New York Giants - Detroit Lions Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm
...
Shurmur would have won the challenge on 3rd down  
eclipz928 : 3:51 pm : link
The jersey grab was obvious. If not that, then the early contact in the end zone.
RE: ...  
KevinBBWC : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14647919 christian said:
Quote:
Shurmur challenges a bunch of judgement calls, but doesn't with the game on the line and nothing to lose?


+ 1
DJ give em 7, Ref give em !  
LeftHook : 3:51 pm : link
Well there's 10 pts right there, lol
Oh my the joy of math.
Also...could have kicked a FG but oh yeah....  
Chris L. : 3:51 pm : link
my stupid coach chased points in the third quarter.
Hate to be a contrarian on the OL  
idiotsavant : 3:51 pm : link
But it's a huge, huge ask of an OL to do vanilla pass protect 'wait, sit and catch method'

play after play....

year after year....whenever core down and distance is up.

Given that, they even actually performed well at it on some occasions even in this game.

Theres been a total lack of work invested into the outside run game, very little zone run blocking, and therefore almost no legit play action.

Just as with Macadoo, it's a system preference that makes developing an OL much harder. That system preference lasting through two gms now.

Schumur  
Percy : 3:51 pm : link
Doesn't even seem to watch what's going on in the game. Clear PI stopping the TD = no challenge.
no chance we win that challenge  
bluepepper : 3:51 pm : link
but given the time it was probably our only hope at winning this one so toss it.
RE: RE: Why didn’t we challenge that  
crick n NC : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14647922 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14647893 Essex said:


Quote:


What did we have to lose, the game was over



Shrumur gets criticized for challenges so now he'd rather lose than get criticized again by the press. He's a fucking disgrace.


Do you hate Shurmur too?
Could use a TO here...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:52 pm : link
But oh wait, we burned it in the 3rd quarter. PATRICK SHURMUR!
Why no challenge  
Pete in MD : 3:52 pm : link
ON EITHER PLAY?
Ripped off this year several times  
giantstock : 3:52 pm : link
And ripped off yet again.
Infuriating  
Rolyrock : 3:52 pm : link
Team, infuriating season, infuriating coach, infuriating OL, infuriating refs.
How the F did Shurmur  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 3:52 pm : link
Not challenge the play before that ?????

Grab his jersey on the cut and then hit him early!!

Clueless
RE: RE: Why didn’t we challenge that  
Nine-Tails : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14647922 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14647893 Essex said:


Quote:


What did we have to lose, the game was over



Shrumur gets criticized for challenges so now he'd rather lose than get criticized again by the press. He's a fucking disgrace.


I could understand the third down play because the odds are against us and we’d lose a timeout, but nothing to lose on the fourth down play
Well that settles the Shurmur vs. McAdoo debate  
jogo1 : 3:52 pm : link
.
Lots of needs on  
rebel yell : 3:52 pm : link
this team. We'll need the better draft position.
Stafford  
liteamorn : 3:52 pm : link
tripped on his own two feet
RE: DJ give em 7, Ref give em !  
LeftHook : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14647931 LeftHook said:
Quote:
Well there's 10 pts right there, lol
Oh my the joy of math.

Refs give em 3 ooops
Golden  
HoustonGiant : 3:52 pm : link
Get fired up, great game
RE: At least Shurmur  
montanagiant : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14647917 KDubbs said:
Quote:
Talked to the ref this time 😂

LOL
Classic example of why you kick the extra point earlier.  
Eman11 : 3:52 pm : link
Don't chase the damn points. Take the one, make a FG there and you're only down one score and not forced to go for it on 4th down.
RE: DJ give em 7, Ref give em !  
Nine-Tails : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14647931 LeftHook said:
Quote:
Well there's 10 pts right there, lol
Oh my the joy of math.


Technically Barkley gave up seven with pitiful effort
(Sorry  
Percy : 3:53 pm : link
Meant Shurmur.)
Not going to get  
darren in pdx : 3:53 pm : link
on Shurmur on that, you know they aren't going to overturn either of those and he needs the hold to the timeouts..
good news is my sundays are now free until next september!  
Bockman : 3:53 pm : link
this team is fucking garbage
Pat Shurmur is the worst coach of my lifetime.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:53 pm : link
And I can't believe I'm saying that considering his predecessor.
Leading tackler Baker 8  
Bluesbreaker : 3:53 pm : link
Shurmur is a joke
There was zero  
MookGiants : 3:53 pm : link
chance he was going to win the 4th down one. It may have been holding but that isnt reviewable. Slayton had no chance to catch it because he didnt know where the ball was.

The 3rd down play he had at least a small chance of winning. Not challenging that is yet another reason this coach is the biggest loser the Giants have ever had as head coach
Shurmur with a new way to fuck us up  
Go Terps : 3:53 pm : link
All part of the growing process. I think I saw Reese and Ross on the booth making game management decisions.
RE: I cant believe people are criticizing jones  
Wiggy : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14647914 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
off of this game. He is literally the least of the teams problems right now and played very well today. I dont know what game some of you are watching

Jones played a good game
Its onto monday night....  
thrunthrublue : 3:53 pm : link
And the cowboys.......
Should've challenged the 3rd down play. While  
CT Charlie : 3:53 pm : link
that was being reviewed, at a minimum we could have figured out the best 4th down play.
Bad team, poorly coached.  
Crispino : 3:53 pm : link
Teams like us don’t get the benefit of of the doubt from refs.

When is the draft?
RE: RE: DJ give em 7, Ref give em !  
LeftHook : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14647950 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14647931 LeftHook said:


Quote:


Well there's 10 pts right there, lol
Oh my the joy of math.



Technically Barkley gave up seven with pitiful effort

Ok I'll give you that, lol
There is no other sports  
oldutican : 3:54 pm : link
where officiating impacts as much as football. Why I don’t get worked up anymore.
How does anybody have faith right now that thie franchise is going  
Giantfan21 : 3:54 pm : link
to turn this around ?

shurmur is clueless
gettleman has been a disaster in trades and FA
and the owner doesnt have clue what hes doing

Who is going to right the ship exactly ?
RE: Its onto monday night....  
cokeduplt : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14647959 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
And the cowboys.......


It’s going to be a blood bath
Lions sure not nailing our coffin shut here  
bluepepper : 3:54 pm : link
..
Hmmm.....  
smshmth8690 : 3:54 pm : link
The line was Det -6 at the start. Two non calls on Detroit. A Giant TD there, with the extra point, and the Giants cover. Makes you wonder.
RE: Its onto monday night....  
micky : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14647959 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
And the cowboys.......


And how many cowboys fans at metlife lolol
RE: Shurmur with a new way to fuck us up  
crick n NC : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14647957 Go Terps said:
Quote:
All part of the growing process. I think I saw Reese and Ross on the booth making game management decisions.


Who is stating this opinion? Seems like everyone is done with Shurmur
RE: Hate to be a contrarian on the OL  
GiantGrit : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 14647933 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
But it's a huge, huge ask of an OL to do vanilla pass protect 'wait, sit and catch method'

play after play....

year after year....whenever core down and distance is up.

Given that, they even actually performed well at it on some occasions even in this game.

Theres been a total lack of work invested into the outside run game, very little zone run blocking, and therefore almost no legit play action.

Just as with Macadoo, it's a system preference that makes developing an OL much harder. That system preference lasting through two gms now.


Well said, i agree.
Terrible  
HoustonGiant : 3:55 pm : link
Time management
Jones over 300 yards  
jeff57 : 3:55 pm : link
.
Is there anything  
gmenatlarge : 3:55 pm : link
This team does well? I can’t think of a single thing....
.  
threeofakind33 : 3:55 pm : link
I was in the questioning, but not enough evidence to fire Shurmur camp. Not challenging on that third down play in the end zone on Slayton tells me he has absolutely no feel for the game.

He must be out after the season.
Is there a game the Giants can win?  
Simms11 : 3:55 pm : link
I don’t see it. I think even Miami could beat this team.
Tomorrow  
LeftHook : 3:56 pm : link
Cant come soon enough, Someone needs to get fired.....
10-30........ Fucking pitiful
RE: Football is unwatchable  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14647923 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
MLB and NHL on the rise.


What are you talking about? Nobody is watching the World Series
....  
BleedBlue : 3:56 pm : link
You guys keep blaming shurmur but the OL is a joke....a huge drive and Jones gets sacked back to back.

It's theOL STILL
