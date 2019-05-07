2020 Free Agency

draft should be BPA based on need.
But what needs can we address in Free Agency. Assuming we re-sign Leonard Williams. I would also try to re-sign Markus Golden, and if he performs decently, Deone Bucannon as well.
Needs in order of importance are:
T, C, ED, LB, S, CB, WR
So who do you want?
Tackles:
Jack Conkin
D.J. Humphries
Daryl Williams
TJ Clemmings
Bryan Buluga
Le'Raven Clark
Andrew Whitworth
Cedric Ogbuehi
Brandon Shell
Kelvin Beachum
Donald Penn
German Ifedi
Center
J.C. Retter
A.Q. Shipley
Edge Rushers
Shaq Lawson
Bruce Irvin
Mario Addison
Robert Quinn
Jabaal Sheard
Yannick Ngakeoue
Emmanuel Ogbah
Terrell Suggs
Matt Judon
Whitney Mercilius
Jedeveon Clowney
Bud Depree
Dante Fowler Jr.
Shaq Barrett
Vic Beasley
Linebackers
Shaq Thompson
Jamie Collins
Kyle Van Noy
Mychal Kendricks
Danny Trevathan
Joe Schobert
Sean Lee
Blake martinez
Reggie Rgland
Cory Littleton
Cornerbacks
James Bradberry
Kevin Johnson
Byron Jones
Aqib Talib
Marcus Peters
Jayron Kearse
Mackenzie Alexander
Trae Waynes
Ronald Darby
Jason Verrett
Artie Burns
Safety
Tre Boston
Justin Simmons
Ha-Ha Clinton Dix
Deon Bush
Jeff Heath
Devin McCourty
Sean Davis
Wide Receiver
Amari Cooper
A.J. Green
Emmanuel Sanders
Devin Funchess
Phillip Dorsett
Lets hear your picks!
I think he could be a K-Mac type FA acquisition.
Other than that, my preference is to stay more in the middle to lower rungs of FA to find value.
At WR, not listed is Demarcus Robinson...I think he'd be a great fit here.
I would do whatever is necessary to get Bryan Bulaga here. Agree with re-signing of LW and Golden in particular. Justin Simmons, Devin McCourty would be good FA grabs, but only if Julian Love isn't the answer (we need to find out).
A.J. Green would be a fallback stop-gap to Robinson, IMO. Only Edge I would really open the purse-strings for is Clowney, but I don't think he's going anywhere. Would have interest in Quinn and Dupree on "reasonable" deals.
Shaq Thompson would be great for this defense. If he wants Mosely (17M) money forget it. Even Kwon Alexander (13.5m) money would be hard to do.
With re-signing Williams, I'm thinking Ngakeue and Barrett will be to expensive, but would be great additions. Just really puts you right back into cap hell in a few years.
Conklin solves RT, but at what cost? Williams, might be better value, but maybe not? Don't know what they are asking for.
Really hard to play this game without knowing what they will cost.
Would rather sign a tackle instead of drafting one early,if they are looking to upgrade.
that's 5 starters right there.
Justin Simmons is a guy I wanted to draft and I think he would be an excellent safety here.
Not sure if Golden or Buchanon will be re-signed, but if we are looking for a great ILB I would love to draft Ishaia Simmons from Clemson. That dude can do it all.
I don't love the OL available, I also think we have enough CB's.
So:
Re-sign Williams
Sign Ngakoue and Simmons
Draft I. Simmons from Clemson
Not sure why everyone is so down on Solder after last weeks game. I re-watched the game last night and focused on the oline in general. Seemed Solder played very well. He had 2 very visible bad plays back to back, I'm guessing that's why everyone is up in arm about it. But watch the rest of the game...he played well. Really the only other bad play i noticed was on a TD catch and that turned out OK.
I remembered participating in a similar thread. It wasn't yours. If you are interested in what was discussed, I've linked it below.
2020 Free Agency Discussion from the Archives. - ( New Window )
Chris Jones DE
Sean Davis FS
Blake Martinez to play ILB with Ryan Connelly
Draft all offense
Andrew Thomas LT
Creed Humphrey Center
Colby Parkinson TE
RB. WR. Backup QB Back up Offensive Lineman
Id target 2-3 of the same.
Im targeting OL/Edge/ILB
Id sign tackling machine Blake Martinez for ILB, Yannick Ngokoue for Edge and DJ Humphries or Daryl Williams
I would be looking for a pass rushing OLB in rd 1 of Draft and a C in round 2
Bud Dupree would be an interesting addition as I think he’d be a better scheme fit than the other ER’s people tout.
S Justin Simmons
RT Daryl Williams
C Tedd Karras
What's the defense's excuse? Ryan Connelly got hurt?
Conklin, Ngakwe, Shaq Thompson, Vic Beasley, Justin Simmons. There are definitely some intriguing players out there. We need playmakers with speed on D. On offense they need to keep investing in the OL. But the entire team needs to be better coached and start getting a lot more out of what they do have.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Justin Simmons will not hit the market, neither will Amari Cooper. Doubt Shaq Thompson and Bradberry hit the market as well as both have been having big years for the Panthers and there is plenty of cap coming off the books there.
Justin Simmons will not hit the market, neither will Amari Cooper. Doubt Shaq Thompson and Bradberry hit the market as well as both have been having big years for the Panthers and there is plenty of cap coming off the books there.
Yannick just may make it to FA, Jacksonville is projected to have one of the lowest cap spaces in the NFL next season and
Fully agree about the 2005 FA haul and strategy. I'd be happy with Conklin or Williams at RT.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
No, you're right. The fact that other teams have cap space means that we don't really actually for real have cap space or whatever.
Quote:
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
No, you're right. The fact that other teams have cap space means that we don't really actually for real have cap space or whatever.
Are you honestly dense enough to not understand that cap space is purely relative and that with as much aggregate space as is available, the Giants' relative cap position is not especially advantageous, or just pretending to be obtuse?
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
Agreed GD...
It's amazing how much the the realities of the Salary Cap and its management is a true football IQ test.
1 Miami Dolphins $111,844,816
2 Indianapolis Colts $107,938,316
3 Buffalo Bills $89,749,785
4 Houston Texans $87,853,826
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $83,411,262
6 Dallas Cowboys $81,212,072
7 Arizona Cardinals $78,381,767
8 Seattle Seahawks $73,308,340
9 Oakland Raiders $71,629,898
10 Denver Broncos $70,639,414
11 New York Jets $67,683,904
12 Baltimore Ravens $63,392,017
13 New York Giants $63,171,201
14 Tennessee Titans $62,710,326
15 Cleveland Browns $60,185,774
16 Cincinnati Bengals $59,015,743
17 Los Angeles Chargers $57,763,503
18 Detroit Lions $51,670,568
19 Carolina Panthers $47,561,594
20 New England Patriots $41,699,067
21 Washington Redskins $39,904,819
22 Philadelphia Eagles $39,192,689
23 Los Angeles Rams $25,956,303
24 Green Bay Packers $25,696,947
25 Kansas City Chiefs $23,436,495
26 New Orleans Saints $19,140,354
27 San Francisco 49ers $17,662,357
28 Chicago Bears $11,844,654
29 Jacksonville Jaguars $4,011,152
30 Pittsburgh Steelers $1,388,544
31 Atlanta Falcons $357,448
32 Minnesota Vikings ($1,580,567)
The Giants sit in a tightly clustered group in the middle. The Giants DON'T have a significant advantage over the rest of the league. FA is not likely to help the Giants significantly more than the average of other teams.
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Why overpay for just 1 tackle when you can overpay for 2?
Conversely, the Giants could acquire Von Miller and you'd pan the move
I agree. Clowney and Golden, sell solder to browns, pick up williams. Shaq thompson draft top LT. Draft a good LB for depth to pair with connely.
Quote:
In comment 14655677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
Agreed GD...
It's amazing how much the the realities of the Salary Cap and its management is a true football IQ test.
I don't think I understand what you mean by this. To me it says, if you don't know the cap, then you don't know football.
Quote:
In comment 14655677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.
Also everyone's favorite Ngakoue is the #1 non-QB, ranked #5 overall, so if you want him get ready to back up a brinks truck. Though they project him to get franchised.
So for those saying "we could have signed X in FA free and clear instead of giving up picks for Williams", here's 1 projection that has all of the top D players either resigning or getting tagged by their current teams.
Ranking top 25 2020 NFL free agents, and predictions on who will be re-signed - ( New Window )
If Solder was playing at a high level no one would be complaining. The problem with FA is that the last few years we have used the FAs as building blocks and you cant do that with players that are in their late 20s or early 30s. When we signed all of those guys in 2016 they were a short term solutions and we had no good quality young players to build around.
Williams is young and can be here for 4-5 years to grow with our current young players. If we can find good solid players in the 25-26 year old range, that is the guys you want to target. Thats what we did when we signed the guys after we drafted ELI. Young vets and then sprinkled in some older guys. When all of your best players are old it goes south quickly.
So in FA I would like use to spend the money on young guys, overpay for a young guy who are going to be here and get the vet minimum short term guys to fill in the gaps.
if we can get 3 young guys out of this FA it would be a win.
DG doesn't appear to like to spend cash on defensive backs. I think it's more likely they add one more CB in the draft and let the young players they have duke it out.
Quote:
In comment 14655765 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.
I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.
You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.
If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.
This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.
Quote:
In comment 14655822 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655765 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.
I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.
You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.
If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.
This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.
Enjoy your crayons.
ESPN just posted their top 25 FA and predicted whether or not they would resign. Leonard Williams was #21 (they projected he resigns). 7 of the players ahead of him are QBs. 3 others are projected to get tagged (Ngkwoue, Scherff, Chris Jones). The other 10 players who could be available are AJ Green, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, Anthony Costanzo, Marcus Peters, Chris Harris, Hunter Henry, and Shaq Barrett. ESPN projects 7 of those guys to resign, with just Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, and Chris Harris hitting FA. Even if ESPN is wrong and all 10 hit FA I'd call that relatively slim pickings.
So after looking at what's out there next March, I'd advise not getting too jazzed about the possibilities even with $60m+, in all likelihood they've already added the best player they can just based on lack of supply (Leonard Williams). Maybe they add another Markus Golden type or a couple 'Golden Tates'. The point is teams generally hang on to their good players and don't let them get to FA, and all the cap space in the world can't change that. Free agency has it's uses and having a clean cap is important so you can keep the good players you want to keep but it's mostly over talked about. That's why Belichek goes to Cabo on the first day of FA and instead built his program around maximizing draft picks.
Quote:
In comment 14655957 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655822 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655765 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655677 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14655402 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14655196 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
until Barkley is ready to be resigned. Now is the time to blow the cap. We have an enormous amount of space, and will get even larger if we cut Ogletree or trade jenkins. If there is an off-season to open the cupboard. it's now. So I would even be down to sign Clowney to a massive contract, because we have *no one* on the books.
How many times does it need to be repeated that we have middle-of-the-road cap space in a year when there is $1.5B in aggregate cap space available across the league. We do NOT have an enormous amount of cap space. That's a total fallacy.
And the way our cap "guru" Abrams keeps kicking this year's dead money albatross down the road, we'll have even less before the new league year opens.
Lazy analysis. The Giants won’t have middle of the road cap when FA opens.
Who do the Giants need to spend on of their own besides Williams? Then there’s getting space back by cutting guys like Ellison and Jenkins.
Some teams that appear to have more space now won’t after they re-sign their own. A prime example is the Cowboys. Right now they look like they have space but that will evaporate quickly after Dak/Cooper and a few other guys.
My post was lazy analysis but you rebutted it with, essentially, "things will be different before free agency opens."
No shit. And in order to free up more cap space, the Giants will absorb more dead money yet again, more so now if Ellison and/or Solder are among the cap casualties. And when some of those other teams end up with less space, it will mean fewer free agents will hit the market because they'll have been re-signed.
Every moving part begets another. For all the intricacies of the cap, these are not particularly sophisticated economic principles that we're dealing with here.
You saying the Giants are a middle of the road cap team is misleading. Most of the teams that have more space right now have multiple big names and big contracts that will be added to the books before 2020 FA begins.
Way to double down on your take! I already mentioned that above though - those big names are the free agents who are going to command top contracts - we agree there. But I don't think you're following that to its logical conclusion: those free agents then are off the market. Which means, in simplest terms, those teams at the top of the list will have exercised the might of their advantageous cap position.
I’m talking about guys who people aren’t even thinking about hitting the open market. Godwin could be in line for a big deal in Tampa. Watson in Houston. Look at the teams above the Giants.
You’re so focused on the dollars right now you can’t see the forest through the trees.
If the cowboys have 85 mil and the Giants have 68 mil in space, and the Cowboys have to burn 40 mil+ on cooper/Dak for ‘20 season alone, practically speaking the Cowboys don’t have more space than the Giants.
This logic applies to several teams above the Giants. When they burn through space extending their own there aren’t going to be that many teams with the same amount of money to play with.
Enjoy your crayons.
Just so we're clear, when you come up from air from beneath DG's undercarriage, Tampa can sign Godwin and Houston can sign Watson and both will have more 2020 cap space than the Giants, especially after Williams presumably signs.
Think about that - you want to parade around celebrating the cap space of the Giants and one of the teams you pointed out in attempt to prove your point can extend their franchise QB while we expire our legendary franchise QB off our books and even after two years of rebuilding and getting younger and cheaper, they'll STILL have more cap space than us.
I don't think you quite understand the situation, or at a minimum, don't understand how to formulate an argument in favor of your view of it. The Giants suck at cap management. There's an opportunity for us to be on the come, but it's in spite of Abrams, not because of him.
ESPN just posted their top 25 FA and predicted whether or not they would resign. Leonard Williams was #21 (they projected he resigns). 7 of the players ahead of him are QBs. 3 others are projected to get tagged (Ngkwoue, Scherff, Chris Jones). The other 10 players who could be available are AJ Green, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, Anthony Costanzo, Marcus Peters, Chris Harris, Hunter Henry, and Shaq Barrett. ESPN projects 7 of those guys to resign, with just Byron Jones, Trae Waynes, and Chris Harris hitting FA. Even if ESPN is wrong and all 10 hit FA I'd call that relatively slim pickings.
So after looking at what's out there next March, I'd advise not getting too jazzed about the possibilities even with $60m+, in all likelihood they've already added the best player they can just based on lack of supply (Leonard Williams). Maybe they add another Markus Golden type or a couple 'Golden Tates'. The point is teams generally hang on to their good players and don't let them get to FA, and all the cap space in the world can't change that. Free agency has it's uses and having a clean cap is important so you can keep the good players you want to keep but it's mostly over talked about. That's why Belichek goes to Cabo on the first day of FA and instead built his program around maximizing draft picks.
I can summarize your post in less words than you did - which is rare for me - you're wrong.
Cap space still matters. It's a finite and scarce resource. Abusing it leads to a worse roster. Don't believe me? You haven't watched any Giants games if you disagree.