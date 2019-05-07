I’m not sure Shurmur is the right guy for this turnaround Vin_Cuccs : 10/20/2019 11:20 pm

I’m still trying to digest exactly what happened today. I’m also trying not to have an emotional response, and make any snap judgments. I’m sure some of this is frustration coming through, and some is just venting, but today was concerning.



In my humble opinion, which isn't worth much, this loss is inexcusable. Completely on the coaching staff. You have 10 days to prepare for a team with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach traveling completely across the country, and playing in a different time zone. A team missing its best offensive weapon, running back David Johnson, and their most explosive pass catcher, Christian Kirk.



Penalties. Dropped passes. Missed tackles. Blown assignments. Poor play calling. Busted coverages. Missed opportunities. Wash, rinse, repeat. Every week, unprepared.



I don't get it. Shurmur is supposed to be an offensive of guru. Where is the creativity? Where is the unique playcalling? How come we aren't getting the ball into the hands of our dynamic play makers in multiple ways? Where are the adjustments? One of the comments that Mara made when he was hired was that it’s nice to have an adult in the building. What good is an adult that makes poor decisions, and is a weak in-game coach? The poor decision making. The failed challenges. Maybe he’s overwhelmed. Maybe the job is too big for him.



So far, Arizona has allowed a quarterback passer rating of over 100 every quarterback they played. Except Jones. 78.



So far, Arizona has given up either 100 yards receiving, or a touchdown every single tight end they played. Except today. 1 catch for 6 yards for Engram.



Arizona’s defense was ranked 29 on the year, and all they can muster is 14 offensive points?



Arizona had 3 takeaways through their first 6 games. They had 3 total today. Arizona had 14 sacks through the first 6 games. They had 8 today.



They lost to Minnesota and New England. I get that. They'll lose to Green Bay and Detroit. I get that. But this is the type of game you'd like to see some progress. Instead it looks like they're going backwards.



Yet another season that is over before Halloween.



