New York Giants - Arizona Cardinals Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:46 pm
Clean  
thrunthrublue : 4:06 pm : link
House, from d.g......on down.
RE: 7 sacks  
WillVAB : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14636222 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
But thank god for dave "hog mollies".


Yep. So thankful for the drafting of Baker, Ballentine, and Love. The Giants could’ve drafted Cody Ford in round 2 without trading up.

Fuck this team
RE: Might not win another game before the bye.  
FStubbs : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14636254 bc4life said:
Quote:
2-7. Not unreasonable to predict 4 wins this year.


And we'd be 0-9 if not for a missed chip shot field goal and Dwayne Haskins.
Shurmur is awful  
Justlurking : 4:06 pm : link
And the O-Line is a disgrace.
...  
BleedBlue : 4:06 pm : link
anyone with eyes know the OL sucks...he was under pressure all day. pathetic.

Sad thing is that  
darren in pdx : 4:07 pm : link
these last three games were all winnable. Don't know if that's a good sign or a bad sign moving onto next year. Pretty much lost all confidence in the coaching staff now.
RE: Dave Brown  
Rflairr : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636227 PaulN said:
Quote:
The second coming, instead of Darnold.


8 sacks. And his running saved them from more
RE: Gettleman built an OL worse  
cokeduplt : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636242 jcn56 said:
Quote:
than Reese. Can't protect a mobile QB for shit.



Yea that’s not true but they’re not much better
Probably should think about OL with our early 1st Round  
Jimmy Googs : 4:07 pm : link
pick next year...
7-16 for the current regime  
Go Terps : 4:07 pm : link
What a fucking joke.
RE: RE: Eli  
Joey from GlenCove : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636262 Default said:
Quote:
In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.


Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic
RE: Sad thing is that  
Rflairr : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636284 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
these last three games were all winnable. Don't know if that's a good sign or a bad sign moving onto next year. Pretty much lost all confidence in the coaching staff now.


Sign of a bad coaching staff
RE: 7-16 for the current regime  
mphbullet36 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636292 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What a fucking joke.


they aren't winning any of the next 6 either lmao
RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
crick n NC : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:
Quote:
But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH


Eh, he's not a bust, but there are some real ball security issues as well as pocket presence.
RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:
Quote:
But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH


Don’t forget all the drops
RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
NYPanos : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:
Quote:
But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH


Too early to say he is a bust BUT he did a bunch of questionable things. If they don’t get corrected and comes next year with the same mistakes then it will be an issue.
RE: RE: RE: Eli  
BleedBlue : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic


GTFOH. eli in the rain wins this? jones ran for 2 first downs that eli would have gotten sacked on. youre nuts. eli is done dude
that's  
MookGiants : 4:09 pm : link
pretty close to rock bottom for the Giants franchise. This Cardinals team is absolutely awful and they came in here and absolutely manhandled the Giants.

Shurmur is a total zero. If they bring him back next year then they deserve to continue losing at an insane clip.

Gettleman's "rebuild" of the offensive line doesn't look so hot. He has 1 building block, another decent player, the most overpaid LT in the sport, and two awful players. And zero depth.

RE: Jones coughing up the ball is a definite problem now.  
81_Great_Dane : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14636225 FStubbs said:
Quote:
They need to work with him on that this week. Rain or no rain, you hit him and he coughs up the ball. He's been doing this the last few weeks.
Yup. If he can't fix that, he can't play in this league.

Just remembering though that the whole point of this season is to have him learn stuff like that. He's a rookie, he's gonna play like a rookie. My problem is that right now, he's not correcting his mistakes. That concerns me.
it all starts up front  
bc4life : 4:09 pm : link
OL ought to give their checks back this week.

RE: RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
AndyMilligan : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14636300 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:


Quote:


But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH



Eh, he's not a bust, but there are some real ball security issues as well as pocket presence.


management needs to have its eyes open. I'm still hopeful about DJ but there is a non-zero chance he is not the answer.
RE: Clean  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14636266 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
House, from d.g......on down.

Need to clean house with owners. Two wco system coaches in a row.
RE: RE: RE: Eli  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic


Just wondering why you would think that. Is it Eli's amazing record the last 2 years?
RE: RE: RE: Eli  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:

Eli would have been sacked 12 times at least!!


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic
RE: RE: 7 sacks  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14636268 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14636222 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


But thank god for dave "hog mollies".



Yep. So thankful for the drafting of Baker, Ballentine, and Love. The Giants could’ve drafted Cody Ford in round 2 without trading up.

Fuck this team


When you include Beal, that’s 6 picks in the 2019 draft used on 4 DBs. And he didn’t draft an OL until the 7th. Just terrible.
RE: RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
PhiPsi125 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14636300 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:


Quote:


But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH



Eh, he's not a bust, but there are some real ball security issues as well as pocket presence.


That’s gonna happen when your offensive weapons and OL are as bad as the Giants have. It’s amazing that Jones wasn’t hurt this game.
.  
MOOPS : 4:11 pm : link
the phrases "8 sacks"  
bc4life : 4:11 pm : link
and "Jones is a bust" do not belong in same sentence
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli  
Joey from GlenCove : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14636316 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:


Quote:


In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic



GTFOH. eli in the rain wins this? jones ran for 2 first downs that eli would have gotten sacked on. youre nuts. eli is done dude


Eli’s never played in the rain. Shit you’re right. My bad. Maybe he fumbles 6 times.
RE: RE: RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
crick n NC : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14636359 PhiPsi125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14636300 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:


Quote:


But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH



Eh, he's not a bust, but there are some real ball security issues as well as pocket presence.



That’s gonna happen when your offensive weapons and OL are as bad as the Giants have. It’s amazing that Jones wasn’t hurt this game.

Not fumbling five times c'mon
This team really needs to  
bc4life : 4:13 pm : link
hire a proven scout just for OL. My God - since Snee - we have only one decent pick in Hernandez. That's over a decade of drafts
RE: Shurmur is awful  
Eman11 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14636274 Justlurking said:
Quote:
And the O-Line is a disgrace.


Scariest part of this is we were coming off a Thursday night game with more than the normal time to plan, and the Cards had to travel here!
Losing at home...  
bw in dc : 4:13 pm : link
to Kliff Kingsbury and Herve Villechaize at QB - a team traveling east for a 1pm game - is embarrassing.

Positives?  
Gruber : 4:14 pm : link
Are there any positives at all from today’s game?
And I don’t mean negative lessons learned, e.g. that we need a new head coach.
How much does OL  
bc4life : 4:14 pm : link
coaching have to do with it?
This team sucks EVERYWHERE!!!  
Marty866b : 4:15 pm : link
But it is still the offensive line that is the biggest problem. Eight sacks with three holding penalties and our quarterback hurried or hit on just about every throw. Shurmur and this staff are awful but this is Dave Gettleman's team. Isn't this the guy that said priority number 1 is to fix the o-line? He has signed two players(one to a HUGE contract),traded for another, and used a very high(#2 in the round)to pick another. The result? You guys know what it is. Gettleman is a disaster. Posters here rave about his draft picks. Give me a break. Barkley is great but a very debatable selection. Hindsight is 20/20 but the choice should have been Nelson or Darnold. The rest of his picks? Who knows? I haven't seen many impact plays by his draft picks. We can't fire Mara but IMO, everyone else needs to go. we are 2-5,and should be 1-6 but wither way, this team won't win more then 5 games, if that. Sound familiar?
RE: Positives?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14636415 Gruber said:
Quote:
Are there any positives at all from today’s game?


Barkley isn't dead.
RE: How much does OL  
bw in dc : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14636416 bc4life said:
Quote:
coaching have to do with it?


Hey, I've been questioning the hiring of Hal Hunter since he was hired.

He should have his entry card confiscated immediately.
So let’s see. The DC goes after the season. The HC after next year.  
Jim in Hoboken : 4:19 pm : link
Then the GM the year after. Hopefully we will know about the QB in 3 more year. Barkley will be 27 by then.....

I really wish the Maras would just go away.
Shurmur claimed on post game  
Dave on the UWS : 4:21 pm : link
that DJ audibles to that draw play to Saquon. Maybe his original play call sucked.
RE: Positives?  
Eman11 : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14636415 Gruber said:
Quote:
Are there any positives at all from today’s game?
And I don’t mean negative lessons learned, e.g. that we need a new head coach.


Baker at CB. The kid is a player and we hardly see him or hear his name called lately.
RE: So let’s see. The DC goes after the season. The HC after next year.  
NYPanos : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14636485 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Then the GM the year after. Hopefully we will know about the QB in 3 more year. Barkley will be 27 by then.....

I really wish the Maras would just go away.


Agreed
RE: RE: RE: Eli  
Default : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic


And you’re not living in reality. SMD
RE: RE: RE: Eli  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14636294 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
In comment 14636262 Default said:


Quote:


In comment 14636224 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is the common denominator.



Oh shut the fuck up.
They get shutout with Eli starting.



Disagree I think Eli wins this... and wow you’re pathetic


Yeah, Eli's really done well the past couple of years with a bad OL and facing a strong pass rush.
BW is right  
Dave on the UWS : 4:25 pm : link
Don’t see Hernandez progressing, Or Halapio. The tackles are helpless and they STILL can’t handle a stunt. Screams “shitty”!coaching.
RE: So let’s see. The DC goes after the season. The HC after next year.  
Eman11 : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 14636485 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Then the GM the year after. Hopefully we will know about the QB in 3 more year. Barkley will be 27 by then.....

I really wish the Maras would just go away.


If we have to live through PS next year too I'm not sure I'll make it through. Good thing my life insurance is paid up and my kids and grand kids will be able to enjoy the Giants future coach.
RE: RE: RE: 8 sacks. Getting hit all day long with zero time to throw.  
Eman11 : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14636329 AndyMilligan said:
Quote:
In comment 14636300 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 14636259 PhiPsi125 said:


Quote:


But I’m sure we’ll get a ton of shit threads this week about how DJ is a bust.

SMH



Eh, he's not a bust, but there are some real ball security issues as well as pocket presence.



management needs to have its eyes open. I'm still hopeful about DJ but there is a non-zero chance he is not the answer.


Can you repost that in English so we can understand what the hell you're trying to say? I get the first part about management but after that it's kinda tough
RE: the phrases  
Big_N : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14636368 bc4life said:
Quote:
and "Jones is a bust" do not belong in same sentence


CB blitz never even saw it coming .... in a pro league!
Do you remember when franchise QBs  
Big_N : 4:34 pm : link
lost their starting jobs when the team goes on to win like 10 games in a row without them; like when Tim Tebow got the start and held it when he took his team to the playoffs. Or like when Brady got the nod over Bledsoe. This team still is horrible without Eli. 2-4 now. 2-3 with Jones. I like how evryone is like well "you have to get this guy some help out there" like it was OK to waste prime Eli on a shit team?
At this point...  
BlueManCrew : 4:40 pm : link
We should spend some assets on an o line change. Not so we can be competitive, but to keep jones healthy. He’s going to end up like Carr in Texas.
