How many do they win the rest of the way? DanMetroMan : 10/23/2019 12:25 pm

Lions (loss, Lions are 2-3-1 but they beat the Eagles and lost to the Chiefs and Packers by a combined 4 points)



Cowboys (loss)

Jets (toss-up, Jets seem like a disaster about to implode, so I'll go Giants)

Bears (this could get ugly for the Giants OL/DJ, Loss)

Packers (loss)

Eagles (loss)

Dolphins (win)

Redskins (win)

Eagles (loss)



So I have the Giants going 3-6 and finishing 5-11. You?