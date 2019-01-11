Jabrill Peppers

When the Giants traded for Peppers, I expected more than they got. A lot more! I expected a physical difference maker on D who could help set the tone for the defense. Instead what we got is a player whose play has ranged from meh to sucks. Dave Syvertsen described the collective play of our safeties in the last game as generally poor. I can't disagree.
And the hype surrounding his acquisition wasn't limited to Giants fans, the media expected a lot from him too. In Cleveland, his play was often a spark plug on a crappy team. Here, he's largely disappeared, except when he's getting torched for a long TD. What happened?
And I say this as a Beckham fan. He has a lot of haters here, I'm not one of them.
Remember it took Landon Collins 2 years to start playing at a high level.
Patience
Third year player.
Maybe Peppers will get better with a better cast around him but I am pretty disappointed with the results so far. the only good thing is that we also got Lawrence and Ximenez and Lawrence looks pretty good so far, but you cant really say one team got the better of the deal at this point.
Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.
If the Giants picked him in the 1st round, he'd be approaching bust status.
He has a pick six and a FF.
He's making more plays than any other DB not named Jackrabbit.
If Pepper has been disappointing, what's Beckham been?
I agree. Is the defensive systems too complex? As a fan, I can't tell. I see that the results suck though. It's on the coaches to figure out what's wrong and fix it or get replaced. They have enough good young players to be at .500 right now, IMO.
which is what most non rose colored glass people expected when we traded for him.
If Pepper has been disappointing, what's Beckham been?
is this thread about beckham? and yes you are a stalker.
its about peppers, who has been a non event. the browns have been a disaster. the coach and QB have been so bad you can't even really assess the WRs. is Landry bad? its the TE bad? the team is a mess- but who cares.. this thread was about peppers... who has not been good.
Bethea often doesn't even enter the camera view until a few seconds AFTER the offense player makes the catch. WTH?
If you look at it another way, we got him, Lawrence and Ximines for Beckham and dead cap space. Lawrence has provided strong indications he will be a stud. Ximines looks like he may be a competent role player. If Peppers proves only to be a situational player or marginal starter, the trade was probably worth it.
I do think he will look better with better linebackers and safeties around him. There is a skill set there.
Overall, I think Peppers is slightly better in coverage that LC and slightly worse against the run. For about $12 million dollars less a year over the next two years.
He's blitzing quite a bit less than he did for the Browns and he's on pace to miss more tackles. I thought he was going to be tasked with getting after the QB much more.
If the Giants picked him in the 1st round, he'd be approaching bust status.
He's also missed 10 tackles and not been a factor in the pass rush.
He's made a few plays, but he's not a consistent game altering player.
he has not been that. its generous to say he has been solid.
thus i am calling him a total non event.
i would LOVE to see that change... but its that until proven otherwise.
hes a 3rd yr pro. you dont get excuses anymore.
With everything wrong with this defense, you have to go pretty far down the list before you get to Jabrill.
Beckham is overrated after thought now without Eli.
Do you though? He was the guy touted as getting back another first round pick, a talented veteran S ready to break out.
With the rest of the defense traded away and most roster positions staffed by JAGs or green rookies, aren't you dependent on Peppers playing at a high level?
This is why Leonard Williams scares me - because I think they've already decided they're extending him and he's another guy that they're hoping a change of scenery and position will bring out play he's never produced before. In Williams' case at least he plays a position where it's harder to post stats to quantify that belief.
Nothing this year has changed that
He is pretty good at taking bad angles running down hill towards running backs.
Don't get me wrong, I was not a fan of the trade, I thought Peppers was being greatly over-hyped by the Giants, but I do think he's been better than I expected, but I didn't expect much. He's been decent in coverage for the past few weeks, which puts him pretty far down the list.
I completely agree with you on Williams. Giving up a pick almost guarantees they will resign and likely overpay him.
These are the kind of amnesiac quotes that make me want to bust out the ol' Zoolander "I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!" meme. There were a shitload of people downright CROWING about what a great pickup Peppers was, like getting an extra first round pick. Multiple threads on that topic. Now that he stinks, though, the same people are pretending that no one ever said anything of the sort.
If we're picking up these guys - who have underperformed in their current role - what on Earth makes you think they're going to improve if our coaching is no good?
Divine intervention? Jersey water?
And although I hate to put LW in the same category only because it seems he has had flashes of solid play in the past and the Jets are completely dysfunctional, the pattern of getting a player and hoping for them to be better seems to be repeating itself.
especially the way, once the trade was announced, that he was talked up on here.
I believe my off season description was: “will show up a lot on the highlight film, occasionally making plays for his team”
He appears to be a 1-trick pony - which works only when you have a lot of studs at multiple positions.
I love the guy because he comes ready to play and he loves to hit. But traditional safety might not be his best position. I think Betch needs to get more creative like Spags did with that three safety look. JP is really s tweener
jackrabbit was right, the defensive backfield is guarding too long and this includes Pepps. we have zero pass rush so when teams are passing pretty much the entire defensive backfield will be exposed sooner or later. he's been great playing the run and getting pressure when blitzing. as well, Bethea is the worst starting S playing in the NFL. Pepps has zero safety help on a LOT of plays.
Pepps on a decent defense with a few other play makers is gonna be plus player. maybe Williams will help generate more pressure on the QB and Pepps & co will be in a better position to make some plays? seriously, of all the things to worry about on defense, this kid ain't among.
He absolutely is not a solid tackler.
I'm with you.
I think it would be for about 8 mil fully guaranteed, will be telling what they do with that.
This is why Leonard Williams scares me - because I think they've already decided they're extending him and he's another guy that they're hoping a change of scenery and position will bring out play he's never produced before.
Yeah, there's a little bit of arrogance or self aggrandizement there in that thought process, isn't there? As if these other, lesser teams were too incompetent to access the talent the player possesses.
and he seems both bad in coverage and even worse or as bad, he takes terrible angles when chasing ball carriers or receivers who reach the next level.
and I want Peppers to succeed. I would love for him to be the next Ed Reed, but it seems like he's been slow to adjust to the Giants system.
I know people hate PFF, but they have him 62 out of 84 safeties. That isn't good even if you allow for some PFF inaccuracy.
@JordanRaanan
· Oct 30
Think a lot of you are way off on Peppers because of the splash plays. He's ranked 62nd out of 84 safeties by PFF for a reason. twitter.com/tally75763922/…
Maybe Peppers will get better with a better cast around him but I am pretty disappointed with the results so far. the only good thing is that we also got Lawrence and Ximenez and Lawrence looks pretty good so far, but you cant really say one team got the better of the deal at this point.
Yes you can. We got the better deal. I'd trade Beckham for Lawrence along at this point and we did better than that.
While he seems too often disappear, he has done some nice things at times. He might be a different player if he had some help. Right now, he's has none.
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.
Collins would have been a great $backer, it's staring you right in the face, so I assume he refused.
I think it would be for about 8 mil fully guaranteed, will be telling what they do with that.
If he continues to play in the 2nd half of the season, there is no decision to make. Giving him 8 million with his production would be close to lighting money on fire.
Peppers is not the issue.
Our front 7 is awful.
Pass Rush? Bottom of the league.
LBs? Worst in the league.
And hes playing next to a guy who may be the worst starting S in the NFL right now.
Peppers is a very good player. He isnt the problem here.
If he continues to play in the 2nd half of the season, there is no decision to make. Giving him 8 million with his production would be close to lighting money on fire.
But I guarantee you they do it. In that scenario, it does kind of mirror the Leonard Williams situation. DG gave up assets for both, and it will look terrible if either or both walk.
I don't hate the guy but he is a liability he makes tackles
but not impact ones has he even defensed a pass this
season ? Sorry activate Beal whomever and just
cut Bethea his play will not win any games .
I knew you’d be head to make excuses again.
Give it up already.
Agreed. I think we can live with peppers. We just don’t want him to be the best player in the back 7 like he probably is right now, along with golden....
You guys love going back to this as it everyone here was saying exactly that. Kind of an exaggeration maybe? Some were saying it, most meant that getting peppers in the trade represented at least some value, and it has. Even if he’s one of the lower ranked starting DB, which is debatable he’s probably right around average, he’s still a starting DB.
Ok it’s dumb to pay him 8 million next season? And whats the alternative? Pay some slob next to nothing and suffer the consequences....
Fix the linebackers. It’s long fucking overdue.
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.
As I said before, what a crock of fucking shit.
You have to be kidding me.
Pay a guy 8 million because he "leaves it all on the field. Has a heart of a lion"
Who cares that he stinks. Pay him 8 million in 2021, brilliant!
Yes but the decision needs to be made this off season for 2021
At some point you have to start building a talent base for your team and not just let talent walk out the door. I hope they extend Peppers at a market clearing salary, and start giving him a better coaching and player environment so he can work on his game and improve it.
But his lapses in play recognition, ability to play zone and problems with space make him not a building block in my view.
Pass on the fifth year option, let him play out his rookie deal and see where he is at the end of 2020
I agree with you that the cost/benefit calculation has to be adjusted so that you're not constantly letting people walk in terms of potential improvements, but there has to be a barrier for entry. Someone has to be at least "decent" before you get to signing them, if even for a year, because the baseline drops just a bit every time you acquiesce and set the bar a little lower for a stopgap solution. Remmers is a perfect example - they decided there wasn't anyone better. They signed him to a decent contract for a middling player, and they have no one behind him on the roster. That's not building to anything, that's just keeping the ship from sinking right now - which isn't the purpose of a rebuild.
8 mil is not a terrible price if it wasn’t guaranteed a year in advance. But I’d be Cautious about giving him that guaranteed $$
Period
What I mean by replacement level player is one you can find and sign at any point in the offseason and pay roughly $750k-$1mm.
What makes facing the Vikings D so tough? They're got good players everywhere.
The 2016 Giants D was the most fun to watch in years because they had big time talent - JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Hankins, Jenkins & DRC. And what happened? A guy no better than Peppers - Landon Collins - looked like a DPOY candidate.
Sure the 16 D fell apart quickly but that's what happens with bad injury luck & incompetent coaching & management.
The Giants D sucks to high heaven. They need multiple impact players. They need a bunch more players like LW & Peppers. Start collecting talent.
Why is he better? Based on?