When Does it Stop Being Reese's Fault? christian : 12:00 am

Gettleman opted to really pull every lever to not only clear out virtually all of the players he inherited, but to also squeeze every ounce of value out of any remaining talent (taking dead money for draft picks etc.)



What's left is a roster that's basically all Gettleman's choosing and constructed of pretty high asset players.



Looking at the construction of projected starters, does Reese even have a real foot print anymore? Is Gettleman really in a hole Reese left?



Isn't it now this his team and the results on him? Looking at the assets spent, should this be a really bad team? An improving team?



QB: 1st round pick

RB: 1st round pick

WR1: 2nd round pick (JR)

WR2: UFA, large contract

TE1: 1st round pick (JR)

TE2: UFA, nice contract (JR)

LT: UFA, huge contract

LG: 2nd round pick

Center: UDFA

RG: Trade, large contract

RT: UFA, small contract



DE: 3rd round pick

DT: 2nd round pick (JR)

DE: 1st round pick

Edge: UFA, small contract

Edge: 3rd round pick

Inside: Trade, large contract

Inside: 5th round pick

SS: Trade, former 1st round pick

FS: UFA, small contract

CB: UFA, huge contract (JR)

CB: 1st round pick