How many do they win the rest of the way?

Lions (loss, Lions are 2-3-1 but they beat the Eagles and lost to the Chiefs and Packers by a combined 4 points)
Cowboys (loss)
Jets (toss-up, Jets seem like a disaster about to implode, so I'll go Giants)
Bears (this could get ugly for the Giants OL/DJ, Loss)
Packers (loss)
Eagles (loss)
Dolphins (win)
Redskins (win)
So I have the Giants going 3-6 and finishing 5-11. You?
I'm broken inside when it comes to this team.
this team sucks and whether we win 3, 4 or 7 is meaningless other than as respects draft pick.
once we lost to the Cards (and probably even before) this season is about one thing: Developing Jones and seeing what young players are worth building around.
I would like to think the future of our HC is also in play here... but one thing that matters very little at this point is our actual W/L record.
^This. I was hoping for 8-8 at the start of the season, but that was obviously wrong. This is why I want to play the young guys now, but I doubt that happens until we are mathematically eliminated, or unless the veterans in front of them are traded.
It’s almost impossible in the nfl for it not to happen.
You're bumming me out Jon... lol. But I believe you are right.
how bad this defense is, or how short we are at WR, and the coaching stinks.
You're bumming me out Jon... lol. But I believe you are right.
They play hard for the most part, but they're missing key talent and last week their best players didn't show up, at home in a game they really needed in the win column.
At the beginning of the year I was worried about Defense. I was hoping WR's would be adequate but between suspensions and injuries the WR group just isn't good enough and now I have to admit I have some serious concerns about coaching. I was hoping for 8-8 now 5-11 is a long shot.
No way we beat Green Bay or Dallas. Maybe, just maybe, we split with Philly.
5-11 sounds logical, even attainable.
Looking at the rest of the schedule I'd break it up into:
Very likely to win (75%)
MIA
@WSH
Tossups (50%)
NYJ
Underdogs (35%)
@DET
@CHI
Big underdogs (25%)
PHI
@PHI
DAL
If we add it all up (.75 * 2) + (.5) + (.35 * 2) + (.25 *3), we get 3.45 wins which leads to 5-11 or 6-10. Looks pretty reasonable to me. Pretty awful but bad enough to get a top 5 pick.
On O
SB
Zeitler
Maybe Tate
Maybe Shepherd
EE
On D
Jackrabbit
Lawrence
Maybe Golden
Maybe Ogletree
Maybe Peppers
Thats possibly 10 out of 22 spots maybe more like 6 or 7 that I see, am I missing anyone.
I want whatever it is he is taking!!!
Or maybe we can trade Daniel Jones?
I agree with the one upset win. Thinking its Bears Detroit or one of the eagles games(not really, the eagles have our #). I also think there will be an 'upset' loss. At this point I think that they should beat the Skins, the Jets and the Dolphins, but could lose ANY of those games too.
We at least win one more.
And yet we literally started it on the mountain top. We then fell all the way down the mountain and got buried in an avalanche we can't seem to dig our way out of. Unreal.
...5-11 and Pat Shurmur is out as Head Coach.
With ZERO chance of ever securing another NFL Head Coaching job.
Being resigned to losses, it is the NFL for crying out loud, seems a poor way as a fan to enjoy the season, but to each their own.
Maybe Lauletta.
I agree with all who say 5-11 (about .300), given that they are at about .280 now and are at the bottom in coaching and players. But the Giants never beat the Eagles, and Shurmur will not be the exception. Remember last year—Saquon was unstoppable in the first half, but Shurmur sat him in the second half so the Iggles could catch up and win?
When that kicks in, Gettleman better ensure Love, Beal, Ximines, Carter, Slayton, Ballentine, and McIntosh get major burn.