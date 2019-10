What are you looking to see the next 10 games? Sean : 10/13/2019 10:00 am

The remaining schedule has games which should be winnable or at least competitive:



ARI

@DET

@NYJ

MIA

@WSH



Iíd still like to see them play hard & compete in the other games. If this team canít improve from 5-11 (even with Jones starting), thatís a massive disappointment in my opinion.



For me, itís all about Jones development in addition to seeing the other rookies continue to improve.



Personally, Iím ready to move on from Shurmur. I donít see him as anything more than an OC - whatís the point of wasting 2020? Iím 100% moving on if this team wins 4-5 games and is picking top 5.



By no means do I expect playoffs, but seeing this team playing hard & improving each week while going 7-9 would give me a lot of hope for 2020.