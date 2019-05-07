New York Giants - Detroit Lions Game Discussion Thread

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
+ 1
Oh my the joy of math.
play after play....
year after year....whenever core down and distance is up.
Given that, they even actually performed well at it on some occasions even in this game.
Theres been a total lack of work invested into the outside run game, very little zone run blocking, and therefore almost no legit play action.
Just as with Macadoo, it's a system preference that makes developing an OL much harder. That system preference lasting through two gms now.
Quote:
What did we have to lose, the game was over
Shrumur gets criticized for challenges so now he'd rather lose than get criticized again by the press. He's a fucking disgrace.
Do you hate Shurmur too?
Grab his jersey on the cut and then hit him early!!
Clueless
Quote:
What did we have to lose, the game was over
Shrumur gets criticized for challenges so now he'd rather lose than get criticized again by the press. He's a fucking disgrace.
I could understand the third down play because the odds are against us and we’d lose a timeout, but nothing to lose on the fourth down play
Refs give em 3 ooops
LOL
Technically Barkley gave up seven with pitiful effort
The 3rd down play he had at least a small chance of winning. Not challenging that is yet another reason this coach is the biggest loser the Giants have ever had as head coach
Jones played a good game
When is the draft?
shurmur is clueless
gettleman has been a disaster in trades and FA
and the owner doesnt have clue what hes doing
Who is going to right the ship exactly ?
It’s going to be a blood bath
And how many cowboys fans at metlife lolol
Who is stating this opinion? Seems like everyone is done with Shurmur
Well said, i agree.
He must be out after the season.
10-30........ Fucking pitiful
What are you talking about? Nobody is watching the World Series
It's theOL STILL