Browns Interested in Solder

|
|Quote:
|Jason La Canfora
@JasonLaCanfora
Follow Follow @JasonLaCanfora
More
If the Browns are unable to pry Trent Williams out of Washington, the other LT I hear they are interested in is Nate Solder. They've already done a lot of business with the NYG, it's worth noting
Take it. And get the turnstile off the team...
I'm sure Hal Hunter will figure it out... ;)
That would make three slot receivers with decent to large cap hits.
Jones will get killed but we add a solid MLB and a pick to build OL
LOL.
The Giants would really need to recoup a 4th round pick or better.
They'd be eating significant dead money for the right to get out from his contract.
Also why I loved the Tunsil trade for HOU despite the picks given up.
Two of them!
2nd source ?
2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )
Are you sure? Overthecap shows prorated bonus monies of $6.5 million in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Even if half of 2019 is prorated that leaves over $16 million in dead money and a cap hit of around $10 million.
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.
From Spotrac. [quote] Nate Solder signed a 4 year, $62,000,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $16,000,000 signing bonus, $34,800,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,500,000. In 2019, Solder will earn a base salary of $5,400,000, a restructure bonus of $7,500,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $12,000,000 and a dead cap value of $25,000,000.[/quote[ The figures in the quote have not been prorated for games played in2019.
I do prefer your version.
Should be
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.
https://overthecap.com/player/nate-solder/1235/
we should be GIVING a 4th to get rid of solder.
Should be
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.
On OverTheCap, you can click on the player and see the Dead Cap and Cap Savings box to the right There is a pull down menu to see "what-ifs"...
Giving him away for absolutely nothing would be a big win.
LTs don't grow on trees.
Quote:
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was not taken into account in dead money and cap space.
Should be
I don't think the September 2019 restructure of $7.5 million was taken into account in dead money and cap space.
On OverTheCap, you can click on the player and see the Dead Cap and Cap Savings box to the right There is a pull down menu to see "what-ifs"...
Ah, found the answer. The original post did not show 2020 affects and I did not take that into account. Below is also seen on Spotrac link above. (click on the red X on the right). Note the 2020 dead space of $13 million.
2019 Contract details by year 31 $5,400,000 $4,000,000 - $100,000 $2,500,000 $12,000,000 $25,000,000
$13,000,000
($35,000,000)
PRE-6/1 RELEASE
2019 Dead Cap: $25,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $-13,000,000
PRE-6/1 TRADE
2019 Dead Cap: $19,600,000
2019 Cap Savings: $-7,600,000
POST-6/1 RELEASE
2019 Dead Cap: $12,000,000
2020 Dead Cap: $13,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $0
POST-6/1 TRADE
2019 Dead Cap: $6,600,000
2020 Dead Cap: $13,000,000
2019 Cap Savings: $5,400,000
LTs don't grow on trees.
Particularly our LT, who falls out of a squatting dog's ass instead.
Quote:
Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.
2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )
That entire article is based entirely on the same La Canfora tweet
Another DG mistake.
The way he is playing now, yes and that is Solder's fault. He was never this bad at NE, not even close. Solder was never more than an average LT, but at the time it was Solder or continue with Flowers. The contract was high but warranted for a starting LT. Hell, Norwell got $13 per as a guard. So you can't have your cake and eat it too. Everyone knew Flowers was a bust and Eli would have been injured had they kept playing Flowers at LT.
Easy to sit back 2 years later and say something was a bad signing. Hindsight is 20/20. But to do so, you have to have an alternative answer to what would have been possible at the time and what could have been done at the time(It has to be both possible and who). As bad as redoing the draft after a couple years.
Seeing as how there are several Giants offensive lineman castoff/failures still starting around the league, players we here at BBI spit on as failures, you have to wonder why those players are still playing on their new teams. I guess they weren't that bad, except Bobby Hart he still is bad. Pugh, Newhouse, Richburg, Omameh, Flowers.....
Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.
And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...
-They aren't going to risk Jones.
-And I believe a key reason Solder came to NY was for expert health care for his child.
Agree with the Betcher comments from the other poster though - spot on.
Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.
And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...
Great analysis. Now what was the alternative? Exactly what I posted above. If you want to blast the signing, give a viable alternative that could have been done in spring 2018.
If Solder was playing as he had been playing at NE this wouldn't be brought up. Nobody touted it as a great signing, but it was deemed a logical one.
It was anything but logical if the GM realized this team needed a deep restructuring. It was the follow on mistake of allowing Eli continue to be the named starting QB once DG took the reigns.
As mentioned numerous times before, I am not suggesting Left Tackles grow on trees nor could Flowers stay in place (although the braintrust only moved him about 12 feet anyway).
And the answer to who would be the LT is with Gettleman because he had likely already thought that out when he pursued Norwell first and foremost as his new Guard. But he lost and was desperate to do some type of splash on the Oline so we outbidded everybody for Solder.
The answer was probably some below average available free agent LT and then draft one with the second pick or move up into the end of round one and select one instead of Hernandez. But I don't know...only that making an very average tackle the highest paid lineman in the game for a team that needed to be broken down was a colossal mistake and poor use of resources.
And why be desperate? The 2018 team wasn't going to do anything special so why go spend for a player like that to perpetuate the nonsense.
You don't...
The Giants could have signed Greg Robinson, Cameron Flemming, seen if Chad Wheeler moving back to his college position sparked something, exhibited a modicum of patience like the Pats did and wait for Trent Brown to come free for a trade during the draft.
The answer was probably some below average available free agent LT and then draft one with the second pick or move up into the end of round one and select one instead of Hernandez. But I don't know...only that making an very average tackle the highest paid lineman in the game for a team that needed to be broken down was a colossal mistake and poor use of resources.
Jimmy, simmer down? I'm just refuting second guessing without a viable alternative. Pile on antics. The daily nitpick. And I totally agree that DGs FAs have been mediocre at best. Too many weird signings - like Stewart and a few others.
I thought it was a massive overpay as would have been Norwell. I also think QBs get far too much money. But it was warranted at the time and it was the going price. I doubt he scrambled after Norwell went to the Jags. Solder was probably his 2nd choice the whole time - one or the other. I think he wanted to build inside out.
Some 2nd level signing and then a 2nd round pick? Means Hernandez was not taken. Would an alternative OT at that point of the draft been better than Will Hernandez?
Now if you were a member of the "Let Eli Go" group as was Terps, then it gives a different perspective and a different direction. I was ambivalent toward Eli. I thought he was done years before or just simply unproductive. But if you let Eli go, then the entire scenario changes and Sam Darnold is the Giants QB, Barkley is a Brown and the entire draft changes. So if that is the root you go, then absolutely Solder was unnecessary.
Then we are totally back to hindsight is 20/20.
^^^ If they could do this deal, it has to get done! They are going to need to find 2 Tackles anyway so might as well start now.
The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.
Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.
A: Unfortunately, all you can do is ride it out and hope you get better out of him for the rest of the season. His contract has an out after this year where we can cut him and only absorb $9 million in dead cap. He’s gone in 2020.
The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.
Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.
It is most definitely is hindsight is 20/20, if you say Solder was a bad signing at that time. At that time, for what they were doing, Solder was not a bad signing(expensive yes - but going price). If he was playing up to his anticipated standard, we would not be talking about this. After getting past the bad neck last season, he was fine. What has happened this year nobody could have seen. Did you see him going from what he was 2nd half last year, to sub-Flowers this year? Pretty much everyone figured getting just somebody better than Wheeler would give them a good line.
But, in your case, the entire 2018 offseason and draft would be different, so it is pointless. If your position is they should have hard core torn the team apart last season top to bottom, including walking away from Eli, then we are not having the same conversation and you'd be 100% correct in your assessment of not needing Solder.
Also why I loved the Tunsil trade for HOU despite the picks given up.
In one post, there are a dozen teams who'd love for Solder to be their OLT. In your next post, you say the Giants wouldn't net better than a 4th.
Those two don't jive - if 12 other teams wanted him, he'd demand far more than a 4th.
Quote:
Q: Andrew Norwell... do we trade him or just enjoy the bumpy ride until the end of the season?
A: Unfortunately, all you can do is ride it out and hope you get better out of him for the rest of the season. His contract has an out after this year where we can cut him and only absorb $9 million in dead cap. He’s gone in 2020.
That's especially damning, since Gettleman was given so much credit for finding Norwell in the first place.
It's possible that the coaching in Carolina masked some of his mistakes, or made guys like a UDFA Norwell look like a good player instead of a JAG.
Is Slade or Gates somebody we really want to play LT for the remainder of the year? Will this get Danny killed? Will it get Barkley killed?
Don’t be hasty here fellows.....I know Solder hasn’t been great but stats show he is playing better this year than last year and don’t forget, he played much better in the second half, so he might do that again this year.
And if Cleveland wants him, is he really that bad? Think about it.
And if Cleveland wants him, is he really that bad? Think about it.
Partially because DJ holds the ball too long, sure. Partially because Solder played a shit game. He's been playing like shit all year, 2 games with Eli and the rest with DJ. It's safe to say he's not getting better any time soon, and he's costing them an arm and a leg.
And I don't think I'd take Cleveland wanting him as any sign of his ability. NE's had a shit ton of problems on their OL and a boatload of cap space, if they come calling for him then maybe you've got a point. Wouldn't hold my breath though.
Quote:
And so what if we don't have Hernandez instead of a young LT?
The team needs lots of better players and it certainly did back in the spring of 2018. DG took on an awful team and made some good decisions and also some bad ones. Mostly because he underestimated the restructuring that was needed here.
Unfortunately the NYG are in a state that we cannot afford any bad ones...and Solder was a bad one.
It is most definitely is hindsight is 20/20, if you say Solder was a bad signing at that time. At that time, for what they were doing, Solder was not a bad signing(expensive yes - but going price). If he was playing up to his anticipated standard, we would not be talking about this. After getting past the bad neck last season, he was fine. What has happened this year nobody could have seen. Did you see him going from what he was 2nd half last year, to sub-Flowers this year? Pretty much everyone figured getting just somebody better than Wheeler would give them a good line.
But, in your case, the entire 2018 offseason and draft would be different, so it is pointless. If your position is they should have hard core torn the team apart last season top to bottom, including walking away from Eli, then we are not having the same conversation and you'd be 100% correct in your assessment of not needing Solder.
Agree on the last part which is my contention.
But I don't think it is that hard to still believe that his signing was even bad for other reasons particularly that he was average at best several years ago and certainly wasn't going to be getting better. Not sure why it should be thought his 2019 campaign would be better than 2018 as if he would improve with age especially coming off a surgery this offseason and hardly practiced?
And one that he will have doubled down on with the restructure to create cap room for some of his other dead money moves this offseason.
I'm sure Torrag will find a way to tell me that Gettleman didn't create any new dead money if this were in fact to happen.
Don't want a draft pick. Would want a Defensive Starter -- preferably a LB.
OTOH, I don't know how you do that to Daniel Jones.
What's he been right about? I stopped following him on Twitter due to the mixed in political posts.
-They aren't going to risk Jones.
-And I believe a key reason Solder came to NY was for expert health care for his child.
Agree with the Betcher comments from the other poster though - spot on.
If Solder hasn’t been healthy all year, but another team is willing to risk that, then what’s the exact problem?
Jones is already at risk with Solder’s subpar play. Fortunately, Jones can move. So let Shurmur and Hunter do their jobs and find another solution.
I don’t understand your last point. So as a magnanimous gesture we shouldn’t trade Solder because of his son’s health care needs...?
Don't want a draft pick. Would want a Defensive Starter -- preferably a LB.
OTOH, I don't know how you do that to Daniel Jones.
Keep not giving a crap about dead money. I'm sure it has no measurable impact on the quality of the roster. The dead money in and of itself isn't even the issue. It's that they JUST reworked Solder's contract to convert salary to bonus so they could free up space for this season because of all the dead money Gettleman had already taken on this year. So now, if they trade Solder, they have even more dead money hitting the books next year than they would have without that restructure. They will have taken on more dead money as a result of their current dead money. This is precisely how shitty franchises remain shitty.
And for all the talk about having plenty of cap space next year, step out of the Giants fan bubble for a few minutes and go look at the aggregate cap space across the NFL next year - it's enormous. The Giants are basically middle of the pack in a year when contracts are going to soar because of the massive amount of total cap space available throughout the league. And it's in a year when their long-time franchise QB comes off the books - they SHOULD have a ton of cap space. Given their overall situation, the fact that they are only middle of the pack should be disappointing, yet many fans celebrate their 2020 cap space like it's an accomplishment of some sort.
The Giants are mired in systemic mediocrity, and being indifferent toward the factors that contribute to that doesn't make you a better or more loyal fan.
Only a year. don't be dramatic.
But I don't think it is that hard to still believe that his signing was even bad for other reasons particularly that he was average at best several years ago and certainly wasn't going to be getting better. Not sure why it should be thought his 2019 campaign would be better than 2018 as if he would improve with age especially coming off a surgery this offseason and hardly practiced?
OLineman can last forever. Look at Whitworth(37 y/o?). One year in age at about 30/31 isn't going to necessarily lead to physically failing. Even as oline get older and a bit slower, they just have better technique and are smarter. Oline is the one position that can play well into mid 30s.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
and we give up 8 sacks and the Pats give up none?
I know most of Brady's passes come out in 2.0 seconds or less and almost all of the remainder in 2.5 seconds or less. they can get away with Newhouse. but with Newhouse starting why aren't the Pats coming after Solder?
Are we screwed in player development? scheme? QB hanging onto ball too long?
we somehow need to stop the futile OL merry go round.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.
And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.
Anyone can be bad. The problem with Solder is that he is bad AND super expensive.
Take some lumps with a kid, and see if they can develop.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.
and we give up 8 sacks and the Pats give up none?
I know most of Brady's passes come out in 2.0 seconds or less and almost all of the remainder in 2.5 seconds or less. they can get away with Newhouse. but with Newhouse starting why aren't the Pats coming after Solder?
Are we screwed in player development? scheme? QB hanging onto ball too long?
we somehow need to stop the futile OL merry go round.
Newhouse really wasn't that bad here. He was certainly better than Flowers was. We had a damn good offense in 2015 - and Newhouse started 14 games @ OT for that team.
But I would absolutely trade Solder, pretty much for next to nothing. He was another terrible FA signing by DG, probably the worst. Solder isn't signed if DG and PS don't erroneously conclude before last season that Eli had a couple of years left. We were in full tear down mode, and they instead tried to rebuild with an aging, and completely immobile QB.
As for who would play LT, the answer is Gates. Give him help with a TE or a sixth OL.
Quote:
they'll be screaming about how Gettleman was stupid for trading him.
Anyone can be bad. The problem with Solder is that he is bad AND super expensive.
Take some lumps with a kid, and see if they can develop.
Agreed.
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.
And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.
I'll take your word for it, but NE would've been making a rare mistake in that scenario.
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.
I read that the Patriots offered him around $50 million for 4 years - so $12 million less than the Giants did. Its still a substantial offer.
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.
I read that the Patriots offered him around $50 million for 4 years - so $12 million less than the Giants did. Its still a substantial offer.
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
Actually, Solder "struggling" in NE is what he always did, as did most of the Patriots line. He was considered league average. What we saw in the 2nd half of last year was normal Solder play.
If you want to say having to sign Solder was desperation because Flowers was so bad that he had to be replaced, then yes it was desperation and so would have signing Norwell been desperation.
As far as New England letting him go, New England rarely re-signs anyone and especially not at those numbers. I think if they could have had him for about $8 mill they keep him...but Belichick has a system and he can take virtually anyone and plug them in and it works - look at Newhouse.
Struggling or average, it doesn't make much sense to offer him the contract we did. christian and others above have made the salient point in this respect.
I don't expect we'll escape it now, not with Jones starting and his development under way.
Quote:
In comment 14642117 JonC said:
Quote:
The fact NE was willing to let him walk should've been a big clue. DG acted out of desperation and it isn't hindsight.
Regardless, I don't see them pulling Solder off Jones' blindside at this time. Sending this msg to the entire roster basically signals the season is over, which will affect the revenue bottom line, etc.
The big misconception here is that the Patriots simply let him walk. This really needs to end. They made him a fair offer to stay. A similar offer according to Solder and that according to some, still would have still made him the highest paid LT in the league. He had three teams to choose from.
And at the time of his signing, it was lauded pretty much across the board as a big get for the Giants.
I'll take your word for it, but NE would've been making a rare mistake in that scenario.
I agree. They came out on top of it, as they usually do.
His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.
For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.
I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.
His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.
For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.
I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.
I thought Solder was a DG signing.
His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.
For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.
I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.
Reese didn't sign Solder.
Quote:
I have enjoyed the debates that there were no alternatives as well for those trying to rationalize the signing.
Ereck Flowers helped put this team into the dregs.
And Solder's deal helped ensure we stayed there for a little while longer...
Great analysis. Now what was the alternative? Exactly what I posted above. If you want to blast the signing, give a viable alternative that could have been done in spring 2018.
If Solder was playing as he had been playing at NE this wouldn't be brought up. Nobody touted it as a great signing, but it was deemed a logical one.
Didn't the Pats trade for Trent Brown in 2018? I think the trade was a late third for Brown and a fifth. There are always options. Trades are options. Signing middling players as a stop-gap while you draft a player. You don't need to hit the home run on a replacement, just needed a different player than Flowers.
We could've been terrible with anyone else at LT. Solder was an awful signing and a lot of people said it at the time. He was coming off his worst year in NE and he was never a top LT to begin with. You don't make moves out of desperation, you end up with terrible contracts that way.
equally as bad
The sooner we start looking to replace him, the better.
We really need two OT's and a C.
The Giants cannot let this offensive line become a mess again. They have to be proactive and find solutions.
The Giants wanted stability at the most important spot on the offensive line, and it was not like Solder was that old where you could have seen his play falling off this quickly. DG probably wanted to get through 2 years with Solder and had plans to draft his successor in this upcoming draft.
Again, none of this was unreasonable and none of it was bad in practice. Of course the GM is going to take the fall when the player doesn't perform, but the thought process behind the signing was not a bad one IMO. Solder is only 31 and protected the statue that is Brady for so many years with, at the very worst, average play.
in my opinion it makes no sense to trade Solder this season, the dead cap hit next year is too big, I think you need to make him a June 1 cut next year and split the cost over 2 seasons if we can find 2 OTs in the offseason next year. What if we can only find 1? I would keep him around until he is replaced.
I think we ride it out with him this season mainly because anything we replace him with will most likely be worse and I would rather protect DJ that get a 4th rounder or less. See what the market is for LTs and possibly try to trade him in the offseason when his value will be greater, his contract may not be that bad if the OT market skyrockets. I think we need to pick up 2 OTs in FA, one high end and one swing tackle and then look at the draft. Look at the dead money next season and then also look at how much it will cost to add another LT and and add that to the Solder dead money, that is what we will be paying for the position in true value. Its too soon to cut bait unless you get a high pick or a quality player and thats not happening.
Yeah, that's the problem. We don't have the cap room to trade him, unless we create some by restructuring contracts.
I don't think 'everybody' wanted John Dorsey.
I've thought for a while that he's been building that team the wrong way. It's flashy and 'sexy' because of all the names people recognized, but the foundation of the team there sucks and the coach is absolutely clueless. I think Gettleman was the smarter of the two parties in their offseason transactions.
The Browns OL is garbage and I think they're getting desperate. Now would be a great time to take advantage of that.
Solder doesn't have 'no value' - it's just that the contract the Giants gave him has been prohibitive and isn't yielding good ROI.
Quote:
Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.
2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )
That's not a 2nd source. He credits La Canfora for the rumor.
Well, Miami, Arizona and NYG are the 3 teams with the most dead cap on their books right now, so...
There are only 3 good/solid teams in the top 10.
Baltimore, Seattle, SF.
I agree that we need to stop accumulating so much dead cap space. To do that, we have to be smarter about the moves we make and the contracts we hand out and do it with a little more foresight.
(Easy to say from here, I know...)
This is also why if we don't move Solder, I'd hold him for one more year and draft his potential replacement in the spring. Have that player take Remmers' spot @ ORT. Cut Solder after 2020 when the dead cap is only around 6M, draft another OT, and then hopefully we have two young guys ready to take the tackle spots over who will be more productive and more cost-efficient.
Quote:
His career at NE was extremely slow in developing. We knew him well from SB46, where he barely sniffed the field. He was coached up to the max, and even then had spotty performances.
For anyone to project a career arc that would continue to the upper tier of LTs, and then pay him in advance is foolish beyond belief.
I think Reese did alot of great things forthe Giants, butthat had to be his worst.
I thought Solder was a DG signing.
Dude, you might think about changing that handle, this team is moving further away from a SB than sooner.
Quote:
Consider the source, La Canfora has a terrible track record. This guy has no connections in the organization.
2nd source ? 2nd article ( where there is smoke/fire)? - ( New Window )
This isn’t a legitimate source.