Giants have shopped veteran CB Janoris Jenkins -AlbertBreer

our offense needs playmakers shipping the only receiving playmaker we have is beyond stupid.
You can say that but, EE could be the tease that never delivers. I agree you can't trade everybody BUT, if I think SB is my feature player then I am more concerned with a 2 Way TE than a flashy Hybrid TE/WR that has average hands and is an average to below average blocker. If he were strictly a TE and could block more then his hands would be more than adequate but, when you are really more a receiver and rely on speed the only thing that matters is catching the ball.
what are the chances that he signs a big deal elsewhere?
and fetches a comp pick? With him being easy to cut after this year seems pointless to send him away for next to nothing. Decent - good corners are a valuable commodity and plenty of teams could use his services
part of the decision process lately. If we are shopping him, we're probably looking for a 3rd or better because as a comp pick, we would probably get a 3rd or 4th in return.
That comp pick wouldn't come until 2021, no? I'm guessing next years cap relief is a big reason why they'd probably settle on a lesser price for him but I could also be wrong about how the comp pick would factor in.
Every phone call regarding trading one of our players
Jenkins wound up not being an awful singing - he was fantastic in 2016. He's been up and down since. I believe he was injured in 2017.
NYG definitely should be looking to move him, it's the right call. But, we've certainly made worse decisions with our cap dollars. I don't view Jenkins as the same sort of disaster some other signings have been.
Solder, for example... has definitely been a worse allocation of money.
picks mean nothing when talking about trading Jenkins - his contract runs through next year so the only way they get a comp pick for him is keeping him all of next year and hoping to get a comp pick after the season two years from now. The only guy on the roster I see who could potentially fetch a decent comp pick is Eli since his contract actually expires this off season but my guess is the Giants will sign more than 1 free agent with 70+ mil in cap space so angling for comp picks this coming off-season may be futile.
I agree. Always believed Jenkins' game was a function of the pulse of the team. If they were playing well, his game was on...and vice-versa. Still do actually...
Yup. If this team had shown anything thus far to make me believe they could win a few games and stay alive the 2nd half of the year, I'd actually be okay with keeping him here - I think he's a viable starter.
But, given the state of NYG, the draft resources we spent on the position the last 2 years between Beal, Baker, Ballentine and even Love... it's the right move to shop and move Jenkins if a solid offer is there.
next year is not going to be a valuable as a possible 3rd in 2022. I don't think the comp pick is being the sole driver for a move, but it will factor into the process.
That also depends on the plans for him next season.
If the plans are to cut him, get what they can. If it is to have him play out the contract or restructure, that's different.
I disagree. Typically a pick is discounted by 1 round each year, so a 5th rounder now is roughly equal to a 3rd rounder 2 years from now. But that doesn't include the risk of waiting 2 years. Even Jenkins supporters would admit he's been inconsistent the last couple seasons so it's certainly a stretch to think at age 32 he'll: 1) be playing at a high enough level to get a big enough offer (in years and $$) to earn a 3rd round pick and 2) the Giants won't sign anyone that offseason to negate the pick.
If all you're getting is a Michael Bennett return for him, I'd probably keep him. But for a 5th or better, I'd move him now, especially since they have some young guys behind him that will hopefully be back in a week or 2 (Beal and Ballentine). Might as well let those guys take their lumps this season.
not because he has been bad or not performed, but because we need to see the young corners play and he would be cut anyway.
amazing we have 5 defensive all pros in 2016 and we move him all will be gone
He was the number 2 TE in receiving until her got hurt and he is still #6 even with missing time. How is that teasing?
RE: RE: Giants fans: Jackrabbit is worth a high second at least
to trade Jenkins. He is still a good player and hasn't been a problem. right now we do not have a healthy competent player to man the other side opposite Baker. maybe beal or ballentine can be that player but Ballentine has not gotten much PT which says to me he isnt ready and Beal has barely practiced.
I think its best to hang on to Jenkins and see what we have, at the very least he is a stopgap for whoever fills the spot long term. The issue is we can only fill so many holes each offseason, if a young guy is not ready behind him he needs to be kept. if we can get a 3rd for him we can probably draft someone to either replace him eventually or at least replace another player at another position. I think the way this team is right now, next draft needs to get quality players in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds for this team to get turned around. Its a big ask but we have so many players that need to be replaced its a must.
More #Giants Janoris Jenkins on NFL trade deadline rumors (this echos Landon Collins and Odell Beckham): "If you are going to let me go, let me go. Don't beat around the bush." #nyg #nygiants
Even Sy admitted only 1 of 2 sacks he gave up to Cards was really his fault. Remmers was much worse and honestly looks like a back-up level player most times. Fact is no one looks good when the team is losing.
The OL needs time to gel and play as 1 unit. Trading the LT makes no logical sense even if Giants get bit more cap space. Who are they going to sign in FA that is going to drastically improve the OL?
The Defense is already bad with Jenkins, so I don't see any reason to hold onto him besides wanting to look like the Giants are competing. The dude has already checked out and could not care less about staying on Giants, so let's just move him to Philly where he can forget how to tackle Saquon twice a year.
But there is a big difference between an OL starter that stinks and a guy that is a complete liability at the position. Think back to last year, there was a big difference between Jamon Brown and Patrick Omameh. If they trade Solder, they'll be left with Gates and Slade, do we have any idea what we have there? Because we should considering that we just invested the 6th overall pick into a QB. If it were still Eli or some vet journeyman back there? Sure, whatever. But Jones changes things. You need an overpay to justify that move.
But there is a big difference between an OL starter that stinks and a guy that is a complete liability at the position. Think back to last year, there was a big difference between Jamon Brown and Patrick Omameh. If they trade Solder, they'll be left with Gates and Slade, do we have any idea what we have there? Because we should considering that we just invested the 6th overall pick into a QB. If it were still Eli or some vet journeyman back there? Sure, whatever. But Jones changes things. You need an overpay to justify that move.
Unfortunately, you're right - but this is again the symptom of poor cap/roster management and the Giants now needing to make the best of a sub-optimal scenario because they lacked the necessary foresight to begin with.
We have the benefit of hindsight as fans. It's easy for me to sit here and say I was okay with the signing at the time but now see how crappy of a move it really was as I am watching Solder play on a regular basis instead of a few scattered games.
The onus is on management to be smarter than this. In the end, this was a desperation FA 'buy' - one you'd hope they'd learn from but probably won't. Who knows.
I really don't understand what I see on TV. Remnmer and Zietler just stood there blocking NOBODY while Chandler Jones standing right in front of them just waltzed by them and sacked DJ8. I thought Jones was a ghost, maybe Darnold would have seen him.
That has to be the handiwork of Shemur and Hunter, never seen anything like that with Coughlin, who used to slap Ray Lewis and prime Baltimore around with a OL made of a 2ND round pick and a bunch of junk low round picks and street FAs .
The onus is on management to be smarter than this. In the end, this was a desperation FA 'buy' - one you'd hope they'd learn from but probably won't. Who knows.
This is really it, it wasn't a smart buy at all.
It had all the makings of mistake from the get-go whether you want to look at where the team was at the time in terms of competitiveness, where Solder fit in the pecking order of LTs at the time he entered free agency and how that salary fit in terms of roster allocation over the next several years.
The Giants were so desperate to stabilize this one position (after the Flowers debacle) just to give a declining QB a chance, that money was no object. A QB that they wound up benching just a year later. Of course, the defenders will all step up and say "who else could have we had playing LT if we didn't overpay for Solder?" which is the basically saying we suck at this.
So in the end, DG made a a very average LT the highest paid player at his position. And then to add salt in the wound, he restructured that deal to further extend the pain on our cap.
It was simply an example of what not to do...twice.
And posters on here wonder why Gettleman is often criticized and sometimes mocked...
I think if you're in a situation where you feel that your only option is to overpay for a Nate Solder, you've done a bad job.
And I realize that part of this was the Reese to Gettleman bridge.
Gettleman didn't draft Flowers; so that part of the equation was not his fault. However, Gettleman then compounded the error by making what was essentially a panic signing.
So, where the issue before was entirely performance-based, it's now also contract related.
We have to get away from the 'who else was there?' rationale - that's never a good reason to dole out this type of contract on a declining player. We could have spent a lot less money and still have been a 5 win team.
I'm very interested to see what Gettleman does this offseason assuming he's still in charge in terms of free agency.
I want to see if anything has been learned from the early portion of this tenure, or if we're going to just go out and pay the first line of name FA's to go the short route and attempt to buy our way back into relevancy.
Me too. Another poster I respect said on another current thread that he hopes the Giants pursue not the top of of the free agency but moreso the 2nd and 3rd tier guys. And I agree with this approach as we need to improve our quality all around but have enough needs that we really need quantity too.
There are shamefully only seven to ten young guys on this team I would not be shopping. Look Jones & Barkley and maybe Slayton on offense have futures hopefully. On defense you got Lawrence and damn the list just about ends there. Yes we have some young secondary guys and maybe one young DL other than Lawrence so sale season sell everything you can for youth and picks. Bring in the young guys but most importantly play them let them grow with our other seven to ten young guys. We start with Eli nobody is safe with three years or more in this league because they sure are not showing us anything to hold unto them for.
Jenkins
Ogletree
Golden - played well but he's a FA but as a good pass rusher may still net something decent.
Offensively, I doubt anyone is seriously interested in Solder, but I'd move him if they could.
Zeitler - keep and build the OL around
Tate - keep now, otherwise you risk stunting Jones development since Lattimer/Fowler get 0 separation. The time to move Tate will be this offseason.
Ideally, we'd be able to maybe throw in a 5th and get a day 2 pick for him.
That comp pick wouldn't come until 2021, no? I'm guessing next years cap relief is a big reason why they'd probably settle on a lesser price for him but I could also be wrong about how the comp pick would factor in.
"What would you offer if we threw in Eli as well?"
If you cut a player, you can't get a comp pick for them.
With all the cap space we will have next year - we could be big buyers, I doubt a comp pick is in play.
Yup. If this team had shown anything thus far to make me believe they could win a few games and stay alive the 2nd half of the year, I'd actually be okay with keeping him here - I think he's a viable starter.
But, given the state of NYG, the draft resources we spent on the position the last 2 years between Beal, Baker, Ballentine and even Love... it's the right move to shop and move Jenkins if a solid offer is there.
I'd have to think the plan is to cut him after this season. If we see the Giants dump him for a 5th or 6th, we got our answer to what they would have done if there was no trade.
I disagree. Typically a pick is discounted by 1 round each year, so a 5th rounder now is roughly equal to a 3rd rounder 2 years from now. But that doesn't include the risk of waiting 2 years. Even Jenkins supporters would admit he's been inconsistent the last couple seasons so it's certainly a stretch to think at age 32 he'll: 1) be playing at a high enough level to get a big enough offer (in years and $$) to earn a 3rd round pick and 2) the Giants won't sign anyone that offseason to negate the pick.
If all you're getting is a Michael Bennett return for him, I'd probably keep him. But for a 5th or better, I'd move him now, especially since they have some young guys behind him that will hopefully be back in a week or 2 (Beal and Ballentine). Might as well let those guys take their lumps this season.
Now, you're lucky for a #3, perhaps even a #4. If the deal was out there, it probably would've been done already. Suspect #4 at best.
amazing we have 5 defensive all pros in 2016 and we move him all will be gone
Acquire: 2021 conditional third-round pick (from Chiefs)
Trade: CB Janoris Jenkins
Yes they were, the Rumor was that they offered their 4th round pick for Collins.
I don't think any other non-dysfunctional org would want him.
I don't think any other non-dysfunctional org would want him.
Perfectly fine to not be satisfied with EE's play but that's a bullshit assessment. Many teams would be interested and I'm guessing a lot of his problems would magically disappear in a new setting.
He's a good player.
...it not only tells the team the season is over (which it is), but gives us a lousy return for sending such a message to the team.
A #3 (or, better, a #2 which is doubtful) at least increases the odds we land a starter.
I don't think any other non-dysfunctional org would want him.
awful post...and incorrect
our offense needs playmakers shipping the only receiving playmaker we have is beyond stupid.
You can say that but, EE could be the tease that never delivers. I agree you can't trade everybody BUT, if I think SB is my feature player then I am more concerned with a 2 Way TE than a flashy Hybrid TE/WR that has average hands and is an average to below average blocker. If he were strictly a TE and could block more then his hands would be more than adequate but, when you are really more a receiver and rely on speed the only thing that matters is catching the ball.
He was the number 2 TE in receiving until her got hurt and he is still #6 even with missing time. How is that teasing?
Rest of nfl: well give you a Taco Bell coupon and an expired movie pass.
DG: DONE!
I highly doubt the NYG get anything better than a 5th for him. A 2nd is likely a pipe dream.
Exactly, not with his contract, I agree.
In comment 14644253 superspynyg said:
Rest of nfl: well give you a Taco Bell coupon and an expired movie pass.
DG: DONE!
I highly doubt the NYG get anything better than a 5th for him. A 2nd is likely a pipe dream.
Exactly, not with his contract, I agree.
Isn't this the last year of his contract? That has to be enticing to a playoff team that needs a CB.
In comment 14644353 The_Boss said:
In comment 14644253 superspynyg said:
Rest of nfl: well give you a Taco Bell coupon and an expired movie pass.
DG: DONE!
I highly doubt the NYG get anything better than a 5th for him. A 2nd is likely a pipe dream.
Exactly, not with his contract, I agree.
Isn't this the last year of his contract? That has to be enticing to a playoff team that needs a CB.
Nope, it's not.
Dead Money $3,500,00
Cap savings $11,250, 000
overthecap.com/player/janoris-jenkins/1328/
So that's the kicker, when people discuss trades in
THIS league, you have to consider what is left on his deal.
another Reese 1st round gem. One dimensional, always nicked up, and stone hands.
I don't think any other non-dysfunctional org would want him.
awful post...and incorrect
Consider the source...
I think its best to hang on to Jenkins and see what we have, at the very least he is a stopgap for whoever fills the spot long term. The issue is we can only fill so many holes each offseason, if a young guy is not ready behind him he needs to be kept. if we can get a 3rd for him we can probably draft someone to either replace him eventually or at least replace another player at another position. I think the way this team is right now, next draft needs to get quality players in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds for this team to get turned around. Its a big ask but we have so many players that need to be replaced its a must.
More #Giants Janoris Jenkins on NFL trade deadline rumors (this echos Landon Collins and Odell Beckham): "If you are going to let me go, let me go. Don't beat around the bush." #nyg #nygiants
solder is bad but do we really want to place our new rookie QB in even more danger???
The OL needs time to gel and play as 1 unit. Trading the LT makes no logical sense even if Giants get bit more cap space. Who are they going to sign in FA that is going to drastically improve the OL?
The Defense is already bad with Jenkins, so I don't see any reason to hold onto him besides wanting to look like the Giants are competing. The dude has already checked out and could not care less about staying on Giants, so let's just move him to Philly where he can forget how to tackle Saquon twice a year.
Unfortunately, you're right - but this is again the symptom of poor cap/roster management and the Giants now needing to make the best of a sub-optimal scenario because they lacked the necessary foresight to begin with.
We have the benefit of hindsight as fans. It's easy for me to sit here and say I was okay with the signing at the time but now see how crappy of a move it really was as I am watching Solder play on a regular basis instead of a few scattered games.
The onus is on management to be smarter than this. In the end, this was a desperation FA 'buy' - one you'd hope they'd learn from but probably won't. Who knows.
I really don't understand what I see on TV. Remnmer and Zietler just stood there blocking NOBODY while Chandler Jones standing right in front of them just waltzed by them and sacked DJ8. I thought Jones was a ghost, maybe Darnold would have seen him.
That has to be the handiwork of Shemur and Hunter, never seen anything like that with Coughlin, who used to slap Ray Lewis and prime Baltimore around with a OL made of a 2ND round pick and a bunch of junk low round picks and street FAs .
This is really it, it wasn't a smart buy at all.
It had all the makings of mistake from the get-go whether you want to look at where the team was at the time in terms of competitiveness, where Solder fit in the pecking order of LTs at the time he entered free agency and how that salary fit in terms of roster allocation over the next several years.
The Giants were so desperate to stabilize this one position (after the Flowers debacle) just to give a declining QB a chance, that money was no object. A QB that they wound up benching just a year later. Of course, the defenders will all step up and say "who else could have we had playing LT if we didn't overpay for Solder?" which is the basically saying we suck at this.
So in the end, DG made a a very average LT the highest paid player at his position. And then to add salt in the wound, he restructured that deal to further extend the pain on our cap.
It was simply an example of what not to do...twice.
And posters on here wonder why Gettleman is often criticized and sometimes mocked...
I think if you're in a situation where you feel that your only option is to overpay for a Nate Solder, you've done a bad job.
And I realize that part of this was the Reese to Gettleman bridge.
Gettleman didn't draft Flowers; so that part of the equation was not his fault. However, Gettleman then compounded the error by making what was essentially a panic signing.
So, where the issue before was entirely performance-based, it's now also contract related.
We have to get away from the 'who else was there?' rationale - that's never a good reason to dole out this type of contract on a declining player. We could have spent a lot less money and still have been a 5 win team.
I'm very interested to see what Gettleman does this offseason assuming he's still in charge in terms of free agency.
I want to see if anything has been learned from the early portion of this tenure, or if we're going to just go out and pay the first line of name FA's to go the short route and attempt to buy our way back into relevancy.
Me too. Another poster I respect said on another current thread that he hopes the Giants pursue not the top of of the free agency but moreso the 2nd and 3rd tier guys. And I agree with this approach as we need to improve our quality all around but have enough needs that we really need quantity too.
That goes for the draft as well...