Has there ever been a NYG coach this bad? Sean : 10/28/2019 7:04 pm

I wasn’t around for the 70’s, so I can’t speak to that. In terms of recent history, no NYG HC has ever started this bad. Typically, there is a tendency for teams to overachieve when hiring a new HC - we saw it with Fassel & McAdoo. Coughlin had the Giants at 5-4 prior to starting Manning.



Remember when posters here were comparing Shurmur’s start to Parcells? Parcells promptly had the Giants at 9-7 after going 3-12-1 in his first year.



Pat Shurmur is 7-17 as head coach here. I’m comparison, Fassel went 10-5-1 his first year & McAdoo went 11-5.



Reeves went 11-5 his first year (he only lasted 3 seasons). Handley went 8-8 off a SB title and he only lasted 2 years. McAdoo didn’t even make it 2 years.



This is unchartered territory & again I counter everyone who is speaking in absolutes about Shurmur returning - what about recent history indicates this is the case? Why didn’t Handley get more than 2 years? Why didn’t Reeves get more than 3 years? McAdoo didn’t even get 2 years.



It’s funny looking back how frustrating we all got with Fassel. He never had a QB and we never won below 7 games with him prior to 2003.



Again, unchartered territory.



