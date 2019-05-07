2020 Free Agency CMicks3110 : 10/30/2019 4:14 pm

draft should be BPA based on need.



But what needs can we address in Free Agency. Assuming we re-sign Leonard Williams. I would also try to re-sign Markus Golden, and if he performs decently, Deone Bucannon as well.



Needs in order of importance are:



T, C, ED, LB, S, CB, WR



So who do you want?



Tackles:

Jack Conkin

D.J. Humphries

Daryl Williams

TJ Clemmings

Bryan Buluga

Le'Raven Clark

Andrew Whitworth

Cedric Ogbuehi

Brandon Shell

Kelvin Beachum

Donald Penn

German Ifedi



Center

J.C. Retter

A.Q. Shipley



Edge Rushers

Shaq Lawson

Bruce Irvin

Mario Addison

Robert Quinn

Jabaal Sheard

Yannick Ngakeoue

Emmanuel Ogbah

Terrell Suggs

Matt Judon

Whitney Mercilius

Jedeveon Clowney

Bud Depree

Dante Fowler Jr.

Shaq Barrett

Vic Beasley



Linebackers

Shaq Thompson

Jamie Collins

Kyle Van Noy

Mychal Kendricks

Danny Trevathan

Joe Schobert

Sean Lee

Blake martinez

Reggie Rgland

Cory Littleton



Cornerbacks

James Bradberry

Kevin Johnson

Byron Jones

Aqib Talib

Marcus Peters

Jayron Kearse

Mackenzie Alexander

Trae Waynes

Ronald Darby

Jason Verrett

Artie Burns



Safety

Tre Boston

Justin Simmons

Ha-Ha Clinton Dix

Deon Bush

Jeff Heath

Devin McCourty

Sean Davis



Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper

A.J. Green

Emmanuel Sanders

Devin Funchess

Phillip Dorsett





