What are you looking to see the next 10 games? Sean : 10/13/2019 10:00 am

The remaining schedule has games which should be winnable or at least competitive:



ARI

@DET

@NYJ

MIA

@WSH



I’d still like to see them play hard & compete in the other games. If this team can’t improve from 5-11 (even with Jones starting), that’s a massive disappointment in my opinion.



For me, it’s all about Jones development in addition to seeing the other rookies continue to improve.



Personally, I’m ready to move on from Shurmur. I don’t see him as anything more than an OC - what’s the point of wasting 2020? I’m 100% moving on if this team wins 4-5 games and is picking top 5.



By no means do I expect playoffs, but seeing this team playing hard & improving each week while going 7-9 would give me a lot of hope for 2020.