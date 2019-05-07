Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who's on your wish list for HC?

jgambrosio : 4:15 pm
Just wondering what the consensus would be out there.

As I mentioned in the postgame, Shurmur hoodwinked a lot of people by winning a few games in Cleveland while the coaches around him couldn't manage to. I doubt our ownership has the gall to can him with a rookie QB starting most of the year unfortunately...

Bill Cowher? I kid...
It will be very  
MookGiants : 4:16 pm : link
hard to find a worse head coach than Shurmur. At this point I'd take anyone as long as that loser is gone
Kris Richard...  
Capt. Don : 4:17 pm : link
.
Matt Rhuhle  
jlukes : 4:18 pm : link
Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season
Could see it being Matt Rhule  
Sean : 4:18 pm : link
.
RE: Matt Rhuhle  
Sean : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14636463 jlukes said:
Quote:
Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season


Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?
It's a legitimate topic for this Forum  
81_Great_Dane : 4:18 pm : link
but I don't think any coaching change is coming until after the 2020 season, at the earliest.
Matt Rhule  
pa_giant_fan : 4:18 pm : link
.
Lincoln Riley  
Breeze_94 : 4:19 pm : link
.
I don’t have names list yet  
Sammo85 : 4:19 pm : link
But the philosophy of finding a HC needs to be a bit more than just finding offensive QB gurus. Find a guy who wants to build a program and coach and let him find the expertise for his staff.

The Giants are an organizational and philosophical mess in the same breath. That’s hard to do and hard to clean up. Jets aren’t much better right now but they might be much closer than us to even accidentally getting things in better shape.
Can someone tell me Shurmurs  
Breeze_94 : 4:19 pm : link
career record?
Need to call...  
bw in dc : 4:19 pm : link
Ryan Day.
Matt Rhule  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:20 pm : link
Linebacker at Penn State. Has got Baylor at 7-0. Coughlin had him for a year. Has impressive coaching background.

Beginning of season I would have said he  
bc4life : 4:20 pm : link
gets another year or two. But after today - he better right the ship or he will get canned before season's end.
Lincoln Riley would be #1  
Anakim : 4:20 pm : link
But I don't see him leaving Oklahoma and I don't see Mara hiring him
Matt Ruehle and David Shaw  
Rflairr : 4:20 pm : link
.
WHos  
cokeduplt : 4:20 pm : link
The 49ers defensive coordinator?
Ryan Day?  
Marty866b : 4:21 pm : link
Good call by that poster. Need to hire a new GM to hire his coach. Gettleman had his chance and chose Shurmur. Both need to go.
RE: RE: Matt Rhuhle  
81_Great_Dane : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 14636472 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14636463 jlukes said:


Quote:


Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season



Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?
I think this season is all about Jones' development. If they go 4-12 and Jones is terrible, anything is possible, but I think Shurmur's going to be evaluated according to how Jones looks, not strictly by wins in 2019.

So far, that's not encouraging.
If Mike Tomlin shakes loose  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 4:21 pm : link
In Pittsburgh I would love to bring him in here.

I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.
It doesn't matter if Gettleman is still the GM  
Go Terps : 4:21 pm : link
.
RE: Beginning of season I would have said he  
Mdgiantsfan : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14636492 bc4life said:
Quote:
gets another year or two. But after today - he better right the ship or he will get canned before season's end.


Yeah me too. If things don’t take a positive turn, it’s time to find a new head man for next season!
Offer Belichick control of everything.  
Mr. Bungle : 4:23 pm : link
I'm serious. Maybe he'd consider it.
RE: RE: Matt Rhuhle  
cokeduplt : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14636472 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14636463 jlukes said:


Quote:


Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season



Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?


They’ll blame it having a rookie Qb
David Shaw...  
bw in dc : 4:23 pm : link
LOFL. We're seeing his ancient approach to offense go down the drain these last few years.

Once Chip Kelly gets his recruiting rolling, Urban Meyer takes the SC job and Herm Edwards adds more talent at ASU, David Shaw won't sniff a PAC12 title ever again...
RE: It doesn't matter if Gettleman is still the GM  
jgambrosio : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14636514 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


I don't think Gettleman is that stubborn or stupid. We know it's his way or the highway, but I doubt he wants this team to win any less than us. I think it will depend on the Maras and whether they want a the perception of a coaching carousel.
Call me crazy, but if the Cowboys finally can Jason Garrett, I'd bring  
Anakim : 4:24 pm : link
him back. Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are intriguing. IDK if David Shaw leaves. Hell no to Jim Harbaugh or Marvin Lewis.




Ah, who the fuck am I kidding? John Fox will probably be the next HC of the NY Football Giants
RE: If Mike Tomlin shakes loose  
bigbluescot : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14636510 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In Pittsburgh I would love to bring him in here.

I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.


If Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh then that'll be the pick, because the Rooney's are family, and Mara runs this like a local family hardware shop.
Mike McCarthy  
ryanmkeane : 4:25 pm : link
this team needs leadership and someone who has a Super Bowl resume.
Matt Rhule.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:25 pm : link
Or Lincoln Riley.

Anyways, I expect Shurmur to be our coach in '20 because Mara is an inept buffoon.
RE: WHos  
Anakim : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14636501 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
The 49ers defensive coordinator?


Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him
RE: RE: RE: Matt Rhuhle  
81_Great_Dane : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 14636537 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
They’ll blame it having a rookie Qb
Well, they DO have a rookie QB. But I'm not seeing DJ correcting his ball security problems. If Shurmur's the guy he's supposed to be, DJ should improve on that.
I’d make a call to BB  
PetesHereNow : 4:26 pm : link
Brady might retire. We could coax BB back to a coach/GM
total control type thing.

If that does not work, a defense oriented coach would be my preference.
The Giants need to get Jones as far away  
arniefez : 4:27 pm : link
From Shurmur as quickly as possible. Jones has no idea what he’s looking at and is going to get killed before this season is over.
RE: Mike McCarthy  
Rflairr : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 14636552 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
this team needs leadership and someone who has a Super Bowl resume.


Haven’t you had enough of this WCO shit?
Mara's going to be like  
Anakim : 4:29 pm : link
"I tried someone who didn't have Giants ties and look where we are. I'm going with John Fox!"
Uh, Lincoln Riley...  
bw in dc : 4:30 pm : link
is making $6M per year in Norman.

No way (1) Jints Central comes close to that compensation and (2) no way Riley considers coming to the Baghdad of the NFL when he'll have much better options elsewhere...like, for example, staying in Norman.
RE: Offer Belichick control of everything.  
Nine-Tails : 4:32 pm : link
In comment 14636534 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
I'm serious. Maybe he'd consider it.


full court press. But I don't see Mara doing this
Bill  
Bill in UT : 4:33 pm : link
Parcells
RE: RE: WHos  
bw in dc : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14636560 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14636501 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


The 49ers defensive coordinator?



Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him


I don't get the intrigue with Saleh. He's coaching a very talented, stacked defense. A lot of DC could coach that team. I'm very dubious about his bonafides...
RE: Mara's going to be like  
Nine-Tails : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14636595 Anakim said:
Quote:
"I tried someone who didn't have Giants ties and look where we are. I'm going with John Fox!"


Well that's still better than Shurmur
RE: RE: Mara's going to be like  
Anakim : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14636634 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14636595 Anakim said:


Quote:


"I tried someone who didn't have Giants ties and look where we are. I'm going with John Fox!"



Well that's still better than Shurmur


Well yes, but I'd like a major upgrade, not a slight upgrade
We're screwed  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:34 pm : link
even Hue Jackson wanted no part of this shitty org.
Salah, Rhule, Harbaugh  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:34 pm : link
I'd love Salah but I'm not sure how DG is going to feel about him
I’m going all out and say  
prdave73 : 4:38 pm : link
Shurmur tone of the worst coach Giants have hired. He is even worse then Mcadoo?! That’s bad...
College ranks?  
short lease : 4:56 pm : link

David Shaw, Stanford University.

But, I heard in an interview that he is not going anywhere. His children are in their early teens and he doesn't want to disrupt their childhood.

And, Stanford takes good care of him anyway.
RE: Matt Rhuhle  
jeff57 : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14636463 jlukes said:
Quote:
Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season


Shurmur will be fired unless they have a miracle turn around.
RE: RE: RE: WHos  
NINEster : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14636633 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14636560 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14636501 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


The 49ers defensive coordinator?



Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him



I don't get the intrigue with Saleh. He's coaching a very talented, stacked defense. A lot of DC could coach that team. I'm very dubious about his bonafides...


I won't disagree.

Now if you have all the guys and want to play 4-3 cover 3, by all means.

A winner  
Sy'56 : 5:01 pm : link
A proven winner.

Thats what I want.
Harbaugh, D Flip, Stefanski  
jeff57 : 5:05 pm : link
Chuck Pagano.
Tomlin  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5:10 pm : link
would likely top the list if he leaves Pittsburgh.

Belichick is probably a pipe dream, but I believe he is on a one year deal. If thats the case, and if Brady retires (big IF) you'd have to think a phone call would be made.

But the reality is that I don't know what the hell John Mara is doing.
Mangini  
joeinpa : 5:17 pm : link
Would be my choice
RE: Harbaugh, D Flip, Stefanski  
Anakim : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14636814 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Chuck Pagano.


Horrible list. No offense
Someone who isn’t a limp noodle  
Dave in PA : 5:19 pm : link
Would be nice
RE: Mangini  
Anakim : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14636882 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Would be my choice


Oh Jesus
I'd love to see the Cowboys hire Urban Meyer.........  
Phil in Joisey : 5:30 pm : link
and then we could bring in Jason Garrett.
Shurmur is a freaking disaster. Why hasn't management
insisted he surrender the play calling duties? His play
calling is idiotic. Give Shula a shot at it. It can't
possibly be worse.
Little Bill has an institution  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5:30 pm : link
In Fox Borough. He’s never leaving.
I don't think Garrett is very much a mystery  
Anakim : 5:31 pm : link
It'll be interesting to see what kind of coaching career he has without Jerrah
RE: A winner  
Chocco : 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14636800 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
A proven winner.

Thats what I want.

McCarthy ?
Urban Meyer.  
gtt350 : 5:34 pm : link
no joke
RE: I don't think Garrett is very much a mystery  
Anakim : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14636935 Anakim said:
Quote:
It'll be interesting to see what kind of coaching career he has without Jerrah

*do think
Dan Quinn may have taken his team to a Super Bowl a couple of  
Anakim : 5:38 pm : link
years back, but he blew the game in epic fashion and has been terrible since then. No thanks. As a DC, maybe, but as HC? Fuck no.
RE: RE: Mangini  
short lease : 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14636891 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14636882 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Would be my choice



Oh Jesus


lol ... I think that was a joke Joepa?
Josh Daniels  
Essex : 6:07 pm : link
I think working with Jones at a young age might entice him to leave NE finally. We need a good play caller
RE: Josh Daniels  
Anakim : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14637080 Essex said:
Quote:
I think working with Jones at a young age might entice him to leave NE finally. We need a good play caller


Doubt it. McDaniels is almost assuredly going to succeed Lil' Bill
RE: Call me crazy, but if the Cowboys finally can Jason Garrett, I'd bring  
D-Rod : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14636547 Anakim said:
Quote:
him back. Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are intriguing. IDK if David Shaw leaves. Hell no to Jim Harbaugh or Marvin Lewis.




Ah, who the fuck am I kidding? John Fox will probably be the next HC of the NY Football Giants


Haha, that's exactly who I was thinking would be the guy if Gettleman stays in place. The Giant way, someone familiar with the organization.
RE: If Mike Tomlin shakes loose  
joe48 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14636510 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In Pittsburgh I would love to bring him in here.

I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.
Tomlin has had tremendous talent in Pitt and has not delivered over the years. Steeler fans would be happy to see him leave.
My picks are  
yalebowl : 6:48 pm : link

Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret
RE: My picks are  
Anakim : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14637214 yalebowl said:
Quote:

Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret


To the first two...seriously? SERIOUSLY?
Matt Rhule  
sjnyfan : 7:00 pm : link
The guy has turned around two college programs now, both in about two seasons. Anyone that gets Temple to a 10 win season is a magician and he's done it twice, the only coach in Owl History to do it in consecutive years. Baylor was 1-11 in his first season dealing with the fallout from the sexual assault scandal. Two seasons later they're currently 7-0.

He's NYC born, he's been in the building before as a coach, success and trust follows him wherever he goes and he's going to be one of the hottest coaching candidates this offseason.. I'm speaking it in to existence, give the job to Rhule next year.
Kris Richard would be interesting  
Ben in Tampa : 7:01 pm : link
He is the “defensive passing coordinator” and the real Defensive Coordinator with the Cowboys. Previously with the Seahawks.
RE: My picks are  
bw in dc : 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14637214 yalebowl said:
Quote:

Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret


Why not Dan Reeves while you at it?

Just not a well-thought out list...
Kevin Gilbride!  
Mike from SI : 7:13 pm : link
(Kidding, although he's a better playcaller than what we have now.)
RE: Tomlin  
micky : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14636847 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
would likely top the list if he leaves Pittsburgh.

Belichick is probably a pipe dream, but I believe he is on a one year deal. If thats the case, and if Brady retires (big IF) you'd have to think a phone call would be made.

But the reality is that I don't know what the hell John Mara is doing.


If ever came to be , but knowing shurmur isn't going anywhere soon, Tomlin would be a good choice
What is with the Jason Garrett Love?  
Darth Paul : 7:23 pm : link
He is awful and ridiculed as a "Yes Man" and Puppet. Why would we want that?
Lincoln Riley and David Shaw  
Jay on the Island : 7:27 pm : link
Those two will more than likely stay with their programs unless they receive an absurd amount of money.

Mike Tomlin is not going to be fired by Pittsburgh either so no need speculating.

The realistic options I like are Kris Richard, Dan Campbell, Matt Eberflus, Eric Bieniemy, and Matt Rhule.

I would prefer that the Giants go with an offensive minded coach but I really like both Eberflus and Richard. If either of them were hired the Giants should aggressively target a top OC, someone like Jay Gruden, John DeFilippo (If Jax fires Marrone which is likely), etc. Also a new OL coach like Bill Callahan should also be a priority. Hal Hunter has done nothing to quell the concerns about the performances of his past OL's.

Uh, Lincoln Riley...  
bw in dc : 7:30 pm : link
is already making $6M per year.
They need a  
darren in pdx : 7:32 pm : link
Coughlin-like hire. Not in personality or philosophy, but someone who has proven to turn programs into winning teams.
.  
idiotsavant : 7:33 pm : link
Shanny Jr. Oh, wait. System isnt fancy enough.

Matt Patricia. Oh, wait. Looks funny .

Well, Patricia sighting next week .
