The time to make changes is now, and here's why

Barring the unforeseen the Giants will be entering this offseason with a top 5-ish draft pick and some money to spend in the free agent market. In that sense, we aren't all that far off from where we were in January 2018: a bad football team with opportunities for growth on the horizon.
However, there's one key difference between January 2018 and January 2020 - this time the decisions look like they'll be made in large part by two men squarely on the hot seat: Gettleman and Shurmur. Given their tenuous job situation, can we expect them to avoid a short term splurge at the expense of the long term?
When I think about this, there's a timeline that keeps playing out in my head, and it goes like this:
December 2019
- Giants finish 5-11, both Gettleman and Shurmur keep their jobs
January-May 2020
-Giants spend big bucks to sign FAs (think Shaq Barrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jack Conklin, AJ Green, Amari Cooper). -They also don't consider drafting a QB after all, they just drafted Jones
Fall 2020
- under Shurmur's inept coaching the Giants sputter to another 5-11 season
January 2021
- Gettleman and Shurmur are fired
- New GM and head coach are hired
January-May 2021
- New GM and head coach commence purging roster of contracts they don't want, resulting in significant dead money on cap
- New GM and head coach decide they don't like Daniel Jones and want their own QB
Going through that scenario, the obvious question arises: why didn't we just fire Gettleman and Shurmur in January 2020?
Unless you believe that Shurmur can coach a team to something greater than 5-11, this story ends with Gettleman and Shurmur being fired. So why allow them the opportunity to make a bunch of desperate decisions in January-May 2020?
Gettleman will not get canned yet is my guess but his free agency moves need to improve. We make the signings GoTerps listed and get a good hc and have a decent draft this team could be 10-6 or better.
If Gettleman is willing to part ways with players so easily, he should be willing to part ways with coaches. Right?
But I think we all fear the egos of ownership and management getting in the way.
Gettlemans not going anywhere for the next 5 yrs unless he retires or god forbid........
If we fire Shumur but keep Gettleman, we're now limiting our head coaching pool to guys interested in working under Gettleman, who might be gone in a year if things go badly.
It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
If we're making a complete overhaul I'd say we're more than likely punting on Jones. Is this wise? I don't know the answer but I think it needs to be in consideration.
Fire the assistants, which buys Shurmur another year (or two) all to get back to this same point in time when a lot of us realize Shurmur isn't the solution.
And to be honest,
Not even sure the HC is on the hot seat....leading offense with a rookie QB.
The fans create a premise....that is based totally on speculation.
The defensive coaches might be feeling some heat.....depending on Shummur views that side of the ball.
That said, if he finishes without the players quitting he gets 2020. I would prefer a coach that can motivate and develop players. I would like coordinators that can give us a schematic advantage on some Sundays. I want some games where the coordinators find something that opposing teams have no answer for once in while.
I wasn't suggesting they'll sign all those guys - just that those are some names they may be in the market for.
This is what I think is the most likely scenario. This is how Mara likes to operate. Sweeping, grandiose statements about needing to win followed by minor, incremental changes slowly over time.
The coordinators likely go at the end of 2019. Shurmur goes in 2020. Gettleman has to 2021. I'm not suggesting this is the right way to go (I don't believe it is), but it is what I expect from this owner.
That said, I have a very hard time believing that John Mara is going to fire a head coach after 2 seasons after firing a head coach after 2 seasons. Hell, I'm not even convinced Mara would have definitely fired McAdoo if not for the Eli-Geno Smith stuff.
I'm not saying this applies here, but when understanding how Mara works you have to realize that he came an inch away from firing a then embattled and yet to be 2-time Super Bowl winning head coach just one offseason before that head coach went on to win the first of the 2. Obviously Tom Coughlin can coach circles around Pat Shurmur, but that is important to remember in trying to understand why Mara is reluctant to give in to cries for change.
My hope for this season was that the Giants got a solid feel for Jones' potential. They will certainly have a large sample size by year's end, I would hope that is enough to know what they have under center. I would like to see Jones make a sizeable jump by December.
My guess is that if any wholesale adjustment occurs, it will take place at the end of the 2020 season, when the Giants would move on from Jones, PS, and DG at once. But that also seems unlikely.
Shurmur's offense is very good, it's resulted in a lot of positive outcomes for this team from a statistical perspective. He's made some mistakes, but with a rookie QB I believe he's the right guy in the right place to develop him and get him to be a consistent winner.
What is much, much more likely, is that next season, and even late this season, you will see the Giants play better, and the Giants have a good chance of going 9-7 or better next year, when Gettleman has another offseason to address the holes on this roster, and Jones is a bit more seasoned and the game slows down a bit for him. Then all this hand-wringing will be moot and you will be enjoying the product on the field more.
I'm not writing off Jones. I'm saying that when (not if) Gettleman and Shurmur are fired there is a decent chance their successors may want to move in a different direction at quarterback. What if we're in the running for Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft after Shumur leads us to another bad year in 2020? Are we supposed to pass on him because we have Jones?
If we fire Shumur but keep Gettleman, we're now limiting our head coaching pool to guys interested in working under Gettleman, who might be gone in a year if things go badly.

It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
Not that I endorse following the Jets model, but didn't they just hire a HC and then get rid of the GM.
And what makes you think a potential coach wouldn't want to work with DG? Specifics please.
Quote:
Because the only way your worst case scenario plays out is if Jones is a bust. If Jones shows he can play in the NFL, he's had flashes, he and Gettleman likely remain a part of this team beyond Shurmur's tenure.
I'm not writing off Jones. I'm saying that when (not if) Gettleman and Shurmur are fired there is a decent chance their successors may want to move in a different direction at quarterback. What if we're in the running for Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft after Shumur leads us to another bad year in 2020? Are we supposed to pass on him because we have Jones?
Sorry, but if a new coach wants to go in a different direction at QB, it means Jones is a bust. Or that coach is an idiot, because quality NFL people know how hard it is to find a good QB.
Quote:
That's part of my point. The GM and head coach have to be in lock step working together.
If we fire Shumur but keep Gettleman, we're now limiting our head coaching pool to guys interested in working under Gettleman, who might be gone in a year if things go badly.

It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
Not that I endorse following the Jets model, but didn't they just hire a HC and then get rid of the GM.
And what makes you think a potential coach wouldn't want to work with DG? Specifics please.
Because they might be interested in running a team like it's the 21st century?
Jokes aside, we're limiting our pool of potential candidates by pushing a GM on them. Not just that, it could be a major source of friction...the head coach will know that he and the GM are on different timelines with different job security - like what happened with the Jets. And now the Jets are a complete mess.
If we're going to maximize efficiency, the GM and head coach have to be tied at the hip and rowing in the same direction.
But your plan is solid but time consuming and has to be done in season, with the HC and GM still in place.
After Sunday I have belatedly seen the light. Bettcher is just awful and I do not know how he made the Cards so good. Cannot fathom how ever week the defense comes out totally unprepared and the team is behind the eight ball before the fans are seated (and until half time). Shurmur's game plan was atrocious. At least McGaughy is doing a good job.
Can you explain your timeline?
How are you getting this done under the noses of Gettleman and Shurmur?
Shurmur's offense is very good, it's resulted in a lot of positive outcomes for this team from a statistical perspective. He's made some mistakes, but with a rookie QB I believe he's the right guy in the right place to develop him and get him to be a consistent winner.
What is much, much more likely, is that next season, and even late this season, you will see the Giants play better, and the Giants have a good chance of going 9-7 or better next year, when Gettleman has another offseason to address the holes on this roster, and Jones is a bit more seasoned and the game slows down a bit for him. Then all this hand-wringing will be moot and you will be enjoying the product on the field more.
As of today, it looks like we are heading for 5-11 or worse.
Folks said Jerry Reese would never be fired. They also said Ben McAdoo would never be fired before the season was over. (I personally didn't see either happening).
My point? Everything is possible.
The problem with the premise of this thread is there's a 0% chance it actually happens now (or even after this season if we're including Gettleman)
We're back on a staggered path. The GM bought himself time with the QB, but the coach might not if the losing continues. So, then we're looking at the coach getting fired, but the same unreliable group of people in place to hire the next one.
Basically you're expecting John Mara to suddenly act completely out of character. He's not going to. He plays it safe with his guys - it would be stunning for him to turn around and dismiss Gettleman along with the coach 5 games into Daniel Jones' career.
The best thing we can realistically hope for is that Shurmur goes and that we get lucky with the next hire. That's unfortunately where we're at. I can't see any way Gettleman isn't the GM beyond this year unless he removes himself from that position.
Let's see what happens though, jury is still out.
Shurmur's offense is very good, it's resulted in a lot of positive outcomes for this team from a statistical perspective. He's made some mistakes, but with a rookie QB I believe he's the right guy in the right place to develop him and get him to be a consistent winner.
What is your definition of very good? Bottom 10 in point/game; bottom 10 in yards/game; leading the league in turnovers. Last year was middle of the road in all categories. With the 'upgrades' to the offense this year we should not be taking a step back like that even with a rookie QB
Quote:
most likely go the route they did after 2006 when they forced coaching changes on Coughlin.
This is what I think is the most likely scenario. This is how Mara likes to operate. Sweeping, grandiose statements about needing to win followed by minor, incremental changes slowly over time.
The coordinators likely go at the end of 2019. Shurmur goes in 2020. Gettleman has to 2021. I'm not suggesting this is the right way to go (I don't believe it is), but it is what I expect from this owner.
Problem here is (1) Shurmur would have to accept giving up play calling, (2) Shurmur may have to accept firing both coordinators, and (3) we're still stuck with Shurmur's atrocious game management skills.
I'm going to address this in my game preview, but I hate attacking the guy because he seems like a nice man who is really trying hard. But it didn't work for him in Cleveland. And it's not working for him here. And I agree with those who said this week that the media appears to be getting under his skin.
Gettleman's 2 year track record here is not nearly as bad as it's made out to be.
What I would say is if BB (obviously), Saban or any other big fish want in without Gettleman here, he can go as well, but it's not necessary. Shurmur is.
I'd clean house. I expect half measures from NYG.
But your plan is solid but time consuming and has to be done in season, with the HC and GM still in place.
After Sunday I have belatedly seen the light. Bettcher is just awful and I do not know how he made the Cards so good. Cannot fathom how ever week the defense comes out totally unprepared and the team is behind the eight ball before the fans are seated (and until half time). Shurmur's game plan was atrocious. At least McGaughy is doing a good job.
Can you explain your timeline?
How are you getting this done under the noses of Gettleman and Shurmur?
Once the decision has been made to move on from Gettleman and Shurmur, hiding anything from them is irrelevant. The first decision is to move on from those two.
Once that's done, Mara and Tisch need a full course on best practices for running a front office in today's NFL. How he wants to do that is up to him - he's got the contacts to do it. If I were him and had his contacts, I'd hire two or three independently operating contractors to put together a full report outlining best practices on the following:
1. Front office structure - how do the GM and head coach operate?
2. How best to manage the salary cap to create a sustainable talent pipeline, especially in light of the upcoming CBA
3. Scouting college talent
4. Scouting pro talent
5. Incorporating data analytics into real time in game decision making
I'd have each report include a list of GM and HC candidates (or, if applicable, people to hold both jobs). Those lists would guide the interview process in January.
Once the front office and coaching staff is in place, everyone from the owners to the equipment managers get trained on the information in those reports.
If I were Mara I'd start this process today. He's got the contacts...now's the time to use them.
After this season, ownership forces Shurmur to change his staff or give up playcalling. He gets 1 more year, then they let him go.
I really think we have to let Shurmur and DG have 1 - 2 more seasons. DG will have the real FA money to spend, the 1st drafted players from 2018 will either prove their worth and that the draft was actually good or they will fail to progress. I think 3 years is a good basis point that the team is either moving in the right direction or its not.
1st year we had to tear it down, 2nd year find the new QB and continue to build the foundation and year 3 add FAs to the foundation and continue with the solid drafts. the problem I see right now is DGs 1st draft is looking like it wasnt as good as we all thought. His FAs have not worked out but aside from Solder he wasn't shopping for the top players.
teams of the past that have turned it around in 1 -2 seasons had players in place. When we got rid of Fassel we had a solid base of veteran players to build upon. Right now we have almost none. how many players on the roster are in their 2nd contract?
I fully expect them to splurge next year in Free Agency, but I actually see them going something like 10-6 next year and making the playoffs.
And I think like Eric said, he's going to serve up Bettcher at the end of the season. And perhaps they make him give up playcalling duties to Shula. But unless he loses the team, I don't think the Giants fire him, even though I don't think he's going to win anything here.
Unfortunately, you can't just get rid of one without the other, IMO. DG hired Shurmur, so when Shurmur goes, so should DG.
And it would be well deserved
I fully expect them to splurge next year in Free Agency, but I actually see them going something like 10-6 next year and making the playoffs.
And I think like Eric said, he's going to serve up Bettcher at the end of the season. And perhaps they make him give up playcalling duties to Shula. But unless he loses the team, I don't think the Giants fire him, even though I don't think he's going to win anything here.
I don't see it. I agree with Go Terps. He doesn't have a feel for this, not as HC. For all his warts, Fassel got the Giants to the playoffs three times, including one Super Bowl appearance. Shurmur will never get a whiff of any of that.
Things get really messy in hurry, especially with a 2nd year QB, if you flush out half of management after this year with the other half of management on the hotseat. Personally, I agree with the thinking that they should backchannel interest to a couple of longshot dream candidates (ie. Belichick) and barring interest from one of them, press forward with Shurmur under the stipulation that he delegate some gameday responsibilities. If things aren't turned around by 2020, you pull the plug on the whole thing. I'm very much against a staggered approach barring extraordinary conditions.
Despite his faults, Fassel did have that sweaty lipped beady eyed weasel WILINESS that many of the good NFL coaches have and Shumer lacks.
Shurmur has to go. I think people around here would feel a lot better about the current and future state of the Giants if they had a coach who provided an advantage over the opposition week to week. This team would be 3-4 or 4-3 right now and right in the thick of it off better coaching alone.
Drafts have been good and while Carter, Hill may not be plus players they can at minimum be high quality depth...this is important for championship teams.
Mara has stated he has been very please with the last two drafts. I do not think DG spends all the money next year either. Sensible signings, keep building pipeline/competition through draft, FA, and UFA. Keep adding good football players.
In the grand scheme of things you hope Jones is ready to make a deep run years 3-5.
Regarding Shurmur, I would move on. He will not get this team over the hump imo and is not anywhere near Fassel as a motivator or selector of staff. I think as the heat gets turned up him he may very well crumble which will force Mara's hand.
Drafts have been good and while Carter, Hill may not be plus players they can at minimum be high quality depth...this is important for championship teams.
Mara has stated he has been very please with the last two drafts. I do not think DG spends all the money next year either. Sensible signings, keep building pipeline/competition through draft, FA, and UFA. Keep adding good football players.
In the grand scheme of things you hope Jones is ready to make a deep run years 3-5.
Regarding Shurmur, I would move on. He will not get this team over the hump imo and is not anywhere near Fassel as a motivator or selector of staff. I think as the heat gets turned up him he may very well crumble which will force Mara's hand.
I think this is pretty spot on.
I'm not thrilled with the coach or GM right now but am still inclined to give them their 3 years (a lot depends on the rest of the season). I'd rank my preferences as 3 years sweeping changes > 2 years sweeping changes > staggered accountability. I genuinely think the worst thing they can do this offseason is play the scapegoat game.
I'm not as adverse to DG as I am to the coaching. But what, has he hit on FAs less than 50%. I think his drafting is good, meaning he identifies quality players. We may disagree on which position was drafted, but the guys he has chosen appear to be better than we have seen in half a decade prior.
Don't tell me it's just a title and no one really knows what he does. He's one of the owners and in pretty much the most important spot in a football organization. If he's doing nothing it's showing. If he's actively picking players it's showing.
The Giants need to hire someone in that spot that has earned it not inherited it and knows what he's doing. Chris Mara has absolutely no qualifications, no proven track track, nothing except his last name to be in that spot.
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
My fear is that Mara will not make the required changes simply because he wants to avoid the perception that the team can’t get it right or fires coaches quickly.
Remember, McAdoo was not fired because of his record. He was fired because he benched Eli Manning unceremoniously and there was a negative backlash.
Mara is a status quo guy. I would be shocked if Shurmur doesn’t get another year, although I completely agree with the original premise that this is a crucial period and is absolutely the time to clean house and try again.
I don’t think Mara has the fortitude to make that call. Worse, I don’t think he has a fucking clue what to do next. Whatever Accorsi tells him I guess.
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
I think 2 and 3 were ownership decisions.
Quote:
The only way Shurmur is fired after 2021 is if the team has another 5-11 season or worse, like you said, but then his job performance would fairly be judged, unless something happens like Daniel Jones is forced to IR early in the season.
Shurmur's offense is very good, it's resulted in a lot of positive outcomes for this team from a statistical perspective. He's made some mistakes, but with a rookie QB I believe he's the right guy in the right place to develop him and get him to be a consistent winner.
What is much, much more likely, is that next season, and even late this season, you will see the Giants play better, and the Giants have a good chance of going 9-7 or better next year, when Gettleman has another offseason to address the holes on this roster, and Jones is a bit more seasoned and the game slows down a bit for him. Then all this hand-wringing will be moot and you will be enjoying the product on the field more.
As of today, it looks like we are heading for 5-11 or worse.
Folks said Jerry Reese would never be fired. They also said Ben McAdoo would never be fired before the season was over. (I personally didn't see either happening).
My point? Everything is possible.
5-11 or worse was for the 2020 season. I don't think there's any chance Gettleman and/or Shurmur are fired before the conclusion of the 2020 season.
Quote:
Setting aside that I'm not sure these two drafts have been all that great, Gettleman's had his hand in three massive gaffes:
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
I think 2 and 3 were ownership decisions.
We've heard that Shurmur convinced Gettleman to keep Beckham. And yeah Eli was definitely ownership, but part of Gettleman's job is to keep ownership from making those types of mistakes. He failed.
I just don't expect the Giants to be this forward thinking.
I think we are stuck with both for another year. Shurmur is forced to replace some staff. And we are looking at new hires in 2020.
But on the bright side, we will be in the hunt for Trevor Lawrence!
My fear is that Mara will not make the required changes simply because he wants to avoid the perception that the team can’t get it right or fires coaches quickly.
Remember, McAdoo was not fired because of his record. He was fired because he benched Eli Manning unceremoniously and there was a negative backlash.
Mara is a status quo guy. I would be shocked if Shurmur doesn’t get another year, although I completely agree with the original premise that this is a crucial period and is absolutely the time to clean house and try again.
I don’t think Mara has the fortitude to make that call. Worse, I don’t think he has a fucking clue what to do next. Whatever Accorsi tells him I guess.
McAdoo went 11-5 on the back of Spags' defense with Landon Collins having his career year. The offense even in that season was a complete and total dumpster fire. McAdoo was supposed to change that. His offense stuck out loud both years he was here, and just for Shurmur's improvements and contrast to McAdoo, you can easily see Shurmur is a much, much better coach. If you go back and look at the scoring that year, we won with just our defense being so dominant, even when the offense was completely shitting the bed.
Wellington hired Coughlin. His sons hired McAdoo & Shurmur.
The Mara bros will either keep Shurmur or hire the next coach too. I'm sure Gettleman will get an ask, just like Ernie got an ask and said no way when Coughlin was hired and then Wellington hired him anyway.
The Mara bros will decide what they want to do about Shurmur and they'll let Gentleman talk to the media to explain it like it was his idea. It's what they do.
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
The Beckham signing led to a trade that greatly improved the team.
Quote:
I mentioned on a different thread that I see Shurmur going the route of Jim Fassel. Just as we are ready to bury him, he will come up with a playoff run and save his job. And then get more mediocrity and be ready to fire him and he goes on another little run for a playoff spot. This will keep him going, but the Giants won't win a championship with this guy.
I fully expect them to splurge next year in Free Agency, but I actually see them going something like 10-6 next year and making the playoffs.
And I think like Eric said, he's going to serve up Bettcher at the end of the season. And perhaps they make him give up playcalling duties to Shula. But unless he loses the team, I don't think the Giants fire him, even though I don't think he's going to win anything here.
I don't see it. I agree with Go Terps. He doesn't have a feel for this, not as HC. For all his warts, Fassel got the Giants to the playoffs three times, including one Super Bowl appearance. Shurmur will never get a whiff of any of that.
I see Shurmur as Poor Man's Norv Turner. He's a competent offensive coordinator who isn't a head coach. I wasn't wowed by him when he was hired other than being the guy before The Guy. But after watching the Mara's for 40 years, I think we know how this will go. You need to show Handley or McAdoo levels of incompetence in order to get fired after 2 years. And their issue wasn't x's and o's (if anything Parcells said that Handley was a human computer on his staff and thought he was going to be a great coach). Their issue was their teams were in open revolt against them, the media smelled blood and the fans turned on them which forced the Giants hand.
Shurmur comes from a football family, he's been around the NFL. So I don't expect a flameout like McAdoo/Handley. His future is tied to Jones. If Jones plays better in December, you better believe he's coming back.
But the signs are there to throw Bettcher out, even to save Shurmur's job. Remember in January the Giants tried to hire the Jets' DC Kacy Rodgers for some amorphous "senior defensive advisor" role and he turned them down and went to Tampa. To me that was very strange to have him there in that role, and it seemed to me to be a case where the Giants wanted to get an inhouse replacement ready.
If I had to guess right now, I still think that Shurmur is back next year. He gets the Fassel "make the playoffs or you're fired" threat over his head in 2020. But to show that he will make adjustments, he will fire Bettcher for someone and the Giants might force him to let Shula call plays. Like I said, I have no faith in Shurmur bringing the Giants anywhere and even if he makes the playoffs, he will be one and done.
Quote:
In comment 14641187 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's part of my point. The GM and head coach have to be in lock step working together.
If we fire Shumur but keep Gettleman, we're now limiting our head coaching pool to guys interested in working under Gettleman, who might be gone in a year if things go badly.

It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
It has to be Shurmur and Gettleman, not one or the other.
Not that I endorse following the Jets model, but didn't they just hire a HC and then get rid of the GM.
And what makes you think a potential coach wouldn't want to work with DG? Specifics please.
Because they might be interested in running a team like it's the 21st century?
Jokes aside, we're limiting our pool of potential candidates by pushing a GM on them. Not just that, it could be a major source of friction...the head coach will know that he and the GM are on different timelines with different job security - like what happened with the Jets. And now the Jets are a complete mess.
If we're going to maximize efficiency, the GM and head coach have to be tied at the hip and rowing in the same direction.
You keep saying things like this. I keep asking you specifically why do you believe the Giants have been left behind with respect to the modern NFL?
Quote:
In comment 14641346 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Setting aside that I'm not sure these two drafts have been all that great, Gettleman's had his hand in three massive gaffes:
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
I think 2 and 3 were ownership decisions.
We've heard that Shurmur convinced Gettleman to keep Beckham. And yeah Eli was definitely ownership, but part of Gettleman's job is to keep ownership from making those types of mistakes. He failed.
Mara was basically negotiating in public with Beckham's people in the 2018 offseason. The decision to sign and later trade him, I have no doubt came from ownership.
As far as a GM telling an owner what to do? Good luck.
Quote:
Setting aside that I'm not sure these two drafts have been all that great, Gettleman's had his hand in three massive gaffes:
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
The Beckham signing led to a trade that greatly improved the team.
The trade should have happened before he was signed. And I don't see this team as greatly improved.
Shurmur stays but has to give up play calling and one or both coordinators.
But in October 2020, you and I are having the same conversation.
That's where the real problem is.
The guy has no balls and is far too concerned with what outside voices are saying. I don't think he really has any idea what to look for so he just keeps going back to his old rolodex.
Gettleman hasn't been a disaster so far - there's good and bad. But, it's become abundantly clear that the coach is just... not good.
It's unrealistic enough as it is to think that Mara is going to clean house a year and a half in when Daniel Jones has started just 5 games - it becomes even more unrealistic to then expect him to completely change his ways of thinking and entrust an out of the box hire.
The Giants are in a bad place right now - but I think this bad place can get worse if we start playing musical chairs with the entire staff every 2 years.
I'd be more in favor of canning Gettleman if I had any faith in the replacement being better. I'm actually afraid Mara could potentially hire someone even worse.
Firing the coach is more realistic. In-season, no... I don't think they'll do that for a 2nd time in 3 years. But after the year, if this is another 5 win season... I could see it.
I just can't see Gettleman getting walking papers after 14 games of Daniel Jones... unless Jones starts to look so bad that we start wondering whether or not he's even the right guy.
At the very least, they need to fire Betcher, Hal Hunter, and Shula. Which I think actually has a chance of happening. Remove that layer of unimpressive coaching and get back into the market for better assistants. Why Hal Hunter was even hired is one of the all-time perplexing, dumb decisions.
For example, let's spend some money on Rex Ryan instead of free agents. He can develop and coach defense. The apple certainly didn't fall too far from Buddy's tree...
I'm saying that as a guy who thinks we should probably move on from him.
We're still a storied franchise with patient owners (to a fault) and a young quarterback who has flashed promise. The latter fact alone makes us an attractive destination because QB is the number one factor in whether or not a HC gets a second contract.
Firing HC's and staff is a big expense and they are still paying Hair Gel. Hopefully this does not factor.
I said it back in March when they paid Eli's bonus: want to bring Eli back? Fine. Go win games.
Shurmur stays but has to give up play calling and one or both coordinators.
But in October 2020, you and I are having the same conversation.
I can see it going that way, but I feel like one key difference between Shurmur and Coughlin is that Shurmur hasn't won dick as a HC, here or anywhere previous. Coughlin had reached the AFC Championship game with another team and had two wild card appearances (one 11 win season) with the Giants.
At the very least, they need to fire Betcher, Hal Hunter, and Shula. Which I think actually has a chance of happening. Remove that layer of unimpressive coaching and get back into the market for better assistants. Why Hal Hunter was even hired is one of the all-time perplexing, dumb decisions.
For example, let's spend some money on Rex Ryan instead of free agents. He can develop and coach defense. The apple certainly didn't fall too far from Buddy's tree...
Shurmur stays but has to give up play calling and one or both coordinators.
But in October 2020, you and I are having the same conversation.
Really hope not Eric. He does not have the resume for this imo and I think this would really hurt his credibility with the players without having had success as a HC
I said it back in March when they paid Eli's bonus: want to bring Eli back? Fine. Go win games.
Yeah the problem with that is how much of that was Gettleman’s call and how much of it was the Mara brothers?
As long as Chris is in the FO, accountability will always be murky.
I said it back in March when they paid Eli's bonus: want to bring Eli back? Fine. Go win games.
1000 percent agreement!
Shurmur stays but has to give up play calling and one or both coordinators.
But in October 2020, you and I are having the same conversation.
Sounds about right.
Quote:
will unfortunately keep their jobs. So while I would certainly subscribe to the house cleaning idea, Mara is just too loyal to Accorsi, who recommended Gettleman, who hired Shurmur.
At the very least, they need to fire Betcher, Hal Hunter, and Shula. Which I think actually has a chance of happening. Remove that layer of unimpressive coaching and get back into the market for better assistants. Why Hal Hunter was even hired is one of the all-time perplexing, dumb decisions.
For example, let's spend some money on Rex Ryan instead of free agents. He can develop and coach defense. The apple certainly didn't fall too far from Buddy's tree...
Shurmur couldn't hold the team with Rex in the building.
I thought about that. But he really likes Daniel Jones and his future. So he may supportive of the offense, and not let it get to the point where it's a house divided...
Quote:
They brought Eli back to compete in 2019. That is the bar against which they should be measured. To move the goalposts now is unfair.
I said it back in March when they paid Eli's bonus: want to bring Eli back? Fine. Go win games.
Yeah the problem with that is how much of that was Gettleman’s call and how much of it was the Mara brothers?
As long as Chris is in the FO, accountability will always be murky.
Yep. That's the problem.
How accountable can we hold Gettleman for the Eli decision without knowing how much of it was in his hands.
Yeah the problem with that is how much of that was Gettleman’s call and how much of it was the Mara brothers?
As long as Chris is in the FO, accountability will always be murky.
I think DG and Mara were co-invested in the decision to keep Eli.
Mara because of the obvious reasons. And Gettleman because he sketched out how Eli could help with the QB they were going to draft. And maybe DG thought he built enough to maybe catch lightening in a bottle one more time.
That always seems to be one of the chapters in the "Giants Way". Pray that the football gods give you another crack at it. Alas, they haven't recognized they spent all of that capital in 2008 and 2011.
Ernie Accorsi - 9 years as GM before retiring and passing the torch to Jerry Reese.
Jerry Reese - 11 years as GM before he was fired and Mara picked a former Assistant GM, Gettleman.
Before Gettleman hiring, that's 29 years of Giants' GMs and Reese was the only one who was fired. And don't forget that the Giants kept Reese for 11 years and two years after TC was fired.
I agree with those that say this year they will fire the DC and/or the OC...and next year will be the year they fire Shurmur. But I just don't see them making a move with Gettleman this year or next, unless they force "voluntary" retirement on him. (Don't forget that at 68, DG is the oldest GM in Giants history.)
Let's see what happens though, jury is still out.
The jury is still out? How many times does he have to punt on 4th down when he should go for it and go for it on 4th down when he should punt it? How many timeouts does he need to blow on dopey coach's challenges? How many timeouts does he need to take with him into the locker room at halftime? How many times does he have to abandon the running game with Saquon Freaking Barkley on his roster? How many roster spots does he need to save for the Tanneys, Stupars, and Hillimans of the world?
The jury is IN -- Shurmur is the worst Giants head coach since Ray Handley.
Put the pressure on. The team has to start beating these two teams and having him come back 0-4 against them is going to effect the team going forward with him imo. Let's see if he can win a big game and Philly is kind of in a little turmoil.
'they had the high umbrella ' or something. Just very passive and neutral . By the numbers
Not considering other factors and not giving the D any respect. Honestly a horrid day on O as well.
The one thing I think that makes it unlikely is that my understanding is that coach contracts are guaranteed. Mara may actually still be paying for McAdoo, so would he be willing to eat another coach contract halfway through? Remember, they gave Shurmur a 5 year contract when he was hired, so they'd have to eat or buyout 3 years of the deal
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
Nah, they shouldn’t. This Gettleman take is a throwing the baby out with the bath water situation.
Nope. Not proven. Run early and often
Let's also say that PS costs them a couple games (a prospect that I'm more willing to accept as the season goes by). In the winter of 2020 you fire PS and hope that some well known commodity shakes loose somewhere to take over the head coaching spot and take this team to the next level.
You hate Jints central, but ownership isn't about to change. You better hop on board the hope train, b/c you are going to be one miserable Giants fan for the foreseeable future b/c the Giants aren't about to change the way they do business.
I understand rational and a patience approach are not something fans of franchises steeped in losing for extended periods embrace. But fact is Shurmur has only been here for 23 games
If there would be a continual decline in performance over the next 9 games, we’ll then there is legitimate evidence to support the theory of change.
But I wonder if this coach had some play makers on defense if his end of game management would be so questionable.
Isn’t it possible that going for it on 4 and 18 was motivated by the idea he didn’t t believe his defense would get the ball back if Cards we’re inclined to be aggressive in going for a game clinching first down.
But that if he did turn the ball over in scoring position the Cardinals would be conservative in their approach settling for a FG.
I understand fans motivated on what they have seen in the most recent games in making their judgements are not prone to patience.
But stranger things have happened in sports than the Giants starting to eliminate some of these mistakes and putting a winning streak together.
The Buffalo home opener was disappointing and the end of the Eli era and this past game stings because it was a game they were actually favored to win...and 26 was back. They did have two chances to win in the 4th quarter and likely do win without the rookie's turnovers.
As a fan base we are finally seeing a youth movement that includes an exciting young mobile quarterback and a return to the 3-4 defense. A foundation has been laid and expectations need to be set accordingly. Lame duck/hot seat coaching staffs and fan/media pressure aren't conducive to growth and improvement. The offensive and defensive coaches and their schemes have pelts on the wall and are proven to be successful in this league. The ST have performed thus far.
This team will improve and likely win a game or two they "shouldn't" this year and will continue to be inconsistent and make the kind of errors that causes them to lose a game or games they "should" win.
Calm the fuck down, shut the fuck up and stand it like a man.
- 2-5 this season
- 7-16 since the start of 2018
- 10-29 since the start of 2017
- 43-68 since Sandy
We talk about the Handley and Reeves years like they were the Dark Ages, but those years were the Renaissance compared to what we've been watching since 2012.
This is the worst stretch of Giants football in 40 years.
Does John Mara anticipate Gettleman & Shurmur to be in their current jobs 3 years from now? I’d bet my mortgage that answer is no.
It’s time we build a program here, there hasn’t been a sustainable plan/vision since leading into the 2004 season. Terps makes a good point in that keeping DG/PS will lead to short-sighted decisions very similar to what happened after the 2015 season.
I think Gettleman is far more competent than Shurmur is, but the coach and GM have to be in lock-step. For example, look at the 49’ers:
Shanahan was brought in before Lynch - he was only going to go to SF if he knew he could work with the GM. Same will apply to McDaniels.
It is a good opportunity to have a clean slate at HC & GM with a young QB, cap space & a high draft pick. It would be a desirable job if the GM wasn’t already in place.
I'd be surprised if they fire anybody this year though.
- 2-5 this season
- 7-16 since the start of 2018
- 10-29 since the start of 2017
- 43-68 since Sandy
We talk about the Handley and Reeves years like they were the Dark Ages, but those years were the Renaissance compared to what we've been watching since 2012.
This is the worst stretch of Giants football in 40 years.
I understand and it will continue until it doesnt. The question I ask myself is what do I truly believe is most likely to happen. Clean house again and become a perennial powerhouse in less than 1.5 seasons of the next regime or be having this same exact conversation week 8 of 2021.
In this market I believe you either hire someone who has proven able to win and handle the market or you give an unproven the resources and time to build something. I wonder if Coughlin and Eli would have been able to succeed coming off the end of the Reese years vs the Accorsi years. Would we have given them the time?
What's most likely to happen is what I outlined in the thread starter. They're going to keep Shurmur and Gettleman for another year, let them fuck this team up a little more, then fire them January 2021.
At this time next year we'll be wishing we'd have made the move right now.
What is much, much more likely, is that next season, and even late this season, you will see the Giants play better, and the Giants have a good chance of going 9-7 or better next year,
How on Earth can we consider a 9-7 season "much, much more likely?" Isn't that entirely ignoring the past and present?
It’s an opportunity for a true clean slate.
Quote:
It's not because the Yankees lost. It's because the Giants are now one of the worst organizations in the NFL. Pick whichever measure you want...
- 2-5 this season
- 7-16 since the start of 2018
- 10-29 since the start of 2017
- 43-68 since Sandy
We talk about the Handley and Reeves years like they were the Dark Ages, but those years were the Renaissance compared to what we've been watching since 2012.
This is the worst stretch of Giants football in 40 years.
I understand and it will continue until it doesnt. The question I ask myself is what do I truly believe is most likely to happen. Clean house again and become a perennial powerhouse in less than 1.5 seasons of the next regime or be having this same exact conversation week 8 of 2021.
In this market I believe you either hire someone who has proven able to win and handle the market or you give an unproven the resources and time to build something. I wonder if Coughlin and Eli would have been able to succeed coming off the end of the Reese years vs the Accorsi years. Would we have given them the time?
Where does Shurmur fall? Is he a unproven that you are giving time even though this is his fourth year or is he a proven winner which I have no idea how any one could think that?
I am fine with DG personally so I don't share the thread starter's views with that. Shurmur.....I have seen enough. Do you honestly feel he could lead the team to a Super Bowl? The only big game he was in as OC he got abused in Philly.
Shurmur has to go. I think people around here would feel a lot better about the current and future state of the Giants if they had a coach who provided an advantage over the opposition week to week. This team would be 3-4 or 4-3 right now and right in the thick of it off better coaching alone.
Beyond the 2nd, how successful really is the 2018 draft?
If you group in Beal, how well have Hill, Carter, McIntosh, and Beal shown this year?
They should just jump back to that point, and correct a mistake from the past. Bring in an outside consultant, someone who isn't just a rubber stamp, to evaluate the whole program. Interview a number of GM candidates, get their feedback on where the program has gone off the rails and what changes they need to make to get back to competitive football. Hire the best one, let them pick a coach and hold them responsible for the results over the next 3 years. If that doesn't work, go right back to it.
That independent evaluation should be happening right now - so that they get an outsider's view of what is really going on inside those walls. They're obviously not qualified to self assess, and bringing in friends and family in Accorsi didn't get the job done either.
Until a real HC is brought in I have no hope.
Until a real HC is brought in I have no hope.
It's not just the head coach. Shurmur's completely lost and he inhibits our ability to win on Sundays (we should have lost in Tampa in large part due to his late game clock mismanagement), but he's a symptom of a larger problem.
John Mara has lost his way. The one big thing he's got going for him is that he isn't a Dolan or Wilpon level asshole. Mara wants to win, he just doesn't know how to do it and needs help.
Because until that happens, none of this will ever come to pass.
I don't think he feels confident enough in his own football acumen; so he's trying to keep the ol' tried and true around for the real football stuff.
What would have to happen for Mara to decide that his methodologies as far as who he hires and how he goes about hiring these people are failing and need to change?
I don't know the answer to that.
What I do know, is that it's going to take more than another 5-6 win season for him to show both the GM and coach the door.
Beyond that, we also need to consider the possibility that moving on from Gettleman/Shurmur doesn't guarantee better hires in their respective places.
If the belief is that Shurmur is an even worse coach than McAdoo.. it means we're going in the wrong direction with our hires. I have zero faith in John Mara to suddenly decide that his philosophy needs to drastically change here.
I'm sure he wants to win... I just struggle with seeing how this is going to get fixed when he's still the one making the calls at the top and the one hiring the people tasked with actually doing that.
It felt like Coughlin's time was up here... which is fine. But, we've now successively hired two coaches who are worse. Why would that suddenly change? Blind luck?
And I'm not advocating no changes on that premise.
It's just that John Mara would have to fairly drastically change who he is and how he approaches his football decisions for us to wind up with a GM that doesn't have past NYG ties - and I'm not sure what would have to happen to allow for that to take place.
Link - ( New Window )
I'd expect more half-measures.. like just firing Bettcher and no one else.
It's going to take more than another 5-win year for him to get rid of both guys, I think.
I don't think Gettleman is doing an awful job... but I also don't like a staggered schedule where we're firing coaches, but keeping GM's... or firing coordinators, but keeping the coach like we kept doing with Coughlin near the end. That's not going to work long-term, so if they're going to can Shurmur, they should probably just go all the way.
But, I don't see Mara having the balls to do that. He seems like a guy who likes to play it safe and is very risk-averse.
It's just that John Mara would have to fairly drastically change who he is and how he approaches his football decisions for us to wind up with a GM that doesn't have past NYG ties - and I'm not sure what would have to happen to allow for that to take place.
You know as well as me that the next GM sits across the hall from Gettleman. Kevin Abrams. And the probability is 95%+.
Which means, unfortunately, so much of this is academic. And that is even more infuriating as a fan...
Of course I don't expect that to happen. In all likelihood, Shurmur-who is so out of his element that it's sad-stays, they fire a coordinator-probably Bettcher-to appease the fan base, & we go into 2020 with Shurmur continuing to get out coached on a weekly basis.
I'm so frustrated with this franchise right now. Completely lost.
Quote:
He’s found some quality players later in the draft which is extremely hard to do. Look at the rest of the league and Reese’s record here. Hell look at Reese’s record after round 1. His drafts will pay dividends down the road. I don’t think it’s appropriate to consider canning him at this point.
Shurmur has to go. I think people around here would feel a lot better about the current and future state of the Giants if they had a coach who provided an advantage over the opposition week to week. This team would be 3-4 or 4-3 right now and right in the thick of it off better coaching alone.
Beyond the 2nd, how successful really is the 2018 draft?
If you group in Beal, how well have Hill, Carter, McIntosh, and Beal shown this year?
Hill and Carter are starters and both have at least flashed regardless of negative your opinion is of them. I think they’d all be better with a different staff.
4 starters out of the ‘18 draft and 4 starters out of the ‘19 draft along with promising contributors like Slayton is an incredibly strong draft record. Most teams are getting 1-2 decent players out of the draft. Another strong draft like the last two along w a smart off-season and this team will not be lacking in the talent department. The issue is whether this coaching staff is worth a shit.
People overlook how terrible this roster was when Gettleman took over. Even the bad teams have some core to build around. A group of 3 or 4 high end guys to build off of.
Gettleman inherited Tomlinson, Engram, and Sheppard. That was his core and Engram/Sheppard have been disappointments. I’d say all 3 are just ok players. The core he was handed outside of those 3 were a bunch of overpaid losers with terrible contracts.
After this season, ownership forces Shurmur to change his staff or give up playcalling. He gets 1 more year, then they let him go.
Groundhog day
And in 3 or 4 years..same ol same ol. Mara way
Quote:
It's just that John Mara would have to fairly drastically change who he is and how he approaches his football decisions for us to wind up with a GM that doesn't have past NYG ties - and I'm not sure what would have to happen to allow for that to take place.
You know as well as me that the next GM sits across the hall from Gettleman. Kevin Abrams. And the probability is 95%+.
Which means, unfortunately, so much of this is academic. And that is even more infuriating as a fan...
Yep. We agree there. The discussion is fruitful and makes sense - but the problem is that John Mara is who he is... and if we're just going to fire Dave Gettleman to hire someone like Kevin Abrams, what the heck is the point?
Nothing will drastically change unless Mara's views do. And I'm not sure what would need to happen to make that a reality short of more disastrous Giants football.
- Drafts Barkley over a QB who see's ghosts
- Drafts Hernandez in Round 2, going to be a key cog on this OL for years
-Drafts Carter and Hill in R3, both have disappointed
this season after flashing last year but still leaps better than anything Reese ever drafted in the 3rd round
-Gets rid of a locker room cancer who was never going to work here in Eli Apple, uses one of the picks acquired to move up for Baker (who IMO looks really solid now that hes settled in)
-Gets rid of an aging Snacks and his bad contract, uses that pick to draft a promising WR (Slayton)
- Flips Vernons horrible contract for a well-above average RG in Zeitler
- Drafts Jones who has the makings of a franchise QB imo
- Drafts Lawrence, highest graded rookie according to PFF
- Wins OBJ trade imo
I'd expect more half-measures.. like just firing Bettcher and no one else.
It's going to take more than another 5-win year for him to get rid of both guys, I think.
I don't think Gettleman is doing an awful job... but I also don't like a staggered schedule where we're firing coaches, but keeping GM's... or firing coordinators, but keeping the coach like we kept doing with Coughlin near the end. That's not going to work long-term, so if they're going to can Shurmur, they should probably just go all the way.
But, I don't see Mara having the balls to do that. He seems like a guy who likes to play it safe and is very risk-averse.
I think Mara wants to win & if we are sitting at 3-7 at the bye (likely), maybe 2-8 - during that bye week there needs to be a come to jesus moment. I really do think Mara wants to win but just needs to be jolted into taking serious action. Sitting at the bye week with another lost season may bring that.
-Solder was a desperation signing and overpay that hasn't worked out. But then again, who would be playing LT if they didn't sign him?
-Can't believe he traded a 4th rounder for Ogletree...
-Bethea, Martin, Omameh, Stewart were all major flops
-Tate looks like a solid signing and contributor although still not sure it makes any sense given his age and having Shepard as a slot already
- Golden, M. Thomas have been the only signings that really stand out as positives
Quote:
In comment 14641324 WillVAB said:
Quote:
He’s found some quality players later in the draft which is extremely hard to do. Look at the rest of the league and Reese’s record here. Hell look at Reese’s record after round 1. His drafts will pay dividends down the road. I don’t think it’s appropriate to consider canning him at this point.
Shurmur has to go. I think people around here would feel a lot better about the current and future state of the Giants if they had a coach who provided an advantage over the opposition week to week. This team would be 3-4 or 4-3 right now and right in the thick of it off better coaching alone.
Beyond the 2nd, how successful really is the 2018 draft?
If you group in Beal, how well have Hill, Carter, McIntosh, and Beal shown this year?
Hill and Carter are starters and both have at least flashed regardless of negative your opinion is of them. I think they’d all be better with a different staff.
4 starters out of the ‘18 draft and 4 starters out of the ‘19 draft along with promising contributors like Slayton is an incredibly strong draft record. Most teams are getting 1-2 decent players out of the draft. Another strong draft like the last two along w a smart off-season and this team will not be lacking in the talent department. The issue is whether this coaching staff is worth a shit.
People overlook how terrible this roster was when Gettleman took over. Even the bad teams have some core to build around. A group of 3 or 4 high end guys to build off of.
Gettleman inherited Tomlinson, Engram, and Sheppard. That was his core and Engram/Sheppard have been disappointments. I’d say all 3 are just ok players. The core he was handed outside of those 3 were a bunch of overpaid losers with terrible contracts.
The notion of those terrible losers is quite interesting; I posted in another thread they net Gettleman 2 3rd round picks, a 4th, 5th, a 1st, Zeitler, and Peppers. The league didn't value them as nothing. Gettleman moved them and built this team on it.
Now if the barometer is being a starter, how productive of starters are Hill and Carter? Hill has been incredibly unproductive this year, Carter missed time so I'll give him an incomple.
Do you believe them to be good?
It's possible neither of those guys ever become as good as Shep, Engram and Tomlinson. They certainly aren't now.
Who are the known commodities that are being bitched about?
Quote:
In comment 14641683 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not because the Yankees lost. It's because the Giants are now one of the worst organizations in the NFL. Pick whichever measure you want...
- 2-5 this season
- 7-16 since the start of 2018
- 10-29 since the start of 2017
- 43-68 since Sandy
We talk about the Handley and Reeves years like they were the Dark Ages, but those years were the Renaissance compared to what we've been watching since 2012.
This is the worst stretch of Giants football in 40 years.
I understand and it will continue until it doesnt. The question I ask myself is what do I truly believe is most likely to happen. Clean house again and become a perennial powerhouse in less than 1.5 seasons of the next regime or be having this same exact conversation week 8 of 2021.
In this market I believe you either hire someone who has proven able to win and handle the market or you give an unproven the resources and time to build something. I wonder if Coughlin and Eli would have been able to succeed coming off the end of the Reese years vs the Accorsi years. Would we have given them the time?
Where does Shurmur fall? Is he a unproven that you are giving time even though this is his fourth year or is he a proven winner which I have no idea how any one could think that?
I am fine with DG personally so I don't share the thread starter's views with that. Shurmur.....I have seen enough. Do you honestly feel he could lead the team to a Super Bowl? The only big game he was in as OC he got abused in Philly.
Shurmur is obviously not a proven winner as a head coach (yet) so he falls under an unproven that needs the time and resources to build. He has accelerated the learning phase of this organizations next franchise quarterback and is currently coaching him through a difficult period. A period when the opposition has enough tape to take away strengths and expose weaknesses. Hopefully they can take a few on the chin, grow and counterpunch.
The defense still needs pieces that fit the scheme and the youth need snaps and experience.
Jones may be special. He already looks more talented than anything Shurmur has ever worked with before. Unless he loses the locker room, you give him another offseason and next year with a franchise quarterback to see if they both take the next step.
I don't care how rocky this year is for the defense. Again, as long as he doesn't lose his players, you give Bettcher another year also. This past draft was dedicated to scheme specific defenders and you can't overhaul that side of the ball again for a new coordinator next year. Build it.
I disagree on Gettleman. I’d like to see another draft or two from him and hope he bucks the trend of his shitty signings and spends more wisely.
I want a clean sweep of the entire coaching staff. Shurmur, Bettcher, Shula (lol). Everyone. This is a horrendously coached football team.
They've both got to go, or keep them both and hope Shurmur spends his off-season playing Madden to learn game management.
Yep. We agree there. The discussion is fruitful and makes sense - but the problem is that John Mara is who he is... and if we're just going to fire Dave Gettleman to hire someone like Kevin Abrams, what the heck is the point?
Nothing will drastically change unless Mara's views do. And I'm not sure what would need to happen to make that a reality short of more disastrous Giants football.
You can almost write the script.
Mara passed over Abrams for Gettleman. And he probably feels a little guilty about that, but appreciates Abrams loyalty and longevity. So when the next time does come around, Mara rewards that loyalty and longevity.
It's really sad how predictable this is going to be...
I think they will both be back next season, and we'll fire them both in January 2021 after a 5-11 season.
And I'll add this as a word of warning regarding Gettleman: look at the Jets as a cautionary tale. They just spent a ton of money on big name free agents and got 0% closer to a title. If we keep Gettleman with the implicit ultimatum of having to win in 2020, we'll make the same mistakes the Jets made and it will hurt us in 2021 and 2022.
By the time you've gotten to the "win or else" year, you already should have gotten rid of the guy.
Bettcher is a goner at end of season if not sooner. Defense looks clueless, brought in several of his players and he acts as if he is on the hot-seat during weekly media sessions anyway. Whomever spoke up for Bethea needs to be crucified for that decision alone.
All defenders of the faith should take their sabbaticals now please...your views have no merit...
Giants are top 5 in penalties per game. I don't recall any ridiculous egregious personal fouls or evidence of a lack of discipline. No ejections or fighting. Players aren't mouthing off in the media about other players being cancers, or not wanting to be there, or not wanting to be leaders.
Seems like a young team working hard and learning from mistakes.
The TO margins are what are really killing this team's chances of winning right now. TO's mostly tied to a young aggressive QB and a lack of TO's from a young defense.
If it's just when to go or when to punt and the use of timeouts, I don't think this staff is out of line with most other staffs. If anything, Shurmur is more aggressive and could maybe be more conservative with a young team.
If it's just questioning play calling, well, you're likely young or an end of the bar blowhard...
Quote:
The only way Shurmur is fired after 2021 is if the team
What is much, much more likely, is that next season, and even late this season, you will see the Giants play better, and the Giants have a good chance of going 9-7 or better next year,
How on Earth can we consider a 9-7 season "much, much more likely?" Isn't that entirely ignoring the past and present?
My opinion is the Giants have a collection of talent, led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley on defense, Lawrence, Baker, Connelly on offense, but others...they are not that far away. I think all Jones needs is some additional seasoning and NFL reps. He's making mistakes but it would be weird if he wasn't. Another offseason, with Eli coming off the books and with what I expect Gettleman will be able to do with another draft and free agency, I do believe this team is going to be a strong one, and already see the trend pointing northward.
Quote:
In comment 14641346 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Setting aside that I'm not sure these two drafts have been all that great, Gettleman's had his hand in three massive gaffes:
1. Hiring Shurmur
2. Signing Beckham
3. Keeping Eli when he TWICE could have let him walk for cap savings
Shurmur has been an atrocity at coach, but it's not like Gettleman's done a good job either.
And again, the GM and head coach should sink or swim together.
The Beckham signing led to a trade that greatly improved the team.
The trade should have happened before he was signed. And I don't see this team as greatly improved.
Um, that wouldn't have resulted in much since he wouldn't have been under contractual control. This just shows you don't really have a nuanced take or really know what you're talking about. The fact that Gettleman got what he did from the Browns was because OBJ was locked up.
The trade netted Dexter Lawrence, who is on track for defensive rookie of the year contention, Jabrill Peppers, who is not a bad player, and Oshane Ximines, who has potential.
If it was ONLY OBJ for Lawrence, the trade would be justifiable.
I said it back in March when they paid Eli's bonus: want to bring Eli back? Fine. Go win games.
You're the only one moving goalposts.
Um, that wouldn't have resulted in much since he wouldn't have been under contractual control. This just shows you don't really have a nuanced take or really know what you're talking about. The fact that Gettleman got what he did from the Browns was because OBJ was locked up.[/quote]
Say what???
I have news for you, the Giants had contractual control over OBJ for the 2018 season. After that they had control over him via the franchise tag. The Giants held ALL the cards in this situation. Gettleman folded like a cheap suit.
Tell me again about not having a nuanced take?
My opinion is the Giants have a collection of talent, led by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley on defense, Lawrence, Baker, Connelly on offense, but others...they are not that far away. I think all Jones needs is some additional seasoning and NFL reps. He's making mistakes but it would be weird if he wasn't. Another offseason, with Eli coming off the books and with what I expect Gettleman will be able to do with another draft and free agency, I do believe this team is going to be a strong one, and already see the trend pointing northward.
How did Lawrence do this week against a pedestrian OL?
Did you see Baker's ballerina routine that cosmic pointed out? I thought he did poorly on first watch, but after taking a second look he was AWFUL.
Connelly had all of what, two games?
Right now, at best, the Giants are hopeful that they might have a few guys who could be good starters. That's after stripping down some good parts, trading them for picks and cap space, and rebuilding.
The results? Either garbage that's still on the roster and costing money (Ogletree, Solder), or guys who got paid to be sent away quickly (Stewart, Omameh).
Draft picks? The only one you can hang your hat on being better than average going forward is Barkley. Lawrence has upside, but he's been inconsistent. The rest aren't having your typical solid rookie years, with good play mixed in with mistakes. The good play is absent - to the point where you can't figure out if the coaches are complete idiots or they're just working with trash.
It's all academic anyway - the Giants won't pull the plug. They'll be in the same place 2 years from now, and the arguments will be the same with just a few names changed.
Quote:
What do you honestly expect after this season vis a vis Shurmur/Gettleman?
I think they will both be back next season, and we'll fire them both in January 2021 after a 5-11 season.
And I'll add this as a word of warning regarding Gettleman: look at the Jets as a cautionary tale. They just spent a ton of money on big name free agents and got 0% closer to a title. If we keep Gettleman with the implicit ultimatum of having to win in 2020, we'll make the same mistakes the Jets made and it will hurt us in 2021 and 2022.
By the time you've gotten to the "win or else" year, you already should have gotten rid of the guy.
Terps, I'm not sure the Jets are really a good example here... they started Luke Falk in like 3 games. Once you're down to your 3rd string QB, you're pretty much in hopeless territory. They wouldn't have been competitive against a lot of college defenses those few weeks - that's how bad Falk was.
Once Darnold was back, they beat Dallas and they didn't look that bad in Week 1 either before their defense blew it.
CJ Mosely was also one of the guys they spent money on and he missed a bunch of weeks. On top of that, they lost Avery Williamson in preseason - who was their signal caller on defense.
I'm not suggesting that their strategy was sound as far as how they spent their cap dollars, but what happened at the QB position completely removed any semblance of hope of being competitive in those games.
Now, Darnold obviously did play on Monday... and the Jets were completely laughed off the field. But, if Darnold hadn't missed a month with mono, they might still at least reasonably be in the mix at something like 3-3.
I actually thought they could have had a fairly competitive year as they were constructed and could have won 8-9 games... but that ship has sailed.
So, Abrams next, ya think? Another disaster.
Tomlin? I recall Bill Arnsbarger. That didn't work either. Because Mara...
What we need is a GM and Manager of ALL Operations and get the Maras & co. the hell out of the day-to-day business.
Otherwise, I am for keeping Gettleman and Shurmur. Because the root of the rot is the ownership, not the GM or Coach.
A full house cleaning has been needed since TV was let go. But bad decisions and half measures (with a healthy dose of loyalty to Eli) has lead us here. 5 wins is the likely ceiling of this team until an outside voice is brought in
2. Gettleman is 68 years old. Let's be honest...maybe he is around for one more year.
3. Shurmur at this point looks like a coordinator.
Everyone needs to take a step back and let the season play itself out. But I agree with Terps that if you are planning on getting rid of Shurmur, Gettleman has to go (retire) at the same time. The Giants need to have the GM and coach on the same page and they need to come in together. What coach would want to come in under a soon to be retire GM?
Expecting decision makers to make them at the peak or the trough of any human enterprise is unlikely
Its a full blown full out talent turnaround...I don't care what PR stuff is claimed.
Its completely unlikely that a huge variable gets changed after a rookie QB season on a 1 year in multi year turnaround.
If we over rotate on every loss in a rookie QB season on a turnaround team we join Jints Central in poor football judgement.
Do I think PS is the answer? No. Since last year. I think he sucks at game management and is highly unlikely to improve. As a game manager he is a center.
Would most owners change a big variable in their business equation at this time? No
Do I think its offensive play calling that's the number one or two reason we are where we are? No. Its like fifth after OL, LB, DB and WR
Takes a long aggravating time to turn a ship around
Expecting decision makers to make them at the peak or the trough of any human enterprise is unlikely
Its a full blown full out talent turnaround...I don't care what PR stuff is claimed.
Its completely unlikely that a huge variable gets changed after a rookie QB season on a 1 year in multi year turnaround.
If we over rotate on every loss in a rookie QB season on a turnaround team we join Jints Central in poor football judgement.
Do I think PS is the answer? No. Since last year. I think he sucks at game management and is highly unlikely to improve. As a game manager he is a center.
Would most owners change a big variable in their business equation at this time? No
Do I think its offensive play calling that's the number one or two reason we are where we are? No. Its like fifth after OL, LB, DB and WR
Takes a long aggravating time to turn a ship around
Of course it's not likely to happen. Ownership has been unable to self scout, so why would they be able to determine that Gettleman and Shurmur are failing at their jobs.
One thing that does get under my skin though is using the rookie QB as an excuse. We entered the season with Eli Manning, a 15 year vet, as the quarterback. Gettleman espoused the supposed "Kansas City model" and even implied that Jones might sit on the bench for two or more years. Even if that was PR bullshit, Eli was brought back at great expense - $17M in cap space.
If anyone over rotated, it was Gettleman. He signed Beckham to a cornerstone contract and traded him 7 months later. He committed to paying Eli $23M to be the quarterback in 2019 and benched him after 2 games. These are the moves of a man with no plan.
I know that Gettleman and Shurmur are likely back in 2020. But I thought this was a thread worth starting because I would bet money that we are having this same conversation a year from now - that 2020 is already a lost year and we'll all be a year older and talking about starting over again.
It's disheartening that a bunch of non-experts like a bunch of us here can have even this relatively low level of foresight, but ownership does not.
I feel PS is not going to be a playoff series winning coach
I do not know the decision risk analysis behind OBJ.
For one thing a guy who is motivated in many different ways by many different fleeting impulses (OBJ) is not a guy who is going to make any decision maker ( QB, Coach or GM) look in control from game to game much less season to season much less over seasons. Its like signing an addict to a contract. The only decision trees are two: it works out as he currently claims it will and he stops the associated holdouts and BS or we are in a position to trade him because we eliminated the projectable points where he has leverage ( short term impending FA is eliminated from the equation)
Nor do any of us yet know if the payback for a fading performance was a very good DL, a good safety (if paired with a good FS) and a very good FA or 2 good FA. So we don't know if DG took a 50% likely decline and turned it into the long term thinking you espouse.
On QB, my take is simple. Until you have a good new one, you cant do anything with the old fading one.
When it comes to a bad roster, the evaluation criteria for a GM is not talent aquisition, its managed fire sale with minimal risk. The exception is QB where the range of likely Eli performance at the time was x to y. Until you have a new better QB on the roster you cant throw away x to y performance.
Notice as soon as Jones projected x to y exceeded Eli's x...they made the decision
Decisions are made in time windows. Commentary is made afterwards. Ok. So when does a good analyst evaluate? Anyone can comment. Good Analysts evaluate GM talent by assessing the reasonable risk at the time of the decision window.
imo
If you think the Giants don't react to the fanbase you haven't been paying attention.
Good Analysts evaluate GM talent by assessing the reasonable risk at the time of the decision window.
imo
This^^^^^
Many on BBI do not understand this. It is a problem.
that's why you don't drop one until you know you have another actually ready to play
its 50% of the difference in winning or losing and less than 50% that your draft produces a NFL ready QB within a year.
Just a fact. Are their examples of successful rookie QB's? Yes. Are there more examples of rookie QBS who need more time or never got it? Yes. Many more.
So imo, OBJ and QB are not the points which hoist DG on a pointard.
His was an insanely hard job with an ownership that likely does not know how to see what they see. DG is going to be evaluated mid way into next year with one more FA and draft.
Go Terps, you know I agree with much of your thinking over the years. But we cant simultaneously claim they need to look long term and then make some judgements before their time.
I do agree that less than 5 victories and PS should be gone.
5 or more its likely another season.
First useful marking period for DG is mid way into next year provided no major injuries that negate any solid evaluation
Please don't confuse my feelings from my thinking. I don't feel PS is going to make it. I feel this is all taking too long. I feel that surely this turnaround could have been done faster
Tat last post reveals a common human quasi faux-analytical trap.
Taking some data points, (ignoring all others) and torturing them into confessing your original emotional take.
In sophomore year logic, cherry picking.
thinking is not feeling
I think many of your instincts are very good.
There is a reason your instincts are now all highly tuned to downside risk and "seeing" leadership flaws
Makes them a theme and not an analysis. So finding neutral add to your vision ...it doesn't weaken it...it broadens it.
make sense?
but in the past 10 years, what successful QB's (or those we deem to be high quality) have struggled in their first 2 years?
we always go back to Aikman & Peyton, and even Eli for our examples... but when I think of guys like Rodgers, Mahomes, Wilson, Dak, Wentz, A. Luck and Cam**... I seem to recall these guys pretty much came out of the gate successfully and have been generally pretty good since.
**I suppose you can debate if all of these guys should be on the "Good" List (and Cam would seem to be off it now, though that may be more injury related).
so is it right in today's NFL to expect our QB to show something in Year 1 or 2 as a predictor of long term success?
I'll boil it down to the simplest terms I can: there's a good chance the latest that either Gettleman or Shurmur will be working in their present roles with the Giants is January 2021. That's not an emotional take; it's how I see things playing out what I've come to understand Mara's tolerance for losing to be.
2018: 5-11
2019: 5-11
2020: 5-11
That's how I see this playing out, and that's going to be enough for Mara to blow it up.
My point with this thread is that, given this likely outcome, it's best to just blow it up now.
His draft picks have shown some promise. I like Jones a lot. Lawrence looks good. But I consider his drafting TBD rather than a solid point on either side.
I thought this was a 2-3 year job when DG was hired. I think he misjudged the roster and thought he could compete with a few tweaks his first year - which I think was a colossal mistake that set this franchise back.
With that said, I expect him to get another year, and I'm kind of okay with it. Maybe we see Hernandez take the next step, Jones ascends to a top ten QB, etc. The draft picks need more time to decisively rule on DG, IMO.
If we are 5-11 or worse in 2020, the new regime will probably select its own QB.
His was an insanely hard job with an ownership that likely does not know how to see what they see. DG is going to be evaluated mid way into next year with one more FA and draft.
I do agree that less than 5 victories and PS should be gone.
5 or more its likely another season.
First useful marking period for DG is mid way into next year provided no major injuries that negate any solid evaluation
Please don't confuse my feelings from my thinking. I don't feel PS is going to make it. I feel this is all taking too long. I feel that surely this turnaround could have been done faster
I agree with everything you wrote in this post. I cut it down to highlight what really hits home for me.
DG midway through next year. Perfect. Looking at the lines on both sides of the ball.
5 wins, I agree on PS
Think vs Feel
Very well said. I concur with your feelings.
Bill2, do you play or have you played chess competitively?
2018: 5-11
2019: 5-11
2020: 5-11

That's how I see this playing out, and that's going to be enough for Mara to blow it up.

My point with this thread is that, given this likely outcome, it's best to just blow it up now.
2018: 5-11
2019: 5-11
2020: 5-11
That's how I see this playing out, and that's going to be enough for Mara to blow it up.
My point with this thread is that, given this likely outcome, it's best to just blow it up now.
First, the prime asset any CEO has is credibility with executive talent possibilities. Not us. Not players.
Getting a reasonable long enough to prove timeline with the CEO is the difference in many many executive level talent recruitment drives.
No one wants to work at the whim or early reactions of a CEO. Unless their exit parachute is ownership lucrative in which case its an investment risk.
So your assessment: I feel if i combine the actual past record with talent from a previous regime with my feeling about the future then why waste time?
Huh...the record earned under the tail of Reese/Ross is still with us but less and less. Name a good semi proven GM with prospects for an NFL career that is not going to insist on a reasonable period of judgement which includes a wash out the past regime of 2 years and then 2 years to show what they can do?
You would insist on that. Why wouldn't a guy with solid credentials as an NFL GM insist on the same and avoid a owner who pulls that job early?
The past is lost. It affects our patience as fans. But it doesn't merit evaluating these guys in their time.
the Giants past does not demonstrate the need for a shorter and shorter leash on the GM.
It demonstrates that the current Gm ( and if needed the future one) has four tasks:
1) Managing the owner
2) Getting max value for the mismatches of the past GM
3) Building a new roster
4) keeping all the stakeholders understanding those sometimes zigging and zagging looking words and actions
Task 37: saying stuff to the media.
imo
As in Bill Parcells was bad business?
Bill Walsh?
BB?
Tom Landry?
Seriously? that post right there is the product of fact driven analysis or the product of frustration?
One of many humorous sidebars to these type of rants.
Problem with that is Shurmur is the play caller. How can you strip the Head Coach of play calling duties and still justify keeping him. He'd lose all of his credibility