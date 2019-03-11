Where are all the "Darnold over Barkley" posters? robbieballs2003 : 11/3/2019 4:44 pm

And I don't mean the ones that just wanted Darnold over Barkley. I am talking about the ones killing Gettleman for taking a RB over a QB.



This isn't even a call out thread. I am just curious. I have quite a few friends who are all Jets fans who are just frustrated. I am just trying to be fair as it has been horrendous at times coming on here reading how we fucked up the pick by taking Barkley. You have to let these things play out.



I personally feel that Gase has no clue what he is doing and Darnold is not in a great position to succeed. That OL is horrible and we know what poor OL play can do to any offense and QB. With that said there were some brutal plays today. One play that I know wouldn't fly around here was that false snap. It was an errant snap at the Jets own goal line and he made zero effort to go after it. That was tough to see.



With all that said and being rational, we still have to see more from Jones. So far I like what I have seen overall and I am happy with the combo of Jones and Barkley but we still need to see them grow together.



While we as Giants fans are frustrated with where we are at I do think the Jets are in a worse situation than we are in.