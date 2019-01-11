Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Jabrill Peppers

TC : 11/1/2019 12:50 pm
When the Giants traded for Peppers, I expected more than they got. A lot more! I expected a physical difference maker on D who could help set the tone for the defense. Instead what we got is a player whose play has ranged from meh to sucks. Dave Syvertsen described the collective play of our safeties in the last game as generally poor. I can't disagree.

And the hype surrounding his acquisition wasn't limited to Giants fans, the media expected a lot from him too. In Cleveland, his play was often a spark plug on a crappy team. Here, he's largely disappeared, except when he's getting torched for a long TD. What happened?
He's about as big a difference maker here  
NoPeanutz : 11/1/2019 12:52 pm : link
as Beckham was the last two years. Both guys were invisible. At least Peppers is on the field.
And I say this as a Beckham fan. He has a lot of haters here, I'm not one of them.
Young 2nd year player,  
Rory : 11/1/2019 12:54 pm : link
new team, new system, playing with other players in that same new system that are also young.

Remember it took Landon Collins 2 years to start playing at a high level.

Patience
It seems that everyone (except for maybe Golden and Lawrence)  
regulator : 11/1/2019 12:56 pm : link
are delivering way less than expectations. I'm not really a "fire the coordinator" type, and there are some talent deficiencies, but when you have such underachievement across the board (Peppers' issue isn't talent) you have to question the coaching.
RE: Young 2nd year player,  
Eli owns all : 11/1/2019 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14657165 Rory said:
Quote:
new team, new system, playing with other players in that same new system that are also young.

Remember it took Landon Collins 2 years to start playing at a high level.

Patience



Third year player.
I can't shake this feeling that he's just a little soft  
allstarjim : 11/1/2019 12:57 pm : link
Part of me thinks he should just play offense, like how the Vikings use Cordarelle Patterson.
RE: Young 2nd year player,  
HomerJones45 : 11/1/2019 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14657165 Rory said:
Quote:
new team, new system, playing with other players in that same new system that are also young.

Remember it took Landon Collins 2 years to start playing at a high level.

Patience
This is Peppers' 3rd year in the League out of a large school with professional coaches. The guy is not that good, was a disappointment in Cleveland and shocker, a disappointment here, and I doubt we give him a contract when his deal is up.
I would say the trade didnt help either team  
Rudy5757 : 11/1/2019 1:00 pm : link
peppers has not been good and OBJ only has 11 more catches than Tate in 3 more games. the browns have only played 6 games. Both teams suck at this point.

Maybe Peppers will get better with a better cast around him but I am pretty disappointed with the results so far. the only good thing is that we also got Lawrence and Ximenez and Lawrence looks pretty good so far, but you cant really say one team got the better of the deal at this point.
I agree with most of the above threads. I would even consider  
No Where Man : 11/1/2019 1:06 pm : link
moving him to RB if we can't get better S play out of him....
has also been a nothing burger  
bluepepper : 11/1/2019 1:08 pm : link
as a punt returner. I thought that was one of the things he brought to the table.
he's the same player here he was in cleveland  
PerpetualNervousness : 11/1/2019 1:09 pm : link
he's not a natural safety. he's a great athlete without a football position. the expectation that he would be a game changer was never based on his actual game performance, but some sort of wishful thinking based on his draft position and this idea that bettcher had a magic formula that was going to transform him.
I'm watching a whole different game...  
BamaBlue : 11/1/2019 1:12 pm : link
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.
He hasn't gotten beat  
NYFootballGiants : 11/1/2019 1:13 pm : link
that much. At least from what I've seen. It's been Bethea getting beat consistently. Peppers has a lot of upside. A safety's role is different in every defense and with the injuries at LB, Peppers has been moved around a lot. Antrel Rolle was terrible in 2010. His first year getting comfortable in our defense was marked by him taking bad angles and getting burned in coverage. His second year and beyond, he played a huge role at safety and slot corner and was a key piece in our defense. Peppers can do the same. He's younger and even more talented than Rolle was.
Hes  
Toth029 : 11/1/2019 1:14 pm : link
Being miscast and he's still a bit green. Tremendous athlete. Bethea is more of a troubling player given his expierence in the league and knowledge of the defense.
...  
christian : 11/1/2019 1:17 pm : link
He's blitzing quite a bit less than he did for the Browns and he's on pace to miss more tackles. I thought he was going to be tasked with getting after the QB much more.

If the Giants picked him in the 1st round, he'd be approaching bust status.
RE: ...  
Toth029 : 11/1/2019 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14657198 christian said:
Quote:
He's blitzing quite a bit less than he did for the Browns and he's on pace to miss more tackles. I thought he was going to be tasked with getting after the QB much more.

If the Giants picked him in the 1st round, he'd be approaching bust status.

He has a pick six and a FF.

He's making more plays than any other DB not named Jackrabbit.
he has been a non event  
hitdog42 : 11/1/2019 1:25 pm : link
which is what most non rose colored glass people expected when we traded for him.

RE: he has been a non event  
Chris684 : 11/1/2019 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14657212 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
which is what most non rose colored glass people expected when we traded for him.


If Pepper has been disappointing, what's Beckham been?
I think Peppers was good add for our team...  
ELI THE GOAT : 11/1/2019 1:33 pm : link
He seems to be all in for the giants organization and a young leader on a young football team. We need guys with his type of attitude on this football team.
He's been good not great  
rasbutant : 11/1/2019 1:33 pm : link
I was expected Great. Need to lower my expectations, then I'll be happy with the trade.
RE: It seems that everyone (except for maybe Golden and Lawrence)  
mrvax : 11/1/2019 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14657168 regulator said:
Quote:
are delivering way less than expectations. I'm not really a "fire the coordinator" type, and there are some talent deficiencies, but when you have such underachievement across the board (Peppers' issue isn't talent) you have to question the coaching.


I agree. Is the defensive systems too complex? As a fan, I can't tell. I see that the results suck though. It's on the coaches to figure out what's wrong and fix it or get replaced. They have enough good young players to be at .500 right now, IMO.
I am  
jtfuoco : 11/1/2019 1:35 pm : link
Interested in what the all 22 says I have a feeling he is doing little things in coverages that don't show up in the games but its the miss tackles are bring the opinion of him down
RE: RE: he has been a non event  
hitdog42 : 11/1/2019 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14657215 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 14657212 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


which is what most non rose colored glass people expected when we traded for him.




If Pepper has been disappointing, what's Beckham been?


is this thread about beckham? and yes you are a stalker.

its about peppers, who has been a non event. the browns have been a disaster. the coach and QB have been so bad you can't even really assess the WRs. is Landry bad? its the TE bad? the team is a mess- but who cares.. this thread was about peppers... who has not been good.

RE: He hasn't gotten beat  
mrvax : 11/1/2019 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14657193 NYFootballGiants said:
Quote:
that much. At least from what I've seen. It's been Bethea getting beat consistently. Peppers has a lot of upside. A safety's role is different in every defense and with the injuries at LB, Peppers has been moved around a lot. Antrel Rolle was terrible in 2010. His first year getting comfortable in our defense was marked by him taking bad angles and getting burned in coverage. His second year and beyond, he played a huge role at safety and slot corner and was a key piece in our defense. Peppers can do the same. He's younger and even more talented than Rolle was.


Bethea often doesn't even enter the camera view until a few seconds AFTER the offense player makes the catch. WTH?
I'm not as down on him as most people  
SLIM_ : 11/1/2019 1:36 pm : link
I see an athletic talent that would look much better if had a competent veteran beside him. Haven't seen Landon Collins this year but in a vacuum would gladly pay Peppers what he is making over what Collins is making.

If you look at it another way, we got him, Lawrence and Ximines for Beckham and dead cap space. Lawrence has provided strong indications he will be a stud. Ximines looks like he may be a competent role player. If Peppers proves only to be a situational player or marginal starter, the trade was probably worth it.

I do think he will look better with better linebackers and safeties around him. There is a skill set there.
I think just like what I thought with LC  
gmen9892 : 11/1/2019 1:38 pm : link
Both players could use a CF-type coverage FS playing next to them that is worth a damn. Riley and Bethea are not viable NFL players. Tough to play safety with such shit beside you.

Overall, I think Peppers is slightly better in coverage that LC and slightly worse against the run. For about $12 million dollars less a year over the next two years.
Peppers, Lawerence, Zeitler and Ximines  
90.Cal : 11/1/2019 1:39 pm : link
For OBJ and OV. Both NY and CLE suck but it seems like we are winning that 1 as of right now, if you ask me.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 11/1/2019 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14657206 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 14657198 christian said:


Quote:


He's blitzing quite a bit less than he did for the Browns and he's on pace to miss more tackles. I thought he was going to be tasked with getting after the QB much more.

If the Giants picked him in the 1st round, he'd be approaching bust status.


He has a pick six and a FF.

He's making more plays than any other DB not named Jackrabbit.


He's also missed 10 tackles and not been a factor in the pass rush.

He's made a few plays, but he's not a consistent game altering player.
he was marketed  
hitdog42 : 11/1/2019 1:40 pm : link
as a first round pick high impact player.
he has not been that. its generous to say he has been solid.
thus i am calling him a total non event.
i would LOVE to see that change... but its that until proven otherwise.
hes a 3rd yr pro. you dont get excuses anymore.
He owes Gregg Williams a nice gift basket  
jcn56 : 11/1/2019 1:41 pm : link
Without that one season in his system he looks every bit the first round bust.
name me one thing Peppers does well  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 1:42 pm : link
Besides running the 40, that is.
I don't know why anyone would have expected  
Section331 : 11/1/2019 1:42 pm : link
him to be a difference make. He wasn't very good in Cleveland. I think he's been better than I expected. He's not the physical safety many touted him to be, but over the past 4-5 games, he's been much better in coverage.

With everything wrong with this defense, you have to go pretty far down the list before you get to Jabrill.
He flashes  
rocco8112 : 11/1/2019 1:44 pm : link
and seems medicine overall and makes mental errors. Basically a pro bowler on this squad. That trade was aces though as Peppers seems serviceable and Lawrence looks like a player who can be something and there are only so many humans that large who can play on Earth.

Beckham is overrated after thought now without Eli.
. .  
rocco8112 : 11/1/2019 1:44 pm : link
mediocre
RE: I don't know why anyone would have expected  
jcn56 : 11/1/2019 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14657247 Section331 said:
Quote:
him to be a difference make. He wasn't very good in Cleveland. I think he's been better than I expected. He's not the physical safety many touted him to be, but over the past 4-5 games, he's been much better in coverage.

With everything wrong with this defense, you have to go pretty far down the list before you get to Jabrill.


Do you though? He was the guy touted as getting back another first round pick, a talented veteran S ready to break out.

With the rest of the defense traded away and most roster positions staffed by JAGs or green rookies, aren't you dependent on Peppers playing at a high level?

This is why Leonard Williams scares me - because I think they've already decided they're extending him and he's another guy that they're hoping a change of scenery and position will bring out play he's never produced before. In Williams' case at least he plays a position where it's harder to post stats to quantify that belief.
I think the knock on him was  
GiantsRage2007 : 11/1/2019 1:45 pm : link
He didn't have good football instincts

Nothing this year has changed that

RE: name me one thing Peppers does well  
figgy2989 : 11/1/2019 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14657246 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Besides running the 40, that is.


He is pretty good at taking bad angles running down hill towards running backs.
RE: RE: I don't know why anyone would have expected  
Section331 : 11/1/2019 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14657254 jcn56 said:
Quote:

Do you though? He was the guy touted as getting back another first round pick, a talented veteran S ready to break out.

With the rest of the defense traded away and most roster positions staffed by JAGs or green rookies, aren't you dependent on Peppers playing at a high level?

This is why Leonard Williams scares me - because I think they've already decided they're extending him and he's another guy that they're hoping a change of scenery and position will bring out play he's never produced before. In Williams' case at least he plays a position where it's harder to post stats to quantify that belief.


Don't get me wrong, I was not a fan of the trade, I thought Peppers was being greatly over-hyped by the Giants, but I do think he's been better than I expected, but I didn't expect much. He's been decent in coverage for the past few weeks, which puts him pretty far down the list.

I completely agree with you on Williams. Giving up a pick almost guarantees they will resign and likely overpay him.
RE: RE: I don't know why anyone would have expected  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 1:51 pm : link
In comment 14657254 jcn56 said:
Quote:
Do you though? He was the guy touted as getting back another first round pick, a talented veteran S ready to break out.


These are the kind of amnesiac quotes that make me want to bust out the ol' Zoolander "I feel like I'm taking crazy pills!" meme. There were a shitload of people downright CROWING about what a great pickup Peppers was, like getting an extra first round pick. Multiple threads on that topic. Now that he stinks, though, the same people are pretending that no one ever said anything of the sort.
What gets me is that it's usually the same folks who say  
jcn56 : 11/1/2019 1:57 pm : link
the coaching is to blame.

If we're picking up these guys - who have underperformed in their current role - what on Earth makes you think they're going to improve if our coaching is no good?

Divine intervention? Jersey water?

And although I hate to put LW in the same category only because it seems he has had flashes of solid play in the past and the Jets are completely dysfunctional, the pattern of getting a player and hoping for them to be better seems to be repeating itself.
He's not the issue in the secondary....  
Simms11 : 11/1/2019 1:58 pm : link
Bethea is and Michael Thomas as well. Peppers has made some impactful plays and is more athletic then Collins was. I think we'll see even more improvements from him in last 8 games and then next year.
What impactful plays?  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 2:03 pm : link
He forced a fumble once. Yipee. He can't tackle, not even a little bit, and a safety who can't tackle is about as useful as tits on a bull.
I honestly think the problem is really Betcher...  
GiantFanInTX : 11/1/2019 2:06 pm : link
I do not say that to mean he is a poor coach. The problem is that Betcher is a guy who has a particular scheme, and no matter what players he has, whether or not they are capable of running that scheme, he is going to run it. The Giants do not have the necessary talent to play a 3-4 defense. A lot of these guys are being asked to do things that they do not excel at. That is the difference between good and great coaches in this league. The great ones find a way to put the talent they have in the best possible position to succeed. The good coaches need all of the talent to run their scheme no matter what.
I expected more  
pjcas18 : 11/1/2019 2:06 pm : link
too.

especially the way, once the trade was announced, that he was talked up on here.

he's no kenny phillips  
japanhead : 11/1/2019 2:11 pm : link
.
This is who peppers has always been  
ron mexico : 11/1/2019 2:14 pm : link
Tons of athleticism but no sense of the game.

I believe my off season description was: “will show up a lot on the highlight film, occasionally making plays for his team”

GiantFanInTX - Thank you !  
Bob in Vt : 11/1/2019 2:20 pm : link
Bettcher does not seem to to have any ability to adapt to what his players do best.

He appears to be a 1-trick pony - which works only when you have a lot of studs at multiple positions.
I think he has the most TOs  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/1/2019 2:28 pm : link
a pick six and two FF?
Teams are using Jabril’s aggressiveness against him  
Vanzetti : 11/1/2019 2:30 pm : link
Both long TD runs by Cards were designed to attack Peppers, knowing he would over pursue

I love the guy because he comes ready to play and he loves to hit. But traditional safety might not be his best position. I think Betch needs to get more creative like Spags did with that three safety look. JP is really s tweener
He's ok - not great or terrible. He's better in coverage than Collins  
Ira : 11/1/2019 2:38 pm : link
but not as good open field tackler.
this kid is the least of our problems...  
trueblueinpw : 11/1/2019 2:40 pm : link
he's a plus to even player in all games this season. he's had some key run stops on third downs, he's a solid tackler, he's got a pick 6, a ff and he's filed in at LB and plays on teams. the games I've been at this season I've watched Pepps play to play and he's very talented physically. if you're disappointed in Pepps to date as a Giant you probably expected a bit too much. this kid is a good player and will only get better.

jackrabbit was right, the defensive backfield is guarding too long and this includes Pepps. we have zero pass rush so when teams are passing pretty much the entire defensive backfield will be exposed sooner or later. he's been great playing the run and getting pressure when blitzing. as well, Bethea is the worst starting S playing in the NFL. Pepps has zero safety help on a LOT of plays.

Pepps on a decent defense with a few other play makers is gonna be plus player. maybe Williams will help generate more pressure on the QB and Pepps & co will be in a better position to make some plays? seriously, of all the things to worry about on defense, this kid ain't among.
RE: this kid is the least of our problems...  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14657345 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
he's a solid tackler


He absolutely is not a solid tackler.
you've got to be one of two things, if not both  
Greg from LI : 11/1/2019 2:43 pm : link
Either one of BBI's Michigan fanboys, or one of those people who cheerlead for any players who grew up in Jersey.
RE: I'm watching a whole different game...  
HoustonGiant : 11/1/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14657192 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.


I'm with you.
The giants have a decision to make this offseason  
ron mexico : 11/1/2019 2:49 pm : link
Wether or not to pick up his 5th year option.

I think it would be for about 8 mil fully guaranteed, will be telling what they do with that.
RE: RE: I don't know why anyone would have expected  
santacruzom : 11/1/2019 2:53 pm : link
In comment 14657254 jcn56 said:
Quote:


This is why Leonard Williams scares me - because I think they've already decided they're extending him and he's another guy that they're hoping a change of scenery and position will bring out play he's never produced before.


Yeah, there's a little bit of arrogance or self aggrandizement there in that thought process, isn't there? As if these other, lesser teams were too incompetent to access the talent the player possesses.
It does seem like we're watching different games  
pjcas18 : 11/1/2019 2:54 pm : link
It seems like Peppers is a CB in a S's uniform who makes "business decisions". He does not seem like a willing tackler at all.

and he seems both bad in coverage and even worse or as bad, he takes terrible angles when chasing ball carriers or receivers who reach the next level.

and I want Peppers to succeed. I would love for him to be the next Ed Reed, but it seems like he's been slow to adjust to the Giants system.

I know people hate PFF, but they have him 62 out of 84 safeties. That isn't good even if you allow for some PFF inaccuracy.

Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
· Oct 30
Think a lot of you are way off on Peppers because of the splash plays. He's ranked 62nd out of 84 safeties by PFF for a reason. twitter.com/tally75763922/…
RE: I would say the trade didnt help either team  
DonQuixote : 11/1/2019 2:56 pm : link
In comment 14657176 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
peppers has not been good and OBJ only has 11 more catches than Tate in 3 more games. the browns have only played 6 games. Both teams suck at this point.

Maybe Peppers will get better with a better cast around him but I am pretty disappointed with the results so far. the only good thing is that we also got Lawrence and Ximenez and Lawrence looks pretty good so far, but you cant really say one team got the better of the deal at this point.


Yes you can. We got the better deal. I'd trade Beckham for Lawrence along at this point and we did better than that.
I can't be too harsh on Pepers.  
.McL. : 11/1/2019 3:03 pm : link
I find it difficult to figure out what he is since he has Bethea on one side and rookie CB on the other and a bunch of garbage LBers in front of him.

While he seems too often disappear, he has done some nice things at times. He might be a different player if he had some help. Right now, he's has none.
RE: RE: I'm watching a whole different game...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11/1/2019 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14657352 HoustonGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14657192 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.



I'm with you.

Collins would have been a great $backer, it's staring you right in the face, so I assume he refused.
RE: I'm watching a whole different game...  
section125 : 11/1/2019 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14657192 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.


This is the correct POV. LC was a monster at the LoS, sucked in coverage. Peppers is ok to good at the LoS, and much better in coverage. He ain't Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, true. But is demonstrably better than LC in coverage. LC was a dynamite tackler, Peppers doesn't hit with the same energy.
RE: The giants have a decision to make this offseason  
MookGiants : 11/1/2019 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14657356 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Wether or not to pick up his 5th year option.

I think it would be for about 8 mil fully guaranteed, will be telling what they do with that.


If he continues to play in the 2nd half of the season, there is no decision to make. Giving him 8 million with his production would be close to lighting money on fire.
"In Cleveland, his play was often a spark plug on a crappy team"  
KWALL2 : 11/1/2019 3:54 pm : link
The Cleveland defense had MUCH better talent across the board then this crew in NY.

Peppers is not the issue.

Our front 7 is awful.

Pass Rush? Bottom of the league.

LBs? Worst in the league.

And hes playing next to a guy who may be the worst starting S in the NFL right now.

Peppers is a very good player. He isnt the problem here.
RE: RE: The giants have a decision to make this offseason  
Section331 : 11/1/2019 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14657458 MookGiants said:
Quote:



If he continues to play in the 2nd half of the season, there is no decision to make. Giving him 8 million with his production would be close to lighting money on fire.


But I guarantee you they do it. In that scenario, it does kind of mirror the Leonard Williams situation. DG gave up assets for both, and it will look terrible if either or both walk.
So in summary  
hitdog42 : 11/1/2019 4:40 pm : link
We used Collins, Beckham, him being in his 2nd year (even though it’s not) , players around him, and every other possible thing to deflect attention away from his own actual play.... which has been nothing but mediocre at best.
Put Deone Bucannon at SS  
Bluesbreaker : 11/1/2019 6:00 pm : link
Move Peppers to FS and put Bethea on the curb !
I don't hate the guy but he is a liability he makes tackles
but not impact ones has he even defensed a pass this
season ? Sorry activate Beal whomever and just
cut Bethea his play will not win any games .
“Getting Peppers was just like getting a first round pick”  
Hsilwek92 : 11/1/2019 7:42 pm : link
As I said before, what a crock of fucking shit.
RE:  
Hsilwek92 : 11/1/2019 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14657471 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
The Cleveland defense had MUCH better talent across the board then this crew in NY.

Peppers is not the issue.

Our front 7 is awful.

Pass Rush? Bottom of the league.

LBs? Worst in the league.

And hes playing next to a guy who may be the worst starting S in the NFL right now.

Peppers is a very good player. He isnt the problem here.


I knew you’d be head to make excuses again.

Give it up already.
RE: I'm watching a whole different game...  
djm : 11/1/2019 7:45 pm : link
In comment 14657192 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.


Agreed. I think we can live with peppers. We just don’t want him to be the best player in the back 7 like he probably is right now, along with golden....
RE: “Getting Peppers was just like getting a first round pick”  
djm : 11/1/2019 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14657662 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
As I said before, what a crock of fucking shit.


You guys love going back to this as it everyone here was saying exactly that. Kind of an exaggeration maybe? Some were saying it, most meant that getting peppers in the trade represented at least some value, and it has. Even if he’s one of the lower ranked starting DB, which is debatable he’s probably right around average, he’s still a starting DB.

Ok it’s dumb to pay him 8 million next season? And whats the alternative? Pay some slob next to nothing and suffer the consequences....

Fix the linebackers. It’s long fucking overdue.
What  
MookGiants : 11/1/2019 8:31 pm : link
value has Peppers provided when he's been really bad in most games. Good in one, ok in another, terrible in the rest. He's a starting DB in the sense that he starts for the Giants, but his play has been hot garbage.

and the option  
MookGiants : 11/1/2019 8:41 pm : link
is not for next year. It's for 2021. Regardless, the way he's playing this year I don't care what the alternatives are you don't pay him 8 million dollars. He'll be back next year, but they have to decide on 2021 option this off-season.
Option is s no brainer  
Vanzetti : 11/1/2019 9:30 pm : link
The guy leaves it all on the field. Heart of a lion. Giants just have to find a way to use him. He is obviously not a safety
.  
Amazinz : 11/1/2019 9:32 pm : link
Only took BBI 9 hours to realize when the option is...
RE: RE: I'm watching a whole different game...  
HomerJones45 : 11/1/2019 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14657456 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14657192 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


I don't think Peppers has been lighting the sky, but he's been demonstrably better than Landon Collins in coverage.

Much of the criticism of him is comparing him to Collins around the LOS. Collins was a better linebacker than strong safety. Peppers is not the same aggressive tackler around the LOS, but Peppers has been one of the bright spots in a dismal defense and YES, overall better than Collins.



This is the correct POV. LC was a monster at the LoS, sucked in coverage. Peppers is ok to good at the LoS, and much better in coverage. He ain't Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu, true. But is demonstrably better than LC in coverage. LC was a dynamite tackler, Peppers doesn't hit with the same energy.
Peppers was awful against the Cards up in the line. Awful. A non-entity. Ran into anyone who was within 5 yards of the LOS. He is not "ok to good". Please.
RE: RE: “Getting Peppers was just like getting a first round pick”  
HomerJones45 : 11/1/2019 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14657674 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14657662 Hsilwek92 said:

Quote:

As I said before, what a crock of fucking shit.

You guys love going back to this as it everyone here was saying exactly that. Kind of an exaggeration maybe? Some were saying it, most meant that getting peppers in the trade represented at least some value, and it has. Even if he’s one of the lower ranked starting DB, which is debatable he’s probably right around average, he’s still a starting DB.

Ok it’s dumb to pay him 8 million next season? And whats the alternative? Pay some slob next to nothing and suffer the consequences....

Fix the linebackers. It’s long fucking overdue.
No, you people were crowing about having gotten back a first round value. When I mentioned he was a disappointment in Cleveland, all hell broke lose about what a valuable player he was and what a sweet deal ol' Dave made. Greg is right, amnesia is rampant around here.
RE: Option is s no brainer  
MookGiants : 11/1/2019 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14657740 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
The guy leaves it all on the field. Heart of a lion. Giants just have to find a way to use him. He is obviously not a safety


You have to be kidding me.

Pay a guy 8 million because he "leaves it all on the field. Has a heart of a lion"

Who cares that he stinks. Pay him 8 million in 2021, brilliant!
Mook...  
Brown_Hornet : 11/1/2019 10:54 pm : link
...you're boring.
RE: and the option  
ron mexico : 12:23 am : link
In comment 14657712 MookGiants said:
Quote:
is not for next year. It's for 2021. Regardless, the way he's playing this year I don't care what the alternatives are you don't pay him 8 million dollars. He'll be back next year, but they have to decide on 2021 option this off-season.


Yes but the decision needs to be made this off season for 2021
I’m not enamored with Peppers’ play but $8mm  
cosmicj : 7:20 am : link
Is what you will pay a starting quality defender in 2021. I’m tired of clearing cap room to sign that unicorn, the high echelon low compensation player. They don’t exist.

At some point you have to start building a talent base for your team and not just let talent walk out the door. I hope they extend Peppers at a market clearing salary, and start giving him a better coaching and player environment so he can work on his game and improve it.
That’s fine  
hitdog42 : 7:33 am : link
But you have to display talent first before extending!
I agree with your point  
ron mexico : 10:27 am : link
That you don’t need to be all world to have a place on the team.

But his lapses in play recognition, ability to play zone and problems with space make him not a building block in my view.

Pass on the fifth year option, let him play out his rookie deal and see where he is at the end of 2020
RE: I’m not enamored with Peppers’ play but $8mm  
jcn56 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14657905 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is what you will pay a starting quality defender in 2021. I’m tired of clearing cap room to sign that unicorn, the high echelon low compensation player. They don’t exist.

At some point you have to start building a talent base for your team and not just let talent walk out the door. I hope they extend Peppers at a market clearing salary, and start giving him a better coaching and player environment so he can work on his game and improve it.


He's been in the league under 3 different coaching staffs thus far. He's been productive for 1 years of it, under Gregg Williams.

I agree with you that the cost/benefit calculation has to be adjusted so that you're not constantly letting people walk in terms of potential improvements, but there has to be a barrier for entry. Someone has to be at least "decent" before you get to signing them, if even for a year, because the baseline drops just a bit every time you acquiesce and set the bar a little lower for a stopgap solution. Remmers is a perfect example - they decided there wasn't anyone better. They signed him to a decent contract for a middling player, and they have no one behind him on the roster. That's not building to anything, that's just keeping the ship from sinking right now - which isn't the purpose of a rebuild.

Was he that productive in 2018 under Williams?  
ron mexico : 10:38 am : link
He only played 65% of snaps. I think they just limited their exposure to his downside. And go watch the Browns KC highlights, he is involved in just about every one of KCs 5 TDS

8 mil is not a terrible price if it wasn’t guaranteed a year in advance. But I’d be Cautious about giving him that guaranteed $$
Jcn  
cosmicj : 10:52 am : link
One thing I’m reacting to is the idea that NFL talent is fungible, which leads to the idea that you can just replace even avg starting quality players like Peppers. I’ve come to believe that isn’t true. That doesn’t mean you agree to any salary demands. They should walk away from some really expensive contracts. But at some point you need to just start paying market contracts and building a team, not just letting players go.
You don’t pay replacement level players  
hitdog42 : 11:35 am : link
8m to play safety
Period
I'm not loving Peppers' play but even with that opinion I wouldn't  
cosmicj : 11:45 am : link
describe him as a replacement level player. He is clearly better than that.

What I mean by replacement level player is one you can find and sign at any point in the offseason and pay roughly $750k-$1mm.


Agreed cosmicj  
mittenedman : 11:47 am : link
on overall talent accumulation. You don't want Peppers as your lead dog but as a talented piece to a dominant D - absolutely.

What makes facing the Vikings D so tough? They're got good players everywhere.

The 2016 Giants D was the most fun to watch in years because they had big time talent - JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Hankins, Jenkins & DRC. And what happened? A guy no better than Peppers - Landon Collins - looked like a DPOY candidate.

Sure the 16 D fell apart quickly but that's what happens with bad injury luck & incompetent coaching & management.

The Giants D sucks to high heaven. They need multiple impact players. They need a bunch more players like LW & Peppers. Start collecting talent.
RE: I’m not enamored with Peppers’ play but $8mm  
HomerJones45 : 11:58 am : link
In comment 14657905 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Is what you will pay a starting quality defender in 2021. I’m tired of clearing cap room to sign that unicorn, the high echelon low compensation player. They don’t exist.

At some point you have to start building a talent base for your team and not just let talent walk out the door. I hope they extend Peppers at a market clearing salary, and start giving him a better coaching and player environment so he can work on his game and improve it.
ah no. 8 million would put this clown in as a top dozen or so safety. He's not close to that. He's probably worth less than half of that.
RE: I'm not loving Peppers' play but even with that opinion I wouldn't  
hitdog42 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14658035 cosmicj said:
Quote:
describe him as a replacement level player. He is clearly better than that.

What I mean by replacement level player is one you can find and sign at any point in the offseason and pay roughly $750k-$1mm.


Why is he better? Based on?
