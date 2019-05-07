Pat Shurmur might be even worse than Ben McAdoo.

maybe if you suck as a head coach. you should maybe not also call plays. How bout do one thing even ok before you extend your responsibilities. Shurmur should not be calling plays. McAdoo shouldn’t have either. And Mara should force an OC to call plays and just let the head coach be a head coach. Dual responsibilities is clearly not working.
That Shurmur quote seems like another jab at the media
Threw the won loss record out the door when they made the decision to start rookie QB ..... offensive line is terrible they better try moving Jones around with options to run ..... they will be lucky to win 2 more games !
Don’t insult McAdoo putting them in the same sentence.
Can't credit McAdoo for 11-5. The defense carried the offense and McAdoo was supposed to be an offensive guru (like Shurmur). The whole offensive game plan was to throw to Odell and hope he breaked one.
Our current game plan is to hand it off to Barkley and hope he breaks one.
The offensive line has better players, but it looks just as bad. I'm having trouble believing Solder is just as bad as Erik Flowers, and Remmers is just as bad as Bobby Hart. Zeitler has to be better than John Jerry. So why does the line look the same?
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.
Remer and Zeigler just stood their as Jones waltzed passed him like he was a ghost.
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.
You want Betcher as the head coach???? His soft zone at the beginning of the game made it next to impossible for the Cardinals to not convert third downs. Once again the Giants' opponent scored the first several times they had the ball.
3rd and 18 from around their own 30, they run. They get 3 yards and go for it on 4th and 15 with 2 timeouts left. If you were willing to go for it on 4th and 15, why the fuck would you call a give up play on 3rd and 18? Why wouldn't you pass? And if you were running on 3rd and 18 why wouldn't you punt? WTF? I've never seen anything like this.
Even though I hate the idea of a HC calling plays. Even though he has made some play calls that are indefensible. Even though he wont give DJ the ability to call an audible at the line OR a time out.
It's over. He is awful. These guys played their balls off and were not put in a position to win by Pat or Bettcher. They have to go. There are worse coaches in the league vut these guys have a ceiling of 8-8, maybe 10-6 with a perfect roster. They. Just. Cant. Cut. It.
out coached by a failure of a college coach. Thats all that needs to be said.
Ah college is a different animal where there is no cap and Texas Tech isn’t a sexy player destination compared to other teams in the conference.
Well we need to hire the next college guy fired because a wet paper sack couldn't do any worse here.
When will this lunacy end...
@KimJonesSports
·
1m
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. “Wanted to keep Saquon involved.” #AZvsNYG
He is a career loser.
out coached by a failure of a college coach. Thats all that needs to be said.
He won’t do anything as an NFL either that’s how bad Shurmur is
Ah college is a different animal where there is no cap and Texas Tech isn’t a sexy player destination compared to other teams in the conference.
And they had a FF draft, with Pugh lead 3 rushing TD attack, and Suggs finding the fountain of youth.
It’s been nice knowing you.
1964-1980.
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.
Just clueless
Handley, Reeves, Fassell, Mcadoo, and Shemur are left and middle side. Standard gaussian probability distribution. Welcome to year 4 of coaching hell.
Why DE we fire TC again?
Saying he's a headless chicken is an insult to headless chicken. A 12 year old playing Madden wouldn't make those skin crawling calls.
...Contrary to the popular forecast for Pat Shurmur, the numerics are very simple:
(1) Seven wins or more and he'll definitely be back next season;
(2) Five to six wins 50% chance he's here;
(3) Four wins or less he is gone.
The narrative about giving Daniel Jones a consistent coaching presence is a false one IMO. This is much more about whether or not Pat Shurmur can lead an NFL team.
Four wins this season would make him 19-46 as a Head Coach. And that makes him a goner with zero chance he'll ever get a Head Coaching job again in the NFL.
Remer and Zeigler just stood their as Jones waltzed passed him like he was a ghost.
Lol how about running a better play for him
maybe if you suck as a head coach. you should maybe not also call plays. How bout do one thing even ok before you extend your responsibilities. Shurmur should not be calling plays. McAdoo shouldn’t have either. And Mara should force an OC to call plays and just let the head coach be a head coach. Dual responsibilities is clearly not working.
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.
You want Betcher as the head coach???? His soft zone at the beginning of the game made it next to impossible for the Cardinals to not convert third downs. Once again the Giants' opponent scored the first several times they had the ball.
He was Gettleman's hire.
Chalk up another great free agent signing to DG. Maybe a HC that isn't a retread might be more like a draft pick for him.
Uhoh.
Even if we do not win another game this year, they will give Shurmur the rookie QB excuse and he will be back next season.
Pat Shurmur seems like a nice guy who is out of his depth.
James Bettcher has been a disaster here.
Mike Shula?
Only Thomas McGaughey seems to be doing a good job.
Pat Shurmur seems like a nice guy who is out of his depth.
...but he is an adult Eric
Even if we do not win another game this year, they will give Shurmur the rookie QB excuse and he will be back next season.
While generally I'd agree, but this is DG's legacy and there is no way he can be happy with the mistakes a FOURTH year head coach is making and I'm sure Mara will defer to him.
I think MacAdoo wins today
Meanwhile, in games where Saquon is killing it, he doesn't play him and has an excuse for that too.
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. “Wanted to keep Saquon involved.” #AZvsNYG
Meanwhile, in games where Saquon is killing it, he doesn't play him and has an excuse for that too.
Doesn't give him the ball rather.
Handley, Reeves, Fassell, Mcadoo, and Shemur are left and middle side. Standard gaussian probability distribution. Welcome to year 4 of coaching hell.
Why DE we fire TC again?
We’re not allowed to ask that scary question. Yea, things have gone so well here since January 2016......
It's over. He is awful. These guys played their balls off and were not put in a position to win by Pat or Bettcher. They have to go. There are worse coaches in the league vut these guys have a ceiling of 8-8, maybe 10-6 with a perfect roster. They. Just. Cant. Cut. It.