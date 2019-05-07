Eli- bit of an insider slant FranknWeezer : 9:54 am

I am an Ole Miss alumnus and live in MS. Recently I had occasion to meet a buddy of Eli’s from undergrad- they still keep up and communicate pretty regularly.



Here are some highlights of what was related to me...take them for what they’re worth:



-Eli is bored being a backup. Doesn’t know what to do with himself. Running scout team isn’t really doing it for him.

-He fullly recognized when Jones was picked at 6 his days with NYG were numbered.

-He’s not resentful of Jones, though; likes him a lot.

-He wasn’t extended after 2019, so at age 38, he knew this would be his last year in NY.

-His expectation for this year was to play out the year and help bring Jones along while doing so. Didn’t expect to have the plug pulled on him, especially so early.

-Has authorized his representation to try and find him a new spot BUT for 2020, not necessarily this year.

-Did not expressly say (to this guy) he was willing to waive his no trade clause.

-Sounds as if he’s wanting to play somewhere else, rather than retire, for next season.



