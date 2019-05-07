Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Pat Shurmur might be even worse than Ben McAdoo.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:07 pm
What a horrible, horrible head coach. Just inept in all facets of the game. Go Terps was 100% right about this dude: he's a loser head coach. He sucked in Cleveland & he sucks here.
That 4th qtr proved it for me. He is clueless.  
Blue21 : 4:15 pm : link
I have refrained in the pst from saying anything negative about him but today sealed the deal.
broadbandz : 4:15 pm : link
out coached by a failure of a college coach. Thats all that needs to be said.



Well we need to hire the next college guy fired because a wet paper sack couldn't do any worse here.
DG’s great roster going to waste  
Vanzetti : 4:15 pm : link
McAdoo lost the team but at least he understood game management  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:15 pm : link
This team needs a young head coach. Let's get Salah, hopefully DG isn't prejudiced against him. He's the next great one.
McAdoo is starting to look...  
bw in dc : 4:15 pm : link
like Don Shula compared to this Shurmur.

When will this lunacy end...
bc4life : 4:15 pm : link
But, two years of OL building is this the product they put out against the friggin Cards?
WTF...?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:15 pm : link
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. “Wanted to keep Saquon involved.” #AZvsNYG
This puts Pat Shurmur at a 17-39 career record...  
moespree : 4:15 pm : link
If he went 12-4 for 3 seasons in a row that'd only make him a 53-51 coach.

He is a career loser.
If he isn't he's close.  
Blue21 : 4:16 pm : link
Pat Shurmur blaming everything but himself.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:16 pm : link
Textbook loser.
cokeduplt : 4:17 pm : link
He won’t do anything as an NFL either that’s how bad Shurmur is


Ah college is a different animal where there is no cap and Texas Tech isn’t a sexy player destination compared to other teams in the conference.
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:17 pm : link
out coached by a failure of a college coach. Thats all that needs to be said.

And they had a FF draft, with Pugh lead 3 rushing TD attack, and Suggs finding the fountain of youth.
He's not even a passable OC,let alone a HC  
TheMick7 : 4:18 pm : link
It boggles the mind to watch him not make the right play calls,not manage the clock,misuse timeouts & generally,just suck!!!
Azul Grande : 4:18 pm : link
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. "Wanted to keep Saquon involved." #AZvsNYG


It’s been nice knowing you.

The entire organization is a complete mess  
RELICDOA : 4:18 pm : link
Another year of non competitive football. Year over in mid Oct!!! Worse stretch of Giants football in a very long time.
steve_in_philly : 4:18 pm : link
maybe if you suck as a head coach. you should maybe not also call plays. How bout do one thing even ok before you extend your responsibilities. Shurmur should not be calling plays. McAdoo shouldn’t have either. And Mara should force an OC to call plays and just let the head coach be a head coach. Dual responsibilities is clearly not working.
bceagle05 : 4:20 pm : link
regarding Barkley's touches. We're coached by a fucking child.
NikkiMac : 4:20 pm : link
Threw the won loss record out the door when they made the decision to start rookie QB ..... offensive line is terrible they better try moving Jones around with options to run ..... they will be lucky to win 2 more games !
FStubbs : 4:20 pm : link
Can't credit McAdoo for 11-5. The defense carried the offense and McAdoo was supposed to be an offensive guru (like Shurmur). The whole offensive game plan was to throw to Odell and hope he breaked one.


Our current game plan is to hand it off to Barkley and hope he breaks one.

The offensive line has better players, but it looks just as bad. I'm having trouble believing Solder is just as bad as Erik Flowers, and Remmers is just as bad as Bobby Hart. Zeitler has to be better than John Jerry. So why does the line look the same?
M.S. : 4:21 pm : link
Another year of non competitive football. Year over in mid Oct!!! Worse stretch of Giants football in a very long time.

1964-1980.
Sammo85 : 4:22 pm : link
is going to kill Shurmur and the Giants tomorrow for good reason (and because he picked them for his weekly picks and probably lost good money betting on them).
RUNYG : 4:22 pm : link
And then going for it on 4th and 15. Just a clueless moron. Absolutely ridiculous play calling.
broadbandz : 4:23 pm : link
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.
Les in TO : 4:24 pm : link
In 4 seasons. Mcadoo needed to go but his 2016 was better than anything on Shurmur’s CV as a HC

Just clueless
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:25 pm : link
Are on the far right of the bell curve.

Handley, Reeves, Fassell, Mcadoo, and Shemur are left and middle side. Standard gaussian probability distribution. Welcome to year 4 of coaching hell.

Why DE we fire TC again?
St. Jimmy : 4:25 pm : link
room. Also found McAdoo as the next offensive genius.
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:26 pm : link
And then going for it on 4th and 15. Just a clueless moron. Absolutely ridiculous play calling.

Saying he's a headless chicken is an insult to headless chicken. A 12 year old playing Madden wouldn't make those skin crawling calls.
M.S. : 4:27 pm : link

...Contrary to the popular forecast for Pat Shurmur, the numerics are very simple:

(1) Seven wins or more and he'll definitely be back next season;

(2) Five to six wins 50% chance he's here;

(3) Four wins or less he is gone.

The narrative about giving Daniel Jones a consistent coaching presence is a false one IMO. This is much more about whether or not Pat Shurmur can lead an NFL team.

Four wins this season would make him 19-46 as a Head Coach. And that makes him a goner with zero chance he'll ever get a Head Coaching job again in the NFL.
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:28 pm : link
Our current game plan is to hand it off to Barkley and hope he breaks one.

The offensive line has better players, but it looks just as bad. I'm having trouble believing Solder is just as bad as Erik Flowers, and Remmers is just as bad as Bobby Hart. Zeitler has to be better than John Jerry. So why does the line look the same?

Remer and Zeigler just stood their as Jones waltzed passed him like he was a ghost.
CMicks3110 : 4:29 pm : link
is in the middle. He wasn't a bad coach. He did have two very good coordinators though --- Peyton and Fox.
Nine-Tails : 4:35 pm : link
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. "Wanted to keep Saquon involved." #AZvsNYG


Lol how about running a better play for him
Dave on the UWS : 4:45 pm : link
successful HEaD coach is hiring the right people as your coordinators and position coaches. Thee only guy who looks like he can coach is the ST coordinator. Everyone else is a waste of time.
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5:13 pm : link
Shurmur should be fired monday, let Bettcher become the intirm coach and let mike call the plays the rest of the year. Then go out and hire a real coach this off-season. Not a career loser.


You want Betcher as the head coach???? His soft zone at the beginning of the game made it next to impossible for the Cardinals to not convert third downs. Once again the Giants' opponent scored the first several times they had the ball.
Gatorade Dunk : 5:29 pm : link
Another fantastic hire by clueless Mara.

He was Gettleman's hire.

Chalk up another great free agent signing to DG. Maybe a HC that isn't a retread might be more like a draft pick for him.
Danny Kanell : 5:31 pm : link
He’s the worst head coach in my lifetime. I’m 42. He’s worse than Ray Handley.
Fuck this guy  
WillVAB : 5:35 pm : link
He will never win a SB so what’s the point of having him as HC
idiotsavant : 5:45 pm : link
Whom a number of you guys roundly laughed at, as a coaching prospect, during that same hc search .

Uhoh.
EricJ : 5:58 pm : link
then you just dont know the Giants' franchise. You need to screw up for quite a few years before you lose a head coaching job with this organization.

Even if we do not win another game this year, they will give Shurmur the rookie QB excuse and he will be back next season.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:04 pm : link
The coaching situation is not good.

Pat Shurmur seems like a nice guy who is out of his depth.

James Bettcher has been a disaster here.

Mike Shula?

Only Thomas McGaughey seems to be doing a good job.
PatersonPlank : 6:06 pm : link
They all suck though
EricJ : 6:08 pm : link
The coaching situation is not good.

Pat Shurmur seems like a nice guy who is out of his depth.


...but he is an adult Eric
Zeke's Alibi : 6:30 pm : link
then you just dont know the Giants' franchise. You need to screw up for quite a few years before you lose a head coaching job with this organization.

Even if we do not win another game this year, they will give Shurmur the rookie QB excuse and he will be back next season.


While generally I'd agree, but this is DG's legacy and there is no way he can be happy with the mistakes a FOURTH year head coach is making and I'm sure Mara will defer to him.
D-Rod : 6:32 pm : link
but Macadoo isn't better
broadbandz : 6:43 pm : link
but Macadoo isn't better


I think MacAdoo wins today
BestFeature : 6:52 pm : link
3rd and 18 from around their own 30, they run. They get 3 yards and go for it on 4th and 15 with 2 timeouts left. If you were willing to go for it on 4th and 15, why the fuck would you call a give up play on 3rd and 18? Why wouldn't you pass? And if you were running on 3rd and 18 why wouldn't you punt? WTF? I've never seen anything like this.
BestFeature : 6:55 pm : link
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. "Wanted to keep Saquon involved." #AZvsNYG


Meanwhile, in games where Saquon is killing it, he doesn't play him and has an excuse for that too.
BestFeature : 6:55 pm : link
3rd & 18: Pat Shurmur blames execution not play call. "Wanted to keep Saquon involved." #AZvsNYG



Meanwhile, in games where Saquon is killing it, he doesn't play him and has an excuse for that too.


Doesn't give him the ball rather.
djm : 7:09 pm : link
Are on the far right of the bell curve.

Handley, Reeves, Fassell, Mcadoo, and Shemur are left and middle side. Standard gaussian probability distribution. Welcome to year 4 of coaching hell.

Why DE we fire TC again?

Why DE we fire TC again?


We’re not allowed to ask that scary question. Yea, things have gone so well here since January 2016......
Mike from SI : 7:11 pm : link
and intended to make a similar point. As far as designing an offensive system, I give Shurmur a slight edge. In terms of play-calling, McAdoo is probably better by a decent margin.

Prude : 7:25 pm : link
Even though I hate the idea of a HC calling plays. Even though he has made some play calls that are indefensible. Even though he wont give DJ the ability to call an audible at the line OR a time out.

It's over. He is awful. These guys played their balls off and were not put in a position to win by Pat or Bettcher. They have to go. There are worse coaches in the league vut these guys have a ceiling of 8-8, maybe 10-6 with a perfect roster. They. Just. Cant. Cut. It.
