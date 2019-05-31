Bob Papa up late dropping bombs on OBJ....

Bob Papa

@BobPapa_NFL

·

7h

But wait. Wasn’t he going to a place that was & #128293;? With a QB that would put it right on him? As opposed to the QB that was part of all those records he set? Who got it to

@plaxicoburress



@AmaniAToomer



@hakeemnicks



@SteveSmithII



@TeamVic



@ManninghamNYG



@domenik_hixon

etc?