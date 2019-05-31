Bob Papa up late dropping bombs on OBJ....

|
|Quote:
|James Palmer
@JamesPalmerTV
· 11h
“I can’t get the ball to save my life” - OBJ while walking off the field after that failed 4th down according to Jay Feeley.
|Quote:
|
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
·
10h
Must be Eli’s fault
|Quote:
|Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
·
7h
But wait. Wasn’t he going to a place that was & #128293;? With a QB that would put it right on him? As opposed to the QB that was part of all those records he set? Who got it to
@plaxicoburress
@AmaniAToomer
@hakeemnicks
@SteveSmithII
@TeamVic
@ManninghamNYG
@domenik_hixon
etc?
Now, including last season, it seems he is not getting much, if any, separation.
The OP has two tweets by Bob Papa about OBJ and the thread is not about Bob Papa or OBJ?
100% fact
He was but maybeif he stayed on the field after making a catch instead of needing a breather, his QB would know he could count on him, and look for him more. Hard to find him when he's not in the huddle.
I don't get how he's a bundle of energy before games and on the sideline but comes off the actual field so often needing a blow.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
Quote:
but mostly because I don't think this thread is actually about either of the names in the thread title.
The OP has two tweets by Bob Papa about OBJ and the thread is not about Bob Papa or OBJ?
Neither of the tweets by Bob Papa are actually about OBJ as much as OBJ is simply the context for the point BP is making, and what I presume is the reason why Britt found this particularly interesting.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
+1 - the way to play this one was pretty simple, just sit back, watch Beckham implode and say nothing.
It would be even better if the Giants could muster a win here or there.
Quote:
The Giants are devolving into a total joke.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
+1 - the way to play this one was pretty simple, just sit back, watch Beckham implode and say nothing.
It would be even better if the Giants could muster a win here or there.
The only carrot the fan base is getting is celebrating stupid things the Skins, Browns, or Jets do.
The team mouth pieces are down to bragging about the QB who got benched and trashing former players.
Yay! Beckham is an asshole and Manning was good nearly a decade ago. Yay! Donald and Haskins are struggling.
Quote:
In comment 14659856 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
but mostly because I don't think this thread is actually about either of the names in the thread title.
The OP has two tweets by Bob Papa about OBJ and the thread is not about Bob Papa or OBJ?
Neither of the tweets by Bob Papa are actually about OBJ as much as OBJ is simply the context for the point BP is making, and what I presume is the reason why Britt found this particularly interesting.
Aren’t his tweets about OBJ complaining about Eli and the Giants O not getting him the ball enough?
Quote:
In comment 14659873 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are devolving into a total joke.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
+1 - the way to play this one was pretty simple, just sit back, watch Beckham implode and say nothing.
It would be even better if the Giants could muster a win here or there.
The only carrot the fan base is getting is celebrating stupid things the Skins, Browns, or Jets do.
The team mouth pieces are down to bragging about the QB who got benched and trashing former players.
Yay! Beckham is an asshole and Manning was good nearly a decade ago. Yay! Donald and Haskins are struggling.
Sad but true
Also, Eli will never get credit for anything. Beckham was launched to super stardom because Eli put it on him when he was open like he did come rain, sleet or shine for all his targets. Eli did this for a decade plus and he put it on OBJ in Green Bay where the superstar shit the bed and dropped em.
Good riddance and I love watching the Browns lose.
Quote:
In comment 14659866 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14659856 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
but mostly because I don't think this thread is actually about either of the names in the thread title.
The OP has two tweets by Bob Papa about OBJ and the thread is not about Bob Papa or OBJ?
Neither of the tweets by Bob Papa are actually about OBJ as much as OBJ is simply the context for the point BP is making, and what I presume is the reason why Britt found this particularly interesting.
Aren’t his tweets about OBJ complaining about Eli and the Giants O not getting him the ball enough?
They are, but they also fan the flames within the fanbase of "see, Eli wasn't any part of the problem after all - just ask these other WRs who played with Elii before he began to decline!"
IMO, Beckham was wrong to have said anything. And he was probably wrong that Eli was somehow to blame for him not being even better than he was here. But that doesn't mean that his underlying suggestion that Eli was starting to slip was necessarily wrong. Yet it feels a little bit like that's the lazy point Papa is latching onto, and as was mentioned above, coming off smarmy in the process.
But carry on.
Quote:
In comment 14659874 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14659866 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14659856 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
but mostly because I don't think this thread is actually about either of the names in the thread title.
The OP has two tweets by Bob Papa about OBJ and the thread is not about Bob Papa or OBJ?
Neither of the tweets by Bob Papa are actually about OBJ as much as OBJ is simply the context for the point BP is making, and what I presume is the reason why Britt found this particularly interesting.
Aren’t his tweets about OBJ complaining about Eli and the Giants O not getting him the ball enough?
They are, but they also fan the flames within the fanbase of "see, Eli wasn't any part of the problem after all - just ask these other WRs who played with Elii before he began to decline!"
IMO, Beckham was wrong to have said anything. And he was probably wrong that Eli was somehow to blame for him not being even better than he was here. But that doesn't mean that his underlying suggestion that Eli was starting to slip was necessarily wrong. Yet it feels a little bit like that's the lazy point Papa is latching onto, and as was mentioned above, coming off smarmy in the process.
Papa is 100 percent correct.
Beckham may never replicate the individual success he had here. The main reason for that was number 10. Eli helped launch OBJ, of that there is no doubt.
Look... to each their own; the world if full of broken hearts, lost love and internet stalkers. I think it's a little creepy that many take joy in every report (no matter how absurdly untrue) of his misfortune.
Whatever the negatives of our former wide receiver, the fact remains that Bob Papa is the main media voice of a laughing stock football franchise.
So, while Papa thinks he's being clever acting snarky during a low time in OBJ's career, he should keep in mind that he's the mouthpiece for what is becoming a perpetual cellar-dwelling football team.
But carry on.
Because you finally read the tea leaves a day before it happened? One day? You think you get some sort of bonus points for that when it was obvious to several people long before it dawned on you?
Are you honestly going to sit there with a straight face and claim that you posted this without a shred of giddiness that Bob Papa made this point purely as a defense of Eli? I don't believe that.
No surprise that your POV is now supposed to be considered "holy water."
Try not to choke on your self-righteousness. Maybe you can take another victory lap about a RB getting 300 carries.
But carry on.
Have to support Britt here. This thread is pretty clearly driven by his absolute hatred/obsession with OBJ and has little if anything to do with his devotion to Eli Manning.
OBJ is a cancer
But it's also pretty clear OBJ really pissed off everyone around the Giants with the way he acted after getting his contract.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
Whatever the negatives of our former wide receiver, the fact remains that Bob Papa is the main media voice of a laughing stock football franchise.
So, while Papa thinks he's being clever acting snarky during a low time in OBJ's career, he should keep in mind that he's the mouthpiece for what is becoming a perpetual cellar-dwelling football team.
The Giants suck
But, I liked his tweet. I don't have Twitter myself and think it is stupid, but I agree with his point and when your team sucks it makes it interesting to have "villian" teams to root for. Quite childish, but I do it keeps me interested. I root against Rodgers too, I like seeing arrogance humbled.
Eli never gets credit for anything and it is very possible Beckham never comes close to matching what he did individually in NY. A big part of that was playing with a Hall of Fame QB who hit the open guy for nearly fifteen seasons.
I expect a two score loss tonight, so I am under no delusions that the Giants aren't a garbage team.
To OBJ's credit, his presence on the field still requires defensive resources to be used on him. But it seems as long as you account for him, you can contain him most of the time.
That’s a helluva lot of credit right there.
If someone watched yesterday's CLE-DEN game and their response is to make it about Odell Beckham, they're morons. As Bob Papa and this thread prove, there are plenty of morons. Odell is hardly perfect, but yesterday wasn't about him and shouldn't remotely be about him.
Here are the Browns' problems:
1 - Freddie Kitchens
2 - Whoever hired Freddie Kitchens
3 - Offensive line, which was probably put together by the guy who hired Freddie Kitchens
4 - Baker Mayfield
5 - Everything else
Didn’t go over to well to everybody in Giant Land
Are we supposed to dress in black, flog ourselves 100 times and never comment about anything until the team wins?
Or maybe, we can bitch daily about the jobs being done by those in charge, foist our plans for improvement and then get pissy when those plans aren't used? Or get pissy when those plans are put in place, too?
Fans make fun of other teams whether their teams are doing well, mediocre or poor. Unless Browns fans cant ever say the word "Buttfumble" until they actually win something? Is that the way it works?
Odell's reasoning is that he planned the shoes with Nike back in June. The Browns were supposed to be wearing white jerseys, but the team decided to wear brown mid-week. OBJ stuck with his Joker cleats that were predominantly white which would conform if they had wore their road white uniforms. But with the dark uniform, his shoes were in violation and he was forced to change at halftime or not be allowed to play.
Landry was also forced to change his cleats. He wore gold slipper cleats. I'm not sure why he thought they would have been alright as they are a clear violation regardless of what home/away uniform that is worn.
In week 14 (My Cleats, My Cause) is the only time cleats don't have to have a predominant color that matches the respective uniform. Most will choose a charity cause that is represented in the cleats. I'm not sure gold slipper cleats then would still be acceptable.
The point is that a guy with a Nike contract knew of the uniform change, but still stuck with his choice. He has cleats that can be worn to fit the uniform respective of Home/Away. He chose to knowingly be in violation and then complains when called out on it. He should be fined.
Ha, open. If that was a Giant WR people would be saying they can't get separation. He had about 1/2 step with the DB between him and the QB. Would have had to have been one hell of a throw.
Rosen is in an unprecedented situation career-wise and Darnold has a joke of a coach trying to "develop" him and was better off under the Bowles regime, for what it's worth.
Mayfield partially created his own instability and has no OL.
Allen and Jackson are in stable environments with sane coaches and that's why they're showing progress despite more limited tools.
To OBJ's credit, his presence on the field still requires defensive resources to be used on him. But it seems as long as you account for him, you can contain him most of the time.
Then it's on coaching for not developing OBJ. And at this point he probably is what he is.
I think honestly he doesn't have that burst anymore. Ignoring off field stuff, from a football perspective the Giants traded him at the right time.
I loved it. Not for attention purposes. I just loved New Yorkers. They're such a unique group of people. Good or bad. It's both sides. But God made me. You know what I mean? God made me. That's just where he gave me my first opportunity to show where I was at. It was like lightning struck for me. I remember looking on Instagram after the game [with The Catch] and my followers went up, like, 100K. I was like, This is crazy. And then the next week, going into practice, 200K. It was going at a rate that I was like: If you were to ask me five years ago if I would've had 13 million followers on Instagram, I would've told you, “Nah—no way I would have 13 million followers.”
I was at that game that Sunday Night (as I'll be at MetLife tonight, with thousands of Cowboys fans). The catch was amazing. The Giants lost the game. Odell is still wistfully talking about his instagram following spiking after the catch. The Giants lost the friggin game. How many championship athletes tell you that they'd trade stats for wins and mean it? Odell isn't one of them and never will be one of them. He's an amazing talent and will do things on a football field that not many others can do. But he doesn't care about winning as much as he cares about his brand. Good riddance.
Quote:
Did you like the added pressure that comes from playing for a New York team?
I loved it. Not for attention purposes. I just loved New Yorkers. They're such a unique group of people. Good or bad. It's both sides. But God made me. You know what I mean? God made me. That's just where he gave me my first opportunity to show where I was at. It was like lightning struck for me. I remember looking on Instagram after the game [with The Catch] and my followers went up, like, 100K. I was like, This is crazy. And then the next week, going into practice, 200K. It was going at a rate that I was like: If you were to ask me five years ago if I would've had 13 million followers on Instagram, I would've told you, “Nah—no way I would have 13 million followers.”
I was at that game that Sunday Night (as I'll be at MetLife tonight, with thousands of Cowboys fans). The catch was amazing. The Giants lost the game. Odell is still wistfully talking about his instagram following spiking after the catch. The Giants lost the friggin game. How many championship athletes tell you that they'd trade stats for wins and mean it? Odell isn't one of them and never will be one of them. He's an amazing talent and will do things on a football field that not many others can do. But he doesn't care about winning as much as he cares about his brand. Good riddance.
Sorry, GQ, not QC.
I'm sure some of that is a pre snap read as mentioned above Beckham still gets the most attention. There were plenty of times 25 had him one on one and Beckham didn't get the ball because he doesn't separate or cut out of his break the way he used to.
But maybe this is part of the reason Mayfield doesn't "trust" Beckham to throw him open or throw him 50/50 balls which is what the announcers kept saying over and over again while they begged for him to get the ball.
assuming the three-time Pro Bowl pick doesn’t turn up Friday for the last of 10 organized team activities this month, he will have missed all but one of them. In April, he also passed on a three-day voluntary veterans minicamp, which the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement only allows for teams with new head coaches.
Beckham’s sole showing on the Browns’ practice field came in the first OTA, and his only previous appearance with the team was for his introductory news conference
Odell Beckham Jr. has missed ‘a lot’ by skipping voluntary practices, says Browns coach - ( New Window )
Are we supposed to dress in black, flog ourselves 100 times and never comment about anything until the team wins?
Or maybe, we can bitch daily about the jobs being done by those in charge, foist our plans for improvement and then get pissy when those plans aren't used? Or get pissy when those plans are put in place, too?
Fans make fun of other teams whether their teams are doing well, mediocre or poor. Unless Browns fans cant ever say the word "Buttfumble" until they actually win something? Is that the way it works?
Well said FMiC
Quote:
Just sayin
Ha, open. If that was a Giant WR people would be saying they can't get separation. He had about 1/2 step with the DB between him and the QB. Would have had to have been one hell of a throw.
The old saying is, "If we're even, I'm leavin'." The ball has to be thrown out ahead of the receiver and he'll accelerate and make the catch.
Oddly enough, here's a perfect example with Eli and Odell.
Youtube
He wasn't "in the clear" on either of those plays. That's just nonsense. The safety is 10 yards in front of him on both plays.
Quote:
Daniel Jones since Day 1, and actually called for Manning to sit down and Jones to start one day before it happened, citing that Manning was ineffective.
But carry on.
Have to support Britt here. This thread is pretty clearly driven by his absolute hatred/obsession with OBJ and has little if anything to do with his devotion to Eli Manning.
Thank you for the kind words.
Quote:
can't go 1 game without saying or doing something to draw attention to himself. It really is odd, considering off the field he seems like a fine dude
If someone watched yesterday's CLE-DEN game and their response is to make it about Odell Beckham, they're morons. As Bob Papa and this thread prove, there are plenty of morons. Odell is hardly perfect, but yesterday wasn't about him and shouldn't remotely be about him.
Here are the Browns' problems:
1 - Freddie Kitchens
2 - Whoever hired Freddie Kitchens
3 - Offensive line, which was probably put together by the guy who hired Freddie Kitchens
4 - Baker Mayfield
5 - Everything else
You're missing the point, OBJ is the one always making it about himself, didn't see many posters blaming him for the loss.
Quote:
vampires being doused with holy water.
No surprise that your POV is now supposed to be considered "holy water."
Try not to choke on your self-righteousness. Maybe you can take another victory lap about a RB getting 300 carries.
I agree 1000000%.. I watched the whole game (yuck) and OBJ is not at all what he once was. Teams do not fear him and his burst is average WR at best now. He makes some quality catches but he drops a lot too. Yes, he beat his man but anyone who thinks that is a sure catch TD is lying to themselves. Plus, perhaps in the future if you get traded to a new team you may want to spend the off season workouts with your new QB and develop some sore of connection before training camp.
Quote:
His last catch where he bobbled it and was in the clear. He looked about half of what he was. He lost more than a step. He has zero burst anymore it shows but his attitude has remained the same
He wasn't "in the clear" on either of those plays. That's just nonsense. The safety is 10 yards in front of him on both plays.
I get it, you see OBJ as he was a few years ago. He still showed little to no burst and honestly it was quite evident on the long pass play down the sideline too. He just doesn't have that gear that scared defenses in the past. That ankle injury was pretty nasty and may actually have been more long last then it first appeard it would.
Are we supposed to dress in black, flog ourselves 100 times and never comment about anything until the team wins?
Or maybe, we can bitch daily about the jobs being done by those in charge, foist our plans for improvement and then get pissy when those plans aren't used? Or get pissy when those plans are put in place, too?
Fans make fun of other teams whether their teams are doing well, mediocre or poor. Unless Browns fans cant ever say the word "Buttfumble" until they actually win something? Is that the way it works?
How about employees of the team?
I may be wrong here but I saw that play. The QB is obviously focusing on moving the chains on 4th down. A high percentage pass is what was needed. Plus, he had a rush in his face and although the camera showed OBJ open after he threw the ball... but is that something Mayfield could have seen?
Not h8ing on Papas, but he is a stooge. Thinks bbi is an unhinged vicious sewing circle hotbed of salacious Mara family rumors.
All Giant fans have heard for years now was that Eli Manning was the one holding OBJ back and he would be setting records once he left. That Baker and him were going to light the league on fire.
So, now that they are literally doing the opposite, Giant fans that saw this coming can't talk about it? Why? Get over yourselves. The Browns, Mayfield, and OBJ talked like they were the toast of the town all season long, now they are just as bad as the Giants.
Papa, and we as fans, have every right to talk shit if we want to. Much like all of you talk shit on this organization daily.
We are a team struggling to win and to have our new and young players and coaching staff function as a team. That takes time.
Were the Patriots a joke last night? no they just played lousy football and are trying to move into a new era. We’ll see how they do over the rest of the season.
But I am proud of my team. I have loved, yes loved the giant for 75 years or more. They are exasperating and have broken my heart on many a Sunday and in many seasons. But I have Giant Pride.
Quote:
Odell destroys Chris Harris for the potential game winner. Mayfield tries to check it down, incomplete, ball game. Mayfield, Darnold and Rosen have looked absolutely awful while Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the ones who needed the most "development" are the ones playing well and winning games.
I may be wrong here but I saw that play. The QB is obviously focusing on moving the chains on 4th down. A high percentage pass is what was needed. Plus, he had a rush in his face and although the camera showed OBJ open after he threw the ball... but is that something Mayfield could have seen?
I can't stand bbi armchair qbs, happened often with Eli, but WRS are open all the time that QBs are not looking at going through their progression. Drama is amped up with a diva WR aND their histrionics.
Some how he managed to package both into one stupid tweet.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
Quote:
The Giants are devolving into a total joke.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
Agreed. First thing that came to mind. This is embarrassing to the Giants.
cosmicj...the Giants have been doing a great job of embarrassing themselves on the field for the past 7 years. At this point, what is one tweet in the scheme of things?
The image of this franchise has already been ruined. Yes, we are the Redskins and also the Browns all rolled up into one.
FYI.. we became the Redskins the day OBJ and Norman were fighting like a couple of morons on the field.
Papa needs to keep his mouth shut. It doesnt look like either team has benefited from the trade at this point. Let OBJ bury himself. He is having a poor season for him. 1 TD through 8 games is bad. He is not living up to the trade and it also shows a downward trend in his career.
But the tweet is a small part of the lack of attention to detail and sloppiness and error prone decision making you see at all levels of this franchise.
and with all due respect, plato, as a Giant fan for 40+ years myself, please don't lecture anyone about the meaning of Giant pride. there's nothing to be proud of as an organization when you've failed to put a winning, or even watchable, product on the field year after year. being a fan doesn't mean we just roll over and take it. people on this site complain all the time about OBJ talking a good game without delivering. well, that pretty much sums up the current Giants organization as well. as Giant GM, Dave Gettleman has been just as cocky in his public statements as OBJ ever was, and as of right now, has a lot less to show for it.
But the tweet is a small part of the lack of attention to detail and sloppiness and error prone decision making you see at all levels of this franchise.
We have been saying for a while that it all starts at the top. The fish head (John Mara) stinks...
That being said, we hear a lot from current/former players about how they are treated with class here. That is something I truly believe and I know the Giants organization tries hard to the right things for people in an era where so many companies simply don't care.
That should be commended for sure. However, I really don't care about all of that anymore. We need decision makers who know how to run a football team. We have not made a good coaching decision for a very very long time now (since 2004).
Pipe down, Olivia
B.) NFL teams don't need diva WR to win Super Bowls
C.) OBJ is a diva WR
Are we supposed to dress in black, flog ourselves 100 times and never comment about anything until the team wins?
Or maybe, we can bitch daily about the jobs being done by those in charge, foist our plans for improvement and then get pissy when those plans aren't used? Or get pissy when those plans are put in place, too?
Fans make fun of other teams whether their teams are doing well, mediocre or poor. Unless Browns fans cant ever say the word "Buttfumble" until they actually win something? Is that the way it works?
We are incapable of multi-tasking.
The reality is, even with Eli's shit OL's, he enabled Odell to have a historical first few years of his career. He really has made a ton of other WRs look good as well given the circumstances he was working under.
Odell is such a strange beast - he has made some of my favorite plays I have ever seen a Giant make, but for someone whose talent level is off the chart, he still drops a ton of balls. Also agree with one of the previous posters - IMO he is still recovering his speed (straighline looks good), but his ability to zig-zag and accelerate out of breaks doesn't make you have to catch your breath anymore. Hopefully he can keep healing up and gain it back.
I don't see this as Papa unhinged or even an Eli thing. I think it reflects how little we knew about the the rift between OBJ and Giants management. It must have been super deep and super personal. This tweet is less snark and a whole lot of bitterness.
I don't see this as Papa unhinged or even an Eli thing. I think it reflects how little we knew about the the rift between OBJ and Giants management. It must have been super deep and super personal. This tweet is less snark and a whole lot of bitterness.
This isn't your average beat reporter tweeting about OBJ, it's a paid employee of the Giants.
This makes them come off petty and bitter. OBJ is self destructing - if anything, the Giants should be saying absolutely nothing there, letting OBJ do all the talking for both of them. Everything he says and does these days vindicates that trade even more.
Not a good look for a Giants staff member.
The reality is, even with Eli's shit OL's, he enabled Odell to have a historical first few years of his career. He really has made a ton of other WRs look good as well given the circumstances he was working under.
Odell is such a strange beast - he has made some of my favorite plays I have ever seen a Giant make, but for someone whose talent level is off the chart, he still drops a ton of balls. Also agree with one of the previous posters - IMO he is still recovering his speed (straighline looks good), but his ability to zig-zag and accelerate out of breaks doesn't make you have to catch your breath anymore. Hopefully he can keep healing up and gain it back.
He & Landry are both having pretty non-factor years
To me he is exactly like Shockey was here. Loved at first then hated
That’s a helluva lot of credit right there.
Yet people say it was 1) lucky or 2) all about the defense.
Anyway he is a DIVA and cancer. One of these days, like most good players who are assholes, he will grow up and realize it.Then he will humble himself and become a role player on a winning team. Until then he will be a DIVA/headcase, pain the ass.
OBJ for his part was a great talent and Eli and him together were fantastic....until the line fell apart, Eli got to permanent check down mode and OBJ's injuries caught up to him. Trading him, in hindsight, looks pretty good. If you throw in the chaos he creates and is surrounded by, it looks even better. He's an incredible talent, with a lot of passion but I think the injuries have slowed him a bit and he's a smallish receiver which also doesn't help.
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Papa is a team employee. He looks like an unprofessional jackass.
Glad you're enjoying these victories, since there sure as hell aren't many on-field victories happening anytime soon.
Quote:
Bob Papa is the best.
Pipe down, Olivia
Aww so triggered
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Cancel Culture BBI Edition
Quote:
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Papa is a team employee. He looks like an unprofessional jackass.
Glad you're enjoying these victories, since there sure as hell aren't many on-field victories happening anytime soon.
Omg. What an over reaction. Anyone who listens to Sirius and follows Bob Papa knows how awesome he is. If anything this is an indication of how much behind the scenes BS he’s seen and been disgusted by.
+1.
I just liked me some. Now I’m going to do some wind sprints, decide on the next non-league approved apparel to wear before my next game, and decide on what celebrity I will do a sit down interview with so I can get out of Cleveland.
You are what you record and stats say you are.
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Considering this a victory of any sort is reflective of what a loser culture this fanbase has embraced.
DG didn't like some of the things Mike said on his radio show, so he wasn't available to speak to Mike (and more importantly to Giants' fans) when Mike came to camp.
Mike calls out DG and Pat Hanlon chooses to take the low road with a "mean tweet".
Shurmur didn't like answering tough questions from Mike when the losses start piling up, so he decided to no longer appear on Mike's show. Shurmur had every right to make that decision, even though, again, Giants' fans lose when that happens. But if he's not going to talk TO Mike then don't start talking shit about him in your presser, like he did last week, saying that he doesn't like "Mikes".
Now another Giants employee (Papa) goes on Twitter to defend Eli and engage with OBJ.
Fans can rejoice all they want when OBJ and the Browns lose or when Darnold and the Jets look bad. And they can tweet about it to their hearts content. But when Giants' management and key employees start doing it, it just seems like they're being petty.
If you can't put a winning team on the field at least act like professionals.
Bob Papa, an employee of the New York Giants, "dropping bombs" on a former player on Twitter?
Everyone sucks in this situation. Manning got benched because he sucks. Beckham got traded because his personality sucks. Papa is a smarmy suck.
We're the fucking Redskins.
B-b-b-but the Jets and Browns suck, too! We have that going for us!
Where were you when OBJ was on this team and many people here were calling him an asshole? How could you have missed the countless number of negative posts and threads about OBJ? Are you serious?
Quote:
The time to call him out as an asshole was when he was here... Where was everyone then?
Where were you when OBJ was on this team and many people here were calling him an asshole? How could you have missed the countless number of negative posts and threads about OBJ? Are you serious?
Who the hell do you think was doing it?
Bunch of fucking hypocrites criticizing him now, but loved him then. Same goes for Papa.
I would he liked a slightly better pick, but I am pleased with the deal. I view it as addition by subtraction. His attitude sucks and I think he would be terrible for the development of both Jones and Barkley. Frankly, I think he would be jealous of both.
Quote:
clown & sideshow. Just look @ yesterday's thing with his cleats.
What happened with his cleats? I didn't see the game or highlights yet.
Explained earlier - ( New Window )
OMG what will he wear next?
I've been here the whole time.
On a related note, Terps, you of all people should be able to sit back and appreciate this inevitable meltdown independent of what you think of the current state of the Giants.
Everything else aside, this is entertaining to watch.
Quote:
The time to call him out as an asshole was when he was here... Where was everyone then?
I've been here the whole time.
On a related note, Terps, you of all people should be able to sit back and appreciate this inevitable meltdown independent of what you think of the current state of the Giants.
Everything else aside, this is entertaining to watch.
It's tough to enjoy anything when the Giants are a poorly run joke. Gettleman couldn't even get Beckham right.
The Giants and the Browns aren't far apart from each other: poorly run, poorly coached teams. Not much schadenfreude to be had.
+$16M thrown away this year.
I was on record that I would have traded Beckham for a bag of footballs, so the return doesn't bother me. The Friday part is the Giants almost surely would have had more if they'd traded him when it made sense to. To then compound the error by giving him a contract - just total incompetence.
Quote:
I feel okay with that.
+$16M thrown away this year.
I was on record that I would have traded Beckham for a bag of footballs, so the return doesn't bother me. The Friday part is the Giants almost surely would have had more if they'd traded him when it made sense to. To then compound the error by giving him a contract - just total incompetence.
That's a one time penalty to get rid of a tumor.
Money well spent.
Quote:
In comment 14660507 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I feel okay with that.
+$16M thrown away this year.
I was on record that I would have traded Beckham for a bag of footballs, so the return doesn't bother me. The Friday part is the Giants almost surely would have had more if they'd traded him when it made sense to. To then compound the error by giving him a contract - just total incompetence.
That's a one time penalty to get rid of a tumor.
Money well spent.
Gettleman gave the Giants the tumor.
Go Terps: Please compare the risk and return for an unsigned unmoored beta threatening to hold out and a signed one you hold rights to?
I know you are always careful to assess the return we get on every move
Jim in Tampa : 11:15 am : link : reply
And it started with Gettleman.
I don't hold it against reese, but did anyone ever listen to his pressers? He wasn't thin skinned? McAdoo wasn't thin skinned? The guy went from the dude sitting next you at the bar to Pat Riley!
Marc Ross wasn't thin skinned?
The most bizarre takes to me are the ones that make it sound like we were heading in the right way if we only hired a different GM.
Naa, its fun to see the Browns crash and burn and that has nothing to do with really wanting it to work out with Beckham when he was a Giant.
I really have no idea why you can't understand that.
Quote:
In comment 14660292 djm said:
Quote:
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Papa is a team employee. He looks like an unprofessional jackass.
Glad you're enjoying these victories, since there sure as hell aren't many on-field victories happening anytime soon.
Omg. What an over reaction. Anyone who listens to Sirius and follows Bob Papa knows how awesome he is. If anything this is an indication of how much behind the scenes BS he’s seen and been disgusted by.
Narcissist OBJ manipulated Shemur like a tool, I think Shemur is largely responsible for falling for OBJs act and Giants resigning him. Shemur has really low emotional intelligence.
Quote:
In comment 14660295 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14660292 djm said:
Quote:
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Papa is a team employee. He looks like an unprofessional jackass.
Glad you're enjoying these victories, since there sure as hell aren't many on-field victories happening anytime soon.
Omg. What an over reaction. Anyone who listens to Sirius and follows Bob Papa knows how awesome he is. If anything this is an indication of how much behind the scenes BS he’s seen and been disgusted by.
Narcissist OBJ manipulated Shemur like a tool, I think Shemur is largely responsible for falling for OBJs act and Giants resigning him. Shemur has really low emotional intelligence.
Quote:
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Papa is a team employee. He looks like an unprofessional jackass.
Glad you're enjoying these victories, since there sure as hell aren't many on-field victories happening anytime soon.
Beckham bad mouthed the team during and after his departure. Papa didn’t even kill the guy he just exposed some of the stupid shit he said and how the grass is always greener mentality isn’t always true. Papa is much closer to extreme professionalism than not, and these harmless statements don’t change that.
No want affiliated with the giants or any single fan alive wants to see Beckham get the last laugh here and with good reason. The media would have a field day and roast the giants even more if Beckham was winning and producing more. This was a trade the giants needed to win.
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Welcome to the new era of a Giants fan - rooting for "victories" off the field because the product is so dismal on the field.
Two years ago these same fans canonized OBJ as the Saint of Football. But now they bask in his struggles elsewhere.
The level of phoniness is priceless.
And yet....
when the poster put his name up as a (re-)acquisition at the trade deadline, I was like..."YES!".
Quote:
Are the giants and their fans not allowed to enjoy Beckham’s failures?? And why exactly? For 6 fucking months this franchise got eviscerated on a daily basis for trading Beckham. Now he’s looking good but not great and acting like an asshole as usual, and the bob papa can’t point how “interesting” this all is?
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Welcome to the new era of a Giants fan - rooting for "victories" off the field because the product is so dismal on the field.
Two years ago these same fans canonized OBJ as the Saint of Football. But now they bask in his struggles elsewhere.
The level of phoniness is priceless.
Yup. At least I post here when the team wins.
There isn’t one friggin fan that roots against their team and for the player they traded. There is a number of weird fans on here that seem to relish in the giants misery. The giants win a game or a trade or a young player looks good and some of you can’t wait to pump the brakes. But when things go wrong? You’re leading the brigade.
How on earth is it wrong for giants fans to feel a little better about the giants thanks to this Beckham trade? You’re a real gem to be throwing that word around.
Quote:
In comment 14660520 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14660507 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I feel okay with that.
+$16M thrown away this year.
I was on record that I would have traded Beckham for a bag of footballs, so the return doesn't bother me. The Friday part is the Giants almost surely would have had more if they'd traded him when it made sense to. To then compound the error by giving him a contract - just total incompetence.
That's a one time penalty to get rid of a tumor.
Money well spent.
Gettleman gave the Giants the tumor.
Self-inflicted wounds are the hardest to deal with in life. Still better to deal with them sooner than later. It's the only road to recovery.
Quote:
Are the giants and their fans not allowed to enjoy Beckham’s failures?? And why exactly? For 6 fucking months this franchise got eviscerated on a daily basis for trading Beckham. Now he’s looking good but not great and acting like an asshole as usual, and the bob papa can’t point how “interesting” this all is?
Stop your fucking endless pursuit to ensure that the giants fan can’t enjoy even the slightest of victories right now. Go piss up a rope.
Welcome to the new era of a Giants fan - rooting for "victories" off the field because the product is so dismal on the field.
Two years ago these same fans canonized OBJ as the Saint of Football. But now they bask in his struggles elsewhere.
The level of phoniness is priceless.
I'm unsure why you're posting this, seeing as your gloating on the Giant's misfortune is coincidental to your 'Skins being ahead of them in the race down to the #1 draft pick.