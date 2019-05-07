2020 Free Agency

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
CMicks3110 : 10/30/2019 4:14 pm
draft should be BPA based on need.

But what needs can we address in Free Agency. Assuming we re-sign Leonard Williams. I would also try to re-sign Markus Golden, and if he performs decently, Deone Bucannon as well.

Needs in order of importance are:

T, C, ED, LB, S, CB, WR

So who do you want?

Tackles:
Jack Conkin
D.J. Humphries
Daryl Williams
TJ Clemmings
Bryan Buluga
Le'Raven Clark
Andrew Whitworth
Cedric Ogbuehi
Brandon Shell
Kelvin Beachum
Donald Penn
German Ifedi

Center
J.C. Retter
A.Q. Shipley

Edge Rushers
Shaq Lawson
Bruce Irvin
Mario Addison
Robert Quinn
Jabaal Sheard
Yannick Ngakeoue
Emmanuel Ogbah
Terrell Suggs
Matt Judon
Whitney Mercilius
Jedeveon Clowney
Bud Depree
Dante Fowler Jr.
Shaq Barrett
Vic Beasley

Linebackers
Shaq Thompson
Jamie Collins
Kyle Van Noy
Mychal Kendricks
Danny Trevathan
Joe Schobert
Sean Lee
Blake martinez
Reggie Rgland
Cory Littleton

Cornerbacks
James Bradberry
Kevin Johnson
Byron Jones
Aqib Talib
Marcus Peters
Jayron Kearse
Mackenzie Alexander
Trae Waynes
Ronald Darby
Jason Verrett
Artie Burns

Safety
Tre Boston
Justin Simmons
Ha-Ha Clinton Dix
Deon Bush
Jeff Heath
Devin McCourty
Sean Davis

Wide Receiver
Amari Cooper
A.J. Green
Emmanuel Sanders
Devin Funchess
Phillip Dorsett


Assuming Gettleman and the coaching staff are brought back  
Anakim : 10/30/2019 4:21 pm : link
I'll take Yannick Ngakeoue or Shaq Barrett, Shaq Thompson or Blake Martinez, Justin Simmons or Sean Davis
Too soon to tell who's available.  
adamg : 10/30/2019 4:24 pm : link
Chances are a lot of the top guys we'd want get re-signed/tagged before FA starts.

Conklin would be my lone "big fish"  
Chris684 : 10/30/2019 4:26 pm : link
so to speak.

I think he could be a K-Mac type FA acquisition.

Other than that, my preference is to stay more in the middle to lower rungs of FA to find value.
I like Blake Martinez  
allstarjim : 10/30/2019 4:32 pm : link
Kyle Van Noy...

At WR, not listed is Demarcus Robinson...I think he'd be a great fit here.

I would do whatever is necessary to get Bryan Bulaga here. Agree with re-signing of LW and Golden in particular. Justin Simmons, Devin McCourty would be good FA grabs, but only if Julian Love isn't the answer (we need to find out).

A.J. Green would be a fallback stop-gap to Robinson, IMO. Only Edge I would really open the purse-strings for is Clowney, but I don't think he's going anywhere. Would have interest in Quinn and Dupree on "reasonable" deals.
RE: Assuming Gettleman and the coaching staff are brought back  
rasbutant : 10/30/2019 4:32 pm : link
Shaq Thompson would be great for this defense. If he wants Mosely (17M) money forget it. Even Kwon Alexander (13.5m) money would be hard to do.

With re-signing Williams, I'm thinking Ngakeue and Barrett will be to expensive, but would be great additions. Just really puts you right back into cap hell in a few years.

Conklin solves RT, but at what cost? Williams, might be better value, but maybe not? Don't know what they are asking for.

Really hard to play this game without knowing what they will cost.
We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
CMicks3110 : 10/30/2019 4:39 pm : link
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
Yannick Ngakoue,Matt Judon,or draft  
ghost718 : 10/30/2019 4:39 pm : link
Linebacker: Joe Schobert or Shaq Thompson(if he fits)

Would rather sign a tackle instead of drafting one early,if they are looking to upgrade.
Agree  
Big Blue '56 : 10/30/2019 4:40 pm : link
on Conklin
If it's me  
CMicks3110 : 10/30/2019 4:41 pm : link
i'm signing Clowney, Simmons, and Daryl Williams. I also keep Jenkins and restructure ogletree. Then draft a linebacker (maybe dylan moses) and a C (Tyler Biadasz?)

that's 5 starters right there.
On Defense I think ER and S are the biggest needs  
Rjanyg : 10/30/2019 4:53 pm : link
Assuming Leonard Williams is re-signed, I want Yannick Ngakeoue and pay him what ever it takes. I am sick and tired of seeing QB;s have all day to throw and we consistently are giving up 3rd and a mile.

Justin Simmons is a guy I wanted to draft and I think he would be an excellent safety here.

Not sure if Golden or Buchanon will be re-signed, but if we are looking for a great ILB I would love to draft Ishaia Simmons from Clemson. That dude can do it all.

I don't love the OL available, I also think we have enough CB's.
So:
Re-sign Williams
Sign Ngakoue and Simmons
Draft I. Simmons from Clemson
If it's too much to get rid of Solder, which it may very well be,  
Anakim : 10/30/2019 4:54 pm : link
We might as well try him out at RT
CMicks -  
Diver_Down : 10/30/2019 4:58 pm : link
Didn't you start a thread 3 weeks ago on the same topic?
RE: If it's too much to get rid of Solder, which it may very well be,  
rasbutant : 10/30/2019 5:10 pm : link
Not sure why everyone is so down on Solder after last weeks game. I re-watched the game last night and focused on the oline in general. Seemed Solder played very well. He had 2 very visible bad plays back to back, I'm guessing that's why everyone is up in arm about it. But watch the rest of the game...he played well. Really the only other bad play i noticed was on a TD catch and that turned out OK.
RE: CMicks -  
Diver_Down : 10/30/2019 5:10 pm : link
I remembered participating in a similar thread. It wasn't yours. If you are interested in what was discussed, I've linked it below.
2020 Free Agency Discussion from the Archives.
Brandon Scherff  
Giantsfan79 : 10/30/2019 5:20 pm : link
is a free agent. I assume you didn't list him because he plays RG but if he could swing out to play RT, he should be considered.
Conklin  
MtDizzle : 10/30/2019 5:22 pm : link
Clowney and Shaq Thompson would be quite a haul.
My wish list  
Earl the goat : 10/30/2019 5:28 pm : link
Matt Judon DE
Chris Jones DE
Sean Davis FS
Blake Martinez to play ILB with Ryan Connelly

Draft all offense
Andrew Thomas LT
Creed Humphrey Center
Colby Parkinson TE
RB. WR. Backup QB Back up Offensive Lineman
Im a big fan of 2005 FA strategy  
twostepgiants : 10/30/2019 5:29 pm : link
Giants locked up McKenzie, Burress & Pierce. All 25-26 yr established guys but not superstars but still young entering their primes at positions they locked down for years and at different spots.

Id target 2-3 of the same.

Im targeting OL/Edge/ILB

Id sign tackling machine Blake Martinez for ILB, Yannick Ngokoue for Edge and DJ Humphries or Daryl Williams

I would be looking for a pass rushing OLB in rd 1 of Draft and a C in round 2


Martinez and Yannick  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/30/2019 5:42 pm : link
along with Williams turns this defense around in a hurry.
Conklin  
WillVAB : 10/30/2019 7:36 pm : link
Is the guy I really want. Bulaga would be a good get as well.

Bud Dupree would be an interesting addition as I think he’d be a better scheme fit than the other ER’s people tout.
My FA wishlist  
Jay on the Island : 10/30/2019 7:59 pm : link
ER Yannick Ngakoue
S Justin Simmons
RT Daryl Williams
C Tedd Karras
there are some good names - but the biggest issue is coaching  
Eric on Li : 10/30/2019 8:17 pm : link
not talent. This defense has a lot of high picks now, it just shouldn't be this bad. The offensive talent is relatively middling but it still manages to find ways to play well enough to win games, even with a rookie QB going through the normal growing pains and a bunch of injuries/suspensions (Shepard, Barkley, Engram, etc).

What's the defense's excuse? Ryan Connelly got hurt?

Conklin, Ngakwe, Shaq Thompson, Vic Beasley, Justin Simmons. There are definitely some intriguing players out there. We need playmakers with speed on D. On offense they need to keep investing in the OL. But the entire team needs to be better coached and start getting a lot more out of what they do have.
RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2019 8:19 pm : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Jay and Will -  
Diver_Down : 10/30/2019 8:32 pm : link
You both participated on the archived thread. The discussion was sidetracked by Christian trying to infer that Yannick would not be a wise allocation of resources. Don't tell him that Yannick padded his stats with 2 more sacks and a pick 6 since.
Of that group  
Breeze_94 : 10/30/2019 8:48 pm : link
I'd love Ngakoue but doubt he makes it to FA. I feel like he'd be an even better fit in a 3-4 as an OLB with his quickness

Justin Simmons will not hit the market, neither will Amari Cooper. Doubt Shaq Thompson and Bradberry hit the market as well as both have been having big years for the Panthers and there is plenty of cap coming off the books there.
Mario Addison seems like he has DG written all over him  
Breeze_94 : 10/30/2019 8:51 pm : link
Longtime Panther, will be 33 years old next season...he does have 6.5 sacks this year playing in the Panthers 3-4
twostepgiants  
MtDizzle : 10/30/2019 9:38 pm : link
That’s my exact thinking. A 2005 like free agency class is exactly what this team needs.
RE: Of that group  
TommyWiseau : 10/30/2019 9:51 pm : link
Justin Simmons will not hit the market, neither will Amari Cooper. Doubt Shaq Thompson and Bradberry hit the market as well as both have been having big years for the Panthers and there is plenty of cap coming off the books there.


Yannick just may make it to FA, Jacksonville is projected to have one of the lowest cap spaces in the NFL next season and
RE: Im a big fan of 2005 FA strategy  
Optimus-NY : 10/30/2019 10:17 pm : link
Id target 2-3 of the same.

Im targeting OL/Edge/ILB

Id sign tackling machine Blake Martinez for ILB, Yannick Ngokoue for Edge and DJ Humphries or Daryl Williams

I would be looking for a pass rushing OLB in rd 1 of Draft and a C in round 2


Fully agree about the 2005 FA haul and strategy. I'd be happy with Conklin or Williams at RT.
RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10/30/2019 10:24 pm : link
Quote:


How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.


No, you're right. The fact that other teams have cap space means that we don't really actually for real have cap space or whatever.
RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/30/2019 11:18 pm : link
Are you honestly dense enough to not understand that cap space is purely relative and that with as much aggregate space as is available, the Giants' relative cap position is not especially advantageous, or just pretending to be obtuse?
RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
WillVAB : 10/30/2019 11:25 pm : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.


Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
If Conklin is so good  
adamg : 10/30/2019 11:26 pm : link
Why is Tenn letting him leave?
RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:44 am : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.

My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
.  
Go Terps : 1:04 am : link
The Giants could sign CC Brown and there'd be people here supporting the move.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
.McL. : 1:26 am : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.

Agreed GD...

It's amazing how much the the realities of the Salary Cap and its management is a true football IQ test.
Before yesterday's trades the Giants were 14th  
.McL. : 1:34 am : link
Now they are 13th...

Quote:

1 Miami Dolphins $111,844,816
2 Indianapolis Colts $107,938,316
3 Buffalo Bills $89,749,785
4 Houston Texans $87,853,826
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $83,411,262
6 Dallas Cowboys $81,212,072
7 Arizona Cardinals $78,381,767
8 Seattle Seahawks $73,308,340
9 Oakland Raiders $71,629,898
10 Denver Broncos $70,639,414
11 New York Jets $67,683,904
12 Baltimore Ravens $63,392,017
13 New York Giants $63,171,201
14 Tennessee Titans $62,710,326
15 Cleveland Browns $60,185,774
16 Cincinnati Bengals $59,015,743
17 Los Angeles Chargers $57,763,503
18 Detroit Lions $51,670,568
19 Carolina Panthers $47,561,594
20 New England Patriots $41,699,067
21 Washington Redskins $39,904,819
22 Philadelphia Eagles $39,192,689
23 Los Angeles Rams $25,956,303
24 Green Bay Packers $25,696,947
25 Kansas City Chiefs $23,436,495
26 New Orleans Saints $19,140,354
27 San Francisco 49ers $17,662,357
28 Chicago Bears $11,844,654
29 Jacksonville Jaguars $4,011,152
30 Pittsburgh Steelers $1,388,544
31 Atlanta Falcons $357,448
32 Minnesota Vikings ($1,580,567)


The Giants sit in a tightly clustered group in the middle. The Giants DON'T have a significant advantage over the rest of the league. FA is not likely to help the Giants significantly more than the average of other teams.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
WillVAB : 7:15 am : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.


You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Looking at this now is silly, most these guys worth a damn will be  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:18 am : link
signed.
RE: If Conklin is so good  
Ned In Atlanta : 7:20 am : link
Why overpay for just 1 tackle when you can overpay for 2?
RE: .  
Ned In Atlanta : 7:21 am : link
Conversely, the Giants could acquire Von Miller and you'd pan the move
RE: If it's me  
BigBlueJuice : 8:44 am : link
that's 5 starters right there.


I agree. Clowney and Golden, sell solder to browns, pick up williams. Shaq thompson draft top LT. Draft a good LB for depth to pair with connely.
please no Clowney  
UConn4523 : 9:01 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
crick n NC : 9:08 am : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.


Agreed GD...

It's amazing how much the the realities of the Salary Cap and its management is a true football IQ test.


I don't think I understand what you mean by this. To me it says, if you don't know the cap, then you don't know football.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:35 am : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.



You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.

Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.
For those that care - here's a timely 2020 FA ranking from espn  
Eric on Li : 9:43 am : link
Notably Leonard Williams is the 9th best defensive player on the list and 5th best front 7 player behind Ngakoue, Clowney, Chris Jones, and Shaq Barrett.

Also everyone's favorite Ngakoue is the #1 non-QB, ranked #5 overall, so if you want him get ready to back up a brinks truck. Though they project him to get franchised.

So for those saying "we could have signed X in FA free and clear instead of giving up picks for Williams", here's 1 projection that has all of the top D players either resigning or getting tagged by their current teams.
Ranking top 25 2020 NFL free agents, and predictions on who will be re-signed - ( New Window )
Just about any player can be signed by any team at any time  
Rudy5757 : 10:32 am : link
its just a matter of pushing that money further down the line. Just as we did with the Williams trade, we spread money from Ellison to next year. If players play up to the contract it doesnt matter, its when players dont play up to the FA contract and you then have to allocate more money to the same position that it becomes a problem.

If Solder was playing at a high level no one would be complaining. The problem with FA is that the last few years we have used the FAs as building blocks and you cant do that with players that are in their late 20s or early 30s. When we signed all of those guys in 2016 they were a short term solutions and we had no good quality young players to build around.

Williams is young and can be here for 4-5 years to grow with our current young players. If we can find good solid players in the 25-26 year old range, that is the guys you want to target. Thats what we did when we signed the guys after we drafted ELI. Young vets and then sprinkled in some older guys. When all of your best players are old it goes south quickly.

So in FA I would like use to spend the money on young guys, overpay for a young guy who are going to be here and get the vet minimum short term guys to fill in the gaps.
if we cut JackRabbit  
Platos : 11:14 am : link
give me James Bradberry. DG guy, good attitude.

if we can get 3 young guys out of this FA it would be a win.
RE: if we cut JackRabbit  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:17 am : link
In comment 14656126 Platos said:
Quote:
give me James Bradberry. DG guy, good attitude.

if we can get 3 young guys out of this FA it would be a win.


DG doesn't appear to like to spend cash on defensive backs. I think it's more likely they add one more CB in the draft and let the young players they have duke it out.
any love or Sean Lee  
Dinger : 1:23 pm : link
Too old? Too injured?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
WillVAB : 7:38 pm : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.



You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.


Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.


I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.

You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.

If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.

This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:26 pm : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.



You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.


Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.



I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.

You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.

If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.

This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.

Enjoy your crayons.
Didn't read through the thread  
kelsto811 : 8:31 pm : link
But where did AJ Green leaving the Bengals become a thing? I've seen him say at least twice that he plans on following Larry Fitz footsteps and staying with 1 team his whole career. Always seemed genuine to me.
Cap space is so over talked about  
Eric on Li : 8:38 pm : link
year after year there is more free cap space than good players to spend it on. Even last year when they had minimal space, they had a hard time finding good players to warrant spending it. Ex. once Deone Buchanon chose TB that was that for the LB position. 2016 was the 1 time we had a ton of cap space and used a ton of cap space and somehow pulled off getting 3 of the top 15-20 FAs. That's really rare for any team and while in that case it worked for a year it was obviously not the ideal way to build a team.

ESPN just posted their top 25 FA and predicted whether or not they would resign. Leonard Williams was #21 (they projected he resigns). 7 of the players ahead of him are QBs. 3 others are projected to get tagged (Ngkwoue, Scherff, Chris Jones). The other 10 players who could be available are AJ Green, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, Anthony Costanzo, Marcus Peters, Chris Harris, Hunter Henry, and Shaq Barrett. ESPN projects 7 of those guys to resign, with just Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, and Chris Harris hitting FA. Even if ESPN is wrong and all 10 hit FA I'd call that relatively slim pickings.

So after looking at what's out there next March, I'd advise not getting too jazzed about the possibilities even with $60m+, in all likelihood they've already added the best player they can just based on lack of supply (Leonard Williams). Maybe they add another Markus Golden type or a couple 'Golden Tates'. The point is teams generally hang on to their good players and don't let them get to FA, and all the cap space in the world can't change that. Free agency has it's uses and having a clean cap is important so you can keep the good players you want to keep but it's mostly over talked about. That's why Belichek goes to Cabo on the first day of FA and instead built his program around maximizing draft picks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We don't really have to worry about blowing our cap  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:41 pm : link
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.

And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.



Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.

Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.

Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.


My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."

No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.

Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.



You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.


Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.



I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.

You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.

If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.

This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.



Enjoy your crayons.

Just so we're clear, when you come up from air from beneath DG's undercarriage, Tampa can sign Godwin and Houston can sign Watson and both will have more 2020 cap space than the Giants, especially after Williams presumably signs.

Think about that - you want to parade around celebrating the cap space of the Giants and one of the teams you pointed out in attempt to prove your point can extend their franchise QB while we expire our legendary franchise QB off our books and even after two years of rebuilding and getting younger and cheaper, they'll STILL have more cap space than us.

I don't think you quite understand the situation, or at a minimum, don't understand how to formulate an argument in favor of your view of it. The Giants suck at cap management. There's an opportunity for us to be on the come, but it's in spite of Abrams, not because of him.
RE: Cap space is so over talked about  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:43 pm : link
In comment 14656614 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
year after year there is more free cap space than good players to spend it on. Even last year when they had minimal space, they had a hard time finding good players to warrant spending it. Ex. once Deone Buchanon chose TB that was that for the LB position. 2016 was the 1 time we had a ton of cap space and used a ton of cap space and somehow pulled off getting 3 of the top 15-20 FAs. That's really rare for any team and while in that case it worked for a year it was obviously not the ideal way to build a team.

ESPN just posted their top 25 FA and predicted whether or not they would resign. Leonard Williams was #21 (they projected he resigns). 7 of the players ahead of him are QBs. 3 others are projected to get tagged (Ngkwoue, Scherff, Chris Jones). The other 10 players who could be available are AJ Green, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, Anthony Costanzo, Marcus Peters, Chris Harris, Hunter Henry, and Shaq Barrett. ESPN projects 7 of those guys to resign, with just Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, and Chris Harris hitting FA. Even if ESPN is wrong and all 10 hit FA I'd call that relatively slim pickings.

So after looking at what's out there next March, I'd advise not getting too jazzed about the possibilities even with $60m+, in all likelihood they've already added the best player they can just based on lack of supply (Leonard Williams). Maybe they add another Markus Golden type or a couple 'Golden Tates'. The point is teams generally hang on to their good players and don't let them get to FA, and all the cap space in the world can't change that. Free agency has it's uses and having a clean cap is important so you can keep the good players you want to keep but it's mostly over talked about. That's why Belichek goes to Cabo on the first day of FA and instead built his program around maximizing draft picks.

I can summarize your post in less words than you did - which is rare for me - you're wrong.

Cap space still matters. It's a finite and scarce resource. Abusing it leads to a worse roster. Don't believe me? You haven't watched any Giants games if you disagree.
