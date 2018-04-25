Halfway through the season, how ya feel about the rooks?

Jones-Excited. I think he's the goods.
Lawrence-Good. He's not a one trick pony. I think he's a mainstay for years.
Baker-Good. He looked awful early, but has looked better with each week.
Ximines-Good. Very raw, but you can see the potential.
Love-INC.
Connelly-Excited. Dude looked like a player until his injury. Hopefully he returns 100$.
Slayton-Excited. Him & DJ got a nice thing going. Gotta work on the drops though.
Balletine-INC.
Asafo-Adjei-INC, IR.
Slayton-Practice squad.
The idea that players will improve over time
Is vastly overstated by fans with the possible exception of OL and QB.
Yes players can get a bit stronger, they can get experience and improve their anticipation. But all this leads to improvements within limits.
Let me ask a few questions.
Group 1:
When can you ever recall a player that saw little or no significant snaps on the field, for offense or defense, become something more than a replacement level player and primarily a special teams contributor?
Group 2:
When can you ever recall a player that saw some time, maybe flashed here or there, but did not make a significant impact as a rookie, become something more than a backup/rotational player.
Sure, on very rare occasions it happens, but not very often. Not in today's NFL with the pressure to get young guys on cheap contract on the field as soon as possible.
If a player doesn't see significant time as a rookie and make a noticeable impact on games, it is extremely unlikely that they will become a full time starter let alone a plus level player.
Let's look at DG's drafts beyond pick #34.
Group 1: Seen little or no snaps
Ballentine, Love, C Slayton, McIntosh, Asafo-Adjei (PS)
Group 2:
Carter, Hill, Ximines
Hill is the one who will lose the most time from the Williams trade.
Ximines has looked mostly lost and overwhelmed
Carter has flashed a bit here and there, but hasn't really made a significant impact, and has often gotten washed out of plays
Group 3: Played Significant snaps and made a noticeable difference
D Slayton
Group 4: Incomplete (injured, serious question marks about their future)
Beal, Connolly
The jury is still out on D Slayton, I doubt he ever becomes a star, but he does have an upside, perhaps he will be solid starter
The only pick beyond #34 that appears to have an upside beyond the round expected value of the round in which they were chosen is D Slayton. That is exactly 1 out of 11 picks.
It appears he hasn't had a miss in his picks in the top 34 slots, but isn't that expected? Misses in those picks get you fired pretty much right away.
I would hardly call these drafts especially good. Perhaps slightly above average. Given the number of holes on this team, these drafts have not been transformational. For the Giants to be able to compete, they will need a transformational draft.
I think fans get caught up in the hype of preseason
and vastly over estimate their players, especially rookies.
Reality is what happens on the field. If its not on display in real games, its unrealistic to expect that it will somehow materialize out of nowhere.
Regarding Connolly, he looked like a player that could be a competant starter. He is a guy who relies on speed and athletic ability, and ACL injury may rob him of that. It typically takes 2 years to recover fully (if ever). So we'll see.
Tiki Barber, Noe Morris, Amani Toomer, Eli Manning, come quickly to mind as players it showing much their first season. Given time certain I could think of more.
Wowzas.
LOL arc, you keep picking on me about this...
Right now, I am supporting a client in a different timezone...
It is messing with me though.
Imagine posting on a football thread from 1am-9am... and counting!
LOL arc, you keep picking on me about this...
Right now, I am supporting a client in a different timezone...
It is messing with me though.
Hah - it just stuck out to me.... some very unconventional posting times. I was going to ask if you were in a different timezone!
Barber was also excellent retuning punts.
As I said, both showed talent.
.McL. : 12:57 am : link : reply
Here's another, more realistic assessment based on this team being 2-6:
Jones-The scouts were correct. Nothing special throwing the ball, no pocket presence, retains stupid habits like the incessant football tapping, turnover machine. Has some great games, has some mediocre games. High floor; low ceiling.
Lawrence- Looked good early on and then was manhandled by the Pats and Cardinals. Needs to step it up. Part of the group of 6 d-linemen drafted the last two years that were so loaded with potential that Gettleman spent 2 more picks for a Leonard Williams rental-not a good sign. Inc
Baker-Hard to say because the rest of the secondary has been so bad, that he hasn't drawn the usual rookie attention. Was making business decisions against the Cardinals. Was better against the run v. Lions who can't run the ball a lick under any circumstances. Inc
Ximines-A draft pick Jerry Reese would love. Tweener project who has done nothing of note.
Love-Big school player who can't beat out Grant Haley or the awful Bethea. Special teamer
Connelly-Looked like a possibility until of course he got hurt. Was at least active on the field but he didn't play long enough for OC's to get a bead on him. Inc
Slayton-Has speed and size. Can't catch. If he does a ton of work catching the football, this is a good pick at this spot.
Balletine-Sympathy factor. Small school project. Has done nothing but collect on the hospital plan. Wake us when he does anything. No, check that, wake us when he actually gets on the field.
Asafo-Adjei-INC, IR. Who?
Shaun O'Hara I made an exception for OL, they take longer to develop.
Cruz was "stashed" on IR as a rookie. He was a sensation the following season, his first opportunity to play. Absolutely does not count.
Michael Barrow was a plus level LB never really a star, a rookie 26 years ago, again a different era, but back then... 26 tackles, 1 sack and 1 FF in 1993 as rookie ain't half bad. Carter probably played a lot more in 2018 and had 43 tackles and 0 FF. Given the era, Barrow's performance as a rookie was superior to Carter...
Antonio Pierce - I don't recall his days with Wash, this may be an example... He was undrafted though, and the idea of my post was to evaluate the Giants draft haul the past 2 years. But I will give a pass on this.
William Roberts, again I said Today's NFL, you are going back 35 years, seriously... I focused on round 3-7, And I made an exception for OL. Whats more is he was supposed to be a tackle... He had to move inside to G where he was solid but never lived up to his 1st round status.
Kevin Boss are you seriously trying to say that Boss didn't have an impact as rookie?
https://www.giants.com/video/super-bowl-xlii-10th-anniversary-kevin-boss-45-yards-catch-and-run-sets-20331060
And he was decent, probably a league average TE for a short while. Can't say that he qualifies for the criteria.
This is a pretty pessimistic/dismissive take. He's played 6 games, the offensive line isn't protecting him well, and he's played half of those games without Barkley. The WR group was almost nonexistent in a couple others.
No pocket presence? Retaining stupid habits? How quickly do you expect him to correct things?
I also think saying Slayton 'can't catch' is a silly exaggeration. Want to say he needs to improve catching the football? Fair! He had a bad drop against Detroit.
But, for a 3rd round rookie, he's made some damn good catches in/near the endzone and he's absolutely been a plus. He looks like a really good value.
Can't we think this looks like a solid crop/draft yield without it having to mean we think they're all future pro bowlers?
Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Slayton and Connelly have all looked good in year one. Obviously we lost Connelly.. but he looked like a player.
Ximines and Ballentine can still be guys who ultimately help the team and provide depth.
Love looks like a bad pick so far.
George and Chris Slayton are obviously just straight incomplete right now - no idea what they are or will be. Likely nothing.
Now they have to be "stars" to show improvement? Why can't BJ Hill improve on a solid rookie campaign and become a long term starter? Why can't Carter? And what counts as "flashing"? You have a pretty low bar if you include Strahan's rookie season of 1 sack and 3 tackles as showing signs.
Also, the rookie pay scale is irrelevant to these players since none of them (including Strahan) were first rounders. If anything, there would've been more pressure to play Strahan early back then since he was an RFA after 3 seasons. Now, 2nd round picks are UFAs after 4 seasons.
Also, I think it's you with the confirmation bias. I don't see anyone arguing that Lualetta is going to drastically improve or that Big George will start at RT for the next decade. The guys people are optimistic about have all shown varying degrees of "flashes" whether that's BJ Hill and Carter last season or D Slayton this year.
Quote:
Jones-The scouts were correct. Nothing special throwing the ball, no pocket presence, retains stupid habits like the incessant football tapping, turnover machine. Has some great games, has some mediocre games. High floor; low ceiling.
This is a pretty pessimistic/dismissive take. He's played 6 games, the offensive line isn't protecting him well, and he's played half of those games without Barkley. The WR group was almost nonexistent in a couple others.
No pocket presence? Retaining stupid habits? How quickly do you expect him to correct things?
I also think saying Slayton 'can't catch' is a silly exaggeration. Want to say he needs to improve catching the football? Fair! He had a bad drop against Detroit.
But, for a 3rd round rookie, he's made some damn good catches in/near the endzone and he's absolutely been a plus. He looks like a really good value.
Can't we think this looks like a solid crop/draft yield without it having to mean we think they're all future pro bowlers?
Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Slayton and Connelly have all looked good in year one. Obviously we lost Connelly.. but he looked like a player.
Ximines and Ballentine can still be guys who ultimately help the team and provide depth.
Love looks like a bad pick so far.
George and Chris Slayton are obviously just straight incomplete right now - no idea what they are or will be. Likely nothing.
Yeah...
D Slayton was actually a 5th which makes him an even better value. I like what I see in him so far. He could be a good #2 WR.
Its too bad about Connolly, honestly, the odds on him are probably long after the injury, but there is hope.
Claiming players don't improve is idiotic, especially since very, if any posters, are claiming that players who haven't at least flashed something, will be starters (which you somehow changed to "stars").
Not sure how its unrealistic to be excited about what Hill and Carter showed last year (relative to their draft position) or Ximenes, Connely, and Slayton have shown this year. Will they be stars? Unlikely, but if 2 of them turn into (long term) starters and 2 of them quality depth, you're ahead of the game.
But overall, he was mostly invisible, 3 sacks came in 1 game. Here is a writeup of his performance after that game
https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/giants-b-j-hill-tallies-three-sacks-sunday/
Hill had two sacks on the season entering Sunday, with his last coming in Week 4. His three-sack game was the best of his career thus far. Given how he's played for much of the season, the performance seems like an outlier rather than a new norm. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 14, when the Giants face off against the Redskins.
He hasn't kept up the momentum... He's been largely invisible this year, and now he will be replaced by Williams and be more of a rotational guy. That hardly seems like a vote of confidence. So probably wise to temper the expectations.
Yeah. If there's one lesson I've learned watching this team over the past several seasons, it's that you absolutely can't count on our promising rookies or 2nd year players to continue their upward trajectory.
I've always said, Good players look like good players right away. Yes they make mistakes. But a talent evaluator can tell the difference between a good player making mistakes and a guy who can't play.
Claiming players don't improve is idiotic, especially since very, if any posters, are claiming that players who haven't at least flashed something, will be starters (which you somehow changed to "stars").
Not sure how its unrealistic to be excited about what Hill and Carter showed last year (relative to their draft position) or Ximenes, Connely, and Slayton have shown this year. Will they be stars? Unlikely, but if 2 of them turn into (long term) starters and 2 of them quality depth, you're ahead of the game.
misquoting of posters... Don't know what you mean.
My point was that the vast majority of players don't make huge leaps. I said that they improve some, but within limits. I think if you looked across the spectrum of the several thousand players that have pased through the NFL over the past 15 years, you would find that this accurate.
You want to be excited about Hill and Carter... Be my guest. Nobody is stopping you.
My experience, and the simple number game in football suggest that the odds are, they won't amount to as much as is hoped.
Let me ask you some serious questions though.
Carter is the Giants primary ER...
Based on what you know now, would you be satisfied with Carter as the team's primary ER for the next 5 or 6 years? Or do you think it would be wise to try to find a more prolific pass rusher?
Same questions for Ximines?
Do you feel comfortable with Hill as the DE opposite the ER for the next 5 or 6 years?
Or do you think you would look for a more dynamic player as the team becomes a contender?
If the answers are that you would look for superior talent to drive the team up to contender and beyond status, then what are these players? Rotational players, depth? If so, then that's in line with what I projected, I'm not sure what you are so bothered about.
But overall, he was mostly invisible, 3 sacks came in 1 game. Here is a writeup of his performance after that game
https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/giants-b-j-hill-tallies-three-sacks-sunday/
Hill had two sacks on the season entering Sunday, with his last coming in Week 4. His three-sack game was the best of his career thus far. Given how he's played for much of the season, the performance seems like an outlier rather than a new norm. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 14, when the Giants face off against the Redskins.
He hasn't kept up the momentum... He's been largely invisible this year, and now he will be replaced by Williams and be more of a rotational guy. That hardly seems like a vote of confidence. So probably wise to temper the expectations.
That's some analysis! Somehow a 3 sack game (more than Strahan + Tuck combined for in their rookie seasons) is unimpressive. And he somehow managed another 2.5 sacks, 6 TFLs, and 8 QBhits.
And you have no idea what my expectations are for him, but continue on with your "analysis"...
Yes he had 5.5 sacks, pretty good...
But overall, he was mostly invisible, 3 sacks came in 1 game. Here is a writeup of his performance after that game
https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/giants-b-j-hill-tallies-three-sacks-sunday/
Hill had two sacks on the season entering Sunday, with his last coming in Week 4. His three-sack game was the best of his career thus far. Given how he's played for much of the season, the performance seems like an outlier rather than a new norm. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 14, when the Giants face off against the Redskins.
He hasn't kept up the momentum... He's been largely invisible this year, and now he will be replaced by Williams and be more of a rotational guy. That hardly seems like a vote of confidence. So probably wise to temper the expectations.
That's some analysis! Somehow a 3 sack game (more than Strahan + Tuck combined for in their rookie seasons) is unimpressive. And he somehow managed another 2.5 sacks, 6 TFLs, and 8 QBhits.
And you have no idea what my expectations are for him, but continue on with your "analysis"...
For christs sakes. He is in a group that showed something... But he has regressed. Most of what he showed occurred in 1 freaking game.
Plus we know more about hill from this year...
Now he is being sent to the bench, or at least the rotation.
He has not played particularly well this year.
Seriously given all the facts we know about Hill, what is his long term potential?
I can't believe we are arguing this much about BJ Hill of all players...
Carter looks like more than Hill for gods sakes.
I don't know how old you are, but I remember Strahan's rookie season. He didn't get to play much, but when he did, it was obvious that he had something. He was disruptive even if it didn't show up in his stats.
And your analysis is a bunch of misquoting of posters and bullshit "analysis".
Claiming players don't improve is idiotic, especially since very, if any posters, are claiming that players who haven't at least flashed something, will be starters (which you somehow changed to "stars").
Not sure how its unrealistic to be excited about what Hill and Carter showed last year (relative to their draft position) or Ximenes, Connely, and Slayton have shown this year. Will they be stars? Unlikely, but if 2 of them turn into (long term) starters and 2 of them quality depth, you're ahead of the game.
misquoting of posters... Don't know what you mean.
My point was that the vast majority of players don't make huge leaps. I said that they improve some, but within limits. I think if you looked across the spectrum of the several thousand players that have pased through the NFL over the past 15 years, you would find that this accurate.
You want to be excited about Hill and Carter... Be my guest. Nobody is stopping you.
My experience, and the simple number game in football suggest that the odds are, they won't amount to as much as is hoped.
Let me ask you some serious questions though.
Carter is the Giants primary ER...
Based on what you know now, would you be satisfied with Carter as the team's primary ER for the next 5 or 6 years? Or do you think it would be wise to try to find a more prolific pass rusher?
Same questions for Ximines?
Do you feel comfortable with Hill as the DE opposite the ER for the next 5 or 6 years?
Or do you think you would look for a more dynamic player as the team becomes a contender?
If the answers are that you would look for superior talent to drive the team up to contender and beyond status, then what are these players? Rotational players, depth? If so, then that's in line with what I projected, I'm not sure what you are so bothered about.
1. Carter isn't the primary ER, that's Golden
2. Never said I wanted Carter or Ximines as the primary ERs or even that they had the potential to be that. Ximines, he's flashed more than I expected for someone out of OD, but still too soon for me to make any proclamations regarding him. Carter - my expectation for him entering this season was that of a low end #2 OLB or high end backup LB. Both solid outcomes for a 3rd round pick. My hope for him was that with increased and more consistent playing time (IIRC, he only played ~40% of D snaps) he could develop into a solid, consistent starting OLB. If you want to put "numbers" on it, the former would be a 2-6 sacks/year type player while the latter is a guy consistently getting 8-10 sacks with 15-20 pressures.
So far, neither Carter nor Ximines is keeping me from drafting a potential stud ER in rd 1. That doesn't mean they aren't significant pieces going forward. Good teams have good depth and I'm comfortable saying Carter can be at worst a #3 OLB on a winning team.
Your proclamation that guys don't improve significantly it's what's problematic (and BS). BJ Hill's never going to be JJ Watt but he shown flashes of being a poor man's Canty or Linval Joseph or even Leonard Williams. Unfortunately this year he's taken a step back and while he's been OK against the run he's shown little to nothing as a pass rusher. But he's still going to be a much bigger part of the rotation these last 8 games than many believe. Even with DT, LW, and DL, Hill should see ~50% of the D snaps. You need more than 3 DL even with a 34 and I'd rather have a fresh Hill spelling the starters than Olsen Pierre and McIntosh.
I don't know how old you are, but I remember Strahan's rookie season. He didn't get to play much, but when he did, it was obvious that he had something. He was disruptive even if it didn't show up in his stats.
Then your memory sucks ass and this conversation is over. You created arbitrary bins and threw 2nd year players into them and proclaimed your analysis the end all-be all.
You want to continue changing the parameters of your "analysis" and continue with the personal insults, then go ahead. I'm done since it's more productive and informative talking to some of the true trolls here.
1. Carter isn't the primary ER, that's Golden
2. Never said I wanted Carter or Ximines as the primary ERs or even that they had the potential to be that. Ximines, he's flashed more than I expected for someone out of OD, but still too soon for me to make any proclamations regarding him. Carter - my expectation for him entering this season was that of a low end #2 OLB or high end backup LB. Both solid outcomes for a 3rd round pick. My hope for him was that with increased and more consistent playing time (IIRC, he only played ~40% of D snaps) he could develop into a solid, consistent starting OLB. If you want to put "numbers" on it, the former would be a 2-6 sacks/year type player while the latter is a guy consistently getting 8-10 sacks with 15-20 pressures.
So far, neither Carter nor Ximines is keeping me from drafting a potential stud ER in rd 1. That doesn't mean they aren't significant pieces going forward. Good teams have good depth and I'm comfortable saying Carter can be at worst a #3 OLB on a winning team.
Your proclamation that guys don't improve significantly it's what's problematic (and BS). BJ Hill's never going to be JJ Watt but he shown flashes of being a poor man's Canty or Linval Joseph or even Leonard Williams. Unfortunately this year he's taken a step back and while he's been OK against the run he's shown little to nothing as a pass rusher. But he's still going to be a much bigger part of the rotation these last 8 games than many believe. Even with DT, LW, and DL, Hill should see ~50% of the D snaps. You need more than 3 DL even with a 34 and I'd rather have a fresh Hill spelling the starters than Olsen Pierre and McIntosh.
Both Golden and Carter have taken snaps at ER. Golden is on a 1yr deal, I would like him back, but odds are he walks.
Whats more, what you have described is marginal starters/rotational players. Which is exactly what my projected ceilings for them are.
You are fighting me like the devil, and yet, you are projecting the same.
So you are fighting just for the sake of fighting.
Rotational/Depth guys are needed, lord knows the Giants lack those players too.
But this team has 11 or 12 flaming needs. If the only players we get through the draft that are true impact starters come in rounds 1 and 2, then this team is never going to rise. Before they reach contender status, attrition will kick in, some will leave in FA, and some will just get old. The hit rate needs to be higher. Some of the lower rounds have to produce plus to star level players. That does not look like its happening with either of these drafts. And that is the point.
Getting a few starters and rotational depth is what is expected from round 3. That level of drafting is not providing the team with a significant advantage over other teams, and certainly not over contenders.
it's somewhat off the thread topic, but i do think this is what made the Giants insistence on Peppers in the Beckham trade, and their trade for Williams, very questionable. the notion that these guys are going to become different players than they've been to this point seems based much more on a wish than on what experience suggests will be their likely career trajectories.
Shurmur: Yeah, I don’t have much to add. With Lorenzo, he can really run, he’s got length. As Dave mentioned, he’s a pass rusher, but yet he did a great job of setting the edge. He played his best football in his biggest games and that’s really what showed up and he’s a special teams player, so he’ll have an immediate impact there. But just a big, long guy that’s going to be an edge – you want a couple or three pressure-type players from the edge and he’ll compete for that spot for us
Group 2:
When can you ever recall a player that saw some time, maybe flashed here or there, but did not make a significant impact as a rookie, become something more than a backup/rotational player.
Group 2:
Carter, Hill, Ximines
Hill is the one who will lose the most time from the Williams trade.
Ximines has looked mostly lost and overwhelmed
Carter has flashed a bit here and there, but hasn't really made a significant impact, and has often gotten washed out of plays
Hill and Carter are starters, now you can argue they are not very good but they are starters. Hil may in fact lose his job but that hasnt been determined so we should let it play out.
On another note, you cant use the Giants drafts prior to DG because most players from Reese after the 2nd round are out of the NFL. But if you look at other rosters i am sure you will find plenty of starters from the 3rd round on that did not show well as rookies. Look at Barrett from Tampa who ate us up week 3, he was a FA that was had at a bargain.
You cant change the parameters to make your point. Cameron Wake is a guy the Giants cut and was out of the NFL and came back a monster. Giants cut him in 2005 and he came back to the NFL in 2009. He is in todays NFL. You can point to more players because more fail than succeed overall.
players get cut by some teams and are successful with others all the time. Sometimes its just a simple change in scheme or how a player is used. it seems like NE is a hotbed for taking teams trash and turning them into all pros. look at how 2 teams were in uproar over Tuzar Skipper who certainly flashed but now finds himself on the PS, maybe he becomes a starter.
The point is, if players dont improve after their 1st season you wouldnt have a need for a practice squad. You would already know what they are.
Lawrence is a stud of the future.
Baker will be a "10-15" area top corner next year - watch.
Barkley is a player and we all agree there. He could use an OL that is reliable as well as a good blocking TE.
Hernandez is "OK" at OG for a 2nd rounder so you just have to hope he picks it up a bit this 2nd half.
Ximines is raw but has flashed.
Carter has flashed but in his 2nd year hasn't made you really feel like he can be a pass rush guy and superb starter. we will see.
Love is iNC.
Slayton can catch but must work on drops.
Bottom line is we hit on our early picks. No true busts IMHO.
First, you have no idea how good he is or how good he can be. The early returns were promising. Second, linebacker is an instinctual position. Ryan Connelly ran a 4.66 40. His game doesn't rely on speed, as you said, it's instincts.
Third, you saying it typically takes 2 years to recover fully then adding in paranthesis, (if ever), is demonstrably false. I've given numerous examples, and cited the Mayo Clinic's timeline. You want to dismiss the numerous examples of guy's coming back and playing at a high level less than a year later. YOU gave the 2 year timeline to fully recover, it's not true.
Even though it's still a graft procedure in most cases (there are alternative treatments, such as stem-cell related therapies), both recovery and rehab time has been improved with PRP therapy. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6220003/
None of your red herring arguments matter (your rotator cuff surgery, how good Sean Lee was, if ACL reconstruction shortens careers (not relevant to recovery timeline), whether or not there are higher rates of arthritis in the joints down the road, again, not relevant, or some article about players coming back "too fast", as if that's somehow relevant at all? By the way, your source was a fucking blog that cited a study PUBLISHED 9 years ago with data who knows how old it was, and makes all kinds of statements like this one: "Players who were drafted in the first 4 rounds were 12x more likely to RTS, rather those drafted in rounds 5-7." Well no shit! Next you're going to tell me players drafted in the 1st round have a longer career on average than players drafted in the 6th round! Obviously, teams are going to be less willing to cut bait on a player with significant draft and monetary investment than players drafted in late rounds or UDFA. That doesn't necessarily mean the player was incapable of returning to the NFL, it means when you are talking about averages, OF COURSE, logically, any player with more investment on average is going to have a better chance of remaining employed and playing than those who don't. This doesn't necessarily have anything to do with player's ability post surgery. BTW for all we know your doctor could be an idiot. Nobody cares what he told you or your anecdotal, personal experience that has zero to do with ACL injury or recovery.
Also, BTW, your example of Todd Gurley...he came back the year after tearing his ACL and won OROY in the NFL, with just under 1300 scrimmage yards in 13 games...as a rookie.
Great example! Gurley has had MVP-level seasons since that ACL injury. Whatever problems he may have now may have more to do with the fact that he's had re-injury of the knee, but is completely unrelated to his initial recovery timeline where he performed at an outstanding level.
All I took issue with is that you said it takes 2 years to fully recover. Not that it shortens careers, not that there's a higher chance of re-injury, and no, your stats don't matter, because that wasn't even the point. Within 12 months, the knee is just as stable and functional as before. When you throw out stats from data 25 years old or more, that doesn't even take into account the person's age, whether or not it's a re-injury or initial, or if there were other injuries or factors that could have played a role in diminished stats, it's just not relevant. And your stats, and the numerous examples I've provided, show that a healthy percentage of players come back and play just as well or better than before.
With today's medicine and the fact that Connelly is only 24 years old, there is every reason to believe he can and will be back on the field at full strength if not week 1 next year, then very shortly after. We're talking about Ryan Connelly, in a bubble. He's 24 years old, it's his first ACL tear, and it DOES NOT take 2 years to fully recover, it's not true based on any medical resource out there, and we're talking about a full return to sports.
Oh and if you don't like my tone, quit talking straight out of your ass so much and saying unfounded shit that is demonstrably false as if you're some kind of know-it-all.
First, you have no idea how good he is or how good he can be. The early returns were promising. Second, linebacker is an instinctual position. Ryan Connelly ran a 4.66 40. His game doesn't rely on speed, as you said, it's instincts.
Third, you saying it typically takes 2 years to recover fully then adding in paranthesis, (if ever), is demonstrably false. I've given numerous examples, and cited the Mayo Clinic's timeline. You want to dismiss the numerous examples of guy's coming back and playing at a high level less than a year later. YOU gave the 2 year timeline to fully recover, it's not true.
Even though it's still a graft procedure in most cases (there are alternative treatments, such as stem-cell related therapies), both recovery and rehab time has been improved with PRP therapy. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6220003/
None of your red herring arguments matter (your rotator cuff surgery, how good Sean Lee was, if ACL reconstruction shortens careers (not relevant to recovery timeline), whether or not there are higher rates of arthritis in the joints down the road, again, not relevant, or some article about players coming back "too fast", as if that's somehow relevant at all? By the way, your source was a fucking blog that cited a study PUBLISHED 9 years ago with data who knows how old it was, and makes all kinds of statements like this one: "Players who were drafted in the first 4 rounds were 12x more likely to RTS, rather those drafted in rounds 5-7." Well no shit! Next you're going to tell me players drafted in the 1st round have a longer career on average than players drafted in the 6th round! Obviously, teams are going to be less willing to cut bait on a player with significant draft and monetary investment than players drafted in late rounds or UDFA. That doesn't necessarily mean the player was incapable of returning to the NFL, it means when you are talking about averages, OF COURSE, logically, any player with more investment on average is going to have a better chance of remaining employed and playing than those who don't. This doesn't necessarily have anything to do with player's ability post surgery. BTW for all we know your doctor could be an idiot. Nobody cares what he told you or your anecdotal, personal experience that has zero to do with ACL injury or recovery.
Also, BTW, your example of Todd Gurley...he came back the year after tearing his ACL and won OROY in the NFL, with just under 1300 scrimmage yards in 13 games...as a rookie.
Great example! Gurley has had MVP-level seasons since that ACL injury. Whatever problems he may have now may have more to do with the fact that he's had re-injury of the knee, but is completely unrelated to his initial recovery timeline where he performed at an outstanding level.
All I took issue with is that you said it takes 2 years to fully recover. Not that it shortens careers, not that there's a higher chance of re-injury, and no, your stats don't matter, because that wasn't even the point. Within 12 months, the knee is just as stable and functional as before. When you throw out stats from data 25 years old or more, that doesn't even take into account the person's age, whether or not it's a re-injury or initial, or if there were other injuries or factors that could have played a role in diminished stats, it's just not relevant. And your stats, and the numerous examples I've provided, show that a healthy percentage of players come back and play just as well or better than before.
With today's medicine and the fact that Connelly is only 24 years old, there is every reason to believe he can and will be back on the field at full strength if not week 1 next year, then very shortly after. We're talking about Ryan Connelly, in a bubble. He's 24 years old, it's his first ACL tear, and it DOES NOT take 2 years to fully recover, it's not true based on any medical resource out there, and we're talking about a full return to sports.
Oh and if you don't like my tone, quit talking straight out of your ass so much and saying unfounded shit that is demonstrably false as if you're some kind of know-it-all.
Unfortunately I'm not the one talking out of my ass...
But apparently you are bent over so far you can't even tell where you are talking from.
I certainly proved my point.
1) only 53% of al LBers to have it done in recent years make it back onto the field in 1 to 3 years.
2) there is an expected loss of ability, players drafted after round 4 are 1/12th as likely to return and make the roster as players from higher rounds.
3) The so called surgical advancements recently have made a material difference. What has made a difference is rehab techniques for speed of recovery. The fact that players return in as little as 7 months is not considered ideal. Doctors suggest that is is ideal to sit out 2 seasons.
Those is the conclusions from study after study. The oldest of which started tracking players in 2006. Not so long ago. And those are medical journals I posted, not fluff articles. I'll believe them over a sorry idiot like you every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Frankly the medical journals paint a dimmer picture than I even thought it would be.
Since reading comprehension is not your strength, let me explain that... That would not mean 2 years to return to the field, that means 2 years to return to the pre-ACLR level of performance. According to the medical journals, the (if ever), is actually the right answer. The vast majority never do return to that level of performance.
Since reading comprehension is not your strength, let me explain that... That would not mean 2 years to return to the field, that means 2 years to return to the pre-ACLR level of performance. According to the medical journals, the (if ever), is actually the right answer. The vast majority never do return to that level of performance.
Cooper Kupp says hello.
You posted a blog, be careful with throwing around insults when you've basically come off like a complete fucking clown in this entire thread. But please, tell us more about what your doctor told you and your torn rotator cuff, LMFAO.
typically takes 2 years to fully recover (if ever)
Since reading comprehension is not your strength, let me explain that... That would not mean 2 years to return to the field, that means 2 years to return to the pre-ACLR level of performance. According to the medical journals, the (if ever), is actually the right answer. The vast majority never do return to that level of performance.
Cooper Kupp says hello.
Dude wants to include a bunch of aggregate stats of players who could be 34 years old at time of injury and roster bubble players pre-injury. He's a joke.
DeShaun Watson tore his in November of 2017 and didn't miss a single start in 2018. He played well, too.
I don't think you're really up with the times here.
DeShaun Watson tore his in November of 2017 and didn't miss a single start in 2018. He played well, too.
I don't think you're really up with the times here.
arc,
one of the studies I linked was from 2018, and it addressed the narrative that comeback from ACLs are faster and better now. According to that study, that narrative is based on a handful of high profile players. The more comprehensive datasets tell a different story. Also, they have improved rehab and are able to strengthen the muscles quicker. Players are returning when the muscles are strong enough. Doctors are concerned about the quick returns. It has led to a somewhat higher rate of re-tears. All the studies I linked are from the last 5 years, some as recent as May this year. So, its not out of date. The conclusion that they came to is that the only surgical improvement that has made a material difference is using a hamstring tendon rather than a patellar tendon and that innovation was about 25 years ago. Rehab has improved, but that doesn't affect the healing time for the ligament itself. Overall performance of players after they return is measurably lower. The problem is we see a few high profile success stories and that shapes a false narrative.
If you actually read the studies, it seems the prognosis is a bit grimmer than I expected.
The so called surgical advancements recently have NOT made a material diff.
You posted a blog, be careful with throwing around insults when you've basically come off like a complete fucking clown in this entire thread. But please, tell us more about what your doctor told you and your torn rotator cuff, LMFAO.
yeah.. you mean the blog from this place: British Journal of Sports Medicine... I sure your right, must be disreputable, you must know more than the scientists who do the these kinds of studies.
Cooper Kupp says hello.
Dude wants to include a bunch of aggregate stats of players who could be 34 years old at time of injury and roster bubble players pre-injury. He's a joke.
Yeah nice try.... The studies report the average age of the patients... One of the studies was based on players that participate in the combine. It looked at performance of players who had ACLR in college vs a controls groups who did not. A couple of others state average ages between 25 and 26.