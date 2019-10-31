DG spinning on certain positions .McL. : 10/29/2019 3:49 am

Today's trade for LW has solidified for me a pattern that has been bothering me for quite some time but hadn't been able to articulate it very well.



There seems to be a pattern of DG cutting, trading, or letting players walk in FA only to have to turn around and use resources to replace those players. At first you could say it a matter of wanting to purge the roster of Reese players. However the pattern is there even with players that he brought to the team. The net result of this is that he keeps spending resources on the same positions while turning a complete blind eye to others.



I am not arguing against any of these moves in isolation, what I am struggling with is seeing how they fit together as a coherent strategy to continually move the team forward making efficient use of draft and cap resources.



Here are some examples:



WR: OBJ signed, (5yr 90M 65M gtd), OBJ is traded (16M dead), signs 31 y/o Tate in (FA 4yrs 37.5M 23M gtd)



LB: Loses Kennard & Robinson in FA, trades for Ogeltree (effectively 4yr 39M, 7M prorated), signs Martin (3yr 15M 7.5M gtd), drafts Carter, cuts Okwara, Trades Vernon, Signs Golden (1yr), drafts Ximines



RG: loses Fluker in FA, signs Omameh (3yr 5.5M gtd), claims Brown, loses Brown & Jerry in FA, trades for Zeitler (effectively 3yr 24M 7.5M prorated)



QB: signs Tanney, drafts Lauletta, releases Webb, drafts Jones, releases Lauletta



and the ultimate spin the DL:

DL: trades JPP, signs Mauro, drafts Hill & McIntosh, claims Edwards, Harrison traded (3.2M dead), loses Mauro, Edwards & Wynn in FA, signs Olsen Pierre, drafts Lawrence & Slayton, traded for Leonard Williams



From all this we see a pattern of inefficient use of resources. Omameh was a waste of cap space, Jamon Brown is never going to be confused with a pro-bowler but he was a adequate starter and he wanted to resign with the Giants, instead he signed with Atlanta 3yr 18.75M he probably would have stayed for less. If resigned, maybe Vernon could have been traded for an OT or OC.



On the DL, DG churned through all the Reese players except Dalvin Tomlinson, and now he is churning through his own players. He has had the opportunity to retain serviceable players to hold down the position, but instead, he has dumped resource after resource into this one position group while other position groups are complete after thoughts. It's a bit mind boggling.