How many do they win the rest of the way?

DanMetroMan : 10/23/2019 12:25 pm
Lions (loss, Lions are 2-3-1 but they beat the Eagles and lost to the Chiefs and Packers by a combined 4 points)

Cowboys (loss)
Jets (toss-up, Jets seem like a disaster about to implode, so I'll go Giants)
Bears (this could get ugly for the Giants OL/DJ, Loss)
Packers (loss)
Eagles (loss)
Dolphins (win)
Redskins (win)
Eagles (loss)

So I have the Giants going 3-6 and finishing 5-11. You?
Feels like a 4-12 season  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/23/2019 12:27 pm : link
With an offseason full of half measures, empty platitudes, & the same old garbage next fall.

I'm broken inside when it comes to this team.
I think they lose one of the three against Jets/Fins/Skins  
bceagle05 : 10/23/2019 12:27 pm : link
and go 4-12. Really wouldn't shock me if they lost two of those three.
No knock on this post  
LG in NYC : 10/23/2019 12:30 pm : link
but really, who cares?

this team sucks and whether we win 3, 4 or 7 is meaningless other than as respects draft pick.

once we lost to the Cards (and probably even before) this season is about one thing: Developing Jones and seeing what young players are worth building around.

I would like to think the future of our HC is also in play here... but one thing that matters very little at this point is our actual W/L record.
5-11 at best  
JonC : 10/23/2019 12:30 pm : link
.
I think 5-11  
jcn56 : 10/23/2019 12:31 pm : link
but if they do lose to the Jets, I can see the wheels coming off and it getting uglier.
RE: 5-11 at best  
AcidTest : 10/23/2019 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14642445 JonC said:
Quote:
.


^This. I was hoping for 8-8 at the start of the season, but that was obviously wrong. This is why I want to play the young guys now, but I doubt that happens until we are mathematically eliminated, or unless the veterans in front of them are traded.
Not enough to justify bringing Gettleman and Shurmur back  
Go Terps : 10/23/2019 12:34 pm : link
.
5-6 wins  
ron mexico : 10/23/2019 12:37 pm : link
Will have at least one decent upset.

It’s almost impossible in the nfl for it not to happen.
Honestly,  
darren in pdx : 10/23/2019 12:37 pm : link
none of them look winnable, not even the Dolphins.
I'm not sure some realize  
JonC : 10/23/2019 12:39 pm : link
how bad this defense is, or how short we are at WR, and the coaching stinks.
13.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/23/2019 12:40 pm : link
Super Bowl.
I was thinking 7-9 before Arizona loss  
Johnny5 : 10/23/2019 12:42 pm : link
Now I think 5-11 is more realistic. And 4-12 or 3-13 wouldn't shock me at all.
.  
Scooter185 : 10/23/2019 12:42 pm : link
Jets is a toss up. Skins may be too with Gruden gone. Should beat Miami
RE: I'm not sure some realize  
Johnny5 : 10/23/2019 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14642464 JonC said:
Quote:
how bad this defense is, or how short we are at WR, and the coaching stinks.

You're bumming me out Jon... lol. But I believe you are right.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/23/2019 12:43 pm : link
4-12
All I know is  
GIANTS128 : 10/23/2019 12:45 pm : link
its another season that's over in October. We are already talking about the draft and how we get BB to coach the Giants. Sad to say but we are a pathetic organization right now.
I hope zero  
phil in arizona : 10/23/2019 12:46 pm : link
blow it up
5-11  
Matt in SGS : 10/23/2019 12:48 pm : link
the x-factor is if the Eagles are playing for anything in that final week. If they have clinched or are out of the playoffs, I could see them roll over and the Giants beat them.
3 wins probably  
nygfaninorlando : 10/23/2019 12:50 pm : link
4 wins max. Maybe we beat both the Dolphins and Redskins. Shurmur stinks so more likely the team will come out flat and get upset by 1 of them.
RE: RE: I'm not sure some realize  
JonC : 10/23/2019 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14642469 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14642464 JonC said:


Quote:


how bad this defense is, or how short we are at WR, and the coaching stinks.


You're bumming me out Jon... lol. But I believe you are right.


They play hard for the most part, but they're missing key talent and last week their best players didn't show up, at home in a game they really needed in the win column.
RE: I hope zero  
Scooter185 : 10/23/2019 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14642475 phil in arizona said:
Quote:
blow it up


Yup
2  
The_Boss : 10/23/2019 1:13 pm : link
Shurmer has to be re-evaluated at season’s end.
RE: I'm not sure some realize  
Blue21 : 10/23/2019 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14642464 JonC said:
Quote:
how bad this defense is, or how short we are at WR, and the coaching stinks.


At the beginning of the year I was worried about Defense. I was hoping WR's would be adequate but between suspensions and injuries the WR group just isn't good enough and now I have to admit I have some serious concerns about coaching. I was hoping for 8-8 now 5-11 is a long shot.
We beat Washington and Miami.  
johnnyb : 10/23/2019 1:17 pm : link
These are two teams that really do not want to win. Maybe we sneak past the Jets- depends on which team shows up (on both sides).

No way we beat Green Bay or Dallas. Maybe, just maybe, we split with Philly.

5-11 sounds logical, even attainable.
I think we get to 6  
AcesUp : 10/23/2019 1:18 pm : link
I expected us to get to 6-7 wins this year, thought Vegas had it right. 6 wins may seem optimistic but the defense has been improving and I'm optimistic that DJ progresses. Plus, the backend of that schedule doesn't look nearly as tough as it did before the season. Dolphins are the worst team in history, Skins are basically a free square as well and the Jets are probably a coin flip. Both Eagles games are winnable, that's a mercurial team showing signs of locker room discord. As it stands now they're a team that is ripe to get upset by an inferior opponent and those odds go up once the weather turns and a team with SB aspirations falls out of playoff contention.
I don't think they are as bad as they looked  
Metnut : 10/23/2019 1:20 pm : link
last week, but to be fair, aside from WSH, the only game they won was versus a bad TB team that required a missed chipshot FG to win.

Looking at the rest of the schedule I'd break it up into:

Very likely to win (75%)

MIA
@WSH

Tossups (50%)

NYJ

Underdogs (35%)

@DET
@CHI

Big underdogs (25%)

PHI
@PHI
DAL

If we add it all up (.75 * 2) + (.5) + (.35 * 2) + (.25 *3), we get 3.45 wins which leads to 5-11 or 6-10. Looks pretty reasonable to me. Pretty awful but bad enough to get a top 5 pick.
4-12 looks about right  
Rudy5757 : 10/23/2019 1:21 pm : link
We have no talent on the roster. Right now how many of our players would start on 5 of the top 10 teams in the league?

On O

SB
Zeitler
Maybe Tate
Maybe Shepherd
EE

On D

Jackrabbit
Lawrence
Maybe Golden
Maybe Ogletree
Maybe Peppers

Thats possibly 10 out of 22 spots maybe more like 6 or 7 that I see, am I missing anyone.
10-6  
V.I.G. : 10/23/2019 1:25 pm : link
Go giants
..  
BeckShepEli : 10/23/2019 1:29 pm : link
4-12 and an angry John Mara says he has full confidence in current regime and brings everyone back. 5-11 in 2020
Better off tanking at this juncture.....  
thrunthrublue : 10/23/2019 1:55 pm : link
Start 2020 with high draft picks, a new winning coaching staff.
RE: 10-6  
johnnyb : 10/23/2019 1:56 pm : link
In comment 14642519 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
Go giants


I want whatever it is he is taking!!!
5 and 11 sounds and looks about right after  
TMS : 10/23/2019 1:59 pm : link
what we have seen so far, The HC, DC and AC may be looking for jobs if this happens. DG gets to hire another group because his drafts have been good and his replacement is already on board in Abrams.
5-11 would be a major success  
micky : 10/23/2019 2:11 pm : link
And should be excited about if get to it.
RE: 10-6  
Brown_Hornet : 10/23/2019 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14642519 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
Go giants
10-6!

Or maybe we can trade Daniel Jones?
Man, we really need to turn the page  
Jimmy Googs : 10/23/2019 2:51 pm : link
on this decade of NYG football...
this team has 1-2 wins left sorry  
mdc1 : 10/23/2019 2:57 pm : link
they could improve beyond this by stopping someone on defense, and stop turning the ball over. Maybe throw the ball down the field more?
RE: 5-6 wins  
Dinger : 10/23/2019 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14642461 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Will have at least one decent upset.

It’s almost impossible in the nfl for it not to happen.


I agree with the one upset win. Thinking its Bears Detroit or one of the eagles games(not really, the eagles have our #). I also think there will be an 'upset' loss. At this point I think that they should beat the Skins, the Jets and the Dolphins, but could lose ANY of those games too.
How Are They Playing Hard?  
Samiam : 10/23/2019 3:12 pm : link
This defense misses more tackles than any Giants defense since before the Perkins/Parcells era. How are they playing hard when they don’t tackle?
4 and 12  
NikkiMac : 10/23/2019 3:25 pm : link
And adios Shurmur !
And  
NikkiMac : 10/23/2019 3:26 pm : link
Dolphins get their first win at Giants
Watching Trubisky  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/23/2019 3:30 pm : link
Bears is not an auto L.
5-11 ceiling  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2019 3:33 pm : link
3-13 floor.

We at least win one more.
RE: Man, we really need to turn the page  
bradshaw44 : 10/23/2019 3:35 pm : link
In comment 14642608 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
on this decade of NYG football...


And yet we literally started it on the mountain top. We then fell all the way down the mountain and got buried in an avalanche we can't seem to dig our way out of. Unreal.
Just beat  
steviej : 10/23/2019 4:08 pm : link
The Jets thats all I care about in another sorry ass season .
3 more wins...  
M.S. : 10/23/2019 4:22 pm : link

...5-11 and Pat Shurmur is out as Head Coach.

With ZERO chance of ever securing another NFL Head Coaching job.
I m looking  
joeinpa : 10/23/2019 5:23 pm : link
For 3-5 right now. If they get to that record I ll begin rooting for 4-5.

Being resigned to losses, it is the NFL for crying out loud, seems a poor way as a fan to enjoy the season, but to each their own.
Eagles could be out of it by Week 17  
shyster : 10/23/2019 5:54 pm : link
And, if so, I don't think we see Wentz.

Maybe Lauletta.
Amazing what the loss to the Cardinals did to morale  
Sean : 10/23/2019 6:49 pm : link
Even after the Patriots game, it wasn’t like this.
When we win 5 games or less  
Marty866b : 10/23/2019 8:54 pm : link
Are we still going to get the "let's give Gettleman some credit" here?
They won't win more than six or seven games the rest of the way  
Milton : 10/23/2019 9:29 pm : link
Which means they probably won't make the playoffs.
RE: 5-11  
D_Giants : 10/23/2019 9:37 pm : link
In comment 14642477 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
the x-factor is if the Eagles are playing for anything in that final week. If they have clinched or are out of the playoffs, I could see them roll over and the Giants beat them.


I agree with all who say 5-11 (about .300), given that they are at about .280 now and are at the bottom in coaching and players. But the Giants never beat the Eagles, and Shurmur will not be the exception. Remember last year—Saquon was unstoppable in the first half, but Shurmur sat him in the second half so the Iggles could catch up and win?
Agree with  
Les in TO : 10/23/2019 10:35 pm : link
5-11. I can see them upsetting Detroit but getting upset by Miami or the Jets
4-12  
bestt : 10/23/2019 10:38 pm : link
I said it before the season started...
...  
christian : 10/23/2019 10:54 pm : link
Giants are 1 loss away from the business decisions, minor injuries, and preservations keeping guys on the sidelines.

When that kicks in, Gettleman better ensure Love, Beal, Ximines, Carter, Slayton, Ballentine, and McIntosh get major burn.
