Giants have most snaps played by rookies Jon in NYC : 10/31/2019 10:34 am

@FieldYates

3m

Teams with the most snaps played by rookies this season:

1. Giants: 2,907

2. Jaguars: 2,418

3. Raiders: 2,352

4. Cardinals: 2,228

5. Redskins: 2,177

6. Broncos: 1,985

7. Dolphins: 1,974

8. Colts: 1,703

9. Vikings: 1,634

10. Lions: 1,605





And it isn't super close. A promising sign moving forward.



Would have been even more with Connelly.



Also obviously doesn't include Carter, Hernandez, Saquon, BJ Hill, who are all second year players but full time starters.