Who's on your wish list for HC?

Just wondering what the consensus would be out there.
As I mentioned in the postgame, Shurmur hoodwinked a lot of people by winning a few games in Cleveland while the coaches around him couldn't manage to. I doubt our ownership has the gall to can him with a rookie QB starting most of the year unfortunately...
Bill Cowher? I kid...
Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?
The Giants are an organizational and philosophical mess in the same breath. That’s hard to do and hard to clean up. Jets aren’t much better right now but they might be much closer than us to even accidentally getting things in better shape.
Quote:
Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season
Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?
So far, that's not encouraging.
I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.
Yeah me too. If things don’t take a positive turn, it’s time to find a new head man for next season!
Quote:
Though the Giants won't fire Shurmur this year and 2020 will be a wasted season
Why are you speaking in absolutes? Giants go 4-12 and Shurmur is back?
They’ll blame it having a rookie Qb
Once Chip Kelly gets his recruiting rolling, Urban Meyer takes the SC job and Herm Edwards adds more talent at ASU, David Shaw won't sniff a PAC12 title ever again...
I don't think Gettleman is that stubborn or stupid. We know it's his way or the highway, but I doubt he wants this team to win any less than us. I think it will depend on the Maras and whether they want a the perception of a coaching carousel.
Ah, who the fuck am I kidding? John Fox will probably be the next HC of the NY Football Giants
I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.
If Tomlin leaves Pittsburgh then that'll be the pick, because the Rooney's are family, and Mara runs this like a local family hardware shop.
Anyways, I expect Shurmur to be our coach in '20 because Mara is an inept buffoon.
Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him
total control type thing.
If that does not work, a defense oriented coach would be my preference.
Haven’t you had enough of this WCO shit?
No way (1) Jints Central comes close to that compensation and (2) no way Riley considers coming to the Baghdad of the NFL when he'll have much better options elsewhere...like, for example, staying in Norman.
full court press. But I don't see Mara doing this
Quote:
The 49ers defensive coordinator?
Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him
I don't get the intrigue with Saleh. He's coaching a very talented, stacked defense. A lot of DC could coach that team. I'm very dubious about his bonafides...
Well that's still better than Shurmur
Quote:
"I tried someone who didn't have Giants ties and look where we are. I'm going with John Fox!"
Well that's still better than Shurmur
Well yes, but I'd like a major upgrade, not a slight upgrade
David Shaw, Stanford University.
But, I heard in an interview that he is not going anywhere. His children are in their early teens and he doesn't want to disrupt their childhood.
And, Stanford takes good care of him anyway.
Shurmur will be fired unless they have a miracle turn around.
Quote:
In comment 14636501 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
The 49ers defensive coordinator?
Robert Saleh. Just mentioned him
I don't get the intrigue with Saleh. He's coaching a very talented, stacked defense. A lot of DC could coach that team. I'm very dubious about his bonafides...
I won't disagree.
Now if you have all the guys and want to play 4-3 cover 3, by all means.
Thats what I want.
Belichick is probably a pipe dream, but I believe he is on a one year deal. If thats the case, and if Brady retires (big IF) you'd have to think a phone call would be made.
But the reality is that I don't know what the hell John Mara is doing.
Horrible list. No offense
Oh Jesus
Shurmur is a freaking disaster. Why hasn't management
insisted he surrender the play calling duties? His play
calling is idiotic. Give Shula a shot at it. It can't
possibly be worse.
Thats what I want.
McCarthy ?
*do think
Quote:
Would be my choice
Oh Jesus
lol ... I think that was a joke Joepa?
Doubt it. McDaniels is almost assuredly going to succeed Lil' Bill
Ah, who the fuck am I kidding? John Fox will probably be the next HC of the NY Football Giants
Haha, that's exactly who I was thinking would be the guy if Gettleman stays in place. The Giant way, someone familiar with the organization.
I’d also be down for Matt Rhine as well.
Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret
Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret
To the first two...seriously? SERIOUSLY?
He's NYC born, he's been in the building before as a coach, success and trust follows him wherever he goes and he's going to be one of the hottest coaching candidates this offseason.. I'm speaking it in to existence, give the job to Rhule next year.
Wade Phillips
John Fox
Jason Garret
Why not Dan Reeves while you at it?
Just not a well-thought out list...
Belichick is probably a pipe dream, but I believe he is on a one year deal. If thats the case, and if Brady retires (big IF) you'd have to think a phone call would be made.
But the reality is that I don't know what the hell John Mara is doing.
If ever came to be , but knowing shurmur isn't going anywhere soon, Tomlin would be a good choice
Mike Tomlin is not going to be fired by Pittsburgh either so no need speculating.
The realistic options I like are Kris Richard, Dan Campbell, Matt Eberflus, Eric Bieniemy, and Matt Rhule.
I would prefer that the Giants go with an offensive minded coach but I really like both Eberflus and Richard. If either of them were hired the Giants should aggressively target a top OC, someone like Jay Gruden, John DeFilippo (If Jax fires Marrone which is likely), etc. Also a new OL coach like Bill Callahan should also be a priority. Hal Hunter has done nothing to quell the concerns about the performances of his past OL's.
Matt Patricia. Oh, wait. Looks funny .
Well, Patricia sighting next week .