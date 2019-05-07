Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Has there ever been a NYG coach this bad?

Sean : 10/28/2019 7:04 pm
I wasn’t around for the 70’s, so I can’t speak to that. In terms of recent history, no NYG HC has ever started this bad. Typically, there is a tendency for teams to overachieve when hiring a new HC - we saw it with Fassel & McAdoo. Coughlin had the Giants at 5-4 prior to starting Manning.

Remember when posters here were comparing Shurmur’s start to Parcells? Parcells promptly had the Giants at 9-7 after going 3-12-1 in his first year.

Pat Shurmur is 7-17 as head coach here. I’m comparison, Fassel went 10-5-1 his first year & McAdoo went 11-5.

Reeves went 11-5 his first year (he only lasted 3 seasons). Handley went 8-8 off a SB title and he only lasted 2 years. McAdoo didn’t even make it 2 years.

This is unchartered territory & again I counter everyone who is speaking in absolutes about Shurmur returning - what about recent history indicates this is the case? Why didn’t Handley get more than 2 years? Why didn’t Reeves get more than 3 years? McAdoo didn’t even get 2 years.

It’s funny looking back how frustrating we all got with Fassel. He never had a QB and we never won below 7 games with him prior to 2003.

Again, unchartered territory.

Yes.  
barens : 10/28/2019 7:06 pm : link
.
Not in my lifetime  
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 7:06 pm : link
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.
We have had a lot of coaches that were a lot worse  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10/28/2019 7:07 pm : link
Including several of the ones you mentioned
the parcells giants  
japanhead : 10/28/2019 7:07 pm : link
already had a defense that was close to elite when he took over as HC, and he'd been working with a lot of those same players prior to becoming HC. i really don't get the comparison.
Ray Handley.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 10/28/2019 7:08 pm : link
Enough said.
Ahhh,  
section125 : 10/28/2019 7:12 pm : link
the daily Shurmur is a bad, really bad coach thread. I was waiting for it....

and yes dear Sean, there have been HC equally as bad and some worse.
Has there ever been giant fans as bad as the millennials who now seem  
plato : 10/28/2019 7:13 pm : link
to post nonsense continually here?
RE: We have had a lot of coaches that were a lot worse  
Sean : 10/28/2019 7:13 pm : link
In comment 14651611 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Including several of the ones you mentioned


So, do results not matter for Shurmur?
Ray Handley was worse.  
Brown Recluse : 10/28/2019 7:13 pm : link
.
Not  
jtfuoco : 10/28/2019 7:15 pm : link
Sure if it's true but somebody said he was on pace to be the fastest coach to reach 50 losses in a career
Ray Handley  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/28/2019 7:15 pm : link
Was handed the keys to the Corvette and wrecked that shit.

McAdoo at least went 11-5 in his first season.
How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 7:16 pm : link
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".
Not a a Shurmur Fan But  
Samiam : 10/28/2019 7:17 pm : link
He’s not been a good coach. But, in his first year, the Giants OL was as piss poor as any OL I’ve ever seen. And, there were other talent weaknesses. This year, there are several areas of weaknesses including their inability to cover in the secondary and missed tackles. They allow more big gains on routine passes over the middle and they miss more tackles than any Giants team I can remember. I don’t know how much is coaching but most of it is probably lack of talent.

Also, Parcells 3-12 rookie season was, in my opinion, was totally on piss poor coaching. That was not a bad Giants team with, as mentioned above, a very good defense. Paecells decided to start Scott Brunner over Phil! Sim is, probably the stupidest decision he made in his coaching career.
RE: Not in my lifetime  
Nine-Tails : 10/28/2019 7:18 pm : link
In comment 14651609 Go Terps said:
Quote:
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.


Hey, Shurmur is an adult though, lol
Handley was MUCH worse...  
EricJ : 10/28/2019 7:18 pm : link
.
MacAdoo was saved by a defense under Spags  
Giantz_comeback : 10/28/2019 7:18 pm : link
That was playing incredible that year with Reeses big FAs all playing major roles. The offense was tremendously underwhelming considering the peices we had.

Shurmur may not be the best coach but he isnt MacAdoo either.
RE: How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
Brown Recluse : 10/28/2019 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14651635 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".


You’re probably about the same age as I am. If I had to choose between Shurmur and Handley, I’d still take Shurmur.
I don't think PS  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/28/2019 7:21 pm : link
Is a good head coach, but I feel like the Giants have been competitive in every game (minus the Minn game) since DJ took over. The defense is void of talent, a below average line, star RB was out for 3 games and the Giants have been fighting. Other teams are getting blown out. They are playing hard for PS
RE: RE: How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 7:24 pm : link
In comment 14651644 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14651635 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".



You’re probably about the same age as I am. If I had to choose between Shurmur and Handley, I’d still take Shurmur.


I was only 13 when Handley took over, so I didn't understand a lot of what I was seeing. He was certainly a disaster, no doubt about it.

But so is Shurmur. Whatever the bottom tier of coaches is, Shurmur is surely in it. It's not possible for Shurmur to be "a lot better" than someone.
Ray Handley  
JohnB : 10/28/2019 7:27 pm : link
end of conversation......
Context over record  
upnyg : 10/28/2019 7:27 pm : link
Some of the coaches (Handley) had other issues personal and professional. Yes Shurmur's record is not good, but this talent level is 1970's bad. Its getting better (I think), but there were bad coaches in every decade.

RE: Not in my lifetime  
Capt. Don : 10/28/2019 7:32 pm : link
In comment 14651609 Go Terps said:
Quote:
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.


I enjoy your hot takes but this is a bit much.
Arnsparger and McVay were no better than Shurmur  
GeofromNJ : 10/28/2019 7:36 pm : link
Bill Arnsparger 1974–1976 7-28
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23
Fassel has Kerry Collins for a good portion of his tenure  
Simms11 : 10/28/2019 7:39 pm : link
and Kerry was a very good, strong arm, accurate QB. That helps, plus he had some a Defense here with guys like Hammertime and Armstead.
The one we can’t name.  
Steve L : 10/28/2019 7:40 pm : link
Terrible.
RE: Ray Handley  
jvm52106 : 10/28/2019 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14651632 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
Was handed the keys to the Corvette and wrecked that shit.

McAdoo at least went 11-5 in his first season.


No he wasn't! He was in a no win situation with a defensive team pissed about Parcells and BB being gone and had to deal with a QB controversy.
Ray Handley, obviously.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2019 7:41 pm : link
.
RE: How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
FStubbs : 10/28/2019 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14651635 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".


Shurmur is pretty bad but it could be worse.

Adam Gase is worse.
Handley was terrified of his own players  
Greg from LI : 10/28/2019 7:42 pm : link
I mean, they physically intimidated him.
RE: Not in my lifetime  
Beer Man : 10/28/2019 7:45 pm : link
In comment 14651609 Go Terps said:
Quote:
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.
Please ....
It's hard to adjust eras and rosters  
jcn56 : 10/28/2019 7:45 pm : link
I'd say Handley was worse. His record was better than Shurmur's lifetime, but he also inherited a team with two HoFers that had just been off it's second SB victory and lead by two HoF coaches.

Shurmur inherited a team in mutiny with a flawed roster that summarily was ripped to shreds and possibly made even worse.
McAdoo was the worst NYG HC I've seen in 65 years, no contest.  
Red Dog : 10/28/2019 7:53 pm : link
Anybody who thinks Arnsparger or McVey were bad coaches doesn't know what they are talking about. Neither one had much for players on offense.

Arnsparger was a truly superior defensive coach. He rebuilt the defensive tradition that eventually resulted in Super Bowl victories under Parcells. But he couldn't do anything with the retreads that the front office gave him on offense. His GIANTS were at least fun to watch because you never knew when they would totally stone a quality team to steal a win. But it didn't happen often enough and he had to go.

McVey, despite lack of quality offensive personnel, almost turned the whole program around. One offensive holding call against a journeyman OL derailed his last season completely. He went on to be a very successful GM for San Francisco.

I really look at this  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 10/28/2019 7:54 pm : link
As year 1 for PS. It was obvious there was some kinda mandate to "win now" with Reese's Pieces...when that epically failed, the teardown started midseason.
Ray handley wins  
viggie : 10/28/2019 7:55 pm : link
That being said - richie Kotite of the Jets might have been worse.
Handley  
Giants86 : 10/28/2019 7:56 pm : link
Not even close. His teams had a lot of talent too.
Taking shots at  
MtDizzle : 10/28/2019 7:56 pm : link
Millennials is so douchey.
.  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2019 7:57 pm : link
I think Handley was worse.

Shurmur just doesn't have HC chops. I think he's a decent offensive coach and I think he's doing a pretty good job with Daniel Jones so far. He's just horrendous in-game and never has his finger on the pulse of what's going on. So many time management issues... not understanding what to challenge and what not to challenge, some baffling timeout calls, poor starts, etc.. we can go down the list. He's a terrible coach.

I don't think McAdoo was any better than Shurmur is, either. Eli's career went down the fucking shitter the second that derpy dipshit took over and started trying to do all sorts of nonsense with his footwork and shoehorning him into an offense that didn't fit him. People want to 'credit' him for knowing it was time to move on from Eli - I think coaches need to be able to adapt to their players and rosters. Who the hell is Ben McAdoo? It's one thing if it's Andy Reid or Bruce Arians, but this was Ben McAdoo.

His calling card was supposed to be offense and we fielded some of the most pathetic offenses I've seen in my lifetime with him here. The 2016 team won games because Reese went to the grocery store and bought a lot of fancy stuff for the defense and they were a top 5 unit. All McAdoo had to do was play games close to the vest and the defense would actually get all of the late stops we haven't seen since. The strength of the team in 2016 was something Ben McAdoo had virtually nothing to do with. He'll never get another HC job in this league. Shurmur shouldn't either after this go around... they both suck.
RE: Not  
mattlawson : 10/28/2019 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14651631 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
Sure if it's true but somebody said he was on pace to be the fastest coach to reach 50 losses in a career



Jesus
Absolutely, you must be a young guy  
PatersonPlank : 10/28/2019 7:58 pm : link
Bill Arnsparger 7-28 - Def Coordinator who couldn't be HC
John McVay - 14-23 - he sucked but was a good GM
Ray H*dley - 14-18
- the worst of the worst because he was handed a championship team. We really shouldn't be saying his name out loud.

Shurmur is right in the crowd with these guys
Giant Coaches  
yalebowl : 10/28/2019 8:06 pm : link
Allie Sherman was a great coach till he wasn’t. He followed Jim Lee Howell who had Tom Landry as DC and Vince Lombardi as OC. Allie Sherman continued the glory years with Y A Tittle. Then the team got old and he traded away the heart of the team, Sam Huff. Then he gave up a ransom for Fran Tarkenton. And they were bad. Fans started singing “Goodbye Allie.” After a terrible preseason and the singing he was fired before the season opener and replaced with Alex Webster who had no head coaching experience but was a fan favorite from the glory years. A trade of star receiver, Homer Jones, gave us DT Jim Kanicki and a throw in running back, Ron Johnson. The team finished I believe 9-5 but missed the playoffs after a terrible loss to the Rams.

Alex lasted five years. Tarkenton was traded back to Minnesota but the players we got in return QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim, RB Vin Clements never succeeded. Andy Robustelli was brought in as GM and replaced Webster with DC Arnsbarger from Miami. Fired midseason and replaced by John McVay. Decent head coach but a play call by the OC led to the infamous fumble on the handoff by the QB to the RB Larry Csonka.

Which led to Robustelli being fired and then the George Young era.
Is there any precedent for demoting a HC to OC?  
Blue Dream : 10/28/2019 8:13 pm : link
and bringing in someone new? I actually think that might work for this group. The offense ol talent gaps asside is sound. Its the game management that is atrocius
RE: Has there ever been giant fans as bad as the millennials who now seem  
Route 9 : 10/28/2019 8:15 pm : link
In comment 14651623 plato said:
Quote:
to post nonsense continually here?


Only the far more annoying cunts who coincidentally complain about millennials. Oops. Found one.
I'm not as down on McAdoo as some people, but the  
CT Charlie : 10/28/2019 8:17 pm : link
offensive cred he built in Green Bay was based on Aaron Roger's arm, feet and eyes. Trying to remake Eli into AR was foolish.
Which if these losses were due to coaching and not  
Gmen1982 : 10/28/2019 8:18 pm : link
The lousy play in the field? I’m not saying this guy is good but who would win with this team?
RE: Arnsparger and McVay were no better than Shurmur  
steve in ky : 10/28/2019 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14651675 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Bill Arnsparger 1974–1976 7-28
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23


Arnsparger was such a great disappointment. I had such high hopes for what he might do for the Giants. Having been a Shula assistant and the anchor of the Dolphins defense not far removed from their undefeated season I really believed he would be the guy to turn things around. What a let down that was. That stretch was some truly awful football for the Giants. These teams don't even come close to being that disappointing for me.
McAdoo was the worst till  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/28/2019 8:24 pm : link
this dude.
RE: Taking shots at  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2019 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14651711 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Millennials is so douchey.


It's also way too easy. Low-hanging fruit. And I say that as a millennial (unfortunately) myself (although, I'm on the older side of millennials.
RE: How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/28/2019 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14651635 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".


I was thinking that the other day. Dan Quinn comes to mind but that's about it.
Miss me?  
HomerJones45 : 10/28/2019 8:32 pm : link
[img]https://a4.espncdn.com/combiner/i?img=%2Fphoto%2F2016%2F0104%2Fr41542_1296x729_16-9.jpg/[img]
Miss me? redux  
HomerJones45 : 10/28/2019 8:33 pm : link
In the 1970’s New York vernacular.....  
thrunthrublue : 10/28/2019 8:33 pm : link
“He’s a loser.....get rid a da bum!” Yes, the good old days.
NY might have the two worst coaches in the sport  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/28/2019 8:34 pm : link
with Pat & Gase.
RE: Miss me? redux  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/28/2019 8:35 pm : link
In comment 14651803 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:


Up until 2011, sure. From 2012 and on? Nope.
Handley was such a spineless jellyfish...  
bw in dc : 10/28/2019 8:45 pm : link
He was basically a high school biology teacher wearing a headset that was likely turned off. Just the absolute pits of the world.

I doubt anyone would be surprised if if was discovered he was a serial killer, either. Guy was just creepy...

But he at least finished .500 on year.

That would be like winning the SB for Shurmur...

Can we include assistant coaches, too? So I can include Hal Hunter...
RE: Has there ever been giant fans as bad as the millennials who now seem  
mrvax : 10/28/2019 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14651623 plato said:
Quote:
to post nonsense continually here?
Well, millennials are keen on instant gratification.
RE: Handley was such a spineless jellyfish...  
arcarsenal : 10/28/2019 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14651819 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He was basically a high school biology teacher wearing a headset that was likely turned off. Just the absolute pits of the world.

I doubt anyone would be surprised if if was discovered he was a serial killer, either. Guy was just creepy...

But he at least finished .500 on year.

That would be like winning the SB for Shurmur...

Can we include assistant coaches, too? So I can include Hal Hunter...


Haha. I definitely chuckled at the idea of Handley patrolling the sidelines with a headset that wasn't even turned on. Good stuff.
________  
I am Ninja : 10/28/2019 9:18 pm : link
Handley wasnt given a fuckin corvette. Jfc.
RE: ________  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 10/28/2019 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14651892 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Handley wasnt given a fuckin corvette. Jfc.


You are right. He inherited a roster with 7 pro bowlers from the year before. A 13-3 football team and defending Super Bowl champions. That still had Lawrence Taylor.

You are right. A fucking Pinto that team.
Handley was so despised  
redwhiteandbigblue : 10/28/2019 9:44 pm : link
by the fan base that he actually had to move his family out of the area to somewhere in the northwest I.e. witness protection program.
RE: Not in my lifetime  
Mendenhall64 : 10/28/2019 9:46 pm : link
In comment 14651609 Go Terps said:
Quote:
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.


Seriously? You not being alive for Handley explains a lot.
RE: RE: Not in my lifetime  
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14651952 Mendenhall64 said:
Quote:
In comment 14651609 Go Terps said:


Quote:


McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.



Seriously? You not being alive for Handley explains a lot.


Don't read much, do ya?
RE: RE: Taking shots at  
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14651789 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14651711 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


Millennials is so douchey.



It's also way too easy. Low-hanging fruit. And I say that as a millennial (unfortunately) myself (although, I'm on the older side of millennials.


Baby Boomers are way worse.
We only win when we have  
Phil in LA : 10/28/2019 10:03 pm : link
great coaches.
...  
christian : 10/28/2019 10:13 pm : link
MacAdoo won 14 games as the Giants head coach. It's going to easily take Dorf 3 seasons to get there, maybe 4.
Shurmur, Gase, and Kitchens  
Mr. Bungle : 10/28/2019 10:20 pm : link
are the three worst head coaches in the league.

Convince me I'm wrong.
RE: .  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:00 am : link
In comment 14651712 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I think Handley was worse.

Shurmur just doesn't have HC chops. I think he's a decent offensive coach and I think he's doing a pretty good job with Daniel Jones so far. He's just horrendous in-game and never has his finger on the pulse of what's going on. So many time management issues... not understanding what to challenge and what not to challenge, some baffling timeout calls, poor starts, etc.. we can go down the list. He's a terrible coach.

I don't think McAdoo was any better than Shurmur is, either. Eli's career went down the fucking shitter the second that derpy dipshit took over and started trying to do all sorts of nonsense with his footwork and shoehorning him into an offense that didn't fit him. People want to 'credit' him for knowing it was time to move on from Eli - I think coaches need to be able to adapt to their players and rosters. Who the hell is Ben McAdoo? It's one thing if it's Andy Reid or Bruce Arians, but this was Ben McAdoo.

His calling card was supposed to be offense and we fielded some of the most pathetic offenses I've seen in my lifetime with him here. The 2016 team won games because Reese went to the grocery store and bought a lot of fancy stuff for the defense and they were a top 5 unit. All McAdoo had to do was play games close to the vest and the defense would actually get all of the late stops we haven't seen since. The strength of the team in 2016 was something Ben McAdoo had virtually nothing to do with. He'll never get another HC job in this league. Shurmur shouldn't either after this go around... they both suck.


McAdoo is worse than Shurmur. Not like that’s a big deal. Both inept on too many areas. Difference is I can see Shurmur getting another OC job at least. McAdoo isn’t even getting sniffs as an OC. We may never see him back in the NFL. Just a total joke. His greatest skill was calling slants to OBJ. yeah. Genius
....  
Route 9 : 12:21 am : link
Somehow, someway, McAdoo got 11-5. Under McAdoo the Giants won a lot of close games in 2016. 5 games in a row, they won by one posession or less. Shurmur would've found some way to lose all of those games.

McAdoo was a dope and I wasn't his biggest fan either, but I really don't like Shurmur. At least there were some positive moments under Mac like, um... going to the playoffs?

That Philly game pissed me the fuck off last year. Only an idiot (like Shurmur) could blow that one. Shurmur started his two years here 1-7 and 2-6.

The fact that I'm sitting here at midnight debating which of these two losers sucked more proves this era to be the worst. Up yours 70s!
RE: ....  
steve in ky : 12:43 am : link
In comment 14652081 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Somehow, someway, McAdoo got 11-5. Under McAdoo the Giants won a lot of close games in 2016. 5 games in a row, they won by one posession or less. Shurmur would've found some way to lose all of those games.

McAdoo was a dope and I wasn't his biggest fan either, but I really don't like Shurmur. At least there were some positive moments under Mac like, um... going to the playoffs?

That Philly game pissed me the fuck off last year. Only an idiot (like Shurmur) could blow that one. Shurmur started his two years here 1-7 and 2-6.

The fact that I'm sitting here at midnight debating which of these two losers sucked more proves this era to be the worst. Up yours 70s!


You mention both "some positive moments" and the playoffs in the same post that you call it the worst era.

The Giant went between 63 and 81 with no trips to the playoffs. So most of the 60's and all of the 70's. Which included during that span a one win season, and back to back two win seasons. This is very frustrating but nothing compared to the barren wasteland those years were. We were the punching bag for the division for a lot of years back then. At least now, as you mentioned, we are only a few seasons from having had a playoff trip and eight seasons removed from winning a Super Bowl.
....  
Route 9 : 1:28 am : link
In terms of disaster, the Eagles winning the Super Bowl trumps anything that went down in the 70s. So, that's that.

Yeah, they went to the playoffs. OK? Took some stupid cruise with One Direction or whatever and got blown out. that'd what be that puts McAdoo over Shurmur, not that that is anything to blow one's own trumpet about.

That reference (obviously, said in jest) to the 70s was a jab at everyone who mentions "real bad football" every time the Giants have a shitty game 40 fucking years later. Oh, believe me, we've had to hear how bad those 70s were from the old guys. Time and time again....again and again and again.

And ya, they won in 2011? Really?
RE: RE: Arnsparger and McVay were no better than Shurmur  
GeofromNJ : 1:32 am : link
In comment 14651774 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 14651675 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


Bill Arnsparger 1974–1976 7-28
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23



Arnsparger was such a great disappointment. I had such high hopes for what he might do for the Giants. Having been a Shula assistant and the anchor of the Dolphins defense not far removed from their undefeated season I really believed he would be the guy to turn things around. What a let down that was. That stretch was some truly awful football for the Giants. These teams don't even come close to being that disappointing for me.

These are my sentiments as well. Arnsparger seemed totally lost as a HC. Although the talent level that played for him and McVay was simply not good. Thankfully Tim Mara held out and forced Wellington to hire a GM to make personnel decisions.
Also  
Route 9 : 1:36 am : link
Hate to mention to it, they've been a punching bag for Philly for years and are making a bad routine out of losing time and time to Dallas as well.

So because they sucked decades ago, I'm held back from showing any anguish? Fuck that.
Shurmur  
Les in TO : 6:17 am : link
and Handley are neck and neck. Both of them lack the skill set to be a head coach and were better off left as coordinators. McAdoo got the team to the playoffs after three years of losing but then got a big head and lost the locker room.
RE: How is it possible for an NFL coach to be a lot worse than Shurmur?  
TheMick7 : 6:18 am : link
In comment 14651635 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".


Hold My Beer-Ray Handley
The fact that we are having this discussion  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:58 am : link
Is so fucking sad
He's bad, but he's better than the guy he replaced  
UberAlias : 8:07 am : link
Shurmur has a young team. McAdoo had a veteran team and was carried in year one by a DC who was a former head coach. When it became clear he was in over his head he lost the locker room. Shurmur may not win a lot of games but isn;t going to embarrass the organization on the way McAdoo did and at least the players are still playing for him.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 8:24 am : link
In comment 14652077 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 14651712 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I think Handley was worse.

Shurmur just doesn't have HC chops. I think he's a decent offensive coach and I think he's doing a pretty good job with Daniel Jones so far. He's just horrendous in-game and never has his finger on the pulse of what's going on. So many time management issues... not understanding what to challenge and what not to challenge, some baffling timeout calls, poor starts, etc.. we can go down the list. He's a terrible coach.

I don't think McAdoo was any better than Shurmur is, either. Eli's career went down the fucking shitter the second that derpy dipshit took over and started trying to do all sorts of nonsense with his footwork and shoehorning him into an offense that didn't fit him. People want to 'credit' him for knowing it was time to move on from Eli - I think coaches need to be able to adapt to their players and rosters. Who the hell is Ben McAdoo? It's one thing if it's Andy Reid or Bruce Arians, but this was Ben McAdoo.

His calling card was supposed to be offense and we fielded some of the most pathetic offenses I've seen in my lifetime with him here. The 2016 team won games because Reese went to the grocery store and bought a lot of fancy stuff for the defense and they were a top 5 unit. All McAdoo had to do was play games close to the vest and the defense would actually get all of the late stops we haven't seen since. The strength of the team in 2016 was something Ben McAdoo had virtually nothing to do with. He'll never get another HC job in this league. Shurmur shouldn't either after this go around... they both suck.



McAdoo is worse than Shurmur. Not like that’s a big deal. Both inept on too many areas. Difference is I can see Shurmur getting another OC job at least. McAdoo isn’t even getting sniffs as an OC. We may never see him back in the NFL. Just a total joke. His greatest skill was calling slants to OBJ. yeah. Genius


Yeah, I thought McAdoo's best quality was his game management - but that's a lot easier to manage with a defense you can actually lean on late in games. Pat Shurmur doesn't have that benefit.

McAdoo came here to maximize Eli and prolong his career and he basically did the opposite. In the end, there was virtually nothing to point to as redeeming with him. He was a goofy, cringey guy who will never be a HC again in the NFL. Was terrible at managing his players and his locker room on top of it.

McAdoo and Shurmur have both been really bad. I don't think one has been demonstrably worse than the other. There's a lot of hyperbole in this thread.
RE: He's bad, but he's better than the guy he replaced  
Les in TO : 8:38 am : link
In comment 14652187 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Shurmur has a young team. McAdoo had a veteran team and was carried in year one by a DC who was a former head coach. When it became clear he was in over his head he lost the locker room. Shurmur may not win a lot of games but isn;t going to embarrass the organization on the way McAdoo did and at least the players are still playing for him.
McAdoo was weak in the emotional intelligence department but was a far superior in game situational decision maker. Shurmur is the real life version of the nursery rhyme character Foolish Jack - unable to adapt properly to different situations.
1966 HC Allie Sherman  
DeepBlueJint : 8:50 am : link
Giants 1-12-1 that season. He had the absolute best talent in the early 60s and wasted it then traded it away.

He makes Shurmur look legitimate by comparison.
