New York Giants - Detroit Lions Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/27/2019 3:53 pm
Lose lose lose lose  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/27/2019 3:55 pm : link
Lose lose lose fumble
This team  
Sammo85 : 10/27/2019 3:55 pm : link
continues to suffer from terrible coaching and player management.
2-6 BABY!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/27/2019 3:55 pm : link
That's what I'm talking about! Isn't it so exciting to be a Giants fan right now? We got a great head coach. Can we give him a lifetime contract?
What a bunch of losers  
Anakim : 10/27/2019 3:57 pm : link
And it starts with Shurmur. But holy shit, this team is a fucking dumpster fire
Pathetic  
NikkiMac : 10/27/2019 3:59 pm : link
No running schemes for Barkley

No wide receivers except Slayton

Pathetic coaching out coached again

Shurmur must go !!
This team isn’t great.  
Jerz44 : 10/27/2019 3:59 pm : link
But they shouldn’t be 2-6. Need new coaching staff.
God help him if they trade for Leonard Williams and think they can  
Anakim : 10/27/2019 4:01 pm : link
compete. This team needs to sell, sell, sell and sell some more. Jackrabbit, Ogletree, Bethea, Ellison...all need to be ex-Giants come Wednesday
Good game for DJ, Slayton and Tate  
Simms11 : 10/27/2019 4:03 pm : link
Everyone else had very suspect games.
Hard to tell  
bceagle05 : 10/27/2019 4:03 pm : link
when the Knicks games end and the Giants games begin.
Jones good game  
jeff57 : 10/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
.
Well. I'm definitely consolled that on  
idiotsavant : 10/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
The basis of personal grooming, facial hair and pant fit, we nailed this one.

In addition, we have grown ups and are good in the room.




Shurmur sucks.  
Britt in VA : 10/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
.
Another year down the tubes before November!  
Simms11 : 10/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
.
In the end  
90.Cal : 10/27/2019 4:05 pm : link
DJ's fumble six was the difference
But the arrow is pointing up  
Go Terps : 10/27/2019 4:05 pm : link
...
RE: In the end  
BleedBlue : 10/27/2019 4:06 pm : link
DJ's fumble six was the difference
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference
.

Or Rosa's mixing the pat. The refs giving set a free 3 or the fact we can't stop anyone. Or the fact the refs missed a few PI/d holding or the fact that our OL can't block anyone.

Jones and Barkley are just about the only positives in this one. Way to keep pushing garbage to fit some garbage narrative
This is spot on  
JerseyCityJoe : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
Quote:
Hard to tell
bceagle05 : 4:03 pm : link : reply
when the Knicks games end and the Giants games begin.


Just perfection. Well done.

.  
Go Terps : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
Hopefully Shurmur and Gettleman jump out of the plane like DB Cooper over Lake Erie.
RE: In the end  
Giantfan21 : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
DJ's fumble six was the difference
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference


Lets ignore his 4 TD passes and focus on his 1 mistake this game that barkley should have made more of an effort on. clown
Bad football team top to bottom  
Rjanyg : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
2-6
The Giants get outcoached every week.  
jogo1 : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
Which is why yet another season ends before Halloween.
We are a horribly coached team on both sides of the ball  
PatersonPlank : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
It isn't one area of weakness, its overall scheming and getting the team ready to play against what the opponent s doing.
giants D  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
actually did better than Detroit...gave up 24 points to Detroit's 25...
This team is going in the wrong direction.  
Mike from Ohio : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
They find ways to lose. Mental mistakes, turnovers, bad scheming and poor execution.

This team is poorly constructed and poorly coached and simply waiting for one more draft to fix it is silly.
The missed extra point hurt too  
5BowlsSoon : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
We possibly could have tied them.
In for the lawlz  
outeiroj : 10/27/2019 4:07 pm : link
... for all the fat fucks sitting on their couches complaining that Pat Shurmer sucks and we would win a super bowl with the same team if we had Belichick

Best part of losing is laughing at some of the pathetic comments in these threads
Run blocking is non existent  
Jimmy Googs : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
for a couple weeks now...
RE: But the arrow is pointing up  
micky : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link

Quote:
...



🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Predictably  
AcidTest : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
terrible.

Bad OL.
No running game.
WRs that can't separate.
No pass rush.
Gaping holes in the secondary.
Questionable play calling.
Bad clock management.
DJ had a very good game  
Simms11 : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
under tough circumstances. No turnovers either.
I needed to see a good game from Jones. After the previous two games,  
Ira : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
I was getting a little nervous about him. But now, I feel confident that we have our quarterback.
Jones  
lax counsel : 10/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
Was really good today outside of 1 play. Most importantly, he cleaned up some of the things that we’re holding him back such as holding the ball too long and not throwing away, feeling pressure, and forced passes. He was the only reason the giants were remotely competitive.

On the other side of things, does anyone have faith in Gettlemen putting talent around Jones?
As stated in the other thread  
Canton : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
Incremental improvements by the QB is all you can wish for now.
DB Cooper  
Bill in TN : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
jumped out over Oregon IIRC
This team has so many problems  
Giantfan21 : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
only blaming shurmur who defintely deserves it doesnt do it justice. Both gettleman and mara are just as big of the problem here .

Giants and knicks are in the exact same situation with a horrible meddling owner , a bad front office and bad coach
I hate to lose  
LG in NYC : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
but truthfully this game was kind of a best case scenario...
D Jones looks great and the team gets one loss closer to firing Shurmur and co.
I mean how damn  
idiotsavant : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
Embarrassing would it be to be winning and have to see some beardy fatty nerd type on the sidelines. I mean, good or famous men never, ever, sport beards right? Amirite?


Or.. worse.. winning but not showing A List style pass attacking .

Count your blessings homies.
RE: DJ had a very good game  
Mike from Ohio : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
under tough circumstances. No turnovers either.
Quote:
under tough circumstances. No turnovers either.


Other than the fumble that was returned for a TD.
RE: In the end  
D_Giants : 10/27/2019 4:09 pm : link
DJ's fumble six was the difference
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference


The difference is the coaching, not one bad play. The Giants, if well coached, should have won this game hands down. Shurmur has to go, and at this rate will go 2-14.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14648100 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Hopefully Shurmur and Gettleman jump out of the plane like DB Cooper over Lake Erie.


LOL. I want them gone, but this seems a tad extreme.
90 Cal  
bc4life : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
That was huge. Team is not talented enough to overcome major screwups. Not good enough to overcome early stumbles.

The early fumble for a TD.
The bullshit roughing the kicker call.
Peppers falling asleep on the flea flicker.

Team could have won this game -just bad mistakes.

Defense played better as the game wore on but they desperately need a dominant pass rusher. That and another receiver or two who can get open.
RE: .  
MookGiants : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14648100 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Hopefully Shurmur and Gettleman jump out of the plane like DB Cooper over Lake Erie.


hahahahahahahahahaha
this year was always going to be about Jones  
bluepepper : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
and so far that's looking good. Slayton looking like a find as well. Wish some of the young defenders were showing more. Haven't heard much from Dexter the last couple of weeks.

RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
DJ's fumble six was the difference
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference


I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.

Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...
RE: DB Cooper  
Go Terps : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
jumped out over Oregon IIRC
Quote:
jumped out over Oregon IIRC


I know. I was referring to them using parachutes. If they don't want to use parachutes that's fine too.
not really sure what all you are complaing about...  
BillKo : 10/27/2019 4:10 pm : link
.....

We've got a QB it appears. And a dynamic player at RB.

Another high draft pick coming.

And, the coaching staff is getting fired based on the way they simply can't put a winning game plan togehter.

Isn't this the way a lot of you want it? Sorta tanking to build the team up :)
Jimmy Googs  
bc4life : 10/27/2019 4:11 pm : link
yep, and how good do you have to be to give a guy like Barkley a 100+ yard game every week?
RE: RE: In the end  
Blue21 : 10/27/2019 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14648102 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14648070 90.Cal said:


Quote:


DJ's fumble six was the difference



Lets ignore his 4 TD passes and focus on his 1 mistake this game that barkley should have made more of an effort on. clown


And the fact our defense blows
Can’t wait to have the perfect roster in  
ryanmkeane : 10/27/2019 4:12 pm : link
2025 when Shurmur can finally put it all together
Terps  
Bill in TN : 10/27/2019 4:13 pm : link
Ok, so you were meaning on the plane ride home, right?
I haven't seen any good run blocking  
Jimmy Googs : 10/27/2019 4:13 pm : link
for weeks.

Hernandez, Zeitler and that chucklehead at Center go nowhere.

I love the tv crew giving them kudos on the DJ one yard keeper. We seem to be good getting one yard no matter the down...
Our Roster still needs work  
RAIN : 10/27/2019 4:13 pm : link
But D. Jones.. was worth the pick.

We need more out of Engram. We need more from our Oline. We need a free safety that can run. We need Beal and Ballantine to play.

Most of all, we need a pass rush.

All in all tho.. you gotta be happy with Jones.
It's a Merry Go Round  
idiotsavant : 10/27/2019 4:14 pm : link
Until you ditch the wco.

Because how do you get the D roster finished, lots to do...AND redo the OL again?

News flash, you cannot, not soon.
I think it is naive to think this team will suddenly win  
Mike from Ohio : 10/27/2019 4:14 pm : link
with a different coaching staff. This is still a team with a ton of holes, some of which are holes occupied by guys DG brought in.

The pro personnel scouting on this team is poor.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 10/27/2019 4:14 pm : link
Ok, so you were meaning on the plane ride home, right?
Quote:
Ok, so you were meaning on the plane ride home, right?


Yeah.
Jones...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/27/2019 4:14 pm : link
28 of 41 for 322 yrds and 4 TDs.

For THIS season, nothing else really matters.

Jones had a good game. The other pieces will come.

But I agree that Shurmur must go.
RE: Good game for DJ, Slayton and Tate  
mrvax : 10/27/2019 4:15 pm : link
Everyone else had very suspect games.
Quote:
Everyone else had very suspect games.


Don't get me wrong, I do think Jones is a franchise QB in the making. But he has to grow a damn clock in his head and throw the ball away sooner. Better still, put electrodes all over him and give me the button to man it from my sofa.
RE: RE: In the end  
Nine-Tails : 10/27/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14648148 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14648070 90.Cal said:


Quote:


DJ's fumble six was the difference



I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.

Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...


I mean you could point to a lot of things. Jones turned it over there, but Barkley’s effort gave up the points there. We missed a PAT and failed a two point conversion, huge points lost there too which would’ve changed how the last couple drives went.

But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake
RE: Jones...  
jeff57 : 10/27/2019 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14648191 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
28 of 41 for 322 yrds and 4 TDs.

For THIS season, nothing else really matters.

Jones had a good game. The other pieces will come.

But I agree that Shurmur must go.


Agree on all points.
Gettleman, you own...  
M.S. : 10/27/2019 4:17 pm : link

...Nate Solder.

Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.
RE: Another year down the tubes before November!  
darren in pdx : 10/27/2019 4:17 pm : link
.
Quote:
.


Before November? Every year you know it's going to be the same shit after the second game..even after the first game. Jones winning two games gave everyone false hope for this season but at least he's showing well for a rookie QB. Bounced back well today after a couple rough games.
I really do think it is all about the OL right now..  
EricJ : 10/27/2019 4:17 pm : link
We have been watching Jones with guys in his face on virtually every play. We have been watching Barkley get hit in the backfield on what looks like 50% of his carries.

Still with that, our offense is moving the ball somehow. Jones is still getting TDs and Barkley still makes enough plays for us.

We dont even have a true #1 WR on the team.

If we can fix the OL, then we will likely be one of the higher scoring teams in the league.
I don’t know about everyone else,  
Simms11 : 10/27/2019 4:18 pm : link
but I’ve grown to be numb to losing.

We are so undisciplined at key junctures of the game and have poor execution with the game on the line. The Solder hold was huge and the misplay of the flea flicker. Haley not covering Amendola on 3rd downs all day, Oline incapable of run-blocking in middle and lastly Refs calling another shitty game, giving Detroit 3 points.
People blaming Jones for this loss...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/27/2019 4:18 pm : link
GTFO.
Let's party like it's...  
M.S. : 10/27/2019 4:19 pm : link

...1964-1980!

Hard to watch ...  
Bluesbreaker : 10/27/2019 4:19 pm : link
We get out coached week in and week out we never are
able to establish the run and there is always a WR that
just torches us .
I don't have an ounce of confidence in this coaching staff .
The coach is a loser and we play like losers .
Jones  
Matt in SGS : 10/27/2019 4:19 pm : link
showing promise and making mistakes, but that's part of being a rookie, so I'm ok with that, but I liked how he battled.

Saquon is still not 100% but you can see it starting to come back. And Slayton looks like he might turn out to be a nice find.

And that...well...that's pretty much it. I'm over the fear of looking to trade Solder because we worry about Jones' blindside. Solder looks closer to Greg Bishop than Jim Lachey, so are we sure that Slade can't do a worse job?

I also hope that Jenkins' pick will help in his trade value and they trade him and get anything for him.

Bethea can retire now. The only difference between him and Jonathan Stewart was that Stewart had the decency to get hurt so the fact that he was done wasn't subjected to the fans watching him on the field. Play Love already, he can't do worse, and if he does, he's young and can learn and more importantly help the Giants decide if they need to upgrade there (again) next year.

We are going to set up a titanic matchup between the 2-7 Giants vs. the 1-7 Jets in a couple of weeks that I wouldn't be shocked to see the losing coach get fired.
I'm sick of listening to Shurmur  
jerseyboyLAX : 10/27/2019 4:19 pm : link
....just tired of the sound of his losing voice
RE: People blaming Jones for this loss...  
Nine-Tails : 10/27/2019 4:20 pm : link
GTFO.
Quote:
GTFO.


They deserve Darnold
RE: I don’t know about everyone else,  
EricJ : 10/27/2019 4:20 pm : link
but I've grown to be numb to losing.
[quote] but I’ve grown to be numb to losing. [/quote

Yeah.. I mentioned in an earlier thread this week that I used to get pissed off for two days after a loss. Now, the game ends and my immediate thought is "hey.. what's for dinner?!"
Giants dug a hole last two weeks  
bc4life : 10/27/2019 4:21 pm : link
but fought back. just have to keep from making those big mistakes.
All about  
charlito : 10/27/2019 4:22 pm : link
Daniel Jones improving this season. We're not make the playoffs with this personal.

Also the other young players improvement is important.
RE: RE: In the end  
BigBlueShock : 10/27/2019 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14648148 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14648070 90.Cal said:


Quote:


DJ's fumble six was the difference



I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.

Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...

Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.
Jones played great  
90.Cal : 10/27/2019 4:22 pm : link
That one play was just soooooooo bad when trying to win a game. He bounced back. Special teams killed us today. Return game sucks. Rosas miss. That BS at the end of half was BS but it was done by our special teams... did he have to do that little xtra thing to the punters ankle??? Stupid yeah but awful day from the ST unit. Coaches should be embarrassed.
I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder  
Mike from Ohio : 10/27/2019 4:23 pm : link
The drop off can’t be significant. Solder is not just average, he is well below average.
My guess  
idiotsavant : 10/27/2019 4:23 pm : link
This OL roster could probably function in a line centric system. Line friendly .

But bethea and our lbs and #2 dbacks etc arent thriving in any system without some new pieces, without some speedy additions.

Add in wr.. TE....you cannot do it all

- but this system is too big an ask on key downs (when it's obvious what the line action will be) for almost any OL
RE: RE: Terps  
mrvax : 10/27/2019 4:24 pm : link
Yeah.
Quote:
In comment 14648173 Bill in TN said:


Quote:


Ok, so you were meaning on the plane ride home, right?



Yeah.


Too messy. I'd put Shurmur in a cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center. Just announce it a couple days before.
RE: RE: RE: In the end  
JohnF : 10/27/2019 4:25 pm : link
Quote:
But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake


A mistake that wouldn't have happened if he didn't have pressure right up the middle in his face. Something he had to face all day.

Oh, and on that one yard run, guess who's body was pushed back into the wrong side of the LOS? Halapio is pathetic. If you can't even hold your own on a QB sneak, and get pushed back, you don't deserve to be in the NFL.
RE: We are a horribly coached team on both sides of the ball  
Eman11 : 10/27/2019 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14648109 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
It isn't one area of weakness, its overall scheming and getting the team ready to play against what the opponent s doing.


Completely agree and it's not even a debatable point. Even when coming off a Thursday night game with extra time to prepare for a West coast team traveling east like last week, they fall behind big early.,

They did it again today and you'll never win especially against good teams when you spot hem a couple of scores.
RE: People blaming Jones for this loss...  
BigBlueShock : 10/27/2019 4:25 pm : link
GTFO.
Quote:
GTFO.

bw in dc needs to be ignored. He’s the stereotypical clown that would rather be right than admit failure. He’s been killing Jones since last college football season. He has an agenda and he does care how fucking pathetic he looks defending it. He should be embarrassed but he’s not bright enough to realize it
RE: People blaming Jones for this loss...  
Giantfan21 : 10/27/2019 4:25 pm : link
GTFO.
Quote:
GTFO.


Its really unbelievable. I guess they expect a rookie playing in his 6th game to be perfect but even the elite QBS in the league would have trouble winning with this team right now the way the OL and DL are playing
RE: RE: RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 4:26 pm : link
In comment 14648199 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14648148 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14648070 90.Cal said:


Quote:


DJ's fumble six was the difference



I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.

Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...



I mean you could point to a lot of things. Jones turned it over there, but Barkley’s effort gave up the points there. We missed a PAT and failed a two point conversion, huge points lost there too which would’ve changed how the last couple drives went.

But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake


Yes, there are significant plays. But for the second week in a row, we got into a 14-0 hole. And Jones's inability to know when to say "Uncle" on that play was the last thing we needed on the road.

Did he redeem himself for the most part? Yes.

In thought we played a decent game on the road. Unfortunately, we have a defense short on talent and coaching.
poorly coached team  
mdc1 : 10/27/2019 4:28 pm : link
turnovers and other obvious stuff cost us this game. What is damning with this coaching is we are ALWAYS behind by 2 scores before anybody wakes up. Jones recovered well today, but we are still seeing plenty of bad stuff with respect to staring down receivers and forcing the ball and pocket presence. Turnovers prevent a number in win column a given football axiom in many cases.
Strangest fucking thing about Detroit...  
M.S. : 10/27/2019 4:28 pm : link

...long after it was established that they couldn't run the ball, but were able to pass at will, why the hell did they keep on running?

The clock?
RE: I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder  
Eman11 : 10/27/2019 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14648279 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The drop off can’t be significant. Solder is not just average, he is well below average.


That's just flat out wrong.
gettleman  
broadbandz : 10/27/2019 4:31 pm : link
set this franchise up for failure hiring shurmur and signing nate.
RE: Strangest fucking thing about Detroit...  
bubba0825 : 10/27/2019 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14648320 M.S. said:
Quote:

...long after it was established that they couldn't run the ball, but were able to pass at will, why the hell did they keep on running?

The clock?


I don’t get it either, they kept us in the game by trying to run
RE: RE: RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 4:32 pm : link
In comment 14648270 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:

Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.


I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.

We are among the bottom tier of the NFL as an organization.  
Crispino : 10/27/2019 4:33 pm : link
Top to bottom, it’s a dumpster fire that the rest of the league laughs at. There are a couple of good players on our roster, maybe 6 or 7 guys. After that, a bunch of journeymen and marginal NFL talents, all being led by an awful coaching staff and front office. But other than that....it’s all good.
The OL def needs to be called out, specially Solder  
LeftHook : 10/27/2019 4:33 pm : link
He was god awful. Forget about the defensive, personnel is fucking horrendous. 4 win team just wont cut it. Year in and out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
Nine-Tails : 10/27/2019 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14648341 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14648270 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.



I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.


Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?
RE: Gettleman, you own...  
Rong5611 : 10/27/2019 4:34 pm : link
There was no one else to get at the time. I blame Reese for the OL.

In comment 14648213 M.S. said:
Quote:

...Nate Solder.

Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 4:37 pm : link
Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?
Quote:

Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?


No. Not a twitter user.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
Nine-Tails : 10/27/2019 4:40 pm : link
No. Not a twitter user.
Quote:
In comment 14648354 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:



Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?



No. Not a twitter user.


Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14648378 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:

Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol


I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.

Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
No  
AcidTest : 10/27/2019 4:46 pm : link
problem with Jones, although some of his fumbles are maddening. He holds the ball to try and buy time to let his receivers separate. That of course increases the likelihood that he will be hit and fumble.

Two drafts and FA classes, and we're still terrible. I'm worried that DG will saddled will go on an unproductive spending spree next spring, and ultimately saddled us with a whole bunch of terrible contracts.

Trade Jenkins and Solder.
PS must Go  
Bruner4329 : 10/27/2019 4:46 pm : link
You put a competent coaching staff in charge and this team wins 7 games this year even with talent lacking. We will get out coached every game and I hate this defensive scheme we play.
did Jones ever play a bad game?  
Big_N : 10/27/2019 4:50 pm : link
...if so which one. There is no doubt he could be really good, but the question is why the agenda? And why does it matter if this guy isn't going to do a tim tebow and get like 10 wins in a row?
I've got nothing to say  
.McL. : 10/27/2019 4:54 pm : link
that I haven't already said
RE: Gettleman, you own...  
BleedBlue : 10/27/2019 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14648213 M.S. said:
Quote:

...Nate Solder.

Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.


def not a "set back" they needed a LT. flowers was worse.

go draft two OTs in top 4 rounds and try to rebuild around hernandez
The common denominator  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/27/2019 4:54 pm : link
yep, Eli Manning.
Jones  
broadbandz : 10/27/2019 4:57 pm : link
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
I took away from  
Bleedin Blue : 10/27/2019 4:58 pm : link
This game that Jones put adversity behind him and fought back. This season is all about seeing what the kid has, and to get some seasoning. If we can build the rest of the team around him, I think we’ll be very happy with the outcome.

There were some on the game thread unmercifully riding Jones, the kid shook off his early mistakes to bring us back, unfortunately the refs and our OLine weren’t helping. Know it’s early , but I think the kid’s got what it takes!
RE: RE: Good game for DJ, Slayton and Tate  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/27/2019 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14648195 mrvax said:
Quote:
In comment 14648051 Simms11 said:


Quote:


Everyone else had very suspect games.



Don't get me wrong, I do think Jones is a franchise QB in the making. But he has to grow a damn clock in his head and throw the ball away sooner. Better still, put electrodes all over him and give me the button to man it from my sofa.

He needs to run more and move his eyes to the rushers, something system weenie Shemur will never figure out.

Internal clock goes 1 2 3. BAM look at the rushers and run for it or run to a different launch point and find WRs as defenses are breaking down. Its really that simple, he doesn't need to develop the magical mutant ability to sense rushers.
RE: I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder  
FStubbs : 10/27/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14648279 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The drop off can’t be significant. Solder is not just average, he is well below average.


As someone who remembers Ereck Flowers in the recent past, yeah, you can get a whole lot worse.
First Half Call For PI and 4th Qtr No Calls with Slayton  
DeepBlueJint : 10/27/2019 5:03 pm : link
These two "situations" would have definitely changed the game to the Giants advantage.

Yeah, the OL is poor. Still the opportunities were there.

Fate is certainly the hunter.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
GiantGrit : 10/27/2019 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14648399 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14648378 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:



Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol



I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.

Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.


Football 101 - game almost never comes to 1 play.Who made less mistakes overall? the Lions. The Giants lost, as usual, because they make a series of mistakes.

- Giants miss the XP.
- Solder negates a 30 + yard play putting the team in Lions
territory
- Solder makes 2 critical mistakes the completely stalling
the drive
- Team gets fooled idiotically on the Stafford throw back
play.
- Baker overall played well, but any play where the ball
hits your hand and the WR still catches it? Can't happen.
Gotta make a play there. Yeah this a bit nit picky but
winning teams have high expectations.
- Multiple 3rd and longs converted b/c Bettcher refused to
blitz and played soft coverage
- IMO Shurmur was dumb for not challenging the 3rd down
play.
- Having players run the ball out and losing field position
b/c of it
- other time management mishaps

Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.
And the TD throw to Gallman  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10/27/2019 5:04 pm : link
where he went through 5 reads, that was actually a bad thing, maybe crept in some bad habits. You usually don't have time for that in the NFL.
RE: Jones  
Bleedin Blue : 10/27/2019 5:05 pm : link
In comment 14648444 broadbandz said:
Quote:
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.


Stop with the Jones lost the game with that pass!! Then put up meaningless #’s ! are you serious??? Our O-Line didn’t help him much, the refs with those two bullshit non pass interference calls, and the offensive interference call didn’t help either. The kid made mistakes, but fucking please he wasn’t the cause of us losing! R U another Butt Hurt “The Giants Should’ve Drafted Haskins” rube!
RE: I mean how damn  
Big_N : 10/27/2019 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14648138 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
Embarrassing would it be to be winning and have to see some beardy fatty nerd type on the sidelines. I mean, good or famous men never, ever, sport beards right? Amirite?


Or.. worse.. winning but not showing A List style pass attacking .

Count your blessings homies.


Are you talking about gettleman? Yea he would also be bragging about his qwata-bak pick. what s d bag
RE: RE: I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/27/2019 5:09 pm : link
In comment 14648475 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 14648279 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The drop off can’t be significant. Solder is not just average, he is well below average.



As someone who remembers Ereck Flowers in the recent past, yeah, you can get a whole lot worse.


He's been playing like Flowers. I don't think the drop off is as steep as you think. We can get anyone to ruin plays with holding calls and get tossed on his ass.
Thought after a shaky start that DJ played well  
Jimmy Googs : 10/27/2019 5:10 pm : link
I like his demeanor alot. He still throws the ball to late but he really is accurate which helps when your guys don't get separation.

Solder is a just a train wreck. And the rest of the lien should be embarrassed by their ability to run block.

Don't blame Shurmur for abandoning the running game with these losers up front.

Blame him for being a moron on PI calls...
Jimmy Googs  
mittenedman : 10/27/2019 5:19 pm : link
He needs to use a run game from under C. That's my problem. Nothing but shotgun running plays. That's not how it's done. Dude coached with Chip Kelly too long.

Get up under Center and get the OLine down in a 3 pt. stance firing off the ball. Then build play action into those run plays. It's such an obvious way to play w/Barkley, this OLine and a rookie QB.

So Shurmur comes out in shotgun winging the ball. Fuck it. Give Barkley a few token hand-offs from shotgun to keep the D honest. Nothing more.

BTW - the Lions had struggled with run D heading into this week. The Get Right Team.
Excellent post  
mittenedman : 10/27/2019 5:23 pm : link
GiantGrit.

I'd add the running into the P penalty which was preceded by letting up way too many yards on 3rd and long the play before.

Sloppy team that in no way deserved to win that game, and didn't.


RE: Jones  
Nine-Tails : 10/27/2019 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14648444 broadbandz said:
Quote:
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.


Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
bw in dc : 10/27/2019 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14648482 GiantGrit said:
Quote:

Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.


Those situations/mistakes you cite are more common game to game. Football isn't a clean, error-free game.

But turnovers being converted directly into TDs don't occur every week. Just like blocked punts, punt returns for TDs, kickoff TDs, etc. And if you are the beneficiary of those plays, you usually win. They are difficult to overcome...
RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 10/27/2019 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14648549 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He needs to use a run game from under C. That's my problem. Nothing but shotgun running plays. That's not how it's done. Dude coached with Chip Kelly too long.

Get up under Center and get the OLine down in a 3 pt. stance firing off the ball. Then build play action into those run plays. It's such an obvious way to play w/Barkley, this OLine and a rookie QB.

So Shurmur comes out in shotgun winging the ball. Fuck it. Give Barkley a few token hand-offs from shotgun to keep the D honest. Nothing more.

BTW - the Lions had struggled with run D heading into this week. The Get Right Team.


I always prefer under Center as well. Do you think they are trying to give DJ some confidence so he doesn't have to have his backed turned to Solder...train wreck?
with all our shortcomings if not for the refs  
gtt350 : 10/27/2019 5:52 pm : link
I think we would have won. A terrible roughing the passer and the non call in the endzone that was clearly PI. Even the lateral pass was bogus because Jones was hit first. oh well Scotch here i come
RE: RE: Jones  
broadbandz : 10/27/2019 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14648571 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14648444 broadbandz said:


Quote:


lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.



Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion


you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.
RE: with all our shortcomings if not for the refs  
Jimmy Googs : 10/27/2019 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14648648 gtt350 said:
Quote:
I think we would have won. A terrible roughing the passer and the non call in the endzone that was clearly PI. Even the lateral pass was bogus because Jones was hit first. oh well Scotch here i come


I love these takes. I heard this nonsense from the chuckleheads like FmiC versus Arizona.

We never had the lead...never. But yet we should have, would have, could have won.

classic...
RE: The Giants get outcoached every week.  
uther99 : 10/27/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14648108 jogo1 said:
Quote:
Which is why yet another season ends before Halloween.


Can you couch Danny dumpster throwing away 7 points ?
Alec Ogletree calls players only meeting  
Steve in ATL : 10/27/2019 6:01 pm : link
Quote:
Not every player even made it back into the locker room when Giants inside linebacker and defensive captain Alec Ogletree called a players only meeting for Monday, without the coaching staff present.


Will delete if already posted.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: The common denominator  
ajr2456 : 10/27/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14648435 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
yep, Eli Manning.


They’d be 0-8
Guys Gettleman is close to righting the ship  
ajr2456 : 10/27/2019 6:03 pm : link
He can’t have three straight off seasons of awful FA signings, right?

Can’t leave him in charge of $60+ million in cap space.
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
Bleedin Blue : 10/27/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14648650 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 14648571 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14648444 broadbandz said:


Quote:


lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.



Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion



you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.


Go ahead, double down on that thought if it makes you feel better!
Who on this team scares other teams?  
yalebowl : 10/27/2019 6:31 pm : link
Barkley is the only threat on this team and RBs do not dominate week in week out.

Other teams do not have to account for any DL man, LB, or DB on defense or WR, TE, RB, or QB. They can scheme against our defenses that always have DBs 10 yards off the line of scrimmage playing zone, slow LBs and no pass rush. The only thing the defense can do well is stop the run. We seldom force a punt in the first half of games or stop 3rd down conversions.

Our only WR threat now plays in Cleveland. Our QB makes rookie mistakes because he is a rookie. Our best receiving TE should be playing WR as a possession end.

And that’s before getting to the HC who wants to call plays instead of managing the games, coaches, and players.
Anybody mot recognizing Jones' growth  
WillieYoung : 10/27/2019 6:31 pm : link
is not watching or seeing what they want to see.
RE: gettleman  
Toth029 : 10/27/2019 6:35 pm : link
In comment 14648337 broadbandz said:
Quote:
set this franchise up for failure hiring shurmur and signing nate.

There wasn't much options for LT last year. They played Flowers for seasons before.
RE: RE: gettleman  
Giantz_comeback : 10/27/2019 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14648765 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 14648337 broadbandz said:


Quote:


set this franchise up for failure hiring shurmur and signing nate.


There wasn't much options for LT last year. They played Flowers for seasons before.


If that edge rusher from Ohio State is gone LT may very well be our 1st round pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
gmenatlarge : 10/27/2019 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14648482 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 14648399 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14648378 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:



Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol



I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.

Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.



Football 101 - game almost never comes to 1 play.Who made less mistakes overall? the Lions. The Giants lost, as usual, because they make a series of mistakes.

- Giants miss the XP.
- Solder negates a 30 + yard play putting the team in Lions
territory
- Solder makes 2 critical mistakes the completely stalling
the drive
- Team gets fooled idiotically on the Stafford throw back
play.
- Baker overall played well, but any play where the ball
hits your hand and the WR still catches it? Can't happen.
Gotta make a play there. Yeah this a bit nit picky but
winning teams have high expectations.
- Multiple 3rd and longs converted b/c Bettcher refused to
blitz and played soft coverage
- IMO Shurmur was dumb for not challenging the 3rd down
play.
- Having players run the ball out and losing field position
b/c of it
- other time management mishaps

Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.


Re: players running the ball out, they did not have a choice as Det was intentionally kicking it high and short, you can’t take the chance of letting it land it’s a live ball.
RE: with all our shortcomings if not for the refs  
gmenatlarge : 10/27/2019 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14648648 gtt350 said:
Quote:
I think we would have won. A terrible roughing the passer and the non call in the endzone that was clearly PI. Even the lateral pass was bogus because Jones was hit first. oh well Scotch here i come


Blaming it on the refs is for losers, they had the ball in their hands late in the game with a chance to finally take the lead, well we know what happened.
Of the teams that have kept us company  
santacruzom : 10/27/2019 6:49 pm : link
In the cellar the past few years, I'm only not jealous of the Dolphins, the Jets, and the Browns.

The 9'ers in particular are making me mighty green with envy.
Officiating  
AcesUp : 10/27/2019 6:49 pm : link
We caught a break as well on the Engram TD as Latimer wasn't set and proceeded to run an illegal pick that sprang Engram open for that TD.

I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.
I should also  
santacruzom : 10/27/2019 6:49 pm : link
Throw the Redskins into the "teams I don't envy" pile.
RE: Officiating  
Eman11 : 10/27/2019 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14648820 AcesUp said:
Quote:
We caught a break as well on the Engram TD as Latimer wasn't set and proceeded to run an illegal pick that sprang Engram open for that TD.

I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.


You're wrong about Latimer. He was set when on the left side and since he was he doesn't have to reset when coming in motion. Also he was within 1 yd of the line of scrimmage so he was allowed to block like he did, hence it wasn't an illegal pick.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 10/27/2019 7:33 pm : link
1) The backward pass/lateral for a TD was absolutely a key factor in the loss. It was a bad play that directly resulted in a 7 point deficit.

2) The missed extra point, as they usually do, was also a factor. That, combined with the missed 2-pt. conversion had us chasing points that resulted in decisions down the stretch. Had we had those 2 points on the board, we would have been down 10 instead of 12 when we were driving in the 4th, allowing us to kick the FG to make it a 1 score game instead of a turnover on downs trying to score a TD.

3) Initially, I wanted Shurmer to challenge the 3rd down play and then the 4th down play. In retrospect, I don't blame him for not; only 1 reviewed PI/potential PI situation that was reviewed has been overturned. The liklihood of it being overturned was very slim. Then again, what do you have to lose?
I will also take the minority opinion and say PI or not  
Matt M. : 10/27/2019 7:36 pm : link
at least the 3rd down play should have been caught.
Defense, coaching  
ryanmkeane : 10/27/2019 7:57 pm : link
and game management sucks. Other than that it was great
It's a bad team  
HomerJones45 : 10/27/2019 8:03 pm : link
and bad teams find a way to lose much more often than not.

Detroit continued the defensive pattern: stop Barkley, rush the kid in a disciplined way, gather in the TO and once again, it worked.
Danny dumpster lol  
Big_N : 10/27/2019 8:22 pm : link
That is a little unfair. Although I do like the nickname better than Dimes.

Although there is a case to be made for the nickname. If it's not a dumb lateral pass that put them in a hole and was very difficult to over come and come back and win with that shitty D; to the fumbles; to the throwing a bunch of picks. This guy kinda sucks. They obviously were not really going to commit to Eli with such a young and crap roster, so I would not want to see Eli out there with the bad news bears anyway.
RE: Danny dumpster lol  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/27/2019 8:29 pm : link
In comment 14649099 Big_N said:
Quote:
That is a little unfair. Although I do like the nickname better than Dimes.

Although there is a case to be made for the nickname. If it's not a dumb lateral pass that put them in a hole and was very difficult to over come and come back and win with that shitty D; to the fumbles; to the throwing a bunch of picks. This guy kinda sucks. They obviously were not really going to commit to Eli with such a young and crap roster, so I would not want to see Eli out there with the bad news bears anyway.


No more of a dumpster than your posts, pal.
RE: PS must Go  
OntheRoad : 10/27/2019 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14648405 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
You put a competent coaching staff in charge and this team wins 7 games this year even with talent lacking. We will get out coached every game and I hate this defensive scheme we play.


If one or two players have a bad game, that's on them. If everyone has a bad game, it's on the coaches. There is talent on the defense, but the players look confused, especially in the secondary.
RE: I think it is naive to think this team will suddenly win  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 10/27/2019 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14648187 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
with a different coaching staff. This is still a team with a ton of holes, some of which are holes occupied by guys DG brought in.

The pro personnel scouting on this team is poor.


That's on Chris Mara, as I understand it. What are the chances he gets fired!!?
RE: RE: RE: RE: In the end  
giantstock : 10/27/2019 9:02 pm : link
In comment 14648341 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14648270 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:



Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.



I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.


Nice posts. It's apparent that what you have here is some that are at the top of the Giants cheerleading homerism squad trying to twist what you say because they don't want to hear anything negative about their heroes.

Keep up the good posts. Don't let the cheerleaders that try to twist your pov to their agenda get to you.
RE: Excellent post  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/27/2019 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14648567 mittenedman said:
Quote:
GiantGrit.

I'd add the running into the P penalty which was preceded by letting up way too many yards on 3rd and long the play before.

Sloppy team that in no way deserved to win that game, and didn't.



How can you hold a play against the team that was in no way a penalty? That roughing the kicker was a complete fabrication. That's not on the Giants. Mayo did absolutely nothing wrong.
Basically  
Toth029 : 10/27/2019 9:04 pm : link
wE sHouLD hAvE PicKEd DWaYnE haSkiNS, duH
Our quarterback  
ryanmkeane : 10/27/2019 9:05 pm : link
is going to be very very good. Sucks to have to go through this time period with him but ...is what it is
