Half Way Mark - What Have We Learned?

- Daniel Jones has all the tools to be a good NFL quarterback. He's got plenty of things to improve on, but he belongs.
- Starting Jones early was the right decision. No doubt in my mind he's gaining fantastic experience, and isn't getting "ruined," by playing.
- Woof. Paying Manning for 2 games and some in-game cameos was really silly. Hopefully the era of sentimentality is over.
- Lawrence is on the verge of stardom. His explosion when he beats his man is damn impressive. I love this guy.
- I know, I know -- but I would love to see Jones with a dynamite potential like an OBJ. When the Giants add a toolsy downfield threat, it's going to be special. Jones is accurate of a rookie I've ever seen. The Giants need a modern day NFL no. 1 WR.
- Game for game the Giants have the worst safety play I see in the NFL. Peppers is not the stalwart in coverage some expected him to be. Bethea, wow.
That's karma for growing up with LT playing for your team.
2- Can't run the ball effectively
3- can't rush the passer when it counts
4- LBs are totally ineffective
We were worried about the WRs, and the WRs have failed to get separation.
The line has been meh.
My pre-season prediction was 5-11. That is very much in play.
The biggest shock to me is that the Giants can be such a mess, but there are so many teams out there that are so much more messful. Some of those teams would have almost certainly drafted Daniel Jones in the first round before the 17th pick, and are almost guaranteed to either take a QB in the first round in 2020 or sign an FA in the off-season. Denver, Miami, Cincinnati, Washington, Jets, off the top of my head.
When I expected the Giants to be at the bottom of the league this year, I thought bottom 10%. Not Bottom 20% or above.
this is so true.
I will be annoyed if they give him a big second contract.
Great athlete, bad football player
Hard to argue this!
I'd add:
Head coach is not a keeper
Ownership too conservative and complacent.
Otherwise:
The OTs need upgrading, and probably the OC, too.
Shurmur still doesn't use Barkley as creatively as he should, or get him the ball in space to him as much as he should given everyone they play is stacking the box for Barkley and daring Jones to beat them.
Slayton looks like a steal.
Tate comes as advertised. He's an asset.
Latimer is a JAG
Sheppard's concussions are troublesome.
Engram flashes brilliance, but remains inconsistent.
They'll never, ever, ever have all their weapons on the field at the same time.
They still need pass rushers. Get one stud, and you MAY get more out of Carter, Golden and X man. But my sense is they need at least TWO more who are already better than what they already have.
The DL has some real good players, but at the moment, no GREAT ones. Williams will make things (and Lawrence) better, but he won't make the DL dominant.
The still have no quality starting LBs.
Then need an influx of talent at Safety -- several.
Peppers flashes, but remains inconsistent.
Bethea is done, and the depth chart only gets worse after him.
The jury is out on the young DBs.
I still see Baker lining up 5 yards off his man when his best thing is supposedly press coverage.
Beal can't seem to get on the field, much less stay on it.
Ballentine SHOULD be on the field ASAP (I know he's in the protocol).
Love needs to play ASAP and take his rookie lumps.
Shurmer -- isn't a hard-ass disciplinarian coach ala Parcells or Coughlin, but that's probably what a team that keeps making the same mental mistakes week after week needs. Do you think anyone is running wind sprints after bad plays and missed tackles and assignments in practice? Can you picture Shurmer reaming anyone out?
Betcher -- he's working with so little talent he's going to look terrible.
Special teams have been a comparatively pleasant surprise.
Bettcher is overrated
Remmers is decent. Not the best, but he's passable.
Dexter Lawrence will be a force in this league
Bethea is approaching Will Demps/C.C. Brown territory
Shurmur is not the solution to anything
He looks the part- he just doesn't play the part.
-Huge props for the DJ pick
-However, overall roster construction is terrible
-With few bright spots positioned for the long term
----Lawrence
----Baker
----Connolly
----Jones
----Baker
----SB (though that dude needs serious pass pro work)
-Everyone else he's drafted or signed is a JAG +/-
-DG bats .200 for FA and that's generous
-Between age, talent, or future FA losses...
-There are so many positions to upgrade... wack-a-mole
Coaching
-Bettcher has tried switching man / zone all year
-Doesn't matter as there is little DB talent
-Shurmur gets a ton of credit for benching Eli after 2 weeks
-Shurmur can be a winning coach with improved OL and DBs
Ownership
-Mara is first ballot entry into Lucky Sperm Club HOF
A defense that looked solid when Connelly was there directing them.
Peppers is better than Collins in coverage.
Bethea is Bettcher's buddy and Father Time has taken his ability.
We need an improved OL, but it's still better than last year.
I think we also learned we continue to show massive problems on the O-line and the Defense...
If this is going to be a team built up from the draft, 3 or 4 picks a year will need to become big time contributors, not just 1 or 2.
2018: we got a running back
2019: we got a QB, NT, and CB
2020: OL
2021: LBs
2022 - re-sign our stars after jettisoning bad contracts and overpriced FAs.
NFC East champs in 2023.
Lmao.
Amen to that.
Shurmur has no business being a head coach.
Gettleman has a good eye for college talent but his free agent signings are a big fat F.
Jones has given me some hope for the future.
Whoever the next HC of the Giants is his #1 priority needs to be coaching up and getting winning value out of the 2018 #2 pick.
The GM needs to find OL's who can get him to edge and find a defense that can keep the score close enough for a RB to matter in the 4th qtr.
I hated that pick the day they made it and they've made it worse since then.
I see individual talent that hasn't contributed to team performance.
I've also learned that "culture" hasn't affected performance one bit.
No one has really explained why Julian Love hasn't made it on the field (besides a couple of plays). Could he be much worse than Haley? We need to see this guy play.
But, wow, Bethea has been bad. He hasn't even been a perceptible upgrade over Curtis Riley and that's pretty bad.
The offensive line (Solder in particular) combined with Bethea and Haley has held the team back. Man could we use a good safety to take charge. I'll hold off assessing Peppers until he has some better guys back there that he can work with.
Greg, please watch MikeTooNice’s YouTube channel....you might learn a few things. And clearly, much like our young players, you need to learn as well.
There are no All Pros on the line but there are 4 competent NFL OLs and they play like one of the worst OLs in the NFL. Until the HC is fired nothing is getting better.
If they don't beat the Jets there's a good chance they'll be looking at a 9 game losing streak before they play Miami and Washington. If the Mara's bring back the HC after 4-12 there's nothing left to watch here.
Noting that this trancends two GMs
Our observation IS:
Here you go....school time....
MikeTooNice - ( New Window )
It's only disappointing if you haven't allowed yourself to get used to players not taking the next step on this team.
Its about 3rd down on defense. The inside LBs, Safeties, and slot corner have not played well.
Outside backers CBs and DL show promise.
2020 - A good free safety and a good inside backer would help a lot. Hopefully one of the young guys can develop into a good slot corner and the rookie LB recovers.
Offense
Its all about reducing turnovers on offense. The QB gets the blame, but the offensive line is very often responsible for turnovers.(Blindside hits, rushed throws, etc)
Jones looks good.
Running backs are fine, but need to find more ways to use Barkley's talents. (EX. I would like to see him line up in the slot or out wide with Gallman in the backfield.)
OL - Still the biggest need. Guards are solid. Solder has been disappointing (is he injured?) and I don't think Pio is the answer at center. Remmers is JAG.
WR/TE are an adequate group. Slayton looks like he could be good. I think that Engram could be used more creatively.
2020 - Fortifying the OL should be priority 1 and 2. Getting a #1 outside receiver and a two-way TE would be nice.
Coaching
I have not given up on Shurmur, but also not convinced. He needs to accept that he needs help with game management. I hope he is not stuborn.
They need to start quicker in games. Tough to spot opponents 14 points in Q1.
He seems to manage the roster well. He gives young players a chance. Play calling is generally good.
I am not sure on defense. People keep saying its the players ( I agree to a point) but we have press corners playing 7 yards off the ball on 3rd and 5 at times and way too many disciplinary breakdowns with pass rush lanes, run gaps, and coverage.
Conclusion - some good, and more bad. We are four or five starters from being a very good team (OL, S, LB).
I think not trading away players, and actually acquiring a player, sends a great message to the team.
I feel good about Monday's game for an unexplanable reason.
Go Giants!
We may not be as far away for at least being competent. Many of these games turn on just a few plays. Make them and win. Fail on them and lose. For example, look at the Lions game. We had chances to win that game. Big plays negated by penalty. A bad call. A missed tackle. A dropped pass. A stupid decision. It only takes a few of these at the wrong time to turn a game. We don't have enough playmakers or enough depth right now to overcome the mistakes.
If we can solidify our protection and open a few more holes, if we can get a 3 actual WRs (and a real number 1), if we can get a bit more pressure on their QB, if we can force them to make one or two more mistakes and take advantage instead of the other way around? We'll be middle of the pack.
The biggest disappointment to me is the OL. For some reason, we seem to be less than the sum of our parts. I'm not sure if it's coaching, scheme, or just players not getting the most out of themselves or not communicating well.
I'm also not impressed with our O scheme, as others have said. To me, when we see that they're keying on SB (and of course they are), the play action should be a steady diet of our passing game. And why we still can't run an effective Fing screen pass is beyond me, but every time it turns into a CF, but teams do it to us with great effect.
On D, we just don't have the playmakers. Baker is learning, but we don't have an impact LB, or enough pass rush. Connelly was helping by making a couple of those plays we need, but when he went down we lost that.
Eli is the common denominator -bbi
I'll give you the first one, but if they hadn't played Washington? I hate to break it to you, but they're on the schedule twice a year.
But after 3 draft classes the Giants will lose a bunch of players, and still be 3 draft classes away.
Well with your thinking they won 6 games last year, that 63 yarder at the gun by Carolina was as unusual as the missed chip shot, so there s that
I see individual talent that hasn't contributed to team performance.
I've also learned that "culture" hasn't affected performance one bit.
Giants this season have had a lead only 14.4% of the time over 8 games.
We can't even made the claim that they are "learning how to win" because they are almost never winning at any point for us to evaluate.
They are being outscored in the first quarter 64-24 (-40) and that is even with them scoring TD's on their opening possessions to start games as they were early on.
They are running the ball less than 35% of the time. So either they can't run it effectively, the score is dictating they throw it 65% of the time, or the coach (as he learned from Reid), likes to put the ball in the air.
The red zone defense isn't terrible this season (50%). But when they are scoring on you from beyond 20 yards, no need to get the ball inside the 20.
If you use the "explosive plays" metric Eli says the team uses (a few years ago - run of 12+ or a pass play of 18+), they are -15 in that on top of turning the ball over at -9. That's sending you right to 5-11 or worse.
3rd downs of 7+ are supposed to be bad news. Not for the opponents! They are converting at a rate of nearly 35% in almost 50 attempts! For context, the Giants overall on 3rd down convert at 40% on their own.
We were figuring out something on the first possession of games early in the season. That has gone away.
Rosas I would like to say is having a bit of a market correction. But he's only attempted I believe, 6 FG's this season. That's odd.
No Corey Coleman in the kick return game has been a big loss.
A case can be made that when the defense is good again (if it ever is), the best players on that defense are not even currently on the roster.
As mentioned, the "culture" of losing has merely been replaced by nicer guys who are still losing and don't piss anyone off.
This can't be accurate. I was told by a very reliable and trustworthy person that we were going to be able to run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. No way could he have been full of shit.
All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.
Quote:
Here you go....school time.... MikeTooNice - ( New Window )
His 2.5k views really suggest that he''s a source we should pay attention to. Even though it's probably you. And wrong.
Bettcher is overrated
Remmers is decent. Not the best, but he's passable.
Dexter Lawrence will be a force in this league
Bethea is approaching Will Demps/C.C. Brown territory
Shurmur is not the solution to anything
Haley at Nickel is the single biggest thing that needs to be upgraded right now.
Quote:
had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol
All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=586581&show_all=1
There was actually quite a bit of optimism on that thread, quite a few 8, 9, and 10, and even some 11 win predictions...
I learned that you're a slow learner.
Possibly the greatest KPI of a shitshow franchise - when Corey Coleman qualifies as "a big loss" the roster is laughable.
Quote:
In comment 14657040 averagejoe said:
Quote:
had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol
All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=586581&show_all=1
There was actually quite a bit of optimism on that thread, quite a few 8, 9, and 10, and even some 11 win predictions...
The number of things needed to go correctly to double the win count was silly to expect.
- Manning would need to be a good quarterback
- All of the skill players would need to have stayed healthy
- Tate not getting suspended pretending he was trying to have a baby
- All of the second year players would have to improve
- All the rookies would have to had played well
This is surprising considering the team's history with ACL tears.
Apparently, they have forgotten the Giants' illustrious history of player returns from ACLs tears while members of the team.
Domenik Hixon
Terrell Thomas
Jake Ballard
Clint Sintim
Brian Witherspoon
Jonathan Goff
Travis Beckum
Stevie Brown
Adam Koets
Brian Alford
Markus Kuhn
Mykkele Thompson
Jason Sehorn
I'm sure there are a few that I've missed.
Honestly I can't think of a single player, who tore his ACL while playing for the Giants, and returned as good as they were before.
BestWishes to our current guys on IR hoping to return from ACL tears.
Corey Coleman
Ryan Connelly
And rightfully so. Still, some posters would think up ways to rationalize a Haskins pick.
Think over the next few years we will very happy with all of this year's first round picks.
They miss Beckham in the receiving corps. With Slayton, and Shepard, could have been a position of strength. Not relitigating the trade - but the talent is missed.
OL just not good enough. Setting the sacks aside ( which you really can't do) they are not a good run blaocking team. Shurmur's offense is predeicated on play action, absent the run, you have problems.
Defense biggest need is LBs -to run a 3-4 you need 6 good LBs, not necesarily all pros just solid nfl quallity starters. hurts us on the run and pass. Carter is not having the consistent progress we would like. Connelly looked very promising then got hurt. XMan will be okay needs slot more learning & strength. Skipper - (insert picture of me shrugging shoulders with question mark in cloud over my head). Hopefully Bucannon can contribute. Would not mind upgrades re: the other LBs. Ogletree is okay but expensive - Golden - is the Rodney Dangerfield of the defense. In sum, Ogleetree, Golden, Connelly and hopefully Carter & Xman speed up their learning curve. Need 1-2 FAs and 1-2 draft picks. Need some impact players.
I'm not on the bandwagon yet to run Shurmur and Bettcher out of town. They just do not have the horses yet. Think many people wanted a rebuild and the playoffs - generally doesn't happen that way.
This is a young team, a lot to look forward to.
More concerned with Shurmur than Betcher.
Sure, I hoped for 10-6 but I knew the team would be exciting to watch and root for.
Love the # of rookies playing and how well they're playing
The season is very positive. I'm very much looking forward to each game.
Sure, I hoped for 10-6 but I knew the team would be exciting to watch and root for.
Love the # of rookies playing and how well they're playing
The season is very positive. I'm very much looking forward to each game.
This team is exciting to watch and root for? Some of my friends have been looking for a new coke dealer, can you share your number?
oh great another anti Elier got what he wanted a younger QB who can't stop either fumbling or being intercepted, and losing a bunch of games. Yea this is awesome!
Really of the last 4 games i watched (thurs day night football and monday night foot ) only Garafalo might been a better qb than eli.
Really of the last 4 games i watched (thurs day night football and monday night foot ) only Garafalo might been a better qb than eli.
It wasn't JUST Eli, but he stinks too. Only blind fanboy-ism would lead you to think otherwise.
Quote:
That having a young and possible franchise quarterback in place, as opposed to a team losing while being built to win now, makes the games, more fun, exciting, meaningful and interesting.
oh great another anti Elier got what he wanted a younger QB who can't stop either fumbling or being intercepted, and losing a bunch of games. Yea this is awesome!
Yes, let's hitch our wagon to an almost 40 year old QB who led the NFL in turnovers for the length of his career. He did, for real, that's not an exaggeration.
Maybe let Big_N stand for Big_No more posts?