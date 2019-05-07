Eli- bit of an insider slant

I am an Ole Miss alumnus and live in MS. Recently I had occasion to meet a buddy of Eli’s from undergrad- they still keep up and communicate pretty regularly.
Here are some highlights of what was related to me...take them for what they’re worth:
-Eli is bored being a backup. Doesn’t know what to do with himself. Running scout team isn’t really doing it for him.
-He fullly recognized when Jones was picked at 6 his days with NYG were numbered.
-He’s not resentful of Jones, though; likes him a lot.
-He wasn’t extended after 2019, so at age 38, he knew this would be his last year in NY.
-His expectation for this year was to play out the year and help bring Jones along while doing so. Didn’t expect to have the plug pulled on him, especially so early.
-Has authorized his representation to try and find him a new spot BUT for 2020, not necessarily this year.
-Did not expressly say (to this guy) he was willing to waive his no trade clause.
-Sounds as if he’s wanting to play somewhere else, rather than retire, for next season.
FYI, for discussion
Sell anyone that any team asked for and stockpile picks. This team is absolutely devoid of talent and heart. Letting the smallish Cards shove you around all day at home in the rain was enough for me. No one is untouchable.
This team has a way of sucking the life out of you.
I was all psyched for this season, but my God, when you lose to the Cardinals at home, it's tough.
Perspective - is that loss anywhere near as bad as the Cowboys being beaten by the Jets??
At least the Cardinals are on the same tier as the Giants. The Jets are a tier below the Giants and beat a 1st tier team(maybe 2nd if NE as alone on the 1st tier).
Eli comes off as a pretty basic guy and a jock. I think he just loves everything about football, that he believes he hasn’t lost much on his fast ball, and can still play.
God Bless him, I hope he gets that chance.
Good call, TB and Ariens would be a great fit. The weather wouldn't hurt either.
Be careful what you wish for!
Even still, the Jets are in our class and a loss to them would be bad because of Jets vs Giants. If we keep sucking, I might root for a loss for draft position and sadly(well for PS) it will be a reason fire him.
Would you be willing to move Jones or Barkley?
I would be, because I'd be planning on cleaning out the front office and coaching staff and starting over in January.
These last two years have been a mistake, and a waste of time.
If he's bored and wants to get back on the field - why limit yourself to 2020?
He's not getting any younger. Opportunity dries up all the time. If a team with a strong defense and a decent OL with a chance at making a playoff run were to come calling, shouldn't Eli be all over it?
Even with the prospect of not being in the same place in 2020, and the possibility of a 3rd team - wouldn't a competitive athlete, a guy who won 2 SB MVPs, jump at that opportunity?
I understand your point but Eli is a bit of a different animal.
As was emphasized in that SI piece on him earlier in the month that gave a glimpse into his life, career, the early part of this season, I truly believe Eli just wants to compete. That's it. I think he just likes playing football and being a starting QB. I think he likes the prep, the routines, the camaraderie and he would jump at the chance to continue that, regardless of the "best" situation even if it meant no playoff expectatations/guarantees.
This is why as a fan of his, I really wish he'd just retire and not jeopardize that career W/L dipping below .500 as I don't believe Eli even cares about that.
As far as not being traded in this season? I don't think Eli wants to uproot things abruptly without the offseason to prepare. He's got 4 kids including a baby. I'm sure his girls are in NJ schools. He probably would just rather wait until the offseason, see what his options are (if any), and make a move from there.
I really wish he would retire at season's end but doesn't look like he's going to.
We are getting close to Catch-22 territory. Rinse and repeat. Like I said, I'm off the PS wagon. But if they start over, they are likely to be pulling a Browns and keep doing this every 2-3 years... yet, it is quite apparent the 2-3 year cycles have already started....
Jets are a better run team than the Giants, at least they don't hire two wco system weenie coaches in a row.
Definitely prefer Bowles over Mcadoo/Shroomur, Cookie Monster might be worse.
If they can get a mid-round pick from a desperate team, they should try to move him.
Especially with Coach Tanney taking up a spot
We are getting close to Catch-22 territory. Rinse and repeat. Like I said, I'm off the PS wagon. But if they start over, they are likely to be pulling a Browns and keep doing this every 2-3 years... yet, it is quite apparent the 2-3 year cycles have already started....
You only repeat if you get it wrong again. They've gotten it wrong once, letting DG and PS stay only prolongs that mistake.
The Browns weren't the Browns because of the short cycles, they're the Browns because they kept hiring the wrong people. Do you think that Mike Pettine or Hue Davis deserved more time to prove themselves? Or that Sashi Brown was just another season or two from turning it around?
DJ has several issues to get over (fumbling at top of my list) but he is already a more dynamic player than Eli has been the past several years.
Long winded way of saying I doubt anyone really wants Eli as a starter at this point but if they do, get the picks!
You guys are all invested in so-called "mobile" qb's because this has been your argument for a few years now; the guy who plays in Foxboro notwithstanding. In truth, no qb not named Jackson or Murray is elusive enough to run away from blitzing linebackers, corners and safeties- as our "dynamic" qb proved on Sunday. The best friend for a qb is a good 3rd wideout. Flacco (whose stats are still pretty good) doesn't have one; Eli barely had any wideouts never mind a 3rd wideout and Jones didn't have any the other day.
dynamic and very generous. He looked very elusive taking those 8 sacks.
You guys are all invested in so-called "mobile" qb's because this has been your argument for a few years now; the guy who plays in Foxboro notwithstanding. In truth, no qb not named Jackson or Murray is elusive enough to run away from blitzing linebackers, corners and safeties- as our "dynamic" qb proved on Sunday. The best friend for a qb is a good 3rd wideout. Flacco (whose stats are still pretty good) doesn't have one; Eli barely had any wideouts never mind a 3rd wideout and Jones didn't have any the other day.
The wideouts were there for some time - they should have been able to make do with OBJ, Shepard and Engram (basically a large wideout more than TE).
There's a difference between a "mobile" QB (Jackson) and a guy with enough mobility to roll out and buy a second or two to let a play develop. That's where Rodgers is lethal.
It's not all on Eli - the team went to shit around him, without a doubt. But in that same span, capable OL play around the league also turned to shit, and Eli got a bit slower. Whatever elusiveness he had in the pocket is long gone, and combined with the average OL's inability to hold a block, that's a recipe for disaster.
That time comes for everyone - even Brady is looking very human this year. Father Time seems to have caught up with TB12 as well.
Terps,why are you looking to trade Jones or Barkley now? Regardless of whether or not you want to blow up management/coaching staff, trading either of them now is stupid.
Jones is a rookie who has shown flashes in a so far 2-3 record with nothing around him.
Barkley is a supreme talent and team captain type which makes him extremely rare.
Go hire a new HC if you want, but keep these guys on the roster.
When, not if, both Gettleman and Shurmur are fired the replacement(s) are going to rightly want to build their own program. That program will likely include wanting to pick their own quarterback (I think there's an increasing chance we are in the Trevor Lawrence running next year), and it better not include paying Barkley a big contract.
If Jones or Barkley are starting in their current roles for the Giants in 3 years I'd be surprised.
I think he will be hard pressed to find a job next season as a guaranteed starter. He may get some offers to come in and compete but his resume the last few years has not been good enough to warrant a guaranteed starter spot imo. Plus the pickings will be slim.
I really hope his reps get a sense of the market before the FA period begins to save him the embarrassment of not getting a good offer or no offer at all. Which I think is a very real outcome.
When, not if, both Gettleman and Shurmur are fired the replacement(s) are going to rightly want to build their own program. That program will likely include wanting to pick their own quarterback (I think there's an increasing chance we are in the Trevor Lawrence running next year), and it better not include paying Barkley a big contract.
If Jones or Barkley are starting in their current roles for the Giants in 3 years I'd be surprised.
Twice - did you forget McAdoo?
Twice - did you forget McAdoo?
No, I meant DG and PS would be the second time. I don't count them until the move is actually made.
And this time - it would have to include some sweeping changes in the FO. If it isn't obvious to everyone yet - the Giants ability to assess personnel - both on their own roster and off of it - is not good. They've gone into several seasons now thinking they had the talent to compete, and they've been way off. They're not going to get any better until that changes, from the GM down to the last scout in the building.
this isn't about a Lamar Jackson type QB... but if you don't see the added element DJ adds with his athleticism, I don't know what to tell you.
watch the games maybe?
If you think the reset button is going to be hit anyway this January or next, why not?
Like I said, I'm not dying to trade him. I think he can play. But if we do the right thing and start over in 2 months, the next group is going to be picking top 5 in a draft with some significant QB talent. If there's a guy that better fits what they're trying to do, they should be free to take that guy.
If you consider this regime a failure like I do, nothing should be off the table.
And tip of the cap to you re. Shurmur. You were out on him much earlier than others, myself included. You were 100% right about him.
And tip of the cap to you re. Shurmur. You were out on him much earlier than others, myself included. You were 100% right about him.
No worries.
This guy is worse than Handley. I never thought I'd live long enough to say that about a Giant coach.
They've all got to go.
It's all moot until they get a decent coaching staff. Not accounting from Chandler Jones 2-3 times was criminal.
In regards to Eli, he's got about as much chance of starting somewhere next year as TC did at getting another job as head coach - he was abysmal at the end.
what? Eli doesn't get to decide if he goes in the game or not. he's cashing the paychecks. if the coaches want to put him in, he plays.
Against the Vikes, Pats and Cardinals this team looked identical to last year. Jones being inserted has changed nothing at the moment. The argument Eli was the albatross holding this team down seems to be untrue so far.
I like Jones and he is willing to take a hit and has made some pretty throws. Takes a year and a day to get the ball out though and its fumble city way too much. Eli might have been more careful with the ball and even pulled it out against the Oats and Cards, probably not but it is clear this team sucks and is not getting better.
Would love to see Eli go elsewhere, give me another team to root for since Giants' seasons are over before Halloween on an annual basis
Against the Vikes, Pats and Cardinals this team looked identical to last year. Jones being inserted has changed nothing at the moment. The argument Eli was the albatross holding this team down seems to be untrue so far.
I like Jones and he is willing to take a hit and has made some pretty throws. Takes a year and a day to get the ball out though and its fumble city way too much. Eli might have been more careful with the ball and even pulled it out against the Oats and Cards, probably not but it is clear this team sucks and is not getting better.
Would love to see Eli go elsewhere, give me another team to root for since Giants' seasons are over before Halloween on an annual basis
So the fact that Eli counts 20+ mil against the cap and has been throwing to OBJ the last few years means nothing? I'm sure when Eli comes off the books we can get a good WR to come in here and help out Daniel Jones. If Eli decides to continue playing somewhere else, I guess I'll root for him, but he should have retired already.
It's not about giving up on Jones. It's giving the new regime the ability to construct the team as they see fit.
It's too early for this anyway. We'll be having these conversations in January 2021 after Shurmur and Gettleman are both fired.
If you watch and read anything about Eli, one thing that comes out is the guy plays everything close to the vest. Even his father and mother rarely knows what he is thinking when it comes to football and his future. This is a lot of stuff he is laying out to a college buddy.
Again, not trying to say the OP is making stuff up - I am sure this is what he was told and it is from a source he trusts. But this just seems really out of character based on what I have seen and read about Eli.
this isn't about a Lamar Jackson type QB... but if you don't see the added element DJ adds with his athleticism, I don't know what to tell you.
watch the games maybe?
The ideal IMHO is medium mobility -- what you've seen out of Rodgers, Wentz, Luck, Alex Smith, etc. The ability to buy some more time when necessary but mostly throwing from the pocket.
The Wilsons/Cams/Lamars/Mahomes' of the world cannot compartmentalize their mobility from their QB skill. They cannot play like a Drew Brees and then turn on the escape switch here and there. Mahomes is trying to do that I see, but it's still hard to resist. Wilson makes almost no attempt to stay in the pocket (even if he ultimately throws it more than he runs), and Lamar is largely the same.
I think Steve Young is that lone exception of a guy who was seen as a great pocket passer that you forgot had great mobility too. He's an exception mostly because of the situation he was in.
That is not what was said. What was said was looking for a new team for 2020. The OP said he didn't hear about expressly saying he would waive his no trade (which means for 2019).
this isn't about a Lamar Jackson type QB... but if you don't see the added element DJ adds with his athleticism, I don't know what to tell you.
watch the games maybe?
Yes, I do watch, thank you. Apparently, I know what to look for and you dont't.
The ideal IMHO is medium mobility -- what you've seen out of Rodgers, Wentz, Luck, Alex Smith, etc. The ability to buy some more time when necessary but mostly throwing from the pocket.
The Wilsons/Cams/Lamars/Mahomes' of the world cannot compartmentalize their mobility from their QB skill. They cannot play like a Drew Brees and then turn on the escape switch here and there. Mahomes is trying to do that I see, but it's still hard to resist. Wilson makes almost no attempt to stay in the pocket (even if he ultimately throws it more than he runs), and Lamar is largely the same.
I think Steve Young is that lone exception of a guy who was seen as a great pocket passer that you forgot had great mobility too. He's an exception mostly because of the situation he was in.
Staubach as well.
That could net us a good comp pick, maybe a 3rd?
So trading him for a 5th or 7th would make less sense, and Eli playing next year can actually really help us.
That could net us a good comp pick, maybe a 3rd?
So trading him for a 5th or 7th would make less sense, and Eli playing next year can actually really help us.
He doesn't need the money. It would be about going into 2020 as the starter, and being on a contender (if possible) would be a cherry on top. Those two points would factor in far more than salary IMO.