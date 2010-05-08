Leonard WIlliams Traded to NYG

His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal
It's a lose-lose. he doesnt play well, they gave up a high 3rd round pick for nothing. He plays well, they are going to have to give him a huge contract to keep him past this year. This trade makes no sense at all .
Instead of selling off jenkins or other pieces they are buying williams in a FA year at 2-6
More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source.
Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.
I'm pretty sure that they thought this out and wouldn't have traded for him if they didn't think they would be able to retain him. It is said he wants to stay close to home. He is worth a 3rd and the Giants will still have a 3rd from Collins. Talent is needed on this team and at least they know what they are getting.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
They eliminate a draft need if they re-sign, and I'd assume LW's agent is in the mix here, especially if Glazer was in the loop.
It's not a terrible thing to acquire talent when you have very little. However in this instance, to give up a 3 in another lost season for a player who will be a free agent at the end of the season seems pointless.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
I mean, we already have players like Williams in Tomlinson and Hill. What does he give us? Plus we just flushed a 3rd and 4th round pick (because you don't make this trade unless you immediately intend to extend him).
For all those saying DG is awesome and Reese was trash ... based on what exactly?
They're going to do what they can to achieve that goal, even if it means doing stupid shit like this. And of course they'll still go 5-11 and get fired. Then Rhule or whomever will be saddled with the shitty contract we're about to give Williams.
The Giants just got a former 1st round pick, who has been used out of position for a team that never develops talent(the Jets). The Jet's drafted William when they already had Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. He was forced to play out of position in his first 3 years. Is he a better player than BJ Hill and Macintosh?
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.
Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.
If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.
Could we realistically expect a player as good as Williams to be available in 3rd/4th round of a typical draft? Money aside, I'm asking about his talent/productivity (I dont know the answer, I dont watch Willaims play)
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.
We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.
I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.
I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.
is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?
so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?
but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks
There could be some comp pick consideration here, but (IMO) it's more likely that signing LW as a FA would negate any picks they'd earn by letting guys walk (though outside of Golden not sure anyone else would be signed...).
Could we realistically expect a player as good as Williams to be available in 3rd/4th round of a typical draft? Money aside, I'm asking about his talent/productivity (I dont know the answer, I dont watch Willaims play)
You're also passing on the chance of getting a player in the first 4 years of his career rather than one in his sixth to ninth.
and he just traded roughly the 70th pick in next years draft for an underachieving rental who if the giants really really wanted they could have signed in FA after the season is over. I dont know how anybody defends this move .
The upcoming FA with gettleman in control is very scary. He is going to set the team back 5 years with all the shitty contracts he gives out
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.
Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.
If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.
He does have 5 QBHits which is more than Tomlinson + Hill combined. And this has been by far his worst year, and an aberration, in that department.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?
but it continues the trend of our making moves that don't improve our biggest weaknesses - pass rush and o-line.
It's almost like DG is so much the opposite of Reese he swings all the way around the full spectrum and comes right back to being the exact same person as Reese just with different positions he likes to work with.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.
The Giants just got a former 1st round pick, who has been used out of position for a team that never develops talent(the Jets). The Jet's drafted William when they already had Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. He was forced to play out of position in his first 3 years. Is he a better player than BJ Hill and Macintosh?
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.
I'm more in line with this. Williams is an absolute tremendous talent. Tremendous. Add him to Lawrence and our DL just got alot better. Tomlinson is not a strong pass rush guy and Hill has seemingly regressed a bit. This was a potential critical trade at a big position of need for Bettcher's D
Put him at his natural position with a clean slate, and we're going to find the impact edge rusher sooner than later. I'm ok using the #3+ on LW, he's likely significantly better than the prospect they would draft next April.
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.
so we should just trade them all?
The point is, I believe there is a little overvaluing of a third round pick around here. I believe pj puts up a stat every year on hit rates from every round and the drop off is tremendous once you get to round 3.
Bottom line is Williams is only 25 years old. Who knows, in a new system playing for a new contract, maybe the light goes on for him. He was a pro bowler in 2016 and many thought he was a draft day steal at 6 in 2015.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
Mine too. Williams is a piece if you are committed to a 3-4. Get me some athletic LBs that will punish an O if the line does the job ro the move is a waste. WE needs LBs for a 3-4 we know this better than most fans.
RE: Why the hell are they trading a 3rd round pick which will be at the
a fan, but I don't hate the deal. He's underachieved the last few years. We could have also just signed him as a FA at the end of the season. That third we just traded is also close to a second because we suck so much. But we will get a comp third for Collins, so that lessens the sting. He also may have untapped potential. A lot depends on whether we can and are willing to resign him at the end of the year.
RE: Well, he's the 3-4 DE they've been looking for
I dont understand the need to make some sort of grand declarations either way after this trade. We gave up relatively low value draft picks (how often does 3rd or 5th round picks actually pan out) for a guy with top level talent (25 yr old 6th overall pick) that DG and the Giants clearly targeted as a guy that fits out team. Low risk - high reward move IMO.
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
Leonard Williams is not an elite lineman. He is closer to a JAG. You are going to pay him like an elite lineman as you are forced overpay most FAs.
The cost in this deal is Williams at a premium salary in 2020 plus a 30% chance at scoring an incremental starting caliber player in the draft.
Why bother when Williams is a free agent anyway who by all accounts already wants to stay in New York?
Kimberly Jones
@KimJonesSports
·
18m
I've often found opposing offensive coaches to be more complimentary of #NYJ Leonard Williams' play than perhaps fans would think. In the "can't let him beat us" kind of way. Very, very interesting to now see Leo as #NYG. Many direct comparisons will begin on field in 2 Sundays.
Brian Costello
@BrianCoz
For Giants fans, I think Leonard is a complementary player who can excel if he gets some good pieces around him. Jets never teamed him with a good edge rusher to take some attention away from him. If Giants can do that, you’ll see more production from him.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
He's not a pass rusher, he's a run stopper/pocket mover. Don't get fixated on sacks for interior DL, very few interior DL are freaks like Aaron Donald, John Randle, Donkey Kong Suh. Ah never mind, the horde has taken over and is burning the village, I can't put out this fire, so flame on.
RE: RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?
Why give up assets for a pending FA, though? Do they think this is going to give them an inside-track on a long-term deal for under-market value?
It can't be about trying to win this year, otherwise, why are they looking to deal Jenkins? (I won't include Ogletree since he's probably a net negative...), but the point remains.
I'm not sure what the Giants are really trying to do here. Is this supposed to be a long-term move to get a jump on next year?
My guess is they knew they needed another core piece of talent that they can build around. Takes him off the market, and I'm definitely fine with building up the trenches with young and impactful DL (and/or OL for that matter).
I'm not savvy enough to know the implications moeny/cap wise, but I definitely don't hate this move. I watch the Jets with my cousin and uncle, and when he is on his game he is absolutely a disruptive force.
who were both considered "good picks" at a same level of draft value. Yes, Williams will be expensive to resign - but he has much higher potential than those 2. He's 25 and actually made a pro bowl appearance. If we have a bunch of cap room I'd much spend it on guys like this than Ogletree/Solder.
I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.
$4M/yr? Haha, that's only a COL increase above Jonathan Stewart territory.
This is an awful move if they don't at least have the parameters of a deal in place.
I'm on the fence because he's a perfect scheme fit, already a high level player and has some untapped potential. I am little concerned that we're a way too overweight on DL who's primary skillset doesn't involve rushing the passer. Also, how long exactly are we running this scheme as well? I really like Tomlinson as a player, he's having his best year, but they should probably be shopping him to rebalance the scales a little.
Traded a 3rd this year and a 5th for 2021. He’s a young pro bowl proven player with only 3 years in the league. Id rather him than hoping and praying a 3rd rd pick may or may not pan out. Plus he wants to be in NY, so Re-signing him is a very high possibility. On top of that since he’s having a “down year” we will get him back relatively cheap
Traded a 3rd this year and a 5th for 2021. He’s a young pro bowl proven player with only 3 years in the league. Id rather him than hoping and praying a 3rd rd pick may or may not pan out. Plus he wants to be in NY, so Re-signing him is a very high possibility. On top of that since he’s having a “down year” we will get him back relatively cheap
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.
That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Armstead is having a better year. Of course having Bosa and Ford around helps
Yup, even with Golden getting some pressure off the edge (and Carter occasionally doing the same), our DL has been awful at getting pressure:
Lawrence (the best of them): 2 sacks/3 hits
Tomlinson: 1.5 sacks/4 hits
Pierre: 2 sacks/2 hits
McIntosh: 1 sack/1 hit
Hill: zeros (very disappointing after last season)
The "bust" Williams still has 5 hits on the year, despite no quality edge rushers on the Jets, and has averaged over 20 QB Hits + ~4 sacks/season which are solid numbers for a 34DE/43DT not named Watt/Donald/Cox.
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.
That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.
Hopefully the Giants did a little tampering here and got an idea of what it would take to sign him. Jets wouldn't even care since they're happy with the 3 and 4.
a fan, but I don't hate the deal. He's underachieved the last few years. We could have also just signed him as a FA at the end of the season. That third we just traded is also close to a second because we suck so much. But we will get a comp third for Collins, so that lessens the sting. He also may have untapped potential. A lot depends on whether we can and are willing to resign him at the end of the year.
Are you confident that this coaching staff will be able to unlock his potential? I'm not at all.
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
This is a very shrewd move, it seems like he wants to stay in NY
I'm pretty sure that they thought this out and wouldn't have traded for him if they didn't think they would be able to retain him. It is said he wants to stay close to home. He is worth a 3rd and the Giants will still have a 3rd from Collins. Talent is needed on this team and at least they know what they are getting.
Why is any Giants fan giving this horseshit FO the benefit of the doubt that they thought anything out?
RE: RE: RE: Why do I keep reading that he is some great player?
He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.
I'm kind of baffled.
This.
No, not this. The only thing Tim is right about is that he's a free agent after this season.
Lol type in Leonard Williams bust and read all the articles. The Jets aren't trading the #6 pick in the draft because he's balling. He got traded because he's had a few shitty seasons in a row. They know they won't re-sign him so they unloaded him. I'll reserve judgment but this team needs pass rushers. JW isn't that.
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.
we can be more active this time of the year because the first couple of days of free agency are very expensive and you can make better deals this time of the year. Its nice seeing the Jets pay Williams salary. WAs Williams 19 or 20 when he came in the league. I see this is his 5th year and he is only 24?
RE: We’re going to be getting an extra 3rd for Landon Collins
@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:
1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
Aren't many on BBI still bitter that they let LinJo get away? His career highs in sacks, TFLs, and QB Hits are all below those of LW.
And I would guess that LW's contract extension will be closer to Joseph's (with some "inflation") than it is to the top "DEs" that have recently signed (Frank Clark, Lawrence, etc). My guess is $12-14M per.
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.
I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
He's not a pass rusher, he's a run stopper/pocket mover. Don't get fixated on sacks for interior DL, very few interior DL are freaks like Aaron Donald, John Randle, Donkey Kong Suh. Ah never mind, the horde has taken over and is burning the village, I can't put out this fire, so flame on.
Averaged barely over 3 tackles. He hasn’t been good for the Jets since his second year
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.
We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.
I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.
I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.
i don't think tomlinson is long for this team. average at best, and a reese pick.
RE: if he wants to stay in NY so bad and everyone knows it
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.
I get it but we've got needs everywhere and that would have us way too heavily invested on down lineman with pass rush as a secondary skillset. That would be 4 high draft picks and a large contract invested on an interior line rotation.
RE: Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams
run stuffer with a good number of QB hits. Made the pro bowl in 2016. But the Jets, a team as bad as us, dumped him. This is a high reward trade with a pretty low risk if we can unleash more of his potential and resign him. The risk is even less if we can recoup picks by trading Jenkins, Ogletree, and/or Solder.
Agree with them. This guy is in fact the 3-4 guy we’re looking for and need. No guarantees, but only 25 with upside. With our cap next year, we can always tag him, but my sense isthey’ve worked something out or will in short order.
I love this move. Can it be at worst a loss of a 3 next year. Sure. BFD. Weill survive.
RE: I'm fine with this move - he's much better than Hill/Tomlinson
I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.
Leonard Williams' continued improvement as a pass-rusher could take the Jets defense to a whole new level in 2019 - ( New Window )
PFF liked LW through 2018. But this year his grade has taken a big drop, from 78 to 62.
Could be circumstance and the people around him. But buying on the drop in the NFL doesn't have a great history.
LW carries a better chance of being a very good player over a draft pick that carries roughly a 25% of being an NFL starter.
Only on BBI can you be told that 3rd rounders are not someone you can count on to be much of anything and the draft is a crap shoot and then be told how can you give up a 3rd round pick on a proven Veteran, who brings something different to the table than what we have now... LOL
This is a good deal for us as long as we resign him.
RE: RE: Only 11 players has hit QBs more then Williams
but without the actual talent to play 3-4 effectively?
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?
These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.
Hmm I should clarify this lol. I have a feeling we see Hill and Williams as the ends with Lawrence as the "he" taking NT. That gives us a pretty strong front with Tomlinson as the rotational guys that you can also use for some 4-3 looks.
is very likely much better than any players we could get with those picks, but of course will be much more expensive as well. Let's see what he does the rest of the season. The worst outcome would be to overpay simply to justify what we gave up to get him. The draft picks we traded are now a "sunk cost," and can't factor into whether to resign him, or how much to spend to do so.
I love how BBI has decided whether it was a good move or not before anything has happened, like he gets on the field, etc. Why would they not be able to resign him? I'd imagine they already discussed this. If that proves to be untrue, ok. But I think they see a half-season prove it and expect to be able to resign him if he's a good fit.
This is like the Skipper freakout and then we sign him back to the PS the next day. It's too soon to pass definitive judgments. The main question is might he be a piece to the puzzle. If he might, great we'll find out. If not, what have we lost, we suck anyway. It's not like our 3rd rounders are lighting up the league.
but without the actual talent to play 3-4 effectively?
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?
These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.
The issue with going back to a 4-3 is the lack of DE's. As we know it is very difficult to find 4-3 DE's that can rush the passer and provide solid run defense.
Lorenzo Carter is a much better fit in the 3-4 as are Ximines, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Leonard Williams, and Markus Golden.
Ryan Connelly is scheme diverse so he could easily play MLB in that scheme. Alec Ogletree is a better fit in a 4-3 playing the weakside.
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
actually picking the players when he's on the clock has been a disaster. he should not be given ANY benefit of the doubt on this
Tate and Marcus Golden have been very good signings. The other guys he signed (aside from Soldier) were just full in guys. You need to have players to play. No one knew Soldier wasn’t going to be a good signing. Even patriots tried to resign him. We just offered more guaranteed.
RE: further proof this team has NO IDEA what they are doing
hat tip to GoDeep13. If the Odell thing happens, BBI really owes you supreme asshat status ;)
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
Also, as you know, letting him hit FA and then try to outbid other teams, is indeed a crapshoot, imv
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.
He's a good, maybe even very good player. Stats don't tell the whole picture, especially for DL that aren't elite pass rushers, but compare his #s to Linval Joseph who many here still complain about. He's a better pass rusher than Joseph and very good against the run.
His biggest problem is that he was drafted #6 overall and when you're drafted that high, most fans expect you to be a great pass rusher. Hell, look at the flack the Giants took (mostly from fans) this offseason when they drafted Lawrence #17 instead of a pass rusher.
top of the draft for a FA at the end of the season ? Why are the giants buyers when they are 2-6 ?
Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing
Perhaps the giants want to add a young building block player but before they sign him long term they want to test the goods first? We’re talking about mid round picks that affords the giants the chance to bring the kid in and see what he’s got.
If this kid is great we just stole him. If he struggles or gets hurt here we cut our losses and move on.
Odds are we just traded for a starting DE with youth on his side. Lighten up people.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
Refer above to where I posted the records the last five years, and you'll understand why the Pats get the benefit of the doubt and the Giants don't.
They're more likely to take Williams (or any other player for that matter) and get the best out of him. They have good coaches and a good system in place. The Giants don't have anything resembling that.
Tackles have trended downward each of the last two years.
Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.
Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young
Yeah because a 3rd is what will let us trade up to get Chase Young.
You think a 3rd round pick is enough to move high enough to get Chase Young? When the Bears traded up for Trubisky they gave up two 3rd round picks and a 4th round pick to move up from 3 to 2. The Giants are not finishing with a worse record than the Dolphins, Skins, Bengals, Falcons, or Broncos. They will likely finish with a better record than the Jets as well. To get Chase Young they will need the 2nd or 3rd overall pick. To move up from the 6-8 range they would need to include their 2021 1st round pick along with a day two pick this year and possibly more.
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.
I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
I would like a Vita Vea or Danny Shelton type between Lawrence and Williams. We need a NT that cannot be moved to pair with these guys. Tomlinson would make a good back up NT, Hill would be nice rotational guy to keep Williams and Lawrence fresh.
obviously we have to resign him. if we dont then its a bad trade, if we sign him its a great trade. the kid can play and he's better than our current DEs which we will have to pay as well.
Godeep was correct which tells me we will be announcing the OBJ trade anytime now...lol.
We need players like this to build around. I dont care if you have to overpay for young talent, its the old guys you worry about. On the open market he would get top $$. We are starting the 2020 offseason right now.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
One player is not going to determine those coaches’ fate
Other than to say the strategy is to get younger and take a flier on a guy who is talented but hasn't really lived up to his draft billing. Thereafter, banking on the strategy that you can sign him long term/team friendly deal.
Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.
My biggest issue is that's a valuable pick they traded (especially for a bad team) and Williams doesn't exactly fill the biggest position of need on the team. I think the speed areas on defense (LB, Edge, safety) need more help, as well as the offensive line. Plus, he's not exactly playing like a star for a guy who might be expensive this offseason.
Hopefully, I'm wrong and he plays great and he's cheaper than I think he might be.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
Other than to say the strategy is to get younger and take a flier on a guy who is talented but hasn't really lived up to his draft billing. Thereafter, banking on the strategy that you can sign him long term/team friendly deal.
Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.
I think this is correct (in their thinking). And I'd guess that Bettcher probably begged DG to do this deal because he would ---insert phrase here---.
or as a DE in a 3-4 when drafted. I don't see why he restricts the defensive alignment. If anything, he seems like a flexible player.
I like this move. It's opportunistic. There were several draft analysts who thought he was the best prospect in the 2015 draft. There's a real possibility that Williams would cost in the $12-15mm annual range if he were on the open market. This will give the Giants several months to see if he integrates into the team and then sign him.
The Giants just aren't going to get the benefit of the doubt on these moves until they prove that they have a plan in place and are building towards something.
No one should be surprised to see most moves made be met with such skepticism. There's a long list of poor ones that have led us here to begin with. Until trades and signings start impacting wins and losses, expect the Giants to be criticized for most of what they do.
From folks at USC, Leonard is a good guy and good teammate who was unblockable in college. I am not a fan of giving up draft choices when you stink and need to rebuild but a #3 for a player 25 years old that should still have some upside is worth the risk.
I was at the game yesterday and it was incredible how open the Detroit receivers were. Out linebackers can't cover anything underneath and the pass rush is non existent. Haley is a really good tackler but can't cover anyone. I am surprised we haven't even tired Love or Ballentine(when healthy) at the nickle. Lion fans at the game ( really nice fans in Detroit)really respected the play of our quarterback. He stood tall and calm in the pocket and made some really difficult throws. Different then the Lions receivers, it was incredible how little separation our receivers get.
are an undefeated contender, had a weakness and added a player to fill that weakness for probably the last pick in the 2nd round.
The Giants are 2 - 6 and on the verge of another top 10 pick and just acquired a player whose contract ends after this season for a premium draft pick.
they should be in sell mode, not buy mode.
Probably a good chance the Giants just could have signed him after the season as a FA.
If you don't see the difference between these transactions and why one is viewed favorably and the other viewed questionably you simply don't get it. and that's fine.
I can see plenty of reasons to not like this trade.
But if any other team makes the Sanu deal, they'd be destroyed. I'm shocked Sanu fetched more than a late 4th. But it's BB so you'd be crazy to 2nd guess him. That said, his WR track record is pretty awful outside of Moss and Edelman: OchoCinco, AB, Gordon, Amendola, Dorsett, etc.
I actually didn't like the Sanu trade for NE - I thought the Sanders trade SF made was better and like Sanders better as a player when he's healthy.
The Josh Gordon thing was strange, too. They IR'd him over a 2 week injury. They have to release him now because he'll be cleared to play so soon after they designated him for IR-return. I'm guessing they aren't viewing him as reliable or a guy they want to move forward with. They seem fine with losing him. He'll get a chance somewhere else, I'm sure.
because a) there is a good chance Williams would be a FA after the season (if he wanted to be) and b) he's not going to help this year, so usually you don't see a "buy" from a non-contender and c) the Giants and Jets rarely trade.
because a) there is a good chance Williams would be a FA after the season (if he wanted to be) and b) he's not going to help this year, so usually you don't see a "buy" from a non-contender and c) the Giants and Jets rarely trade.
Why can't he help this year? I mean sure he's not going to help us win a division title or anything, but he surely can help map out the future of this defense in the next 8 games.
I understand you're other points though, Pj. It's pretty crazy that this is the first trade between the two
have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.
Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.
This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young
playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
a shit ton since eli will be gone
I appreciate your optimism. Not your accuracy, but your optimism.
The Giants do not have a "shit ton" of cap space next year. They're basically at the top of the middle tier. They can afford some guys, will probably get outbid for others, and hopefully will stick to the second tier FAs, which is where their cap space puts them right now.
The only benefit to trading for Williams is that he won't disrupt the comp pick calculus the way he would if he had been signed as a FA. But since they gave up multiple picks for him, that's basically a wash. If they sign him to an extension, the best thing they can point to is that they got a jump on free agency 5 months early. That's it.
This is where we are as a franchise - convincing ourselves that our GM is strategically getting a jump on free agency, not that he's desperately looking for a way to earn some job security while he comically mismanages the rebuilding process.
Bettcher now has some toys to play with on his Dline. If I was in Bettcher's shoes I'd be really dreaming up my best ways to combine Leonard and Lawrence, the Launching Leviathans, to bring havoc on QBs and bail out a poor LB and secondary crew.
Bettcher's job is on the line to make his toys play nice.
have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.
Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.
This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young
No shit it takes more then a 3rd and a 5th but having those picks makes it much easier for us to move up. We are picking 6th right now, we may pick higher or lower. Who knows
comp pick don't work in absolutes. Its not like baseball where its a case by case basis for each player. Its a formula that sums your entire offseason.
We would get a comp pick for him if the giants didn't resign Williams or any worthwhile FA. If the Williams left but the Giants signed another similar contract player in his absence then they would get no comp pick because its a accumulated offseason formula.
So basically if the giants don't resign him they gave the Jets a 3rd and 4th for nothing. I don't like the deal either way but it would be laughably bad if we don't sign him because we wouldn't be guaranteed a comp pick for the reasons I explained above.
It may have been covered some where in this thread
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?
potentially but as others have mentioned, comp picks are a fluid, net calculation based on net FA losses. There is no guarantee the Giants get a comp pick since they could realistically sign more free agents this off-season than the lose (plus other factors) and I seriously doubt the Giants traded a potential top 70 pick for 8 weeks of a DL to try him out and then get a possible pick after pick 96.
Also, if you believe reports Williams is a bust, the odds of him signing a big $$ long-term contract elsewhere are low, meaning the comp pick, should they qualify for one, wouldn't be a terribly good one.
RE: RE: It may have been covered some where in this thread
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?
Yes - comp picks are added to the end of the round. So you could potentially recoup a late 3rd or late 4th, for what will end up being an early 3rd round pick that was traded away.
So it's definitely in character for the Giants.
potentially but I would lean on the sides of unlikely to get a comp pick back for Williams. Eli is coming off the books and the giants should have 80+ million to spend next offeseason. You don't think they will sign a 10+ M player to cancel out Williams leaving?
Very unlikely they wouldn't sign an additional player to cancel out Williams with all that space. They got a comp pick for Collins because the Giants were so capped out they couldn't sign a big time FA so they got a comp pick.
So unless we will be happy not signing any decent free agents then we wont be receiving a comp pick for williams because its not a case by case comp system it an entire offseason comp system.
The only free agent that the Giants have that MAY command big money will be Markus Golden. The Giants will have some cap room and a FO on the hot seat, so they are likely to be players in free agency.
Comp formula is a somewhat complicated but easy to ballpark In/Out equation. I highly doubt the Giants will be sitting on their hands this offseason to keep the ledger clean enough to benefit from Leonard Williams walking for a comp pick. It's a bad take.
Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.
On a lot of teams that would be a big deal. On the Giants, who don't have anyone worth a damn on the DL, that's not a huge accomplishment.
He was also drafted in 2015. Two years before Tomlinson, three before Hill, four before Lawrence. He should have more QB pressures than any of them. He's been in the league way longer and hasn't missed a game.
For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
exclusive negotiation rights, no bidding war. he's not a free agent yet
What do you mean, no bidding war? If Williams doesn't like our offer, he will wait until the end of the year when his contract runs out when he's able to negotiate with everyone else. This deal gives us nothing except he can see if he likes it here or not. Big whoop.
RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
How do they 'work out a deal' with a player with another team? Or are you accusing Gettleman of tampering?
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
RE: This signing is just as much about run stopping as it is pass
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.
you can question the cost for Sanu, but not the rationale (contender with a need, getting a player to fill that need and paying for it).
Exactly right. Pats are a SB favorite, so it's OK to overpay a bit for a player who might put you over the hump. What the Giants just did doesn't fit that.
And I'm confused by those who say that Williams wanting to stay in NY makes the trade worthwhile. If he wanted to stay in NY, sign him as a FA! I'm fine with taking a flyer on a high pick who has underperformed, but a 3rd and a 5th is a steep price to pay.
While I like this trade and believe its a good risk move
It may be a sign that the coaching staff is safe if they turn it around unfortunately . They probably have an idea of the money he is looking for, but this is about bringing him into locker room and selling him on culture and playing with DJ and Saquon. Kind of like taking a client out.
If he hits FA, he could go home to California and listens to pitches out there, maybe someone blows him away with an offer. People here act like if the Giants want someone they just have to snap their fingers to make it happen. Its a moderate risk, high reward move. This guy can be part or core.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
Let's go through that. Imagine Gettleman and Williams come to an agreement. Then Bettcher sprinkles his magic pixie dust, and Williams gets 10 sacks in 8 games. If Williams keeps his end up, how dumb is that? Or, more likely, what if he gets hurt? Gettleman still keeps up his end, even if Williams will be out signifcant time? Or is Williams dumb enough to agree to a number, barring injury?
A 5th in 2021 has essentially no market value today
So then what occurred is that we gave a 3rd round next year for a very good player today; one who could contribute right away by:
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
It probably happens more than we think. The Jets, wanting to complete the trade likely gave permission to discuss it with William's agent. It's not uncommon for a player to re-sign and not hit free agency at all. If the Giants find Williams's number acceptable, it's not an unusual thing.
RE: A 5th in 2021 has essentially no market value today
So then what occurred is that we gave a 3rd round next year for a very good player today; one who could contribute right away by:
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.
Playing for this year is a fool's errand. We've got next to no chance to make the playoffs, mostly because the rest of the defense is a mess. If Williams was an EDGE or a CB, maybe I'd see the point.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
RE: RE: RE: RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.
I get why the Giants should be motivated to take LW out of the market, I just think it would be agent malpractice to a degree...
All I know is Williams was thought to be the best player in the draft
He is only 25 years old and is a good 2 way DL. We need to infuse talent on this roster and he is a proven solid NFL player, something you may not get with a 3rd or 5th round. Hopefully he plays well the rest of this season and is re-signed to a fair deal.
Lets go get Ngankuwae from Jax and this line will be really good.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
It's a risky strategy when you have to pay to get him in the building.
Why would Leonard Williams want to sign a long term deal...
I get what you are saying which is why I assume (and desperately hope) that they've backchannelled this a little and have a general framework for a deal and interest in place here. If it's a case of seeing a run stuffer then dealing in the HOPES that he signs a market value deal here when the time comes? It's an awful deal. They hopefully have a plan here beyond see player get player, I'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt here but we'll see.
Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Because he could rip up his knee next game and never see a big pay day. The shadow of Clinton Portis.
I'm not one to say how much money is enough for someone or not, but a) by that logic he'll agree to the extension this year and b) without an extension he'll have earned $32M in cash (more than most of you will earn in your life time).
so, not he's not quite broke and poor like the college kid who tears an ACL before the draft or the late round pick who never makes it to a second contract.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
RE: Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
Probably not as high as our 3 will be this year, no? And the 5th isn't nothing. Again, what did we trade that 5th for? The first chance to negotiate? Not worth it.
there is no way we sit out FA this year. This move already is a sign of desperation to win to save jobs. This team has too many holes and if we've seen anything in the first two years of DG is that we are overly convinced we can win every year and don't really care what trying to go for broke on that means for our long term success.
Terps was prophetic even sooner than he thought he would be i'm sure.
If you think he will give you a discount to stay in NY great, do it this off-season after your full slate of picks have been made and you don't desperately grasp at winning another useless game or two to make yourselves look better than awful.
2-6 teams shouldn't be trading 3rd round draft picks (PLUS!!??) they just shouldn't. Full stop.
RE: RE: Before I scan all these posts, I am probably okay with the trade
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.
Is there a more overcooked meme on BBI than talking about
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
But if they targeted him and wanted him in free agency and he got traded and signed an extension with that team then they do not even get a shot at signing him. He was getting traded if not to us then someone else thats 100%. If you see a player you like and he is available you go and get him. I do not think the cost is anything crazy. 3rd round picks are not exactly sure things. As well as it being a rental, he is still available for the franchise tag with an abundance of cap space we have or comp formula if he really is going to command some insane contract. And he has also stated he loves living and playing in NY.
RE: Is there a more overcooked meme on BBI than talking about
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
If he walks we get a comp pick for him in 2021 as a 3rd rounder. Very limited exposure move with possible upside. Worst case scenario he does get signed then he underperforms.
Mike Francesca hates it.....so I love it. I love the Sports Pope but
need to build a dominant defense. They need mulitiple impact players.
I'm not sure what people who don't like this player are watching. I was drooling over him in the draft and everytime I watch a Jets game he looks as advertised. He's an interior guy - he's not going to pile up sacks. But this guy is a menace in the run game and very smart and disruptive up front.
Without question one of the upper echelon DL in this league. I guarantee opposing offenses know who he is.
Francesca is an idiot, someone was trading for Leonard Williams
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.
If you're theory is about injury then he will sign an extension right now right? or at worst soon because if he doesn't before the end of the season how did he insure against his injury risk?
There's some misinformation floating around related to a potential comp pick. Comp picks are not a 1 for 1 trade (i.e. Williams walks, we get a pick).
This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:
Quote:
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The picks are awarded to teams that lose more, or better, compensatory free agents than they have acquired in the previous year.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.
This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit". Link - ( New Window )
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?
Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument
what did you think made Elvis Patterson and Herb Welch play so well?
how did we beat the Pats in 2007 and 2011?
PASS RUSH
Again, the issue is not whether this player will help. The issue is giving up two picks with the holes we have on the roster for 8 games and some intangible inside track to signing him to a long term deal. Intangibles when it comes to contracts do not exist. And the idea that this allows the Giants to franchise him is hilarious.
What this boils down to is we traded a 3rd and a 5th for the right to pay Williams in the hopes that he becomes something he hasn't to this point in his career.
The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.
But see, it doesn't even do that. If he goes off in the 8 games we have left, there is nothing stopping him from walking, unless we sign him to an extension while he is still here. But why would he do that?
I don't get it. How can this be a good trade if he doesn't sign a
below-market deal with us now? And we'd give up a 4th pick instead? The question, why would he do that?
If he like NY so much, why couldn't we just get him in free agency? If he helps us win a few games, is that really good in the big scheme of things?
He's already in the same town using the same facilities, you think letting him watch Shurm and Bettcher work is putting us over the top in securing his services?
And aside from that stupid credit card commercial, who would've seen him these couple of years? He's been invisible, and I live in the area.
Lastly, name me one player Gettleman has acquired that has worked out?
Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.
The Giants are clueless. It's really detrimental to our health following this mess.
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.
And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.
Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
Well, the Pats didn't do it.
We could either assume the Pats weren't interested because they are aware or conscious of something we weren't, or we could assume that if they had made the move and it didn't work, they're far more capable of recovering than we are.
as long as it pans out and he is signed....how many times do you see a FA succeed with one team and not another based on schemes they run? I have no issue with the 8-week trial, but DG will look silly if it doesn't pan out and Williams walks. That said, who here is not salivating at the idea of the 3 DL requiring 5 blockers on every down and possibly being highly disruptive in the middle of the pocket...be nice to put the shoe on the other foot for once....
What's everyone's opinion on fair market for Williams....5 year 60-75 mill? I have no clue, just throwing something out there!!!
why didn't the Giants keep their 3rd and 4th and just sign him after the season?
Because DG is a genius; and he will sign LW to a deal he can't refuse before free agency opens next year.
Look, we are supposedly a better culture than the Jets. Here's why:
-- They don't have a great HC. We do.
-- They don't have a seasoned DC. We do.
-- They don't have a top OL coach. We do.
-- We have a great owner.
-- We have a great GM (just ask him).
-- We have a "generational RB".
-- Our young QB doesn't see ghosts.
Easy sell, right? ;)
The other teams supposedly in on him are in a playoff push.
What's our reason for jumping in now? Seriously, what the fuck is Gettleman thinking? Is he THE PLAYER who's going to turn our defense around next year? Has he shown anything to warrant that type of projection? Is Gettleman going to jump off the bridge if he couldn't sign him this offseason?
This is nuts. Who wants to bet that he turns out to be a nothing the rest of the year and we just let him walk?
because of the way we've spent in FA under DG but there is no way we will compete next year without signing a lot more than LW would net us in FA.
So we can sign on for another shit season for sure, or we aren't getting a comp pick.
Let's not act like we can be good next year without filling many holes in FA, especially now down a pick. Enough with the delusions here. We need two T's a C, a #1 WR, at least 2 LBs, a FS, very likely a CB.
He can be tagged. There's no way the Giants will let him walk. They'd be giving up a 2020 third and a 2021 fifth for, at best, the chance to get a 2021 third round comp pick. But since they have a ton of cap space this offseason, they'll likely spend themselves out of that range.
If Duggan is right, this is Gettleman beginning the shopping spree early.
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!
A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.
This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
RE: For those bitching that this was stupid because he's a FA next season
Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.
This is where I'm struggling with it as well. I like him as a player and think he's a fantastic scheme fit but unless he signs a fair deal and there's a corresponding move to flip DT or Hill, its overkill. How many premium picks and resources can we afford to spend on 300lb defensive lineman who aren't prolific pass rushers?
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
There is no guarantee he is here next year. None. We have him for 8 games unless he decides to sign an extension with the Giants before he tests the market. But let’s bet two picks on that, for sure.
If I thought Williams would help the Giants make the playoffs this year, I would applaud the trade. But playoffs are a pipe dream. Not happening. So the Giants effectively threw away a 3rd and 4th (or 5th) round pick for a player who won't help this year and whom the Giants can sign next year. Nonsensical.
This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.
This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.
Gotta love these posts. We don't know what Williams contract will be, but YOU not only know that, but know that they can get a comparable DE in FA for similar money.
Of course you don't give a name or a dollar figure, but you KNOW. Could you be talking out your ass? Nah of course not.
No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!
A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
This right here. This is a bad move by a bad team , with a bad GM . The only way this move is not terrible is if he takes a NY discount , which he will not IMO. Signing him to a market value deal makes this trade bad since they could have just signed him as free agent. This franchise is a rudderless ship
they will either sign him to a deal they like or franchise him
in a year where they project to have a ton of cap room, there are far worse uses than by franchising a guy to play for a big contract. Ideally they learn right away he's a keeper and skip that step though.
I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?
Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument
All I am saying is if the Giants like him so much then just sign him as a free agent. I will be shocked if he gives the Gmen any meaningful discount. No point in giving useful assets up for a pending free agent. If the Giants were contenders this season I may view it differently. This is a move that bad franchises do
RE: they will either sign him to a deal they like or franchise him
in a year where they project to have a ton of cap room, there are far worse uses than by franchising a guy to play for a big contract. Ideally they learn right away he's a keeper and skip that step though.
I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).
Exactly.All in all with his talent level and potential for for this team , I think it was a good move. DG is trying to get prices that fit this coaching staffs vision for what they want to do offensively and defensively.
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
+1, my opinion too. The guy is only 25 years old!. Its like getting a draft pick that has already proven himself.
There's some misinformation floating around related to a potential comp pick. Comp picks are not a 1 for 1 trade (i.e. Williams walks, we get a pick).
This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:
Quote:
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The picks are awarded to teams that lose more, or better, compensatory free agents than they have acquired in the previous year.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.
This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit". Link - ( New Window )
But we still get the benefit of Williams walking as a “3rd rd pick” contributing to our comp pick formula. It may be nullified by signing other FAs, but we may also see other guys walk in FA, and depending on which outweighs which we can still get a comp pick. You can always use this argument that “no we won’t get a comp pick if we spend heavy in FA” but that’s the case regardless of the player walking (I.e. doesn’t matter that we traded for him midseason). The Pats just traded for Sanu despite the fact he’s about to be a FA and people called BB a genius because he’ll “get a comp pick back for Sanu walking” so why not use that same logic here? The technicality of the formula will always depend on other factors but in general Williams walking is a benefit to our comp formula.
This is the only reason I can see why this trade was a decent idea but that said I still don’t understand this round about way of going about it. If we like Williams as a player why not just sign him in the off-season? DG really isn’t sure so he wants the option to franchise tag him? I don’t like the fact that he isn’t sure. It’s the same way that he didn’t accept a trade for Collins because midseason he still wanted the option to sign him, but then 8 weeks later he didn’t even consider re signing him. At least the Pats made their trade knowing they’re making a run this year (the comp formula part just adds to making it a better move), but the Giants did not need Williams’s services this year so I don’t understand this way of going about it.
Can Bettcher unlock his talent in what looks like a great scheme fit?
DRAFT ANALYSIS:
"Williams was the best player in the draft regardless of position. If you're the Jets, you had to take him. The sky's the limit with this kid. He's stout against the run and athletic as can be." -- Mike Mayock
OVERVIEW
In 2014, Williams was selected as USC's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Also was first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He was a finalist for the Hendricks Award and a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was one of five captains selected by teammates prior to the 2014 season. He had 80 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception and forced three fumbles during 2014 season. Williams sat out 2014 spring practice while recovering from a 2013 shoulder injury. In 2013, Williams was the starter at defensive end and he was named USC's Defensive Lineman of the Year, despite being bothered during the year with a shoulder injury. In 2012, Williams played in all 13 games, starting nine at defensive tackle and was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Some of his artwork was displayed at the 2013 and 2014 "Artletics" on-campus exhibits that featured the works of USC student-athletes. As a senior in high school, his honors included Super Prep All-American and Prep Star All-American.
ANALYSIS
STRENGTHS Supremely gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power. Lined up just about everywhere along the line at one point or another. Able to jolt offensive linemen with powerful hands and is extremely hard to redirect for offensive linemen once he gets going downhill. Explosive hip snap to leverage blockers and is rarely moved from his gap. Often a read-and-react two-gapper and plays peek-a-boo with running backs while discarding blockers at will when he's ready to tackle. Too much play strength for zone blockers to cross-face him. Fires out with low pad level when playing the run and is difficult to submarine on short yardage. Has feet and brute force to recover and get back into a play after being beaten early. Dangerous pass rusher from twist game, showing big closing burst. Effort rusher who will eventually get home if single-blocked. Beginning to develop spin move as pass-rush counter. Showed intriguing potential as a pass-rushing end in space. Frame able to hold more weight and muscle.
WEAKNESSES Is a little late out of his stance off the snap. Must learn to consistently fire hands out as weapons. Slow to transition from run stopper to pass rusher when teams throw on first down. Pad level rises and legs straighten out as pass rusher. Base will narrow, slowing momentum and limiting full potential of his bull rush. Hasn't learned to set up offensive linemen or string together pass-rush moves yet. Doesn't always play to capacity and pursuit is lacking when play heads away from him. Still very raw. Wins with physical tools over skill.
DRAFT PROJECTION Round 1 (top three)
SOURCES TELL US "You can't over-think this one. It doesn't matter how raw he is because he's got freakish qualities that are rare for men his size. I think he has a chance to be as good as Kevin Williams. That's his comp." -- NFC Director of Scouting
NFL COMPARISON Kevin Williams
BOTTOM LINE Enormously powerful defensive lineman. Has the look and feel of the biggest, strongest kid on the playground but hasn't figured out how to unlock his natural gifts and consistently dominate the rest of the kids on the playground just yet. Williams can play in an odd or even front, and is able to hold the point as a two-gapper or disrupt upfield. With coaching and more experience, Williams should be able to match the athleticism with the power and become a consistent Pro Bowler with a ceiling that goes even higher than that.
RELATED LINKS
Scout likens Williams to Reggie White
Brandt: Official USC pro day results
Williams stars with Titans on hand for USC pro day
Zierlein: Williams is draft's top defensive line prospect
Jeremiah: Williams is 'definition of game-changer'
-Lance Zierlein
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
That franchise tag for a DE is going to be expensive and Williams is nowhere near an elite talent at his position. We can keep saying “Relax we have so much cap room” but poorly utilized cap space is the exact reason why this team sucks right now so let’s try not to say that about every single move. All that said I’d prefer one year with a big tag on a guy who doesn’t deserve it rather than sign a guy we aren’t sure about to a huge contract long term, so in that sense I see the positive side.
Would likely be franchise tagging him. So it wasnt a guarantee he'd hit the market. Secondly even if he hit the market there is no gaurantee we'd sign him over everybody else. Saying just let a guy hit the market and sign him isnt nearly the slam dunk many think it is.
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
Would likely be franchise tagging him. So it wasnt a guarantee he'd hit the market. Secondly even if he hit the market there is no gaurantee we'd sign him over everybody else. Saying just let a guy hit the market and sign him isnt nearly the slam dunk many think it is.
You say that as though Williams is quite obviously and clearly worthy of a franchise tag. Is he? I’m seriously asking. I thought he was a decent player but Franchise tag for a DE is big bucks. Also- I wonder if another team would have traded for him if not the Giants, and it he’d stayed with the Jets would they have tagged him? If not then Giants would have had their chance. I guess there’s a lot of uncertainty and DG wanted the guy bad enough that he wanted to eliminate some of the uncertainty that they couldn’t get him another way. So I respect that. It’s funny you could view this as either he wanted the guy really bad and wanted to make sure he got him, or he isn’t 100% sold on Williams so he wants the opportunity to tag him as opposed to just sign him when he hit FA. Interesting. A lot of angles here and certainly nothing worth DG losing his job over as some posters have alluded to. Really all of this doesn’t matter and whether it was a good move or not will simply come down to whether DG hit on a real player here or whiffed again. Nothing else matters in the end.
Either way I wonder how much Williams already being in NY contributed to DG making the move (I.e. did Williams make it clear he’s interested in staying in the area?)
The Giants front office is making a little bit more than anyone postin
Leonard is not a California kid. He is from Florida so folks thinking he wants to go back "home" to California, I wouldn't too concerned about that. Does he want to play for Miami, Jacksonville, or Tampa?
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
Ok. A lot of players would be. Doesn’t mean we trade draft picks for the right to pay him a big deal. That is a legitimate argument to make when the team making the move sucks ass. And it sure as hell doesnt mean the person making that case is a “pussy”.
You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.
There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.
But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.
Ok. A lot of players would be. Doesn’t mean we trade draft picks for the right to pay him a big deal. That is a legitimate argument to make when the team making the move sucks ass. And it sure as hell doesnt mean the person making that case is a “pussy”.
You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.
he isnt going to get a monster deal. and you guys whining are pussies. basically little kids saying they didnt make a deal i like. we cannot control what they do. its fair to critique it, but the risk and reward on this makes it a good move. suppose williams comes in and plays very well...then what? everyone here going to give DG props? no way...they will just find something else to whine about aka pussies.
the giants arent good, but this move improved their front 7.
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.
There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.
But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.
not drunk. YOU said he is trash....he isnt lol. jets want to go in a different direction...thats fine. the move no matter how you slice it just helped our front
He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.
And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.
If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"
its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term
Went back to look at drafts from 2011-2015 to look at 3rd round picks. Many here seem to value these much higher than they are in reality
165 players drafted in 3rd round
26 players received 2nd contracts from team. 15.8%
38 received 2nd contracts from new team. 23.1%
33 players were cut by team before contract was up. 20.1%
68 out of league w/in 4 years or never received a 2nd contract. 41.1%
There are occasions where guys are not re-signed due to cost, but for every one of those there are 4 or 5 who are not
About 80% of the time teams are not viewing their 3 rd picks as core players.
With that and having the R QB contract, I would take L. Williams from age 25-29 all the time
For those concerned about cap. I see zero chance that Jenkins, Ogletree, Ellison & Martin are here in 2020. That is 8M in dead cap money That also saves 28M in cap. I also think there is a very good chance Solder is gone, which also could save 6.5M
He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.
And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.
If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"
its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term
LOL, "we"- your drunk ass isn't going to be anywhere near a transaction that doesn't involve lottery tickets and a Colt 45 any time soon, dipshit.
...that the better free agents want to come here ??? Why would they... Unless we overpay... Again! You now have a guy who seems like he wants to be in NY, and you can pay him according to his production. I think it's a win... If you don't like him, cut bait... it costs you a third Goethe look, but that's better than locking in long term on a big mistake ...fair deal, with the chance to be a great deal IMO...
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.
Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.
Lets say this draft we go LT round #1 and OC round #2
And lets say both of those picks are starters (at least #2 starts at some point over Pulley as I'm not sure Hilapio stays as a UFA and Pulley is signed...) then we need to build defense later in the draft and via UFA.
Simply put, we lack a LT and Pass Rusher the most. L. Williams is a big body who can push the pocket and make things easier perhaps for Carter and Ximines?
RE: RE: RE: I would say it isn’t too complicated to
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.
Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.
No, I'm pointing out how absurd it is to say that rebuilding a team is uncomplicated.
Prior to 2 years ago, you could also add KC and Dallas to that list
Anyone here works/ever worked as an NFL GM? No? Anyone here ever made mistakes at work? Yeah, plenty. Would you want someone that doesn't know you to say you should be fired? No you wouldn't.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
Nice to see you here, Mr. Gettleman.
The best outcome is that we sign him to a reasonable long term deal.
The worst is that he walks. We're going to be spending a lot on free agency, so I don't think we can expect a 3rd round pick if he walks. Hopefully, the front office worked out something with his agent before the trade.
For eight games. Unless we franchise or transition him, which will be even stupider. But hey, everything else they’ve done this year makes total sense, so they get the benefit of the doubt I guess.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal
About 30 spots lower.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
I agree with you. Was a big fan before, but seems he hasn’t fulfilled his potential. We better resign him then, oh and GoDeep13 called it
Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing
this
and how do we fit his huge salary under our cap?
and if they don't sign him, what was the point? they ain't winning shit
Idiotic move.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
How's his health?
Hill, deservedly so
Hopefully Bettcher and Coach Emanuel will get what made him the #6 overall pick out of him. Obviously, this only makes sense if he is extended.
Quote:
He's FA at the end of the year!
I agree with you. Was a big fan before, but seems he hasn’t fulfilled his potential. We better resign him then, oh and GoDeep13 called it
yeah, lots of people owe him an apology
Quote:
He's FA at the end of the year!
His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal
It's a lose-lose. he doesnt play well, they gave up a high 3rd round pick for nothing. He plays well, they are going to have to give him a huge contract to keep him past this year. This trade makes no sense at all .
Instead of selling off jenkins or other pieces they are buying williams in a FA year at 2-6
Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season.
Wtf
Yeah I can understand that by getting him you can sign him before he goes FA.... but there has to be some good reason.
Agree with this, I have a feeling Tomlinson is the one who gets less time at some point.
Yes, but that's a lot of money.
I'm quite interested to see if more of it comes to fruition.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
Quote:
In the front 3.
Hill, deservedly so
Really? I thought he was playing better than Tomlinson.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I think Lawrence and Williams could cause problems. Along time ago the Jaguars had a pair that were monsters. This could be like that.
Alot of power and length, that's what you need at 3-4 DE.
-in a market that doesn't excite me for FAs
-he can be franchised
-pair him between Dex and Carter
----someone needs to be doubled
----more effective for ILB, CB blitzes
If he turns out to be a stud, good move
so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?
but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
Plenty to debate about this, but you need a rotation to keep those guys fresh. Lawrence leads the DL with 59% of snaps, Hill 58% and Tomlinson 53%. So more than enough snaps to go around.
Quote:
Option available
Yes, but that's a lot of money.
nope, he is playing on 5th year option now
That might even be worse than letting him walk.
Pay an underachiever $17.8M for one season.
But definitely, we should forget about the "noise" because the Giants have a simple solution to just pay him a shit load of money for one year.
Nail on the head as usual arc. Since we suck again, our picks are likely to be near the top of each round again.
The one thing DG has done reasonably well has been hit on some mid round picks - Ximenes in 3rd and Connelly and Slayton in 5th this year all look like solid guys.
So, why the fuck are we trading 3rd and 5th rd picks for a rental?
Reese to Gettleman will be remembered as fondly as the Scott Layden to Isaiah Thomas era.
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
They eliminate a draft need if they re-sign, and I'd assume LW's agent is in the mix here, especially if Glazer was in the loop.
Just like how he was laughing when they got Darnold, right? Lol
I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.
Quote:
In comment 14650358 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Option available
Yes, but that's a lot of money.
nope, he is playing on 5th year option now
You're right.
Hahahaha
Or losers from winning franchises (Solder)
so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?
but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks
Quote:
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.
I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.
All you need to do is log out and log back in! How convenient.
there has to be to open up cap room for his contract
says a lot really. I trust fanbases who watch every game and every snap more then anybody else . I really dont get this move at all
For all those saying DG is awesome and Reese was trash ... based on what exactly?
Good times.
Ass completely kicked in this trade. Embarrassing
Johnny Mara is a clueless buffoon.
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.
Quote:
is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?
so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?
but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks
This. That formula only seems to work for the Patriots and Eagles.
he gave up likely a top 70 pick for the chance to give him a big contract
and another pick the following year
Yeah, well that's the issue.
I suspect DG had to overpay.....as Jets did not want to come across poorly.
Now, how good a player is he? If he plays to his percieved ability! Him and Lawrence can be special.
How is his attitude ?
Sy, we need your opinion
They're not wrong. We are a clown show, but so is their team.
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.
Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.
If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
I don't really know what to think, strange deal, although he is a good player.
Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.
Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young
Just spectacularly dumb the longer I think about it.
We are likely to resign him and probably get the right to tag him if need be.
and for those saying those picks are nothing. the 3rd will be near the top of the round. and we just drafted connelly in the 5th. so those picks are not nothing
Quote:
trade a 3 and a 5 for a guy who's going to be a free agent
We are likely to resign him and probably get the right to tag him if need be.
Did you just suggest franchise tagging Leonard Williams?????
We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.
I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.
I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.
Hook, line, and sinker!
Quote:
is if DG is not planning on using any cap money in free agency. if williams doesn't perform he walks and maybe giants get a comp pick at the end of the 3rd?
so then the cost is moving down in the 3rd and a 5th to see if he fits your system and excels?
but even under that scenario i think it's a terrible trade. ask ANY jets fan what they think of williams
I really hope our strategy doesn't revolve around comp picks
There could be some comp pick consideration here, but (IMO) it's more likely that signing LW as a FA would negate any picks they'd earn by letting guys walk (though outside of Golden not sure anyone else would be signed...).
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...
• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.
• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.
• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.
The Jets have some of the dumbest fans in sports. So, there's that.
You're also passing on the chance of getting a player in the first 4 years of his career rather than one in his sixth to ninth.
The upcoming FA with gettleman in control is very scary. He is going to set the team back 5 years with all the shitty contracts he gives out
But we need Linebackers. Plural.
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I think Lawrence and Williams could cause problems. Along time ago the Jaguars had a pair that were monsters. This could be like that.
William's and Dexter are the makings for a very stout DL. Now we have to hope Golden keeps it up and Carter emerges.
This is my take as well.
He's having a down year but Williams is a talent. If we can harness it then this could yet be a win.
so we should just trade them all?
So that they can have another underwhelming bum signed long-term?
What exactly has Leonard Williams done in the NFL to warrant a 3rd and a 4th?
Like Solder? Uh, it's about the player, not the franchise. How did Matt Cassel work out when he left the Pats?
Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.
Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.
Quote:
In comment 14650360 JonC said:
Quote:
Hill and LW ... Lawrence should be the NT.
I’m not thrilled with the cost, but if we resign him our front is set for a couple of years. Talented with depth. Finding a top edge will be the next and crucial step in transforming this defense into a top unit
Give me a break. Leonard Williams does not have a sack all year.
Our defensive line, outside of Lawrence, is full of replacement level JAGs or worse.
If they think their defensive front is set, we are fucked. We need to stop accepting mediocrity at every position group.
He does have 5 QBHits which is more than Tomlinson + Hill combined. And this has been by far his worst year, and an aberration, in that department.
was there something preventing them from signing him in the offseason?
I'm kind of baffled.
Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.
Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.
Yup, and Roseman is considered a genius but Gettleman gets shit on. Everyone came out firing after the Beckham trade as well. How did that turn out?
Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.
Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.
slight difference. Eagles were contenders.
haha
league watch out!
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
I'm kind of baffled.
This.
It's almost like DG is so much the opposite of Reese he swings all the way around the full spectrum and comes right back to being the exact same person as Reese just with different positions he likes to work with.
I suspect Tomlinson becomes the swiss army knife that can spell all three spots up front, and either he or Hill becomes the 3T when they go even front.
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.
All we gave up was a 3rd and 5th(2021). He has 8 games to show he's worth a second contract.
Nice trade.
I'm more in line with this. Williams is an absolute tremendous talent. Tremendous. Add him to Lawrence and our DL just got alot better. Tomlinson is not a strong pass rush guy and Hill has seemingly regressed a bit. This was a potential critical trade at a big position of need for Bettcher's D
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...
• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.
• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.
• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.
Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?
Even if they don’t and he walks, we’ll get a comp pick back for him
Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.
Doesn't that depend on what they do elsewhere in free agency? I'm not sure it's that cut and dry.
but the trade is for his future salary as well. so its not just a 3rd and 5th.
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
#6 overall pick for a reason. And he has flashed very good pass rush ability perhaps when he was used correctly.
It can't be about trying to win this year, otherwise, why are they looking to deal Jenkins? (I won't include Ogletree since he's probably a net negative...), but the point remains.
I'm not sure what the Giants are really trying to do here. Is this supposed to be a long-term move to get a jump on next year?
Quote:
When was the last time we hit on a third round pick? Jury is still out on X-Man/Carter/Hill, but the third round has always been a black hole for the Giants. Hell, even Beal is an unknown and he was a supplemental 3rd.
so we should just trade them all?
The point is, I believe there is a little overvaluing of a third round pick around here. I believe pj puts up a stat every year on hit rates from every round and the drop off is tremendous once you get to round 3.
Bottom line is Williams is only 25 years old. Who knows, in a new system playing for a new contract, maybe the light goes on for him. He was a pro bowler in 2016 and many thought he was a draft day steal at 6 in 2015.
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing
No, he knows exactly what he's doing.
Desperately trying to look competent so he can cash the checks that his mouth keeps writing when he goes on and on about his resume.
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...
• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.
• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.
• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.
Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?
It's the one we own - we haven't been awarded the comp pick yet.
Quote:
Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
Jets/Giants trade terms ...
• Giants get DL Leonard Williams.
• Jets get a '20 3rd-rounder, and a '21 pick. That pick is a 4 if Williams signs a new deal with the Giants before free agency. It's a 5 if he doesn't.
• Jets will pick up $4M of Williams' remaining '19 money.
Has it been confirmed if its their 3rd or the comp 3rd? You can trade comp pick now right?
You can trade comp picks, now, yes.
Not sure if there is language in the trade that can down play the pick, though. Hadn’t been mentioned
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Shame on you if you thought anyone other than the fans themselves were aware that we're rebuilding.
Air Keyboard Dave is just locking in his own gold jacket to match Barkley's.
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Guarantee you they view AA and LW similarly.
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
Leonard Williams is not an elite lineman. He is closer to a JAG. You are going to pay him like an elite lineman as you are forced overpay most FAs.
The cost in this deal is Williams at a premium salary in 2020 plus a 30% chance at scoring an incremental starting caliber player in the draft.
Why bother when Williams is a free agent anyway who by all accounts already wants to stay in New York?
@KimJonesSports
·
18m
I've often found opposing offensive coaches to be more complimentary of #NYJ Leonard Williams' play than perhaps fans would think. In the "can't let him beat us" kind of way. Very, very interesting to now see Leo as #NYG. Many direct comparisons will begin on field in 2 Sundays.
Brian Costello
@BrianCoz
For Giants fans, I think Leonard is a complementary player who can excel if he gets some good pieces around him. Jets never teamed him with a good edge rusher to take some attention away from him. If Giants can do that, you’ll see more production from him.
Quote:
In comment 14650420 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
Quote:
He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.
I'm kind of baffled.
This.
No, not this. The only thing Tim is right about is that he's a free agent after this season.
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Armstead is having a better year. Of course having Bosa and Ford around helps
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Williams has been better than Armstead. So no, lot lunacy at all.
It can't be about trying to win this year, otherwise, why are they looking to deal Jenkins? (I won't include Ogletree since he's probably a net negative...), but the point remains.
I'm not sure what the Giants are really trying to do here. Is this supposed to be a long-term move to get a jump on next year?
My guess is they knew they needed another core piece of talent that they can build around. Takes him off the market, and I'm definitely fine with building up the trenches with young and impactful DL (and/or OL for that matter).
I'm not savvy enough to know the implications moeny/cap wise, but I definitely don't hate this move. I watch the Jets with my cousin and uncle, and when he is on his game he is absolutely a disruptive force.
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
Trade for a player on a contract year, you get 8 weeks to see if he fits into the program prior to giving him big money. You either sign him, or let him walk and get the comp pick.
Eagles did this with Jeffrey & Tate.
Excellent point. He was also playing out of position for most of his time with the Jets and never complained. It's a risk worth taking.
I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.
Now we just need to get a DC who actually knows what the F he's doing.
Leonard Williams' continued improvement as a pass-rusher could take the Jets defense to a whole new level in 2019 - ( New Window )
Quote:
He is a great player that will need to get paid, to make this trade worth while.
I am guessing we trade BJ Hill? Same position
He hasn't earned a big contract. I think they can retain him, perhaps in the $4 million range, probably a short-term deal for him to re-establish his value and get back to free agency. 2 yrs, $8 million or so on an extension. Not a terrible bet for a guy who does have talent.
$4M/yr? Haha, that's only a COL increase above Jonathan Stewart territory.
I'm on the fence because he's a perfect scheme fit, already a high level player and has some untapped potential. I am little concerned that we're a way too overweight on DL who's primary skillset doesn't involve rushing the passer. Also, how long exactly are we running this scheme as well? I really like Tomlinson as a player, he's having his best year, but they should probably be shopping him to rebalance the scales a little.
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
Anywhere from 80-100M.
Quote:
playing up to his talent and we have a lot of cap room next year with which to sign him long-term.
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
Yep. Most likely
Verified account
@PFF
Following Following @PFF
More
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:
1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
Dave Gettleman is inching closer to being the Phil Jackson of NFL GM's.
NYG probably believes they can restock that 3rd rounder in additional deadline deals.
NYG probably feels strongly about their negotiating position/salary cap allocation to keep Williams here.
He's in his fifth year
Reasons to trade for him rather than wait until FA: may take less to sign now since injury always a risk. Also Jets may could trade him elsewhere and that team could lock him down.
All depends on how good he is of course. But if he's a starting DL for the next 4-5 years then a 3 and 4 is not too much to pay.
That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.
See it too. Williams and Lawrence could be a nice combo.
Quote:
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.
Dave Gettleman is inching closer to being the Phil Jackson of NFL GM's.
Seriously
Williams and Lawrence can be special
#6 overall for a reason. He is not a bust by any means and has a very high ceiling pass rush wise at his size.
Quote:
In comment 14650320 JonC said:
Quote:
similar to trying to pry Armstead away from SF.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
Don’t put Leonard Williams and Armstead in the same sentence. That’s lunacy
Armstead is having a better year. Of course having Bosa and Ford around helps
Yup, even with Golden getting some pressure off the edge (and Carter occasionally doing the same), our DL has been awful at getting pressure:
Lawrence (the best of them): 2 sacks/3 hits
Tomlinson: 1.5 sacks/4 hits
Pierre: 2 sacks/2 hits
McIntosh: 1 sack/1 hit
Hill: zeros (very disappointing after last season)
The "bust" Williams still has 5 hits on the year, despite no quality edge rushers on the Jets, and has averaged over 20 QB Hits + ~4 sacks/season which are solid numbers for a 34DE/43DT not named Watt/Donald/Cox.
I'd love to see the people screaming it's all a mistake, they're never going to contend.....
If not, Williams has some leverage because of the cost in draft picks; the Giants will look like fools giving up a high 3rd rounder and a 5th for a guy who becomes a free agent rental.
anybody would argue that what he could provide strictly on the field isn't worthy of a 3rd and a 5th. The issue is acquiring him on the verge of UFA and what it will take to lock him up. We could end up in another situation where we're paying a good player elite money. So is that contract plus the draft pick compensation worth it? I guess it all depends on what the figures look like. I'd be shocked if they don't re-sign him.
That's the risk. That we'll overpay to justify the draft capital we spent to get him.
Hopefully the Giants did a little tampering here and got an idea of what it would take to sign him. Jets wouldn't even care since they're happy with the 3 and 4.
Are you confident that this coaching staff will be able to unlock his potential? I'm not at all.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
Why is any Giants fan giving this horseshit FO the benefit of the doubt that they thought anything out?
In comment 14650515 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
He's been a bust. He has zero pass rush ability. He's a free agent after this season.
I'm kind of baffled.
This.
No, not this. The only thing Tim is right about is that he's a free agent after this season.
Lol type in Leonard Williams bust and read all the articles. The Jets aren't trading the #6 pick in the draft because he's balling. He got traded because he's had a few shitty seasons in a row. They know they won't re-sign him so they unloaded him. I'll reserve judgment but this team needs pass rushers. JW isn't that.
Like this a lot.
why give up any comp for a guy you were likely going to be able to sign anyway
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:
1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
so DG got less in return for a for a more productive player who was still under contract for an additional year? lol...
Now if Gettledouche can add 10 more defense players who actually make impacts we will have a Giants style defense again.
A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
Find a Jets fan who has one good thing to say about this first round bust.
I fear fanogthejets will summon himself to bbi to point and laugh at us.
Well, since that's your dupe handle, I guess you'd know.
...probably the 69th or 70th pick in the Draft.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.
now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M
A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.
At the end of the round... about #102, not #71 which is where we would have selected without this trade.
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:
1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
Aren't many on BBI still bitter that they let LinJo get away? His career highs in sacks, TFLs, and QB Hits are all below those of LW.
And I would guess that LW's contract extension will be closer to Joseph's (with some "inflation") than it is to the top "DEs" that have recently signed (Frank Clark, Lawrence, etc). My guess is $12-14M per.
why give up any comp for a guy you were likely going to be able to sign anyway
Because as soon as he hits the market the value goes up. That is the way FA works. He'll use the other teams as leverage to get more money.
Probably.
And deals still to come. I think they deal JJ for a recoup pick.
now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M
A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.
Ding Ding Ding
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.
I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
May your NYG legacy be as great as Leonard Marshall’s.
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
This is my take as well.
I think you can get a guy who can get 2 sacks in the last 12 months in the 3rd
He's not a pass rusher, he's a run stopper/pocket mover. Don't get fixated on sacks for interior DL, very few interior DL are freaks like Aaron Donald, John Randle, Donkey Kong Suh. Ah never mind, the horde has taken over and is burning the village, I can't put out this fire, so flame on.
Averaged barely over 3 tackles. He hasn’t been good for the Jets since his second year
Quote:
think this is a bad deal for the Giants, as long as they re-sign him.
We're trading away a Day 2 pick when we have barely any shot at making the playoffs. I would say this is as ill-advised as they come.
I really like Leonard Williams and I think he has a lot of untapped potential, but we have a young core in Lawrence, Tomlinson and Hill. Couple that with the fact that we're not going anywhere and this trade makes absolutely no sense to me.
I do wonder if this means Tomlinson is on the move and the line becomes Hill---Lawrence---Williams.
i don't think tomlinson is long for this team. average at best, and a reese pick.
Because he can help us in our playoff run.
Does everyone remember how Arizona ran on us two weeks ago?
It just feels like a lot because we've hugged the line closer. Williams would have been a top of a market guy on the open market and probably signs something cheaper in an extension, so that should be factored in the draft comp.
It's a reasonable deal dependent on them locking him up to a fair extension and probably moving DT or Hill so they can get more resources to address their glaring needs at other positions.
I think they stay, building a dominant line is about rotation. Big Dex cant play 90 percent of snaps, not at his size.
I get it but we've got needs everywhere and that would have us way too heavily invested on down lineman with pass rush as a secondary skillset. That would be 4 high draft picks and a large contract invested on an interior line rotation.
Williams and Lawrence can be special
Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...
Probably.
And deals still to come. I think they deal JJ for a recoup pick.
That would be a good idea to me.
A 3rd and a 5th for a guy who's going to be a FA after this season seems a bit much, as well. Hope they know what they're doing.
One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.
Demands double teams.
Williams and Lawrence can be special
Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...
Vernon is 6'2 260. Williams has 3 inches and 30 pounds on him. Completely different player, and position.
I love this move. Can it be at worst a loss of a 3 next year. Sure. BFD. Weill survive.
I know "PFF sucks" blah blah blah, but if you look past that and read the article below and just focus on the quantity stats he's put up - QB hurries, run stuffs, tackles for no gain/loss, etc. - he has flashed potential as a DL. Everyone blows the 49ers but this is the exact type of guy they drafted 3 times (Thomas, Buckner, Armstead) in the top 15 before they were able to get Bosa.
Leonard Williams' continued improvement as a pass-rusher could take the Jets defense to a whole new level in 2019 - ( New Window )
PFF liked LW through 2018. But this year his grade has taken a big drop, from 78 to 62.
Could be circumstance and the people around him. But buying on the drop in the NFL doesn't have a great history.
Ogletree is one example of that.
One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.
Any comp pick for Williams is speculative. It would be cancelled out if we sign a bunch of FAs in the offseason, something that seems likely given all of our cap room.
One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.
Jay and Acid, nail it as well
Most run stops among interior defenders since 2016:
1. Snacks - 140
2. Akiem Hicks - 103
3. Linval Joseph - 97
3. Leonard Williams - 97 👀
5. Jurrell Casey - 95
so DG got less in return for a for a more productive player who was still under contract for an additional year? lol...
Snacks was 29 with bad knees and declining snap counts (has only played 43% of Lions snaps this year). Williams is 25 and has played 75-80% of the D snaps the last few seasons.
Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.
but if he re-signs with the team then it makes more sense. If he leaves via free agency, not so much.
One thing to consider, if he does leave in free agency and signs a big contract the Giants would basically recoup their 3rd round pick via comp pick.
Jay and Acid, nail it as well
The comp pick would be closer to a 4 while the pick we're giving up will be closer to a 2.
The group who says he is avg at best only care about sacks and his sack numbers. I think him next to Lawrence will be very good
I am not concened about cost. No Eli and most likely no Jenkins next year. You need good players
You resign him and now you have actual depth at the position
5th year. He was drafted in 2015
Only on BBI can you be told that 3rd rounders are not someone you can count on to be much of anything and the draft is a crap shoot and then be told how can you give up a 3rd round pick on a proven Veteran, who brings something different to the table than what we have now... LOL
This is a good deal for us as long as we resign him.
Demands double teams.
Williams and Lawrence can be special
Vernon got a lot of QB hits too...
Vernon was paid as an elite edge rusher. We'll see what LW ends up getting, but my guess is he doesn't even top Vernon's deal, let alone come close to the $20M per that edge rushers are now getting...
is this Williams in, his 5th year option or 4th year?
5th year. He was drafted in 2015
Okay
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?
These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.
Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.
We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.
Nice pick up.
Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.
We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.
Not if we bring back Stupar to replace Ogletree!
A player of his caliber in the 3rd round unless you absolutely hit a home run in scouting and get lucky. He's a run stuffing pocket moving DE who is an ideal 3-4 fit. The goal is to improve the team right? What improves it more, a solid DL or a 3rd round pick you hope has what it takes to make an impact?
Agree with this 100%- wild that some people don't like this. My Jets fan buddies are saying we got an absolute steal.
Yeah I watch the Jets. He is absolutely a very good add to the DL. I would think he takes nose with Tomlinson rotating (and maybe also some 4-3 looks). It will help our (lack of) linebacking, that's for sure.
Hmm I should clarify this lol. I have a feeling we see Hill and Williams as the ends with Lawrence as the "he" taking NT. That gives us a pretty strong front with Tomlinson as the rotational guys that you can also use for some 4-3 looks.
Please don’t trade Ogletree and JJ. I still want to play hard this year.
We can trade Ogletree and probably be even better than we were with him. He's not any good.
Not if we bring back Stupar to replace Ogletree!
Lol, please no more Stupar!
Giants fans "Why can't we stop the run!"
Giants fans "We need to add talent to this defense!"
Giants fans after Leonard Williams trade "What are we doing!"
Idiots.
Peppers moves up and the aligment looks like 4-3, but it's Bettcher's 3-4 including a Moneybacker. Or, it's just Peppers playing SS in the box which most fans won't recognize SS from OLB.
This is like the Skipper freakout and then we sign him back to the PS the next day. It's too soon to pass definitive judgments. The main question is might he be a piece to the puzzle. If he might, great we'll find out. If not, what have we lost, we suck anyway. It's not like our 3rd rounders are lighting up the league.
Giants fans "Why can't we stop the run!"
Giants fans "We need to add talent to this defense!"
Giants fans after Leonard Williams trade "What are we doing!"
Idiots.
LOL now that's funny
As for the Giants, they better sign him long-term. What a waste if they don't. If they do, he's a good player with perhaps untapped potential.
Could we go back to a 4-3 in a heartbeat?
Is Connolly a MLB in a 4-3?
Is Bettcher back in 2020?
Are we really just an edge rusher away from a dominating D?
These and other compelling questions will be answered in the coming months on 'As BBI Turns'.
The issue with going back to a 4-3 is the lack of DE's. As we know it is very difficult to find 4-3 DE's that can rush the passer and provide solid run defense.
Lorenzo Carter is a much better fit in the 3-4 as are Ximines, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill, Leonard Williams, and Markus Golden.
Ryan Connelly is scheme diverse so he could easily play MLB in that scheme. Alec Ogletree is a better fit in a 4-3 playing the weakside.
More importantly It frees up out top two draft picks for OLs.
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
Maybe at Darnold?
Let's actually read what Jets fans have to say... Shall we?
They are happy.
Gang green message board - ( New Window )
now is 66M and that includes Jenkins, Ogletree, and Martin. Those guys gone, coupled with a few guaranteed money fixes, and we are close to 90M
A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.
Ding Ding Ding
I think his agent will be fully aware of this and factor it in to any negotiation
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
Yep, and an upgrade where we need it, at the LOS.
Tate and Marcus Golden have been very good signings. The other guys he signed (aside from Soldier) were just full in guys. You need to have players to play. No one knew Soldier wasn’t going to be a good signing. Even patriots tried to resign him. We just offered more guaranteed.
Oh calm down.
He's a good player. I watch a lot of Jets with my cousin and uncle. He is having a bit of an off year but he is a good player.
There have been a lot of big ticket free agents who really did not make their new team better.
I think it could be argued that it is worth the picks to find that out before you give him 60 million in guaranteed money
20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.
Look at the parts, it's almost all 3-4 parts now.
A lot of teams are expected to have a lot of money to spend.
And now we don't have to get in a bidding war for him. We can negotiate with him right now.
Ding Ding Ding
I think his agent will be fully aware of this and factor it in to any negotiation
Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.
The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players
20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.
Cause stats tell the whole story- especially for DL......
The guy is a stud, 25 yrs old, in a position of need. I dont get the issue people have. We cant get better without better players
20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.
I don't like the trade, but you're looking at the wrong column. We didn't bring Williams in to sack the QB.
That said, on the positive side, as others have said, the Giants need to get a big/physical team upfront and the idea of Lawrence and Williams together is a big 1-2 punch. Hill has underperformed this year, but I hold out hope for him. I've felt Tomlinson has been out of position since they moved to the 3-4. He's best at DT.
And I'd think the Giants are going to give Williams a new contract perhaps as soon as today to reduce the cap number and spread costs next year where they have tons of room.
I'm trying to think of why the Giants didn't just sign him as a free agent, and the answer might simply be this. The Giants want to get a head start on 2020. If you figure that Williams is going to become a big member of the defense, you can get half a season of him this year and get him into the flow and right into the offseason program.
I want to see the talent on the roster increased, and this is an upgrade in talent.
Also, as you know, letting him hit FA and then try to outbid other teams, is indeed a crapshoot, imv
Remember when you told anyone who would listen Darius Slayton was a waste of time after 2-3 days of training camp?
Here's to this thread becoming as memorable as the Odell Beckham trade thread is a few months from now.
the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.
I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.
trade reaction is to look at the Jets fans. My older brother is a life long Jets fan, has been in misery for years with this team. He immediately texted me and said "great trade by Gettleman."
Let's actually read what Jets fans have to say... Shall we?
They are happy. Gang green message board - ( New Window )
Except, Jet fans are even more stupid than many of the trolls we get on here and that’s saying a lot. They’re still hanging their hopes on Fireman Ed returning.
Now we can move Solder to RT and really get this thing going...
He's a good, maybe even very good player. Stats don't tell the whole picture, especially for DL that aren't elite pass rushers, but compare his #s to Linval Joseph who many here still complain about. He's a better pass rusher than Joseph and very good against the run.
His biggest problem is that he was drafted #6 overall and when you're drafted that high, most fans expect you to be a great pass rusher. Hell, look at the flack the Giants took (mostly from fans) this offseason when they drafted Lawrence #17 instead of a pass rusher.
20 tackles and zero sacks thus far this season.
I don't like the trade, but you're looking at the wrong column. We didn't bring Williams in to sack the QB.
I'm aware he's a DT, but you'd think with a player as good as him he'd at least luck into a sack here and there.
It might also be a good idea to acquire a player or two that DO sack the QB sometimes.
I'm torn on the deal. He clearly has large upside, but you have to wonder why he hasn't taken that next step yet.
As far as picks go, we do have alot of picks next year. Just hope he makes the 3rd round pick worth with his play.
Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.
The benchmark will be guys that signed this past offseason.
Aside from drafting, gettleman keeps on showing he has no idea what he is doing
Perhaps the giants want to add a young building block player but before they sign him long term they want to test the goods first? We’re talking about mid round picks that affords the giants the chance to bring the kid in and see what he’s got.
If this kid is great we just stole him. If he struggles or gets hurt here we cut our losses and move on.
Odds are we just traded for a starting DE with youth on his side. Lighten up people.
Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.
the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.
I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.
I mean we got Connelly and Slayton in the 5th this year so I don't agree
Correct but without other offers to benchmark against the negotiation power goes down significantly.
The benchmark will be guys that signed this past offseason.
That is much preferred to other team bidding for him in real-time, and the Cap is expected to go up as well.
It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.
I give up.
Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.
Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young
Yeah because a 3rd is what will let us trade up to get Chase Young.
It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.
I give up.
There is a salary cap. Why wouldn't people care about the money?
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.
Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.
Record the last 5 years:
Pats - 58-14
Cowboys - 40-31
Giants - 27-45
Now why would those teams get the benefit of the doubt, and the Giants don't? I wonder...
And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.
Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
It’s not a rental. You guys are so obsessed and fixated on the money. At some point you have to acquire the player first.
I give up.
So then give up already. You don't care or try to understand the existence of the salary cap. That's fine, but unfortunately it's a constraint that exists in the real world.
Link - ( New Window )
Except if he went to the Pats or Cowboys, the board would be calling the move a steal and Williams a GREAT player.
Record the last 5 years:
Pats - 58-14
Cowboys - 40-31
Giants - 27-45
Now why would those teams get the benefit of the doubt, and the Giants don't? I wonder...
LOL. Never fails And yet, if the Giants don't get better players they will continue to suck.
Why don't we look at the Niners last 5 years record and shit on every one of their recent moves.
Refer above to where I posted the records the last five years, and you'll understand why the Pats get the benefit of the doubt and the Giants don't.
They're more likely to take Williams (or any other player for that matter) and get the best out of him. They have good coaches and a good system in place. The Giants don't have anything resembling that.
The Pats matter right now. The Giants don't.
Tackles have trended downward each of the last two years.
Can’t wait for the usual crew to say Gettleman has a plan and how dare we question him.
Would have rather used that 3rd to trade up for Chase Young
Yeah because a 3rd is what will let us trade up to get Chase Young.
You think a 3rd round pick is enough to move high enough to get Chase Young? When the Bears traded up for Trubisky they gave up two 3rd round picks and a 4th round pick to move up from 3 to 2. The Giants are not finishing with a worse record than the Dolphins, Skins, Bengals, Falcons, or Broncos. They will likely finish with a better record than the Jets as well. To get Chase Young they will need the 2nd or 3rd overall pick. To move up from the 6-8 range they would need to include their 2021 1st round pick along with a day two pick this year and possibly more.
Comp formula basically plays out like ledger of credits and debits. We will be active in FA this offseason, possibly one of the more aggressive teams, it would be extremely unlikely.
How do the Giants get to matter if they don't get better players as part of the equation. You could say the same thing last year about the Niners. Or the same thing a few years ago about the Colts.
Hasn't your whole point been that EVERYTHING matters??
Until apparently it doesn't....
Williams is in his prime, who’s talent level far exceeds anyone we would draft for a 3rd & 5th. This is worthwhile risk, for a potential impact player.
Obviously DG believes we can resign him, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trade. I think it’s a great move for building our defense for the future. Well done DG!
I wonder if they think Tomlinson is not the answer.
I know Hill is not the answer on the other side,
he looks like a backup to me.
Can they also please play Lawrence in the middle,
maybe a 1 technique, he's not a DE!
They keep rotating Lawrence & Tomlinson.
I am not sure how this improves a secondary that is porous in pass coverage. The best one out there is the
kid Baker to me. Yeah, he had a couple of missteps yesterday, but he is also a good defender too.
Godeep was correct which tells me we will be announcing the OBJ trade anytime now...lol.
We need players like this to build around. I dont care if you have to overpay for young talent, its the old guys you worry about. On the open market he would get top $$. We are starting the 2020 offseason right now.
Except when you're facing Solder.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
When nobody here seems to know if he's even a good player or not.
Remember when you told anyone who would listen Darius Slayton was a waste of time after 2-3 days of training camp?
Here's to this thread becoming as memorable as the Odell Beckham trade thread is a few months from now.
Yeah, I remember. I'm okay with being proven wrong because I get my opinions from actual info. Such as a player with a horrible catch rate in college dropping everything in camp.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
One player is not going to determine those coaches’ fate
Think about what you posted. If the Giants can't win this year, 2020 would be my second choice for a good season.
The Pats matter right now. The Giants don't.
How do the Giants get to matter if they don't get better players as part of the equation. You could say the same thing last year about the Niners. Or the same thing a few years ago about the Colts.
Hasn't your whole point been that EVERYTHING matters??
Until apparently it doesn't....
Do you have confidence the Giants in general, and James Bettcher in particular, will get the best out of Leonard Williams?
Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade
Thx. Don’t over think it.
Hopefully, I'm wrong and he plays great and he's cheaper than I think he might be.
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade
Thx. Don’t over think it.
And if he isn't, they wasted a high 3rd round pick and 5th.
No one is overthinking it. Some people just are really, really over-sensitive.
is going to stick with Bettcher, too, for 2020.
Which is as unfortunate as keeping Hal Hunter, Shula, and Shurmur.
This is the worst thing that struck me about this trade. That somehow, someway, the Giants organization would figure out the way to keep the current coaching staff another year. Bad move. Really bad move. Just plain sucks.
It's a vote of confidence for Bettcher.
Otherwise, I don't see the point of dealing away what should be a relatively high draft pick in the 3rd round.
I think this is correct (in their thinking). And I'd guess that Bettcher probably begged DG to do this deal because he would ---insert phrase here---.
If Williams is great or very good, it’s a good or very good trade
Thx. Don’t over think it.
I don't think it's so simple. We have actually started to manufacture a decent pass rush. Our problems on D continues to be an inability to cover.
What could have used instead was: a LB, or another S, or another corner, or more help on the OL, or more help at WR.
It's unfolding as Terps predicted, the Giants are too scared to cut bait on bad fish and make the harsh if dramatic move now, as opposed to down the road when it becomes obvious.
If they managed to make the playoffs, they'll be one and done b/c Shurmur is a shit head coach whose failures are readily apparent.
So the only solution is check out as a fan until Shurmur and Gettleman are replaced.
pick is TBD, and potentially the comp pick the Giants get for Collins this isn't as bad.
the Giants own 3rd round pick right now stands to be top 70.
I heard a Belichick disciple talking draft and he said "the NFL is a 4-round draft" and I agree.
I mean we got Connelly and Slayton in the 5th this year so I don't agree
Sure you can randomly get players outside the 4th round, but the odds are DRASTICALLY against it. Do some research on it, educate yourself. Seriously, not being an asshole.
Patriots believe it to be a more true than false platitude
the data supports it
but you disagree because of Slayton and Connelly.
ok.
I like this move. It's opportunistic. There were several draft analysts who thought he was the best prospect in the 2015 draft. There's a real possibility that Williams would cost in the $12-15mm annual range if he were on the open market. This will give the Giants several months to see if he integrates into the team and then sign him.
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.
And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.
Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
Pats traded a #2 for Sanu and it got all kinds of love.
And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.
Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
Pats traded a #2 for Sanu and it got all kinds of love.
They're 8-0 & going to the Super Bowl We're 2-6 & Mr MaGoo is giving up a high 3rd (and 2021 5th) for a pending FA A 5th for him would have been very good value That's what we got for Snacks,right?
The Giants are 2 - 6 and on the verge of another top 10 pick and just acquired a player whose contract ends after this season for a premium draft pick.
they should be in sell mode, not buy mode.
Probably a good chance the Giants just could have signed him after the season as a FA.
If you don't see the difference between these transactions and why one is viewed favorably and the other viewed questionably you simply don't get it. and that's fine.
Link - ( New Window )
Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.
It's like deja vu all over again.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
So, did you get your Z'Darius Smith? Time will tell.
Hopefully, LW is ready to fulfill his NFL potential.
So, did you get your Z'Darius Smith? Time will tell.
Doesn’t mean it won’t work out. But it is just hard to see it as anything more than desperation
Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.
It's like deja vu all over again.
Bringing up the good 'ol days. I remember them all too well.
No one should be surprised to see most moves made be met with such skepticism. There's a long list of poor ones that have led us here to begin with. Until trades and signings start impacting wins and losses, expect the Giants to be criticized for most of what they do.
Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.
It's like deja vu all over again.
Ahhh, the good 'ol days. I remember them all too well.
At best - he plays well, the Giants decide to extend him, and they gave up these picks for a half season trial.
At worst, he walks, and they hope to recoup some of their 8 game investment in terms of comp picks, where the Giants haven't exactly proven their mastery.
Just doesn't seem like a whole lot of upside here.
I was at the game yesterday and it was incredible how open the Detroit receivers were. Out linebackers can't cover anything underneath and the pass rush is non existent. Haley is a really good tackler but can't cover anyone. I am surprised we haven't even tired Love or Ballentine(when healthy) at the nickle. Lion fans at the game ( really nice fans in Detroit)really respected the play of our quarterback. He stood tall and calm in the pocket and made some really difficult throws. Different then the Lions receivers, it was incredible how little separation our receivers get.
The Giants are 2 - 6 and on the verge of another top 10 pick and just acquired a player whose contract ends after this season for a premium draft pick.
they should be in sell mode, not buy mode.
Probably a good chance the Giants just could have signed him after the season as a FA.
If you don't see the difference between these transactions and why one is viewed favorably and the other viewed questionably you simply don't get it. and that's fine.
I can see plenty of reasons to not like this trade.
But if any other team makes the Sanu deal, they'd be destroyed. I'm shocked Sanu fetched more than a late 4th. But it's BB so you'd be crazy to 2nd guess him. That said, his WR track record is pretty awful outside of Moss and Edelman: OchoCinco, AB, Gordon, Amendola, Dorsett, etc.
With this Giants trade (today) many people question the rationale (non contender, giving up premium resources for a player unlikely to have a W/L impact this year and has no contract for next year).
It's a puzzling move - without context.
People need to give the team time to let the process become clear, but right now it's a head scratching move.
The Josh Gordon thing was strange, too. They IR'd him over a 2 week injury. They have to release him now because he'll be cleared to play so soon after they designated him for IR-return. I'm guessing they aren't viewing him as reliable or a guy they want to move forward with. They seem fine with losing him. He'll get a chance somewhere else, I'm sure.
NYG trades for him in final year of deal, giving up a high 3rd.
Doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that DG at the very least thinks he can be resigned without a problem if not already being discussed
Why can't he help this year? I mean sure he's not going to help us win a division title or anything, but he surely can help map out the future of this defense in the next 8 games.
I understand you're other points though, Pj. It's pretty crazy that this is the first trade between the two
Contrary to the myth perpetuated by the Mara's and most of BBI, Wellington was despised by the fan base when he was out front running the team like his sons are now.
It's like deja vu all over again.
He’s a FA at the end of the year and supposedly wants big $ 15M per year or so. Do the Giants really want to give that kind of money to a guy who was a perennial disappoint with the Jets!
Its really not that big of a deal. Step off the ledge, people.
They'll also be punching this year's 3rd round pick into 2021 and taking a top of the round pick and putting it at the bottom of the same round a year later.
The Giants' mismanagement thanks you for not understanding how bad they are at their jobs.
He's FA at the end of the year!
His value has never been lower so maybe it’s a lower risk move if he signs for a favorable deal
Then sign him in the off-season. A 3rd & a 5th doesn't scream low value to me.
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
Anywhere from 80-100M.
Cool, then we don't have "a lot of cap room" for the foreseeable future.
Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.
This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young
Define "a lot of cap room" please.
a shit ton since eli will be gone
I appreciate your optimism. Not your accuracy, but your optimism.
The Giants do not have a "shit ton" of cap space next year. They're basically at the top of the middle tier. They can afford some guys, will probably get outbid for others, and hopefully will stick to the second tier FAs, which is where their cap space puts them right now.
The only benefit to trading for Williams is that he won't disrupt the comp pick calculus the way he would if he had been signed as a FA. But since they gave up multiple picks for him, that's basically a wash. If they sign him to an extension, the best thing they can point to is that they got a jump on free agency 5 months early. That's it.
This is where we are as a franchise - convincing ourselves that our GM is strategically getting a jump on free agency, not that he's desperately looking for a way to earn some job security while he comically mismanages the rebuilding process.
Bettcher's job is on the line to make his toys play nice.
have rather saved the 3rd and 5th for a move up in the 2020 draft for Chase Young.
Young is a top 3 pick. We are going to be around 8...it takes way more than a 3 and a 2021 4-5 to move up 5+ spots inside top ten.
This is a moot point as we prob need to give at minimum a 2021 first to go from 8+ to inside top 3, plus you need a team to want to trade out. Skins are a joke. They are going to Sprint up there for young
No shit it takes more then a 3rd and a 5th but having those picks makes it much easier for us to move up. We are picking 6th right now, we may pick higher or lower. Who knows
Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.
comp pick don't work in absolutes. Its not like baseball where its a case by case basis for each player. Its a formula that sums your entire offseason.
We would get a comp pick for him if the giants didn't resign Williams or any worthwhile FA. If the Williams left but the Giants signed another similar contract player in his absence then they would get no comp pick because its a accumulated offseason formula.
So basically if the giants don't resign him they gave the Jets a 3rd and 4th for nothing. I don't like the deal either way but it would be laughably bad if we don't sign him because we wouldn't be guaranteed a comp pick for the reasons I explained above.
This team looks woefully short on talent and we need to be picking as high as possible to correct that.
Oh and having as many draft picks as possible might be even more vital.
This move is counter productive on both of those fronts. The time to make moves to win games this season was when we were 0-0 not 2-6.
This team is an embarrassment.
Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.
On a lot of teams that would be a big deal. On the Giants, who don't have anyone worth a damn on the DL, that's not a huge accomplishment.
Yes - comp picks are added to the end of the round. So you could potentially recoup a late 3rd or late 4th, for what will end up being an early 3rd round pick that was traded away.
So it's definitely in character for the Giants.
Plug him right into the Calais Campbell 5T role in this D and let him rip.
potentially but as others have mentioned, comp picks are a fluid, net calculation based on net FA losses. There is no guarantee the Giants get a comp pick since they could realistically sign more free agents this off-season than the lose (plus other factors) and I seriously doubt the Giants traded a potential top 70 pick for 8 weeks of a DL to try him out and then get a possible pick after pick 96.
Also, if you believe reports Williams is a bust, the odds of him signing a big $$ long-term contract elsewhere are low, meaning the comp pick, should they qualify for one, wouldn't be a terribly good one.
But if he doesnt sign with NY but signs somewhere else we get a pick back in 2021 correct? Comp pick potentially I mean?
Yes - comp picks are added to the end of the round. So you could potentially recoup a late 3rd or late 4th, for what will end up being an early 3rd round pick that was traded away.
So it's definitely in character for the Giants.
potentially but I would lean on the sides of unlikely to get a comp pick back for Williams. Eli is coming off the books and the giants should have 80+ million to spend next offeseason. You don't think they will sign a 10+ M player to cancel out Williams leaving?
Very unlikely they wouldn't sign an additional player to cancel out Williams with all that space. They got a comp pick for Collins because the Giants were so capped out they couldn't sign a big time FA so they got a comp pick.
So unless we will be happy not signing any decent free agents then we wont be receiving a comp pick for williams because its not a case by case comp system it an entire offseason comp system.
Comp formula is a somewhat complicated but easy to ballpark In/Out equation. I highly doubt the Giants will be sitting on their hands this offseason to keep the ledger clean enough to benefit from Leonard Williams walking for a comp pick. It's a bad take.
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
Leonard Williams is 25 years old. He has twice as many QB pressures as any iDL on the Giants.
On a lot of teams that would be a big deal. On the Giants, who don't have anyone worth a damn on the DL, that's not a huge accomplishment.
He was also drafted in 2015. Two years before Tomlinson, three before Hill, four before Lawrence. He should have more QB pressures than any of them. He's been in the league way longer and hasn't missed a game.
Seriously?
Basically, we traded two picks to be in the best position to negotiate with a player at a position where we actually have assets. That's it. There's no other argument for making this trade.
With a roster with few holes, maybe this makes sense. But with a team with holes at EDGE, LB, FS, and OL, this is beyond stupid. And let's not pretend Williams has lit it up.
Seriously?
And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
Seriously?
This had nudge nudge wink wink written all over it
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
He wants to stay in the area
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
This had nudge nudge wink wink written all over it
Exactly
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
exclusive negotiation rights, no bidding war. he's not a free agent yet
Seriously?
NFW.
But if so, Williams needs to fire his agent.
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
Quote:
In comment 14651284 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
And that deal wouldn't have signed him in March, when we wouldn't have had to give up two picks? Is he giving us a discount? Why?
exclusive negotiation rights, no bidding war. he's not a free agent yet
What do you mean, no bidding war? If Williams doesn't like our offer, he will wait until the end of the year when his contract runs out when he's able to negotiate with everyone else. This deal gives us nothing except he can see if he likes it here or not. Big whoop.
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
How do they 'work out a deal' with a player with another team? Or are you accusing Gettleman of tampering?
I'm sure DG looked into that, and feels they can sign him before he goes to free agency.
Plus he wants to stay in NY...Giants feel they can lock him in.
If they do, I think this a fine move. Only 25. Kid apparently has his head on straight and he wants to be here.
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.
Exactly right. Pats are a SB favorite, so it's OK to overpay a bit for a player who might put you over the hump. What the Giants just did doesn't fit that.
And I'm confused by those who say that Williams wanting to stay in NY makes the trade worthwhile. If he wanted to stay in NY, sign him as a FA! I'm fine with taking a flyer on a high pick who has underperformed, but a 3rd and a 5th is a steep price to pay.
If he hits FA, he could go home to California and listens to pitches out there, maybe someone blows him away with an offer. People here act like if the Giants want someone they just have to snap their fingers to make it happen. Its a moderate risk, high reward move. This guy can be part or core.
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
Let's go through that. Imagine Gettleman and Williams come to an agreement. Then Bettcher sprinkles his magic pixie dust, and Williams gets 10 sacks in 8 games. If Williams keeps his end up, how dumb is that? Or, more likely, what if he gets hurt? Gettleman still keeps up his end, even if Williams will be out signifcant time? Or is Williams dumb enough to agree to a number, barring injury?
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
I agree with this. The only way a competent FO is making this trade in our spot is if you have a deal worked out. The rental takes are bad all around (positive and negative) and if the Giants are approaching it that way it would be negligent on their part.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
It probably happens more than we think. The Jets, wanting to complete the trade likely gave permission to discuss it with William's agent. It's not uncommon for a player to re-sign and not hit free agency at all. If the Giants find Williams's number acceptable, it's not an unusual thing.
- being a good presence and mentor on a young DL
- help stop the bleeding on defense(e.g. w/ LBs) and maybe get Bettcher's schemes on track
- learn the defense this year and fully participate as a vet (vs a rookie) in the off season - thus going full speed next Sept
- bring DLIII back to his college days when he was teaming with Wilkens (smile)
I like it.
Playing for this year is a fool's errand. We've got next to no chance to make the playoffs, mostly because the rest of the defense is a mess. If Williams was an EDGE or a CB, maybe I'd see the point.
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
Seriously?
There is zero chance that Williams' agent would agree to a contract when his client's value is at its lowest. Unless the Giants massively overpaid.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
So let me get this straight. You think Williams agent has a gentleman's agreement with DG on LW's next contract without:
(1) Knowing his market value yet.
(2) And without any other potential offers from other teams in an open market.
Like I said, it that is the case, then LW is dumber than a door stop for hiring that agent.
If his intentions truly are to stay in the area and he wants the security of a life changing 8 figure check being deposited into his bank account now instead of 6 months from now with the threat of injury looming over his head? Sure. It's why the Giants should sign him now and not in March because their leverage fades the closer he gets to market.
I get why the Giants should be motivated to take LW out of the market, I just think it would be agent malpractice to a degree...
Lets go get Ngankuwae from Jax and this line will be really good.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
It's a risky strategy when you have to pay to get him in the building.
...with a long-term losing franchise like the Giants?
If his goal is to play for a contender, he won't find one in New York until he's ready to retire.
Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
Says the pot to the kettle... ;)
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Because he could rip up his knee next game and never see a big pay day. The shadow of Clinton Portis.
I'm not one to say how much money is enough for someone or not, but a) by that logic he'll agree to the extension this year and b) without an extension he'll have earned $32M in cash (more than most of you will earn in your life time).
so, not he's not quite broke and poor like the college kid who tears an ACL before the draft or the late round pick who never makes it to a second contract.
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
I'm not sure why you insist on stating the obvious.
For example, I don't . ;)
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
Players change their mind all the time. Getting him in the building is Sales strategy 101. Its an added bonus that the Jets are a clown show and the Giants will look much better in comparison the next 8 weeks.
But again, is 'getting him in the building' worth a 3 and a 5th next year? With the holes on this team, they need all the picks they can get. Now you've spent two for an 8 game rental on a position where we've already invested high draft picks, with no real extra leverage when the year ends. Dumb.
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
Probably not as high as our 3 will be this year, no? And the 5th isn't nothing. Again, what did we trade that 5th for? The first chance to negotiate? Not worth it.
Terps was prophetic even sooner than he thought he would be i'm sure.
If you think he will give you a discount to stay in NY great, do it this off-season after your full slate of picks have been made and you don't desperately grasp at winning another useless game or two to make yourselves look better than awful.
2-6 teams shouldn't be trading 3rd round draft picks (PLUS!!??) they just shouldn't. Full stop.
if most of BBI is adamant its a mistake...
I'm not sure why you insist on stating the obvious.
For example, I don't . ;)
You don't think its a mistake or don't state the obvious or both?
Dexter gets doubled all the time.
So....who gets single blocking now?......
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
Amen to that!!
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
But if they targeted him and wanted him in free agency and he got traded and signed an extension with that team then they do not even get a shot at signing him. He was getting traded if not to us then someone else thats 100%. If you see a player you like and he is available you go and get him. I do not think the cost is anything crazy. 3rd round picks are not exactly sure things. As well as it being a rental, he is still available for the franchise tag with an abundance of cap space we have or comp formula if he really is going to command some insane contract. And he has also stated he loves living and playing in NY.
I don't know.
Might depend on if there are memes out there screaming about not trading a guy like Collins because you won't get
ANYTHING in return.
You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.
rushing and Williams is very good at stopping the run.
The Giants are currently very bad at it.
This will help.
Giving up a 3rd and next years 4th for a good player like this really isn't a big deal.
I swear to Christ, you all bitch over every single thing. This move isn't something thats going to cripple the team, draft-wise or cap-wise. The overreactions here are ridiculous, though not surprising in the least.
This issue is not with the player. Maybe he'll be good. The issue is giving up two very necessary draft picks when the player was likely to be a free agent at the end of the year. It's an 8 game rental, and Williams can still walk.
If he walks we get a comp pick for him in 2021 as a 3rd rounder. Very limited exposure move with possible upside. Worst case scenario he does get signed then he underperforms.
I'm not sure what people who don't like this player are watching. I was drooling over him in the draft and everytime I watch a Jets game he looks as advertised. He's an interior guy - he's not going to pile up sacks. But this guy is a menace in the run game and very smart and disruptive up front.
Without question one of the upper echelon DL in this league. I guarantee opposing offenses know who he is.
You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.
He now the only player on the dline not on a rookie deal. How much cheaper could they get there. And I cannot imagine Olsen Pierre is breaking the bank.
I am not sure I see the value in this. We are constantly sinking resources into our defensive line but we have no OL. We need those lower picks and we could have signed him during FA.
want to test free agency 8 games away from free agency?
Signing an extension is not a one way street.
unless he's got a massive offer that is out of line with the expectations he and his agent have for players with similar production. And if that's the case, again, the Giants very possibly could have signed him after the season.
this is a strange trade at this time.
He could get hurt. An injury could significantly reduce his FA value. It's a violent game. I'm not saying he'd give a major discount over what he thinks his FA value might be, but he might well take a little less now to avoid getting a lot less later if he gets hurt.
If you're theory is about injury then he will sign an extension right now right? or at worst soon because if he doesn't before the end of the season how did he insure against his injury risk?
what did you think made Elvis Patterson and Herb Welch play so well?
how did we beat the Pats in 2007 and 2011?
PASS RUSH
This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.
This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit".
Link - ( New Window )
Man I hope Daniel Jones shoves it up the haters' asses and now I hope this works out.
Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument
D for the Giants
what did you think made Elvis Patterson and Herb Welch play so well?
how did we beat the Pats in 2007 and 2011?
PASS RUSH
Again, the issue is not whether this player will help. The issue is giving up two picks with the holes we have on the roster for 8 games and some intangible inside track to signing him to a long term deal. Intangibles when it comes to contracts do not exist. And the idea that this allows the Giants to franchise him is hilarious.
The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?
D for the Giants
How did they grade selecting Daniel Jones?
The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.
The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.
The Giants should have a big "It's About Next Year" sign greeting people in their facility, since it's pretty much the franchise mantra now.
The key word there is "hope". There is so much "hoping" with the way this team operates.
But see, it doesn't even do that. If he goes off in the 8 games we have left, there is nothing stopping him from walking, unless we sign him to an extension while he is still here. But why would he do that?
If he like NY so much, why couldn't we just get him in free agency? If he helps us win a few games, is that really good in the big scheme of things?
He's already in the same town using the same facilities, you think letting him watch Shurm and Bettcher work is putting us over the top in securing his services?
And aside from that stupid credit card commercial, who would've seen him these couple of years? He's been invisible, and I live in the area.
Lastly, name me one player Gettleman has acquired that has worked out?
Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.
The Giants are clueless. It's really detrimental to our health following this mess.
that guy laughing it up on the sidelines while the Pats were pushing the Jets' shit in was none other than Leonard Williams.
And randy moss was a malcontent before the pats saved his ass.
Great attitude— let’s only trade for clean guys that have supreme value. Let’s not try and take someone else’s trash and make it into gold, we know the pats would never do that.
I swear to fucking god if the pats make this move everyone is slobbering all over it.
Well, the Pats didn't do it.
We could either assume the Pats weren't interested because they are aware or conscious of something we weren't, or we could assume that if they had made the move and it didn't work, they're far more capable of recovering than we are.
What's everyone's opinion on fair market for Williams....5 year 60-75 mill? I have no clue, just throwing something out there!!!
Because DG is a genius; and he will sign LW to a deal he can't refuse before free agency opens next year.
Look, we are supposedly a better culture than the Jets. Here's why:
-- They don't have a great HC. We do.
-- They don't have a seasoned DC. We do.
-- They don't have a top OL coach. We do.
-- We have a great owner.
-- We have a great GM (just ask him).
-- We have a "generational RB".
-- Our young QB doesn't see ghosts.
Easy sell, right? ;)
This is nuts. Who wants to bet that he turns out to be a nothing the rest of the year and we just let him walk?
You do realize we get the 3rd back if walks.
The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?
Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick
You don't trade away draft picks for people you have to immediately pay. That's like the opposite of the good thing to do.
The only thing that is sure about the NY Giant 3rd round picks over the past few years is that they surely suck...
So we can sign on for another shit season for sure, or we aren't getting a comp pick.
Let's not act like we can be good next year without filling many holes in FA, especially now down a pick. Enough with the delusions here. We need two T's a C, a #1 WR, at least 2 LBs, a FS, very likely a CB.
These are just the positions we DEFINITELY need.
The Jets will give back the high 3rd if LW walks? Where was that specified?
Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick
not if you sign other free agents to offset your free agent losses.
If Duggan is right, this is Gettleman beginning the shopping spree early.
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
Moving from Reese to Gettleman, what's past is prologue.
Dan Duggan's Twitter Page - ( New Window )
Because he would be a high-value FA loss which equates to a 3rd rd comp pick
So you equate a 3rd-round pick at the top of the round with a (non-guaranteed) comp pick at the bottom of the round?
There is no scenario by which the Giants "get the 3rd" back. It's gone for good.
No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!
A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
not if you sign other free agents to offset your free agent losses.
Valid point
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!
A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.
This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
Seriously?
You almost make it sound like the Giants are above single mistakes and miscalculations. Why?
Are they thinking they can still make a run this year?
Wait, one last thing, we keep accumulating non-edge rusher D-linemen and our pass rush is below-average. Say anything you want about scheme and his being double-teamed, Leonard Williams is not going to be a difference maker in pass rush. C'mon now.
This is where I'm struggling with it as well. I like him as a player and think he's a fantastic scheme fit but unless he signs a fair deal and there's a corresponding move to flip DT or Hill, its overkill. How many premium picks and resources can we afford to spend on 300lb defensive lineman who aren't prolific pass rushers?
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
There is no guarantee he is here next year. None. We have him for 8 games unless he decides to sign an extension with the Giants before he tests the market. But let’s bet two picks on that, for sure.
Joey, Eric, Chris and JonC had some positive points earlier -
The video Captplanet posted with Baldinger was encouraging. I hope some of the nay-sayers will be pleasantly surprised.
Problem with the tag is that you have to tag him as a DE and not a DT.
What's the actual price, though? We don't know until he gets paid.
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
You almost make it sound like the Giants are above single mistakes and miscalculations. Why?
No, it's just basic common sense and it's absurd to think they don't have some kind of idea of what he wants. You can blame DG for many things but the man is not an idiot
Sure let’s franchise him, then he becomes an expensive player who hasn’t lived up to his draft position, rather than a guy we spent two draft picks for 8 games on.
And he’ll want to stay in NY until someone offers him more money.
This is all that needs to be said. We could have used the $$$ we'll use to sign Williams on a comparable FA, and still had our 3rd and 4th round picks. So all we really get for those picks is 8 games of Williams. And based on his lack of production it's far form clear that Williams will even be worth the huge contract we'll likely give him.
This is how stupid franchises operate. This is something you could see Snyder or Al Davis doing. This is the type of move that makes the rest of the league consider the Giants a laughingstock. Well, that and our record the past 3 seasons.
Gotta love these posts. We don't know what Williams contract will be, but YOU not only know that, but know that they can get a comparable DE in FA for similar money.
Of course you don't give a name or a dollar figure, but you KNOW. Could you be talking out your ass? Nah of course not.
Seriously?
Even with a deal in place, It doesn’t make the move a good one.
A team full of holes just gave up a 3rd and a 4th to sign a FA to a large contract. Bad move.
We just had a great draft too. I was hoping for another. They did something right with the last draft. Maybe we can do it again.
Let’s dump high priced players for draft picks. That’s the path to take.
Do you honestly think they did not work a deal out with him prior to doing this trade?
Seriously?
Even with a deal in place, It doesn’t make the move a good one.
A team full of holes just gave up a 3rd and a 4th to sign a FA to a large contract. Bad move.
We just had a great draft too. I was hoping for another. They did something right with the last draft. Maybe we can do it again.
Let’s dump high priced players for draft picks. That’s the path to take.
Unless they are confident they can trade some of their own players and recoup those traded picks.
It's not like the Giants have had much success signing FAs though.
No thanks. Give the picks for the cheap talent and use the money for FREE free agents!
A bonehead move for a 2 win team. Well be in the top 5 of the draft. It’s a steal for the Jets.
This right here. This is a bad move by a bad team , with a bad GM . The only way this move is not terrible is if he takes a NY discount , which he will not IMO. Signing him to a market value deal makes this trade bad since they could have just signed him as free agent. This franchise is a rudderless ship
I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).
Look he is a good player but if they wanted him , just sign him as a free agent. He is not going to give us some huge discount to resign. This franchise is hopeless right now. People who think this is a good move , can you share some of that stuff your smoking with me ?
Let’s see, so far on this thread I’ve seen Joey in Va, JonC, Chris in Philly and Eric all say they like this move. 4 incredibly respected posters. But yeah, it is those kind of guys that are “smoking” and certainly not some of the absolute dregs on the other side of the argument
All I am saying is if the Giants like him so much then just sign him as a free agent. I will be shocked if he gives the Gmen any meaningful discount. No point in giving useful assets up for a pending free agent. If the Giants were contenders this season I may view it differently. This is a move that bad franchises do
I'm a lot happier to roll the dice on a move like that with cap room than immediately plunking down almost $100m on a guy who may or may not be a fit (like Ogletree, who obviously cost less than $100m but just wasn't a fit at all).
Exactly.All in all with his talent level and potential for for this team , I think it was a good move. DG is trying to get prices that fit this coaching staffs vision for what they want to do offensively and defensively.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
+1, my opinion too. The guy is only 25 years old!. Its like getting a draft pick that has already proven himself.
This is from the NFL Football Operations Office earlier this year:
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 teams for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. The picks are awarded to teams that lose more, or better, compensatory free agents than they have acquired in the previous year.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula developed by the NFL Management Council based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
So if Williams walks, that benefits our formula for getting comp pick(s). However if we spend heavily in free agency (which seems likely based on everything we read about competing in 2020 and our extensive cap space), it will nullify the impact of Williams walking.
This isn't a scenario where "we only gave up a 5th to see if Williams is a fit". Link - ( New Window )
But we still get the benefit of Williams walking as a “3rd rd pick” contributing to our comp pick formula. It may be nullified by signing other FAs, but we may also see other guys walk in FA, and depending on which outweighs which we can still get a comp pick. You can always use this argument that “no we won’t get a comp pick if we spend heavy in FA” but that’s the case regardless of the player walking (I.e. doesn’t matter that we traded for him midseason). The Pats just traded for Sanu despite the fact he’s about to be a FA and people called BB a genius because he’ll “get a comp pick back for Sanu walking” so why not use that same logic here? The technicality of the formula will always depend on other factors but in general Williams walking is a benefit to our comp formula.
This is the only reason I can see why this trade was a decent idea but that said I still don’t understand this round about way of going about it. If we like Williams as a player why not just sign him in the off-season? DG really isn’t sure so he wants the option to franchise tag him? I don’t like the fact that he isn’t sure. It’s the same way that he didn’t accept a trade for Collins because midseason he still wanted the option to sign him, but then 8 weeks later he didn’t even consider re signing him. At least the Pats made their trade knowing they’re making a run this year (the comp formula part just adds to making it a better move), but the Giants did not need Williams’s services this year so I don’t understand this way of going about it.
"Williams was the best player in the draft regardless of position. If you're the Jets, you had to take him. The sky's the limit with this kid. He's stout against the run and athletic as can be." -- Mike Mayock
6'5"
HEIGHT
34 5/8"
ARM LENGTH
302LBS.
WEIGHT
10 5/8"
HANDS
OVERVIEW
In 2014, Williams was selected as USC's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year. Also was first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He was a finalist for the Hendricks Award and a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was one of five captains selected by teammates prior to the 2014 season. He had 80 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception and forced three fumbles during 2014 season. Williams sat out 2014 spring practice while recovering from a 2013 shoulder injury. In 2013, Williams was the starter at defensive end and he was named USC's Defensive Lineman of the Year, despite being bothered during the year with a shoulder injury. In 2012, Williams played in all 13 games, starting nine at defensive tackle and was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Some of his artwork was displayed at the 2013 and 2014 "Artletics" on-campus exhibits that featured the works of USC student-athletes. As a senior in high school, his honors included Super Prep All-American and Prep Star All-American.
ANALYSIS
STRENGTHS Supremely gifted interior lineman with length, athleticism and elite power. Lined up just about everywhere along the line at one point or another. Able to jolt offensive linemen with powerful hands and is extremely hard to redirect for offensive linemen once he gets going downhill. Explosive hip snap to leverage blockers and is rarely moved from his gap. Often a read-and-react two-gapper and plays peek-a-boo with running backs while discarding blockers at will when he's ready to tackle. Too much play strength for zone blockers to cross-face him. Fires out with low pad level when playing the run and is difficult to submarine on short yardage. Has feet and brute force to recover and get back into a play after being beaten early. Dangerous pass rusher from twist game, showing big closing burst. Effort rusher who will eventually get home if single-blocked. Beginning to develop spin move as pass-rush counter. Showed intriguing potential as a pass-rushing end in space. Frame able to hold more weight and muscle.
WEAKNESSES Is a little late out of his stance off the snap. Must learn to consistently fire hands out as weapons. Slow to transition from run stopper to pass rusher when teams throw on first down. Pad level rises and legs straighten out as pass rusher. Base will narrow, slowing momentum and limiting full potential of his bull rush. Hasn't learned to set up offensive linemen or string together pass-rush moves yet. Doesn't always play to capacity and pursuit is lacking when play heads away from him. Still very raw. Wins with physical tools over skill.
DRAFT PROJECTION Round 1 (top three)
SOURCES TELL US "You can't over-think this one. It doesn't matter how raw he is because he's got freakish qualities that are rare for men his size. I think he has a chance to be as good as Kevin Williams. That's his comp." -- NFC Director of Scouting
NFL COMPARISON Kevin Williams
BOTTOM LINE Enormously powerful defensive lineman. Has the look and feel of the biggest, strongest kid on the playground but hasn't figured out how to unlock his natural gifts and consistently dominate the rest of the kids on the playground just yet. Williams can play in an odd or even front, and is able to hold the point as a two-gapper or disrupt upfield. With coaching and more experience, Williams should be able to match the athleticism with the power and become a consistent Pro Bowler with a ceiling that goes even higher than that.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
That franchise tag for a DE is going to be expensive and Williams is nowhere near an elite talent at his position. We can keep saying “Relax we have so much cap room” but poorly utilized cap space is the exact reason why this team sucks right now so let’s try not to say that about every single move. All that said I’d prefer one year with a big tag on a guy who doesn’t deserve it rather than sign a guy we aren’t sure about to a huge contract long term, so in that sense I see the positive side.
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
LOL...Best post today
So you can’t comment on something as uncomplicated as building a football team unless you’ve done it yourself?
That right there is a bunch of whiny BS.
Similar to the “you haven’t played the sport so keep quiet” BS
You say that as though Williams is quite obviously and clearly worthy of a franchise tag. Is he? I’m seriously asking. I thought he was a decent player but Franchise tag for a DE is big bucks. Also- I wonder if another team would have traded for him if not the Giants, and it he’d stayed with the Jets would they have tagged him? If not then Giants would have had their chance. I guess there’s a lot of uncertainty and DG wanted the guy bad enough that he wanted to eliminate some of the uncertainty that they couldn’t get him another way. So I respect that. It’s funny you could view this as either he wanted the guy really bad and wanted to make sure he got him, or he isn’t 100% sold on Williams so he wants the opportunity to tag him as opposed to just sign him when he hit FA. Interesting. A lot of angles here and certainly nothing worth DG losing his job over as some posters have alluded to. Really all of this doesn’t matter and whether it was a good move or not will simply come down to whether DG hit on a real player here or whiffed again. Nothing else matters in the end.
Either way I wonder how much Williams already being in NY contributed to DG making the move (I.e. did Williams make it clear he’s interested in staying in the area?)
BBI has to be the largest gathering of pussies on the internet.
we just traded a 3 and a 4 for an underperforming but VERY talented player. he is already the best DL we have. Sure, he could stay at the same level and not be a game breaker, but its worth the risk. he will be tagged if they cannot resign him long term. my guess is, they do. they have a ton of money next offseason and investing in the trenches is NEVER a bad thing. This 100% improves the front 7. now get a decent ILB to play alongside connelly next year. extend golden and add another edge to go along with carter and ximenes and your front 7 is looking much better.
you guys need to get a grip, this is actually a nice move thats worth the small gamble. not to mention, we probably end up making another move to regain a mid round pick, plus the comp pick for collins
You can continue to cream yourself over giving up picks for the Jets garbage and call other people pussies. Your brilliant defense of this organization has proven to be extremely accurate to date.
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.
Clean up your act sparky
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.
There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.
But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.
You sound like a dip shit chump for calling out people that way.
he isnt going to get a monster deal. and you guys whining are pussies. basically little kids saying they didnt make a deal i like. we cannot control what they do. its fair to critique it, but the risk and reward on this makes it a good move. suppose williams comes in and plays very well...then what? everyone here going to give DG props? no way...they will just find something else to whine about aka pussies.
the giants arent good, but this move improved their front 7.
nobody is defending the org. im simply saying its not a horrible move...kid is still 25 years old. who the fuck are you to say he is trash? yea trash but he has DOUBLe the amount of pressures of our best DL. if he is trash, then he is an upgrade because he is better than what we have. you guys are just fucking mieserable. we add talent and its oh we suck. when we win its, wow all good. when we lose its DG sucks. when we know we need talent and we take a good shot, its omg horrible move. i think you should root for the fucking jets. whining on a message board doesnt change anything.
I think you should lay off the sauce, although I'm not sure from your logic whether you're just mentally defective or half in the bag. For your sake, I'll hope it's the latter.
There's a difference between a guy being "trash" and not wanting a team to give up a high 3rd round pick for a player who's about to be a FA, known for his run stopping ability being added to a team desperate for a pass rusher.
But hey, you're fucking clueless and likely drunk, I'm pretty sure you're the one who should be rooting for the Jets.
not drunk. YOU said he is trash....he isnt lol. jets want to go in a different direction...thats fine. the move no matter how you slice it just helped our front
And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.
If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.
If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"
its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term
165 players drafted in 3rd round
26 players received 2nd contracts from team. 15.8%
38 received 2nd contracts from new team. 23.1%
33 players were cut by team before contract was up. 20.1%
68 out of league w/in 4 years or never received a 2nd contract. 41.1%
There are occasions where guys are not re-signed due to cost, but for every one of those there are 4 or 5 who are not
About 80% of the time teams are not viewing their 3 rd picks as core players.
With that and having the R QB contract, I would take L. Williams from age 25-29 all the time
For those concerned about cap. I see zero chance that Jenkins, Ogletree, Ellison & Martin are here in 2020. That is 8M in dead cap money That also saves 28M in cap. I also think there is a very good chance Solder is gone, which also could save 6.5M
All part of the master plan I guess.
And some of you thought DG was making this up as he went along...
He wasn't staying there and he's a FA at the end of the season.
And the idiot in charge of this flaming dumpster fire just handed over a 3rd and a 5th for 8 games of that.
If you're not drunk, I honestly feel sorry for you.
okay first off...is everyone who teams dont resign just "trash"
its the fucking jets. you can feel sorry for me, idc. fact is youre just a whiny ass bitch. we made a move today to improve the front 7. if DG doesnt extend him, ill agree...bad trade, but i expect LW to be a giant long term
LOL, "we"- your drunk ass isn't going to be anywhere near a transaction that doesn't involve lottery tickets and a Colt 45 any time soon, dipshit.
Since when...about 10 years ago?
So you can’t comment on something as uncomplicated as building a football team unless you’ve done it yourself?
That right there is a bunch of whiny BS.
Similar to the “you haven’t played the sport so keep quiet” BS
Well, using your same argument we aren't allowed to comment on another persons comment especially if they claim that rebuilding an NFL team is "uncomplicated"?
Tell me once again how uncomplicated and easy it is to rebuild a team, especially with the holes this one was left last year?
Came in all pissed about the trade and just started readin all 12 pages of this. Got to here on page 2 and now feel better about the deal. You know somehow Bro and Evan are going to eat these words.
Plus, you have to consider the value of having the money to use on a FA.
Maybe it wokrks, buy a team with 35@40 holes to fill may want to make moves for more draft picks. Not less.
At a minimum, One OT (assuming someone already on team can step up), 2-3 LBs - both with pass rushing ability. And another quality wr. and a really good blocking TE, who can catch if you throw to him.
Those changes alone would make a huge difference.
I think Williams is going to make a big difference, but the real issue is the second level of the defense - the most important one in a 3-4 - the linebacking corps
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
Make it out of the realm of commentary from meatheads like us.
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.
Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.
Simply put, we lack a LT and Pass Rusher the most. L. Williams is a big body who can push the pocket and make things easier perhaps for Carter and Ximines?
I am sure the Browns, Bengals, Bears, Jags, Tampa Bay, Miami, Jets, Denver, Raiders, Lions, Titans, Skins, Bills, and Cards will all breath a sigh of relief knowing it's such an uncomplicated task to rebuild a team.
It's definitely complicated, but it shouldn't take 8 or more years.
Are we so beaten down that we're now slotting the Giants in with the teams you mentioned above? Good Lord, I hope not.
No, I'm pointing out how absurd it is to say that rebuilding a team is uncomplicated.
Prior to 2 years ago, you could also add KC and Dallas to that list
Lastly, does a loss by any sports team take anything of importance from anyone here? No. Even if you bet on sports the choice is still an individual one. Sound like spoiled children
Nice to see you here, Mr. Gettleman.
For eight games. Unless we franchise or transition him, which will be even stupider. But hey, everything else they’ve done this year makes total sense, so they get the benefit of the doubt I guess.