Half Way Mark - What Have We Learned?

christian : 11/1/2019 10:59 am
- Daniel Jones has all the tools to be a good NFL quarterback. He's got plenty of things to improve on, but he belongs.

- Starting Jones early was the right decision. No doubt in my mind he's gaining fantastic experience, and isn't getting "ruined," by playing.

- Woof. Paying Manning for 2 games and some in-game cameos was really silly. Hopefully the era of sentimentality is over.

- Lawrence is on the verge of stardom. His explosion when he beats his man is damn impressive. I love this guy.

- I know, I know -- but I would love to see Jones with a dynamite potential like an OBJ. When the Giants add a toolsy downfield threat, it's going to be special. Jones is accurate of a rookie I've ever seen. The Giants need a modern day NFL no. 1 WR.

- Game for game the Giants have the worst safety play I see in the NFL. Peppers is not the stalwart in coverage some expected him to be. Bethea, wow.
That the Giants might never have a capable linebacker again  
jcn56 : 11/1/2019 11:02 am : link
in my lifetime. And I'm not that old.

That's karma for growing up with LT playing for your team.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/1/2019 11:03 am : link
What I've learned had the Giants drafted Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins Daniel Jones, we'd be freaking out 100x more than we are now.
Learned that  
BeckShepEli : 11/1/2019 11:07 am : link
Pat Shurmur won’t be the coach to bring us to the promise land. Better to replace ASAP for Jones development.
Peppers should thank Bethea every day for being around  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 11:07 am : link
Because if it weren't for Bethea, people would be talking much more about how useless Peppers is. Can't cover, can't tackle, but did you know how awesome his combine was three years ago??
4 things  
gmenatlarge : 11/1/2019 11:09 am : link
1- OL STILL stinks
2- Can't run the ball effectively
3- can't rush the passer when it counts
4- LBs are totally ineffective
They are who we thought they were.  
NoPeanutz : 11/1/2019 11:11 am : link
We were worried about the LBs, coverage and the pass rush, and they have been very meh.
We were worried about the WRs, and the WRs have failed to get separation.
The line has been meh.

My pre-season prediction was 5-11. That is very much in play.

The biggest shock to me is that the Giants can be such a mess, but there are so many teams out there that are so much more messful. Some of those teams would have almost certainly drafted Daniel Jones in the first round before the 17th pick, and are almost guaranteed to either take a QB in the first round in 2020 or sign an FA in the off-season. Denver, Miami, Cincinnati, Washington, Jets, off the top of my head.
When I expected the Giants to be at the bottom of the league this year, I thought bottom 10%. Not Bottom 20% or above.
We’ve learned that all we need to be competitive again  
Dave in PA : 11/1/2019 11:16 am : link
Is 2 offensive tackles, a center, 3 linebackers, 2 edge rushers, a free safety, 2 wide receivers and a new coaching staff.
RE: Peppers should thank Bethea every day for being around  
ron mexico : 11/1/2019 11:18 am : link
In comment 14657005 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because if it weren't for Bethea, people would be talking much more about how useless Peppers is. Can't cover, can't tackle, but did you know how awesome his combine was three years ago??


this is so true.

I will be annoyed if they give him a big second contract.

Great athlete, bad football player
RE: 4 things  
dlauster : 11/1/2019 11:18 am : link
In comment 14657012 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
1- OL STILL stinks
2- Can't run the ball effectively
3- can't rush the passer when it counts
4- LBs are totally ineffective


Hard to argue this!

I'd add:
Head coach is not a keeper
Ownership too conservative and complacent.
Worse than expected  
GiantEgo : 11/1/2019 11:25 am : link
If Tampa’s kicker didn’t gift them the game and they hadn’t played Washington they would be 0 - 8
I've learned that BBI  
averagejoe : 11/1/2019 11:26 am : link
had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol
Ketchup ~ Hotdog =  
idiotsavant : 11/1/2019 11:26 am : link
Banned
Shurmar needs to go  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/1/2019 11:30 am : link
His scripted plays are getting BTFO game after game after game setting the team back two scores in the 1St Q and makes zero adjustments to help Solder block or get SB out of the backfield with his garbage blocking.
In a nutshell...  
BamaBlue : 11/1/2019 11:33 am : link
With the Giants, the more things change... the more they stay the same.
Jones is legit, the OL still sucks,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/1/2019 11:34 am : link
& Shurmur is a buffoon.
Nothing that we probably didn't know before the season  
David B. : 11/1/2019 11:39 am : link
Other than Jones, who looks legit and looks like he can be the next Franchise QB once he cleans up the rookie mistakes.

Otherwise:

The OTs need upgrading, and probably the OC, too.
Shurmur still doesn't use Barkley as creatively as he should, or get him the ball in space to him as much as he should given everyone they play is stacking the box for Barkley and daring Jones to beat them.

Slayton looks like a steal.
Tate comes as advertised. He's an asset.
Latimer is a JAG
Sheppard's concussions are troublesome.
Engram flashes brilliance, but remains inconsistent.
They'll never, ever, ever have all their weapons on the field at the same time.

They still need pass rushers. Get one stud, and you MAY get more out of Carter, Golden and X man. But my sense is they need at least TWO more who are already better than what they already have.

The DL has some real good players, but at the moment, no GREAT ones. Williams will make things (and Lawrence) better, but he won't make the DL dominant.

The still have no quality starting LBs.

Then need an influx of talent at Safety -- several.
Peppers flashes, but remains inconsistent.
Bethea is done, and the depth chart only gets worse after him.

The jury is out on the young DBs.
I still see Baker lining up 5 yards off his man when his best thing is supposedly press coverage.
Beal can't seem to get on the field, much less stay on it.
Ballentine SHOULD be on the field ASAP (I know he's in the protocol).
Love needs to play ASAP and take his rookie lumps.

Shurmer -- isn't a hard-ass disciplinarian coach ala Parcells or Coughlin, but that's probably what a team that keeps making the same mental mistakes week after week needs. Do you think anyone is running wind sprints after bad plays and missed tackles and assignments in practice? Can you picture Shurmer reaming anyone out?

Betcher -- he's working with so little talent he's going to look terrible.

Special teams have been a comparatively pleasant surprise.
Some things I learned:  
Anakim : 11/1/2019 11:39 am : link
Jones is legit. He'll be fine.

Bettcher is overrated

Remmers is decent. Not the best, but he's passable.

Dexter Lawrence will be a force in this league

Bethea is approaching Will Demps/C.C. Brown territory

Shurmur is not the solution to anything
It's easy to forget about Ryan Connelly since he's been on the ir  
Ira : 11/1/2019 11:54 am : link
for several weeks. But in the time he played, he showed quite a lot. If he has a full recovery, he should be a big part of the Giants' future.
Peppers  
TyreeHelmet : 11/1/2019 11:55 am : link
If the Giants didn't want Peppers, what could they have gotten instead? A 2020 1st? 2nd round pick?

He looks the part- he just doesn't play the part.
I may get killed for this, but  
V.I.G. : 11/1/2019 12:04 pm : link
DG
-Huge props for the DJ pick
-However, overall roster construction is terrible
-With few bright spots positioned for the long term
----Lawrence
----Baker
----Connolly
----Jones
----Baker
----SB (though that dude needs serious pass pro work)
-Everyone else he's drafted or signed is a JAG +/-
-DG bats .200 for FA and that's generous
-Between age, talent, or future FA losses...
-There are so many positions to upgrade... wack-a-mole

Coaching
-Bettcher has tried switching man / zone all year
-Doesn't matter as there is little DB talent
-Shurmur gets a ton of credit for benching Eli after 2 weeks
-Shurmur can be a winning coach with improved OL and DBs

Ownership
-Mara is first ballot entry into Lucky Sperm Club HOF


.  
BigBlue2112 : 11/1/2019 12:05 pm : link
There's a chance that we waste Saquon's prime years and having the best RB in football by having a garbage OL & supporting cast.


What I see  
HoustonGiant : 11/1/2019 12:06 pm : link
A work in progress.

A defense that looked solid when Connelly was there directing them.

Peppers is better than Collins in coverage.

Bethea is Bettcher's buddy and Father Time has taken his ability.

We need an improved OL, but it's still better than last year.
I think we learned we have a QB that we can go with in 2020  
Jimmy Googs : 11/1/2019 12:33 pm : link
and should try to build an O-line and a Defense.

I think we also learned we continue to show massive problems on the O-line and the Defense...
...  
christian : 11/1/2019 1:06 pm : link
I'm hoping it's a sophomore slump, but it's been disappointing that Carter and Hill haven't taken the next step.

If this is going to be a team built up from the draft, 3 or 4 picks a year will need to become big time contributors, not just 1 or 2.
I've learned  
George : 11/1/2019 1:19 pm : link
that the Giants are more than a year away from contention.

2018: we got a running back
2019: we got a QB, NT, and CB

2020: OL
2021: LBs

2022 - re-sign our stars after jettisoning bad contracts and overpriced FAs.

NFC East champs in 2023.
RE: We’ve learned that all we need to be competitive again  
Gregorio : 11/1/2019 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14657021 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
Is 2 offensive tackles, a center, 3 linebackers, 2 edge rushers, a free safety, 2 wide receivers and a new coaching staff.


Lmao.
We learned we have a QB...  
Chris in Philly : 11/1/2019 1:33 pm : link
and that's all that matters. Now build the rest of the roster.
RE: ...  
.McL. : 11/1/2019 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14656997 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What I've learned had the Giants drafted Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins Daniel Jones, we'd be freaking out 100x more than we are now.

Amen to that.
The Giants  
Les in TO : 11/1/2019 1:38 pm : link
Defense is Garbage.

Shurmur has no business being a head coach.

Gettleman has a good eye for college talent but his free agent signings are a big fat F.

Jones has given me some hope for the future.

We're finding out that being touched by the hand of god  
arniefez : 11/1/2019 1:41 pm : link
doesn't help you pass protect or run like a dominant NFL RB. If I want to watch a guy hit some home runs but strike out 200 times I can watch the Yankees.

Whoever the next HC of the Giants is his #1 priority needs to be coaching up and getting winning value out of the 2018 #2 pick.

The GM needs to find OL's who can get him to edge and find a defense that can keep the score close enough for a RB to matter in the 4th qtr.

I hated that pick the day they made it and they've made it worse since then.
I learned I was right in the summer:  
The_Boss : 11/1/2019 1:42 pm : link
Roster still stinks and the arrow has yet to point up. Will it ever with this regime? I highly doubt it.
2-6, 4 straight losses, and no leads in those losses  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/1/2019 1:46 pm : link
I've learned that I'm not even sure this team is actually improving.

I see individual talent that hasn't contributed to team performance.


I've also learned that "culture" hasn't affected performance one bit.
Bethea is really a disappointment  
kinard : 11/1/2019 1:53 pm : link
... and Grant Haley (who's ocassionaly a good tackler) is awful in the slot and gets picked on constantly.

No one has really explained why Julian Love hasn't made it on the field (besides a couple of plays). Could he be much worse than Haley? We need to see this guy play.

But, wow, Bethea has been bad. He hasn't even been a perceptible upgrade over Curtis Riley and that's pretty bad.

The offensive line (Solder in particular) combined with Bethea and Haley has held the team back. Man could we use a good safety to take charge. I'll hold off assessing Peppers until he has some better guys back there that he can work with.
RE: Peppers should thank Bethea every day for being around  
5BowlsSoon : 11/1/2019 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14657005 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because if it weren't for Bethea, people would be talking much more about how useless Peppers is. Can't cover, can't tackle, but did you know how awesome his combine was three years ago??


Greg, please watch MikeTooNice’s YouTube channel....you might learn a few things. And clearly, much like our young players, you need to learn as well.
It's hard to find the right HC  
arniefez : 11/1/2019 1:55 pm : link
but if the Giants do the turn around will be immediate. They have no chance with this coaching staff. There is no way the OL should be playing this badly after 8 full games and no injuries.

There are no All Pros on the line but there are 4 competent NFL OLs and they play like one of the worst OLs in the NFL. Until the HC is fired nothing is getting better.

If they don't beat the Jets there's a good chance they'll be looking at a 9 game losing streak before they play Miami and Washington. If the Mara's bring back the HC after 4-12 there's nothing left to watch here.
Learning through observation  
idiotsavant : 11/1/2019 1:57 pm : link
Noticing the same scheme preferences that plagued Macadoo plague The Shurm.

Noting that this trancends two GMs

Our observation IS:
Who the fuck is MikeTooNice?  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 1:59 pm : link
.
RE: Who the fuck is MikeTooNice?  
5BowlsSoon : 11/1/2019 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14657282 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Here you go....school time....
MikeTooNice - ( New Window )
so, some rando on YouTube  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 2:34 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
santacruzom : 11/1/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14657184 christian said:
Quote:
I'm hoping it's a sophomore slump, but it's been disappointing that Carter and Hill haven't taken the next step.


It's only disappointing if you haven't allowed yourself to get used to players not taking the next step on this team.
I learned that  
Dnew15 : 11/1/2019 3:08 pm : link
Eli is cooked.
Mid-season thoughts  
Reale01 : 11/1/2019 3:12 pm : link
Defense
Its about 3rd down on defense. The inside LBs, Safeties, and slot corner have not played well.

Outside backers CBs and DL show promise.

2020 - A good free safety and a good inside backer would help a lot. Hopefully one of the young guys can develop into a good slot corner and the rookie LB recovers.

Offense
Its all about reducing turnovers on offense. The QB gets the blame, but the offensive line is very often responsible for turnovers.(Blindside hits, rushed throws, etc)

Jones looks good.

Running backs are fine, but need to find more ways to use Barkley's talents. (EX. I would like to see him line up in the slot or out wide with Gallman in the backfield.)

OL - Still the biggest need. Guards are solid. Solder has been disappointing (is he injured?) and I don't think Pio is the answer at center. Remmers is JAG.

WR/TE are an adequate group. Slayton looks like he could be good. I think that Engram could be used more creatively.

2020 - Fortifying the OL should be priority 1 and 2. Getting a #1 outside receiver and a two-way TE would be nice.

Coaching
I have not given up on Shurmur, but also not convinced. He needs to accept that he needs help with game management. I hope he is not stuborn.

They need to start quicker in games. Tough to spot opponents 14 points in Q1.

He seems to manage the roster well. He gives young players a chance. Play calling is generally good.

I am not sure on defense. People keep saying its the players ( I agree to a point) but we have press corners playing 7 yards off the ball on 3rd and 5 at times and way too many disciplinary breakdowns with pass rush lanes, run gaps, and coverage.

Conclusion - some good, and more bad. We are four or five starters from being a very good team (OL, S, LB).

I think not trading away players, and actually acquiring a player, sends a great message to the team.

I feel good about Monday's game for an unexplanable reason.

Go Giants!

For me  
Daniel in MI : 11/1/2019 3:36 pm : link
We are several pieces out of contention for the top spots.

We may not be as far away for at least being competent. Many of these games turn on just a few plays. Make them and win. Fail on them and lose. For example, look at the Lions game. We had chances to win that game. Big plays negated by penalty. A bad call. A missed tackle. A dropped pass. A stupid decision. It only takes a few of these at the wrong time to turn a game. We don't have enough playmakers or enough depth right now to overcome the mistakes.

If we can solidify our protection and open a few more holes, if we can get a 3 actual WRs (and a real number 1), if we can get a bit more pressure on their QB, if we can force them to make one or two more mistakes and take advantage instead of the other way around? We'll be middle of the pack.

The biggest disappointment to me is the OL. For some reason, we seem to be less than the sum of our parts. I'm not sure if it's coaching, scheme, or just players not getting the most out of themselves or not communicating well.

I'm also not impressed with our O scheme, as others have said. To me, when we see that they're keying on SB (and of course they are), the play action should be a steady diet of our passing game. And why we still can't run an effective Fing screen pass is beyond me, but every time it turns into a CF, but teams do it to us with great effect.

On D, we just don't have the playmakers. Baker is learning, but we don't have an impact LB, or enough pass rush. Connelly was helping by making a couple of those plays we need, but when he went down we lost that.
RE: For me  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/1/2019 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14657430 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
We are several pieces out of contention for the top spots.

We may not be as far away for at least being competent. Many of these games turn on just a few plays. Make them and win. Fail on them and lose. For example, look at the Lions game. We had chances to win that game. Big plays negated by penalty. A bad call. A missed tackle. A dropped pass. A stupid decision. It only takes a few of these at the wrong time to turn a game. We don't have enough playmakers or enough depth right now to overcome the mistakes.

If we can solidify our protection and open a few more holes, if we can get a 3 actual WRs (and a real number 1), if we can get a bit more pressure on their QB, if we can force them to make one or two more mistakes and take advantage instead of the other way around? We'll be middle of the pack.

The biggest disappointment to me is the OL. For some reason, we seem to be less than the sum of our parts. I'm not sure if it's coaching, scheme, or just players not getting the most out of themselves or not communicating well.

I'm also not impressed with our O scheme, as others have said. To me, when we see that they're keying on SB (and of course they are), the play action should be a steady diet of our passing game. And why we still can't run an effective Fing screen pass is beyond me, but every time it turns into a CF, but teams do it to us with great effect.

On D, we just don't have the playmakers. Baker is learning, but we don't have an impact LB, or enough pass rush. Connelly was helping by making a couple of those plays we need, but when he went down we lost that.

Eli is the common denominator -bbi
That we stink?  
Section331 : 11/1/2019 3:55 pm : link
?
This team is only  
KWALL2 : 11/1/2019 3:57 pm : link
3 great draft classes away from average.
RE: Worse than expected  
Section331 : 11/1/2019 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14657038 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
If Tampa’s kicker didn’t gift them the game and they hadn’t played Washington they would be 0 - 8


I'll give you the first one, but if they hadn't played Washington? I hate to break it to you, but they're on the schedule twice a year.
RE: This team is only  
.McL. : 11/1/2019 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14657479 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
3 great draft classes away from average.

But after 3 draft classes the Giants will lose a bunch of players, and still be 3 draft classes away.
RE: Worse than expected  
joeinpa : 11/1/2019 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14657038 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
If Tampa’s kicker didn’t gift them the game and they hadn’t played Washington they would be 0 - 8


Well with your thinking they won 6 games last year, that 63 yarder at the gun by Carolina was as unusual as the missed chip shot, so there s that
RE: 2-6, 4 straight losses, and no leads in those losses  
BigBlueinChicago : 11/1/2019 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14657258 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I've learned that I'm not even sure this team is actually improving.

I see individual talent that hasn't contributed to team performance.


I've also learned that "culture" hasn't affected performance one bit.


Giants this season have had a lead only 14.4% of the time over 8 games.

We can't even made the claim that they are "learning how to win" because they are almost never winning at any point for us to evaluate.

They are being outscored in the first quarter 64-24 (-40) and that is even with them scoring TD's on their opening possessions to start games as they were early on.

They are running the ball less than 35% of the time. So either they can't run it effectively, the score is dictating they throw it 65% of the time, or the coach (as he learned from Reid), likes to put the ball in the air.

The red zone defense isn't terrible this season (50%). But when they are scoring on you from beyond 20 yards, no need to get the ball inside the 20.

If you use the "explosive plays" metric Eli says the team uses (a few years ago - run of 12+ or a pass play of 18+), they are -15 in that on top of turning the ball over at -9. That's sending you right to 5-11 or worse.

3rd downs of 7+ are supposed to be bad news. Not for the opponents! They are converting at a rate of nearly 35% in almost 50 attempts! For context, the Giants overall on 3rd down convert at 40% on their own.

We were figuring out something on the first possession of games early in the season. That has gone away.

Rosas I would like to say is having a bit of a market correction. But he's only attempted I believe, 6 FG's this season. That's odd.

No Corey Coleman in the kick return game has been a big loss.

A case can be made that when the defense is good again (if it ever is), the best players on that defense are not even currently on the roster.

As mentioned, the "culture" of losing has merely been replaced by nicer guys who are still losing and don't piss anyone off.
RE: 4 things  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14657012 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
1- OL STILL stinks
2- Can't run the ball effectively
3- can't rush the passer when it counts
4- LBs are totally ineffective

This can't be accurate. I was told by a very reliable and trustworthy person that we were going to be able to run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. No way could he have been full of shit.
RE: I've learned that BBI  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 6:17 pm : link
In comment 14657040 averagejoe said:
Quote:
had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol

All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.
RE: RE: Who the fuck is MikeTooNice?  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 6:20 pm : link
In comment 14657315 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 14657282 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



Here you go....school time.... MikeTooNice - ( New Window )

His 2.5k views really suggest that he''s a source we should pay attention to. Even though it's probably you. And wrong.
RE: Some things I learned:  
Giantz_comeback : 11/1/2019 6:25 pm : link
In comment 14657066 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jones is legit. He'll be fine.

Bettcher is overrated

Remmers is decent. Not the best, but he's passable.

Dexter Lawrence will be a force in this league

Bethea is approaching Will Demps/C.C. Brown territory

Shurmur is not the solution to anything


Haley at Nickel is the single biggest thing that needs to be upgraded right now.
RE: RE: I've learned that BBI  
.McL. : 11/1/2019 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14657612 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14657040 averagejoe said:


Quote:


had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol


All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.


https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=586581&show_all=1

There was actually quite a bit of optimism on that thread, quite a few 8, 9, and 10, and even some 11 win predictions...
RE: I learned that  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 6:34 pm : link
In comment 14657386 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Eli is cooked.

I learned that you're a slow learner.
RE: RE: 2-6, 4 straight losses, and no leads in those losses  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14657609 BigBlueinChicago said:
Quote:
No Corey Coleman in the kick return game has been a big loss.

Possibly the greatest KPI of a shitshow franchise - when Corey Coleman qualifies as "a big loss" the roster is laughable.
RE: RE: RE: I've learned that BBI  
christian : 11/1/2019 7:38 pm : link
In comment 14657620 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14657612 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14657040 averagejoe said:


Quote:


had this team rated properly. We were all in the 5 or 6 win season as a preseason prediction. Still losing LOS on both sides of the ball but not as badly as last season. Jones has impressed and we are scoring more. I also learned you can draft ten DB's and still not cover any WR's.....lol


All? I think Britt had us pegged for 10-6.



https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=586581&show_all=1

There was actually quite a bit of optimism on that thread, quite a few 8, 9, and 10, and even some 11 win predictions...


The number of things needed to go correctly to double the win count was silly to expect.

- Manning would need to be a good quarterback
- All of the skill players would need to have stayed healthy
- Tate not getting suspended pretending he was trying to have a baby
- All of the second year players would have to improve
- All the rookies would have to had played well
That posters on this site  
.McL. : 11/1/2019 7:49 pm : link
think that ACL tears are no big deal and that players generally return as good or better within 6 months...

This is surprising considering the team's history with ACL tears.

Apparently, they have forgotten the Giants' illustrious history of player returns from ACLs tears while members of the team.

Domenik Hixon
Terrell Thomas
Jake Ballard
Clint Sintim
Brian Witherspoon
Jonathan Goff
Travis Beckum
Stevie Brown
Adam Koets
Brian Alford
Markus Kuhn
Mykkele Thompson
Jason Sehorn

I'm sure there are a few that I've missed.

Honestly I can't think of a single player, who tore his ACL while playing for the Giants, and returned as good as they were before.

BestWishes to our current guys on IR hoping to return from ACL tears.

Corey Coleman
Ryan Connelly

RE: ...  
mrvax : 11/1/2019 8:11 pm : link
In comment 14656997 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What I've learned had the Giants drafted Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins Daniel Jones, we'd be freaking out 100x more than we are now.


And rightfully so. Still, some posters would think up ways to rationalize a Haskins pick.
Switching to Jones was the righy decision  
bc4life : 11/1/2019 8:18 pm : link
Eli's lack of mobility was too much to overcome. And Jones has showed he was worth the gamble with the # 6 pick.

Think over the next few years we will very happy with all of this year's first round picks.

They miss Beckham in the receiving corps. With Slayton, and Shepard, could have been a position of strength. Not relitigating the trade - but the talent is missed.

OL just not good enough. Setting the sacks aside ( which you really can't do) they are not a good run blaocking team. Shurmur's offense is predeicated on play action, absent the run, you have problems.


Defense biggest need is LBs -to run a 3-4 you need 6 good LBs, not necesarily all pros just solid nfl quallity starters. hurts us on the run and pass. Carter is not having the consistent progress we would like. Connelly looked very promising then got hurt. XMan will be okay needs slot more learning & strength. Skipper - (insert picture of me shrugging shoulders with question mark in cloud over my head). Hopefully Bucannon can contribute. Would not mind upgrades re: the other LBs. Ogletree is okay but expensive - Golden - is the Rodney Dangerfield of the defense. In sum, Ogleetree, Golden, Connelly and hopefully Carter & Xman speed up their learning curve. Need 1-2 FAs and 1-2 draft picks. Need some impact players.

I'm not on the bandwagon yet to run Shurmur and Bettcher out of town. They just do not have the horses yet. Think many people wanted a rebuild and the playoffs - generally doesn't happen that way.
Learned  
micky : 11/1/2019 9:19 pm : link
Still a long long ways from righting ship and getting to being a competitive team in Decembers for div and playoffs
Lots of Rookies Playing  
upnyg : 11/1/2019 9:48 pm : link
The team has the most Rookies by snaps playing based on the NFL story this week. Probably have the most 2 year players too.

This is a young team, a lot to look forward to.

More concerned with Shurmur than Betcher.
Mostly...  
Brown_Hornet : 11/1/2019 10:51 pm : link
...what I expected.
Sure, I hoped for 10-6 but I knew the team would be exciting to watch and root for.
Love the # of rookies playing and how well they're playing

The season is very positive. I'm very much looking forward to each game.
RE: Mostly...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14657825 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...what I expected.
Sure, I hoped for 10-6 but I knew the team would be exciting to watch and root for.
Love the # of rookies playing and how well they're playing

The season is very positive. I'm very much looking forward to each game.

This team is exciting to watch and root for? Some of my friends have been looking for a new coke dealer, can you share your number?
It's more fun rooting for the other teams  
Big_N : 3:21 am : link
...and hoping Gettleman gets fired. He's smug, unlikeable, RB at #2, rookie JV squad D. Having no direction with your QB situation because you grossly miscalculated your roster's inability to compete. Having a 23 mil QB sitting on the bench. How does anyone look at that ; this team; this losing record of 2-6 and not want the same thing is beyond me.
I ve learned  
joeinpa : 7:22 am : link
That having a young and possible franchise quarterback in place, as opposed to a team losing while being built to win now, makes the games, more fun, exciting, meaningful and interesting.



RE: I ve learned  
Big_N : 7:47 am : link
In comment 14657906 joeinpa said:
Quote:
That having a young and possible franchise quarterback in place, as opposed to a team losing while being built to win now, makes the games, more fun, exciting, meaningful and interesting.



oh great another anti Elier got what he wanted a younger QB who can't stop either fumbling or being intercepted, and losing a bunch of games. Yea this is awesome!
That it wasn't Eli  
Big_N : 7:52 am : link
This team pretty much stinks. It's because Gettlemn is really a college scout not a GM.


Really of the last 4 games i watched (thurs day night football and monday night foot ) only Garafalo might been a better qb than eli.
I've learned (actually already knew)..  
KingBlue : 8:48 am : link
there are a whole slew of whiny, self righteous bitches that have taken over BBI in the last few years... a bunch of know it all, " I am or have been right all along" insufferable bitches!

sigh
i learned that  
lecky : 10:45 am : link
Through 3 different coaching staffs this defense can never get off the field on 3rd down.
I pegged us as a 7 win team and I still think we get there, I believe  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:50 am : link
this team is going to finish pretty strong. I had us 3-5 at this point, but I think there is a lot of young talent on this team that is starting to come together. I didn't see this offensive line being so poor, but history has shown us Solder is a second half player for whatever reason so hopefully his play starts pick up. If he can be just competetent, and with this teams health, I think we start putting up a lot of points, and the defense looks competent.
RE: That it wasn't Eli  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14657918 Big_N said:
Quote:
This team pretty much stinks. It's because Gettlemn is really a college scout not a GM.


Really of the last 4 games i watched (thurs day night football and monday night foot ) only Garafalo might been a better qb than eli.

It wasn't JUST Eli, but he stinks too. Only blind fanboy-ism would lead you to think otherwise.
RE: RE: I ve learned  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14657915 Big_N said:
Quote:
In comment 14657906 joeinpa said:


Quote:


That having a young and possible franchise quarterback in place, as opposed to a team losing while being built to win now, makes the games, more fun, exciting, meaningful and interesting.





oh great another anti Elier got what he wanted a younger QB who can't stop either fumbling or being intercepted, and losing a bunch of games. Yea this is awesome!

Yes, let's hitch our wagon to an almost 40 year old QB who led the NFL in turnovers for the length of his career. He did, for real, that's not an exaggeration.

Maybe let Big_N stand for Big_No more posts?
Nevermind  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:36 pm : link
Big_N is a new 10/19 handle. Almost definitely a dupe, and will be gone in a few days without question.
