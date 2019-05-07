Has there ever been a NYG coach this bad?

I wasn’t around for the 70’s, so I can’t speak to that. In terms of recent history, no NYG HC has ever started this bad. Typically, there is a tendency for teams to overachieve when hiring a new HC - we saw it with Fassel & McAdoo. Coughlin had the Giants at 5-4 prior to starting Manning.
Remember when posters here were comparing Shurmur’s start to Parcells? Parcells promptly had the Giants at 9-7 after going 3-12-1 in his first year.
Pat Shurmur is 7-17 as head coach here. I’m comparison, Fassel went 10-5-1 his first year & McAdoo went 11-5.
Reeves went 11-5 his first year (he only lasted 3 seasons). Handley went 8-8 off a SB title and he only lasted 2 years. McAdoo didn’t even make it 2 years.
This is unchartered territory & again I counter everyone who is speaking in absolutes about Shurmur returning - what about recent history indicates this is the case? Why didn’t Handley get more than 2 years? Why didn’t Reeves get more than 3 years? McAdoo didn’t even get 2 years.
It’s funny looking back how frustrating we all got with Fassel. He never had a QB and we never won below 7 games with him prior to 2003.
Again, unchartered territory.
and yes dear Sean, there have been HC equally as bad and some worse.
So, do results not matter for Shurmur?
McAdoo at least went 11-5 in his first season.
Also, Parcells 3-12 rookie season was, in my opinion, was totally on piss poor coaching. That was not a bad Giants team with, as mentioned above, a very good defense. Paecells decided to start Scott Brunner over Phil! Sim is, probably the stupidest decision he made in his coaching career.
Hey, Shurmur is an adult though, lol
Shurmur may not be the best coach but he isnt MacAdoo either.
You’re probably about the same age as I am. If I had to choose between Shurmur and Handley, I’d still take Shurmur.
I've never seen a head coach on any team anywhere where I could say, "At least Shurmur isn't that guy".
You’re probably about the same age as I am. If I had to choose between Shurmur and Handley, I’d still take Shurmur.
I was only 13 when Handley took over, so I didn't understand a lot of what I was seeing. He was certainly a disaster, no doubt about it.
But so is Shurmur. Whatever the bottom tier of coaches is, Shurmur is surely in it. It's not possible for Shurmur to be "a lot better" than someone.
I enjoy your hot takes but this is a bit much.
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23
McAdoo at least went 11-5 in his first season.
No he wasn't! He was in a no win situation with a defensive team pissed about Parcells and BB being gone and had to deal with a QB controversy.
Shurmur is pretty bad but it could be worse.
Adam Gase is worse.
Shurmur inherited a team in mutiny with a flawed roster that summarily was ripped to shreds and possibly made even worse.
Arnsparger was a truly superior defensive coach. He rebuilt the defensive tradition that eventually resulted in Super Bowl victories under Parcells. But he couldn't do anything with the retreads that the front office gave him on offense. His GIANTS were at least fun to watch because you never knew when they would totally stone a quality team to steal a win. But it didn't happen often enough and he had to go.
McVey, despite lack of quality offensive personnel, almost turned the whole program around. One offensive holding call against a journeyman OL derailed his last season completely. He went on to be a very successful GM for San Francisco.
Jesus
John McVay - 14-23 - he sucked but was a good GM
Ray H*dley - 14-18
- the worst of the worst because he was handed a championship team. We really shouldn't be saying his name out loud.
Shurmur is right in the crowd with these guys
Alex lasted five years. Tarkenton was traded back to Minnesota but the players we got in return QB Norm Snead, WR Bob Grim, RB Vin Clements never succeeded. Andy Robustelli was brought in as GM and replaced Webster with DC Arnsbarger from Miami. Fired midseason and replaced by John McVay. Decent head coach but a play call by the OC led to the infamous fumble on the handoff by the QB to the RB Larry Csonka.
Which led to Robustelli being fired and then the George Young era.
Only the far more annoying cunts who coincidentally complain about millennials. Oops. Found one.
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23
Arnsparger was such a great disappointment. I had such high hopes for what he might do for the Giants. Having been a Shula assistant and the anchor of the Dolphins defense not far removed from their undefeated season I really believed he would be the guy to turn things around. What a let down that was. That stretch was some truly awful football for the Giants. These teams don't even come close to being that disappointing for me.
It's also way too easy. Low-hanging fruit. And I say that as a millennial (unfortunately) myself (although, I'm on the older side of millennials.
I was thinking that the other day. Dan Quinn comes to mind but that's about it.
Up until 2011, sure. From 2012 and on? Nope.
I doubt anyone would be surprised if if was discovered he was a serial killer, either. Guy was just creepy...
But he at least finished .500 on year.
That would be like winning the SB for Shurmur...
Can we include assistant coaches, too? So I can include Hal Hunter...
Haha. I definitely chuckled at the idea of Handley patrolling the sidelines with a headset that wasn't even turned on. Good stuff.
You are right. He inherited a roster with 7 pro bowlers from the year before. A 13-3 football team and defending Super Bowl champions. That still had Lawrence Taylor.
You are right. A fucking Pinto that team.
Seriously? You not being alive for Handley explains a lot.
McAdoo was Don Shula compared to this guy.
Seriously? You not being alive for Handley explains a lot.
Don't read much, do ya?
Millennials is so douchey.
It's also way too easy. Low-hanging fruit. And I say that as a millennial (unfortunately) myself (although, I'm on the older side of millennials.
Baby Boomers are way worse.
Convince me I'm wrong.
McAdoo is worse than Shurmur. Not like that’s a big deal. Both inept on too many areas. Difference is I can see Shurmur getting another OC job at least. McAdoo isn’t even getting sniffs as an OC. We may never see him back in the NFL. Just a total joke. His greatest skill was calling slants to OBJ. yeah. Genius
McAdoo was a dope and I wasn't his biggest fan either, but I really don't like Shurmur. At least there were some positive moments under Mac like, um... going to the playoffs?
That Philly game pissed me the fuck off last year. Only an idiot (like Shurmur) could blow that one. Shurmur started his two years here 1-7 and 2-6.
The fact that I'm sitting here at midnight debating which of these two losers sucked more proves this era to be the worst. Up yours 70s!
You mention both "some positive moments" and the playoffs in the same post that you call it the worst era.
The Giant went between 63 and 81 with no trips to the playoffs. So most of the 60's and all of the 70's. Which included during that span a one win season, and back to back two win seasons. This is very frustrating but nothing compared to the barren wasteland those years were. We were the punching bag for the division for a lot of years back then. At least now, as you mentioned, we are only a few seasons from having had a playoff trip and eight seasons removed from winning a Super Bowl.
Yeah, they went to the playoffs. OK? Took some stupid cruise with One Direction or whatever and got blown out. that'd what be that puts McAdoo over Shurmur, not that that is anything to blow one's own trumpet about.
That reference (obviously, said in jest) to the 70s was a jab at everyone who mentions "real bad football" every time the Giants have a shitty game 40 fucking years later. Oh, believe me, we've had to hear how bad those 70s were from the old guys. Time and time again....again and again and again.
And ya, they won in 2011? Really?
Bill Arnsparger 1974–1976 7-28
John McVay 1976–1978 14-23
Arnsparger was such a great disappointment. I had such high hopes for what he might do for the Giants. Having been a Shula assistant and the anchor of the Dolphins defense not far removed from their undefeated season I really believed he would be the guy to turn things around. What a let down that was. That stretch was some truly awful football for the Giants. These teams don't even come close to being that disappointing for me.
These are my sentiments as well. Arnsparger seemed totally lost as a HC. Although the talent level that played for him and McVay was simply not good. Thankfully Tim Mara held out and forced Wellington to hire a GM to make personnel decisions.
So because they sucked decades ago, I'm held back from showing any anguish? Fuck that.
Hold My Beer-Ray Handley
I think Handley was worse.
McAdoo is worse than Shurmur. Not like that’s a big deal. Both inept on too many areas. Difference is I can see Shurmur getting another OC job at least. McAdoo isn’t even getting sniffs as an OC. We may never see him back in the NFL. Just a total joke. His greatest skill was calling slants to OBJ. yeah. Genius
Yeah, I thought McAdoo's best quality was his game management - but that's a lot easier to manage with a defense you can actually lean on late in games. Pat Shurmur doesn't have that benefit.
McAdoo came here to maximize Eli and prolong his career and he basically did the opposite. In the end, there was virtually nothing to point to as redeeming with him. He was a goofy, cringey guy who will never be a HC again in the NFL. Was terrible at managing his players and his locker room on top of it.
McAdoo and Shurmur have both been really bad. I don't think one has been demonstrably worse than the other. There's a lot of hyperbole in this thread.
He makes Shurmur look legitimate by comparison.