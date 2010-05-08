Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Leonard WIlliams Traded to NYG

bigbluehoya : 12:24 pm
3rd this year and a 2021 5th.
Wow  
cjac : 12:25 pm : link
I never thought I'd see these 2 teams trade
Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
JonC : 12:26 pm : link
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
further proof this team has NO IDEA what they are doing  
GiantsFan84 : 12:26 pm : link
this is beyond negligence
We’re going to be getting an extra 3rd for Landon Collins  
Saos1n : 12:26 pm : link
So we still have one
Why?  
jeff57 : 12:26 pm : link
He's FA at the end of the year!
Hopefully we can trade Jenkins  
Metnut : 12:26 pm : link
to recoup the pick.
Just in time for our Super Bowl run.  
BrettNYG10 : 12:26 pm : link
.
They must feel confident in their ability to re-sign him  
Capt. Don : 12:26 pm : link
It will be interesting to see how this shakes up the starting lineup and whose snap counts are affected.
what the hell is gettleman doing  
jintz4life : 12:27 pm : link
trade a 3 and a 5 for a guy who's going to be a free agent
thank god for fantasy football and gambling  
GiantsFan84 : 12:27 pm : link
so i can at least enjoy football
RE: Why?  
UConn4523 : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He's FA at the end of the year!


His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal
This organization is  
threeofakind33 : 12:28 pm : link
Completely lost.
Have to say I'm pretty surprised  
Kyle in NY : 12:28 pm : link
Fits what we need but what kind of contract is it going to take to lock him up long term?
RE: We’re going to be getting an extra 3rd for Landon Collins  
jeff57 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14650323 Saos1n said:
Quote:
So we still have one


About 30 spots lower.
Hold on  
Rflairr : 12:28 pm : link
He’s in a walk season? Why the fuck are you giving up 3rd round pick??? Wtf
Great move.......  
KWALL2 : 12:29 pm : link
by the Jets
And who sits?  
jeff57 : 12:29 pm : link
In the front 3.
And who is let go.  
NYRiese : 12:29 pm : link
Tanney anyone?
Who do we get rid of?  
Rjanyg : 12:29 pm : link
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.

I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
RE: Why?  
Nine-Tails : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He's FA at the end of the year!



I agree with you. Was a big fan before, but seems he hasn’t fulfilled his potential. We better resign him then, oh and GoDeep13 called it
Why the hell are they trading a 3rd round pick which will be at the  
Giantfan21 : 12:29 pm : link
top of the draft for a FA at the end of the season ? Why are the giants buyers when they are 2-6 ?

Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing
RE: Why?  
ron mexico : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:
Quote:
He's FA at the end of the year!


this

and how do we fit his huge salary under our cap?
Mind boggling  
Rflairr : 12:29 pm : link
.
could have just signed him after the year  
GiantsFan84 : 12:29 pm : link
and not given away picks if they wanted him so bad.

and if they don't sign him, what was the point? they ain't winning shit
Gettleman must go  
Justlurking : 12:29 pm : link
this is fucking malpractice. THE GUY IS A FREE AGENT AT THE END OF THE SEASON.
RE: This organization is  
jeff57 : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14650334 threeofakind33 said:
Quote:
Completely lost.


Idiotic move.
RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14650320 JonC said:
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.

How's his health?
Lmfao!!  
micky : 12:30 pm : link
Clueless
Uh, what  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:30 pm : link
? WTF?
at first glance  
Enzo : 12:30 pm : link
that's pretty terrible. Nobody rebuilds like this....
RE: And who sits?  
V.I.G. : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14650339 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In the front 3.

Hill, deservedly so
Great  
gmenatlarge : 12:30 pm : link
wasn't bad enough signing Arizona castoffs, now they are getting Jets disappointments.
He's not having a good year  
allstarjim : 12:30 pm : link
But his 2nd year in the league he had 7 sacks. I think this is going to mean less snaps for Hill.

Hopefully Bettcher and Coach Emanuel will get what made him the #6 overall pick out of him. Obviously, this only makes sense if he is extended.
5th year  
Jolly Blue Giant : 12:30 pm : link
Option available
They could use two DEs, dudes  
JonC : 12:30 pm : link
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
RE: RE: Why?  
Justlurking : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14650343 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:


Quote:


He's FA at the end of the year!




I agree with you. Was a big fan before, but seems he hasn’t fulfilled his potential. We better resign him then, oh and GoDeep13 called it


yeah, lots of people owe him an apology
.  
arcarsenal : 12:31 pm : link
Buyers in a season that's already over for an upcoming FA... just when you think NYG can't possibly be any more lost.
stop with the FA noise - they can always franchise him  
V.I.G. : 12:31 pm : link
...
RE: RE: Why?  
Giantfan21 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14650333 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:


Quote:


He's FA at the end of the year!



His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal


It's a lose-lose. he doesnt play well, they gave up a high 3rd round pick for nothing. He plays well, they are going to have to give him a huge contract to keep him past this year. This trade makes no sense at all .

Instead of selling off jenkins or other pieces they are buying williams in a FA year at 2-6
Lol  
Rflairr : 12:32 pm : link
More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source.

Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season.

Wtf
On the surface this  
section125 : 12:32 pm : link
seems a bit strange.

Yeah I can understand that by getting him you can sign him before he goes FA.... but there has to be some good reason.
First-Round Talent  
clatterbuck : 12:32 pm : link
playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.
RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
Thegratefulhead : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14650360 JonC said:
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I think Lawrence and Williams could cause problems. Along time ago the Jaguars had a pair that were monsters. This could be like that.
RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
Johnny5 : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14650360 JonC said:
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.

Agree with this, I have a feeling Tomlinson is the one who gets less time at some point.
franchise him?  
GiantsFan84 : 12:33 pm : link
he's average at best. but i guess that is DG's speciality. giving out horrible contracts
5th becomes a 4th  
BigBlue2112 : 12:33 pm : link
if Leonard re-signs
RE: 5th year  
jeff57 : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14650358 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Option available


Yes, but that's a lot of money.
Sooo....  
JerryNicklebag : 12:33 pm : link
One piece of the Asshat info from yesterday has come to pass.

I'm quite interested to see if more of it comes to fruition.
RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
Nine-Tails : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14650360 JonC said:
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.


I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
LULZ Wut?!?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:33 pm : link
.
Guess the coaches are staying  
widmerseyebrow : 12:34 pm : link
.
Like the trade...  
Bradshaw's Decal : 12:34 pm : link
Good players are hard to get.... Good jump start for next year. I'm sure there is more to follow... Hold on to your hats.... here we go!
wow. high price for a rental when you're 2-6  
Heisenberg : 12:34 pm : link
.
Wtf?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:34 pm : link
Total Butcher move. Woody Johnson is laughing at Mara and high fiving and chest bumping Ellen Degeneres and George Bush like Jerry Jones.
RE: RE: And who sits?  
jeff57 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14650355 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
In comment 14650339 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In the front 3.


Hill, deservedly so


Really? I thought he was playing better than Tomlinson.
RE: Who do we get rid of?  
allstarjim : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14650342 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.

I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position


He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.
oy vey  
wigs in nyc : 12:34 pm : link
This feels Knicksian.
RE: RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
JonC : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14650372 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14650360 JonC said:


Quote:


Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.

I think Lawrence and Williams could cause problems. Along time ago the Jaguars had a pair that were monsters. This could be like that.


Alot of power and length, that's what you need at 3-4 DE.
I like it  
V.I.G. : 12:35 pm : link
-we have FA money next year
-in a market that doesn't excite me for FAs
-he can be franchised
-pair him between Dex and Carter
----someone needs to be doubled
----more effective for ILB, CB blitzes
What!  
rasbutant : 12:35 pm : link
are they doing???
This organization is completely lost.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:35 pm : link
Completely lost. I have no faith in this rudderless franchise. None.
If they like him  
joeinpa : 12:35 pm : link
And plan to sign him, why not trade for him. No guarantee if Jets traded him somewhere else, that team signs him and Giants never get him.

If he turns out to be a stud, good move
What's the book on him?  
widmerseyebrow : 12:35 pm : link
Dominant first two years, garbage the last two?
the only way this makes a little sense  
GiantsFan84 : 12:35 pm : link
is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?

so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?

but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
bceagle05 : 12:35 pm : link
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.
RE: And who sits?  
giants#1 : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14650339 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In the front 3.


Plenty to debate about this, but you need a rotation to keep those guys fresh. Lawrence leads the DL with 59% of snaps, Hill 58% and Tomlinson 53%. So more than enough snaps to go around.
RE: RE: 5th year  
ron mexico : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14650376 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650358 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


Option available



Yes, but that's a lot of money.


nope, he is playing on 5th year option now
RE: stop with the FA noise - they can always franchise him  
pjcas18 : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14650363 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
...


That might even be worse than letting him walk.

Pay an underachiever $17.8M for one season.

But definitely, we should forget about the "noise" because the Giants have a simple solution to just pay him a shit load of money for one year.
RE: .  
mfsd : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14650362 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Buyers in a season that's already over for an upcoming FA... just when you think NYG can't possibly be any more lost.


Nail on the head as usual arc. Since we suck again, our picks are likely to be near the top of each round again.

The one thing DG has done reasonably well has been hit on some mid round picks - Ximenes in 3rd and Connelly and Slayton in 5th this year all look like solid guys.

So, why the fuck are we trading 3rd and 5th rd picks for a rental?
Guys calm down about the FA stuff  
NY-Fan : 12:35 pm : link
I'm pretty sure that they thought this out and wouldn't have traded for him if they didn't think they would be able to retain him. It is said he wants to stay close to home. He is worth a 3rd and the Giants will still have a 3rd from Collins. Talent is needed on this team and at least they know what they are getting.
RE: oy vey  
Justlurking : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14650386 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
This feels Knicksian.


Reese to Gettleman will be remembered as fondly as the Scott Layden to Isaiah Thomas era.
RE: RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
JonC : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14650378 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14650360 JonC said:


Quote:


Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.



I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit


They eliminate a draft need if they re-sign, and I'd assume LW's agent is in the mix here, especially if Glazer was in the loop.
Can we stop adding players from losing franchise  
nyjuggernaut2 : 12:36 pm : link
and start bringing in winners.
RE: Wtf?  
Nine-Tails : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14650383 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Total Butcher move. Woody Johnson is laughing at Mara and high fiving and chest bumping Ellen Degeneres and George Bush like Jerry Jones.


Just like how he was laughing when they got Darnold, right? Lol
.  
Banks : 12:37 pm : link
have to figure he's gonna have a new contract deal soon
Funny listening to Joe and Evan  
figgy2989 : 12:37 pm : link
make fun of the Giants right now. Saying too bad we still didn't have Darron Lee on the roster that they could have taken off our hands as well.

RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.

I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.
RE: RE: RE: 5th year  
jeff57 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14650398 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14650376 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 14650358 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


Option available



Yes, but that's a lot of money.



nope, he is playing on 5th year option now


You're right.
RE: Just in time for our Super Bowl run.  
Route 9 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14650326 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.


Hahahaha
a 3rd and a 5th for a guy his level isn't too steep  
Tom in DC : 12:38 pm : link
assuming we would resign him.......
This seems like  
ryanmkeane : 12:38 pm : link
more moves coming.
RE: Can we stop adding players from losing franchise  
Route 9 : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14650407 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
and start bringing in winners.


Or losers from winning franchises (Solder)
I.....don't see the point  
moespree : 12:38 pm : link
It's not a terrible thing to acquire talent when you have very little. However in this instance, to give up a 3 in another lost season for a player who will be a free agent at the end of the season seems pointless.
RE: the only way this makes a little sense  
ron mexico : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14650394 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?

so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?

but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams


I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks
You won't get  
Joey in VA : 12:38 pm : link
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
RE: RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
arcarsenal : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14650411 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.


I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.


All you need to do is log out and log back in! How convenient.
RE: This seems like  
ron mexico : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14650416 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
more moves coming.


there has to be to open up cap room for his contract
All jets fans are very happy to get rid of him  
Giantfan21 : 12:39 pm : link

says a lot really. I trust fanbases who watch every game and every snap more then anybody else . I really dont get this move at all
This tells me..  
Sean : 12:39 pm : link
They still have complete faith in Gettleman. He’s running the show.
That's going to be a top 75  
ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link
pick, hopefully this guy plays well and we re-sign him (assuming that's the plan), or we just gave up that pick for nothing.
I'm not sure what to say about this.  
FStubbs : 12:39 pm : link
I mean, we already have players like Williams in Tomlinson and Hill. What does he give us? Plus we just flushed a 3rd and 4th round pick (because you don't make this trade unless you immediately intend to extend him).

For all those saying DG is awesome and Reese was trash ... based on what exactly?
Gettleman and Shurmur need to win in 2020  
Go Terps : 12:39 pm : link
They're going to do what they can to achieve that goal, even if it means doing stupid shit like this. And of course they'll still go 5-11 and get fired. Then Rhule or whomever will be saddled with the shitty contract we're about to give Williams.

Good times.
Unbelievable  
Rflairr : 12:39 pm : link
They managed to get this idiot Gettleman to agree to not sign him to an extension, or it will cost a 4th.

Ass completely kicked in this trade. Embarrassing
Never going to a Super Bowl run if they don't start getting talent  
NY-Fan : 12:39 pm : link
I don't have a problem with this. At least they are always trying to improve the team and not just sitting by doing nothing.
wouldn't be surprised  
ryanmkeane : 12:40 pm : link
if both Jenkins and Solder are gone
RE: This tells me..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14650424 Sean said:
Quote:
They still have complete faith in Gettleman. He’s running the show.


Johnny Mara is a clueless buffoon.
If he works out...  
Captplanet : 12:40 pm : link
The Giants just got a former 1st round pick, who has been used out of position for a team that never develops talent(the Jets). The Jet's drafted William when they already had Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. He was forced to play out of position in his first 3 years. Is he a better player than BJ Hill and Macintosh?
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.
Joe & evan laughing their ass off on this one  
micky : 12:40 pm : link
Thinking giants are dopes lol
RE: RE: the only way this makes a little sense  
FStubbs : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14650419 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14650394 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?

so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?

but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams



I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks


This. That formula only seems to work for the Patriots and Eagles.
he's not a bust  
giants#1 : 12:40 pm : link
He's not in the elite class, but since entering the league he has 90 QBHits which is good for 12th best over that span.
What was the story with him on the jets?  
NewBlue : 12:40 pm : link
...
does gettleman have a dartboard when determining  
jintz4life : 12:40 pm : link
what to give up in trades

he gave up likely a top 70 pick for the chance to give him a big contract

and another pick the following year
RE: a 3rd and a 5th for a guy his level isn't too steep  
jeff57 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14650415 Tom in DC said:
Quote:
assuming we would resign him.......


Yeah, well that's the issue.
I hear.....he wants to stay in area  
George from PA : 12:41 pm : link
His agent has a good relationship with Giants.....

I suspect DG had to overpay.....as Jets did not want to come across poorly.

Now, how good a player is he? If he plays to his percieved ability! Him and Lawrence can be special.

How is his attitude ?

Sy, we need your opinion
RE: Joe & evan laughing their ass off on this one  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14650436 micky said:
Quote:
Thinking giants are dopes lol


They're not wrong. We are a clown show, but so is their team.
By the way,  
Go Terps : 12:41 pm : link
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.
Pairing Williams with Lawrence will be a huge + for our defense  
WinterIsComing : 12:41 pm : link
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.

Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
RE: RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
threeofakind33 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14650378 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14650360 JonC said:


Quote:


Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.



I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit


Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.

Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.

If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.
I don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:41 pm : link
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.
Simple question I have is  
Shecky : 12:41 pm : link
Could we realistically expect a player as good as Williams to be available in 3rd/4th round of a typical draft? Money aside, I'm asking about his talent/productivity (I dont know the answer, I dont watch Willaims play)
RE: Who do we get rid of?  
djstat : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14650342 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.

I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
how about depth?
Hmm  
GiantGrit : 12:42 pm : link
I was skeptical of the Odell return, i hated the Jones pick and i was wrong on both. My gut says not a great move but we'll see.
.  
Kyle in NY : 12:42 pm : link
The comp pick for Collins should be in the 3rd round and they seem likely to recoup some draft picks via trading veterans by tomorrow.

I don't really know what to think, strange deal, although he is a good player.
17 sacks in 4.5 years  
ajr2456 : 12:42 pm : link
Tackles have trended downward each of the last two years.

Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.

Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young
Moves like this just  
Mr. Bungle : 12:42 pm : link
make it easier to detach from caring about this franchise going forward.

Just spectacularly dumb the longer I think about it.
RE: what the hell is gettleman doing  
Giantz_comeback : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 14650330 jintz4life said:
Quote:
trade a 3 and a 5 for a guy who's going to be a free agent


We are likely to resign him and probably get the right to tag him if need be.
joey in VA  
GiantsFan84 : 12:43 pm : link
i agree with you. but you are getting a player who has given average production and now are going to have to pay BIG money to. AND you have up 2 picks to get him. that's NOT smart strategy

and for those saying those picks are nothing. the 3rd will be near the top of the round. and we just drafted connelly in the 5th. so those picks are not nothing
I don’t really  
cokeduplt : 12:43 pm : link
Understand this trade but if he somehow reaches his potential it would be great.
RE: RE: what the hell is gettleman doing  
gmenatlarge : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14650463 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14650330 jintz4life said:


Quote:


trade a 3 and a 5 for a guy who's going to be a free agent



We are likely to resign him and probably get the right to tag him if need be.


Did you just suggest franchise tagging Leonard Williams?????
RE: I don't  
Anakim : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.


We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.


I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.


I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.
RE: I don't  
micky : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.


Hook, line, and sinker!
People keep forgetting  
figgy2989 : 12:44 pm : link
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.
RE: RE: the only way this makes a little sense  
giants#1 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14650419 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14650394 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?

so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?

but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams



I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks


There could be some comp pick consideration here, but (IMO) it's more likely that signing LW as a FA would negate any picks they'd earn by letting guys walk (though outside of Golden not sure anyone else would be signed...).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:44 pm : link
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...

• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.

• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.

• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.
RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.


The Jets have some of the dumbest fans in sports. So, there's that.
RE: Simple question I have is  
jeff57 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14650452 Shecky said:
Quote:
Could we realistically expect a player as good as Williams to be available in 3rd/4th round of a typical draft? Money aside, I'm asking about his talent/productivity (I dont know the answer, I dont watch Willaims play)


You're also passing on the chance of getting a player in the first 4 years of his career rather than one in his sixth to ninth.
The only thing gettleman does well is draft  
Giantfan21 : 12:45 pm : link
and he just traded roughly the 70th pick in next years draft for an underachieving rental who if the giants really really wanted they could have signed in FA after the season is over. I dont know how anybody defends this move .

The upcoming FA with gettleman in control is very scary. He is going to set the team back 5 years with all the shitty contracts he gives out
This seems ok to me  
George : 12:45 pm : link
We need all the help we can get on D, and it's probably better to get a known commodity in Williams than to spend a 3rd rounder on an unknown.

But we need Linebackers. Plural.
Leonard Williams is almost certainly better...  
Chris in Philly : 12:45 pm : link
than what they would get in the 3rd round. If they resign him, this is fine. And I don't believe they would have traded for him without a plan to resign him.
RE: RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
Giantz_comeback : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14650372 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14650360 JonC said:


Quote:


Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.

I think Lawrence and Williams could cause problems. Along time ago the Jaguars had a pair that were monsters. This could be like that.


William's and Dexter are the makings for a very stout DL. Now we have to hope Golden keeps it up and Carter emerges.
RE: You won't get  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?


This is my take as well.
I hate giving up picks  
English Alaister : 12:46 pm : link
but let's not rush to judgement. We have a lot of cap space and the class is not that exciting next year. If we re-sign him I think this is pretty fair value.

He's having a down year but Williams is a talent. If we can harness it then this could yet be a win.
RE: People keep forgetting  
Enzo : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14650476 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.

so we should just trade them all?
RE: I don't  
Mr. Bungle : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.

So that they can have another underwhelming bum signed long-term?

What exactly has Leonard Williams done in the NFL to warrant a 3rd and a 4th?
RE: Can we stop adding players from losing franchise  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14650407 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
and start bringing in winners.


Like Solder? Uh, it's about the player, not the franchise. How did Matt Cassel work out when he left the Pats?
If he's got his head on straight  
ghost718 : 12:47 pm : link
it's a good move,better player than what we currently have
These moves have been more common if late..  
Sean : 12:47 pm : link
Eagles have done this often.

Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.

Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.
RE: RE: RE: They could use two DEs, dudes  
giants#1 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14650449 threeofakind33 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650378 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14650360 JonC said:


Quote:


Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.



I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit



Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.

Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.

If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.


He does have 5 QBHits which is more than Tomlinson + Hill combined. And this has been by far his worst year, and an aberration, in that department.
People are acting as if Williams  
ryanmkeane : 12:48 pm : link
isn't good. Williams is a very good football player. He has played every down for that shitshow and not complained once, and out of position at that.
"Joe & evan laughing their ass off on this one"  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:48 pm : link
that is encouraging. Joe & Evan are entertaining but really not that knowledgable.
You guys forget he played under Bowles  
V.I.G. : 12:48 pm : link
Should come in and understand the concepts
RE: I don't  
Enzo : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.

was there something preventing them from signing him in the offseason?
Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12:48 pm : link
He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.

I'm kind of baffled.
Giants will get a 3rd round comp pick if he doesn't re-sign here.  
Brown Recluse : 12:48 pm : link
so they are essentially renting him for a 5th.

Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.
RE: You won't get  
Gmen88 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?


Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
RE: These moves have been more common if late..  
ryanmkeane : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14650506 Sean said:
Quote:
Eagles have done this often.

Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.

Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.

Yup, and Roseman is considered a genius but Gettleman gets shit on. Everyone came out firing after the Beckham trade as well. How did that turn out?
RE: These moves have been more common if late..  
Enzo : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14650506 Sean said:
Quote:
Eagles have done this often.

Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.

Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.

slight difference. Eagles were contenders.
RE: Just in time for our Super Bowl run.  
rocco8112 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14650326 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.


haha

league watch out!
RE: RE: You won't get  
ajr2456 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14650495 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



This is my take as well.


I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?  
micky : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14650515 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.

I'm kind of baffled.


This.
I view it as high risk  
UConn4523 : 12:50 pm : link
high reward. If they can get him on a decent deal and he just needed a change of scenery, it could prevent us from going the Clowney route.
This doesn't have to be a bad trade  
MM_in_NYC : 12:50 pm : link
but it continues the trend of our making moves that don't improve our biggest weaknesses - pass rush and o-line.

It's almost like DG is so much the opposite of Reese he swings all the way around the full spectrum and comes right back to being the exact same person as Reese just with different positions he likes to work with.
RE: And who sits?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14650339 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In the front 3.

I suspect Tomlinson becomes the swiss army knife that can spell all three spots up front, and either he or Hill becomes the 3T when they go even front.
RE: RE: You won't get  
Johnny5 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14650517 Gmen88 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.

Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.
RE: If he works out...  
Giantz_comeback : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14650435 Captplanet said:
Quote:
The Giants just got a former 1st round pick, who has been used out of position for a team that never develops talent(the Jets). The Jet's drafted William when they already had Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. He was forced to play out of position in his first 3 years. Is he a better player than BJ Hill and Macintosh?
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.


I'm more in line with this. Williams is an absolute tremendous talent. Tremendous. Add him to Lawrence and our DL just got alot better. Tomlinson is not a strong pass rush guy and Hill has seemingly regressed a bit. This was a potential critical trade at a big position of need for Bettcher's D
ok with the jets picking up $4 mil  
ron mexico : 12:51 pm : link
that makes me feel better about this
RE: ...  
rasbutant : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14650483 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...

• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.

• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.

• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.


Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?
RE: I don't  
Saos1n : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.


Even if they don’t and he walks, we’ll get a comp pick back for him
RE: Giants will get a 3rd round comp pick if he doesn't re-sign here.  
Go Terps : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14650516 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
so they are essentially renting him for a 5th.

Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.


Doesn't that depend on what they do elsewhere in free agency? I'm not sure it's that cut and dry.
ryan and Joey are correct  
JonC : 12:51 pm : link
Put him at his natural position with a clean slate, and we're going to find the impact edge rusher sooner than later. I'm ok using the #3+ on LW, he's likely significantly better than the prospect they would draft next April.
i like the player  
hitdog42 : 12:51 pm : link
adds talent, team needs talent.
but the trade is for his future salary as well. so its not just a 3rd and 5th.
RE: Pairing Williams with Lawrence will be a huge + for our defense  
Giantz_comeback : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14650448 WinterIsComing said:
Quote:
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.

Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!


#6 overall pick for a reason. And he has flashed very good pass rush ability perhaps when he was used correctly.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:51 pm : link
Why give up assets for a pending FA, though? Do they think this is going to give them an inside-track on a long-term deal for under-market value?

It can't be about trying to win this year, otherwise, why are they looking to deal Jenkins? (I won't include Ogletree since he's probably a net negative...), but the point remains.

I'm not sure what the Giants are really trying to do here. Is this supposed to be a long-term move to get a jump on next year?
RE: RE: People keep forgetting  
figgy2989 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14650499 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 14650476 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.


so we should just trade them all?


The point is, I believe there is a little overvaluing of a third round pick around here. I believe pj puts up a stat every year on hit rates from every round and the drop off is tremendous once you get to round 3.

Bottom line is Williams is only 25 years old. Who knows, in a new system playing for a new contract, maybe the light goes on for him. He was a pro bowler in 2016 and many thought he was a draft day steal at 6 in 2015.
RE: RE: You won't get  
Thegratefulhead : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14650495 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



This is my take as well.
Mine too. Williams is a piece if you are committed to a 3-4. Get me some athletic LBs that will punish an O if the line does the job ro the move is a waste. WE needs LBs for a 3-4 we know this better than most fans.
RE: Why the hell are they trading a 3rd round pick which will be at the  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14650344 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
top of the draft for a FA at the end of the season ? Why are the giants buyers when they are 2-6 ?

Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing

No, he knows exactly what he's doing.

Desperately trying to look competent so he can cash the checks that his mouth keeps writing when he goes on and on about his resume.
RE: RE: ...  
arcarsenal : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14650538 rasbutant said:
Quote:
In comment 14650483 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...

• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.

• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.

• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.



Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?


It's the one we own - we haven't been awarded the comp pick yet.
RE: RE: ...  
Saos1n : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14650538 rasbutant said:
Quote:
In comment 14650483 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...

• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.

• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.

• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.



Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?


You can trade comp picks, now, yes.

Not sure if there is language in the trade that can down play the pick, though. Hadn’t been mentioned
Not  
AcidTest : 12:53 pm : link
a fan, but I don't hate the deal. He's underachieved the last few years. We could have also just signed him as a FA at the end of the season. That third we just traded is also close to a second because we suck so much. But we will get a comp third for Collins, so that lessens the sting. He also may have untapped potential. A lot depends on whether we can and are willing to resign him at the end of the year.
RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
Tuckrule : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14650320 JonC said:
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.


Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
RELAX  
2cents : 12:53 pm : link
I dont understand the need to make some sort of grand declarations either way after this trade. We gave up relatively low value draft picks (how often does 3rd or 5th round picks actually pan out) for a guy with top level talent (25 yr old 6th overall pick) that DG and the Giants clearly targeted as a guy that fits out team. Low risk - high reward move IMO.
RE: at first glance  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14650353 Enzo said:
Quote:
that's pretty terrible. Nobody rebuilds like this....

Shame on you if you thought anyone other than the fans themselves were aware that we're rebuilding.

Air Keyboard Dave is just locking in his own gold jacket to match Barkley's.
RE: RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
JonC : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14650559 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14650320 JonC said:


Quote:


similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.



Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy


Guarantee you they view AA and LW similarly.
I don't think  
Kyle in NY : 12:54 pm : link
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.
RE: RE: You won't get  
threeofakind33 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14650495 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



This is my take as well.


Leonard Williams is not an elite lineman. He is closer to a JAG. You are going to pay him like an elite lineman as you are forced overpay most FAs.

The cost in this deal is Williams at a premium salary in 2020 plus a 30% chance at scoring an incremental starting caliber player in the draft.

Why bother when Williams is a free agent anyway who by all accounts already wants to stay in New York?
What they are trying to do  
Thegratefulhead : 12:54 pm : link
Is obvious. They are trying to put big powerful men on both lines. Williams, Hernandez, Zeitler, Lawrence, I do see a plan.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:54 pm : link
Kimberly Jones
@KimJonesSports
·
18m
I've often found opposing offensive coaches to be more complimentary of #NYJ Leonard Williams' play than perhaps fans would think. In the "can't let him beat us" kind of way. Very, very interesting to now see Leo as #NYG. Many direct comparisons will begin on field in 2 Sundays.

Brian Costello
@BrianCoz
For Giants fans, I think Leonard is a complementary player who can excel if he gets some good pieces around him. Jets never teamed him with a good edge rusher to take some attention away from him. If Giants can do that, you’ll see more production from him.
RE: RE: RE: You won't get  
Joey in VA : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14650524 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650495 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



This is my take as well.



I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
He's not a pass rusher, he's a run stopper/pocket mover. Don't get fixated on sacks for interior DL, very few interior DL are freaks like Aaron Donald, John Randle, Donkey Kong Suh. Ah never mind, the horde has taken over and is burning the village, I can't put out this fire, so flame on.
RE: RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?  
Brown Recluse : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14650526 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 14650515 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.

I'm kind of baffled.



This.


No, not this. The only thing Tim is right about is that he's a free agent after this season.
RE: RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
jeff57 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14650559 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14650320 JonC said:


Quote:


similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.



Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy


Armstead is having a better year. Of course having Bosa and Ford around helps
RE: RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
ryanmkeane : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14650559 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14650320 JonC said:


Quote:


similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.



Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy

Williams has been better than Armstead. So no, lot lunacy at all.
Maybe a BB thing  
gmenatlarge : 12:55 pm : link
he will give us all the secrets to defeating the mighty Jets!
RE: .  
Johnny5 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14650545 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why give up assets for a pending FA, though? Do they think this is going to give them an inside-track on a long-term deal for under-market value?

It can't be about trying to win this year, otherwise, why are they looking to deal Jenkins? (I won't include Ogletree since he's probably a net negative...), but the point remains.

I'm not sure what the Giants are really trying to do here. Is this supposed to be a long-term move to get a jump on next year?

My guess is they knew they needed another core piece of talent that they can build around. Takes him off the market, and I'm definitely fine with building up the trenches with young and impactful DL (and/or OL for that matter).

I'm not savvy enough to know the implications moeny/cap wise, but I definitely don't hate this move. I watch the Jets with my cousin and uncle, and when he is on his game he is absolutely a disruptive force.
RE: First-Round Talent  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14650371 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.

Define "a lot of cap room" please.
The fact that gettleman made this type of trade means  
Giantfan21 : 12:57 pm : link
everyone is coming back next year from gettleman to shurmur to even betcher. Not surprised with clueless mara just dissapointed.
I just logged into BBI  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:58 pm : link
for the reaction
So if that means we're staying in a 3-4  
jeff57 : 12:59 pm : link
Probably means Bettcher is coming back. And if he's coming back so is Shurmer.
RE: These moves have been more common if late..  
AcidTest : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14650506 Sean said:
Quote:
Eagles have done this often.

Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.

Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.


Excellent point. He was also playing out of position for most of his time with the Jets and never complained. It's a risk worth taking.
I'm fine with this move - he's much better than Hill/Tomlinson  
Eric on Li : 12:59 pm : link
who were both considered "good picks" at a same level of draft value. Yes, Williams will be expensive to resign - but he has much higher potential than those 2. He's 25 and actually made a pro bowl appearance. If we have a bunch of cap room I'd much spend it on guys like this than Ogletree/Solder.

I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.

Now we just need to get a DC who actually knows what the F he's doing.
Leonard Williams' continued improvement as a pass-rusher could take the Jets defense to a whole new level in 2019 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Who do we get rid of?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14650385 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14650342 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.

I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position



He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.

$4M/yr? Haha, that's only a COL increase above Jonathan Stewart territory.
They should already have had contract discussions  
AcesUp : 12:59 pm : link
This is an awful move if they don't at least have the parameters of a deal in place.

I'm on the fence because he's a perfect scheme fit, already a high level player and has some untapped potential. I am little concerned that we're a way too overweight on DL who's primary skillset doesn't involve rushing the passer. Also, how long exactly are we running this scheme as well? I really like Tomlinson as a player, he's having his best year, but they should probably be shopping him to rebalance the scales a little.
RE: RE: First-Round Talent  
ryanmkeane : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14650578 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


Define "a lot of cap room" please.

Anywhere from 80-100M.
RE: RE: First-Round Talent  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14650578 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14650371 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.


Define "a lot of cap room" please.
a shit ton since eli will be gone
Hopefully  
darren in pdx : 12:59 pm : link
it works out. Wonder if they're going to try to recoup that 3rd by trading Jenkins..
This was a steal IMHO..  
tyrik13 : 12:59 pm : link
Traded a 3rd this year and a 5th for 2021. He’s a young pro bowl proven player with only 3 years in the league. Id rather him than hoping and praying a 3rd rd pick may or may not pan out. Plus he wants to be in NY, so Re-signing him is a very high possibility. On top of that since he’s having a “down year” we will get him back relatively cheap
Ouch. THATS A HIGH 3RD ROUNDER.  
x meadowlander : 12:59 pm : link
For someone who will be an FA at years end.

RE: The fact that gettleman made this type of trade means  
jeff57 : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14650579 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
everyone is coming back next year from gettleman to shurmur to even betcher. Not surprised with clueless mara just dissapointed.


Yep. Most likely
.  
Brown Recluse : 1:00 pm : link
PFF

Verified account

@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:

1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
BigBlueinChicago : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.


Dave Gettleman is inching closer to being the Phil Jackson of NFL GM's.

This is a good "buy low" move  
Chris684 : 1:00 pm : link
that makes me think 2 things.

NYG probably believes they can restock that 3rd rounder in additional deadline deals.

NYG probably feels strongly about their negotiating position/salary cap allocation to keep Williams here.
RE: This was a steal IMHO..  
jeff57 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14650598 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Traded a 3rd this year and a 5th for 2021. He’s a young pro bowl proven player with only 3 years in the league. Id rather him than hoping and praying a 3rd rd pick may or may not pan out. Plus he wants to be in NY, so Re-signing him is a very high possibility. On top of that since he’s having a “down year” we will get him back relatively cheap


He's in his fifth year
strange move  
bluepepper : 1:00 pm : link
but I kinda like it assuming we re-sign him to a reasonable contract. He's a pretty good player if not as good as Jets fans hoped for from a #6 overall. And young enough to still have upside.

Reasons to trade for him rather than wait until FA: may take less to sign now since injury always a risk. Also Jets may could trade him elsewhere and that team could lock him down.

All depends on how good he is of course. But if he's a starting DL for the next 4-5 years then a 3 and 4 is not too much to pay.
Let's see who we trade  
lawguy9801 : 1:01 pm : link
and what picks we get back before fretting too much about losing a 3rd rounder.
RE: I don't think  
AcidTest : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14650564 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.


That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.
Our estimated cap right  
ryanmkeane : 1:01 pm : link
now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M
RE: What they are trying to do  
Britt in VA : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14650566 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Is obvious. They are trying to put big powerful men on both lines. Williams, Hernandez, Zeitler, Lawrence, I do see a plan.


See it too. Williams and Lawrence could be a nice combo.
RE: RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
Justlurking : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14650604 BigBlueinChicago said:
Quote:
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.



Dave Gettleman is inching closer to being the Phil Jackson of NFL GM's.


Seriously
Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams  
George from PA : 1:02 pm : link
Demands double teams.

Williams and Lawrence can be special
RE: People are acting as if Williams  
Giantz_comeback : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14650510 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
isn't good. Williams is a very good football player. He has played every down for that shitshow and not complained once, and out of position at that.


#6 overall for a reason. He is not a bust by any means and has a very high ceiling pass rush wise at his size.
RE: RE: RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
giants#1 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14650570 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650559 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


In comment 14650320 JonC said:


Quote:


similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.



Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy



Armstead is having a better year. Of course having Bosa and Ford around helps


Yup, even with Golden getting some pressure off the edge (and Carter occasionally doing the same), our DL has been awful at getting pressure:

Lawrence (the best of them): 2 sacks/3 hits
Tomlinson: 1.5 sacks/4 hits
Pierre: 2 sacks/2 hits
McIntosh: 1 sack/1 hit
Hill: zeros (very disappointing after last season)

The "bust" Williams still has 5 hits on the year, despite no quality edge rushers on the Jets, and has averaged over 20 QB Hits + ~4 sacks/season which are solid numbers for a 34DE/43DT not named Watt/Donald/Cox.
PFF  
jeff57 : 1:03 pm : link
Since 2016, 38.7% of Leonard Williams' run tackles have gone for a loss or no gain, which is second to only Aaron Donald.
I wish  
HoustonGiant : 1:03 pm : link
the Cowboys had a forum that we could back to, when they went 1-15.


I'd love to see the people screaming it's all a mistake, they're never going to contend.....
Don't know how i feel about the trade  
Blue Dream : 1:04 pm : link
but I am seriously in awe of Jay Glazer. He called this days ago, the guy is never wrong.
I assume they already have the extension terms  
HomerJones45 : 1:04 pm : link
worked out since Williams reportedly wants to stay in the NY area.

If not, Williams has some leverage because of the cost in draft picks; the Giants will look like fools giving up a high 3rd rounder and a 5th for a guy who becomes a free agent rental.
RE: RE: I don't think  
bluepepper : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14650611 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14650564 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.



That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.

Hopefully the Giants did a little tampering here and got an idea of what it would take to sign him. Jets wouldn't even care since they're happy with the 3 and 4.
RE: Not  
Doubledeuce22 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14650558 AcidTest said:
Quote:
a fan, but I don't hate the deal. He's underachieved the last few years. We could have also just signed him as a FA at the end of the season. That third we just traded is also close to a second because we suck so much. But we will get a comp third for Collins, so that lessens the sting. He also may have untapped potential. A lot depends on whether we can and are willing to resign him at the end of the year.


Are you confident that this coaching staff will be able to unlock his potential? I'm not at all.
We're middle of pack capwise next year  
AcesUp : 1:04 pm : link
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.

It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
This is a very shrewd move, it seems like he wants to stay in NY  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:04 pm : link
and he is a good player to spend the cap room on, unlike most players that come available in FA. Also reduces the risk we have to get in a bidding war for him later down the line.
RE: Guys calm down about the FA stuff  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14650402 NY-Fan said:
Quote:
I'm pretty sure that they thought this out and wouldn't have traded for him if they didn't think they would be able to retain him. It is said he wants to stay close to home. He is worth a 3rd and the Giants will still have a 3rd from Collins. Talent is needed on this team and at least they know what they are getting.

Why is any Giants fan giving this horseshit FO the benefit of the doubt that they thought anything out?
RE: RE: RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14650569 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14650526 micky said:


Quote:


In comment 14650515 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.

I'm kind of baffled.



This.



No, not this. The only thing Tim is right about is that he's a free agent after this season.


Lol type in Leonard Williams bust and read all the articles. The Jets aren't trading the #6 pick in the draft because he's balling. He got traded because he's had a few shitty seasons in a row. They know they won't re-sign him so they unloaded him. I'll reserve judgment but this team needs pass rushers. JW isn't that.
1st rounder for a 3rd  
bc4life : 1:05 pm : link
He wanted to stay in NY. Have to suspect they talked informally re: long term deal.

Like this a lot.
him wanting to stay in new york  
jintz4life : 1:05 pm : link
makes the trader even dumber

why give up any comp for a guy you were likely going to be able to sign anyway
RE: .  
Enzo : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14650603 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
PFF

Verified account

@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:

1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95

so DG got less in return for a for a more productive player who was still under contract for an additional year? lol...
yay!  
giantsFC : 1:05 pm : link
This move so makes are defense scary!

Now if Gettledouche can add 10 more defense players who actually make impacts we will have a Giants style defense again.
RE: Our estimated cap right  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14650612 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M


A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
RE: RE: Is Isiah Thomas our new GM?  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14650411 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14650395 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.


I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.

Well, since that's your dupe handle, I guess you'd know.
That's going to be a very high #3...  
M.S. : 1:05 pm : link

...probably the 69th or 70th pick in the Draft.
RE: We're middle of pack capwise next year  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14650637 AcesUp said:
Quote:
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.

It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.


I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.
RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
Britt in VA : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14650646 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14650612 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M



A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.


And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.
Hopefully next season  
Chip : 1:06 pm : link
we can be more active this time of the year because the first couple of days of free agency are very expensive and you can make better deals this time of the year. Its nice seeing the Jets pay Williams salary. WAs Williams 19 or 20 when he came in the league. I see this is his 5th year and he is only 24?
RE: We’re going to be getting an extra 3rd for Landon Collins  
M.S. : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14650323 Saos1n said:
Quote:
So we still have one

At the end of the round... about #102, not #71 which is where we would have selected without this trade.
if he wants to stay in NY so bad and everyone knows it  
GiantsFan84 : 1:08 pm : link
then why not wait to just sign him and keep your picks????
I don't get the hysteria  
Chip : 1:08 pm : link
over a 3rd round pick. Most 3rd rounders fail look at the Giants picks the last 10 years.
RE: .  
giants#1 : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14650603 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
PFF

Verified account

@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:

1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95


Aren't many on BBI still bitter that they let LinJo get away? His career highs in sacks, TFLs, and QB Hits are all below those of LW.

And I would guess that LW's contract extension will be closer to Joseph's (with some "inflation") than it is to the top "DEs" that have recently signed (Frank Clark, Lawrence, etc). My guess is $12-14M per.
RE: him wanting to stay in new york  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14650642 jintz4life said:
Quote:
makes the trader even dumber

why give up any comp for a guy you were likely going to be able to sign anyway


Because as soon as he hits the market the value goes up. That is the way FA works. He'll use the other teams as leverage to get more money.
Love how people want to hoard those draft picks...  
BillKo : 1:08 pm : link
......question is, assuming you sign him, is he better than what you get in the third round next year?

Probably.

And deals still to come. I think they deal JJ for a recoup pick.
EVERYTHING DG has done outside of  
GiantsFan84 : 1:08 pm : link
actually picking the players when he's on the clock has been a disaster. he should not be given ANY benefit of the doubt on this
RE: RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
Gmen88 : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14650651 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14650646 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14650612 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M



A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.



And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.


Ding Ding Ding
RE: Pairing Williams with Lawrence will be a huge + for our defense  
Carson53 : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14650448 WinterIsComing said:
Quote:
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.

Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!


I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.

I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
correction - and the OBJ trade  
GiantsFan84 : 1:09 pm : link
he did well on that
Why couldn’t it have been Jamal Adams.  
flycatcher : 1:09 pm : link
Anyway, welcome Leonard Williams.

May your NYG legacy be as great as Leonard Marshall’s.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You won't get  
ajr2456 : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14650568 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14650524 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 14650495 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



This is my take as well.



I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd

He's not a pass rusher, he's a run stopper/pocket mover. Don't get fixated on sacks for interior DL, very few interior DL are freaks like Aaron Donald, John Randle, Donkey Kong Suh. Ah never mind, the horde has taken over and is burning the village, I can't put out this fire, so flame on.


Averaged barely over 3 tackles. He hasn’t been good for the Jets since his second year
RE: RE: I don't  
japanhead : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14650474 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.



We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.


I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.


I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.


i don't think tomlinson is long for this team. average at best, and a reese pick.
RE: if he wants to stay in NY so bad and everyone knows it  
jeff57 : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 14650657 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
then why not wait to just sign him and keep your picks????


Because he can help us in our playoff run.
As fans  
dlauster : 1:10 pm : link
its always fun to react to things like this right away. I do it as much as anyone. But for now I'm going to defer judgment. This might be a very nice pickup.

Does everyone remember how Arizona ran on us two weeks ago?
But hey  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1:10 pm : link
I hope it works out. Losing sucks.
RE: RE: We're middle of pack capwise next year  
AcesUp : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 14650649 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14650637 AcesUp said:


Quote:


It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.

It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.



I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.


I get it but we've got needs everywhere and that would have us way too heavily invested on down lineman with pass rush as a secondary skillset. That would be 4 high draft picks and a large contract invested on an interior line rotation.
RE: Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams  
ajr2456 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14650617 George from PA said:
Quote:
Demands double teams.

Williams and Lawrence can be special


Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...
In my book, this is a good gamble on flipping a #3 pick  
JonC : 1:11 pm : link
LW carries a better chance of being a very good player over a draft pick that carries roughly a 25% of being an NFL starter.
TTH  
ryanmkeane : 1:11 pm : link
Giants right now are 11th best in 2020 cap space, and that's without the corresponding moves to clear more. We should be near the top 5 once all is said and done.
RE: Love how people want to hoard those draft picks...  
Carson53 : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14650664 BillKo said:
Quote:
......question is, assuming you sign him, is he better than what you get in the third round next year?

Probably.

And deals still to come. I think they deal JJ for a recoup pick.
.

That would be a good idea to me.
I don't follow the Jets,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:12 pm : link
but only thing you hear about Williams these days is how he's developed into an underwhelming player.

A 3rd and a 5th for a guy who's going to be a FA after this season seems a bit much, as well. Hope they know what they're doing.
I'm very surprised by the move  
Jay on the Island : 1:12 pm : link
but if he re-signs with the team then it makes more sense. If he leaves via free agency, not so much.

One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.
RE: RE: Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams  
ryanmkeane : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14650684 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650617 George from PA said:


Quote:


Demands double teams.

Williams and Lawrence can be special



Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...

Vernon is 6'2 260. Williams has 3 inches and 30 pounds on him. Completely different player, and position.
Underrated  
AcidTest : 1:13 pm : link
run stuffer with a good number of QB hits. Made the pro bowl in 2016. But the Jets, a team as bad as us, dumped him. This is a high reward trade with a pretty low risk if we can unleash more of his potential and resign him. The risk is even less if we can recoup picks by trading Jenkins, Ogletree, and/or Solder.
Per usual, JonC, CiP and a few others on it.  
Big Blue '56 : 1:13 pm : link
Agree with them. This guy is in fact the 3-4 guy we’re looking for and need. No guarantees, but only 25 with upside. With our cap next year, we can always tag him, but my sense isthey’ve worked something out or will in short order.

I love this move. Can it be at worst a loss of a 3 next year. Sure. BFD. Weill survive.
RE: I'm fine with this move - he's much better than Hill/Tomlinson  
shyster : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14650589 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.

Leonard Williams' continued improvement as a pass-rusher could take the Jets defense to a whole new level in 2019 - ( New Window )


PFF liked LW through 2018. But this year his grade has taken a big drop, from 78 to 62.

Could be circumstance and the people around him. But buying on the drop in the NFL doesn't have a great history.

Ogletree is one example of that.
RE: I'm very surprised by the move  
AcidTest : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14650696 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but if he re-signs with the team then it makes more sense. If he leaves via free agency, not so much.

One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.


Any comp pick for Williams is speculative. It would be cancelled out if we sign a bunch of FAs in the offseason, something that seems likely given all of our cap room.
RE: I'm very surprised by the move  
Big Blue '56 : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14650696 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but if he re-signs with the team then it makes more sense. If he leaves via free agency, not so much.

One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.


Jay and Acid, nail it as well
RE: RE: .  
giants#1 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14650643 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 14650603 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


PFF

Verified account

@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:

1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95


so DG got less in return for a for a more productive player who was still under contract for an additional year? lol...


Snacks was 29 with bad knees and declining snap counts (has only played 43% of Lions snaps this year). Williams is 25 and has played 75-80% of the D snaps the last few seasons.
Also, the fact that we have so many holes on this team,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:15 pm : link
and giving up a couple of picks for an underwhelming player who's going to be a FA in a few months is even more odd.
Clap clap  
5BowlsSoon : 1:15 pm : link
Nice pick up.

Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.
RE: RE: I'm very surprised by the move  
jeff57 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14650709 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650696 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but if he re-signs with the team then it makes more sense. If he leaves via free agency, not so much.

One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.



Jay and Acid, nail it as well


The comp pick would be closer to a 4 while the pick we're giving up will be closer to a 2.
What year  
Carson53 : 1:16 pm : link
is this Williams in, his 5th year option or 4th year?
Williams  
stretch234 : 1:16 pm : link
He is a very good player who is better than anything they can find in the 3rd round. Watch games - he is the guy double teamed all the time and still pushes people.

The group who says he is avg at best only care about sacks and his sack numbers. I think him next to Lawrence will be very good

I am not concened about cost. No Eli and most likely no Jenkins next year. You need good players

You resign him and now you have actual depth at the position
RE: What year  
ryanmkeane : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14650715 Carson53 said:
Quote:
is this Williams in, his 5th year option or 4th year?

5th year. He was drafted in 2015
RE: In my book, this is a good gamble on flipping a #3 pick  
jvm52106 : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14650685 JonC said:
Quote:
LW carries a better chance of being a very good player over a draft pick that carries roughly a 25% of being an NFL starter.


Only on BBI can you be told that 3rd rounders are not someone you can count on to be much of anything and the draft is a crap shoot and then be told how can you give up a 3rd round pick on a proven Veteran, who brings something different to the table than what we have now... LOL

This is a good deal for us as long as we resign him.
RE: RE: Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams  
giants#1 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14650684 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650617 George from PA said:


Quote:


Demands double teams.

Williams and Lawrence can be special



Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...


Vernon was paid as an elite edge rusher. We'll see what LW ends up getting, but my guess is he doesn't even top Vernon's deal, let alone come close to the $20M per that edge rushers are now getting...
RE: RE: What year  
Carson53 : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14650717 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14650715 Carson53 said:


Quote:


is this Williams in, his 5th year option or 4th year?


5th year. He was drafted in 2015
.

Okay
Are we really a 3-4,  
MOOPS : 1:19 pm : link
but without the actual talent to play 3-4 effectively?
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?

These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.
RE: Clap clap  
arcarsenal : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 14650712 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Nice pick up.

Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.


We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.
"If we can resign him"  
AcesUp : 1:20 pm : link
The framework of a deal should already be in place here. This isn't a "lets see how it goes" deal when you're 2-6 and dealing a premium pick.
A good indicator of the "immediate"  
ryanmkeane : 1:21 pm : link
trade reaction is to look at the Jets fans. My older brother is a life long Jets fan, has been in misery for years with this team. He immediately texted me and said "great trade by Gettleman."
RE: RE: Clap clap  
giants#1 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14650736 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14650712 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Nice pick up.

Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.



We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.


Not if we bring back Stupar to replace Ogletree!
AcesUp  
bc4life : 1:22 pm : link
I'm assuming some tampering took place here.
We're a 3-4  
JonC : 1:22 pm : link
that sometimes rolls an Edge up as the 4th DL out of necessity.
RE: RE: RE: You won't get  
Johnny5 : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14650530 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650517 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?



Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.


Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.

Hmm I should clarify this lol. I have a feeling we see Hill and Williams as the ends with Lawrence as the "he" taking NT. That gives us a pretty strong front with Tomlinson as the rotational guys that you can also use for some 4-3 looks.
RE: RE: RE: Clap clap  
arcarsenal : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14650746 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650736 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 14650712 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Nice pick up.

Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.



We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.



Not if we bring back Stupar to replace Ogletree!


Lol, please no more Stupar!
....  
BleedBlue : 1:23 pm : link
Getting ready to fire the coaching staff....switch back to the 43.lmao

LW  
AcidTest : 1:23 pm : link
is very likely much better than any players we could get with those picks, but of course will be much more expensive as well. Let's see what he does the rest of the season. The worst outcome would be to overpay simply to justify what we gave up to get him. The draft picks we traded are now a "sunk cost," and can't factor into whether to resign him, or how much to spend to do so.
BBI in a nutshell  
Brown Recluse : 1:24 pm : link

Shaun Morash

Verified account

@MrazCBS
Follow Follow @MrazCBS
MoreShaun Morash Retweeted PFF
Giants fans "Why can't we stop the run!"

Giants fans "We need to add talent to this defense!"

Giants fans after Leonard Williams trade "What are we doing!"

Idiots.
RE: We're a 3-4  
JonC : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14650751 JonC said:
Quote:
that sometimes rolls an Edge up as the 4th DL out of necessity.


Peppers moves up and the aligment looks like 4-3, but it's Bettcher's 3-4 including a Moneybacker. Or, it's just Peppers playing SS in the box which most fans won't recognize SS from OLB.
He's no Tupar Skipper, but OK  
Daniel in MI : 1:24 pm : link
I love how BBI has decided whether it was a good move or not before anything has happened, like he gets on the field, etc. Why would they not be able to resign him? I'd imagine they already discussed this. If that proves to be untrue, ok. But I think they see a half-season prove it and expect to be able to resign him if he's a good fit.

This is like the Skipper freakout and then we sign him back to the PS the next day. It's too soon to pass definitive judgments. The main question is might he be a piece to the puzzle. If he might, great we'll find out. If not, what have we lost, we suck anyway. It's not like our 3rd rounders are lighting up the league.
if Glazer was reporting this last week  
giants#1 : 1:25 pm : link
then it's quite possible the Jets gave the Giants permission to have preliminary contract discussions with LW's agent. No reason to assume they needed to "tamper" to have that contact.
RE: BBI in a nutshell  
Johnny5 : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 14650760 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:

Shaun Morash

Verified account

@MrazCBS
Follow Follow @MrazCBS
MoreShaun Morash Retweeted PFF
Giants fans "Why can't we stop the run!"

Giants fans "We need to add talent to this defense!"

Giants fans after Leonard Williams trade "What are we doing!"

Idiots.

LOL now that's funny
Vacchiano's take  
jeff57 : 1:25 pm : link
Good deal for the Jets. They got what they wanted -- a 3rd, plus.

As for the Giants, they better sign him long-term. What a waste if they don't. If they do, he's a good player with perhaps untapped potential.
RE: Are we really a 3-4,  
Jay on the Island : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 14650735 MOOPS said:
Quote:
but without the actual talent to play 3-4 effectively?
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?

These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.

The issue with going back to a 4-3 is the lack of DE's. As we know it is very difficult to find 4-3 DE's that can rush the passer and provide solid run defense.

Lorenzo Carter is a much better fit in the 3-4 as are Ximines, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Leonard Williams, and Markus Golden.

Ryan Connelly is scheme diverse so he could easily play MLB in that scheme. Alec Ogletree is a better fit in a 4-3 playing the weakside.
This makes sense (if we resign him)  
BillT : 1:25 pm : link
He's a better player than you can expect from a 3rd round pick. It gives us a defensive line we can go into 2020 with without other upgrades.

More importantly It frees up out top two draft picks for OLs.
wow  
Matt in SGS : 1:26 pm : link
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)

That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.

And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.

I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.

I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
RE: By the way,  
BillKo : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14650447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.


Maybe at Darnold?
If Odell comes back  
bc4life : 1:27 pm : link
it will be worth just to see GoTerps reaction
RE: A good indicator of the  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14650738 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
trade reaction is to look at the Jets fans. My older brother is a life long Jets fan, has been in misery for years with this team. He immediately texted me and said "great trade by Gettleman."


Let's actually read what Jets fans have to say... Shall we?

They are happy.
Gang green message board - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
Vanzetti : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14650666 Gmen88 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650651 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14650646 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14650612 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M



A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.



And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.



Ding Ding Ding



I think his agent will be fully aware of this and factor it in to any negotiation
So if they finish at say 3-13  
RollBlue : 1:28 pm : link
and look hapless, and Shurmur gets fired, how do we know they will be running a 3-4 next year???
RE: wow  
BillKo : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14650774 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)

That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.

And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.

I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.

I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.


Yep, and an upgrade where we need it, at the LOS.
Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:30 pm : link
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.
RE: EVERYTHING DG has done outside of  
Josiah31 : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14650665 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
actually picking the players when he's on the clock has been a disaster. he should not be given ANY benefit of the doubt on this


Tate and Marcus Golden have been very good signings. The other guys he signed (aside from Soldier) were just full in guys. You need to have players to play. No one knew Soldier wasn’t going to be a good signing. Even patriots tried to resign him. We just offered more guaranteed.
RE: further proof this team has NO IDEA what they are doing  
djm : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14650322 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
this is beyond negligence


Oh calm down.
I like it, for a 3rd?  
PatersonPlank : 1:32 pm : link
The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players
RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
Johnny5 : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.

He's a good player. I watch a lot of Jets with my cousin and uncle. He is having a bit of an off year but he is a good player.
There is one huge benefit  
Vanzetti : 1:32 pm : link
You get to see LW in your defense on your team. You see his practice habits and how he interacts with teammates and how he impacts the Team

There have been a lot of big ticket free agents who really did not make their new team better.


I think it could be argued that it is worth the picks to find that out before you give him 60 million in guaranteed money
RE: I like it, for a 3rd?  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14650798 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players


20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.
RE: So if they finish at say 3-13  
JonC : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14650782 RollBlue said:
Quote:
and look hapless, and Shurmur gets fired, how do we know they will be running a 3-4 next year???


Look at the parts, it's almost all 3-4 parts now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
Gmen88 : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14650781 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14650666 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


In comment 14650651 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14650646 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14650612 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M



A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.



And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.



Ding Ding Ding




I think his agent will be fully aware of this and factor it in to any negotiation


Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.
"Stud"?  
DanMetroMan : 1:37 pm : link
Oh boy. I'm rooting for him but "stud" is over the top in terms of his performance in the NFL.
RE: RE: I like it, for a 3rd?  
Gmen88 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14650808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14650798 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players



20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.


Cause stats tell the whole story- especially for DL......
RE: RE: I like it, for a 3rd?  
arcarsenal : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14650808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14650798 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players



20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.


I don't like the trade, but you're looking at the wrong column. We didn't bring Williams in to sack the QB.
RE: wow  
Big Blue '56 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14650774 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)

That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.

And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.

I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.

I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.


Also, as you know, letting him hit FA and then try to outbid other teams, is indeed a crapshoot, imv
RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
Chris684 : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.


Remember when you told anyone who would listen Darius Slayton was a waste of time after 2-3 days of training camp?

Here's to this thread becoming as memorable as the Odell Beckham trade thread is a few months from now.
If the 3rd round  
pjcas18 : 1:39 pm : link
pick is TBD, and potentially the comp pick the Giants get for Collins this isn't as bad.

the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.

I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.
I  
AcidTest : 1:39 pm : link
think Williams counts $7.5M against our cap this year, but we only have $1.8M in cap space, so more moves of one kind or another are coming.
RE: RE: A good indicator of the  
Big Blue '56 : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14650780 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14650738 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


trade reaction is to look at the Jets fans. My older brother is a life long Jets fan, has been in misery for years with this team. He immediately texted me and said "great trade by Gettleman."



Let's actually read what Jets fans have to say... Shall we?

They are happy. Gang green message board - ( New Window )


Except, Jet fans are even more stupid than many of the trolls we get on here and that’s saying a lot. They’re still hanging their hopes on Fireman Ed returning.
This is a great...  
bw in dc : 1:40 pm : link
deal to get Trent Williams.

Now we can move Solder to RT and really get this thing going...
RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
giants#1 : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.


He's a good, maybe even very good player. Stats don't tell the whole picture, especially for DL that aren't elite pass rushers, but compare his #s to Linval Joseph who many here still complain about. He's a better pass rusher than Joseph and very good against the run.

His biggest problem is that he was drafted #6 overall and when you're drafted that high, most fans expect you to be a great pass rusher. Hell, look at the flack the Giants took (mostly from fans) this offseason when they drafted Lawrence #17 instead of a pass rusher.
RE: RE: RE: I like it, for a 3rd?  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14650822 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14650808 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14650798 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players



20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.



I don't like the trade, but you're looking at the wrong column. We didn't bring Williams in to sack the QB.


I'm aware he's a DT, but you'd think with a player as good as him he'd at least luck into a sack here and there.

It might also be a good idea to acquire a player or two that DO sack the QB sometimes.

I'm torn on the deal. He clearly has large upside, but you have to wonder why he hasn't taken that next step yet.

As far as picks go, we do have alot of picks next year. Just hope he makes the 3rd round pick worth with his play.
Extend the contract it could be a good  
idiotsavant : 1:43 pm : link
Signing .
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
giants#1 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14650816 Gmen88 said:
Quote:


Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.


The benchmark will be guys that signed this past offseason.
RE: Why the hell are they trading a 3rd round pick which will be at the  
djm : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14650344 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
top of the draft for a FA at the end of the season ? Why are the giants buyers when they are 2-6 ?

Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing


Perhaps the giants want to add a young building block player but before they sign him long term they want to test the goods first? We’re talking about mid round picks that affords the giants the chance to bring the kid in and see what he’s got.

If this kid is great we just stole him. If he struggles or gets hurt here we cut our losses and move on.

Odds are we just traded for a starting DE with youth on his side. Lighten up people.
RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.


Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.
RE: If the 3rd round  
Prude : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14650833 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
pick is TBD, and potentially the comp pick the Giants get for Collins this isn't as bad.

the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.

I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.


I mean we got Connelly and Slayton in the 5th this year so I don't agree
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Our estimated cap right  
Gmen88 : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14650843 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650816 Gmen88 said:


Quote:




Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.



The benchmark will be guys that signed this past offseason.


That is much preferred to other team bidding for him in real-time, and the Cap is expected to go up as well.
RE: wow. high price for a rental when you're 2-6  
djm : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14650382 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
.


It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.

I give up.
RE: 17 sacks in 4.5 years  
BestFeature : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14650459 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Tackles have trended downward each of the last two years.

Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.

Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young


Yeah because a 3rd is what will let us trade up to get Chase Young.
RE: RE: wow. high price for a rental when you're 2-6  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14650856 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14650382 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


.



It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.

I give up.


There is a salary cap. Why wouldn't people care about the money?
RE: RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
Go Terps : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14650849 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.



Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.


Record the last 5 years:

Pats - 58-14
Cowboys - 40-31
Giants - 27-45

Now why would those teams get the benefit of the doubt, and the Giants don't? I wonder...
IMO Pass Rush Strategy will change  
Reale01 : 1:49 pm : link
To cope with mobile QBs it is better to push up the middle and use edge rushers to contain. Otherwise, the QB either steps inside or rolls around the edge rusher to create an off script opportunity.
RE: By the way,  
djm : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14650447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.


And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.

Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.

I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.

RE: RE: wow. high price for a rental when you're 2-6  
Go Terps : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14650856 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14650382 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


.



It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.

I give up.


So then give up already. You don't care or try to understand the existence of the salary cap. That's fine, but unfortunately it's a constraint that exists in the real world.
. . . . .  
jeff57 : 1:50 pm : link
Williams is a solid player, but he offers little value on passing downs in a league where throwing the ball effectively and stopping the pass is of the most importance.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 14650865 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14650849 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.



Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.



Record the last 5 years:

Pats - 58-14
Cowboys - 40-31
Giants - 27-45

Now why would those teams get the benefit of the doubt, and the Giants don't? I wonder...


LOL. Never fails And yet, if the Giants don't get better players they will continue to suck.

Why don't we look at the Niners last 5 years record and shit on every one of their recent moves.
If he's not re-signed  
Professor Falken : 1:52 pm : link
wouldn't we get a comp pick?
djm  
Go Terps : 1:54 pm : link
Quote:
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.


Refer above to where I posted the records the last five years, and you'll understand why the Pats get the benefit of the doubt and the Giants don't.

They're more likely to take Williams (or any other player for that matter) and get the best out of him. They have good coaches and a good system in place. The Giants don't have anything resembling that.

The Pats matter right now. The Giants don't.
professor  
GiantsFan84 : 1:54 pm : link
yes if we don't sign free agents. if we sign free agents those signings would potentially negate against williams signing elsewhere
The Giants have no $ now  
mrvax : 1:54 pm : link
but will next year. There is no way they made this trade w/o a future contract either inked or on ice for some reason.
RE: RE: 17 sacks in 4.5 years  
Jay on the Island : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14650859 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14650459 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Tackles have trended downward each of the last two years.

Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.

Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young



Yeah because a 3rd is what will let us trade up to get Chase Young.

You think a 3rd round pick is enough to move high enough to get Chase Young? When the Bears traded up for Trubisky they gave up two 3rd round picks and a 4th round pick to move up from 3 to 2. The Giants are not finishing with a worse record than the Dolphins, Skins, Bengals, Falcons, or Broncos. They will likely finish with a better record than the Jets as well. To get Chase Young they will need the 2nd or 3rd overall pick. To move up from the 6-8 range they would need to include their 2021 1st round pick along with a day two pick this year and possibly more.
can't compare us to the pats  
GiantsFan84 : 1:55 pm : link
they are in win now mode, we are in rebuild mode. two entirely different situations
RE: If he's not re-signed  
AcesUp : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14650877 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
wouldn't we get a comp pick?


Comp formula basically plays out like ledger of credits and debits. We will be active in FA this offseason, possibly one of the more aggressive teams, it would be extremely unlikely.
And what..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:56 pm : link
does this even mean?

Quote:
The Pats matter right now. The Giants don't.


How do the Giants get to matter if they don't get better players as part of the equation. You could say the same thing last year about the Niners. Or the same thing a few years ago about the Colts.

Hasn't your whole point been that EVERYTHING matters??

Until apparently it doesn't....
Terps with the best take on this  
BigBlueCane : 1:57 pm : link
Shurmur and Gettleman need to win in 2020 and they don't care about wasting resources to achieve that goal even if its a one and done.

RE: RE: Pairing Williams with Lawrence will be a huge + for our defense  
Thegratefulhead : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14650668 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650448 WinterIsComing said:


Quote:


Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.

Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!



I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.

I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
I would like a Vita Vea or Danny Shelton type between Lawrence and Williams. We need a NT that cannot be moved to pair with these guys. Tomlinson would make a good back up NT, Hill would be nice rotational guy to keep Williams and Lawrence fresh.
I like this move a lot  
Rudy5757 : 1:58 pm : link
obviously we have to resign him. if we dont then its a bad trade, if we sign him its a great trade. the kid can play and he's better than our current DEs which we will have to pay as well.

Godeep was correct which tells me we will be announcing the OBJ trade anytime now...lol.

We need players like this to build around. I dont care if you have to overpay for young talent, its the old guys you worry about. On the open market he would get top $$. We are starting the 2020 offseason right now.
I love this!!!  
Gettledogman : 1:58 pm : link
This guy is a monster. this D line is getting deep and fierce. Great trade. D needs it!
RE: IMO Pass Rush Strategy will change  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 14650866 Reale01 said:
Quote:
To cope with mobile QBs it is better to push up the middle and use edge rushers to contain. Otherwise, the QB either steps inside or rolls around the edge rusher to create an off script opportunity.

Except when you're facing Solder.
Looks like Jints Central...  
bw in dc : 1:59 pm : link
is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.

Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
RE: RE: Seems hard to peg this as an upgrade  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14650825 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650789 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.



Remember when you told anyone who would listen Darius Slayton was a waste of time after 2-3 days of training camp?

Here's to this thread becoming as memorable as the Odell Beckham trade thread is a few months from now.


Yeah, I remember. I'm okay with being proven wrong because I get my opinions from actual info. Such as a player with a horrible catch rate in college dropping everything in camp.
RE: Looks like Jints Central...  
M.S. : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14650904 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.

Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.

This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
RE: RE: Looks like Jints Central...  
Big Blue '56 : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14650912 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14650904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.

Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.


This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.


One player is not going to determine those coaches’ fate
RE: Terps with the best take on this  
mrvax : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14650893 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
Shurmur and Gettleman need to win in 2020 and they don't care about wasting resources to achieve that goal even if its a one and done.


Think about what you posted. If the Giants can't win this year, 2020 would be my second choice for a good season.
RE: And what..  
M.S. : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14650891 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
does this even mean?



Quote:


The Pats matter right now. The Giants don't.



How do the Giants get to matter if they don't get better players as part of the equation. You could say the same thing last year about the Niners. Or the same thing a few years ago about the Colts.

Hasn't your whole point been that EVERYTHING matters??

Until apparently it doesn't....

Do you have confidence the Giants in general, and James Bettcher in particular, will get the best out of Leonard Williams?
Hard To Understand This Move  
lax counsel : 2:09 pm : link
Other than to say the strategy is to get younger and take a flier on a guy who is talented but hasn't really lived up to his draft billing. Thereafter, banking on the strategy that you can sign him long term/team friendly deal.

Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.
It’s so simple  
djm : 2:09 pm : link
Giants like Williams
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade

Thx. Don’t over think it.
I don't love the trade.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:10 pm : link
My biggest issue is that's a valuable pick they traded (especially for a bad team) and Williams doesn't exactly fill the biggest position of need on the team. I think the speed areas on defense (LB, Edge, safety) need more help, as well as the offensive line. Plus, he's not exactly playing like a star for a guy who might be expensive this offseason.

Hopefully, I'm wrong and he plays great and he's cheaper than I think he might be.
RE: It’s so simple  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 14650932 djm said:
Quote:
Giants like Williams
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade

Thx. Don’t over think it.


And if he isn't, they wasted a high 3rd round pick and 5th.

No one is overthinking it. Some people just are really, really over-sensitive.
RE: RE: Looks like Jints Central...  
bw in dc : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14650912 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14650904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.

Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.


This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.


It's a vote of confidence for Bettcher.
RE: Hard To Understand This Move  
mrvax : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14650929 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Other than to say the strategy is to get younger and take a flier on a guy who is talented but hasn't really lived up to his draft billing. Thereafter, banking on the strategy that you can sign him long term/team friendly deal.

Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.


I think this is correct (in their thinking). And I'd guess that Bettcher probably begged DG to do this deal because he would ---insert phrase here---.
The 3rd round pick  
JoeyBigBlue : 2:15 pm : link
In the deal, will be our first 3rd this year or The LAndon Collins supplemental pick?
RE: It’s so simple  
bw in dc : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14650932 djm said:
Quote:
Giants like Williams
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade

Thx. Don’t over think it.


I don't think it's so simple. We have actually started to manufacture a decent pass rush. Our problems on D continues to be an inability to cover.

What could have used instead was: a LB, or another S, or another corner, or more help on the OL, or more help at WR.



mrvax  
BigBlueCane : 2:16 pm : link
The Giants aren't winning with Shurmur at the helm. he's a bad coach no matter what who his assistants or players are.

It's unfolding as Terps predicted, the Giants are too scared to cut bait on bad fish and make the harsh if dramatic move now, as opposed to down the road when it becomes obvious.

If they managed to make the playoffs, they'll be one and done b/c Shurmur is a shit head coach whose failures are readily apparent.

So the only solution is check out as a fan until Shurmur and Gettleman are replaced.
RE: RE: If the 3rd round  
pjcas18 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14650852 Prude said:
Quote:
In comment 14650833 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


pick is TBD, and potentially the comp pick the Giants get for Collins this isn't as bad.

the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.

I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.



I mean we got Connelly and Slayton in the 5th this year so I don't agree


Sure you can randomly get players outside the 4th round, but the odds are DRASTICALLY against it. Do some research on it, educate yourself. Seriously, not being an asshole.

Patriots believe it to be a more true than false platitude
the data supports it
but you disagree because of Slayton and Connelly.

ok.
Wiliams was viewed as either a 3-tech DT in a 4-3  
cosmicj : 2:19 pm : link
or as a DE in a 3-4 when drafted. I don't see why he restricts the defensive alignment. If anything, he seems like a flexible player.

I like this move. It's opportunistic. There were several draft analysts who thought he was the best prospect in the 2015 draft. There's a real possibility that Williams would cost in the $12-15mm annual range if he were on the open market. This will give the Giants several months to see if he integrates into the team and then sign him.
RE: RE: By the way,  
Toth029 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14650872 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14650447 Go Terps said:


Quote:


that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.



And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.

Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.

I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.

Pats traded a #2 for Sanu and it got all kinds of love.
RE: I don't  
UberAlias : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 14650451 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.
Me too. I'm surprised at the reaction.
RE: RE: RE: By the way,  
TheMick7 : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 14650968 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650872 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 14650447 Go Terps said:


Quote:


that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.



And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.

Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.

I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.



Pats traded a #2 for Sanu and it got all kinds of love.


They're 8-0 & going to the Super Bowl We're 2-6 & Mr MaGoo is giving up a high 3rd (and 2021 5th) for a pending FA A 5th for him would have been very good value That's what we got for Snacks,right?
The Patriots  
pjcas18 : 2:28 pm : link
are an undefeated contender, had a weakness and added a player to fill that weakness for probably the last pick in the 2nd round.

The Giants are 2 - 6 and on the verge of another top 10 pick and just acquired a player whose contract ends after this season for a premium draft pick.

they should be in sell mode, not buy mode.

Probably a good chance the Giants just could have signed him after the season as a FA.

If you don't see the difference between these transactions and why one is viewed favorably and the other viewed questionably you simply don't get it. and that's fine.


2015 draft  
jeff57 : 2:31 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Walter Football  
Des51 : 2:32 pm : link
Gave the Giants an A, the Jets a C minus, says the Giants got a bargain.
Could be worse  
arniefez : 2:33 pm : link
Could have been Craig Morton for the pick that was Randy White. Welcome back to the 1970's everyone.

Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.

It's like deja vu all over again.
RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
Klaatu : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14650320 JonC said:
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.


So, did you get your Z'Darius Smith? Time will tell.
RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for  
Klaatu : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14650320 JonC said:
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.

Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.


So, did you get your Z'Darius Smith? Time will tell.
Let’s be honest: it’s a weird move  
Vanzetti : 2:34 pm : link
It’s s move you expect a contender to make not a doormat.

Doesn’t mean it won’t work out. But it is just hard to see it as anything more than desperation
RE: Could be worse  
M.S. : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14651027 arniefez said:
Quote:
Could have been Craig Morton for the pick that was Randy White. Welcome back to the 1970's everyone.

Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.

It's like deja vu all over again.

Bringing up the good 'ol days. I remember them all too well.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:36 pm : link
The Giants just aren't going to get the benefit of the doubt on these moves until they prove that they have a plan in place and are building towards something.

No one should be surprised to see most moves made be met with such skepticism. There's a long list of poor ones that have led us here to begin with. Until trades and signings start impacting wins and losses, expect the Giants to be criticized for most of what they do.
RE: Could be worse  
M.S. : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 14651027 arniefez said:
Quote:
Could have been Craig Morton for the pick that was Randy White. Welcome back to the 1970's everyone.

Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.

It's like deja vu all over again.

Ahhh, the good 'ol days. I remember them all too well.
I really like this trade despite the costs  
Tony in Berlin : 2:39 pm : link
We need a massive investment in both lines. He‘s not a rental. A starter on the Dline for a 3 and a 4? Worth it.
I just can't figure out the point  
jcn56 : 2:42 pm : link
He's not an addition for this year, that ship has sailed. He's an FA at the end of the season. They're giving up a 3rd and a 5th.

At best - he plays well, the Giants decide to extend him, and they gave up these picks for a half season trial.

At worst, he walks, and they hope to recoup some of their 8 game investment in terms of comp picks, where the Giants haven't exactly proven their mastery.

Just doesn't seem like a whole lot of upside here.
I'm also very surprised by this move. One factor that may be involved  
Ira : 2:42 pm : link
is that people say he doesn't want to leave New York.
I think  
Photoguy : 2:43 pm : link
I'm gonna ride with Gettleman on this one.
USC guy  
Marty866b : 2:44 pm : link
From folks at USC, Leonard is a good guy and good teammate who was unblockable in college. I am not a fan of giving up draft choices when you stink and need to rebuild but a #3 for a player 25 years old that should still have some upside is worth the risk.
I was at the game yesterday and it was incredible how open the Detroit receivers were. Out linebackers can't cover anything underneath and the pass rush is non existent. Haley is a really good tackler but can't cover anyone. I am surprised we haven't even tired Love or Ballentine(when healthy) at the nickle. Lion fans at the game ( really nice fans in Detroit)really respected the play of our quarterback. He stood tall and calm in the pocket and made some really difficult throws. Different then the Lions receivers, it was incredible how little separation our receivers get.
RE: The Patriots  
giants#1 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14651004 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
are an undefeated contender, had a weakness and added a player to fill that weakness for probably the last pick in the 2nd round.

The Giants are 2 - 6 and on the verge of another top 10 pick and just acquired a player whose contract ends after this season for a premium draft pick.

they should be in sell mode, not buy mode.

Probably a good chance the Giants just could have signed him after the season as a FA.

If you don't see the difference between these transactions and why one is viewed favorably and the other viewed questionably you simply don't get it. and that's fine.


I can see plenty of reasons to not like this trade.

But if any other team makes the Sanu deal, they'd be destroyed. I'm shocked Sanu fetched more than a late 4th. But it's BB so you'd be crazy to 2nd guess him. That said, his WR track record is pretty awful outside of Moss and Edelman: OchoCinco, AB, Gordon, Amendola, Dorsett, etc.
Sure  
pjcas18 : 2:49 pm : link
you can question the cost for Sanu, but not the rationale (contender with a need, getting a player to fill that need and paying for it).

With this Giants trade (today) many people question the rationale (non contender, giving up premium resources for a player unlikely to have a W/L impact this year and has no contract for next year).

It's a puzzling move - without context.

People need to give the team time to let the process become clear, but right now it's a head scratching move.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:51 pm : link
I actually didn't like the Sanu trade for NE - I thought the Sanders trade SF made was better and like Sanders better as a player when he's healthy.

The Josh Gordon thing was strange, too. They IR'd him over a 2 week injury. They have to release him now because he'll be cleared to play so soon after they designated him for IR-return. I'm guessing they aren't viewing him as reliable or a guy they want to move forward with. They seem fine with losing him. He'll get a chance somewhere else, I'm sure.
Not sure why it's so hard to read this deal  
Giants in 07 : 2:54 pm : link
LW wants to play in NY.

NYG trades for him in final year of deal, giving up a high 3rd.

Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that DG at the very least thinks he can be resigned without a problem if not already being discussed
It's hard to read into  
pjcas18 : 2:58 pm : link
because a) there is a good chance Williams would be a FA after the season (if he wanted to be) and b) he's not going to help this year, so usually you don't see a "buy" from a non-contender and c) the Giants and Jets rarely trade.

RE: It's hard to read into  
Giants in 07 : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 14651149 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
because a) there is a good chance Williams would be a FA after the season (if he wanted to be) and b) he's not going to help this year, so usually you don't see a "buy" from a non-contender and c) the Giants and Jets rarely trade.


Why can't he help this year? I mean sure he's not going to help us win a division title or anything, but he surely can help map out the future of this defense in the next 8 games.

I understand you're other points though, Pj. It's pretty crazy that this is the first trade between the two
Do we know  
hammock man : 3:01 pm : link
anything about his agent/
RE: Could be worse  
Jerry from Maine : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 14651027 arniefez said:
Quote:
Could have been Craig Morton for the pick that was Randy White. Welcome back to the 1970's everyone.

Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.

It's like deja vu all over again.
I wonder if George Young has any kids that could come in and fix this mess. :)
RE: I really like this trade despite the costs  
gmenatlarge : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14651059 Tony in Berlin said:
Quote:
We need a massive investment in both lines. He‘s not a rental. A starter on the Dline for a 3 and a 4? Worth it.


He’s a FA at the end of the year and supposedly wants big $ 15M per year or so. Do the Giants really want to give that kind of money to a guy who was a perennial disappoint with the Jets!
RE: Giants will get a 3rd round comp pick if he doesn't re-sign here.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 14650516 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
so they are essentially renting him for a 5th.

Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.

They'll also be punching this year's 3rd round pick into 2021 and taking a top of the round pick and putting it at the bottom of the same round a year later.

The Giants' mismanagement thanks you for not understanding how bad they are at their jobs.
RE: RE: Why?  
Section331 : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 14650333 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14650324 jeff57 said:


Quote:


He's FA at the end of the year!



His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal


Then sign him in the off-season. A 3rd & a 5th doesn't scream low value to me.
RE: RE: RE: First-Round Talent  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14650593 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14650578 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:




Define "a lot of cap room" please.


Anywhere from 80-100M.

Cool, then we don't have "a lot of cap room" for the foreseeable future.
I would  
TommyWiseau : 3:25 pm : link
have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.
RE: I would  
BleedBlue : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14651237 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.


Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.

This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young
RE: RE: RE: First-Round Talent  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 14650594 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 14650578 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14650371 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.


Define "a lot of cap room" please.

a shit ton since eli will be gone

I appreciate your optimism. Not your accuracy, but your optimism.

The Giants do not have a "shit ton" of cap space next year. They're basically at the top of the middle tier. They can afford some guys, will probably get outbid for others, and hopefully will stick to the second tier FAs, which is where their cap space puts them right now.

The only benefit to trading for Williams is that he won't disrupt the comp pick calculus the way he would if he had been signed as a FA. But since they gave up multiple picks for him, that's basically a wash. If they sign him to an extension, the best thing they can point to is that they got a jump on free agency 5 months early. That's it.

This is where we are as a franchise - convincing ourselves that our GM is strategically getting a jump on free agency, not that he's desperately looking for a way to earn some job security while he comically mismanages the rebuilding process.
It should be fun  
mrvax : 3:29 pm : link
Bettcher now has some toys to play with on his Dline. If I was in Bettcher's shoes I'd be really dreaming up my best ways to combine Leonard and Lawrence, the Launching Leviathans, to bring havoc on QBs and bail out a poor LB and secondary crew.

Bettcher's job is on the line to make his toys play nice.
RE: RE: I would  
TommyWiseau : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 14651243 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14651237 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.



Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.

This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young


No shit it takes more then a 3rd and a 5th but having those picks makes it much easier for us to move up. We are picking 6th right now, we may pick higher or lower. Who knows
Pass rush?  
sphinx : 3:30 pm : link
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.


RE: If he's not re-signed  
mphbullet36 : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 14650877 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
wouldn't we get a comp pick?


comp pick don't work in absolutes. Its not like baseball where its a case by case basis for each player. Its a formula that sums your entire offseason.

We would get a comp pick for him if the giants didn't resign Williams or any worthwhile FA. If the Williams left but the Giants signed another similar contract player in his absence then they would get no comp pick because its a accumulated offseason formula.

So basically if the giants don't resign him they gave the Jets a 3rd and 4th for nothing. I don't like the deal either way but it would be laughably bad if we don't sign him because we wouldn't be guaranteed a comp pick for the reasons I explained above.
It may have been covered some where in this thread  
90.Cal : 3:35 pm : link
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?
This move is nothing short of horrendous  
NoGainDayne : 3:37 pm : link
the Giants are heading in a direction that Williams cannot get them out of. The "best" case scenario is him helping us win a couple more games which is really not what we want.

This team looks woefully short on talent and we need to be picking as high as possible to correct that.

Oh and having as many draft picks as possible might be even more vital.

This move is counter productive on both of those fronts. The time to make moves to win games this season was when we were 0-0 not 2-6.

This team is an embarrassment.
RE: Pass rush?  
jcn56 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 14651251 sphinx said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.


On a lot of teams that would be a big deal. On the Giants, who don't have anyone worth a damn on the DL, that's not a huge accomplishment.
RE: It may have been covered some where in this thread  
jcn56 : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 14651258 90.Cal said:
Quote:
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?


Yes - comp picks are added to the end of the round. So you could potentially recoup a late 3rd or late 4th, for what will end up being an early 3rd round pick that was traded away.

So it's definitely in character for the Giants.
I love this.  
mittenedman : 3:40 pm : link
Williams is an absolute beast.

Plug him right into the Calais Campbell 5T role in this D and let him rip.
RE: It may have been covered some where in this thread  
pjcas18 : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 14651258 90.Cal said:
Quote:
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?


potentially but as others have mentioned, comp picks are a fluid, net calculation based on net FA losses. There is no guarantee the Giants get a comp pick since they could realistically sign more free agents this off-season than the lose (plus other factors) and I seriously doubt the Giants traded a potential top 70 pick for 8 weeks of a DL to try him out and then get a possible pick after pick 96.

Also, if you believe reports Williams is a bust, the odds of him signing a big $$ long-term contract elsewhere are low, meaning the comp pick, should they qualify for one, wouldn't be a terribly good one.

RE: RE: It may have been covered some where in this thread  
mphbullet36 : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14651264 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651258 90.Cal said:


Quote:


But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?



Yes - comp picks are added to the end of the round. So you could potentially recoup a late 3rd or late 4th, for what will end up being an early 3rd round pick that was traded away.

So it's definitely in character for the Giants.


potentially but I would lean on the sides of unlikely to get a comp pick back for Williams. Eli is coming off the books and the giants should have 80+ million to spend next offeseason. You don't think they will sign a 10+ M player to cancel out Williams leaving?

Very unlikely they wouldn't sign an additional player to cancel out Williams with all that space. They got a comp pick for Collins because the Giants were so capped out they couldn't sign a big time FA so they got a comp pick.

So unless we will be happy not signing any decent free agents then we wont be receiving a comp pick for williams because its not a case by case comp system it an entire offseason comp system.
Unlikely to get a comp pick for Williams  
AcesUp : 3:43 pm : link
The only free agent that the Giants have that MAY command big money will be Markus Golden. The Giants will have some cap room and a FO on the hot seat, so they are likely to be players in free agency.

Comp formula is a somewhat complicated but easy to ballpark In/Out equation. I highly doubt the Giants will be sitting on their hands this offseason to keep the ledger clean enough to benefit from Leonard Williams walking for a comp pick. It's a bad take.
RE: RE: Pass rush?  
Klaatu : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14651262 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651251 sphinx said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.





On a lot of teams that would be a big deal. On the Giants, who don't have anyone worth a damn on the DL, that's not a huge accomplishment.


He was also drafted in 2015. Two years before Tomlinson, three before Hill, four before Lawrence. He should have more QB pressures than any of them. He's been in the league way longer and hasn't missed a game.
For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
montanagiant : 3:47 pm : link
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?
Whether we get a comp pick or not, it sure isn't going to be a  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:47 pm : link
top of the round 3rd pick. But we also gave up a 5th round pick, at best, the year after. No compensatory for that, of course.

Basically, we traded two picks to be in the best position to negotiate with a player at a position where we actually have assets. That's it. There's no other argument for making this trade.

With a roster with few holes, maybe this makes sense. But with a team with holes at EDGE, LB, FS, and OL, this is beyond stupid. And let's not pretend Williams has lit it up.
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
mikeinbloomfield : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
cjac : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


This had nudge nudge wink wink written all over it
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
montanagiant : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14651290 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?




And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?

He wants to stay in the area
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
montanagiant : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14651292 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



This had nudge nudge wink wink written all over it


Exactly
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
cjac : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14651290 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?




And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?


exclusive negotiation rights, no bidding war. he's not a free agent yet
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
bw in dc : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


NFW.

But if so, Williams needs to fire his agent.
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
AcesUp : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass  
Brown Recluse : 3:56 pm : link
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.

The Giants are currently very bad at it.

This will help.

Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.

I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
Is it possible  
Torn Tendon : 4:00 pm : link
that the Giants got an idea from William's agent as to the type of deal he is looking for, prior to making the deal with the Jets?
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14651297 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 14651290 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?




And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?



exclusive negotiation rights, no bidding war. he's not a free agent yet


What do you mean, no bidding war? If Williams doesn't like our offer, he will wait until the end of the year when his contract runs out when he's able to negotiate with everyone else. This deal gives us nothing except he can see if he likes it here or not. Big whoop.
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14651299 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.


How do they 'work out a deal' with a player with another team? Or are you accusing Gettleman of tampering?
We also got him for something like 2 M this year  
montanagiant : 4:03 pm : link
Jets are paying the other 4M
RE: Is it possible  
BillKo : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14651313 Torn Tendon said:
Quote:
that the Giants got an idea from William's agent as to the type of deal he is looking for, prior to making the deal with the Jets?


I'm sure DG looked into that, and feels they can sign him before he goes to free agency.

Plus he wants to stay in NY...Giants feel they can lock him in.

If they do, I think this a fine move. Only 25. Kid apparently has his head on straight and he wants to be here.

RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
bw in dc : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14651299 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.


So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:

(1) Knowing his market value yet.

(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.

Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
RE: This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14651306 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.

The Giants are currently very bad at it.

This will help.

Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.

I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.



This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
AcesUp : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14651321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14651299 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.



So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:

(1) Knowing his market value yet.

(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.

Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.


If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.
RE: Sure  
Section331 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14651116 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
you can question the cost for Sanu, but not the rationale (contender with a need, getting a player to fill that need and paying for it).


Exactly right. Pats are a SB favorite, so it's OK to overpay a bit for a player who might put you over the hump. What the Giants just did doesn't fit that.

And I'm confused by those who say that Williams wanting to stay in NY makes the trade worthwhile. If he wanted to stay in NY, sign him as a FA! I'm fine with taking a flyer on a high pick who has underperformed, but a 3rd and a 5th is a steep price to pay.
While I like this trade and believe its a good risk move  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:09 pm : link
It may be a sign that the coaching staff is safe if they turn it around unfortunately . They probably have an idea of the money he is looking for, but this is about bringing him into locker room and selling him on culture and playing with DJ and Saquon. Kind of like taking a client out.

If he hits FA, he could go home to California and listens to pitches out there, maybe someone blows him away with an offer. People here act like if the Giants want someone they just have to snap their fingers to make it happen. Its a moderate risk, high reward move. This guy can be part or core.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14651321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14651299 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.



So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:

(1) Knowing his market value yet.

(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.

Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.


Let's go through that. Imagine Gettleman and Williams come to an agreement. Then Bettcher sprinkles his magic pixie dust, and Williams gets 10 sacks in 8 games. If Williams keeps his end up, how dumb is that? Or, more likely, what if he gets hurt? Gettleman still keeps up his end, even if Williams will be out signifcant time? Or is Williams dumb enough to agree to a number, barring injury?
A 5th in 2021 has essentially no market value today  
KeoweeFan : 4:10 pm : link
So then what occurred is that we gave a 3rd round next year for a very good player today; one who could contribute right away by:
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.
Why wouldn't Williams  
pjcas18 : 4:11 pm : link
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
Torn Tendon : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14651321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14651299 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.



So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:

(1) Knowing his market value yet.

(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.

Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.


It probably happens more than we think. The Jets, wanting to complete the trade likely gave permission to discuss it with William's agent. It's not uncommon for a player to re-sign and not hit free agency at all. If the Giants find Williams's number acceptable, it's not an unusual thing.
RE: A 5th in 2021 has essentially no market value today  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14651336 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
So then what occurred is that we gave a 3rd round next year for a very good player today; one who could contribute right away by:
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.


Playing for this year is a fool's errand. We've got next to no chance to make the playoffs, mostly because the rest of the defense is a mess. If Williams was an EDGE or a CB, maybe I'd see the point.
RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.


Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
Bad trade from a clueless front office  
WalterSobchak : 4:15 pm : link
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
Section331 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


There is zero chance that Williams' agent would agree to a contract when his client's value is at its lowest. Unless the Giants massively overpaid.
RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14651345 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.



Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.



But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
RE: RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
bw in dc : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 14651330 AcesUp said:
Quote:

So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:

(1) Knowing his market value yet.

(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.

Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.



If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.


I get why the Giants should be motivated to take LW out of the market, I just think it would be agent malpractice to a degree...
All I know is Williams was thought to be the best player in the draft  
Rjanyg : 4:22 pm : link
He is only 25 years old and is a good 2 way DL. We need to infuse talent on this roster and he is a proven solid NFL player, something you may not get with a 3rd or 5th round. Hopefully he plays well the rest of this season and is re-signed to a fair deal.

Lets go get Ngankuwae from Jax and this line will be really good.
RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
pjcas18 : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14651345 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.



Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.


It's a risky strategy when you have to pay to get him in the building.

Why would Leonard Williams want to sign a long term deal...  
M.S. : 4:23 pm : link

...with a long-term losing franchise like the Giants?

If his goal is to play for a contender, he won't find one in New York until he's ready to retire.
RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
cosmicj : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Because he could rip up his knee next game and never see a big pay day. The shadow of Clinton Portis.
RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
bw in dc : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14651345 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:

Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.


Says the pot to the kettle... ;)
bw  
AcesUp : 4:28 pm : link
I get what you are saying which is why I assume (and desperately hope) that they've backchannelled this a little and have a general framework for a deal and interest in place here. If it's a case of seeing a run stuffer then dealing in the HOPES that he signs a market value deal here when the time comes? It's an awful deal. They hopefully have a plan here beyond see player get player, I'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt here but we'll see.
Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade  
Jimmy Googs : 4:30 pm : link
if most of BBI is adamant its a mistake...

RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
pjcas18 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14651368 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?



Because he could rip up his knee next game and never see a big pay day. The shadow of Clinton Portis.


I'm not one to say how much money is enough for someone or not, but a) by that logic he'll agree to the extension this year and b) without an extension he'll have earned $32M in cash (more than most of you will earn in your life time).

so, not he's not quite broke and poor like the college kid who tears an ACL before the draft or the late round pick who never makes it to a second contract.
RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
montanagiant : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14651354 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 14651345 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.



Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.




But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.

You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
RE: Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade  
bw in dc : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14651376 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
if most of BBI is adamant its a mistake...


I'm not sure why you insist on stating the obvious.

For example, I don't . ;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14651354 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


In comment 14651345 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.



Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.




But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.


You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.



Probably not as high as our 3 will be this year, no? And the 5th isn't nothing. Again, what did we trade that 5th for? The first chance to negotiate? Not worth it.
This we get a 3 back if he walks thing is asinine  
NoGainDayne : 4:42 pm : link
there is no way we sit out FA this year. This move already is a sign of desperation to win to save jobs. This team has too many holes and if we've seen anything in the first two years of DG is that we are overly convinced we can win every year and don't really care what trying to go for broke on that means for our long term success.

Terps was prophetic even sooner than he thought he would be i'm sure.

If you think he will give you a discount to stay in NY great, do it this off-season after your full slate of picks have been made and you don't desperately grasp at winning another useless game or two to make yourselves look better than awful.

2-6 teams shouldn't be trading 3rd round draft picks (PLUS!!??) they just shouldn't. Full stop.
RE: RE: Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade  
Jimmy Googs : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14651380 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14651376 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if most of BBI is adamant its a mistake...




I'm not sure why you insist on stating the obvious.

For example, I don't . ;)


You don't think its a mistake or don't state the obvious or both?
Let’s see...  
NJBlueTuna : 4:44 pm : link
Film and coaches all say Williams gets doubled all the time and needs an edge rusher to pair with

Dexter gets doubled all the time.

So....who gets single blocking now?......
RE: This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass  
KJG5173 : 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14651306 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.

The Giants are currently very bad at it.

This will help.

Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.

I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.

Amen to that!!
RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
AcidTest : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.


He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.
Is there a more overcooked meme on BBI than talking about  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:49 pm : link
compensation picks.
RE: RE: This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass  
KJG5173 : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14651325 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 14651306 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.

The Giants are currently very bad at it.

This will help.

Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.

I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.




This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.

But if they targeted him and wanted him in free agency and he got traded and signed an extension with that team then they do not even get a shot at signing him. He was getting traded if not to us then someone else thats 100%. If you see a player you like and he is available you go and get him. I do not think the cost is anything crazy. 3rd round picks are not exactly sure things. As well as it being a rental, he is still available for the franchise tag with an abundance of cap space we have or comp formula if he really is going to command some insane contract. And he has also stated he loves living and playing in NY.
RE: Is there a more overcooked meme on BBI than talking about  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14651410 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
compensation picks.


I don't know.

Might depend on if there are memes out there screaming about not trading a guy like Collins because you won't get
ANYTHING in return.

3rd round picks aren't sure things  
NoGainDayne : 4:57 pm : link
however you build teams by having cheap players that are talented and THEN paying complimentary pieces to those players.

You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.
RE: RE: This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass  
tomdif21 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14651325 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 14651306 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.

The Giants are currently very bad at it.

This will help.

Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.

I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.




This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.


If he walks we get a comp pick for him in 2021 as a 3rd rounder. Very limited exposure move with possible upside. Worst case scenario he does get signed then he underperforms.
Mike Francesca hates it.....so I love it. I love the Sports Pope but  
Zeke's Alibi : 5:00 pm : link
he is so out of touch with football its hilarious. Listening to him agree with this dummy caller is hilarious.
this franchise is at all time low in terms of competency now  
mdc1 : 5:02 pm : link
what was the purpose of this trade with our record, giving up our draft picks? idiots...and we wonder why we have no talent.
The Giants  
mittenedman : 5:02 pm : link
need to build a dominant defense. They need mulitiple impact players.

I'm not sure what people who don't like this player are watching. I was drooling over him in the draft and everytime I watch a Jets game he looks as advertised. He's an interior guy - he's not going to pile up sacks. But this guy is a menace in the run game and very smart and disruptive up front.

Without question one of the upper echelon DL in this league. I guarantee opposing offenses know who he is.
Francesca is an idiot, someone was trading for Leonard Williams  
Zeke's Alibi : 5:02 pm : link
Does he not realize that team was going to make an attempt to sign him. He's acting like this move is for this year. What a fat fucking idiot.
RE: 3rd round picks aren't sure things  
KJG5173 : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14651419 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
however you build teams by having cheap players that are talented and THEN paying complimentary pieces to those players.

You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.


He now the only player on the dline not on a rookie deal. How much cheaper could they get there. And I cannot imagine Olsen Pierre is breaking the bank.
why would he extend?  
Kanavis : 5:04 pm : link
He is 8 weeks from full free agency. The giants 3 will be close to a 2nd round pick. The comp pick....not. And...if they sign him, they have to give up a 4th....

I am not sure I see the value in this. We are constantly sinking resources into our defensive line but we have no OL. We need those lower picks and we could have signed him during FA.
Francesa would kill the Giants....  
Drewcon40 : 5:07 pm : link
...on any move they make. He can't say "they are a bad team" enough. He is still hurt about Gettleman during the draft?
RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
pjcas18 : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14651407 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14651337 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?

Signing an extension is not a one way street.

unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.

this is a strange trade at this time.



He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.


If you're theory is about injury then he will sign an extension right now right? or at worst soon because if he doesn't before the end of the season how did he insure against his injury risk?
if you watched the last 4 weeks  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:10 pm : link
Defense, especially Pass rush is a HUGE need

what did you think made Elvis Patterson and Herb Welch play so well?

how did we beat the Pats in 2007 and 2011?
PASS RUSH
Comp pick  
Go Terps : 5:13 pm : link
There's some misinformation floating around related to a potential comp pick. Comp picks are not a 1 for 1 trade (i.e. Williams walks, we get a pick).

This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:

Quote:
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The picks are awarded to teams that lose more, or better, compensatory free agents than they have acquired in the previous year.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.


So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.

This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit".
Link - ( New Window )
Paulie Walnuts makes a good point...  
Drewcon40 : 5:14 pm : link
...how many times, hell how many YEARS have we had teams at 3rd and long and we get 0 pressure - if this moves the needle and allows us to get off the field, I am good with this.

Man I hope Daniel Jones shoves it up the haters' asses and now I hope this works out.
RE: Bad trade from a clueless front office  
BigBlueShock : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 14651346 WalterSobchak said:
Quote:
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?

Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument
The Athletic graded the trade  
Steve in ATL : 5:15 pm : link
A for the Jets
D for the Giants
RE: if you watched the last 4 weeks  
mikeinbloomfield : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14651447 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Defense, especially Pass rush is a HUGE need

what did you think made Elvis Patterson and Herb Welch play so well?

how did we beat the Pats in 2007 and 2011?
PASS RUSH


Again, the issue is not whether this player will help. The issue is giving up two picks with the holes we have on the roster for 8 games and some intangible inside track to signing him to a long term deal. Intangibles when it comes to contracts do not exist. And the idea that this allows the Giants to franchise him is hilarious.
Hearing he  
TommyWiseau : 5:16 pm : link
Wanted to stay in NY. Him signing an extension would allow that. Not thrilled about the trade though
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
Mr. Bungle : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:
Quote:
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.

The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?
RE: The Athletic graded the trade  
Drewcon40 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14651453 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
A for the Jets
D for the Giants


How did they grade selecting Daniel Jones?
Does anyone think we're not going to pay Williams?  
Go Terps : 5:20 pm : link
What this boils down to is we traded a 3rd and a 5th for the right to pay Williams in the hopes that he becomes something he hasn't to this point in his career.

The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.
RE: Does anyone think we're not going to pay Williams?  
Mr. Bungle : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14651465 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What this boils down to is we traded a 3rd and a 5th for the right to pay Williams in the hopes that he becomes something he hasn't to this point in his career.

The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.

The Giants should have a big "It's About Next Year" sign greeting people in their facility, since it's pretty much the franchise mantra now.
Love the  
XBRONX : 5:24 pm : link
trade.
If he really wanted to stay in NY  
pjcas18 : 5:24 pm : link
why didn't the Giants keep their 3rd and 4th and just sign him after the season?
RE: Does anyone think we're not going to pay Williams?  
mikeinbloomfield : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14651465 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What this boils down to is we traded a 3rd and a 5th for the right to pay Williams in the hopes that he becomes something he hasn't to this point in his career.

The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.


But see, it doesn't even do that. If he goes off in the 8 games we have left, there is nothing stopping him from walking, unless we sign him to an extension while he is still here. But why would he do that?
I don't get it. How can this be a good trade if he doesn't sign a  
Jim in Hoboken : 5:27 pm : link
below-market deal with us now? And we'd give up a 4th pick instead? The question, why would he do that?

If he like NY so much, why couldn't we just get him in free agency? If he helps us win a few games, is that really good in the big scheme of things?

He's already in the same town using the same facilities, you think letting him watch Shurm and Bettcher work is putting us over the top in securing his services?

And aside from that stupid credit card commercial, who would've seen him these couple of years? He's been invisible, and I live in the area.

Lastly, name me one player Gettleman has acquired that has worked out?

Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.

The Giants are clueless. It's really detrimental to our health following this mess.
RE: RE: By the way,  
santacruzom : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 14650872 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14650447 Go Terps said:


Quote:


that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.



And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.

Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.

I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.


Well, the Pats didn't do it.

We could either assume the Pats weren't interested because they are aware or conscious of something we weren't, or we could assume that if they had made the move and it didn't work, they're far more capable of recovering than we are.
Also...  
Drewcon40 : 5:28 pm : link
...why don't we see what the team looks like in 24 hours? Maybe some other moves will "ease the pain" although I think the Giants did well here.
don't mind paying for a "try-out"  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 5:28 pm : link
as long as it pans out and he is signed....how many times do you see a FA succeed with one team and not another based on schemes they run? I have no issue with the 8-week trial, but DG will look silly if it doesn't pan out and Williams walks. That said, who here is not salivating at the idea of the 3 DL requiring 5 blockers on every down and possibly being highly disruptive in the middle of the pocket...be nice to put the shoe on the other foot for once....

What's everyone's opinion on fair market for Williams....5 year 60-75 mill? I have no clue, just throwing something out there!!!
RE: If he really wanted to stay in NY  
bw in dc : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14651476 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
why didn't the Giants keep their 3rd and 4th and just sign him after the season?


Because DG is a genius; and he will sign LW to a deal he can't refuse before free agency opens next year.

Look, we are supposedly a better culture than the Jets. Here's why:

-- They don't have a great HC. We do.
-- They don't have a seasoned DC. We do.
-- They don't have a top OL coach. We do.
-- We have a great owner.
-- We have a great GM (just ask him).
-- We have a "generational RB".
-- Our young QB doesn't see ghosts.

Easy sell, right? ;)
The other teams supposedly in on him are in a playoff push.  
Jim in Hoboken : 5:36 pm : link
What's our reason for jumping in now? Seriously, what the fuck is Gettleman thinking? Is he THE PLAYER who's going to turn our defense around next year? Has he shown anything to warrant that type of projection? Is Gettleman going to jump off the bridge if he couldn't sign him this offseason?

This is nuts. Who wants to bet that he turns out to be a nothing the rest of the year and we just let him walk?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
montanagiant : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14651461 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:


Quote:


You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.


The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?

Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick
RE: 3rd round picks aren't sure things  
Jimmy Googs : 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14651419 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
however you build teams by having cheap players that are talented and THEN paying complimentary pieces to those players.

You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.


The only thing that is sure about the NY Giant 3rd round picks over the past few years is that they surely suck...
If Williams re-signs with us, this is a good trade.  
yatqb : 5:41 pm : link
He's a really talented player. If he doesn't, it's awful.
Not that i'm advocating this  
NoGainDayne : 5:43 pm : link
because of the way we've spent in FA under DG but there is no way we will compete next year without signing a lot more than LW would net us in FA.

So we can sign on for another shit season for sure, or we aren't getting a comp pick.

Let's not act like we can be good next year without filling many holes in FA, especially now down a pick. Enough with the delusions here. We need two T's a C, a #1 WR, at least 2 LBs, a FS, very likely a CB.

These are just the positions we DEFINITELY need.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
pjcas18 : 5:44 pm : link
In comment 14651500 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14651461 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:


Quote:


You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.


The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?


Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick


not if you sign other free agents to offset your free agent losses.
Dan Duggan Twitter on Leonard Williams  
Go Terps : 5:47 pm : link
Quote:
He can be tagged. There's no way the Giants will let him walk. They'd be giving up a 2020 third and a 2021 fifth for, at best, the chance to get a 2021 third round comp pick. But since they have a ton of cap space this offseason, they'll likely spend themselves out of that range.

If Duggan is right, this is Gettleman beginning the shopping spree early.

Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.

Moving from Reese to Gettleman, what's past is prologue.
Dan Duggan's Twitter Page - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
Mr. Bungle : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14651500 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14651461 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:


Quote:


You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.


The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?


Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick

So you equate a 3rd-round pick at the top of the round with a (non-guaranteed) comp pick at the bottom of the round?

There is no scenario by which the Giants "get the 3rd" back. It's gone for good.
montanagiant  
Go Terps : 5:48 pm : link
That is not accurate. See my 5:13 post above.
A 3rd and 4th  
KWALL2 : 5:50 pm : link
To pay the guy an enormous salary?

No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!

A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why wouldn't Williams  
montanagiant : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14651508 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651500 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14651461 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


In comment 14651379 montanagiant said:


Quote:


You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.


The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?


Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick



not if you sign other free agents to offset your free agent losses.

Valid point
RE:  
Mr. Bungle : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.

That is one seriously depressing comparison.

The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
RE: A 3rd and 4th  
Tesla : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14651519 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
To pay the guy an enormous salary?

No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!

A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.


This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.

This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.
RE: RE:  
Go Terps : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.


That is one seriously depressing comparison.

The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.


It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.

Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
santacruzom : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


You almost make it sound like the Giants are above single mistakes and miscalculations. Why?
This is so out of left field  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6:05 pm : link
I don’t know what to think.

Are they thinking they can still make a run this year?
RE: I don't get it. How can this be a good trade if he doesn't sign a  
AcesUp : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 14651483 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:

Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.


This is where I'm struggling with it as well. I like him as a player and think he's a fantastic scheme fit but unless he signs a fair deal and there's a corresponding move to flip DT or Hill, its overkill. How many premium picks and resources can we afford to spend on 300lb defensive lineman who aren't prolific pass rushers?
RE: RE: RE:  
mikeinbloomfield : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 14651535 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.


That is one seriously depressing comparison.

The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.



It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.

Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.


There is no guarantee he is here next year. None. We have him for 8 games unless he decides to sign an extension with the Giants before he tests the market. But let’s bet two picks on that, for sure.
Wow - this is a sobering thread...  
Drewcon40 : 6:07 pm : link
...I was happy with the trade - it always hurts to give up assets but I felt we were getting a good player and we weren't done with trades.

Joey, Eric, Chris and JonC had some positive points earlier -

The video Captplanet posted with Baldinger was encouraging. I hope some of the nay-sayers will be pleasantly surprised.
Giants D line  
XBRONX : 6:09 pm : link
is going to be excellent.
Er  
santacruzom : 6:10 pm : link
Simple mistakes
mikeinbloomfield  
Go Terps : 6:11 pm : link
They can franchise him, and there are the rumors that he wants to stay in NY (a troubling sign already, IMO). If Williams walks after the year it will be a really bad look for this front office.
RE: mikeinbloomfield  
AcesUp : 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14651545 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They can franchise him, and there are the rumors that he wants to stay in NY (a troubling sign already, IMO). If Williams walks after the year it will be a really bad look for this front office.


Problem with the tag is that you have to tag him as a DE and not a DT.
Obviously they have a plan to keep him more than a year  
UberAlias : 6:25 pm : link
I like this move. You aren’t going to find talent like that in round 3. Yes, there are risks but worth the price. Rebuild this D up front.
RE: Obviously they have a plan to keep him more than a year  
Go Terps : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14651558 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I like this move. You aren’t going to find talent like that in round 3. Yes, there are risks but worth the price. Rebuild this D up front.


What's the actual price, though? We don't know until he gets paid.
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season  
montanagiant : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14651536 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



You almost make it sound like the Giants are above single mistakes and miscalculations. Why?

No, it's just basic common sense and it's absurd to think they don't have some kind of idea of what he wants. You can blame DG for many things but the man is not an idiot
RE: mikeinbloomfield  
mikeinbloomfield : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14651545 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They can franchise him, and there are the rumors that he wants to stay in NY (a troubling sign already, IMO). If Williams walks after the year it will be a really bad look for this front office.


Sure let’s franchise him, then he becomes an expensive player who hasn’t lived up to his draft position, rather than a guy we spent two draft picks for 8 games on.

And he’ll want to stay in NY until someone offers him more money.
Those who say this trade makes no sense have it right  
GeofromNJ : 6:52 pm : link
If I thought Williams would help the Giants make the playoffs this year, I would applaud the trade. But playoffs are a pipe dream. Not happening. So the Giants effectively threw away a 3rd and 4th (or 5th) round pick for a player who won't help this year and whom the Giants can sign next year. Nonsensical.
RE: RE: A 3rd and 4th  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:55 pm : link
Quote:




This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.

This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.


Gotta love these posts. We don't know what Williams contract will be, but YOU not only know that, but know that they can get a comparable DE in FA for similar money.

Of course you don't give a name or a dollar figure, but you KNOW. Could you be talking out your ass? Nah of course not.
.  
KWALL2 : 6:58 pm : link
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?


Even with a deal in place, It doesn’t make the move a good one.

A team full of holes just gave up a 3rd and a 4th to sign a FA to a large contract. Bad move.

We just had a great draft too. I was hoping for another. They did something right with the last draft. Maybe we can do it again.

Let’s dump high priced players for draft picks. That’s the path to take.
DG wasted draft picks to  
KWALL2 : 7:02 pm : link
Trade for Ogletree. Give up low cost resources for the right to overpay an average LB? This latest move, even if we sign the player, could make the case he’s an idiot when it comes to NFL trades.
RE: .  
GFAN52 : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14651594 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Quote:


Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?

Seriously?



Even with a deal in place, It doesn’t make the move a good one.

A team full of holes just gave up a 3rd and a 4th to sign a FA to a large contract. Bad move.

We just had a great draft too. I was hoping for another. They did something right with the last draft. Maybe we can do it again.

Let’s dump high priced players for draft picks. That’s the path to take.


Unless they are confident they can trade some of their own players and recoup those traded picks.
I’d rather have moreicks  
KWALL2 : 7:06 pm : link
And the $ to spend on true free agents. Not the kind you have to give up a very high 3rd and 4th to pay.
I’d rather have all of the picks  
KWALL2 : 7:06 pm : link
And the $ to spend on true free agents. Not the kind you have to give up a very high 3rd and 4th to pay.
RE: I’d rather have moreicks  
GFAN52 : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14651605 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
And the $ to spend on true free agents. Not the kind you have to give up a very high 3rd and 4th to pay.


It's not like the Giants have had much success signing FAs though.
RE: A 3rd and 4th  
WalterSobchak : 7:08 pm : link
In comment 14651519 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
To pay the guy an enormous salary?

No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!

A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.



This right here. This is a bad move by a bad team , with a bad GM . The only way this move is not terrible is if he takes a NY discount , which he will not IMO. Signing him to a market value deal makes this trade bad since they could have just signed him as free agent. This franchise is a rudderless ship
they will either sign him to a deal they like or franchise him  
Eric on Li : 7:11 pm : link
in a year where they project to have a ton of cap room, there are far worse uses than by franchising a guy to play for a big contract. Ideally they learn right away he's a keeper and skip that step though.

I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).
RE: RE: Bad trade from a clueless front office  
WalterSobchak : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 14651452 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14651346 WalterSobchak said:


Quote:


Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?


Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument


All I am saying is if the Giants like him so much then just sign him as a free agent. I will be shocked if he gives the Gmen any meaningful discount. No point in giving useful assets up for a pending free agent. If the Giants were contenders this season I may view it differently. This is a move that bad franchises do
RE: they will either sign him to a deal they like or franchise him  
Giantz_comeback : 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14651618 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
in a year where they project to have a ton of cap room, there are far worse uses than by franchising a guy to play for a big contract. Ideally they learn right away he's a keeper and skip that step though.

I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).


Exactly.All in all with his talent level and potential for for this team , I think it was a good move. DG is trying to get prices that fit this coaching staffs vision for what they want to do offensively and defensively.
*fit for this team  
Giantz_comeback : 7:15 pm : link
should read
Just wondering...  
Nolan64 : 7:26 pm : link
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
This makes no sense  
Leg of Theismann : 7:36 pm : link
Why not just try to sign him when he’s a FA? Are they afraid the Jets would have a better chance of re signing him because that’s his “home”? It’s the same damn town!!
SMH  
BleedBlue : 7:42 pm : link
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.


we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.

you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
RE: SMH  
jcn56 : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14651686 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.


we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.

you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins


You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.
RE: SMH  
PatersonPlank : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 14651686 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.


we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.

you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins


+1, my opinion too. The guy is only 25 years old!. Its like getting a draft pick that has already proven himself.
RE: Comp pick  
Leg of Theismann : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 14651450 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There's some misinformation floating around related to a potential comp pick. Comp picks are not a 1 for 1 trade (i.e. Williams walks, we get a pick).

This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:



Quote:


The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The picks are awarded to teams that lose more, or better, compensatory free agents than they have acquired in the previous year.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.



So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.

This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit". Link - ( New Window )


But we still get the benefit of Williams walking as a “3rd rd pick” contributing to our comp pick formula. It may be nullified by signing other FAs, but we may also see other guys walk in FA, and depending on which outweighs which we can still get a comp pick. You can always use this argument that “no we won’t get a comp pick if we spend heavy in FA” but that’s the case regardless of the player walking (I.e. doesn’t matter that we traded for him midseason). The Pats just traded for Sanu despite the fact he’s about to be a FA and people called BB a genius because he’ll “get a comp pick back for Sanu walking” so why not use that same logic here? The technicality of the formula will always depend on other factors but in general Williams walking is a benefit to our comp formula.

This is the only reason I can see why this trade was a decent idea but that said I still don’t understand this round about way of going about it. If we like Williams as a player why not just sign him in the off-season? DG really isn’t sure so he wants the option to franchise tag him? I don’t like the fact that he isn’t sure. It’s the same way that he didn’t accept a trade for Collins because midseason he still wanted the option to sign him, but then 8 weeks later he didn’t even consider re signing him. At least the Pats made their trade knowing they’re making a run this year (the comp formula part just adds to making it a better move), but the Giants did not need Williams’s services this year so I don’t understand this way of going about it.
Can Bettcher unlock his talent in what looks like a great scheme fit?  
Giantz_comeback : 7:55 pm : link
DRAFT ANALYSIS:
"Williams was the best player in the draft regardless of position. If you're the Jets, you had to take him. The sky's the limit with this kid. He's stout against the run and athletic as can be." -- Mike Mayock

6'5"
HEIGHT
34 5/8"
ARM LENGTH
302LBS.
WEIGHT
10 5/8"
HANDS

OVERVIEW
In 2014, Williams was selected as USC's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Also was first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He was a finalist for the Hendricks Award and a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was one of five captains selected by teammates prior to the 2014 season. He had 80 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception and forced three fumbles during 2014 season. Williams sat out 2014 spring practice while recovering from a 2013 shoulder injury. In 2013, Williams was the starter at defensive end and he was named USC's Defensive Lineman of the Year, despite being bothered during the year with a shoulder injury. In 2012, Williams played in all 13 games, starting nine at defensive tackle and was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Some of his artwork was displayed at the 2013 and 2014 "Artletics" on-campus exhibits that featured the works of USC student-athletes. As a senior in high school, his honors included Super Prep All-American and Prep Star All-American.

ANALYSIS
STRENGTHS Supremely gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power. Lined up just about everywhere along the line at one point or another. Able to jolt offensive linemen with powerful hands and is extremely hard to redirect for offensive linemen once he gets going downhill. Explosive hip snap to leverage blockers and is rarely moved from his gap. Often a read-and-react two-gapper and plays peek-a-boo with running backs while discarding blockers at will when he's ready to tackle. Too much play strength for zone blockers to cross-face him. Fires out with low pad level when playing the run and is difficult to submarine on short yardage. Has feet and brute force to recover and get back into a play after being beaten early. Dangerous pass rusher from twist game, showing big closing burst. Effort rusher who will eventually get home if single-blocked. Beginning to develop spin move as pass-rush counter. Showed intriguing potential as a pass-rushing end in space. Frame able to hold more weight and muscle.
WEAKNESSES Is a little late out of his stance off the snap. Must learn to consistently fire hands out as weapons. Slow to transition from run stopper to pass rusher when teams throw on first down. Pad level rises and legs straighten out as pass rusher. Base will narrow, slowing momentum and limiting full potential of his bull rush. Hasn't learned to set up offensive linemen or string together pass-rush moves yet. Doesn't always play to capacity and pursuit is lacking when play heads away from him. Still very raw. Wins with physical tools over skill.
DRAFT PROJECTION Round 1 (top three)
SOURCES TELL US "You can't over-think this one. It doesn't matter how raw he is because he's got freakish qualities that are rare for men his size. I think he has a chance to be as good as Kevin Williams. That's his comp." -- NFC Director of Scouting

NFL COMPARISON Kevin Williams
BOTTOM LINE Enormously powerful defensive lineman. Has the look and feel of the biggest, strongest kid on the playground but hasn't figured out how to unlock his natural gifts and consistently dominate the rest of the kids on the playground just yet. Williams can play in an odd or even front, and is able to hold the point as a two-gapper or disrupt upfield. With coaching and more experience, Williams should be able to match the athleticism with the power and become a consistent Pro Bowler with a ceiling that goes even higher than that.



RELATED LINKS
Scout likens Williams to Reggie White
Brandt: Official USC pro day results
Williams stars with Titans on hand for USC pro day
Zierlein: Williams is draft's top defensive line prospect
Jeremiah: Williams is 'definition of game-changer'
-Lance Zierlein





LW profile - ( New Window )
RE: SMH  
Leg of Theismann : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 14651686 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.


we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.

you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins


That franchise tag for a DE is going to be expensive and Williams is nowhere near an elite talent at his position. We can keep saying “Relax we have so much cap room” but poorly utilized cap space is the exact reason why this team sucks right now so let’s try not to say that about every single move. All that said I’d prefer one year with a big tag on a guy who doesn’t deserve it rather than sign a guy we aren’t sure about to a huge contract long term, so in that sense I see the positive side.
Understand this: whoever traded for him  
Giantz_comeback : 7:58 pm : link
Would likely be franchise tagging him. So it wasnt a guarantee he'd hit the market. Secondly even if he hit the market there is no gaurantee we'd sign him over everybody else. Saying just let a guy hit the market and sign him isnt nearly the slam dunk many think it is.
RE: Just wondering...  
montanagiant : 8:03 pm : link
In comment 14651657 Nolan64 said:
Quote:
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children

LOL...Best post today
Best post?  
KWALL2 : 8:07 pm : link
Worst post is more like to.

So you can’t comment on something as uncomplicated as building a football team unless you’ve done it yourself?

That right there is a bunch of whiny BS.

Similar to the “you haven’t played the sport so keep quiet” BS
RE: Understand this: whoever traded for him  
Leg of Theismann : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 14651714 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
Would likely be franchise tagging him. So it wasnt a guarantee he'd hit the market. Secondly even if he hit the market there is no gaurantee we'd sign him over everybody else. Saying just let a guy hit the market and sign him isnt nearly the slam dunk many think it is.


You say that as though Williams is quite obviously and clearly worthy of a franchise tag. Is he? I’m seriously asking. I thought he was a decent player but Franchise tag for a DE is big bucks. Also- I wonder if another team would have traded for him if not the Giants, and it he’d stayed with the Jets would they have tagged him? If not then Giants would have had their chance. I guess there’s a lot of uncertainty and DG wanted the guy bad enough that he wanted to eliminate some of the uncertainty that they couldn’t get him another way. So I respect that. It’s funny you could view this as either he wanted the guy really bad and wanted to make sure he got him, or he isn’t 100% sold on Williams so he wants the opportunity to tag him as opposed to just sign him when he hit FA. Interesting. A lot of angles here and certainly nothing worth DG losing his job over as some posters have alluded to. Really all of this doesn’t matter and whether it was a good move or not will simply come down to whether DG hit on a real player here or whiffed again. Nothing else matters in the end.

Either way I wonder how much Williams already being in NY contributed to DG making the move (I.e. did Williams make it clear he’s interested in staying in the area?)
The Giants front office is making a little bit more than anyone postin  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:09 pm : link
on this site. It isn't like they are going to the poor house if they get fired Jesus christ.
It’s not “like” getting  
KWALL2 : 8:09 pm : link
A draft pick that already proved himself.
Williams  
Marty866b : 8:12 pm : link
Leonard is not a California kid. He is from Florida so folks thinking he wants to go back "home" to California, I wouldn't too concerned about that. Does he want to play for Miami, Jacksonville, or Tampa?
RE: RE: SMH  
BleedBlue : 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14651692 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651686 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.


we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.

you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins



You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.


nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
He’s an upgrade?  
KWALL2 : 8:17 pm : link
Ok. A lot of players would be. Doesn’t mean we trade draft picks for the right to pay him a big deal. That is a legitimate argument to make when the team making the move sucks ass. And it sure as hell doesnt mean the person making that case is a “pussy”.

You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.

And the  
KWALL2 : 8:19 pm : link
Go root for the Jets routine isnt a good look either.

Clean up your act sparky
RE: RE: RE: SMH  
jcn56 : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 14651752 BleedBlue said:
Quote:

nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.


I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.

There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.

But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.
RE: He’s an upgrade?  
BleedBlue : 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14651762 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Ok. A lot of players would be. Doesn’t mean we trade draft picks for the right to pay him a big deal. That is a legitimate argument to make when the team making the move sucks ass. And it sure as hell doesnt mean the person making that case is a “pussy”.

You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.


he isnt going to get a monster deal. and you guys whining are pussies. basically little kids saying they didnt make a deal i like. we cannot control what they do. its fair to critique it, but the risk and reward on this makes it a good move. suppose williams comes in and plays very well...then what? everyone here going to give DG props? no way...they will just find something else to whine about aka pussies.

the giants arent good, but this move improved their front 7.
RE: RE: RE: RE: SMH  
BleedBlue : 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14651770 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651752 BleedBlue said:


Quote:



nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.



I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.

There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.

But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.


not drunk. YOU said he is trash....he isnt lol. jets want to go in a different direction...thats fine. the move no matter how you slice it just helped our front
I think the guy  
KWALL2 : 8:24 pm : link
Who can’t make a clear point without calling people a pussy is probably the real pussy here.
I said he was the Jets garbage - and that's exactly what he was  
jcn56 : 8:26 pm : link
He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.

And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.

If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
RE: I said he was the Jets garbage - and that's exactly what he was  
BleedBlue : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 14651781 jcn56 said:
Quote:
He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.

And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.

If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.


okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"

its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term
i feel like everyone is forgetting  
outeiroj : 8:33 pm : link
that a transition tag is a thing too... seems like a usable tool for anyone who believe hes not worth franchising but valuable enough to keep
Thinking more about it & reading some posters thoughts-  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:35 pm : link
Joey, Eric, etc.-I'm not as down on this trade as I initially was. But we gotta resign him.
have to think there was some informal  
bc4life : 8:49 pm : link
communication re: long term deal.
Williams and 3rd  
stretch234 : 8:53 pm : link
Went back to look at drafts from 2011-2015 to look at 3rd round picks. Many here seem to value these much higher than they are in reality

165 players drafted in 3rd round

26 players received 2nd contracts from team. 15.8%

38 received 2nd contracts from new team. 23.1%

33 players were cut by team before contract was up. 20.1%

68 out of league w/in 4 years or never received a 2nd contract. 41.1%

There are occasions where guys are not re-signed due to cost, but for every one of those there are 4 or 5 who are not

About 80% of the time teams are not viewing their 3 rd picks as core players.

With that and having the R QB contract, I would take L. Williams from age 25-29 all the time

For those concerned about cap. I see zero chance that Jenkins, Ogletree, Ellison & Martin are here in 2020. That is 8M in dead cap money That also saves 28M in cap. I also think there is a very good chance Solder is gone, which also could save 6.5M
i like it  
uther99 : 9:00 pm : link
will immediately be our best DL
The Giants sure as hell are creating a new spin on how to  
Jimmy Googs : 9:02 pm : link
Restructure a football team.

All part of the master plan I guess.

And some of you thought DG was making this up as he went along...



RE: RE: I said he was the Jets garbage - and that's exactly what he was  
jcn56 : 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14651787 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14651781 jcn56 said:


Quote:


He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.

And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.

If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.



okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"

its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term


LOL, "we"- your drunk ass isn't going to be anywhere near a transaction that doesn't involve lottery tickets and a Colt 45 any time soon, dipshit.
RE: i like it  
Jimmy Googs : 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14651846 uther99 said:
Quote:
will immediately be our best DL


Since when...about 10 years ago?
RE: Best post?  
montanagiant : 9:06 pm : link
In comment 14651734 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Worst post is more like to.

So you can’t comment on something as uncomplicated as building a football team unless you’ve done it yourself?

That right there is a bunch of whiny BS.

Similar to the “you haven’t played the sport so keep quiet” BS

Well, using your same argument we aren't allowed to comment on another persons comment especially if they claim that rebuilding an NFL team is "uncomplicated"?

Tell me once again how uncomplicated and easy it is to rebuild a team, especially with the holes this one was left last year?
RE: Joe & evan laughing their ass off on this one  
BlueHurricane : 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14650436 micky said:
Quote:
Thinking giants are dopes lol


Came in all pissed about the trade and just started readin all 12 pages of this. Got to here on page 2 and now feel better about the deal. You know somehow Bro and Evan are going to eat these words.
Stretch  
KWALL2 : 9:08 pm : link
It’s a very high 3rd. And probably a high 4th.

Plus, you have to consider the value of having the money to use on a FA.

Maybe it wokrks, buy a team with 35@40 holes to fill may want to make moves for more draft picks. Not less.
I would say it isn’t too complicated to  
KWALL2 : 9:10 pm : link
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.
Who says  
Bradshaw's Decal : 9:15 pm : link
...that the better free agents want to come here ??? Why would they... Unless we overpay... Again! You now have a guy who seems like he wants to be in NY, and you can pay him according to his production. I think it's a win... If you don't like him, cut bait... it costs you a third Goethe look, but that's better than locking in long term on a big mistake ...fair deal, with the chance to be a great deal IMO...
35-40 holes to fill  
bc4life : 9:16 pm : link
that's wild exaggeration.

At a minimum, One OT (assuming someone already on team can step up), 2-3 LBs - both with pass rushing ability. And another quality wr. and a really good blocking TE, who can catch if you throw to him.

Those changes alone would make a huge difference.

I think Williams is going to make a big difference, but the real issue is the second level of the defense - the most important one in a 3-4 - the linebacking corps
We will have  
Bradshaw's Decal : 9:18 pm : link
Plenty of young players... Already do, we need some young, ready to roll players in the mix now... You've got the QB, so let's go!!!
RE: I would say it isn’t too complicated to  
montanagiant : 9:18 pm : link
In comment 14651873 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.

I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
Haha... 30 to 40 holes  
Bradshaw's Decal : 9:20 pm : link
😂 lol
RE: RE: I would say it isn’t too complicated to  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:23 pm : link
In comment 14651895 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14651873 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.


I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.


It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.

Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.
Lets say this draft we go LT round #1 and OC round #2  
SGMen : 9:35 pm : link
And lets say both of those picks are starters (at least #2 starts at some point over Pulley as I'm not sure Hilapio stays as a UFA and Pulley is signed...) then we need to build defense later in the draft and via UFA.

Simply put, we lack a LT and Pass Rusher the most. L. Williams is a big body who can push the pocket and make things easier perhaps for Carter and Ximines?
RE: RE: RE: I would say it isn’t too complicated to  
montanagiant : 9:36 pm : link
In comment 14651904 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14651895 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14651873 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.


I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.



It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.

Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.

No, I'm pointing out how absurd it is to say that rebuilding a team is uncomplicated.

Prior to 2 years ago, you could also add KC and Dallas to that list
And  
montanagiant : 9:37 pm : link
San Fran
35-40 holes to fill  
Giants in 07 : 9:41 pm : link
Lmao
RE: Just wondering...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14651657 Nolan64 said:
Quote:
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children

Nice to see you here, Mr. Gettleman.
The best outcome is that we sign him to a reasonable long term deal.  
Ira : 9:50 pm : link
The worst is that he walks. We're going to be spending a lot on free agency, so I don't think we can expect a 3rd round pick if he walks. Hopefully, the front office worked out something with his agent before the trade.
RE: i like it  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14651846 uther99 said:
Quote:
will immediately be our best DL



For eight games. Unless we franchise or transition him, which will be even stupider. But hey, everything else they’ve done this year makes total sense, so they get the benefit of the doubt I guess.
