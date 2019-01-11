Half Way Mark - What Have We Learned? christian : 11/1/2019 10:59 am

- Daniel Jones has all the tools to be a good NFL quarterback. He's got plenty of things to improve on, but he belongs.



- Starting Jones early was the right decision. No doubt in my mind he's gaining fantastic experience, and isn't getting "ruined," by playing.



- Woof. Paying Manning for 2 games and some in-game cameos was really silly. Hopefully the era of sentimentality is over.



- Lawrence is on the verge of stardom. His explosion when he beats his man is damn impressive. I love this guy.



- I know, I know -- but I would love to see Jones with a dynamite potential like an OBJ. When the Giants add a toolsy downfield threat, it's going to be special. Jones is accurate of a rookie I've ever seen. The Giants need a modern day NFL no. 1 WR.



- Game for game the Giants have the worst safety play I see in the NFL. Peppers is not the stalwart in coverage some expected him to be. Bethea, wow.