tom Rathman to get his ankle mangled.


So now we’re blaming Shurmur for SB getting hurt, I don’t like Shurmur but that is just ridiculous.
RE: So tired of “I want to see improvement”  
Go Terps : 10/13/2019 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14626933 WillVAB said:
Quote:
I want to see them win the division. It’s there for the taking. The Giants have four division games left plus winnable games against AZ, MIA, DET, and NYJ. That’s 10 wins. Go take them and stop making excuses.


Yup. You brought back Eli under the pretense of winning games in 2019. Now go win games.
RE: RE: It really is frightening how Sumur misuses SB  
bw in dc : 10/13/2019 9:46 pm : link
In comment 14627187 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
In comment 14626661 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


As a fan I notice it's much easier for a defender to tackle SB near the sidelines, and zero in with a hard hit. Meanwhile defenders are like headless chickens in the middle of the field. Of course Shemur constantly sends SB out to the flats like he's Tom Rathman to get his ankle mangled.



So now we’re blaming Shurmur for SB getting hurt, I don’t like Shurmur but that is just ridiculous.


It is. And it's intellectually dishonest.

Gettleman stocked the team with the revamped OL this year. And SB has essentially played a game and a half behind it. Last year, I'm not sure what Shurmur/SB was suppose to do with the blocking dummies courtesy of Gettleman.

Here's a better way to criticize Shurmur - the hiring of Hal Hunter.
Wins in the division.  
St. Jimmy : 10/13/2019 9:49 pm : link
It is weak. Show something has changed.
RE: So tired of “I want to see improvement”  
Leg of Theismann : 10/13/2019 10:28 pm : link
In comment 14626933 WillVAB said:
Quote:
I want to see them win the division. It’s there for the taking. The Giants have four division games left plus winnable games against AZ, MIA, DET, and NYJ. That’s 10 wins. Go take them and stop making excuses.


Did you happen to catch the game week 1 in Dallas? This division sure isn't all that good but NYG got their asses handed to them by the Cowboys. I know we'll have Jones in game 2 but expecting them to go 4-0 in their remaining division games (including sweeping the Eagles who swept NYG in 2018) is asking quite a bit from a team that's has a record of 10-28 since 2017. No excuses are being made, the team just isn't all that good. Dallas and Philly aren't great relative to the rest of the NFL but they're certainly better than the Giants from a talent perspective.
Leg...  
bw in dc : 10/13/2019 10:36 pm : link
A shift seems to be occurring at BBI. Suddenly, it's not a talent problem. The "Talent Fairy" has arrived over night to stock our shelves with all these wonderful players. Now it's a coaching issue. And our coaches aren't able to assemble all of this great talent to get these great results. Meanwhile, the health of the players is conveniently overlooked...

I'm not sure which games these posters are watching, especially on the defensive side of the ball or the talent on other teams, but I may have to start re-watching our games even more closely. I seem to be missing all of these tremendous difference makers on defense...
RE: RE: So tired of “I want to see improvement”  
WillVAB : 10/13/2019 10:55 pm : link
In comment 14627464 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14626933 WillVAB said:


Quote:


I want to see them win the division. It’s there for the taking. The Giants have four division games left plus winnable games against AZ, MIA, DET, and NYJ. That’s 10 wins. Go take them and stop making excuses.



Did you happen to catch the game week 1 in Dallas? This division sure isn't all that good but NYG got their asses handed to them by the Cowboys. I know we'll have Jones in game 2 but expecting them to go 4-0 in their remaining division games (including sweeping the Eagles who swept NYG in 2018) is asking quite a bit from a team that's has a record of 10-28 since 2017. No excuses are being made, the team just isn't all that good. Dallas and Philly aren't great relative to the rest of the NFL but they're certainly better than the Giants from a talent perspective.


If the Jets have enough talent to beat Dallas the Giants surely do.

Philly is literally getting torched every week by opposing WRs outside of last week when they faced a QB who’s no longer in the NFL.

The Giants aren’t in the NFCW or AFCE. They’re one game out vs some very flawed teams. This division may be as bad as the AFCN.

The Giants aren’t a talent laden roster but they’re talented enough to win this division this year if the coaching staff starts earning their paychecks.
