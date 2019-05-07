New York Giants - Detroit Lions Post-Game Discussion

Was really good today outside of 1 play. Most importantly, he cleaned up some of the things that we’re holding him back such as holding the ball too long and not throwing away, feeling pressure, and forced passes. He was the only reason the giants were remotely competitive.
On the other side of things, does anyone have faith in Gettlemen putting talent around Jones?
Don't get me wrong, I do think Jones is a franchise QB in the making. But he has to grow a damn clock in his head and throw the ball away sooner. Better still, put electrodes all over him and give me the button to man it from my sofa.
I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.
Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...
I mean you could point to a lot of things. Jones turned it over there, but Barkley’s effort gave up the points there. We missed a PAT and failed a two point conversion, huge points lost there too which would’ve changed how the last couple drives went.
Before November? Every year you know it's going to be the same shit after the second game..even after the first game. Jones winning two games gave everyone false hope for this season but at least he's showing well for a rookie QB. Bounced back well today after a couple rough games.
I really do think it is all about the OL right now..
We are so undisciplined at key junctures of the game and have poor execution with the game on the line. The Solder hold was huge and the misplay of the flea flicker. Haley not covering Amendola on 3rd downs all day, Oline incapable of run-blocking in middle and lastly Refs calling another shitty game, giving Detroit 3 points.
We get out coached week in and week out we never are
able to establish the run and there is always a WR that
just torches us .
I don't have an ounce of confidence in this coaching staff .
The coach is a loser and we play like losers .
showing promise and making mistakes, but that's part of being a rookie, so I'm ok with that, but I liked how he battled.
Saquon is still not 100% but you can see it starting to come back. And Slayton looks like he might turn out to be a nice find.
And that...well...that's pretty much it. I'm over the fear of looking to trade Solder because we worry about Jones' blindside. Solder looks closer to Greg Bishop than Jim Lachey, so are we sure that Slade can't do a worse job?
I also hope that Jenkins' pick will help in his trade value and they trade him and get anything for him.
Bethea can retire now. The only difference between him and Jonathan Stewart was that Stewart had the decency to get hurt so the fact that he was done wasn't subjected to the fans watching him on the field. Play Love already, he can't do worse, and if he does, he's young and can learn and more importantly help the Giants decide if they need to upgrade there (again) next year.
We are going to set up a titanic matchup between the 2-7 Giants vs. the 1-7 Jets in a couple of weeks that I wouldn't be shocked to see the losing coach get fired.
Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.
That one play was just soooooooo bad when trying to win a game. He bounced back. Special teams killed us today. Return game sucks. Rosas miss. That BS at the end of half was BS but it was done by our special teams... did he have to do that little xtra thing to the punters ankle??? Stupid yeah but awful day from the ST unit. Coaches should be embarrassed.
I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder
A mistake that wouldn't have happened if he didn't have pressure right up the middle in his face. Something he had to face all day.
Oh, and on that one yard run, guess who's body was pushed back into the wrong side of the LOS? Halapio is pathetic. If you can't even hold your own on a QB sneak, and get pushed back, you don't deserve to be in the NFL.
RE: We are a horribly coached team on both sides of the ball
It isn't one area of weakness, its overall scheming and getting the team ready to play against what the opponent s doing.
Completely agree and it's not even a debatable point. Even when coming off a Thursday night game with extra time to prepare for a West coast team traveling east like last week, they fall behind big early.,
They did it again today and you'll never win especially against good teams when you spot hem a couple of scores.
bw in dc needs to be ignored. He’s the stereotypical clown that would rather be right than admit failure. He’s been killing Jones since last college football season. He has an agenda and he does care how fucking pathetic he looks defending it. He should be embarrassed but he’s not bright enough to realize it
Its really unbelievable. I guess they expect a rookie playing in his 6th game to be perfect but even the elite QBS in the league would have trouble winning with this team right now the way the OL and DL are playing
I mean you could point to a lot of things. Jones turned it over there, but Barkley’s effort gave up the points there. We missed a PAT and failed a two point conversion, huge points lost there too which would’ve changed how the last couple drives went.
But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake
Yes, there are significant plays. But for the second week in a row, we got into a 14-0 hole. And Jones's inability to know when to say "Uncle" on that play was the last thing we needed on the road.
Did he redeem himself for the most part? Yes.
In thought we played a decent game on the road. Unfortunately, we have a defense short on talent and coaching.
turnovers and other obvious stuff cost us this game. What is damning with this coaching is we are ALWAYS behind by 2 scores before anybody wakes up. Jones recovered well today, but we are still seeing plenty of bad stuff with respect to staring down receivers and forcing the ball and pocket presence. Turnovers prevent a number in win column a given football axiom in many cases.
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
We are among the bottom tier of the NFL as an organization.
Top to bottom, it’s a dumpster fire that the rest of the league laughs at. There are a couple of good players on our roster, maybe 6 or 7 guys. After that, a bunch of journeymen and marginal NFL talents, all being led by an awful coaching staff and front office. But other than that....it’s all good.
The OL def needs to be called out, specially Solder
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
problem with Jones, although some of his fumbles are maddening. He holds the ball to try and buy time to let his receivers separate. That of course increases the likelihood that he will be hit and fumble.
Two drafts and FA classes, and we're still terrible. I'm worried that DG will saddled will go on an unproductive spending spree next spring, and ultimately saddled us with a whole bunch of terrible contracts.
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
This game that Jones put adversity behind him and fought back. This season is all about seeing what the kid has, and to get some seasoning. If we can build the rest of the team around him, I think we’ll be very happy with the outcome.
There were some on the game thread unmercifully riding Jones, the kid shook off his early mistakes to bring us back, unfortunately the refs and our OLine weren’t helping. Know it’s early , but I think the kid’s got what it takes!
He needs to run more and move his eyes to the rushers, something system weenie Shemur will never figure out.
Internal clock goes 1 2 3. BAM look at the rushers and run for it or run to a different launch point and find WRs as defenses are breaking down. Its really that simple, he doesn't need to develop the magical mutant ability to sense rushers.
RE: I don’t know why we would worry about who is behind Solder
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.
Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
Football 101 - game almost never comes to 1 play.Who made less mistakes overall? the Lions. The Giants lost, as usual, because they make a series of mistakes.
- Giants miss the XP.
- Solder negates a 30 + yard play putting the team in Lions
territory
- Solder makes 2 critical mistakes the completely stalling
the drive
- Team gets fooled idiotically on the Stafford throw back
play.
- Baker overall played well, but any play where the ball
hits your hand and the WR still catches it? Can't happen.
Gotta make a play there. Yeah this a bit nit picky but
winning teams have high expectations.
- Multiple 3rd and longs converted b/c Bettcher refused to
blitz and played soft coverage
- IMO Shurmur was dumb for not challenging the 3rd down
play.
- Having players run the ball out and losing field position
b/c of it
- other time management mishaps
Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Stop with the Jones lost the game with that pass!! Then put up meaningless #’s ! are you serious??? Our O-Line didn’t help him much, the refs with those two bullshit non pass interference calls, and the offensive interference call didn’t help either. The kid made mistakes, but fucking please he wasn’t the cause of us losing! R U another Butt Hurt “The Giants Should’ve Drafted Haskins” rube!
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.
Those situations/mistakes you cite are more common game to game. Football isn't a clean, error-free game.
But turnovers being converted directly into TDs don't occur every week. Just like blocked punts, punt returns for TDs, kickoff TDs, etc. And if you are the beneficiary of those plays, you usually win. They are difficult to overcome...
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.
Go ahead, double down on that thought if it makes you feel better!
Barkley is the only threat on this team and RBs do not dominate week in week out.
Other teams do not have to account for any DL man, LB, or DB on defense or WR, TE, RB, or QB. They can scheme against our defenses that always have DBs 10 yards off the line of scrimmage playing zone, slow LBs and no pass rush. The only thing the defense can do well is stop the run. We seldom force a punt in the first half of games or stop 3rd down conversions.
Our only WR threat now plays in Cleveland. Our QB makes rookie mistakes because he is a rookie. Our best receiving TE should be playing WR as a possession end.
And that’s before getting to the HC who wants to call plays instead of managing the games, coaches, and players.
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.
Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
Re: players running the ball out, they did not have a choice as Det was intentionally kicking it high and short, you can’t take the chance of letting it land it’s a live ball.
We caught a break as well on the Engram TD as Latimer wasn't set and proceeded to run an illegal pick that sprang Engram open for that TD.
I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.
We caught a break as well on the Engram TD as Latimer wasn't set and proceeded to run an illegal pick that sprang Engram open for that TD.
I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.
You're wrong about Latimer. He was set when on the left side and since he was he doesn't have to reset when coming in motion. Also he was within 1 yd of the line of scrimmage so he was allowed to block like he did, hence it wasn't an illegal pick.
1) The backward pass/lateral for a TD was absolutely a key factor in the loss. It was a bad play that directly resulted in a 7 point deficit.
2) The missed extra point, as they usually do, was also a factor. That, combined with the missed 2-pt. conversion had us chasing points that resulted in decisions down the stretch. Had we had those 2 points on the board, we would have been down 10 instead of 12 when we were driving in the 4th, allowing us to kick the FG to make it a 1 score game instead of a turnover on downs trying to score a TD.
3) Initially, I wanted Shurmer to challenge the 3rd down play and then the 4th down play. In retrospect, I don't blame him for not; only 1 reviewed PI/potential PI situation that was reviewed has been overturned. The liklihood of it being overturned was very slim. Then again, what do you have to lose?
I will also take the minority opinion and say PI or not
That is a little unfair. Although I do like the nickname better than Dimes.
Although there is a case to be made for the nickname. If it's not a dumb lateral pass that put them in a hole and was very difficult to over come and come back and win with that shitty D; to the fumbles; to the throwing a bunch of picks. This guy kinda sucks. They obviously were not really going to commit to Eli with such a young and crap roster, so I would not want to see Eli out there with the bad news bears anyway.
That is a little unfair. Although I do like the nickname better than Dimes.
Although there is a case to be made for the nickname. If it's not a dumb lateral pass that put them in a hole and was very difficult to over come and come back and win with that shitty D; to the fumbles; to the throwing a bunch of picks. This guy kinda sucks. They obviously were not really going to commit to Eli with such a young and crap roster, so I would not want to see Eli out there with the bad news bears anyway.
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
Nice posts. It's apparent that what you have here is some that are at the top of the Giants cheerleading homerism squad trying to twist what you say because they don't want to hear anything negative about their heroes.
Keep up the good posts. Don't let the cheerleaders that try to twist your pov to their agenda get to you.
is going to be very very good. Sucks to have to go through this time period with him but ...is what it is
No wide receivers except Slayton
Pathetic coaching out coached again
Shurmur must go !!
In addition, we have grown ups and are good in the room.
Or Rosa's mixing the pat. The refs giving set a free 3 or the fact we can't stop anyone. Or the fact the refs missed a few PI/d holding or the fact that our OL can't block anyone.
Jones and Barkley are just about the only positives in this one. Way to keep pushing garbage to fit some garbage narrative
bceagle05 : 4:03 pm : link : reply
when the Knicks games end and the Giants games begin.
Just perfection. Well done.
Lets ignore his 4 TD passes and focus on his 1 mistake this game that barkley should have made more of an effort on. clown
This team is poorly constructed and poorly coached and simply waiting for one more draft to fix it is silly.
Best part of losing is laughing at some of the pathetic comments in these threads
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Bad OL.
No running game.
WRs that can't separate.
No pass rush.
Gaping holes in the secondary.
Questionable play calling.
Bad clock management.
On the other side of things, does anyone have faith in Gettlemen putting talent around Jones?
Giants and knicks are in the exact same situation with a horrible meddling owner , a bad front office and bad coach
D Jones looks great and the team gets one loss closer to firing Shurmur and co.
Or.. worse.. winning but not showing A List style pass attacking .
Count your blessings homies.
Other than the fumble that was returned for a TD.
The difference is the coaching, not one bad play. The Giants, if well coached, should have won this game hands down. Shurmur has to go, and at this rate will go 2-14.
LOL. I want them gone, but this seems a tad extreme.
The early fumble for a TD.
The bullshit roughing the kicker call.
Peppers falling asleep on the flea flicker.
Team could have won this game -just bad mistakes.
Defense played better as the game wore on but they desperately need a dominant pass rusher. That and another receiver or two who can get open.
hahahahahahahahahaha
I know. I was referring to them using parachutes. If they don't want to use parachutes that's fine too.
We've got a QB it appears. And a dynamic player at RB.
Another high draft pick coming.
And, the coaching staff is getting fired based on the way they simply can't put a winning game plan togehter.
Isn't this the way a lot of you want it? Sorta tanking to build the team up :)
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference
Lets ignore his 4 TD passes and focus on his 1 mistake this game that barkley should have made more of an effort on. clown
And the fact our defense blows
Hernandez, Zeitler and that chucklehead at Center go nowhere.
I love the tv crew giving them kudos on the DJ one yard keeper. We seem to be good getting one yard no matter the down...
We need more out of Engram. We need more from our Oline. We need a free safety that can run. We need Beal and Ballantine to play.
Most of all, we need a pass rush.
All in all tho.. you gotta be happy with Jones.
Because how do you get the D roster finished, lots to do...AND redo the OL again?
News flash, you cannot, not soon.
The pro personnel scouting on this team is poor.
Yeah.
For THIS season, nothing else really matters.
Jones had a good game. The other pieces will come.
But I agree that Shurmur must go.
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference
But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake
For THIS season, nothing else really matters.
Jones had a good game. The other pieces will come.
But I agree that Shurmur must go.
Agree on all points.
...Nate Solder.
Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.
Before November? Every year you know it's going to be the same shit after the second game..even after the first game. Jones winning two games gave everyone false hope for this season but at least he's showing well for a rookie QB. Bounced back well today after a couple rough games.
Still with that, our offense is moving the ball somehow. Jones is still getting TDs and Barkley still makes enough plays for us.
We dont even have a true #1 WR on the team.
If we can fix the OL, then we will likely be one of the higher scoring teams in the league.
We are so undisciplined at key junctures of the game and have poor execution with the game on the line. The Solder hold was huge and the misplay of the flea flicker. Haley not covering Amendola on 3rd downs all day, Oline incapable of run-blocking in middle and lastly Refs calling another shitty game, giving Detroit 3 points.
...1964-1980!
able to establish the run and there is always a WR that
just torches us .
I don't have an ounce of confidence in this coaching staff .
The coach is a loser and we play like losers .
Saquon is still not 100% but you can see it starting to come back. And Slayton looks like he might turn out to be a nice find.
And that...well...that's pretty much it. I'm over the fear of looking to trade Solder because we worry about Jones' blindside. Solder looks closer to Greg Bishop than Jim Lachey, so are we sure that Slade can't do a worse job?
I also hope that Jenkins' pick will help in his trade value and they trade him and get anything for him.
Bethea can retire now. The only difference between him and Jonathan Stewart was that Stewart had the decency to get hurt so the fact that he was done wasn't subjected to the fans watching him on the field. Play Love already, he can't do worse, and if he does, he's young and can learn and more importantly help the Giants decide if they need to upgrade there (again) next year.
We are going to set up a titanic matchup between the 2-7 Giants vs. the 1-7 Jets in a couple of weeks that I wouldn't be shocked to see the losing coach get fired.
They deserve Darnold
[quote] but I’ve grown to be numb to losing. [/quote
Yeah.. I mentioned in an earlier thread this week that I used to get pissed off for two days after a loss. Now, the game ends and my immediate thought is "hey.. what's for dinner?!"
Also the other young players improvement is important.
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference
But bethea and our lbs and #2 dbacks etc arent thriving in any system without some new pieces, without some speedy additions.
Add in wr.. TE....you cannot do it all
- but this system is too big an ask on key downs (when it's obvious what the line action will be) for almost any OL
Quote:
Ok, so you were meaning on the plane ride home, right?
Yeah.
Too messy. I'd put Shurmur in a cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center. Just announce it a couple days before.
A mistake that wouldn't have happened if he didn't have pressure right up the middle in his face. Something he had to face all day.
Oh, and on that one yard run, guess who's body was pushed back into the wrong side of the LOS? Halapio is pathetic. If you can't even hold your own on a QB sneak, and get pushed back, you don't deserve to be in the NFL.
Completely agree and it's not even a debatable point. Even when coming off a Thursday night game with extra time to prepare for a West coast team traveling east like last week, they fall behind big early.,
They did it again today and you'll never win especially against good teams when you spot hem a couple of scores.
bw in dc needs to be ignored. He’s the stereotypical clown that would rather be right than admit failure. He’s been killing Jones since last college football season. He has an agenda and he does care how fucking pathetic he looks defending it. He should be embarrassed but he’s not bright enough to realize it
Its really unbelievable. I guess they expect a rookie playing in his 6th game to be perfect but even the elite QBS in the league would have trouble winning with this team right now the way the OL and DL are playing
Quote:
In comment 14648070 90.Cal said:
Quote:
DJ's fumble six was the difference
I agree. In that regard, Jones has way too much Eli in him.
Just doesn't know when to give up on a play...
I mean you could point to a lot of things. Jones turned it over there, but Barkley’s effort gave up the points there. We missed a PAT and failed a two point conversion, huge points lost there too which would’ve changed how the last couple drives went.
But, yeah blame DJ for one mistake
Yes, there are significant plays. But for the second week in a row, we got into a 14-0 hole. And Jones's inability to know when to say "Uncle" on that play was the last thing we needed on the road.
Did he redeem himself for the most part? Yes.
In thought we played a decent game on the road. Unfortunately, we have a defense short on talent and coaching.
...long after it was established that they couldn't run the ball, but were able to pass at will, why the hell did they keep on running?
The clock?
That's just flat out wrong.
...long after it was established that they couldn't run the ball, but were able to pass at will, why the hell did they keep on running?
The clock?
I don’t get it either, they kept us in the game by trying to run
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
Quote:
Of course you agree. You didn’t want Jones and will die on that hill. If you think Daniel Jones is what cost them this game, you should take up another hobby because your football evaluation sucks. Give it a fucking rest and just admit your QB evaluations suck ass. We all know it.
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?
In comment 14648213 M.S. said:
...Nate Solder.
Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.
Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?
No. Not a twitter user.
Quote:
Out of curiosity, are you wbg on Twitter?
No. Not a twitter user.
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.
Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
Two drafts and FA classes, and we're still terrible. I'm worried that DG will saddled will go on an unproductive spending spree next spring, and ultimately saddled us with a whole bunch of terrible contracts.
Trade Jenkins and Solder.
...Nate Solder.
Huge fucking set-back for this franchise.
def not a "set back" they needed a LT. flowers was worse.
go draft two OTs in top 4 rounds and try to rebuild around hernandez
There were some on the game thread unmercifully riding Jones, the kid shook off his early mistakes to bring us back, unfortunately the refs and our OLine weren’t helping. Know it’s early , but I think the kid’s got what it takes!
Quote:
Everyone else had very suspect games.
He needs to run more and move his eyes to the rushers, something system weenie Shemur will never figure out.
Internal clock goes 1 2 3. BAM look at the rushers and run for it or run to a different launch point and find WRs as defenses are breaking down. Its really that simple, he doesn't need to develop the magical mutant ability to sense rushers.
As someone who remembers Ereck Flowers in the recent past, yeah, you can get a whole lot worse.
Yeah, the OL is poor. Still the opportunities were there.
Fate is certainly the hunter.
Quote:
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.
Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
Stop with the Jones lost the game with that pass!! Then put up meaningless #’s ! are you serious??? Our O-Line didn’t help him much, the refs with those two bullshit non pass interference calls, and the offensive interference call didn’t help either. The kid made mistakes, but fucking please he wasn’t the cause of us losing! R U another Butt Hurt “The Giants Should’ve Drafted Haskins” rube!
Or.. worse.. winning but not showing A List style pass attacking .
Count your blessings homies.
Are you talking about gettleman? Yea he would also be bragging about his qwata-bak pick. what s d bag
Quote:
The drop off can’t be significant. Solder is not just average, he is well below average.
As someone who remembers Ereck Flowers in the recent past, yeah, you can get a whole lot worse.
He's been playing like Flowers. I don't think the drop off is as steep as you think. We can get anyone to ruin plays with holding calls and get tossed on his ass.
Solder is a just a train wreck. And the rest of the lien should be embarrassed by their ability to run block.
Don't blame Shurmur for abandoning the running game with these losers up front.
Blame him for being a moron on PI calls...
Get up under Center and get the OLine down in a 3 pt. stance firing off the ball. Then build play action into those run plays. It's such an obvious way to play w/Barkley, this OLine and a rookie QB.
So Shurmur comes out in shotgun winging the ball. Fuck it. Give Barkley a few token hand-offs from shotgun to keep the D honest. Nothing more.
BTW - the Lions had struggled with run D heading into this week. The Get Right Team.
I'd add the running into the P penalty which was preceded by letting up way too many yards on 3rd and long the play before.
Sloppy team that in no way deserved to win that game, and didn't.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.
Those situations/mistakes you cite are more common game to game. Football isn't a clean, error-free game.
But turnovers being converted directly into TDs don't occur every week. Just like blocked punts, punt returns for TDs, kickoff TDs, etc. And if you are the beneficiary of those plays, you usually win. They are difficult to overcome...
Get up under Center and get the OLine down in a 3 pt. stance firing off the ball. Then build play action into those run plays. It's such an obvious way to play w/Barkley, this OLine and a rookie QB.
So Shurmur comes out in shotgun winging the ball. Fuck it. Give Barkley a few token hand-offs from shotgun to keep the D honest. Nothing more.
BTW - the Lions had struggled with run D heading into this week. The Get Right Team.
I always prefer under Center as well. Do you think they are trying to give DJ some confidence so he doesn't have to have his backed turned to Solder...train wreck?
Quote:
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.
I love these takes. I heard this nonsense from the chuckleheads like FmiC versus Arizona.
We never had the lead...never. But yet we should have, would have, could have won.
classic...
Can you couch Danny dumpster throwing away 7 points ?
Will delete if already posted.
Link - ( New Window )
They’d be 0-8
Can’t leave him in charge of $60+ million in cap space.
Quote:
In comment 14648444 broadbandz said:
Quote:
lost the game with that lateral pass. He thin went on to put up some meaningless numbers on a terrible defense that was just playing the scoreboard. I dont know why posters are acting like he has some hof level game.
Yep the game was over 7-0 in the first. They should’ve thrown the towel in and left. When the score was 14-13, that was an illusion
you need to understand the game of football and realize a lateral pass that goes for 7 against you is a game losing play. Doesnt matter when it happens.
Go ahead, double down on that thought if it makes you feel better!
Other teams do not have to account for any DL man, LB, or DB on defense or WR, TE, RB, or QB. They can scheme against our defenses that always have DBs 10 yards off the line of scrimmage playing zone, slow LBs and no pass rush. The only thing the defense can do well is stop the run. We seldom force a punt in the first half of games or stop 3rd down conversions.
Our only WR threat now plays in Cleveland. Our QB makes rookie mistakes because he is a rookie. Our best receiving TE should be playing WR as a possession end.
And that’s before getting to the HC who wants to call plays instead of managing the games, coaches, and players.
There wasn't much options for LT last year. They played Flowers for seasons before.
Quote:
set this franchise up for failure hiring shurmur and signing nate.
There wasn't much options for LT last year. They played Flowers for seasons before.
If that edge rusher from Ohio State is gone LT may very well be our 1st round pick.
Quote:
In comment 14648378 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
Ok, thought with bw and Daniel Jones takes, you guys sounded similar, lol
I just agreed with 90.Cal that the Jones fumble was likely difference in the game. Why that creates such consternation is beyond me.
Turnovers that cause TDs are usually differences in close game. Unfortunately, BBI has a large potion of posters who struggle with football 101.
Football 101 - game almost never comes to 1 play.Who made less mistakes overall? the Lions. The Giants lost, as usual, because they make a series of mistakes.
- Giants miss the XP.
- Solder negates a 30 + yard play putting the team in Lions
territory
- Solder makes 2 critical mistakes the completely stalling
the drive
- Team gets fooled idiotically on the Stafford throw back
play.
- Baker overall played well, but any play where the ball
hits your hand and the WR still catches it? Can't happen.
Gotta make a play there. Yeah this a bit nit picky but
winning teams have high expectations.
- Multiple 3rd and longs converted b/c Bettcher refused to
blitz and played soft coverage
- IMO Shurmur was dumb for not challenging the 3rd down
play.
- Having players run the ball out and losing field position
b/c of it
- other time management mishaps
Jones also made a ton of plays to keep them in it. Like most of the other players, he had a hand in losing. But whats new with the Giants? They always seem to make mental mistakes at critical junctures in games. Has happened for years. Getting behind early never helps either.
Re: players running the ball out, they did not have a choice as Det was intentionally kicking it high and short, you can’t take the chance of letting it land it’s a live ball.
Blaming it on the refs is for losers, they had the ball in their hands late in the game with a chance to finally take the lead, well we know what happened.
The 9'ers in particular are making me mighty green with envy.
I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.
I wouldn't say the officials cost us that game because they were once again God awful all around. The quick whistle on the Bucs fumble return was unexcusable. The NFL has a serious problem on their hands and it's completely their fault.
You're wrong about Latimer. He was set when on the left side and since he was he doesn't have to reset when coming in motion. Also he was within 1 yd of the line of scrimmage so he was allowed to block like he did, hence it wasn't an illegal pick.
2) The missed extra point, as they usually do, was also a factor. That, combined with the missed 2-pt. conversion had us chasing points that resulted in decisions down the stretch. Had we had those 2 points on the board, we would have been down 10 instead of 12 when we were driving in the 4th, allowing us to kick the FG to make it a 1 score game instead of a turnover on downs trying to score a TD.
3) Initially, I wanted Shurmer to challenge the 3rd down play and then the 4th down play. In retrospect, I don't blame him for not; only 1 reviewed PI/potential PI situation that was reviewed has been overturned. The liklihood of it being overturned was very slim. Then again, what do you have to lose?
Detroit continued the defensive pattern: stop Barkley, rush the kid in a disciplined way, gather in the TO and once again, it worked.
No more of a dumpster than your posts, pal.
If one or two players have a bad game, that's on them. If everyone has a bad game, it's on the coaches. There is talent on the defense, but the players look confused, especially in the secondary.
The pro personnel scouting on this team is poor.
That's on Chris Mara, as I understand it. What are the chances he gets fired!!?
Quote:
I suggest you lay off the sauce. It's impairing your ability to think.
Nice posts. It's apparent that what you have here is some that are at the top of the Giants cheerleading homerism squad trying to twist what you say because they don't want to hear anything negative about their heroes.
Keep up the good posts. Don't let the cheerleaders that try to twist your pov to their agenda get to you.
I'd add the running into the P penalty which was preceded by letting up way too many yards on 3rd and long the play before.
Sloppy team that in no way deserved to win that game, and didn't.
How can you hold a play against the team that was in no way a penalty? That roughing the kicker was a complete fabrication. That's not on the Giants. Mayo did absolutely nothing wrong.