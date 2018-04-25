Halfway through the season, how ya feel about the rooks? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/30/2019 8:38 pm

Jones-Excited. I think he's the goods.

Lawrence-Good. He's not a one trick pony. I think he's a mainstay for years.

Baker-Good. He looked awful early, but has looked better with each week.

Ximines-Good. Very raw, but you can see the potential.

Love-INC.

Connelly-Excited. Dude looked like a player until his injury. Hopefully he returns 100$.

Slayton-Excited. Him & DJ got a nice thing going. Gotta work on the drops though.

Balletine-INC.

Asafo-Adjei-INC, IR.

Slayton-Practice squad.

