When Does it Stop Being Reese's Fault?

Gettleman opted to really pull every lever to not only clear out virtually all of the players he inherited, but to also squeeze every ounce of value out of any remaining talent (taking dead money for draft picks etc.)
What's left is a roster that's basically all Gettleman's choosing and constructed of pretty high asset players.
Looking at the construction of projected starters, does Reese even have a real foot print anymore? Is Gettleman really in a hole Reese left?
Isn't it now this his team and the results on him? Looking at the assets spent, should this be a really bad team? An improving team?
QB: 1st round pick
RB: 1st round pick
WR1: 2nd round pick (JR)
WR2: UFA, large contract
TE1: 1st round pick (JR)
TE2: UFA, nice contract (JR)
LT: UFA, huge contract
LG: 2nd round pick
Center: UDFA
RG: Trade, large contract
RT: UFA, small contract
DE: 3rd round pick
DT: 2nd round pick (JR)
DE: 1st round pick
Edge: UFA, small contract
Edge: 3rd round pick
Inside: Trade, large contract
Inside: 5th round pick
SS: Trade, former 1st round pick
FS: UFA, small contract
CB: UFA, huge contract (JR)
CB: 1st round pick
Some of the fans are as lost as the team is.
It's pretty unprecedented to re-set like he did.
The team he's put together isn't a bunch of low value players. I wonder how the no. of 1st round picks on the Giants compare to the league average?
If Reese left the team in cap hell, how the hell did gettleman get to waste so much money on all these trash signings AND eat the Odell contract? There was no 'cap hell'.
"Reese left the team in cap hell" is Shurmur-level excuse making
For a guy who keeps talking about trenches and defense he really hasn’t landed any difference makers for either of those.
So mediocre. It’s making fans start to miss the Reese reach picks.
Now the conventional wisdom seems to be Gettleman has pulled us out if it.
And that begs this simple question - so why doesn't it show up in the standings?
What's kind of weird is Gettleman chose to keep Jenkins and Manning, which are really the only "bad" money left from Reese. Given the concerted effort to clear house, in retrospect I'm surprised he kept those two.
I can get behind the notion there are a lot of 1st and 2nd year guys and it's just a young team. And that next year it will start showing up in the standings.
What I can't get behind is this is somehow a Reese team. The number of high asset players Gettleman has constructed just doesn't support it.
This isn't a roster taped together like last year, with a bunch of fringe NFL types. This is a roster full of valuable players Gettleman has acquired himself.
That said, there are so few Reese players left after Gettleman's ministrations that you can't blame him.
Only 9 players signed or picked by Reese. Probably 6 or fewer left by next year.
THe performance or lack thereof is entirely the responsibility of DG and PS at this point.
While didn't expect the Giants to be good this year, but the lack of improvement is huge red flag.
Jeez, it’s Gettleman’s team, for better or worse. He is what his record says he is.
Eli Apple (which this board famously mocked mcginn's anonymous scout that said he had 0 life skills)
he would still be the GM today.
And I am not one who thinks Reese is all bad.....but never fixing OL was a killer to the team and devastating to Eli's legacy
1. Eli Manning was going to finish his contract and this was a Mara/Tisch mandate. Under this premise, DG tried to stabilize the line and added a "generational" RB to facilitate this. Solder while expensive had been at least a solid LT and there was not one else available. I also think part of signing him was that there was no leadership in the OL room. The same logic applied to Ogletree.
2. Last year, DG went into the season expecting to compete and that to me is playing meaningful games in December. I think he realized how poor the team was early on and why he sold assets and acquired picks. I think this message was presented and accepted by ownership.
So even though it is year two in essence I look at this really as year one but there is a very big problem......coaching.
I think to be fair the team should be judged on next year's performance. I know some are frustrated with the OL but reality is next off-season is the real year to fix it. With another draft and lots of free money they should be able to add some quality players.
The big question is what to do with the coaching staff imo.
Did Ernie Accorsi get credit in 2007? He did. I believe Ernie Accorsi also deserved some credit in 2011, because those two lines, offense and defense, were built under his watch. Jerry Reese added a lot of excellent supplemental pieces to a very nice core which all contributed. Jerry Reese inherited a very strong roster.
Gettleman, on the other hand, walked into a roster with no core, no offense or defensive lines, which had been driven into the ground for nearly 10 years of horrible, horrible drafting.
At the end of the day, this team is where it is because of nearly a decade of poor roster building, and the inability to replace a core that completely crumbled to dust in 2011.
I think Gettleman deserves longer than 20 months to undo all of that.
An interesting idea - if not for the fact that the logic it's built on is rickety; the scouting department that Reese lead that picked all those players is STILL INTACT. They're the ones still driving talent acquisition.
And that's without getting into the fact that nobody does a complete teardown of a roster anymore, let alone a team that had been 11-5 two season prior and in the playoffs.
Roster turnover being what it is, a team is going to churn half it's players even if they don't want to every 3 years. Why bother artificially accelerating it, unless you can replace players with better alternatives?
Right now - they subbed in Reese's crap for Gettleman's crap. And at the heart of it all, the group of people responsible for scouting personnel and making major decisions, hiring coaches, evaluating FAs - has not changed. And yet somehow, people are surprised that the team still sucks and suggests the only thing needed is more time.
The Giants are firmly in laughing stock territory, with no signs of them getting out any time soon.
+1000 DG has to own it.
It is too early to evaluate Gettleman’s drafts, so you need to look at the other moves - who did he let go and who did he bring in to replace them? None of these linebackers are Reese guys. These safeties aren’t Reese guys.
For a guy who loves building from the lines out, this remade offensive line is not much to write home about.
And I am not one who thinks Reese is all bad.....but never fixing OL was a killer to the team and devastating to Eli's legacy
Uh, this O-line still isn't fixed and it is all DG except Halapio.
And he didn’t have to pay Eli 40+ mil over the past two years.
At the end of the day, this team is where it is because of nearly a decade of poor roster building, and the inability to replace a core that completely crumbled to dust in 2011.
This gets posted quite frequently -- and I genuinely don't understand the logic. How are decisions Reese made 10 years ago hurting Gettleman now?
The chance of a player being on a roster 10 years later is virtually impossible. The chance of a player being on a roster 5 years later is quite slim.
To say the Giants had no defensive line is pretty funny. JPP, Harrison, Tomlinson, and Vernon was certainly a line. You can argue overpaid and unlikeable. But nothing? That's hyperbole.
The Giants had a core. It won 11 games the year before he came on -- he didn't like that core and he got rid of all of it.
Totally his choice, and probably the right choice.
But look at what he's invested by way of resources in the starting group this year. Should the team be this bad?
Despite having a RB of a much higher caliber, the line still can't open blocks for him. Despite having a much more mobile QB at the helm, he's still getting pressured and knocked down all the time.
This should be alarming on many levels - partly because of the resources allocated, partly because of the importance to the overall strategy (which was to establish a sound running game as a safety blanket for a new QB), and most concerning - because this was supposed to be what Gettleman was BEST at.
ONE high draft pick in two years to rebuild an O-line is ineptness defined.
And that spans two GMs.
System coaches who believe in pass as run and who don't use as much run action in passing nor invest much in outside edge running.
Not generalists, and not much HC experience .
The line isn't that bad. Number one, Barkley has only played in 3 games. Number 2, Jones is holding onto the ball WAY too long. Which is fine, because he's a rookie. But we are not nearly seeing the jail breaks on the offensive line that we saw a year or two ago. It's also a work in progress. One calendar year ago we had an almost entirely different line.
So it seems to be less a question about reese and more a continued problem regarding Gettleman.
I continue to just shake my head at the daily ways to crap on the guy.
Based upon the evidence so far each of these guys has a low ceiling and neither has proven worthy of running this franchise. Unfortunately, because of the misplaced loyalty and "patience" of the ownership bad hires are never corrected soon, with the possible exception of the guy who benched Eli. In the end it is not Reese's team and not DG's team--it's Mara's team and that is where to start pointing the finger at the current state of affairs.
I don't think we saw the same game. If I'm not mistaken Barkley played in that one as well. I have to ask since someone apparently saw a functional OL that I missed in the same game.
You don't understand the logic, or you refuse to acknowledge it?
Let's say the league created an expansion team, and you were in charge of it. Do you think you'd be able to field an entire, competitive, 53 man roster in your first season with the resources available? Or do you think it would take time to build it up? Some trial an error? Putting a roster out there, evaluating it, and tweaking it? Rinse repeat?
This poster is most dead on, IMO, on what happened. In the age of parity, the NFL is designed for teams to go from worst to first. Dave Gettleman came in and tried:
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:17 am : link : reply
and I believe there are a few things to consider that I believe to be true.
1. Eli Manning was going to finish his contract and this was a Mara/Tisch mandate. Under this premise, DG tried to stabilize the line and added a "generational" RB to facilitate this. Solder while expensive had been at least a solid LT and there was not one else available. I also think part of signing him was that there was no leadership in the OL room. The same logic applied to Ogletree.
2. Last year, DG went into the season expecting to compete and that to me is playing meaningful games in December. I think he realized how poor the team was early on and why he sold assets and acquired picks. I think this message was presented and accepted by ownership.
So he cut his losses and went full on tear down, which is what many of you advocated for any way.
I just don't understand why Gettleman is taking on so much shit, and has been since Day 1. And let's be honest, the same people giving him the most shit now were giving him the most shit before he even made a move to begin with.
Who are the other GMs that pulled off full on rebuilds in one offseason? For all the love Cleveland got for John Dorsey, who many on BBI wanted desperately over DG, does he get a pass? Or should they be seeing results already too?
We have the highest paid LT in the league and his play is nowhere close to that. Halapio is inconsistent and Remmers is not providing much of anything. Hernandez is still young and improving, but he is not turning into the dominating force many believed he would. So far Zeitler has been steady, but he is playing between two guys who are often below average.
For better or worse this is a Gettleman roster now. Reese deserved most of the crap he took, but it is important to remember that Gettleman also kept much of Reese's infrastructure so it's hard to argue that he was completely incompetent since the new guy changed very little.
Ten years was probably an exaggeration but the point remains that for a long time the drafting stunk and there were also some career ending injuries to very good/great players.
You speak of the corps the Giants had and mention JPP, Vern, Harrison and others. The question I would ask you is do you think DG felt these players and others on the team when he took over could be part of a championship team? I don't but he gave it a go year 1 with Manning.
I don't know how things will work out for DG. I do believe he knows what a champion team looks like. Maybe he just cut bait with many knowing that a new and younger corps needed to be established for the next great team.
This is Gettleman's team. Last half of last season saw improvement. Getting off to a slow start this year. Most promising LB out for the season. And they have to compensate for absence of OBJ. Teams don't have to game plan for him. Just Stop the run, cover average receiving corps and confuse the rookie QB.
You asked for a rebuild - you got it.
The reason why this is important is that Gettleman and Shurmur are not dumb. Everyone knows the Giants have lots of cap room in 2020 and draft picks. I feel like we are back to Jim Fassel ball where you get right up to the last moment where you think you are going to fire him and he pulls a playoff run out of his ass. Job preservation is a strong motivator and can cause some short sighted decisions. I can easily see Shurmur fire Bettcher to give the fans/owners a pound of flesh at the end of the year. And from there the Giants might go on a free agency spree to goose their way to a 10 win season and get to the playoffs, but they will get guys who we will be begging to cut in 2 years time. I want them to build a team that has an extended window of success (5-7 years) not one where they will settle in at 7-9 or 8-8 and then surprise with a 10-6 when the heat is on, but get bounced in the playoffs. Like I said, we saw this movie before with Fassel.
Just can't keep trading away your better players and expect to play better football. That is not logical.
I was a big Coughlin & Eli fan, and frankly I have to give Reese credit for the 2 superbowls as well. Results matter end of the day.
I still feel that his dumb focus on keeping smug Marc Ross employed was his real undoing. Despite investment in OL his team never hit on a good prospect.
That's a good measurement for what DG should get. So let's say another year or so.
They most definitely do not need a grade right now, but once people are frustrated (or euphoric), they want immediacy. There is no patience anymore.
Hell, just a couple weeks ago, we had threads talking about how the Niners have quickly turned things around, even though they've been shitty for the past several years. I guess that got people off the talking points that the Jaguars were going to be perennial contenders.
It is increasingly tough to discern between what are good moves and what are bad moves because you have a lot of reactionary assholes screaming daily on BBI about not having plans, about an out of touch GM and about a terrible roster. They aren't really looking to be patient - they just want to vent.
And make it sound like they have the answers.
Both macadoo and Shurmer: being very reluctant to implement in practice, invest in roster and call on game day certain types of running and integrate that into passing
Again, that spans two gms.
You know ownership is in on coach hires. No gm does coach hires without ownership blessing or even guiding.
And all that system stuff, impacting on line play and qb success especially.
So.
I just don't understand why Gettleman is taking on so much shit, and has been since Day 1. And let's be honest, the same people giving him the most shit now were giving him the most shit before he even made a move to begin with.
Who are the other GMs that pulled off full on rebuilds in one offseason? For all the love Cleveland got for John Dorsey, who many on BBI wanted desperately over DG, does he get a pass? Or should they be seeing results already too?
It’s not hard to understand why. Gettleman digs his own grave every time he speaks. We don’t sign someone to trade them. Trades OBJ. I fell in love with him at the Senior Bowl. Let’s go get the hogmollies and we still have a brutal offensive line. You can compete in the NFL through FA and the draft. We have sucked for 2 years Eli isn’t done I watched the tape. Gets a new QB a year later.
He’s nearly 70, so he really doesn’t give a fuck, but if he just shut up and did his job, I think the light might shine a little differently.
My problem is that DG was supposed to be what Reese was not, namely someone who could identify OL talent. But he's failed, aside from Hernandez and Zeitler. Solder, Omameh, Halapio, Pulley, and Remmers were bad signings. And since Slade, Gates, and Smith can't beat them out, it means that we also have no depth.
To answer the OPs question absolutely nothing happening with the Giants right now has anything to do with Jerry Reese. It is all 100% on Gettleman.
Definitely by 20-21, since at that point if coaching is the issue, its his job to resolve it.
To answer the OPs question absolutely nothing happening with the Giants right now has anything to do with Jerry Reese. It is all 100% on Gettleman.
We won the second super bowl because of Eli, not because of Reese. He was already starting to fuck up drafts before that second super bowl.
He gets full credit for the first one. 100%.
The 2008 NYG Offensive line was the absolute best line of the modern era for the Giants.
Here is how that line was built:
Well let's look at that offensive line, shall we?
Dave Diehl LT: 5th round pick 2003
Rich Seubert: LG Undrafted FA 2001
Shaun O'hara: C Undrafted FA 2000 traded to Giants in 2004
Chris Snee: RG 2nd round pick 2004
Kareem McKenzie: RT 3rd round pick 2001, signed as FA by Giants in 2005.
So that line was built in varying degrees by drafting, trading, and signing FA's over the course of five years, then an additional three-four years of playing together to become the line it did in 2008.
Why is Dave Gettleman supposed to do all of that in one offseason?
I still think the coaching is bad, and that's the biggest issue right now, and has been since about 2014. Getting a good HC, and a good OL coach would go a long way to be in the mix for the division. That and 2 good pass rushers. If I had to pick between OL and good past rushers, give me the pass rushers first. In the end, you still win with Defense.
That's the way miserable anger works, I'm guessing
was he playing poorly towards the end of his contract or was he just brought down by the sinking tide.
That's a good measurement for what DG should get. So let's say another year or so.
So you're of the opinion that Reese shouldn't have gone along with TC?
so a better line was constructed by expending fewer resources...and this somehow absolves Gettleman? Only on BBI...
AND SOME COACHING.
That's why if the team doesn't look like it's progressing the right way after December, Shurmur is getting fired.
And, he's getting fired I think.............
Despite the veteran free agent failures, Gettleman has a good start on re-building with players like Jones, Barkley, Hernandez, Zeitler, Hill, Lawrence, Golden, and Peppers along with a couple of hold-overs.
That doesn't answer anything I posted. Quite simply:
1) What bearing do you think bad draft choices 10 years ago have on the team today? Do you real feel that's relevant?
2) When you said there was no defensive line, do you mean to say Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, JPP weren't passable?
3) When you say there was no core, do you mean to say OBJ, Manning, Engram, Shepard, Collins, Jenkins, Vernon, Snacks, Kennard, Tomlinson, JPP, Apple, Jones, Jerry, Okwara, all guys still employed in the NFL weren't are core?
Most importantly, you seem to think I'm implying Gettleman should be done or indicted. I know a lot of folks feel that way. I don't.
I think it's a really young team and gets an incomplete.
I also think it's ridiculous to be blaming Reese for a team Gettleman went to incredible lengths to rebuild in his vision.
The other thing about DG is that he said he was gonna kick ass, and that you could win while re-building. The only ass I see getting kicked is the Giants, and on a weekly basis. He also claimed that the line was fixed in the second half of last year. The results on the field speak otherwise. The only ass kicking going on is the being administered by the opposing teams.
I'm ok giving DG a couple more years, but only if he replaces Shurmur with a decent HC after this season.
I did answer it. Having to rebuild an entire 53 man roster with finite resources over the course of one offseason is a tough task. Why the previous ten years matter is because of what you're starting point is. Compare the team Reese took over from Accorsi to the one Gettleman took over from Reese. Reese didn't have to touch the offensive or defensive line until much later. Much later.
In regards to the core you are saying was present, they were all underperforming and were losing. You yourself said it was probably the right call to ship them out and start over. Gettleman gave that defense a chance before shipping them out, then said to hell with it, I've seen enough and started the full rebuild 8 games into season one. So no, I don't think he inherited a core similar to what Reese inherited when he took over in 2007. Those dudes were already winning games, entering their prime in many cases.
The "core" you are referring to not only were not living up to their contracts, they were pains in the ass to deal with, malcontents by most accounts to boot.
For all the people saying Gettleman miscalculated and we started the rebuild late, well you approximately lost about 8 games before that happened. At least he had the balls to cut his losses and change course unlike Reese who kept trotting Flowers out there at LT year after year.
Or he started by trying to win now and rebuild concurrently, then realized upon taking the wrapper off that the job was much bigger than he thought (to make an analogy, the plumber comes in to fix a leaky tub but doesn't realize until he actually gets in there and into the actual shit that the entire system of pipes needs to be replaced).
So given how lousy the core that was left, would you agree Gettleman did well to turn JPP, Apple, Snacks, Vernon, and OBJ into: two 3rds, a 4th, 5th, 1st, Peppers, Zeitler?
In his short time as time as GM isn't it quite remarkable he's had:
4 1st round picks
1 2nd round pick
3 3rd round picks
8 players picked in the top 100 over two years?
Doesn't that indicate, in addition to the other trades he made for high salary players and considerable UFA money spent, this is really his team?
So it seems to be less a question about reese and more a continued problem regarding Gettleman.
I continue to just shake my head at the daily ways to crap on the guy.
Even if that were somehow acceptable - the fact that the guys he got to replace the people he sent packing haven't been any good. The FAs were atrocious, and so far most of the draftees are average at best.
Except for Barkley of course, but if he managed to fuck up the 2nd overall pick then the Giants would really be screwed.
Yes, I would agree to that he has a good job turning over those players and I am happy with the players we have in place as a result.
But I would also say that all of those pieces are young, many rookies and players that are under 3 years in the league, and it's going to take time to see what we have with it all. Not to mention the supplementing he's going to have to continue to do.
I think one more draft and some money to work with next offseason will give us a clearer picture of what the sum of all this is, and a much clearer vision of what Gettleman's team looks like.
That's a good measurement for what DG should get. So let's say another year or so.
You say give him more time. Ok, that’s fair but what has he done so far to instill confidence that he is headed in the right direction?
It’s fair game to say that Gettleman got rid of a lot of players and has spent draft and FA resources to replace those players and in the process created as many holes as he has filled. Nor is it unfair to say that he has exhibited some of the same behaviors that led to his downfall in Carolina.The result is a team that is 2-5 and seems to be going backwards.
You say give him more time. Ok, that’s fair but what has he done so far to instill confidence that he is headed in the right direction?
Barkley, Jones, Dexter Lawrence, Will Hernandez, and Peppers are a nice start.
really? how so?
Uh, no.
He was the only candidate recommended by Chief Consulting Officer, Ernie Accorsi.
If Gettleman thought they were too big of assholes or overpaid, I get that.
What I just fundamentally reject is that Gettleman gets a break now because of Reese.
He's spent high picks or good money on virtually every starter. When a GM spends a high pick or good money on a player they should be good players, right?
That's what Reese was bad at, no?
He doesn't get a pass but he should get a little time and patience considering the scope of the rebuild.
They wanted him gone again after 2009.
Those views would have cost us two incredible seasons if the owners had been as knee jerk as the fans.
As Gettleman likes to say, when you make decisions based off what the fans think, you're sitting with them.
He doesn't get a pass but he should get a little time and patience considering the scope of the rebuild.
Completely agree. I feel like Gettleman should not be judged until end of next season. I think he needs to produce a winning season or lose his job.
Based on what he was able to recoup for the players he didn't want, and the money he's been able to spend -- I don't buy the situation he walked into was the tragedy some make it.
I think it's pretty fair for a GM to get top 100 picks right, former 1st rounders he trades for right, and we'll paid UFAs right.
Most of the team he's constructed is made up of those types of players.
So how much time does he get? In a league of parity, where every season we see teams go worst to first, we're at best stuck in neutral and by some measures regressing. A five year rebuild in this league is nonsense. They don't exist, they're just an excuse for failing to put a contending football team on the field. Is the situation Gettelman inherited any worse than what Lynch and Shannahan took over in SF, or what Ballard and Reich took over in Indianpolis minus Luck? The constant excuses are beyond tiresome. Some will be here a year from now making the same ones.
And, even more so than the excuses is the fact that many of the people now making these excuses were predicting playoff berths the last two years. Remember the "Eli Revenge Tour" we were supposedly going to see last year?
More than a few posters have been wildly wrong about this team over the past two seasons, and when their predictions have proven incorrect, they just shrug and say things like "Well, Reese left them in SUCH a bad state that it was always going to take years to turn it around" and "You guys are so impatient!"
Quote:
So how much time does he get? In a league of parity, where every season we see teams go worst to first, we're at best stuck in neutral and by some measures regressing. A five year rebuild in this league is nonsense. They don't exist, they're just an excuse for failing to put a contending football team on the field. Is the situation Gettelman inherited any worse than what Lynch and Shannahan took over in SF, or what Ballard and Reich took over in Indianpolis minus Luck? The constant excuses are beyond tiresome. Some will be here a year from now making the same ones.
And, even more so than the excuses is the fact that many of the people now making these excuses were predicting playoff berths the last two years. Remember the "Eli Revenge Tour" we were supposedly going to see last year?
More than a few posters have been wildly wrong about this team over the past two seasons, and when their predictions have proven incorrect, they just shrug and say things like "Well, Reese left them in SUCH a bad state that it was always going to take years to turn it around" and "You guys are so impatient!"
Gettleman should not get the opportunity this offseason to splurge on free agents in a week attempt at competing in 2020.
This story ends with Gettleman and Shurmur being fired. The only thing that's up in the air is will it be January 2020 or 2021?
Gettleman should not get the opportunity this offseason to splurge on free agents in a week attempt at competing in 2020.
This story ends with Gettleman and Shurmur being fired. The only thing that's up in the air is will it be January 2020 or 2021?
lol Beckham? Brilliant move.
I think DG misjudged the roster last year and thought we could make a run. That's a huge fuck up. We all saw the team in 2017 - how the hell did he need a few games to figure out they sucked?
He does need time to be judged on his drafts. I think it's way too soon to assert they're great, but they've been promising.
But look at his FA signings - guys who we can judge now. He's floundered on the line, and those are all his guys. And he's invested significant resources there. Hernandez, Solder, and Zeitler are serious investments.
I do think he realized this year was going to be a waste. I'm fine giving him another year, but he deserves a ton of shit for the missed FA signings.
Gettleman should not get the opportunity this offseason to splurge on free agents in a week attempt at competing in 2020.
This story ends with Gettleman and Shurmur being fired. The only thing that's up in the air is will it be January 2020 or 2021?
Terps, I can see it now.
Giants attempt to splurge in FA on defense in a quick-fix attempt to save jobs next year circa 2016. They go 9-7 and sneak in to the playoffs and then the organization can say that they are a "few tweaks away" from being a real contender, thus justifying everyone returning in 2021 when the bill comes due and those signed players regress.