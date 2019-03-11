And I don't mean the ones that just wanted Darnold over Barkley. I am talking about the ones killing Gettleman for taking a RB over a QB.
This isn't even a call out thread. I am just curious. I have quite a few friends who are all Jets fans who are just frustrated. I am just trying to be fair as it has been horrendous at times coming on here reading how we fucked up the pick by taking Barkley. You have to let these things play out.
I personally feel that Gase has no clue what he is doing and Darnold is not in a great position to succeed. That OL is horrible and we know what poor OL play can do to any offense and QB. With that said there were some brutal plays today. One play that I know wouldn't fly around here was that false snap. It was an errant snap at the Jets own goal line and he made zero effort to go after it. That was tough to see.
With all that said and being rational, we still have to see more from Jones. So far I like what I have seen overall and I am happy with the combo of Jones and Barkley but we still need to see them grow together.
While we as Giants fans are frustrated with where we are at I do think the Jets are in a worse situation than we are in.
It’s possible that Barkley will be a better player than Darnold/Rosen/Allen who very well could have been picked at #2 if we went QB. But, since Barkley is a RB that won’t matter.
It’s possible that Barkley will be a better player than Darnold/Rosen/Allen who very well could have been picked at #2 if we went QB. But, since Barkley is a RB that won’t matter.
And Baker is having quite a shitty year after playing very well last year.
1/ Nelson was the best player, easily (he still is)
2/ darnold could not read a defense to save his life. Go watch his USC tape. This guy could not stop throwing into coverage. And watch his ints into scramble or panic or breakdown plays. He is not good off script.. his athleticism is a mirage— this guy threw more times into triple or double coverage than all of those qbs combined.
Quote:
I still think Darnold can play, but so many people can’t accept the fact that Barkley was taken #2 and any alternative would have been better.
It’s possible that Barkley will be a better player than Darnold/Rosen/Allen who very well could have been picked at #2 if we went QB. But, since Barkley is a RB that won’t matter.
And Baker is having quite a shitty year after playing very well last year.
Baker can play, he has some tendencies teams picked up on that they are exploiting right now that are magnified by their piss poor oline. Easily correctable though. Freddie Kitchens is the worst offensive mind in football in any position of note, thats the bigger problem.
And taking a guy that regressed in year 2 of his starting career. It’s a big red flag. Same thing is happening with Lawrence right now. And that Oregon qb I am not sold on either... How can I draft a qb that has multiple seasons of play where I can’t discern improvement?? Forget the stats.... if u can’t improve in college why should I take u top 10?
3 Darnold
4 Rosen
Thankfully we didn't draft Darnold or Rosen
1/ Nelson was the best player, easily (he still is)
2/ darnold could not read a defense to save his life. Go watch his USC tape. This guy could not stop throwing into coverage. And watch his ints into scramble or panic or breakdown plays. He is not good off script.. his athleticism is a mirage— this guy threw more times into triple or double coverage than all of those qbs combined.
I agree about Darnold. He was better when he was younger. His last year in college was not good. He always bailed out of the pocket. One thing I look for in QBs now is that they have to make plays from inside the pocket. That used to be a given but not in today's game. Everybody is infatuated with a QB's mobility now. It is a nice additional skill to have but that is like having a nice paint job on a house. The foundation has to be making plays in the pocket. A QB is almost never going to learn that at the NFL level.
Darnold bailed a lot in college when he didn't have to and made plays his last year. He has had some good games in the NFL while making plays from the pocket but when games get tough his instincts take over and he doesn't feel natural in the pocket. And the team is doing him no favors to help him out. There is this myth in the NFL that a mobile QB can mask the deficiencies of a poor OL. What teams fail to realize is that every single QB needs a good OL regardless of their mobility.
And taking a guy that regressed in year 2 of his starting career. It’s a big red flag. Same thing is happening with Lawrence right now. And that Oregon qb I am not sold on either... How can I draft a qb that has multiple seasons of play where I can’t discern improvement?? Forget the stats.... if u can’t improve in college why should I take u top 10?
Herbert has improved a ton this year. I actually was hoping he wouldn't be our pick last year because there was too much projection for my liking. If we were to go QB this year him and Eason would be my top 2.
Quote:
In comment 14659134 Sean said:
Quote:
I still think Darnold can play, but so many people can’t accept the fact that Barkley was taken #2 and any alternative would have been better.
It’s possible that Barkley will be a better player than Darnold/Rosen/Allen who very well could have been picked at #2 if we went QB. But, since Barkley is a RB that won’t matter.
And Baker is having quite a shitty year after playing very well last year.
Baker can play, he has some tendencies teams picked up on that they are exploiting right now that are magnified by their piss poor oline. Easily correctable though. Freddie Kitchens is the worst offensive mind in football in any position of note, thats the bigger problem.
I don't disagree. Kitchens is brutal.
3 Darnold
4 Rosen
Thankfully we didn't draft Darnold or Rosen
It really is amazing that Rosen baker and darnold did not show any improvement or uptrend in year 2
But look at the common denominator in Jackson and Allen: they are playing on top 10 defenses in year 1 and 2. When you’re not asked to constantly make plays for the team— you can improve with more consistency
I would like to have taken Jackson late if the organization would properly utilize his skills, but Balt jumped us.
Not the point of the thread. Of course we are all wrong at multiple points in our lives. This was asking those who over the last two years constantly point out that we were stupid to pass on Darnold for Barkley 2 years after the fact.
lol
Those people now don't talk about Darnold anymore. As if we've forgotten.
As well as the only draft I am aware of that God had a hand in creating a RB...
Quote:
In comment 14659134 Sean said:
Quote:
I still think Darnold can play, but so many people can’t accept the fact that Barkley was taken #2 and any alternative would have been better.
It’s possible that Barkley will be a better player than Darnold/Rosen/Allen who very well could have been picked at #2 if we went QB. But, since Barkley is a RB that won’t matter.
And Baker is having quite a shitty year after playing very well last year.
Baker can play, he has some tendencies teams picked up on that they are exploiting right now that are magnified by their piss poor oline. Easily correctable though. Freddie Kitchens is the worst offensive mind in football in any position of note, thats the bigger problem.
He should have given up offensive designand playcalling duties to Todd Monken and just worked on coaching the whole team and working with Mayfield on QB development. My guess is Kitchens will try and blame Monken anyway despite the fact Kitchens is still running the whole offense and point to his success as Mayfields OC last year. Not sure it will fly if they circle the drain further.
If the Giants had not gotten Jones this year, I would still believe they made a mistake.
The Giants had the second pick in the draft and an aging ineffective quarterback. I had no crystal ball and didn’t see any guarantee they would be in position the next season to get their guy.
As to believing there is no positional value, especially when it comes to a quarterback over a running back, I have no idea how to counter that argument, it so obviously true to me.
Also as good as Barkley is, he certainly hasn’t yet proven he was worth the # 2 pick, and insinuating Darnold was a mistake for the Jets is a bit premature IMO.
Quote:
the last draft to feature a QB.
As well as the only draft I am aware of that God had a hand in creating a RB...
Yeah, that "touched by the hand of god" as a put down got worn out between April and August. Then the season started. Didn't really hear it anymore after that.
Watching football today, getting ready to watch the 2-6 Giants play the Cowboys.
Darnold's apparently trash after playing for the Jets, but that has nothing to do with it I guess. Until it's time for people to explain why the Giants overpaid for Leonard Williams, on the basis that he was, uh, misused by the Jets.
Quote:
In comment 14659163 BestFeature said:
Quote:
the last draft to feature a QB.
As well as the only draft I am aware of that God had a hand in creating a RB...
Yeah, that "touched by the hand of god" as a put down got worn out between April and August. Then the season started. Didn't really hear it anymore after that.
Well I just resurrected it. Since the point of this thread is to just shit on things said or done during the 2018 draft...
"Here"...
Watching football today, getting ready to watch the 2-6 Giants play the Cowboys.
Darnold's apparently trash after playing for the Jets, but that has nothing to do with it I guess. Until it's time for people to explain why the Giants overpaid for Leonard Williams, on the basis that he was, uh, misused by the Jets.
You for certain the Williams trade was a mistake, before you even see him play in blue? Wow, here s hoping he proves you wrong.
You for certain the Williams trade was a mistake, before you even see him play in blue? Wow, here s hoping he proves you wrong.
My opinion is that trade was a mistake. I hope I'm proven wrong, because the team is so bereft of talent another big mistake like that one will only prolong the misery.
The point of bringing it up in this thread, though - is how people are willing to extend Leonard Williams some slack because of the Jets dysfunction, but apparently Darnold doesn't get the same benefit.
Watching football today, getting ready to watch the 2-6 Giants play the Cowboys.
Darnold's apparently trash after playing for the Jets, but that has nothing to do with it I guess. Until it's time for people to explain why the Giants overpaid for Leonard Williams, on the basis that he was, uh, misused by the Jets.
Darnold is trash not for playing with the Jets. Darnold is trash cause he is playing like trash and looking like a novice playing QB. here has been no imporvemnt. And now there is major regression. Right now he can't make any reads and Adam Gase was running on 3rd and 4s all game cause he has zero confidence in Darnold's decision making now. He is not a rookie anymore and can't handle ANY pressure and his decision making is not on a NFL level.
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Me too. For me, Barkley over Chubb was OBJ over Donald 2.0.
I can now see why the Giants loved Jones by the way. He played under pressure constantly while at Duke, with a poor OL and receiving core that could not get seperation. Succeeding with those variables is quite impressive and it has carried over to the NFL where Jones is calm under pressue and used to throwing into tight windows.
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Drives me nuts that there are people here that will dig into a position, defend it until its completely indefensible and than just never acknowledge they were wrong. But I guess when you have invested so much time, energy, and belief in your opinions you don't lime doing that.
If the Giants had not gotten Jones this year, I would still believe they made a mistake.
The Giants had the second pick in the draft and an aging ineffective quarterback. I had no crystal ball and didn’t see any guarantee they would be in position the next season to get their guy.
As to believing there is no positional value, especially when it comes to a quarterback over a running back, I have no idea how to counter that argument, it so obviously true to me.
Also as good as Barkley is, he certainly hasn’t yet proven he was worth the # 2 pick, and insinuating Darnold was a mistake for the Jets is a bit premature IMO.
Did you read what I wrote? I am not insinuating Daronld is a mistake for the Jets. I have said we need to let this play out. I also didn't start this thread for those that wanted Darnold over Barkley. It was for those that kept beating a dead horse all of last year and part of this year over the move. You obviously aren't one of the ones I was talking about since you seem level headed.
Darnold sucking on the pathetic & dysfunctional Jets has no bearing on Barkley sucking on the the pathetic & dysfunctional Giants. Both teams are utterly broken and rudderless.
Quote:
Is that a lot of posters do not let things play out before beat their chest, or pointing the finger at those being incorrect.
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Drives me nuts that there are people here that will dig into a position, defend it until its completely indefensible and than just never acknowledge they were wrong. But I guess when you have invested so much time, energy, and belief in your opinions you don't lime doing that.
Zeke, I've been there. Often times when defending a position I often have to remind myself to keep an open mind to the Other side. I find it the most difficult to bridge the gap when I find the person on the other side to disrespectful, although I've done that too.
Great celebrating a running back being near useless on 2-6 team staring down 2-7. Don’t understand why Darnold not playing well right now makes the Giants less of a mess.
I would like to have taken Jackson late if the organization would properly utilize his skills, but Balt jumped us.
The Barkley pick was a lousy pick. Great RB. Bad pick. You will see.
Quote:
And I m a Penn State fan who loved Barkley.
If the Giants had not gotten Jones this year, I would still believe they made a mistake.
The Giants had the second pick in the draft and an aging ineffective quarterback. I had no crystal ball and didn’t see any guarantee they would be in position the next season to get their guy.
As to believing there is no positional value, especially when it comes to a quarterback over a running back, I have no idea how to counter that argument, it so obviously true to me.
Also as good as Barkley is, he certainly hasn’t yet proven he was worth the # 2 pick, and insinuating Darnold was a mistake for the Jets is a bit premature IMO.
Did you read what I wrote? I am not insinuating Daronld is a mistake for the Jets. I have said we need to let this play out. I also didn't start this thread for those that wanted Darnold over Barkley. It was for those that kept beating a dead horse all of last year and part of this year over the move. You obviously aren't one of the ones I was talking about since you seem level headed.
Your title of the post threw me off. When I reread your entire post after responding I did realize your pt.
But truth is I was one of the main advocates for Darnold and as stupid as it might sound the history of USC quarterbacks was my main concern.
However, I also caught his performance in the Rose Bowl against Penn State and that was hard to discount
It's up to the QB to evolve and grow past that if they are really going to make it in the NFL.
As much as we like Jones right now, don't be surprised if he appears to regress next year. Its all part of the process.
It's up to the QB to evolve and grow past that if they are really going to make it in the NFL.
As much as we like Jones right now, don't be surprised if he appears to regress next year. Its all part of the process.
Except that Darnold is making the same exact mistakes he did last year. Baker is experience sophomore slump, and the issues he is having outside his team are easily correctable, Darnold is just continuing being the same QB he always has.
It's up to the QB to evolve and grow past that if they are really going to make it in the NFL.
As much as we like Jones right now, don't be surprised if he appears to regress next year. Its all part of the process.
Don't bother. No amount of reason or evidence will penetrate this set.
So taking a QB who is a bust would be better than taking an all-pro RB at 2 because of positional value?
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Yep...
I dig in on things sometimes and I have my opinions... some stronger than others. But, I usually try to keep open to the possibility that I could be wrong or that whatever I'm opining on has to play out a bit - as there are usually a bunch of variables involved and things that are impossible to predict. A lot of the things we argue over here are things that really need some time to determine.
Maybe that makes me 'too agreeable,' I just try to remember that I don't have all the information and sometimes, my opinion will change once I've gathered more.
But, it's tough to engage posters who already have their minds made up one way or the other. There's usually no give. No considering that perhaps things are fluid or can change quickly or that certain circumstances can alter a trajectory.
I'll be the first guy to admit I don't have all the answers. I root for the team... not my opinions. And I don't need to be the smartest guy on the board. I'd rather just see the Giants start winning football games as soon as possible. Whether it makes me right or wrong. Doesn't matter.
Just so tired of the losing... this stretch has made a lot of us really frustrated, and everyone's just taking it out on each other.
We all want the same thing.
this
Quote:
a horrible coach who is going to ruin their careers.
this
No, not this.
Pat Shurmur is not a good HC, but I don't believe he's bad for Jones or will even approach 'ruining his career' - some of the hyperbole here is so silly.
Shurmur has had a lot of issues with game management and playcalling, but he's definitely not ruining Daniel Jones. And if anything, he's doing too much to preserve Barkley.
He's not going to ruin either players career.
Quote:
Is that a lot of posters do not let things play out before beat their chest, or pointing the finger at those being incorrect.
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Yep...
I dig in on things sometimes and I have my opinions... some stronger than others. But, I usually try to keep open to the possibility that I could be wrong or that whatever I'm opining on has to play out a bit - as there are usually a bunch of variables involved and things that are impossible to predict. A lot of the things we argue over here are things that really need some time to determine.
Maybe that makes me 'too agreeable,' I just try to remember that I don't have all the information and sometimes, my opinion will change once I've gathered more.
But, it's tough to engage posters who already have their minds made up one way or the other. There's usually no give. No considering that perhaps things are fluid or can change quickly or that certain circumstances can alter a trajectory.
I'll be the first guy to admit I don't have all the answers. I root for the team... not my opinions. And I don't need to be the smartest guy on the board. I'd rather just see the Giants start winning football games as soon as possible. Whether it makes me right or wrong. Doesn't matter.
Just so tired of the losing... this stretch has made a lot of us really frustrated, and everyone's just taking it out on each other.
We all want the same thing.
Arc, there are some that have the insight, knowledge, and wisdom to see things I don't see sooner than I would see. I am comfortable admitting that I often am not one of those.
Prior to the 2012 draft, I got into a very heated discussion with a poster about taking a RB in the 1st Round. He was for it, I was against it.
Last year I said the hell with it and just parroted the company line. I didn't feel like fighting the same battle again.
Let that sink in -- the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
Quote:
In comment 14659214 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Is that a lot of posters do not let things play out before beat their chest, or pointing the finger at those being incorrect.
It's quite popular to dig in and never relent on an opinion for some reason. It's always the worst when these opinions on an event that will take a certain amount of time to play out are expressed as opinions of authority where doubt isn't welcomed.
Yep...
I dig in on things sometimes and I have my opinions... some stronger than others. But, I usually try to keep open to the possibility that I could be wrong or that whatever I'm opining on has to play out a bit - as there are usually a bunch of variables involved and things that are impossible to predict. A lot of the things we argue over here are things that really need some time to determine.
Maybe that makes me 'too agreeable,' I just try to remember that I don't have all the information and sometimes, my opinion will change once I've gathered more.
But, it's tough to engage posters who already have their minds made up one way or the other. There's usually no give. No considering that perhaps things are fluid or can change quickly or that certain circumstances can alter a trajectory.
I'll be the first guy to admit I don't have all the answers. I root for the team... not my opinions. And I don't need to be the smartest guy on the board. I'd rather just see the Giants start winning football games as soon as possible. Whether it makes me right or wrong. Doesn't matter.
Just so tired of the losing... this stretch has made a lot of us really frustrated, and everyone's just taking it out on each other.
We all want the same thing.
Arc, there are some that have the insight, knowledge, and wisdom to see things I don't see sooner than I would see. I am comfortable admitting that I often am not one of those.
And that's why you're an easy poster to engage and have reasonable discussions with.
The problem is that many don't have the insight, knowledge and wisdom to see things others don't; but still post as if they do...
In many cases, the things we all argue about or debate/discuss, are things that are so incomplete. Moves like Leonard Williams have been debated to death already - and he's yet to even play a down for us!
I don't think people should just not discuss this stuff.. obviously we're going to, and we should. That's what we're here for.
It's just that some of these moves have so many potential outcomes, it's nearly impossible to pinpoint what will actually happen. So, you have people who are just so fed up that they're at the point of assuming anything the Giants do is stupid or wrong... regardless of context or time elapsed.
Let that sink in -- the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
It doesn't make me feel better, personally..... I just know that I argued with a lot of different posters through the 2018 season about Darnold/Barkley, and many of them were certain that Gettleman fucked up tremendously by not taking Darnold.
Does anyone still want Darnold over Barkley now?
It's only 2019. I don't. I'm good with Daniel Jones.
There are still questions about the QBs who were picked in the first round two years ago.
Meanwhile, nobody will ever know whether the Giants tried to trade back in that draft. Could we have moved back a few spots, taken Nelson and then Chubb later? Sure... if there was a willing dance partner.
Like I said, DG needed to make a solid pick and could not afford a miss.
The Barkley pick was a lousy pick. Great RB. Bad pick. You will see.
I won't even argue whether what you said was wrong. I will say you're stacking the odds in your favor when you're comparing 1 pick to 5. Especially since you said one of the 5 will be winning championships. 1 out of 5 top prospects being better than 1 top prospect is not an insight. We couldn't draft all 5 QBs.
Quote:
Seems like a lot of the moral victories for the fan base are predicated on how marginally better the Giants have done in comparison to the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
Let that sink in -- the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
It doesn't make me feel better, personally..... I just know that I argued with a lot of different posters through the 2018 season about Darnold/Barkley, and many of them were certain that Gettleman fucked up tremendously by not taking Darnold.
Does anyone still want Darnold over Barkley now?
It's only 2019. I don't. I'm good with Daniel Jones.
Totally get where you are coming from, and its mostly the very negative posters, that get so dug into their side, almost like they are fighting a war. Strangely these people don't become quiet, they just find new things to bitch about.
Its like the world looks like Pleasantville to them, everything is black and white and there is zero nuance.
I think the Golden Tate signing was a great example of this. On the surface it didn't make sense, why would a rebuilding team sign a 31 year old WR with "declining" production.
But look at Tate's career, he has been extradoniarly healthy, a good sign that his play won't fall off cliff as he ages, and his one year of declining production was because he got traded mid year. But people just refused to think maybe its a good signing because fuck DG. Other than his suspension he's been very productive and doesn't look like he's lost anything. The amount of hand wringing over this signing was incredible, but today non-existent. He has been one of our better FA signings and I'd say 80 percent of BBI hated it.
Honestly I think have seen the logic in pretty much every move he has made other than the Stewart signing, Bethea, and not cutting Eli after drafting Jones, but I think his hands were tied there.
You can't go back and revise history.
You weren't suggesting that the Giants should've taken anyone else. You weren't suggesting they should have traded down, you actually said that choosing Barkley over Darnold is the worst decision the organization ever made.
You said it was a colossal mistake not to take a QB, and that passing on Darnold was going to set the franchise back several years. And you kept saying that all last season. I'd like to say I wonder why you aren't saying it this year, but it's pretty easy to figure out, and it doesn't have to do with seeing ghosts....
Quote:
one or more of these QBs ... Darnold, Baker, Lamar, Allen, Rosen.. will be in their prime and challenging for championships and barkley will be on his third team and a huffing husk of his former self, in all likelihood. That is the way it is in the NFL with RBs vs QBs. If you can't admit this you are dishonest. If you don't know this you haven't followed the sport very closely.
The Barkley pick was a lousy pick. Great RB. Bad pick. You will see.
I won't even argue whether what you said was wrong. I will say you're stacking the odds in your favor when you're comparing 1 pick to 5. Especially since you said one of the 5 will be winning championships. 1 out of 5 top prospects being better than 1 top prospect is not an insight. We couldn't draft all 5 QBs.
Not only that, but I dont see any of those 5 challenging for a SB in 10 years
The problem with your post is here...
The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured).
Would NYG be demonstrably better today if they had taken someone else with that pick? No one can say that. It's not about Darnold now... but you probably wanted the Giants to draft him at the time. If not, who did you want? Nelson?
What is the Giants record today if they had drafted player X of your choice over Saquon Barkley?
And I like the last part - where you kind of sarcastically add that caveat, as if Barkley has been a walking injury even though he's missed just 3 games so far, and made it back from an ankle injury about 3 weeks ahead of when he was supposed to....
And all of the "Mr. Generational" things, too....
Imagine if we had taken a player who isn't really any good... just to satisfy the whole positional value thing.
haha.
Quote:
In comment 14659311 christian said:
Quote:
Seems like a lot of the moral victories for the fan base are predicated on how marginally better the Giants have done in comparison to the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
Let that sink in -- the Jets, Browns, and Redskins.
It doesn't make me feel better, personally..... I just know that I argued with a lot of different posters through the 2018 season about Darnold/Barkley, and many of them were certain that Gettleman fucked up tremendously by not taking Darnold.
Does anyone still want Darnold over Barkley now?
It's only 2019. I don't. I'm good with Daniel Jones.
Totally get where you are coming from, and its mostly the very negative posters, that get so dug into their side, almost like they are fighting a war. Strangely these people don't become quiet, they just find new things to bitch about.
Its like the world looks like Pleasantville to them, everything is black and white and there is zero nuance.
I think the Golden Tate signing was a great example of this. On the surface it didn't make sense, why would a rebuilding team sign a 31 year old WR with "declining" production.
But look at Tate's career, he has been extradoniarly healthy, a good sign that his play won't fall off cliff as he ages, and his one year of declining production was because he got traded mid year. But people just refused to think maybe its a good signing because fuck DG. Other than his suspension he's been very productive and doesn't look like he's lost anything. The amount of hand wringing over this signing was incredible, but today non-existent. He has been one of our better FA signings and I'd say 80 percent of BBI hated it.
Honestly I think have seen the logic in pretty much every move he has made other than the Stewart signing, Bethea, and not cutting Eli after drafting Jones, but I think his hands were tied there.
Yep - it's just a symptom of the Giants struggling. Everything is scrutinized to a ridiculous degree.
What's funny is that Tate has actually outproduced Beckham in the 4 weeks since he's been activated. And he's making far less.
The criticism of that signing I really didn't get. Tate isn't a top flight WR1 - but the guy produces. It's not like we broke the bank for him, either.
Quote:
.
haha.
This is also conveniently revising history.
Do you think Carolina really felt QB was a need when they drafted McCaffrey?
They were coming off an 11-5 year with a 28 year old Newton.
No one thought Carolina needed to take a QB there.
Did adding Darnold make the Jets offense better? Is the Browns offense demonstrably better with Mayfield? Was the Broncos D better with Chubb?
Part of the reason teams draft high up is because they aren't very good. Usually the team isn't good. What you want is to make the team better by drafting good players.
Barkley had 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.It is being implied that's a bad thing and worse yet, the people saying it think it is on the money
If the Giants had not gotten Jones this year, I would still believe they made a mistake.
The Giants had the second pick in the draft and an aging ineffective quarterback. I had no crystal ball and didn’t see any guarantee they would be in position the next season to get their guy.
As to believing there is no positional value, especially when it comes to a quarterback over a running back, I have no idea how to counter that argument, it so obviously true to me.
Also as good as Barkley is, he certainly hasn’t yet proven he was worth the # 2 pick, and insinuating Darnold was a mistake for the Jets is a bit premature IMO.
Very good, balance post.
In 2018, this team had bigger issues than RB. Issues we are still struggling with today. You see, as been said ad infinitum, RB is the easiest position to solve for, so there is no need to waste the #2 pick on one. DG made the pick for one simple reason - it was safe. So he preferred safety over really addressing this team's bigger needs.
Now, Barkley is a great player. And many Giants fans prefer entertainment these days over winning. So they defend the SB pick with threads like these. OBJ was entertaining as well. An all-time entertainer. And what did that produce? Losing seasons and an eventual trade.
The sad part in all of this is it actually seemed most of BBI had finally embraced the new conventional wisdom about RBs being commoditized. Alas, just more proof that Giants fans are still suckers for style over substance...
Did adding Darnold make the Jets offense better? Is the Browns offense demonstrably better with Mayfield? Was the Broncos D better with Chubb?
Part of the reason teams draft high up is because they aren't very good. Usually the team isn't good. What you want is to make the team better by drafting good players.
Barkley had 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season.It is being implied that's a bad thing and worse yet, the people saying it think it is on the money
It feels a bit like a strawman to suggest that anyone genuinely believes that 2000 yards from scrimmage is "a bad thing."
I'm fine with the Barkley pick now but it's not like this team has flourished under Barkley yet, either. That may very well change next season (I hope to God it will), but we won 5 games last year and are 2-6 at the midway point this year. Both team are struggling like hell right now. We have one more win than the lousy Jets. Okay, great.
The Barkley pick was a lousy pick. Great RB. Bad pick. You will see.
And that QB will take up 50 million a year of salary cap.
Uh, yes.
Quote:
regardless of whether Sam Darnold is a good nfl qb or is not. Barkley plays a complimentary position on a team with major structural flaws all around. The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured). Everything comes down to Jones and offensive line play. Mr. Generational is just another guy out there (the only difference being that the plays where he touches the ball are all truly generational). This isn’t complicated regardless of how much some fans desperately want it to be. Also, it’s rich accusing certain fans of jumping to conclusions in the context of you all jumping to your own conclusions right now after a string of bad games in Darnold’s second season. Let’s not forget, if Darnold can play, he’ll be playing in playoff games a decade from now when Mr. Generational is hosting Giants Access Blue with Bob Papa. So, take your own advice and hold off on the victory lap. However, that doesn’t really even matter because it’s not about Darnold. I wouldn’t trade Jones for Darnold today. The mistake was using that asset on a running back.
The problem with your post is here...
The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured).
Would NYG be demonstrably better today if they had taken someone else with that pick? No one can say that. It's not about Darnold now... but you probably wanted the Giants to draft him at the time. If not, who did you want? Nelson?
What is the Giants record today if they had drafted player X of your choice over Saquon Barkley?
And I like the last part - where you kind of sarcastically add that caveat, as if Barkley has been a walking injury even though he's missed just 3 games so far, and made it back from an ankle injury about 3 weeks ahead of when he was supposed to....
And all of the "Mr. Generational" things, too....
Imagine if we had taken a player who isn't really any good... just to satisfy the whole positional value thing.
Tough to prove a negative. What is proven is that the offense hasn't improved in 18 games since Barkley was drafted.
I call him Mr. Generational because it is near impossible to discuss this topic with one of his boosters without hearing about his generational talent. I recoil from this because he has not done anything yet other than put up garbage time stats for an awful team that was out of it before Halloween last year. And this year? The season was over before Halloween again, but all we have seen is an injury and so-so play. So we aren’t even getting the stats this year. So, the eyes can’t help but roll back in the head when hearing about all this vaunted talent that, to date, hasn’t translated into a single materially positive thing for the Giants
Quote:
that wanted darnold over Barkley. And while darnold has been regressing, I still stand by my original belief that taking a RB at 2 overall is as foolish as it gets. As great as Barkley is and will be, it’s simply not a position that has significantly impacts in wins and losses. My biggest gripe isn’t that we took Barkley over darnold. It’s that we took Barkley at all at #2.
Prior to the 2012 draft, I got into a very heated discussion with a poster about taking a RB in the 1st Round. He was for it, I was against it.
Last year I said the hell with it and just parroted the company line. I didn't feel like fighting the same battle again.
Traitor! ;-)
Quote:
You for certain the Williams trade was a mistake, before you even see him play in blue? Wow, here s hoping he proves you wrong.
My opinion is that trade was a mistake. I hope I'm proven wrong, because the team is so bereft of talent another big mistake like that one will only prolong the misery.
The point of bringing it up in this thread, though - is how people are willing to extend Leonard Williams some slack because of the Jets dysfunction, but apparently Darnold doesn't get the same benefit.
Once again people are going extreme with these bs takes. Here’s the thing, Williams doesn’t need any slack, he’s already a good two way DE/DT. That’s why DG traded for him. They didn’t trade for Williams strictly because the jets misused him. They like the player.
The mid round picks are replaceable. The giants don’t need more mid round picks who hopefully turn into good players. They wouldn’t hurt, but more than anything the giants need ready to go NFL talent. We’ve seen about 12 young talented players brought into the fold here the last 2 years. We need quality now. We need difference makers. DG thinks Williams is exactly that.
I guess I’m just wired differently but I just can’t immediately assume the worst every time this franchise makes a move. Some of you are fucking brutal.
Meanwhile, nobody will ever know whether the Giants tried to trade back in that draft. Could we have moved back a few spots, taken Nelson and then Chubb later? Sure... if there was a willing dance partner.
This is just FALSE. And demonstrably FALSE.
DG has admitted that there was at least 1 credible offer.
There have been reports of multiple, but DG has admitted only 1. He has also admitted that he simply wasn't interested in trading the pick. So he never tried to develop the market.
It makes zero sense to say that the right move for us was to draft a journeyman backup QB instead of an All Pro RB
Quote:
In comment 14659340 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
haha.
This is also conveniently revising history.
Do you think Carolina really felt QB was a need when they drafted McCaffrey?
They were coming off an 11-5 year with a 28 year old Newton.
No one thought Carolina needed to take a QB there.
Actually, my fault - it was the year prior. So, Newton was 27. And after 2016, he was a year removed from a 15-1 year where they went to the Super Bowl.
Newton was an all pro in 2015, and the Panthers scored more points than any other team in football. So, this is revisionist history at its finest if you're suggesting Carolina should have taken Mahomes or even Watson over McCaffrey.
And, for the 'RB's don't impact records' crowd... CAR went from 6-10 the year before drafting CMC 8th overall to 11-5 the year after. Even though I hate that argument in general.
Watching football today, getting ready to watch the 2-6 Giants play the Cowboys.
Darnold's apparently trash after playing for the Jets, but that has nothing to do with it I guess. Until it's time for people to explain why the Giants overpaid for Leonard Williams, on the basis that he was, uh, misused by the Jets.
Cool so you wanted to cut Eli after 2017. Good job.
We’d still suck right now.
Not a callout thread you say?
Now that Darnold has had some bad games after coming back from mono you were just wondering... "Where are all the "Darnold over Barkley" posters?"
I wanted Rosen not Darnold, but I would have accepted any QB that Giants management felt was the best choice.
Maybe you should have taken your own advice and let this play out.
Heck, you just had a couple of posts following mine talking about the offense not improving. Those posters don't believe that Barkley is making things better. And one of those guys said the other day that 2,00 yards is meaningless if the offense didn't get better.
Doesn't seem like a strawman since it is the focus of some of the arguments
Quote:
In comment 14659338 eugibs said:
Quote:
regardless of whether Sam Darnold is a good nfl qb or is not. Barkley plays a complimentary position on a team with major structural flaws all around. The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured). Everything comes down to Jones and offensive line play. Mr. Generational is just another guy out there (the only difference being that the plays where he touches the ball are all truly generational). This isn’t complicated regardless of how much some fans desperately want it to be. Also, it’s rich accusing certain fans of jumping to conclusions in the context of you all jumping to your own conclusions right now after a string of bad games in Darnold’s second season. Let’s not forget, if Darnold can play, he’ll be playing in playoff games a decade from now when Mr. Generational is hosting Giants Access Blue with Bob Papa. So, take your own advice and hold off on the victory lap. However, that doesn’t really even matter because it’s not about Darnold. I wouldn’t trade Jones for Darnold today. The mistake was using that asset on a running back.
The problem with your post is here...
The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured).
Would NYG be demonstrably better today if they had taken someone else with that pick? No one can say that. It's not about Darnold now... but you probably wanted the Giants to draft him at the time. If not, who did you want? Nelson?
What is the Giants record today if they had drafted player X of your choice over Saquon Barkley?
And I like the last part - where you kind of sarcastically add that caveat, as if Barkley has been a walking injury even though he's missed just 3 games so far, and made it back from an ankle injury about 3 weeks ahead of when he was supposed to....
And all of the "Mr. Generational" things, too....
Imagine if we had taken a player who isn't really any good... just to satisfy the whole positional value thing.
Tough to prove a negative. What is proven is that the offense hasn't improved in 18 games since Barkley was drafted.
It hasn't?
The 2017 team that did not have Barkley was 1 team away from being dead last in scoring. They were 31st.
The 2018 team with 16 games of Saquon Barkley was 16th. Basically league average.
They went from essentially the worst offense in football, to middle of the pack. So, no.. it really isn't proven that the offense isn't any better with Barkley. If anything, it proved the opposite.
Quote:
In comment 14659338 eugibs said:
Quote:
regardless of whether Sam Darnold is a good nfl qb or is not. Barkley plays a complimentary position on a team with major structural flaws all around. The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured). Everything comes down to Jones and offensive line play. Mr. Generational is just another guy out there (the only difference being that the plays where he touches the ball are all truly generational). This isn’t complicated regardless of how much some fans desperately want it to be. Also, it’s rich accusing certain fans of jumping to conclusions in the context of you all jumping to your own conclusions right now after a string of bad games in Darnold’s second season. Let’s not forget, if Darnold can play, he’ll be playing in playoff games a decade from now when Mr. Generational is hosting Giants Access Blue with Bob Papa. So, take your own advice and hold off on the victory lap. However, that doesn’t really even matter because it’s not about Darnold. I wouldn’t trade Jones for Darnold today. The mistake was using that asset on a running back.
The problem with your post is here...
The proof is in the results, he does not make the offense meaningfully better (when he isn’t injured).
Would NYG be demonstrably better today if they had taken someone else with that pick? No one can say that. It's not about Darnold now... but you probably wanted the Giants to draft him at the time. If not, who did you want? Nelson?
What is the Giants record today if they had drafted player X of your choice over Saquon Barkley?
And I like the last part - where you kind of sarcastically add that caveat, as if Barkley has been a walking injury even though he's missed just 3 games so far, and made it back from an ankle injury about 3 weeks ahead of when he was supposed to....
And all of the "Mr. Generational" things, too....
Imagine if we had taken a player who isn't really any good... just to satisfy the whole positional value thing.
Tough to prove a negative. What is proven is that the offense hasn't improved in 18 games since Barkley was drafted.
False.
Check the 2017 stats vs 2018. Thanks.
I’ll save you the time. 2017 nyg offense was historically bad. 2018 offense was nfl league average, despite all sorts of issues on that team.
Stop making shit up.
Quote:
It feels a bit like a strawman to suggest that anyone genuinely believes that 2000 yards from scrimmage is "a bad thing."
Heck, you just had a couple of posts following mine talking about the offense not improving. Those posters don't believe that Barkley is making things better. And one of those guys said the other day that 2,00 yards is meaningless if the offense didn't get better.
Doesn't seem like a strawman since it is the focus of some of the arguments
Then maybe it's just semantics, but I don't read that as anyone thinking it's a bad thing even if they're saying it hasn't been valuable enough by itself to translate to wins.
But I read "a bad thing" as something that specifically contributes to losing, by way of poor play, rather than something that simply has not yet contributed to wins or hasn't been a good value as the #2 draft pick, or - my own personal opinion - that it's just unfortunate that he was the first piece of the rebuild when it might have made more sense if we were further along in the rebuild already so that we'd minimize how much of SB's prime we're wasting with a team that is otherwise bereft of talent.
I call him Mr. Generational because it is near impossible to discuss this topic with one of his boosters without hearing about his generational talent. I recoil from this because he has not done anything yet other than put up garbage time stats for an awful team that was out of it before Halloween last year. And this year? The season was over before Halloween again, but all we have seen is an injury and so-so play. So we aren’t even getting the stats this year. So, the eyes can’t help but roll back in the head when hearing about all this vaunted talent that, to date, hasn’t translated into a single materially positive thing for the Giants
We got the QB the very next year. He's here now. A rebuild can't work if the QB is taken a year after a RB? I don't buy that - and the Rams say hello.
All we've seen this year is injury and so-so play?
Cmon. The guy was averaging 6.5(!) YPC before he got hurt in Tampa. The issue was that the coach wasn't getting him the football enough. Not that he was underperforming.
He was supposed to be out close to 2 months. He missed 3 games.
You're making the most talented guy on the entire team the reason why we aren't good... think about that.
Who did you want the Giants to take with that pick? Not now... using hindsight. At the time. I bet it was Darnold....
Quote:
two seasons ago?
Watching football today, getting ready to watch the 2-6 Giants play the Cowboys.
Darnold's apparently trash after playing for the Jets, but that has nothing to do with it I guess. Until it's time for people to explain why the Giants overpaid for Leonard Williams, on the basis that he was, uh, misused by the Jets.
Cool so you wanted to cut Eli after 2017. Good job.
We’d still suck right now.
Some solid football analysis right there, more value add for BBI.
Speaking of which, I wonder when our imbecilic HC will begin taking more advantage of Jones's mobility...
In 2018, this team had bigger issues than RB. Issues we are still struggling with today. You see, as been said ad infinitum, RB is the easiest position to solve for, so there is no need to waste the #2 pick on one. DG made the pick for one simple reason - it was safe. So he preferred safety over really addressing this team's bigger needs.
Now, Barkley is a great player. And many Giants fans prefer entertainment these days over winning. So they defend the SB pick with threads like these. OBJ was entertaining as well. An all-time entertainer. And what did that produce? Losing seasons and an eventual trade.
The sad part in all of this is it actually seemed most of BBI had finally embraced the new conventional wisdom about RBs being commoditized. Alas, just more proof that Giants fans are still suckers for style over substance...
Good post bw...
Folks love highlight reel plays and fantasy stats more than winning right now because winning seems like an impossible dream. So they'd rather take the entertainment as you put it.
These arguments always devolve in SB vs. Barkley or Rosen. For me it was never about Barkley vs. a QB. It was about deriving value from the pick. RBs simply don't provide the ROI for the pick. Those 2000 yards can be distributed to other players. Which is what happens when the OL is addressed and improved. THe improvement in the OL improves ALL RBs, WRs, TEs and especially the QB.
We saw in the first 8 games last year, that it is very difficult for a RB to be effective with such a crappy OL, and we are seeing it again. The OL was demonstrably better last year with Pulley, Brown and Wheeler than this year with Halapio, Zeitler and Remmers. So Barkley performed better in the final 8 games last year.
Picking a RB when the OL is in such disarray is just spitting into the wind, and a waste of resources.
Do you think Carolina really felt QB was a need when they drafted McCaffrey?
They were coming off an 11-5 year with a 28 year old Newton.
No one thought Carolina needed to take a QB there.
No, it's highlighting what a crapshoot the draft is and that one can always look back and say "should have done this, should have done that." Can do it with McCaffrey/Mahomes/Watson, can do it with Darnold/Barkley/Chubb/Nelson etc etc. Sy graded out a healthy Rosen as a 90+ "elite" NFL QB. I wanted a Martin-esque Guard in Nelson, but he could have busted like Gallery.
That said, the problem with the Giants is two-fold:
A) they are a disaster of a franchise and have been basically for 7 years so their mistakes are magnified exponentially and unmollified by successes elsewhere...because there basically are no successes elsewhere. They don't get the benefit of the doubt since they're a laughing stock.
B) they were/are making huge mistakes evident at the time which arguably includes RB @ 2. I know very little about college football and even I was aghast at Apple over Tunsil. The RB @ 2 debate, despite what "Barkley was definitely the right pick" ideologues will cling to, is a reasonable one. I see a sleek paint job on a car with a busted engine. I hope I'm wrong and that in 2 years the Giants are winning with him & Jones as stars, but I'll believe it when I see it.
No, it will count... but we'll have to also acknowledge that we've only played half the season, and that Barkley missed about 4 of the 8 games we've played.
2 of the games we played without him (MIN/NE), we rushed for 64 and 52 yards respectively.
-If Mayfield/Darnold/Rosen/Allen all have average at best careers at QB, while Barkley is an all-pro RB - would taking one of those QB’s still have been better due to positional value at #2?
Bottom line, this shit isn’t going away until the Giants are competent on Sunday’s & winning games with Barkley a focal point.
For the Barkley supporters, picking a running back at #2 with so many needs IMO, is not the position to select. This team has been just as crap with or without him.
For the Barkley supporters, picking a running back at #2 with so many needs IMO, is not the position to select. This team has been just as crap with or without him.
Mayfield is actually doing worse than Darnold right now considering the fact that he has OBJ, Landry and Chubb as skill players and Darnold has Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and a checked out Le'Veon
Daniel Jones could turn into a really good QB and that will make him a great pick...
Quote:
Not counting that?
No, it will count... but we'll have to also acknowledge that we've only played half the season, and that Barkley missed about 4 of the 8 games we've played.
2 of the games we played without him (MIN/NE), we rushed for 64 and 52 yards respectively.
The games Barkley misses count. Running backs often miss games and have a shorter career on average, it's part of the position and one reason many of us disliked the pick.
At #2 overall you want to pick a guy that lifts the organization as a direction changing, cornerstone player. Has Barkley done that? Is our rushing offense dominant or close to it? Has his presence completely opened up the pass attack because the defense has to be totally keyed on him?
Based on this past week, Barkley's presence might be a cue to blitz as he's poor in picking it up.
Quote:
it still wouldn't justify the pick if we continue to chalk up below 500 seasons and we don't sniff playoff spots.
In 2018, this team had bigger issues than RB. Issues we are still struggling with today. You see, as been said ad infinitum, RB is the easiest position to solve for, so there is no need to waste the #2 pick on one. DG made the pick for one simple reason - it was safe. So he preferred safety over really addressing this team's bigger needs.
Now, Barkley is a great player. And many Giants fans prefer entertainment these days over winning. So they defend the SB pick with threads like these. OBJ was entertaining as well. An all-time entertainer. And what did that produce? Losing seasons and an eventual trade.
The sad part in all of this is it actually seemed most of BBI had finally embraced the new conventional wisdom about RBs being commoditized. Alas, just more proof that Giants fans are still suckers for style over substance...
Good post bw...
Folks love highlight reel plays and fantasy stats more than winning right now because winning seems like an impossible dream. So they'd rather take the entertainment as you put it.
These arguments always devolve in SB vs. Barkley or Rosen. For me it was never about Barkley vs. a QB. It was about deriving value from the pick. RBs simply don't provide the ROI for the pick. Those 2000 yards can be distributed to other players. Which is what happens when the OL is addressed and improved. THe improvement in the OL improves ALL RBs, WRs, TEs and especially the QB.
We saw in the first 8 games last year, that it is very difficult for a RB to be effective with such a crappy OL, and we are seeing it again. The OL was demonstrably better last year with Pulley, Brown and Wheeler than this year with Halapio, Zeitler and Remmers. So Barkley performed better in the final 8 games last year.
Picking a RB when the OL is in such disarray is just spitting into the wind, and a waste of resources.
i agree with your general point but i would quibble with your observation that investment in the OL is why a committee of above average backs can perform as well or better than an elite back. The point is that the RB position is fungible and whether you give the carries to an elite back or distribute between a variety of lesser backs, they provide the same results in spite of the OL and supporting players. You do not need to invest in the OL to get similar production.
Quote:
that wanted darnold over Barkley. And while darnold has been regressing, I still stand by my original belief that taking a RB at 2 overall is as foolish as it gets. As great as Barkley is and will be, it’s simply not a position that has significantly impacts in wins and losses. My biggest gripe isn’t that we took Barkley over darnold. It’s that we took Barkley at all at #2.
You can't go back and revise history.
You weren't suggesting that the Giants should've taken anyone else. You weren't suggesting they should have traded down, you actually said that choosing Barkley over Darnold is the worst decision the organization ever made.
You said it was a colossal mistake not to take a QB, and that passing on Darnold was going to set the franchise back several years. And you kept saying that all last season. I'd like to say I wonder why you aren't saying it this year, but it's pretty easy to figure out, and it doesn't have to do with seeing ghosts....
Nope. Not even close to accurate. I was all over the place with who I wanted (I went from Rosen to Allen to darnold during the predraft period). Only thing I was consistent about is that you don’t draft a RB at 2 overall. You’re the one trying to rewrite history. And I stand by that statement today. Was a bad decision then and is a bad decision now. No matter how great Barkley becomes.
Quote:
This is also conveniently revising history.
Do you think Carolina really felt QB was a need when they drafted McCaffrey?
They were coming off an 11-5 year with a 28 year old Newton.
No one thought Carolina needed to take a QB there.
No, it's highlighting what a crapshoot the draft is and that one can always look back and say "should have done this, should have done that." Can do it with McCaffrey/Mahomes/Watson, can do it with Darnold/Barkley/Chubb/Nelson etc etc. Sy graded out a healthy Rosen as a 90+ "elite" NFL QB. I wanted a Martin-esque Guard in Nelson, but he could have busted like Gallery.
That said, the problem with the Giants is two-fold:
A) they are a disaster of a franchise and have been basically for 7 years so their mistakes are magnified exponentially and unmollified by successes elsewhere...because there basically are no successes elsewhere. They don't get the benefit of the doubt since they're a laughing stock.
B) they were/are making huge mistakes evident at the time which arguably includes RB @ 2. I know very little about college football and even I was aghast at Apple over Tunsil. The RB @ 2 debate, despite what "Barkley was definitely the right pick" ideologues will cling to, is a reasonable one. I see a sleek paint job on a car with a busted engine. I hope I'm wrong and that in 2 years the Giants are winning with him & Jones as stars, but I'll believe it when I see it.
This isn't hindsight - when Tunsil fell to us, I was screaming for the Giants to take him. I would have done it. But, everyone watched the draft... everyone saw the guy fogging out a gasmask. He was a guy with concerns at the time. I can't crush the Giants for not pouncing there. It's tough to accept high risk in the 1st round when you're coming off a 6 win season.
He's been solid - I don't believe he's been great. He's also on his 2nd team already. We can always second guess.
But, now we're going back to drafts where Reese was still here - where does that get us?
The problem with drafting a RB high is that the success of the player is tied to the surrounding cast and coaching moreso than other positions. It’s also a position with a shorter shelf life and an increased likelihood of getting dinged up in season. We’ve seen this first hand.
Daniel Jones could turn into a really good QB and that will make him a great pick...
yes
I said something similar earlier in the week. Unless Darnold pulls himself out of this dreadful spiral, he's putting the Jets in a likely position to have to seriously cutting ties after two seasons and drafting another QB if they have a high pick...
For the Barkley supporters, picking a running back at #2 with so many needs IMO, is not the position to select. This team has been just as crap with or without him.
It is not obvious yet.. Frankly, right now, Lamar Jackson is the best player in that draft and for now it is not close.
Quote:
Seems things are panning out that way. Still nowhere nearly as polished as DJ8.
I would like to have taken Jackson late if the organization would properly utilize his skills, but Balt jumped us.
Intriguing. Allen didn't have 4 years of Cutcliffe. High ceiling, low floor. Jones a much safer pro coaching in college, higher floor, lower ceiling pick.
I also like Allen and at the time I thought the mistake was passing on Allen and taking Barkley rather than passing on Darnold. To date it seems that Jones may be better than Allen in terms of seeing the field and passing accuracy. Both QB's have trouble holding onto the ball when hit. Barkley to date is not much different that when at Penn State. If you watch video of his collegiate games, he was often stuffed at the LOS and was not always able to break tackles. As others have said, I think the Giants need to throw SB the ball more in designed plays rather than as an outlet.
In Darnold's defense, he made some nice throws today, and the safety was not his fault. With a decent line, he may yet prove to be a winning quarterback.
Totally get where you are coming from, and its mostly the very negative posters, that get so dug into their side, almost like they are fighting a war. Strangely these people don't become quiet, they just find new things to bitch about.
Seriously dude.
You don't think that the "optimist" don't get "dug in". Including yourself. You are one the most dug in posters on this board. You don't think there are large portion of posters who are "dug in" that Barkley was the "right" pick, despite the fact that once this season ends, it will be 2 years with no demonstrable results fot the overall team? You don't think there are posters who are "dug in" in defending DG?
What's more is that, people who supposedly "bitch" and have had a negative view of the state of the team, have been harshly attack, cursed at, dismissed and worse by the optimists... Folks who have a negative view want the team to win, as much or more than the optimists, but they are trying to take off the blue colored glasses and be objective about the team in general. If the Giants were a good team and moving in the right direction, I would as optimistic as anybody.
Whether you realize it or not, your post here is an attack on more objective posters who have generally been more accurate when it comes to predicting outcomes. And post like these are more the problem with the discourse here than supposedly "dug in" negative posters.
Quote:
Totally get where you are coming from, and its mostly the very negative posters, that get so dug into their side, almost like they are fighting a war. Strangely these people don't become quiet, they just find new things to bitch about.
Seriously dude.
You don't think that the "optimist" don't get "dug in". Including yourself. You are one the most dug in posters on this board. You don't think there are large portion of posters who are "dug in" that Barkley was the "right" pick, despite the fact that once this season ends, it will be 2 years with no demonstrable results fot the overall team? You don't think there are posters who are "dug in" in defending DG?
What's more is that, people who supposedly "bitch" and have had a negative view of the state of the team, have been harshly attack, cursed at, dismissed and worse by the optimists... Folks who have a negative view want the team to win, as much or more than the optimists, but they are trying to take off the blue colored glasses and be objective about the team in general. If the Giants were a good team and moving in the right direction, I would as optimistic as anybody.
Whether you realize it or not, your post here is an attack on more objective posters who have generally been more accurate when it comes to predicting outcomes. And post like these are more the problem with the discourse here than supposedly "dug in" negative posters.
yes
Quote:
In comment 14659159 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Seems things are panning out that way. Still nowhere nearly as polished as DJ8.
I would like to have taken Jackson late if the organization would properly utilize his skills, but Balt jumped us.
Intriguing. Allen didn't have 4 years of Cutcliffe. High ceiling, low floor. Jones a much safer pro coaching in college, higher floor, lower ceiling pick.
I also like Allen and at the time I thought the mistake was passing on Allen and taking Barkley rather than passing on Darnold. To date it seems that Jones may be better than Allen in terms of seeing the field and passing accuracy. Both QB's have trouble holding onto the ball when hit. Barkley to date is not much different that when at Penn State. If you watch video of his collegiate games, he was often stuffed at the LOS and was not always able to break tackles. As others have said, I think the Giants need to throw SB the ball more in designed plays rather than as an outlet.
In Darnold's defense, he made some nice throws today, and the safety was not his fault. With a decent line, he may yet prove to be a winning quarterback.
Allen has a limited ceiling. I expect at least two other QBs from that class to have better careers.
i agree with your general point but i would quibble with your observation that investment in the OL is why a committee of above average backs can perform as well or better than an elite back. The point is that the RB position is fungible and whether you give the carries to an elite back or distribute between a variety of lesser backs, they provide the same results in spite of the OL and supporting players. You do not need to invest in the OL to get similar production. [/quote]
I agree that a committee will generally produce similar numbers to an elite back.
My point is that for either the committee or the elite guy to produce results that truly help the team win you need the OL to block first. Since you need the OL in either case, it's better to invest there. Plus the investment in the OL has other benefits in the passing game and protecting your QB.
i agree with your general point but i would quibble with your observation that investment in the OL is why a committee of above average backs can perform as well or better than an elite back. The point is that the RB position is fungible and whether you give the carries to an elite back or distribute between a variety of lesser backs, they provide the same results in spite of the OL and supporting players. You do not need to invest in the OL to get similar production.
I agree that a committee will generally produce similar numbers to an elite back.
My point is that for either the committee or the elite guy to produce results that truly help the team win you need the OL to block first. Since you need the OL in either case, it's better to invest there. Plus the investment in the OL has other benefits in the passing game and protecting your QB. [/quote]
In other words, I don't think there is any significant difference in opinion between us.
Quote:
In comment 14659459 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Not counting that?
No, it will count... but we'll have to also acknowledge that we've only played half the season, and that Barkley missed about 4 of the 8 games we've played.
2 of the games we played without him (MIN/NE), we rushed for 64 and 52 yards respectively.
The games Barkley misses count. Running backs often miss games and have a shorter career on average, it's part of the position and one reason many of us disliked the pick.
At #2 overall you want to pick a guy that lifts the organization as a direction changing, cornerstone player. Has Barkley done that? Is our rushing offense dominant or close to it? Has his presence completely opened up the pass attack because the defense has to be totally keyed on him?
Based on this past week, Barkley's presence might be a cue to blitz as he's poor in picking it up.
Cmon, any football player can twist an ankle on any given play. Any position. Barkley missed how many games in college? He also made it back in about half the time he was initially projected to miss.
Now we're going to count an ankle sprain as a strike against taking him as if we were supposed to see this coming a year and a half ago because he's a RB?
Like I said before - Barkley was averaging over 6 YPC before he got hurt in Tampa. He eclipsed 2000 scrimmage yards as a rookie... all of this with an OL that isn't very good. Barkley was gaining chunk after chunk against Dallas. Big rush TD right off the bat against Buffalo.
Which player do you think NYG should have taken @ 2 overall where you would have seen a tangible 'lift' and bigger difference in wins and losses?
If the Giants took Darnold, you would have been good with that I imagine, in the name of positional value - and yet, we'd almost certainly be in a worse place as a franchise right now - wondering if we totally FUBAR'd the QB pick. If we were the team with Darnold, what would we be doing now? Wondering if we need to draft someone else as soon as 2020?
We had/have enough holes where no one we could have taken @ 2 overall last year was going to suddenly elevate the Giants to a winning team. No singular player was ever going to just turn the tides on their own.
Even if you put this version of Daniel Jones in last year's draft and had us draft him.. we'd still suck. Just like we do now. Does that mean Jones wasn't worthy of a draft pick? This logic just doesn't work.
Quote:
In comment 14659474 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14659459 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Not counting that?
No, it will count... but we'll have to also acknowledge that we've only played half the season, and that Barkley missed about 4 of the 8 games we've played.
2 of the games we played without him (MIN/NE), we rushed for 64 and 52 yards respectively.
The games Barkley misses count. Running backs often miss games and have a shorter career on average, it's part of the position and one reason many of us disliked the pick.
At #2 overall you want to pick a guy that lifts the organization as a direction changing, cornerstone player. Has Barkley done that? Is our rushing offense dominant or close to it? Has his presence completely opened up the pass attack because the defense has to be totally keyed on him?
Based on this past week, Barkley's presence might be a cue to blitz as he's poor in picking it up.
Cmon, any football player can twist an ankle on any given play. Any position. Barkley missed how many games in college? He also made it back in about half the time he was initially projected to miss.
Now we're going to count an ankle sprain as a strike against taking him as if we were supposed to see this coming a year and a half ago because he's a RB?
Like I said before - Barkley was averaging over 6 YPC before he got hurt in Tampa. He eclipsed 2000 scrimmage yards as a rookie... all of this with an OL that isn't very good. Barkley was gaining chunk after chunk against Dallas. Big rush TD right off the bat against Buffalo.
Which player do you think NYG should have taken @ 2 overall where you would have seen a tangible 'lift' and bigger difference in wins and losses?
If the Giants took Darnold, you would have been good with that I imagine, in the name of positional value - and yet, we'd almost certainly be in a worse place as a franchise right now - wondering if we totally FUBAR'd the QB pick. If we were the team with Darnold, what would we be doing now? Wondering if we need to draft someone else as soon as 2020?
We had/have enough holes where no one we could have taken @ 2 overall last year was going to suddenly elevate the Giants to a winning team. No singular player was ever going to just turn the tides on their own.
Even if you put this version of Daniel Jones in last year's draft and had us draft him.. we'd still suck. Just like we do now. Does that mean Jones wasn't worthy of a draft pick? This logic just doesn't work.
a rb is not worth the #2 pick. the risk of early decline, injury and most importantly fungibility. It's an especially bad pick for a team as poor as the Giants.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Time to fire up the “no one is beating their chests or taking a victory lap”, despite that being the entire point of the thread from the usuals.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
in hindsight we should have traded the pick for two #1s and drafted Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb. How would you like that look?
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
in hindsight we should have traded the pick for two #1s and drafted Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb. How would you like that look?
It was before your time here, obviously - but I was one of the loudest people on the Lamar Jackson bandwagon.
I wanted Barkley/Jackson in 2018. I think I even started a thread on that.
But, the key point in your post is.... hindsight.
It's an easy job.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Arc, I have no idea how it would have made the Giants, nor do you. First of all, he wouldn't have played last year anyway because we had Eli and this owner/GM gave him 2018 to keep playing. So this would have been Darnold's first year playing. And we would have a different draft in 2019 as well.
Not everything is Darnold over Barkley...at least not for everyone on here
The Barkley pick was just an easy choice because he preceded it with bad decisions with Eli and Solder...
agreed. you're right. The Giants never think about cutting edge maneuvers.
Quote:
In comment 14659536 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
in hindsight we should have traded the pick for two #1s and drafted Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb. How would you like that look?
It was before your time here, obviously - but I was one of the loudest people on the Lamar Jackson bandwagon.
I wanted Barkley/Jackson in 2018. I think I even started a thread on that.
But, the key point in your post is.... hindsight.
It's an easy job.
I didn't believe in Lamar, coming out. Well I didn't have a strong opinion either way. But I was wrong.
Hindsight is all we got. We have to learn from out mistakes. But I don't judge the Giants for not drafting Lamar. But I totally think a #2 is too high for any RB, maybe unless you are already contending for a title and desperately need a RB.
a rb is not worth the #2 pick. the risk of early decline, injury and most importantly fungibility. It's an especially bad pick for a team as poor as the Giants.
To add to what Andy is saying, is that there is a False narrative that the pro-Barkley posters always draw. Its always Barkley vs. Darnold. The Giants, and many other credible sources were never convinced that the 2018 crop of QB were all that good.
It's not about Barkley vs Darnold or Barkley vs. Rosen or another QB.
The question is, did the Giants extract enough value from the #2 pick of that draft. I think the answer can be demonstrated as "No"
Not by a longshot.
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Arc, I have no idea how it would have made the Giants, nor do you. First of all, he wouldn't have played last year anyway because we had Eli and this owner/GM gave him 2018 to keep playing. So this would have been Darnold's first year playing. And we would have a different draft in 2019 as well.
Not everything is Darnold over Barkley...at least not for everyone on here
and we really can't judge Darnold yet. There are plenty of QBs that figure it out after their 16th game. We don't know who these guys are yet: Jones and Darnold especially.. I was not someone that thought we had to draft Darnold. But I'm not gonna pile on now. He is still very young, he may need a couple of years to get it. If he ever does he will likely wind up being a lot more valuable than a RB.
Not by a longshot.
ever been to McIntosh's steakhouse? Was a helluva place..
Quote:
a rb is not worth the #2 pick. the risk of early decline, injury and most importantly fungibility. It's an especially bad pick for a team as poor as the Giants.
To add to what Andy is saying, is that there is a False narrative that the pro-Barkley posters always draw. Its always Barkley vs. Darnold. The Giants, and many other credible sources were never convinced that the 2018 crop of QB were all that good.
It's not about Barkley vs Darnold or Barkley vs. Rosen or another QB.
The question is, did the Giants extract enough value from the #2 pick of that draft. I think the answer can be demonstrated as "No"
agreed. the #2 pick is a big opportunity. it is a chance to define and remake your team.
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Arc, I have no idea how it would have made the Giants, nor do you. First of all, he wouldn't have played last year anyway because we had Eli and this owner/GM gave him 2018 to keep playing. So this would have been Darnold's first year playing. And we would have a different draft in 2019 as well.
Not everything is Darnold over Barkley...at least not for everyone on here
You're right - I don't. All I can do is base my opinion off what I've seen of Darnold across town. Maybe he's just a victim of bad coaching; but he could just have easily have contracted mono here, regressed, and wasted our 2019 season the same way he's wasting theirs. And then, all we'd be talking about here is how Gettleman sucks (still). There would be no patience, people would be killing Darnold.
Going into that draft, I was pretty consistent - I said that I thought all of Barkley, Chubb (Bradley), Nelson, and Fitzpatrick were blue chip prospects - and that if we did anything outside of QB - those were the guys I wanted. Barkley was one of those, so I was happy - I thought he was a fantastic football player. And he is.
I liked Rosen a bit more than Darnold... so, if I had my way on the QB's, I would have been wrong there. I thought Josh Allen sucked... didn't want him. Still wouldn't. Loved Lamar Jackson... that's well-documented.
It's definitely not just a Darnold/Barkley affair - but, anyone who has been here a bit remembers that many of those who were upset with the Barkley pick did, in fact want Darnold. (Or, in some more minor cases.. Rosen or Allen)
I'm not sure we'd be any better off right now (perhaps we'd be worse off) if those people had gotten their wish.
Not by a longshot.
Hah, yeah.. you're probably right.
It was a tough spot, easy to say trade back but you need a partner.
Jury is out on Darnold. I am not impressed but I do think it's partially on the Jets, their offensive line is terrible and the coaching for Darnold has been worse. Gase is an absolute joke of a coach, prior to that it was Bowles. They better hope they get it right next time.
Quote:
In comment 14659536 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Arc, I have no idea how it would have made the Giants, nor do you. First of all, he wouldn't have played last year anyway because we had Eli and this owner/GM gave him 2018 to keep playing. So this would have been Darnold's first year playing. And we would have a different draft in 2019 as well.
Not everything is Darnold over Barkley...at least not for everyone on here
You're right - I don't. All I can do is base my opinion off what I've seen of Darnold across town. Maybe he's just a victim of bad coaching; but he could just have easily have contracted mono here, regressed, and wasted our 2019 season the same way he's wasting theirs. And then, all we'd be talking about here is how Gettleman sucks (still). There would be no patience, people would be killing Darnold.
Going into that draft, I was pretty consistent - I said that I thought all of Barkley, Chubb (Bradley), Nelson, and Fitzpatrick were blue chip prospects - and that if we did anything outside of QB - those were the guys I wanted. Barkley was one of those, so I was happy - I thought he was a fantastic football player. And he is.
I liked Rosen a bit more than Darnold... so, if I had my way on the QB's, I would have been wrong there. I thought Josh Allen sucked... didn't want him. Still wouldn't. Loved Lamar Jackson... that's well-documented.
It's definitely not just a Darnold/Barkley affair - but, anyone who has been here a bit remembers that many of those who were upset with the Barkley pick did, in fact want Darnold. (Or, in some more minor cases.. Rosen or Allen)
I'm not sure we'd be any better off right now (perhaps we'd be worse off) if those people had gotten their wish.
but it's not just about being better off now. It is what you project the team to be. I always go back to the 2008 draft. The three years after that draft you would say Chris Johnson, with his 2000 yard season, was the great pick. Much better than 3rd pick Matt Ryan. Now it's obvious Matt Ryan was the better selection. QBs develop slower and their careers sustain.
They are allowed to...its their right as fans.
pretty much.. but it's fun to debate. but yea you are right. The core of the argument from the positional value crew (which i am a part of) is that even a hall of fame rb is bad value at #2 because guess what you can get losers like Breida/Coleman or White/Burkhead and get just as much value. It's ridiculous really. Barkley might be more valuable if he was a WR.
Quote:
In comment 14659564 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14659536 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
You're right - we should have just taken Sam Darnold instead because he's a QB.
Remind me why or how that would make us a better football team right now?
Arc, I have no idea how it would have made the Giants, nor do you. First of all, he wouldn't have played last year anyway because we had Eli and this owner/GM gave him 2018 to keep playing. So this would have been Darnold's first year playing. And we would have a different draft in 2019 as well.
Not everything is Darnold over Barkley...at least not for everyone on here
You're right - I don't. All I can do is base my opinion off what I've seen of Darnold across town. Maybe he's just a victim of bad coaching; but he could just have easily have contracted mono here, regressed, and wasted our 2019 season the same way he's wasting theirs. And then, all we'd be talking about here is how Gettleman sucks (still). There would be no patience, people would be killing Darnold.
Going into that draft, I was pretty consistent - I said that I thought all of Barkley, Chubb (Bradley), Nelson, and Fitzpatrick were blue chip prospects - and that if we did anything outside of QB - those were the guys I wanted. Barkley was one of those, so I was happy - I thought he was a fantastic football player. And he is.
I liked Rosen a bit more than Darnold... so, if I had my way on the QB's, I would have been wrong there. I thought Josh Allen sucked... didn't want him. Still wouldn't. Loved Lamar Jackson... that's well-documented.
It's definitely not just a Darnold/Barkley affair - but, anyone who has been here a bit remembers that many of those who were upset with the Barkley pick did, in fact want Darnold. (Or, in some more minor cases.. Rosen or Allen)
I'm not sure we'd be any better off right now (perhaps we'd be worse off) if those people had gotten their wish.
but it's not just about being better off now. It is what you project the team to be. I always go back to the 2008 draft. The three years after that draft you would say Chris Johnson, with his 2000 yard season, was the great pick. Much better than 3rd pick Matt Ryan. Now it's obvious Matt Ryan was the better selection. QBs develop slower and their careers sustain.
This comparison makes no sense... the Titans didn't take Johnson over Ryan. Johnson was taken in the 20's - near the end of the first round. So, it's not like Tennessee took the RB over the QB. They never had a shot at Ryan... unless they moved all the way up to 2, which would have cost a fortune.
And the QB part especially.
Did we not just draft a QB? Isn't Daniel Jones the guy starting for the Giants now?
It's almost like people would be more accepting of this if Jones was the 2018 pick and Barkley was the 2019 pick.
I fail to see how it really matters or makes such a big difference.
It would be one thing if Eli was still the starter and we still sucked and he wasn't playing well.. then I'd understand these posts.
But, we just took a QB @ 6 overall.. what the heck is the problem?
then they probably should have dealt the pick.
I guess... but I was told above that Barkley's 3 missed games count against drafting him.
Didn't Bradley Chubb tear his ACL in Week 4? Isn't he out for the season? Barkley is back on the field - Chubb won't be until 2020.
I guess pass rushers get hurt too.
You are right about the buy in on the devaluation of RBs or not.
THe funny thing is, that there were plenty of discussions aobut the NFL devaluing RBs on this site for years before 2018. There was almost no disagreement, that RBs were being appropriately devalued. It was only after it was clear that the Giants would likely choose Barkley that so many on this board changed their position on this debate.
THeir basic argument is that Barkley is just that good.
If he were that good the Giants wouldn't be 7 - 17 with him...
And of course then the next argument is that we would be worse without him. Which is again a false premise because their argument hinges on just removing him from the team. Yes if you remove Barkley from the Giants, the Giants are a worse team... What is never accounted for in those arguments is what could the Giants have gotten INSTEAD of Barkley (or one of the QBs they rightfully didn't want).
I was on the record then and numerous times recently that the #2 pick represented enough value to get 2 out of 3 of Nelsen, McGlinchey and Ragnow. In hindsight perhaps a bit more would have been needed to pry Nelson out as 1 of the 2. Point is that there was many ways to play the #2 pick that year that represented better value.
The only reason to ever make a pick like Barkley is if you are a really good team with SB aspirations and you think that he might be the final piece to take you over the top. Even then, I think it's questionable that high.
Either the Giants deluded themselves into believing they were just that close, (which is fireably poor self scouting), or they made a business decision. Barkley will make them more dollars than some not so sexy OL players. Because to take a RB as the centerpiece when you are facing a complete teardown and a 4 or 5 year rebuild just makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
Quote:
Who I think will be better then the 3 QBs who many wanted. So what’s the problem Nelson or Chubb? That’s the issue here?
I guess... but I was told above that Barkley's 3 missed games count against drafting him.
Didn't Bradley Chubb tear his ACL in Week 4? Isn't he out for the season? Barkley is back on the field - Chubb won't be until 2020.
I guess pass rushers get hurt too.
It’s gotten crazy. I get it, we are 43-70 since Hurricane Sandy and it has been brutal to watch. However, I can’t just dwell every week and talk about how much this franchise sucks. I need to look for some positives - I’m a fan, we are all posting on a message board for this team - we can all agree on that.
Whether Barkley was the right pick or not, we have Jones & Barkley now and we’ve gotta hope they are part of the solution young forward. I’m hopeful they will be.
Quote:
You may be correct that Lamar Jackson was the best player in the draft last season but let's be honest here, he wasn't in the equation for the Giants. He was way off their radar.
agreed. you're right. The Giants never think about cutting edge maneuvers.
Yeah, because the Ravens didn't make a trade to get in front of the Giants. Oh, wait.
Quote:
In comment 14659630 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Who I think will be better then the 3 QBs who many wanted. So what’s the problem Nelson or Chubb? That’s the issue here?
I guess... but I was told above that Barkley's 3 missed games count against drafting him.
Didn't Bradley Chubb tear his ACL in Week 4? Isn't he out for the season? Barkley is back on the field - Chubb won't be until 2020.
I guess pass rushers get hurt too.
It’s gotten crazy. I get it, we are 43-70 since Hurricane Sandy and it has been brutal to watch. However, I can’t just dwell every week and talk about how much this franchise sucks. I need to look for some positives - I’m a fan, we are all posting on a message board for this team - we can all agree on that.
Whether Barkley was the right pick or not, we have Jones & Barkley now and we’ve gotta hope they are part of the solution young forward. I’m hopeful they will be.
To strip it away, we all want positives. The question is, will the Giants provide us with enough of them to matter with the current HC & GM. The Barkley decision gets re-litigated because it is held up by the side that wants to defend DG as a reason to defend him, and for the fire DG side as a reason to fire him.
There's a very sound case the Giants should have taken 2 lineman.
If he were that good the Giants wouldn't be 7 - 17 with him...
First, you're trying to sneak in games Barkley didn't play in. He's been a Giant for 24 games... but he's played in 20 from start to finish.
But, if we want to use 24 games, that's ok.
The Lions were 10-14 through Barry Sanders' first 1.5 seasons.
Each of Sanders' first two seasons were losing seasons. Does this mean Barry Sanders was just... not that good?
Sanders was taken 3rd overall. Bad pick? Detroit would have been better off taking a lineman?
There's a very sound case the Giants should have taken 2 lineman.
And it was well known that that was a draft loaded with OL, which nowadays is more rare than a draft with a bunch of QBs.
The Giants may luck out, 2020 looks to have some good OL as well.
The neglect of the OL in the draft by this FO is criminal (in a football sense).
Quote:
THeir basic argument is that Barkley is just that good.
If he were that good the Giants wouldn't be 7 - 17 with him...
First, you're trying to sneak in games Barkley didn't play in. He's been a Giant for 24 games... but he's played in 20 from start to finish.
But, if we want to use 24 games, that's ok.
The Lions were 10-14 through Barry Sanders' first 1.5 seasons.
Each of Sanders' first two seasons were losing seasons. Does this mean Barry Sanders was just... not that good?
Sanders was taken 3rd overall. Bad pick? Detroit would have been better off taking a lineman?
Did Sanders lift the Lions to anything more than 1 playoff victory. And that was in an era when RBs were more valuable. Granted their value was slowly dwindling, but many ofthe rule changes that further devalued RBs came later.
But at the end of the day, Sanders is not a good argument for the pro-RB side. The Lions were generally lousy with him for his 10 years there. 78-82 is not good. Certainly not good enough.
Quote:
In comment 14659630 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Who I think will be better then the 3 QBs who many wanted. So what’s the problem Nelson or Chubb? That’s the issue here?
I guess... but I was told above that Barkley's 3 missed games count against drafting him.
Didn't Bradley Chubb tear his ACL in Week 4? Isn't he out for the season? Barkley is back on the field - Chubb won't be until 2020.
I guess pass rushers get hurt too.
It’s gotten crazy. I get it, we are 43-70 since Hurricane Sandy and it has been brutal to watch. However, I can’t just dwell every week and talk about how much this franchise sucks. I need to look for some positives - I’m a fan, we are all posting on a message board for this team - we can all agree on that.
Whether Barkley was the right pick or not, we have Jones & Barkley now and we’ve gotta hope they are part of the solution young forward. I’m hopeful they will be.
I hear ya, bud. I'm with you... I realize we suck, we have sucked. It's been a brutal stretch.
I just don't get anything out of coming here day after day to tell everyone how bad we are, how it's gonna be another cold, dark decade... how everything is the worst here. Once I'm at that point, I'll just leave the board.
It's not me pretending we haven't struggled or don't suck right now... I see all of it, I get it. I'd just rather look for ways we can get out of this shit, and I guess I don't think it's quite as hopeless and impossible as other people here. It's the NFL... things can change quickly.
We can argue about the RB position all we want... the guy we took is a stud, a humble young man, and a player who is going to give this his all. I'm going to root for him and believe he can be part of a turnaround. If not, what the heck am I doing?
We're arguing over a draft pick where we actually took a great player. That's crazy to me. If we took a shitty player there who looked like a major bust - I'd have my pitchfork out with everyone else.
But, Barkley could't change the fortunes of the franchise all by himself, so, we're concluding now that he was a bad pick...
Sigh.
The Lions had an overall losing record during his career. They won playoff games in one season.
And Sanders had a remarkably, almost unbelievably long and healthy career for a RB.
Fabulous player, and the Lions sported some really good offenses in his career. But they never threatened or were that close to a championship.
But I don't understand your positional argument if you were willing to take Nelson. And don't say RBs are easily replaceable, they are just easier to quantify because they rack up stats. If they truly were more easily replaceable you wouldn't see them making more money than guards. The reason mediocre QB make so much money is because shit QB play can sink your season.
Quote:
McL..
Quote:
THeir basic argument is that Barkley is just that good.
If he were that good the Giants wouldn't be 7 - 17 with him...
First, you're trying to sneak in games Barkley didn't play in. He's been a Giant for 24 games... but he's played in 20 from start to finish.
But, if we want to use 24 games, that's ok.
The Lions were 10-14 through Barry Sanders' first 1.5 seasons.
Each of Sanders' first two seasons were losing seasons. Does this mean Barry Sanders was just... not that good?
Sanders was taken 3rd overall. Bad pick? Detroit would have been better off taking a lineman?
Did Sanders lift the Lions to anything more than 1 playoff victory. And that was in an era when RBs were more valuable. Granted their value was slowly dwindling, but many ofthe rule changes that further devalued RBs came later.
But at the end of the day, Sanders is not a good argument for the pro-RB side. The Lions were generally lousy with him for his 10 years there. 78-82 is not good. Certainly not good enough.
Oh boy. So, now we're at the point where Barry Sanders was a bad draft pick? Or.. not optimal?
I mean, at this point... what can I even argue. We're talking about a HoF player. Sanders was the reason the Lions could never find the right QB, apparently.. the best they could do was what.. Scott Mitchell or Rodney Peete? How many of their defenses between '89 and '98 were worth a shit?
I'm sure taking a lineman instead of an all pro RB who is widely considered the greatest ever with that pick would have changed the Lions' fortunes.
This logic that Barkley doesn't "lift" the team enough sucks. It's lazy, it doesn't make sense, and it totally neglects the synergistic team aspect of football - which is more prevalent in this league than any other major sport.
The Lions had an overall losing record during his career. They won playoff games in one season.
And Sanders had a remarkably, almost unbelievably long and healthy career for a RB.
Fabulous player, and the Lions sported some really good offenses in his career. But they never threatened or were that close to a championship.
It's only strange if you're failing to see the larger point.
The Lions hit on Sanders - big time. He was the best player on the team every year of his career aside from maybe '95.
Where they failed was finding a good QB while they had him. They failed to field good defenses. Almost all of them were below average or average at best.
The mistake in logic here is concluding that Sanders being a RB means he didn't have enough impact to fix the Lions because of the position he played.
Detroit got Sanders right... they got a lot of other things wrong. Much like the Giants got Barkley right, but have made a lot of mistakes in other areas.
Nothing about Barry Sanders' existence or roster spot on the Lions prevented them from finding a better QB or fielding a better team around him.
So, if Detroit had Deion Sanders over Barry Sanders... it would have made them a winning team?
All of the Falcons teams Deion played for sucked... except for one 10 win season. So, what's the argument here? Deion didn't make the Falcons good - why would he have made the Lions better than Barry did?
Fabulous football player, but certainly not evidence having an all-time level RB is a good indicator of championship football.
Quote:
McL..
Quote:
THeir basic argument is that Barkley is just that good.
If he were that good the Giants wouldn't be 7 - 17 with him...
First, you're trying to sneak in games Barkley didn't play in. He's been a Giant for 24 games... but he's played in 20 from start to finish.
But, if we want to use 24 games, that's ok.
The Lions were 10-14 through Barry Sanders' first 1.5 seasons.
Each of Sanders' first two seasons were losing seasons. Does this mean Barry Sanders was just... not that good?
Sanders was taken 3rd overall. Bad pick? Detroit would have been better off taking a lineman?
Did Sanders lift the Lions to anything more than 1 playoff victory. And that was in an era when RBs were more valuable. Granted their value was slowly dwindling, but many ofthe rule changes that further devalued RBs came later.
But at the end of the day, Sanders is not a good argument for the pro-RB side. The Lions were generally lousy with him for his 10 years there. 78-82 is not good. Certainly not good enough.
I wish FMIC were here now to dispute the crap (at least I think its FMIC). Anyway I will try to do him justice.
Before Sanders got there, the previous 5 years the Lions won less than 5 games a season on average. With Sanders they were around 8 wins per season. This included 2 division titles and 5 playoff appearances. Thats a big improvement.
This whole discussion is stupid. It makes zero sense to stretch with a high pick and get a QB who isn't going to make it just because he's a QB. Frankly that will set the franchise back horribly. We need at least 11 really good players to be good. Barkley is the best RB in football and a rookie of the year. To say we should have drafted a midling QB just because he is a QB, over Barkley, is rediculous.
If Barkley played in that era and has an almost unbelievable healthy and lengthy career -- then maybe Sanders would be a reason to defend the value of the Barkley pick.
exactly
If Barkley played in that era and has an almost unbelievable healthy and lengthy career -- then maybe Sanders would be a reason to defend the value of the Barkley pick.
I sort of made the same point above but I was going to make thismore strongly as well.
That was a different era, it was the tail end of the RB era. If the NFL were still playing the kind of football played in 1989, then I would find it hard to argue with the Barkley pick.
If you go about 1 years earlier, Earl Campbell was a transformative pick for the Oilers vaulting them into the playoffs and SB contention. Change was starting when Sanders was picked, and as good as Sanders was, he was not transformative for the Lions. The age of the QBs had begun. As the rules changed and balance shifted more and more to the passing game, RBs have had less and less of an impact.
Part of the Lions problem was an over-reliance on Sanders. If he didn't break a couple of 80 yard runs, the Lions weren't going to win. Relying on a great RB was good football through the mid 80s. By the time Sanders came, it was bad football and it still is.
You guys can throw Barry Sanders up as much as you want, I don't wan the Giants aspiring to be the 1990s Lions, and right now the 1990s Lions would be a dramatic improvement as to where the Giants are now.
Fabulous football player, but certainly not evidence having an all-time level RB is a good indicator of championship football.
Exactly. Guys like FMiC are hoping people here aren't old and knowledgeable enough to remember the Lions for who they were in the Sanders Era - a team with a great RB who played some decent football. And never seriously came close to challenging for the SB.
If we want to follow the "Sanders Model", great. Let's give the ball to SB 25-30+ times a game and let him do his thing. It will be spectacular. He'll make ESPN top ten lists, plays of the day, and he'll sell millions and millions of dollars of merchandise. And because we have fans who love style, SB will keep many of the seats full for Mara and Tisch. Still a win for ownership.
And maybe we'll sneak into the playoffs once in a while. It will likely be a short stay, but at least SB will be in the tournament with a chance to show his dazzle and skill to a large audience.
It's great having a generation RB. Isn't it?
THe Giants would just play discaplined defense. Stay with their responsibilities, take away the cutback lanes and gang tackle... After that, the Lions became harmless, more like The Detroit House Cats!
QB is THE most important position and the Giants had the chance to draft almost any QB in that draft. Drafting a "hand of God" RB is something the team could have avoided. Not saying he isn't a great player, he just isn't the correct piece for this team right now.
But look at the common denominator in Jackson and Allen: they are playing on top 10 defenses in year 1 and 2. When you’re not asked to constantly make plays for the team— you can improve with more consistency
Wait wait wait wait wait...
You don't think Lamar Jackson is constantly making plays for his team???
Quote:
But look at the common denominator in Jackson and Allen: they are playing on top 10 defenses in year 1 and 2. When you’re not asked to constantly make plays for the team— you can improve with more consistency
Wait wait wait wait wait...
You don't think Lamar Jackson is constantly making plays for his team???
funny right?
what do you think the reaction would be on this board if we had Lamar Jackson and he was doing this stuff for us? We had people saying Daniel Jones is a potential 2-time Super Bowl winner after a good pre-season. The bottom was Ben Rothlisberger with the upside of Peyton Manning. If Lamar was doing this for us, BBI would be inducting him into the Hall of Fame.
I think the argument is that poor play by a young QB doesn't ruin the QB, not that a shitty organization like the Jets or us couldn't "ruin" a player.
But the mistake I made was assuming they could acquire him and then improve the team around him. I used the argument stated a few times on this thread: it IS possible to get the RB first and then provide the foundation later.
I forgot who we were.
Quote:
If my memory serves it wasn't a good year for LB. But weren't Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders taken just after Barry?
So, if Detroit had Deion Sanders over Barry Sanders... it would have made them a winning team?
All of the Falcons teams Deion played for sucked... except for one 10 win season. So, what's the argument here? Deion didn't make the Falcons good - why would he have made the Lions better than Barry did?
Sorry I had a typo, I said not a good year for LB, I meant OL... Must have been thinking about who came after Barry.
As far as Deion and Thomas are concerned. I was just remarking on the players that came after Barry... I never said anything either of about them making the Lions better. But I like how you conveniently ignored Derrick Thomas and the Chiefs (I would take Thomas over D Sanders every day of the week). And yes, I think the Lions would have been a better team with Thomas than B Sanders.
The Chiefs had 2 4 - 11 seasons in a row before 1989.
Here is what happened to the Chiefs after Thomas arrived...
1987 4 11 0
1988 4 11 1
Thomas is picked
1989 8 7 1
1990 11 5 0
1991 10 6 0
1992 10 6 0
1993 11 5 0
1994 9 7 0
1995 13 3 0
1996 9 7 0
1997 13 3 0
Now Schottenheimer had a tendency to shit the bed in the playoffs but the Chiefs were serious contenders for the first 9 seasons post 1989 draft...
Deion was a special case. Yes the Falcons were a mess. Deion wanted to be a 2 sport star, which made him a questionable pick to begin with... He also didn't really want to play for the Falcons and was more focused on Baseball (probably would not have wanted to play for the Lions either). His focus changed more to football once he got out of Atlanta, even if he was still playing baseball. So, no I don't think Deion was a great pick in general, and didn't think so at the time. And no, he would not have helped the Lions. He sure helped some other teams though.
Quote:
Sanders as the go-to defense for all things Barkley is a little strange.
The Lions had an overall losing record during his career. They won playoff games in one season.
And Sanders had a remarkably, almost unbelievably long and healthy career for a RB.
Fabulous player, and the Lions sported some really good offenses in his career. But they never threatened or were that close to a championship.
It's only strange if you're failing to see the larger point.
The Lions hit on Sanders - big time. He was the best player on the team every year of his career aside from maybe '95.
Where they failed was finding a good QB while they had him. They failed to field good defenses. Almost all of them were below average or average at best.
The mistake in logic here is concluding that Sanders being a RB means he didn't have enough impact to fix the Lions because of the position he played.
Detroit got Sanders right... they got a lot of other things wrong. Much like the Giants got Barkley right, but have made a lot of mistakes in other areas.
Nothing about Barry Sanders' existence or roster spot on the Lions prevented them from finding a better QB or fielding a better team around him.
Here's the part that I think is relevant: even if the RB is good enough to almost single-handedly vault you from the bottom to the middle, picking one before you have the rest of your foundation intact (or, in the case of the Giants, any of it intact) is, at a minimum, wasteful because the RB is likely to have the shortest length of championship level contribution.
Is it insurmountable? No, but it doesn't really solve much and even if you do everything else right when building the rest of your roster, there is a better than average chance that the RB will need to be replaced even while the rest of your foundation is still within a contending window.
Where it gets worse is for teams like the Lions, Sanders simultaneously made them good enough to be out of range of QBs on a few occasions, and they missed badly on their own attempts to draft one a couple more times on top of that, and now Sanders' prime is here and the QB situation still isn't fixed so you hope to catch lightning in a bottle and go out and get Scott Mitchell and... we know how it turns out from there.
Hopefully the Giants have already sidestepped the QB problem that Detroit faced - Jones looks like the goods thus far. But the Giants still have so much more work to do in building this roster that they're going to have wasted at least half and probably 75% of Barkley's affordable years, then will be paying him top dollar from his 5th year option forward.
A year later, they'll be doing the same with Jones, and from that point on, if they have not yet completed at least the basic framework and foundation of a championship roster, it only becomes more difficult with a veteran superstar RB and franchise QB on the cap.
Barkley is a fantastic player - I'm glad we're the fanbase that gets to enjoy his career. But it's more likely than not that we're wasting a good deal of how tremendous he actually could be.
Was Barkley worthy of the #2 pick? Even if we concede that he's so much more than most other RBs, and are willing to put aside some of the positional value arguments that seem to fall on deaf ears, it still remains that we weren't nearly far enough along in the rebuilding process to have taken a RB that high.
Quote:
it still wouldn't justify the pick if we continue to chalk up below 500 seasons and we don't sniff playoff spots.
In 2018, this team had bigger issues than RB. Issues we are still struggling with today. You see, as been said ad infinitum, RB is the easiest position to solve for, so there is no need to waste the #2 pick on one. DG made the pick for one simple reason - it was safe. So he preferred safety over really addressing this team's bigger needs.
Now, Barkley is a great player. And many Giants fans prefer entertainment these days over winning. So they defend the SB pick with threads like these. OBJ was entertaining as well. An all-time entertainer. And what did that produce? Losing seasons and an eventual trade.
The sad part in all of this is it actually seemed most of BBI had finally embraced the new conventional wisdom about RBs being commoditized. Alas, just more proof that Giants fans are still suckers for style over substance...
Good post bw...
Folks love highlight reel plays and fantasy stats more than winning right now because winning seems like an impossible dream. So they'd rather take the entertainment as you put it.
These arguments always devolve in SB vs. Barkley or Rosen. For me it was never about Barkley vs. a QB. It was about deriving value from the pick. RBs simply don't provide the ROI for the pick. Those 2000 yards can be distributed to other players. Which is what happens when the OL is addressed and improved. THe improvement in the OL improves ALL RBs, WRs, TEs and especially the QB.
We saw in the first 8 games last year, that it is very difficult for a RB to be effective with such a crappy OL, and we are seeing it again. The OL was demonstrably better last year with Pulley, Brown and Wheeler than this year with Halapio, Zeitler and Remmers. So Barkley performed better in the final 8 games last year.
Picking a RB when the OL is in such disarray is just spitting into the wind, and a waste of resources.
What are you talking about "those 2000 yards can be distributed to other players"? You act as if any RB (or set of RBs) in Barkley's situation last year would have gained the same amount of yards, had the same impact from a yardage standpoint as Barkley had, which means you're completely ignoring his special individual talent and abilities that other players simply don't have.
We tried the whole "get a RB in later rounds or FA" that other posters have repeatedly mentioned for half a decade and what were the results? No RB getting anywhere near as many yards as Barkley or averaging anywhere close to the ypc average Barkley had last year behind an absolutely putrid o-line.
Part of the reason he got those 2000 yards was because, as both Aikman and Collinsworth mentioned in separate broadcasts, he literally ALWAYS makes the first tackler miss, which is a rare thing for a player to be able to do every time he touches the ball. Wayne Gallman would not have had that 2000 yards "distributed" to him if he had been the starter all year instead of Barkley. A lot of those yards were attributable to Barkley being the amazingly dynamic talent that he is.
It is true that RB is *generally-speaking* a less valuable commodity on a modern-day NFL team, but that doesn't mean Barkley didn't deserve to go #2 overall-- he was that special of a player.
Ask yourself this: if you were to redo the 2018 draft with a completely randomized order of NFL teams picking, do you really think Barkley wouldn't have gone top 5 (maybe even to a team trading up for him)? Based on the player he's proved himself to be, you really think there are 5 teams that would pass on his talent? I don't think so. And that's all you need to know about what kind of a player he's proved himself to be both on and off the field in his first 2 years in the league.
And, as other posters have mentioned, you can't name me one player that they could drafted instead of Barkley at #2 that would have made this team better today than it is right now. End of discussion.
Quote:
it still wouldn't justify the pick if we continue to chalk up below 500 seasons and we don't sniff playoff spots.
In 2018, this team had bigger issues than RB. Issues we are still struggling with today. You see, as been said ad infinitum, RB is the easiest position to solve for, so there is no need to waste the #2 pick on one. DG made the pick for one simple reason - it was safe. So he preferred safety over really addressing this team's bigger needs.
Now, Barkley is a great player. And many Giants fans prefer entertainment these days over winning. So they defend the SB pick with threads like these. OBJ was entertaining as well. An all-time entertainer. And what did that produce? Losing seasons and an eventual trade.
The sad part in all of this is it actually seemed most of BBI had finally embraced the new conventional wisdom about RBs being commoditized. Alas, just more proof that Giants fans are still suckers for style over substance...
Good post bw...
Folks love highlight reel plays and fantasy stats more than winning right now because winning seems like an impossible dream. So they'd rather take the entertainment as you put it.
These arguments always devolve in SB vs. Barkley or Rosen. For me it was never about Barkley vs. a QB. It was about deriving value from the pick. RBs simply don't provide the ROI for the pick. Those 2000 yards can be distributed to other players. Which is what happens when the OL is addressed and improved. THe improvement in the OL improves ALL RBs, WRs, TEs and especially the QB.
We saw in the first 8 games last year, that it is very difficult for a RB to be effective with such a crappy OL, and we are seeing it again. The OL was demonstrably better last year with Pulley, Brown and Wheeler than this year with Halapio, Zeitler and Remmers. So Barkley performed better in the final 8 games last year.
Picking a RB when the OL is in such disarray is just spitting into the wind, and a waste of resources.
Also-- Barkley averaged 5.0 ypc last year and has the exact same average so far this year. Over the last 2 seasons, Wayne Gallman has averaged 3.7 ypc on his 78 total carries in 2018 and 2019. That gives you an idea of the impact Barkley has BY HIMSELF on the running game. So, no, drafting an elite and very special RB when your OL is in disarray is not necessarily just spitting into the wind, and I think those numbers right there prove that. That's not even to mention how much Barkley helps in the passing game with his receiving skills that few other RBs have.
You don't get to draft an entire offensive line with one pick. If we could have spent the #2 pick in 2018 on the entire Cowboys offensive line, then yeah, I'd take that pick over Barkley by himself. But that wasn't an option and you can't fix the entire o-line with one pick. Say you draft Quenton Nelson instead of Barkley and then draft Chubb instead of Hernandez (recognizing that OL is more valuable), your offensive line is still in disarray as of today and your team still sucks. Period.
I swear, some people pointing to the Barkley pick as the reason why the offensive line is still in "disarray" today seem to think that pick by itself could have improved our entire o-line. I guarantee you one top OL pick does not add an entire 1.3 yards to the offense's average ypc on run plays.
Delete this too...
Given that the Giants have already wasted the first two years of his career, at some point we'll need to see how much of his prime is remaining by the time the team is good enough to contend.
Until then, I'm sticking with my feeling that taking a player at one of the positions with the shortest average career length is just fundamentally a wasteful idea when your team is years away from competing.
And if that means missing out on a player as talented as Barkley simply because it's the wrong time in the team's construction cycle to be adding the RB, so be it. To me, that's no different than passing on a QB when you already have a legitimate franchise QB.
In a perfect world, you're building your roster to have most of your foundation reach their peak at around the same time, and then continuing to make additions/upgrades/replacements as you go, in order to remain a contender. Simply by way of average career length, Barkley is more likely to be one of the players that is replaced earliest in that cycle, whereas OL and QB are just safer bets to remain part of the foundation for a longer period of time.
And if Barkley (or any RB) will end up being one of the first players replaced from the start of the rebuild, wouldn't that tip the scales in favor of, say Quentin Nelson & Nick Chubb (to use a simple swap that keeps the positions the same) rather than Barkley/Hernandez?
If we want to follow the "Sanders Model", great. Let's give the ball to SB 25-30+ times a game and let him do his thing. It will be spectacular. He'll make ESPN top ten lists, plays of the day, and he'll sell millions and millions of dollars of merchandise. And because we have fans who love style, SB will keep many of the seats full for Mara and Tisch. Still a win for ownership.
And maybe we'll sneak into the playoffs once in a while. It will likely be a short stay, but at least SB will be in the tournament with a chance to show his dazzle and skill to a large audience.
It's great having a generation RB. Isn't it?
Paterson pointed it out above, but the stretch of football with Barry Sanders is the best stretch of football for the Lions. They had as many 10+ win seasons with him as they have had the rest of their existence in the SB Era!
They made the playoffs as many or more times as the Lions had made it before he arrived and have made it since he left. You can claim that the Golden Era of Lions football wasn't great, but he was part of it and is what led that team. Lions fans will always wonder what could have been if they had a QB or a defense.
But BBI is so warped today that you literally have posters arguing that Sanders didn't help the Lions. It's like saying Ernie Banks didn't help the Cubs.
1) Sanders was enough of a difference-maker to provide a moribund franchise with their best extended stretch of football during his career?
2) For all of his greatness, Sanders was not enough to elevate that franchise into a championship contender and therefore, we should continue to closely examine Gettleman's other efforts to build the roster because we can say fairly certainly that Barkley alone will not be enough for the Giants to return to top-tier status?
Neither one of those arguments nullifies the other, right?
Dan Marino couldn't elevate the Dolphins to overcome a poor running game and poor defense. Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow couldn't do it.
The Lions went to the playoffs 5 times in Sanders 10 seasons. They had been 3 times before he arrived and 4 times since. He didn't elevate them to be a championship team, but the number of great players who didn't do that is pretty long.
His retirement at the top of his game takes attention from the fact he had an uncommonly healthy and long career. Both as NFL player and especially running back, Sanders is an absolute outlier in longevity.
Sanders was a bright spot in an otherwise shit franchise. His time marked a mediocre to good stretch in comparison, being the Lions are one of the real shit franchises in the history of the league.
If we get to play hypothetical that Barkley's ceiling is of arguably the best running back of all time with a wildly long and healthy career, let's entertain for a moment that Nelson also ends up hitting that ceiling.
Let's say Nelson ends up the equivalent of Larry Allen. Nelson is ahead of Allen. Allen wasn't a fist team All Pro as a rookie. Allen had a long and healthy, but not outlying career span. He anchored 3 championships.
Allen and that line are commonly credited with taking Aikman and Smith from very good, to great status. Sanders was a great player, who did propel from good to great status? Peete, Mitchell?
So back to reality, and the likelyhood neither player has an outlying long career. And that the great running back has 4-5 great years, and maybe hangs on for a few more. And the great guard has 7-8 or top years and hangs on for a few more. Who's more valuable?
Does Nelson alone make a team that much better? You compare him to Larry Allen, who helped anchor the Dallas lines. What if he's Joe DeLamiellure, John Hannah or Mike Munchak?
Those guys are all great Guards. All non-SB winning players. Most of them didn't even make the playoffs.
And for that matter, for all the talk of the Colts being an ascending team, how far are they going to go with an average D and an average QB (who is now injured)?
Does Nelson alone make a team that much better? You compare him to Larry Allen, who helped anchor the Dallas lines. What if he's Joe DeLamiellure, John Hannah or Mike Munchak?
Those guys are all great Guards. All non-SB winning players. Most of them didn't even make the playoffs.
And for that matter, for all the talk of the Colts being an ascending team, how far are they going to go with an average D and an average QB (who is now injured)?
How about Joe Thomas? That guy's a future HOF'er, never won sh-t.
I strongly feel a great lineman is much more valuable and will statistically play longer.
That's the purest and most simple bottom line for me.
I think a team with good players has a better chance of winning than a team with bad players.
And since you have to field all positions, I just want as many of the good ones as possible.
That's the simplest and purest bottom line for me...
If you don't believe any of the QBs available are going to lead your franchise to NFL Championships, you're a dummy if you force one.
The Giants need many, many more good football players to be a championship-level team.
Time will demonstrate what pick was better. But again, what's the more valuable investment in this day and age of NFL football, a great lineman or a great running back?
But I think Sanders is instructive even if doesn't represent the cautionary tale that many make him out to be.
Can we use a different RB instead? How about Marshall Faulk, who I think is a more similar player to Barkley anyway. On a Colts team where he preceded the rest of the foundation that became part of an extended championship contender window, he played very well but his team won just 32 games over his five years there.
On the Rams, with more pieces in place already, Faulk becomes the focal point of one of the greatest offenses in NFL history on a team that wins 64 games and a Super Bowl (plus another NFC Championship) during his six seasons as the top RB there.
Meanwhile, the Colts team that he leaves behind adds a young Edgerrin James when they're closer to being built, and in doing so, they put the key elements of their roster more on schedule with each other. They immediately go from 3-13 to 13-3, and remain a contender for each of James' six full seasons there (and 2001, where he missed 10 games, also helps illustrate James's value as the team went 6-10 that season).
I just think that even if you dismiss the notion that RBs are somehow entirely fungible (which is a silly argument when it ends up taken to its extreme), it's still possible to subscribe to the notion that even a great RB makes more sense as one of the final pieces that takes a team over the top than he does as one of the foundational pieces to drag a team up from the bottom.
But when a franchise has been terrible for an expended period, they key is to get good players. You don't really have the luxury to pick and choose which positions to prioritize. I'll never fault a GM for adding + players. And all of the talk about Barkley coming into the draft was that he is special. His grade was in the Manning range. Could a player like that bust? Sure. But the bust rate for OL drafted high is probably just as likely.
I'll also point out that my preference for last year was to trade down (because I didn't like the top QB's), and get a OL, DE and Jackson. The stuff about Jackson's mother being his agent worried me, but that was the optimal plan I wanted. Would beating the board over the head with that help?? No. Because I've been just as wrong about other things (Jones, for example). And the book isn't even written on whether that strategy would've paid off better anyway. We're in year 2.
I also think teams can ruin a QBs development. I think Rosen is screwed given the teams he's played for. Darnold might be as well.
If the investments in the OL was paying off, the frustration over picking a RB at #2 wouldn't be so loud. There are too many issues with the team right now.
When you include Jones and Barkley as a package, I think he ended up with a great scenario.
(1) Positions of critical need - QB, OL, DE, Edge, Corner.
(2) Positions less critical - RBs, WRs, Safeties, Mikes, Sams, Ks.
TE is a position I think can be either or.
So until your team satisfies those positions of critical need, via higher picks and/or free agency, we risk slowing down a turnaround by going against the grain and making the less critical positions a priority in the draft.
That's why the Barkley pick was a gamble we couldn't really afford with so many of the other critical positions not filled. And since your odds of success are greater in the higher rounds, you reduce success by substituting a non-critical position in a higher round.
Maybe we get lucky, turn the corner, and go on a run that overlaps SB's best years. And we are an outlier that buck the trend of the current game.
But I just don't see it right now with so many holes and question marks on this roster at critical positions.
You don't get to draft an entire offensive line with one pick. If we could have spent the #2 pick in 2018 on the entire Cowboys offensive line, then yeah, I'd take that pick over Barkley by himself. But that wasn't an option and you can't fix the entire o-line with one pick. Say you draft Quenton Nelson instead of Barkley and then draft Chubb instead of Hernandez (recognizing that OL is more valuable), your offensive line is still in disarray as of today and your team still sucks. Period.
I swear, some people pointing to the Barkley pick as the reason why the offensive line is still in "disarray" today seem to think that pick by itself could have improved our entire o-line. I guarantee you one top OL pick does not add an entire 1.3 yards to the offense's average ypc on run plays.
How many times does it need to be explained that yard per carry is the absolute worst and most misleading statistics that can ever be quoted.
https://www.stampedeblue.com/2017/11/28/16700670/yards-per-carry-and-other-stats-i-hate-rushing-correlation-success-rate
So when you start quoting YPC to me, you've already lost the debate.
No you don't get to draft a whole offensive line with 1 pick... But in this case it would have been not too difficult to parley the one pick into 2 or more quality picks. The #2 pick in the draft was more than enough draft capital to target McGlinchey and Ragnow, or Nelson and Ragnow, package in a 4th with the #2 and it was enough to get Nelson and McGlinchey... When you include Hernandez, that means that with starting with 2 picks, we could have drafted 3/5ths of and absolutely dominant offensive line.
Targeting McGlinchey, Nelson and Ragnow is not just some hindsight thing for me. I was advocating this BEFORE the 2018 draft.
I point to the Barkley pick as a symptom of why the OL is still in disarray. DG simply does not put a high enough priotity on drafting OL. He drafted 1 in 2018 which one of if not the most OL rich draft in a decade, for a team that needed 5 starters and depth. I keep saying this, DG's neglect of draft OL the past 2 years is criminal (in a football sense). He gets too distracted by bright shiny objects like RBs.
BTW, I didn't watch the game, but Darnold's numbers, even though it was a loss, don't seem too bad.
(1) Positions of critical need - QB, OL, DE, Edge, Corner.
(2) Positions less critical - RBs, WRs, Safeties, Mikes, Sams, Ks.
TE is a position I think can be either or.
So until your team satisfies those positions of critical need, via higher picks and/or free agency, we risk slowing down a turnaround by going against the grain and making the less critical positions a priority in the draft.
That's why the Barkley pick was a gamble we couldn't really afford with so many of the other critical positions not filled. And since your odds of success are greater in the higher rounds, you reduce success by substituting a non-critical position in a higher round.
Maybe we get lucky, turn the corner, and go on a run that overlaps SB's best years. And we are an outlier that buck the trend of the current game.
But I just don't see it right now with so many holes and question marks on this roster at critical positions.
TEs not more critical than RB. Just look at the top salaries for both positions. Especially if part of the argument against a top 5-10 pick on a RB is that there's little cap benefit.
And I see no data that indicates a TE is more critical than a WR. IIRC, excluding QBs, WRs are the 2nd highest paid position in the NFL after ER.
How would the Rams have done without Faulk? He was the mismatch. This is how Barkley should be used. He could be better than Marshall. This is the better comparison to Barkley.
Drafting Barkley was NOT a mistake.
JUST MAKE IT STOP.
I get it, a trade down with more OL in hindsight may have been a better move, but what trade was available?
What players were we guaranteed to draft?
I know you can cherry pick the best players that were drafted after, but there is no guarantee we draft the right ones or they work out here.
You think we would have made a star of Lamaar Jackson? He may have never made the field if we drafted him.
We drafted a player at 2. The only thing we could not afford to do is miss.
We did not.
We drafted a great player and leader.
This whole Barkley debate is tired.
OLs work as a unit. They can't easily be seperated and analyzed.
There is plenty of data out there that shows that improving the OL has a high correlation with wins.
Quote:
some theoretical trade that would net us multiple top picks that we could use on OL, is there data that demonstrates how an individual lineman can improve a team's yard/play?
OLs work as a unit. They can't easily be seperated and analyzed.
There is plenty of data out there that shows that improving the OL has a high correlation with wins.
And a high correlation with points scored...
Yards per play is an iffy stat.
Which is a better play, a 7 yard run on 3rd and 8 from the 22, or a 1 yard TD run?
And yards/attempt (passing) is one of the best correlators of scoring, and success, that I've seen.
Do those analyses regarding OL play, isolate the OL performance from improvements in other areas of the offense? I imagine improving the OL is a multi-year process and it's unlikely everything else (WRs/RBs/TEs/QBs) on the offense is remaining static over that time.
TEs not more critical than RB. Just look at the top salaries for both positions. Especially if part of the argument against a top 5-10 pick on a RB is that there's little cap benefit.
And I see no data that indicates a TE is more critical than a WR. IIRC, excluding QBs, WRs are the 2nd highest paid position in the NFL after ER.
I left that open ended because if you get a great two-way TE prospect it's a pretty big force multiplier.
Obviously the ability to create mismatches in the passing game on LBs, Safeties and Corners is a very big plus. But the separator is the TE who can also block like a OT. That can make a huge impact in pass protection and the running game.
Those who have those skills are rare (Gronk, obviously), but if one is available and you can grab one, that adds real color to your world as an OC...
But we're treading towards the territory that bw has hinted at before - RB's are just slightly more important than K's.....
But I attached 1 below.
My go to stat for OL is pass block win rate.
I also like yards before close on running plays. That is how many yards did the RB get before a defender was within 1 yard of him. Not good for individuals though.
https://sloanreview.mit.edu/audio/nfl-pass-blocking-is-even-more-important-than-you-think/
Also that example above was just one of many examples. I could have used a 1 yard run on 3rd and 1. If you are really interested in this, lookup "nefl rushing efficiency". Lots of articles about why YPC is a bad stat. YPA is better but it has issues as well.
Hockenson is a great prospect, but I don't see any way to justify taking him over Barkley if given the chance (I know they're different drafts).
If the 'top RBs don't win SBs' argument is going to be used, why wouldn't the same apply to TEs? Excluding Gronk (Brady/BB), what top TE has been the primary playmaker for an SB offense?
Sharpe comes to mind, but TD carried those Bronco offenses (1000+ yds and 11 TDs in 7 playoff games across '97-98). You can make a case for his 2000 season with the Ravens when he led them in receiving, but Jamal Lewis was also the workhorse that season. And Sharpe isn't exactly a '2-way' TE.
So does that make you a sycoFant?
;)
You don't see it because you don't want to.
The guy had over 2,000 yards last year. What more do you want.
F*cking die on that hill, dude.
I woke up today to like 20 new diatribes in response to anything I posted yesterday and just gave up.
It's voluntary insanity at this point and I can't waste more time debating the fucking 'positional value' of an RB.
Once I get to a point with anyone who is trying to tell me Barry Sanders was somehow not worth drafting at the top of a draft- regardless of era - that's where I tap out.