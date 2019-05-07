The time to make changes is now, and here's why Go Terps : 10/22/2019 2:07 pm

Barring the unforeseen the Giants will be entering this offseason with a top 5-ish draft pick and some money to spend in the free agent market. In that sense, we aren't all that far off from where we were in January 2018: a bad football team with opportunities for growth on the horizon.



However, there's one key difference between January 2018 and January 2020 - this time the decisions look like they'll be made in large part by two men squarely on the hot seat: Gettleman and Shurmur. Given their tenuous job situation, can we expect them to avoid a short term splurge at the expense of the long term?



When I think about this, there's a timeline that keeps playing out in my head, and it goes like this:



December 2019

- Giants finish 5-11, both Gettleman and Shurmur keep their jobs



January-May 2020

-Giants spend big bucks to sign FAs (think Shaq Barrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jack Conklin, AJ Green, Amari Cooper). -They also don't consider drafting a QB after all, they just drafted Jones



Fall 2020

- under Shurmur's inept coaching the Giants sputter to another 5-11 season



January 2021

- Gettleman and Shurmur are fired

- New GM and head coach are hired



January-May 2021

- New GM and head coach commence purging roster of contracts they don't want, resulting in significant dead money on cap

- New GM and head coach decide they don't like Daniel Jones and want their own QB

Going through that scenario, the obvious question arises: why didn't we just fire Gettleman and Shurmur in January 2020?



Unless you believe that Shurmur can coach a team to something greater than 5-11, this story ends with Gettleman and Shurmur being fired. So why allow them the opportunity to make a bunch of desperate decisions in January-May 2020?

