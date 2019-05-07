'Giants have most snaps played by rookies'...  

@FieldYates
Teams with the most snaps played by rookies this season:
1. Giants: 2,907
2. Jaguars: 2,418
3. Raiders: 2,352
4. Cardinals: 2,228
5. Redskins: 2,177
6. Broncos: 1,985
7. Dolphins: 1,974
8. Colts: 1,703
9. Vikings: 1,634
10. Lions: 1,605
And it isn't super close. A promising sign moving forward.
Would have been even more with Connelly.
Also obviously doesn't include Carter, Hernandez, Saquon, BJ Hill, who are all second year players but full time starters.
2) Shurmur will get another year, whether we like it or not.
3) They're not in a hurry to get Love and Ballantine on the field. They're already suffering through a lot of rookies' growing pains.
it's popular to hate on DG and act like the org is a dumpster fire, but he's gotten production from his 2 drafts and he's converted most of the overpaid guys that used to be complained about into young players who are at least good enough to get on the field. That's basically textbook rebuild. The biggest concern at this point has to be whether or not we have the right coaching staff putting players in positions to succeed. Young players playing a lot is great, but at some point there needs to be progression in the W/L column.
I say play Love & Ballantine. We're 2-6. I'd rather suffer though more rookie mistakes than shitty veterans who are washed up.
I'll grant you that by and large most teams on this list are bad teams, so there's certainly some truth to the coaches of these teams being graded on a curve. That said, in recent weeks Shurmur:
- got spanked by #4 Arizona at home with a first year in the NFL coach
- got spanked by #9 Minnesota
- got spanked by #10 Detroit with a 2nd year coach
I'm not sure we had a lead at any point in those 3 games and were down double digits in all 3. Also the Colts at #8 are not only young, but they also rebounded from Luck retiring.
So bottomline - the coaching staff needs to be better. Especially the defense.
4-12, we play Miami too
Tomato - Tomahto. If the quality of play was higher and they were winning, there'd be a lot less 2nd guessing. One obvious example is if Rosas hits the XP last week, then you wouldn't have Shurmur going for 2 when he did and no one questioning that decision.
Without Eli that actually drops to 17 on offense.
criticism that I read on here isn't because of the quality of play. It's because of the decisions (play calls, time management, etc.). If you want to blame that on rookies, go ahead, seems like a stretch to me.
Tomato - Tomahto. If the quality of play was higher and they were winning, there'd be a lot less 2nd guessing. One obvious example is if Rosas hits the XP last week, then you wouldn't have Shurmur going for 2 when he did and no one questioning that decision.
Shurmur going for 2 was still a mistake; it's a mistake that would probably have been avoided had the Giants employed some data analytics experts to manage these decisions in real time. The Giants' roster could be populated by children and it would still be incumbent on the coaches to get these crucial game management decisions correct. Yet they do not.
This is why I expect this team would still perform poorly under Shurmur even if the talent improves. They can nail every FA signing and draft pick this offseason...if Shurmur's the coach this is a 5 win team in 2020.
1) Shurmur's awfulness is exaggerated on BBI. He may be awful, but it's hard to be sure under these circumstances.
2) Shurmur will get another year, whether we like it or not.
3) They're not in a hurry to get Love and Ballantine on the field. They're already suffering through a lot of rookies' growing pains.
I'll grant you that by and large most teams on this list are bad teams, so there's certainly some truth to the coaches of these teams being graded on a curve. That said, in recent weeks Shurmur:
- got spanked by #4 Arizona at home with a first year in the NFL coach
- got spanked by #9 Minnesota
- got spanked by #10 Detroit with a 2nd year coach
I'm not sure we had a lead at any point in those 3 games and were down double digits in all 3. Also the Colts at #8 are not only young, but they also rebounded from Luck retiring.
So bottomline - the coaching staff needs to be better. Especially the defense.
To me the litmus tests were Zona and Detroit. Two teams that are not more talented than we are and also have young coaches. Those were not good signs. Let's see what the next few weeks bring under Pat
on offense 27.07, on defense 25.20 yrs old.
Without Eli that actually drops to 17 on offense.
Connelly, Lawrence, Ximines, Baker and Love.
I can't ever remember seeing that many rookies on the field at the same time except for maybe Kick coverage.
In comment 14656115 pjcas18 said:
Shurmur going for 2 was still a mistake; it's a mistake that would probably have been avoided had the Giants employed some data analytics experts to manage these decisions in real time. The Giants' roster could be populated by children and it would still be incumbent on the coaches to get these crucial game management decisions correct. Yet they do not.
This is why I expect this team would still perform poorly under Shurmur even if the talent improves. They can nail every FA signing and draft pick this offseason...if Shurmur's the coach this is a 5 win team in 2020.
You (unsurprisingly) missed the point to go on your usual rant...
They would never admit that. And to be fair, D. Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Connelly and Darius Slayton are legitimately at the top of the depth chart. They're not tanking by playing those guys. But if they were trying to "win now" they would have made a bunch of different decisions.
I love that they're playing the young guys. Losing with kids who are learning is a lot better than learning with veterans on the way down.
it's popular to hate on DG and act like the org is a dumpster fire, but he's gotten production from his 2 drafts and he's converted most of the overpaid guys that used to be complained about into young players who are at least good enough to get on the field. That's basically textbook rebuild. The biggest concern at this point has to be whether or not we have the right coaching staff putting players in positions to succeed. Young players playing a lot is great, but at some point there needs to be progression in the W/L column.
Good Point...The Giants would still only have 2 wins if we still had,JPP, Snacks, OBJ, Apple, Eli and the other "Vets" still playing starter minutes. What needs to happen from this point on is progress.
The coach should be ready to handle any and all game management scenarios. Ours is rarely ready to handle any of them.
They would never admit that. And to be fair, D. Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Connelly and Darius Slayton are legitimately at the top of the depth chart. They're not tanking by playing those guys. But if they were trying to "win now" they would have made a bunch of different decisions.
I love that they're playing the young guys. Losing with kids who are learning is a lot better than learning with veterans on the way down.
Agree with this. Completely different watching them struggle with Jones at QB, then the past few seasons with Eli.
Also, your last sentence is probably pretty damning for Love since he's not only behind Bethea on the depth chart, but also Thomas.
I also think Shurmur is still a terrible head coach for a million other reasons.
And while we are on the subject, what is outlined in the OP is what is going to be the ultimate reasoning the team will retain him in 2020.
The coach should be ready to handle any and all game management scenarios. Ours is rarely ready to handle any of them.
I wasn't excusing any coaching errors. I was pointing out that poor play, at least some of which is not the coaches' fault, leads to many more decisions that can be 2nd guessed. If Rosas doesn't miss the XP, then there isn't even a "decision" to make regarding whether or not to go for 2.
Of course players are always going to make errors. Young, inexperienced players are also more likely to make errors than experienced vets. Daniel Jones misreading a "simple" coverage is a lot more understandable than Eli.
Jones: 412
Slayton: 288
Hilliman: 102
Defensive
Baker: 507
Lawrence: 329
Ximines: 298
Connelly: 195
Skipper: 40
Tauefa: 23
Ballentine: 10
Love: 3
That leaves a balance of about 700 snaps for special teams.
Overall, the significance of the stat depends upon your opinion of what these players have shown as far as being solid pieces for the future, or your optimism about what they would show given more playing time.
The coach should be ready to handle any and all game management scenarios. Ours is rarely ready to handle any of them.
Regardless of any decision Shurmer makes posters like you will always criticize him. Your opinion doesn't mean shit to anyone except yourself. Some people like myself applaud him for taking the chance. Anyone who is successful in life will tell you, that you don't get there without taking chances. Analytics would also telling you starting off the second half of the Superbowl... how'd that work out
Still can’t get that Cardinal loss out of my crawl. Team with worst record in league, travels east for 1:00’start, in bad weather with rookie quarterback and rookie head coach, jumps out to 17-0 lead.
Giants fighting back with every chance to win after changing momentum of game, still find a way to lose.
It s not like this rookie laden team is losing to only elite teams
Is this a complete thought?
According to JonC this isn't accurate. He said the word is the rookie DBs need a lot of work
In comment 14656044 81_Great_Dane said:
No way Detroit is not more talented than the Giants
Analytics would also telling you starting off the second half of the Superbowl... how'd that work out
Is this a complete thought?
That was supposed to say “with an onside kick” dunno how I deleted that part
the OL, which has been a disaster, are all veterans, and on average, probably the most experienced position on the team. the weak spot in the defensive backfield are the safeties, both of whom are veterans, including one who the organization advertised as a game changing player whom they valued as the equivalent to a first round choice point.
are there errors of youth contributing to the team's current difficulties? certainly. but the problems run much deeper, and it's naive not to recognize the coach is one of them
it could not only be higher with Connelly, but it should be higher with Ballentine or Love getting snaps over Haley. Or at least mixing in.
it's popular to hate on DG and act like the org is a dumpster fire, but he's gotten production from his 2 drafts and he's converted most of the overpaid guys that used to be complained about into young players who are at least good enough to get on the field. That's basically textbook rebuild. The biggest concern at this point has to be whether or not we have the right coaching staff putting players in positions to succeed. Young players playing a lot is great, but at some point there needs to be progression in the W/L column.
Good Point...The Giants would still only have 2 wins if we still had,JPP, Snacks, OBJ, Apple, Eli and the other "Vets" still playing starter minutes. What needs to happen from this point on is progress.
Can't agree with the only two wins if those guys are playing the Giants are at least 4-4.
Still can’t get that Cardinal loss out of my crawl. Team with worst record in league, travels east for 1:00’start, in bad weather with rookie quarterback and rookie head coach, jumps out to 17-0 lead.
Giants fighting back with every chance to win after changing momentum of game, still find a way to lose.
It s not like this rookie laden team is losing to only elite teams
Sad to say, but Zona seemed a more focused, better gameplanned team, conservative, trying to minimize Murray mistakes. Utterly pathetic on the part of Shemur. Its Kingsbury fantasy football drafter ffs.
need to play. No way in hell they're worse than Bethea and Haley... Let them learn while we're going 3-13 (we get the Skins again).
According to JonC this isn't accurate. He said the word is the rookie DBs need a lot of work
Ballentine is/was a raw 6th round pick from a small school and I believe has practiced mostly at outside CB. Learning and playing the slot is more challenging.
Love has been more disappointing, but he is also learning a new position since he played CB in college. Still hard to believe he can't at least get some snaps over Thomas as the 3rd safety.
1) that has nothing to do with his stupid play calls and poor clock management and boneheaded decisions.
2) agreed. Not because of the rookies I think because we got rid of macadoo very quickly and rightfully so. The giants want stability right now plus this regime drafted jones.
3) I’m sure they would like them on field. Beal can’t get healthy since the day he was drafted. Literally has been injured his entire tenure as a giant without ever playing a down. I think love is learning a new position so I’m guessing we will see him in the final 4 or 5 games to get his feet wet.
Personally, if LOVE, BEAL start a few games even could it be bad? Ballantine is a raw rookie, small school, so special teams may be his area this year.
b) it is only "promising" if the rookies are any good. At 2-6 and a shank away from 1-7, that is an open question. Note the two teams immediately behind us, one of which is 4-4 and the other is 3-4. I'd say they were more entitled to the "promising" label.
Nice job Jon in NYC...
Actually, I have to agree... :)
It helps to have 3 #1s...
That's tough for coaching staff but probably more on the position coaches to get them ready as opposed to the DC who has to be able to draw it up and move onto other tasks without remediation .
I hope they extend him. Shurmur has done great what he has to work with
Love must look bad in practice - because Haley is REALLY bad and he's still not seeing the field.
and yet not enough. Love and Ballantine should have more by now.
Love must look bad in practice - because Haley is REALLY bad and he's still not seeing the field.
Well Love has spent the majority of his time at safety. I don't understand why they haven't given him a shot over Bethea. Bethea just can't get it done anymore and he has been late to react to plays all season long which is alarming for a veteran like him.
Great post. It's not simply player X sucks so rookie Y has to be better.
unless they're demonstrating in practice they understand what they're doing. If they're consistently making mental and physical errors in practice, don't demonstrate they understand their assignments, or maybe they just aren't physically ready to step on the field and tackle RBs. Many reasons why they might not see the field on gameday.
Great post. It's not simply player X sucks so rookie Y has to be better.
If they are doing well in practice with their zone assignments, how come they are not doing it in the game? Ie, Hall TD.......
They are giving all these young kids extended playing time to expedite their development. With all this dead money coming off the books the Giants are in the best shape in regards to the salary cap as they have been in years.
If they are able to address most of their holes at LT, RT, C, ER, FS, WR, and ILB then this team should contend for a playoff spot in 2020 which I believe was the plan when Gettleman was hired.