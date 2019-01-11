Jabrill Peppers TC : 11/1/2019 12:50 pm

When the Giants traded for Peppers, I expected more than they got. A lot more! I expected a physical difference maker on D who could help set the tone for the defense. Instead what we got is a player whose play has ranged from meh to sucks. Dave Syvertsen described the collective play of our safeties in the last game as generally poor. I can't disagree.



And the hype surrounding his acquisition wasn't limited to Giants fans, the media expected a lot from him too. In Cleveland, his play was often a spark plug on a crappy team. Here, he's largely disappeared, except when he's getting torched for a long TD. What happened?

