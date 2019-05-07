Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Browns Interested in Solder

ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 10/22/2019 10:34 pm
Per Jason La Canfora:
Quote:
Jason La Canfora
@JasonLaCanfora
Follow Follow @JasonLaCanfora
More
If the Browns are unable to pry Trent Williams out of Washington, the other LT I hear they are interested in is Nate Solder. They've already done a lot of business with the NYG, it's worth noting


Not that he's playing well, but who would step in at LT were a move to be made?
I'll fly up tomorrow & drive him to the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2019 10:36 pm : link
airport if need be.
That deal can't be...  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 10:40 pm : link
made fast enough.
Trust me we would have to take back salary.  
Carl in CT : 10/22/2019 10:40 pm : link
Landry?
And talk about serendipty...  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 10:41 pm : link
to have a chance to jettison Solder in a trade...

According to Spotrac,  
Anakim : 10/22/2019 10:42 pm : link
Trading Solder would incur 6.6M of Dead $ with a Cap Savings of $5.4
RE: According to Spotrac,  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 10:44 pm : link
In comment 14641910 Anakim said:
Quote:
Trading Solder would incur 6.6M of Dead $ with a Cap Savings of $5.4


Take it. And get the turnstile off the team...
Do the deal if it's there,  
Go Terps : 10/22/2019 10:44 pm : link
but that goes down as a massive Gettleman failure.
As to who would be the LT....good question  
Anakim : 10/22/2019 10:44 pm : link
Slade or Gates, I guess
RE: As to who would be the LT....good question  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14641913 Anakim said:
Quote:
Slade or Gates, I guess


I'm sure Hal Hunter will figure it out... ;)
I wouldn't be shocked if he went back to being  
widmerseyebrow : 10/22/2019 10:49 pm : link
average-above average once he's out of here.
RE: Trust me we would have to take back salary.  
Nine-Tails : 10/22/2019 11:07 pm : link
In comment 14641907 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Landry?


That would make three slot receivers with decent to large cap hits.
If that turns out to be even slightly true  
jcn56 : 10/22/2019 11:10 pm : link
you get Dorsey on the phone and seal the deal before he sobers up.
....  
BleedBlue : 10/22/2019 11:11 pm : link
Give me mack Wilson(I wanted to draft him) and a draft pick.

Jones will get killed but we add a solid MLB and a pick to build OL
Have them include Greg Robinson as a stopgap  
Jay on the Island : 10/22/2019 11:12 pm : link
For this season.
RE: If that turns out to be even slightly true  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 11:17 pm : link
In comment 14641929 jcn56 said:
Quote:
you get Dorsey on the phone and seal the deal before he sobers up.


LOL.
Just to  
cokeduplt : 10/22/2019 11:17 pm : link
Get out his contract would be worth it but Id be scared for Jones. Maybe we could then trade for Trent Williams?
I wouldn’t get my hopes up  
Jay on the Island : 10/22/2019 11:19 pm : link
Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.
...  
christian : 10/22/2019 11:19 pm : link
If you strip the bonus and absurd guarantees from the contract, and only have to pay the prorated salary, Solder isn't a terrible gamble for the rest of the year.

The Giants would really need to recoup a 4th round pick or better.

They'd be eating significant dead money for the right to get out from his contract.
As bad as Solder has been  
Breeze_94 : 10/22/2019 11:22 pm : link
there is about a dozen teams who would love to have him as their LT.

Also why I loved the Tunsil trade for HOU despite the picks given up.
RE: Do the deal if it's there,  
santacruzom : 10/22/2019 11:23 pm : link
In comment 14641912 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but that goes down as a massive Gettleman failure.


Two of them!
Don't see us getting anything better than a 4th though  
Breeze_94 : 10/22/2019 11:25 pm : link
and we'd be lucky to get a 4th.
RE: I wouldn’t get my hopes up  
viggie : 10/22/2019 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14641942 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.


2nd source ?
2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )
RE: According to Spotrac,  
therealmf : 10/22/2019 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14641910 Anakim said:
Quote:
Trading Solder would incur 6.6M of Dead $ with a Cap Savings of $5.4


Are you sure? Overthecap shows prorated bonus monies of $6.5 million in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Even if half of 2019 is prorated that leaves over $16 million in dead money and a cap hit of around $10 million.

I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.

From Spotrac. [quote] Nate Solder signed a 4 year, $62,000,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $16,000,000 signing bonus, $34,800,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,500,000. In 2019, Solder will earn a base salary of $5,400,000, a restructure bonus of $7,500,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $12,000,000 and a dead cap value of $25,000,000.[/quote[ The figures in the quote have not been prorated for games played in2019.

I do prefer your version.
Sorry.  
therealmf : 10/22/2019 11:34 pm : link
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.

Should be

I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.

link to quote  
therealmf : 10/22/2019 11:38 pm : link

https://overthecap.com/player/nate-solder/1235/
gimme a 4th  
Sonic Youth : 10/22/2019 11:42 pm : link
we traded snacks for a 5th and he was actually good


we should be GIVING a 4th to get rid of solder.

RE: Sorry.  
bw in dc : 10/22/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14641953 therealmf said:
Quote:
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.

Should be

I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.


On OverTheCap, you can click on the player and see the Dead Cap and Cap Savings box to the right There is a pull down menu to see "what-ifs"...
RE: Don't see us getting anything better than a 4th though  
Greg from LI : 10/22/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14641949 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
and we'd be lucky to get a 4th.


Giving him away for absolutely nothing would be a big win.
Gimme a 3rd and 7th  
adamg : 10/22/2019 11:48 pm : link
And trade our 5th with Solder

LTs don't grow on trees.
RE: RE: Sorry.  
therealmf : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14641961 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14641953 therealmf said:


Quote:


I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.

Should be

I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.




On OverTheCap, you can click on the player and see the Dead Cap and Cap Savings box to the right There is a pull down menu to see "what-ifs"...


Ah, found the answer. The original post did not show 2020 affects and I did not take that into account. Below is also seen on Spotrac link above. (click on the red X on the right). Note the 2020 dead space of $13 million.

2019 Contract details by year 31 $5,400,000 $4,000,000 - $100,000 $2,500,000 $12,000,000 $25,000,000
$13,000,000
($35,000,000)
PRE-6/1 RELEASE
2019 Dead Cap: $25,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $-13,000,000
PRE-6/1 TRADE
2019 Dead Cap: $19,600,000
2019 Cap Savings: $-7,600,000
POST-6/1 RELEASE
2019 Dead Cap: $12,000,000
2020 Dead Cap: $13,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $0
POST-6/1 TRADE
2019 Dead Cap: $6,600,000
2020 Dead Cap: $13,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $5,400,000
RE: Gimme a 3rd and 7th  
santacruzom : 12:32 am : link
In comment 14641967 adamg said:
Quote:
And trade our 5th with Solder

LTs don't grow on trees.


Particularly our LT, who falls out of a squatting dog's ass instead.
Lol.  
adamg : 12:43 am : link
Still think we can get something for him. Being mediocre isn't a disqualifier in a mediocre market. He's not Wreck Flowers. (I'm leaving that autocorrect fail.)
RE: RE: I wouldn’t get my hopes up  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1:11 am : link
In comment 14641950 viggie said:
Quote:
In comment 14641942 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.



2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )


That entire article is based entirely on the same La Canfora tweet
Are you kidding me  
NikkiMac : 1:27 am : link
La Confora has been right more than wrong when it comes to the Giants
19.6 in dead money over two years?  
Vanzetti : 1:33 am : link
Need to get back a second rounder to make that work
I'll say it  
Giantsfan79 : 1:35 am : link
Our wr corp could look good if we did Soldier for OBJ. Who needs trench players when you can have exceptional skill position players?
I have been a major LaCanfora hater  
SimpleMan : 2:22 am : link
but of late he must have a better NYG source because he has actually been pretty spot on. And I say that as someone who doesn't like giving him credit.
If there's any truth to the rumor...  
Milton : 3:15 am : link
...it could simply be a case of the Browns floating it so that the Skins don't think they have all the leverage in trade negotiations over Trent Williams.
if true  
.McL. : 3:56 am : link
Wrap him up and ship him out.

Another DG mistake.
Can we send them  
.McL. : 3:57 am : link
Halapio as well?
Make the trade  
Allen in CNJ : 5:04 am : link
I'll call the Uber to pick him up.
Have to think about Jones  
jeff57 : 5:07 am : link
Solder may not be great, but picture Slate on one side and Remmers on the other. Jones would end up suffering from shell shock. And it could hurt his development.
Solder might be better on the right side.....  
Simms11 : 5:22 am : link
I'd get rid of Remmers before I'd jettison Solder. Relegate Remmers ti back up duty and give Slade or Gates a shot.
RE: Do the deal if it's there,  
section125 : 5:52 am : link
In comment 14641912 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but that goes down as a massive Gettleman failure.


The way he is playing now, yes and that is Solder's fault. He was never this bad at NE, not even close. Solder was never more than an average LT, but at the time it was Solder or continue with Flowers. The contract was high but warranted for a starting LT. Hell, Norwell got $13 per as a guard. So you can't have your cake and eat it too. Everyone knew Flowers was a bust and Eli would have been injured had they kept playing Flowers at LT.

Easy to sit back 2 years later and say something was a bad signing. Hindsight is 20/20. But to do so, you have to have an alternative answer to what would have been possible at the time and what could have been done at the time(It has to be both possible and who). As bad as redoing the draft after a couple years.

Seeing as how there are several Giants offensive lineman castoff/failures still starting around the league, players we here at BBI spit on as failures, you have to wonder why those players are still playing on their new teams. I guess they weren't that bad, except Bobby Hart he still is bad. Pugh, Newhouse, Richburg, Omameh, Flowers.....
Solder was an example deal of "what not to do" from the start  
Jimmy Googs : 5:57 am : link
I have enjoyed the debates that there were no alternatives as well for those trying to rationalize the signing.

Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.

And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...
The wheels have come off  
Dave on the UWS : 6:03 am : link
this organization (just like the mid 60s). Incur all that dead money to correct a massive mistake by the GM. The blind leading the blind with no clue. A coaching staff that can’t develop players and can’t win games. I especially like our DC who can only play “Back to the Future”. If it’s not one of his former players, he’s not interested. Here’s a clue butt boy. They are available for a reason.
I Doubt they trade him  
DavidinBMNY : 6:07 am : link
-He hasn't been healthy all year.
-They aren't going to risk Jones.
-And I believe a key reason Solder came to NY was for expert health care for his child.

Agree with the Betcher comments from the other poster though - spot on.
RE: Solder was an example deal of  
section125 : 6:21 am : link
In comment 14642014 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I have enjoyed the debates that there were no alternatives as well for those trying to rationalize the signing.

Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.

And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...


Great analysis. Now what was the alternative? Exactly what I posted above. If you want to blast the signing, give a viable alternative that could have been done in spring 2018.
If Solder was playing as he had been playing at NE this wouldn't be brought up. Nobody touted it as a great signing, but it was deemed a logical one.
Section I have been on record from the day it happened  
Jimmy Googs : 6:31 am : link
that it was a mistake, so simmer down or check the thread on the day of the signing if otherwise.

It was anything but logical if the GM realized this team needed a deep restructuring. It was the follow on mistake of allowing Eli continue to be the named starting QB once DG took the reigns.

As mentioned numerous times before, I am not suggesting Left Tackles grow on trees nor could Flowers stay in place (although the braintrust only moved him about 12 feet anyway).

And the answer to who would be the LT is with Gettleman because he had likely already thought that out when he pursued Norwell first and foremost as his new Guard. But he lost and was desperate to do some type of splash on the Oline so we outbidded everybody for Solder.

The answer was probably some below average available free agent LT and then draft one with the second pick or move up into the end of round one and select one instead of Hernandez. But I don't know...only that making an very average tackle the highest paid lineman in the game for a team that needed to be broken down was a colossal mistake and poor use of resources.
Your whole post actually misses the point  
Jimmy Googs : 6:37 am : link
of the bad decision. Solder was average and getting worse and we paid him like he was the BEST because that is what happens we you are desperate.

And why be desperate? The 2018 team wasn't going to do anything special so why go spend for a player like that to perpetuate the nonsense.

You don't...
No one  
darren in pdx : 6:41 am : link
likes Solder now but I can gaurentee no one is going to like whoever replaces him either. Instantly becomes another big need in FA or the draft with a lot of other big needs.
...  
christian : 6:56 am : link
Managing a roster from the perspective of "I had to" or "there was no alternative" specifically when it comes to high priced free agents is dangerous and unsurprisingly leads exactly where it led Gettleman with Solder.

The Giants could have signed Greg Robinson, Cameron Flemming, seen if Chad Wheeler moving back to his college position sparked something, exhibited a modicum of patience like the Pats did and wait for Trent Brown to come free for a trade during the draft.
RE: Section I have been on record from the day it happened  
section125 : 6:56 am : link
In comment 14642023 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
....
The answer was probably some below average available free agent LT and then draft one with the second pick or move up into the end of round one and select one instead of Hernandez. But I don't know...only that making an very average tackle the highest paid lineman in the game for a team that needed to be broken down was a colossal mistake and poor use of resources.


Jimmy, simmer down? I'm just refuting second guessing without a viable alternative. Pile on antics. The daily nitpick. And I totally agree that DGs FAs have been mediocre at best. Too many weird signings - like Stewart and a few others.

I thought it was a massive overpay as would have been Norwell. I also think QBs get far too much money. But it was warranted at the time and it was the going price. I doubt he scrambled after Norwell went to the Jags. Solder was probably his 2nd choice the whole time - one or the other. I think he wanted to build inside out.

Some 2nd level signing and then a 2nd round pick? Means Hernandez was not taken. Would an alternative OT at that point of the draft been better than Will Hernandez?

Now if you were a member of the "Let Eli Go" group as was Terps, then it gives a different perspective and a different direction. I was ambivalent toward Eli. I thought he was done years before or just simply unproductive. But if you let Eli go, then the entire scenario changes and Sam Darnold is the Giants QB, Barkley is a Brown and the entire draft changes. So if that is the root you go, then absolutely Solder was unnecessary.

Then we are totally back to hindsight is 20/20.
RE: I'll fly up tomorrow & drive him to the  
Mdgiantsfan : 6:57 am : link
In comment 14641903 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
airport if need be.


^^^ If they could do this deal, it has to get done! They are going to need to find 2 Tackles anyway so might as well start now.
Would do in heartbeat but you can't just stick  
micky : 7:01 am : link
anyone in there to protect jones. Who on roster good enough to step in temp and hold fort til?
Its not 20/20 hindsight at all.  
Jimmy Googs : 7:07 am : link
And so what if we don't have Hernandez instead of a young LT?

The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.

Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.





Remember when the debate was Andrew Norwell or Solder...  
Milton : 7:17 am : link
Well apparently Norwell is a bigger disaster in Jacksonville. From BigCatCountry.com...
Quote:
Q: Andrew Norwell... do we trade him or just enjoy the bumpy ride until the end of the season?

A: Unfortunately, all you can do is ride it out and hope you get better out of him for the rest of the season. His contract has an out after this year where we can cut him and only absorb $9 million in dead cap. He’s gone in 2020.
RE: Its not 20/20 hindsight at all.  
section125 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 14642039 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
And so what if we don't have Hernandez instead of a young LT?

The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.

Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.


It is most definitely is hindsight is 20/20, if you say Solder was a bad signing at that time. At that time, for what they were doing, Solder was not a bad signing(expensive yes - but going price). If he was playing up to his anticipated standard, we would not be talking about this. After getting past the bad neck last season, he was fine. What has happened this year nobody could have seen. Did you see him going from what he was 2nd half last year, to sub-Flowers this year? Pretty much everyone figured getting just somebody better than Wheeler would give them a good line.

But, in your case, the entire 2018 offseason and draft would be different, so it is pointless. If your position is they should have hard core torn the team apart last season top to bottom, including walking away from Eli, then we are not having the same conversation and you'd be 100% correct in your assessment of not needing Solder.

The shortsighted approach in 2018 - championed by many on here  
TD : 7:25 am : link
Is what has set this rebuild back. How far back is the only question.
RE: As bad as Solder has been  
jcn56 : 7:27 am : link
In comment 14641946 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
there is about a dozen teams who would love to have him as their LT.

Also why I loved the Tunsil trade for HOU despite the picks given up.


In one post, there are a dozen teams who'd love for Solder to be their OLT. In your next post, you say the Giants wouldn't net better than a 4th.

Those two don't jive - if 12 other teams wanted him, he'd demand far more than a 4th.
RE: Remember when the debate was Andrew Norwell or Solder...  
jcn56 : 7:30 am : link
In comment 14642043 Milton said:
Quote:
Well apparently Norwell is a bigger disaster in Jacksonville. From BigCatCountry.com...


Quote:


Q: Andrew Norwell... do we trade him or just enjoy the bumpy ride until the end of the season?

A: Unfortunately, all you can do is ride it out and hope you get better out of him for the rest of the season. His contract has an out after this year where we can cut him and only absorb $9 million in dead cap. He’s gone in 2020.


That's especially damning, since Gettleman was given so much credit for finding Norwell in the first place.

It's possible that the coaching in Carolina masked some of his mistakes, or made guys like a UDFA Norwell look like a good player instead of a JAG.
What is best for Danny Dimes?  
5BowlsSoon : 7:40 am : link
After all, the remainder of this year is mostly about his development, right? (I haven’t given up totally on this season, but 99% have.)

Is Slade or Gates somebody we really want to play LT for the remainder of the year? Will this get Danny killed? Will it get Barkley killed?

Don’t be hasty here fellows.....I know Solder hasn’t been great but stats show he is playing better this year than last year and don’t forget, he played much better in the second half, so he might do that again this year.
So let me get this straight  
Rjanyg : 7:45 am : link
We give up 8 sacks in a game, partially because our young QB hangs into the ball too long, and we trade our Left Tackle? Look, Solder isn’t playing great but we need to give some grace. Jones needs to check down or throw the ball away sometimes. The whole line needs to play better, the QB needs to play better, the coach needs to call better plays.

And if Cleveland wants him, is he really that bad? Think about it.
RE: So let me get this straight  
jcn56 : 7:49 am : link
In comment 14642061 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
We give up 8 sacks in a game, partially because our young QB hangs into the ball too long, and we trade our Left Tackle? Look, Solder isn’t playing great but we need to give some grace. Jones needs to check down or throw the ball away sometimes. The whole line needs to play better, the QB needs to play better, the coach needs to call better plays.

And if Cleveland wants him, is he really that bad? Think about it.


Partially because DJ holds the ball too long, sure. Partially because Solder played a shit game. He's been playing like shit all year, 2 games with Eli and the rest with DJ. It's safe to say he's not getting better any time soon, and he's costing them an arm and a leg.

And I don't think I'd take Cleveland wanting him as any sign of his ability. NE's had a shit ton of problems on their OL and a boatload of cap space, if they come calling for him then maybe you've got a point. Wouldn't hold my breath though.
RE: RE: Its not 20/20 hindsight at all.  
Jimmy Googs : 7:52 am : link
In comment 14642044 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642039 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


And so what if we don't have Hernandez instead of a young LT?

The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.

Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.





It is most definitely is hindsight is 20/20, if you say Solder was a bad signing at that time. At that time, for what they were doing, Solder was not a bad signing(expensive yes - but going price). If he was playing up to his anticipated standard, we would not be talking about this. After getting past the bad neck last season, he was fine. What has happened this year nobody could have seen. Did you see him going from what he was 2nd half last year, to sub-Flowers this year? Pretty much everyone figured getting just somebody better than Wheeler would give them a good line.

But, in your case, the entire 2018 offseason and draft would be different, so it is pointless. If your position is they should have hard core torn the team apart last season top to bottom, including walking away from Eli, then we are not having the same conversation and you'd be 100% correct in your assessment of not needing Solder.


Agree on the last part which is my contention.

But I don't think it is that hard to still believe that his signing was even bad for other reasons particularly that he was average at best several years ago and certainly wasn't going to be getting better. Not sure why it should be thought his 2019 campaign would be better than 2018 as if he would improve with age especially coming off a surgery this offseason and hardly practiced?
RE: Do the deal if it's there,  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:07 am : link
In comment 14641912 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but that goes down as a massive Gettleman failure.

And one that he will have doubled down on with the restructure to create cap room for some of his other dead money moves this offseason.

I'm sure Torrag will find a way to tell me that Gettleman didn't create any new dead money if this were in fact to happen.
Has La confora ever been right ?  
Ned In Atlanta : 8:10 am : link
Serious question
Don't give a crap about the dead money  
David B. : 8:20 am : link
Take the hit. They have plenty of cap space next year.

Don't want a draft pick. Would want a Defensive Starter -- preferably a LB.

OTOH, I don't know how you do that to Daniel Jones.
RE: I have been a major LaCanfora hater  
aimrocky : 8:34 am : link
In comment 14642001 SimpleMan said:
Quote:
but of late he must have a better NYG source because he has actually been pretty spot on. And I say that as someone who doesn't like giving him credit.


What's he been right about? I stopped following him on Twitter due to the mixed in political posts.
RE: I Doubt they trade him  
bw in dc : 8:35 am : link
In comment 14642018 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
-He hasn't been healthy all year.
-They aren't going to risk Jones.
-And I believe a key reason Solder came to NY was for expert health care for his child.

Agree with the Betcher comments from the other poster though - spot on.


If Solder hasn’t been healthy all year, but another team is willing to risk that, then what’s the exact problem?

Jones is already at risk with Solder’s subpar play. Fortunately, Jones can move. So let Shurmur and Hunter do their jobs and find another solution.

I don’t understand your last point. So as a magnanimous gesture we shouldn’t trade Solder because of his son’s health care needs...?
Serious question  
Dave in PA : 8:38 am : link
Would the Giants “do this” to Solder? Sure he picked the Giants because they handed him a stupidly huge contract, BUT he also has some very specific family reasons for wanting/needing to be in the Northeast.
And the minute fans realize that Solders replacement is even worse,  
Brown Recluse : 8:43 am : link
they'll be screaming about how Gettleman was stupid for trading him.

RE: Don't give a crap about the dead money  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:43 am : link
In comment 14642092 David B. said:
Quote:
Take the hit. They have plenty of cap space next year.

Don't want a draft pick. Would want a Defensive Starter -- preferably a LB.

OTOH, I don't know how you do that to Daniel Jones.

Keep not giving a crap about dead money. I'm sure it has no measurable impact on the quality of the roster. The dead money in and of itself isn't even the issue. It's that they JUST reworked Solder's contract to convert salary to bonus so they could free up space for this season because of all the dead money Gettleman had already taken on this year. So now, if they trade Solder, they have even more dead money hitting the books next year than they would have without that restructure. They will have taken on more dead money as a result of their current dead money. This is precisely how shitty franchises remain shitty.

And for all the talk about having plenty of cap space next year, step out of the Giants fan bubble for a few minutes and go look at the aggregate cap space across the NFL next year - it's enormous. The Giants are basically middle of the pack in a year when contracts are going to soar because of the massive amount of total cap space available throughout the league. And it's in a year when their long-time franchise QB comes off the books - they SHOULD have a ton of cap space. Given their overall situation, the fact that they are only middle of the pack should be disappointing, yet many fans celebrate their 2020 cap space like it's an accomplishment of some sort.

The Giants are mired in systemic mediocrity, and being indifferent toward the factors that contribute to that doesn't make you a better or more loyal fan.
RE: The shortsighted approach in 2018 - championed by many on here  
Brown Recluse : 8:44 am : link
In comment 14642047 TD said:
Quote:
Is what has set this rebuild back. How far back is the only question.


Only a year. don't be dramatic.
RE: RE: RE: Its not 20/20 hindsight at all.  
section125 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 14642069 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

But I don't think it is that hard to still believe that his signing was even bad for other reasons particularly that he was average at best several years ago and certainly wasn't going to be getting better. Not sure why it should be thought his 2019 campaign would be better than 2018 as if he would improve with age especially coming off a surgery this offseason and hardly practiced?


OLineman can last forever. Look at Whitworth(37 y/o?). One year in age at about 30/31 isn't going to necessarily lead to physically failing. Even as oline get older and a bit slower, they just have better technique and are smarter. Oline is the one position that can play well into mid 30s.
Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
JonC : 8:48 am : link
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
what does it say that Solder is our LT  
markky : 8:49 am : link
and Newhouse is starting for the Pats? (serious question)

and we give up 8 sacks and the Pats give up none?

I know most of Brady's passes come out in 2.0 seconds or less and almost all of the remainder in 2.5 seconds or less. they can get away with Newhouse. but with Newhouse starting why aren't the Pats coming after Solder?

Are we screwed in player development? scheme? QB hanging onto ball too long?

we somehow need to stop the futile OL merry go round.
RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
Brown Recluse : 8:55 am : link
In comment 14642117 JonC said:
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.


The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.

And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.
RE: And the minute fans realize that Solders replacement is even worse,  
Vin_Cuccs : 8:57 am : link
In comment 14642112 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
they'll be screaming about how Gettleman was stupid for trading him.


Anyone can be bad. The problem with Solder is that he is bad AND super expensive.

Take some lumps with a kid, and see if they can develop.
RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
section125 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 14642117 JonC said:
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.


Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.
RE: what does it say that Solder is our LT  
arcarsenal : 8:57 am : link
In comment 14642118 markky said:
Quote:
and Newhouse is starting for the Pats? (serious question)

and we give up 8 sacks and the Pats give up none?

I know most of Brady's passes come out in 2.0 seconds or less and almost all of the remainder in 2.5 seconds or less. they can get away with Newhouse. but with Newhouse starting why aren't the Pats coming after Solder?

Are we screwed in player development? scheme? QB hanging onto ball too long?

we somehow need to stop the futile OL merry go round.


Newhouse really wasn't that bad here. He was certainly better than Flowers was. We had a damn good offense in 2015 - and Newhouse started 14 games @ OT for that team.
As  
AcidTest : 9:02 am : link
others have noted, LaCanfora has a terrible track record with reports, especially for the Giants.

But I would absolutely trade Solder, pretty much for next to nothing. He was another terrible FA signing by DG, probably the worst. Solder isn't signed if DG and PS don't erroneously conclude before last season that Eli had a couple of years left. We were in full tear down mode, and they instead tried to rebuild with an aging, and completely immobile QB.

As for who would play LT, the answer is Gates. Give him help with a TE or a sixth OL.
RE: RE: And the minute fans realize that Solders replacement is even worse,  
AcidTest : 9:03 am : link
In comment 14642129 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
In comment 14642112 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


they'll be screaming about how Gettleman was stupid for trading him.




Anyone can be bad. The problem with Solder is that he is bad AND super expensive.

Take some lumps with a kid, and see if they can develop.



Agreed.
RE: RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
JonC : 9:03 am : link
In comment 14642128 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14642117 JonC said:


Quote:


The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.



The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.

And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.


I'll take your word for it, but NE would've been making a rare mistake in that scenario.
RE: RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
Brown Recluse : 9:04 am : link
In comment 14642130 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642117 JonC said:


Quote:


The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.



Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.


I read that the Patriots offered him around $50 million for 4 years - so $12 million less than the Giants did. Its still a substantial offer.
RE: RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
Brown Recluse : 9:04 am : link
In comment 14642130 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642117 JonC said:


Quote:


The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.



Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.


I read that the Patriots offered him around $50 million for 4 years - so $12 million less than the Giants did. Its still a substantial offer.
RE: RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
JonC : 9:05 am : link
In comment 14642130 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642117 JonC said:


Quote:


The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.



Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.


Struggling or average, it doesn't make much sense to offer him the contract we did. christian and others above have made the salient point in this respect.

I don't expect we'll escape it now, not with Jones starting and his development under way.
RE: RE: RE: Solder was struggling before NYG signed him  
Brown Recluse : 9:06 am : link
In comment 14642139 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14642128 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


In comment 14642117 JonC said:


Quote:


The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.

Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.



The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.

And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.



I'll take your word for it, but NE would've been making a rare mistake in that scenario.


I agree. They came out on top of it, as they usually do.
Solder should be a life lesson for the Giants...  
WideRight : 9:06 am : link

His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.

For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.

I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.
RE: Solder should be a life lesson for the Giants...  
5BowlsSoon : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14642144 WideRight said:
Quote:

His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.

For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.

I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.


I thought Solder was a DG signing.
RE: Solder should be a life lesson for the Giants...  
arcarsenal : 9:12 am : link
In comment 14642144 WideRight said:
Quote:

His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.

For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.

I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.


Reese didn't sign Solder.
RE: RE: Solder was an example deal of  
NJGiantFan84 : 9:15 am : link
In comment 14642022 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642014 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


I have enjoyed the debates that there were no alternatives as well for those trying to rationalize the signing.

Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.

And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...



Great analysis. Now what was the alternative? Exactly what I posted above. If you want to blast the signing, give a viable alternative that could have been done in spring 2018.
If Solder was playing as he had been playing at NE this wouldn't be brought up. Nobody touted it as a great signing, but it was deemed a logical one.


Didn't the Pats trade for Trent Brown in 2018? I think the trade was a late third for Brown and a fifth. There are always options. Trades are options. Signing middling players as a stop-gap while you draft a player. You don't need to hit the home run on a replacement, just needed a different player than Flowers.

We could've been terrible with anyone else at LT. Solder was an awful signing and a lot of people said it at the time. He was coming off his worst year in NE and he was never a top LT to begin with. You don't make moves out of desperation, you end up with terrible contracts that way.
Reese didnt sign Solder  
cjac : 9:15 am : link
but he drafted Flowers

equally as bad
I'm still willing to give the group a chance to gel....  
Britt in VA : 9:15 am : link
I know patience isn't the popular play here (or anywhere anymore), but as I said yesterday... The greatest modern era line we ever saw for the Giants, 2008, was 8 years in the making, including 3 of playing together as a fully assembled unit.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:19 am : link
If Solder isn't traded, he'd only be here one more year at absolute most. I don't want to pile on 13M more in dead cap... it's half that the following year. But, he's obviously not going to be a long-term guy next to Hernandez.

The sooner we start looking to replace him, the better.

We really need two OT's and a C.

The Giants cannot let this offensive line become a mess again. They have to be proactive and find solutions.
The idea of signing Nate Solder  
gmen9892 : 9:20 am : link
Was the right decision by Gettleman. Everyone can scream about it now that his performance has fallen off of a cliff, but getting blind side protection in Free Agency is and will always be pricey. Even if the Giants thought they were getting average play out of Solder, he would have been worth the price he was paid.

The Giants wanted stability at the most important spot on the offensive line, and it was not like Solder was that old where you could have seen his play falling off this quickly. DG probably wanted to get through 2 years with Solder and had plans to draft his successor in this upcoming draft.

Again, none of this was unreasonable and none of it was bad in practice. Of course the GM is going to take the fall when the player doesn't perform, but the thought process behind the signing was not a bad one IMO. Solder is only 31 and protected the statue that is Brady for so many years with, at the very worst, average play.
Solder got a second contract with the Pats  
WillieYoung : 9:21 am : link
Not many OL do. However, this thread is meaningless he is not tradeable. We don't have the cap space. It increases our cap # by about $5.3 million.
And just as an aside....  
Britt in VA : 9:25 am : link
If Solder is so absolutely terrible, and John Dorsey who everybody here, that hates Solder and Gettleman, wanted over Gettleman as GM wants to trade for him.... What does that say? If Solder has no value, then why would anybody want him? Genuinely curious.
Not many thought it was a bad signing at the time  
Rudy5757 : 9:26 am : link
Yes we overpaid as you mostly have to do in FA but he was not a bad signing at the time. I honestly believe that the Maras told DG that he had to keep Eli on the roster. I don't know this for a fact but based on the comments it seems like what happened. We definitely needed to upgrade the OL and we still do.

in my opinion it makes no sense to trade Solder this season, the dead cap hit next year is too big, I think you need to make him a June 1 cut next year and split the cost over 2 seasons if we can find 2 OTs in the offseason next year. What if we can only find 1? I would keep him around until he is replaced.

I think we ride it out with him this season mainly because anything we replace him with will most likely be worse and I would rather protect DJ that get a 4th rounder or less. See what the market is for LTs and possibly try to trade him in the offseason when his value will be greater, his contract may not be that bad if the OT market skyrockets. I think we need to pick up 2 OTs in FA, one high end and one swing tackle and then look at the draft. Look at the dead money next season and then also look at how much it will cost to add another LT and and add that to the Solder dead money, that is what we will be paying for the position in true value. Its too soon to cut bait unless you get a high pick or a quality player and thats not happening.
RE: Solder got a second contract with the Pats  
AcidTest : 9:26 am : link
In comment 14642158 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
Not many OL do. However, this thread is meaningless he is not tradeable. We don't have the cap space. It increases our cap # by about $5.3 million.


Yeah, that's the problem. We don't have the cap room to trade him, unless we create some by restructuring contracts.
Good job Willie  
Chip : 9:27 am : link
You have it right. The contract prohibits it from happening this year
RE: And just as an aside....  
arcarsenal : 9:28 am : link
In comment 14642161 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
If Solder is so absolutely terrible, and John Dorsey who everybody here, that hates Solder and Gettleman, wanted over Gettleman as GM wants to trade for him.... What does that say? If Solder has no value, then why would anybody want him? Genuinely curious.


I don't think 'everybody' wanted John Dorsey.

I've thought for a while that he's been building that team the wrong way. It's flashy and 'sexy' because of all the names people recognized, but the foundation of the team there sucks and the coach is absolutely clueless. I think Gettleman was the smarter of the two parties in their offseason transactions.

The Browns OL is garbage and I think they're getting desperate. Now would be a great time to take advantage of that.

Solder doesn't have 'no value' - it's just that the contract the Giants gave him has been prohibitive and isn't yielding good ROI.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:30 am : link
And yes - trading him would create potential cap issues, we'd have to do shuffling to make it work. But, it's not impossible.
La Canfora  
TyreeHelmet : 9:32 am : link
Is a clown.
RE: RE: I wouldn’t get my hopes up  
Jay on the Island : 9:32 am : link
In comment 14641950 viggie said:
Quote:
In comment 14641942 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.



2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )

That's not a 2nd source. He credits La Canfora for the rumor.
Am  
AcidTest : 9:36 am : link
I wrong in assuming that trading Eli is one way to create the cap room to then trade Solder? I don't see that happening, if only because I doubt Eli would waive his no trade clause. But the acquiring team would then assume the rest of his contract for this season, which I think would create enough cap room to trade Solder. The only other way would be to restructure contracts until the amount added up to the cap hit for trading Solder. That doesn't seem likely either.
Someone on here posted awhile back  
Dnew15 : 9:41 am : link
the fact that was a definite correlation between dead cap hits and lack of success. To keep taking cap hits is not a great strategy.

Having said that...  
Dnew15 : 9:44 am : link
I can't for the life of me figure out why the Browns insist on collecting the NYG expensive vets that made up the core of one of the worst teams in football.

RE: Someone on here posted awhile back  
arcarsenal : 9:48 am : link
In comment 14642184 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
the fact that was a definite correlation between dead cap hits and lack of success. To keep taking cap hits is not a great strategy.


Well, Miami, Arizona and NYG are the 3 teams with the most dead cap on their books right now, so...

There are only 3 good/solid teams in the top 10.

Baltimore, Seattle, SF.

I agree that we need to stop accumulating so much dead cap space. To do that, we have to be smarter about the moves we make and the contracts we hand out and do it with a little more foresight.

(Easy to say from here, I know...)

This is also why if we don't move Solder, I'd hold him for one more year and draft his potential replacement in the spring. Have that player take Remmers' spot @ ORT. Cut Solder after 2020 when the dead cap is only around 6M, draft another OT, and then hopefully we have two young guys ready to take the tackle spots over who will be more productive and more cost-efficient.
This could be a ploy for leverage by the Browns  
Poktown Pete : 9:50 am : link
as they are reportedly really interested in Trent Williams. Solder is only mentioned as their fallback. I think they're trying to manipulate Danny boy into trading Williams.
RE: RE: Solder should be a life lesson for the Giants...  
gmenatlarge : 9:54 am : link
In comment 14642148 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 14642144 WideRight said:


Quote:



His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.

For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.

I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.



I thought Solder was a DG signing.


Dude, you might think about changing that handle, this team is moving further away from a SB than sooner.
RE: RE: I wouldn’t get my hopes up  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:01 am : link
In comment 14641950 viggie said:
Quote:
In comment 14641942 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.



2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )


This isn’t a legitimate source.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions