New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/4/2019 8:00 pm
...
RE: RE: The Giants are NOT going to fire Shurmur  
WillVAB : 11/4/2019 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14663324 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14663305 EricJ said:


Quote:


in the middle of the season. OR after a season where he is starting a rookie QB. Simply not happening. He will be the coach next year despite what happens this season.



This is probably true.

The Giants don't try to win. They hope to win.


Shurmur has been terrible independent of the fact there’s a rookie QB behind center.

Shurmur and his staff should be evaluated on the merits of their performance to date. There’s no excuses.

Other teams start young QBs and win. Other teams get hit with injuries and win. Hell other teams win with 2nd and 3rd string caliber QBs.
tell me again how Kevin Zeitler is an "All Pro quality guard"  
Greg from LI : 11/4/2019 11:26 pm : link
Garbage  
AcidTest : 11/4/2019 11:26 pm : link
stat time.
What is the point  
Chocco : 11/4/2019 11:26 pm : link
Of holding no onto that timeout
Perfect ending  
Dave in PA : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
for another laughable performance
Fuck them!  
Simms11 : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
Dallas sucks !
Banks : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
RE: What is the point  
Chocco : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14663458 Chocco said:
Quote:
Of holding no onto that timeout

* Holding onto
They’re laughing at us...  
trueblueinpw : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
In our house.
RE: tell me again how Kevin Zeitler is an  
christian : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14663455 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Jamon Brown was a demonstrably better player down the stretch last year.
He was throwing the ball...  
EricJ : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
that should not be a fumble
Hope Mara was listening to that  
Bramton1 : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
"Let's go Cowboys" chant in Metlife Stadium.
I don't even care about that fucking TD  
Matt M. : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
I care that we weren't even trying to win this game. However, unlikely, we were down less than 2 TDs with over 4 minutes. Try to fucking score quickly, not run out the clock.
RE: What is the point  
Mike in NJ : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14663458 Chocco said:
Quote:
Of holding no onto that timeout


The coach is a fucking loser.
MY GOD  
SuperGiantMan : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
Solder can't even fall on the ball after he blows his block.
Man those two solid drafts just keep  
jcn56 : 11/4/2019 11:27 pm : link
shining through.
A fitting end  
npd4432 : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
To a bad day.
What  
AcidTest : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
a way to end. We can't even lose without giving up another fumble, this time for a TD. Solder was badly beaten. Again.
BleedBlue : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
dallas rushed 3 or 4 and gets home lol

seriously sad. we need 4 fucking OL lol
Fuck this team  
cokeduplt : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
Good lord
Um.  
Beezer : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
Hand coming forward. Incomplete.

Not that it matters.

No one gives a shit.
That want Jones fault!  
Simms11 : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
Solder let that happen, not Jones, but he’ll be charged with it!
RE: tell me again how Kevin Zeitler is an  
santacruzom : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14663455 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


I think the excuse we will hear is, "It was his first year in the system and he had to play in between Remmers and Halapiao. Next year the line will be more gelled and he'll be much better!"
good way to finish  
bluepepper : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
seems appropriate
RE: ...  
EricJ : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14663448 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants don't have a WR who can even approximate getting open in the 2 minute drill.


You may be right but have you seen the routes? Run out there, turn around and stop
What’s the reason we didn’t trade Solder again?  
ryanmkeane : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
No review?  
Pete in MD : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
And there was a flag thrown.
His hand was going forward  
Poktown Pete : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
that should have been reviewed.
RE: He was throwing the ball...  
Matt M. : 11/4/2019 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14663470 EricJ said:
Quote:
that should not be a fumble
Why was that not even reviewed? Even if the play stands, looking at that should have taken a few minutes.
RE: Man those two solid drafts just keep  
BleedBlue : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
In comment 14663477 jcn56 said:
Quote:
shining through.



you keep talking out of your fucking ass.. that was solder...he wasnt drafted. sack before was remmers he wasnt drafted. i mean you can shit on DG all you want, but fact is the OL just doesnt come to play. he knows it and needs to address it. i expect him to.
Jones's face tells it all...  
bw in dc : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
"I wish McAdoo was here..."
christian : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
The obligatory Nate Solder giving up a strip sack. I was worried we weren't getting that one this week.
RE: Hope Mara was listening to that  
cokeduplt : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
In comment 14663472 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
"Let's go Cowboys" chant in Metlife Stadium.



He missed it, he was too busy cashing PSL checks from morons
There was a flag on that TD play  
Waldo Jeffers : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
So awesome getting swept by these  
mikeinbloomfield : 11/4/2019 11:29 pm : link
jackasses and their jackass fans.
RE: RE: Hernandez  
Nine-Tails : 11/4/2019 11:30 pm : link
In comment 14663430 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14663381 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


Is making it a mission to get back the yards the line has caused the team to lose through penalties. Lmao



What can he possibly be saying to cause the Cowboys to commit penalties when we're losing the game!


Well, Hernandez has been a part of a lot of losing so he probably knows how to get under people’s skin
RE: What’s the reason we didn’t trade Solder again?  
Matt M. : 11/4/2019 11:30 pm : link
In comment 14663489 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Who the fuck was trading for him?
RE: His hand was going forward  
cokeduplt : 11/4/2019 11:30 pm : link
In comment 14663492 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
that should have been reviewed.


Even if his hand was going toward the ball didn’t fumble
Too bad all 22 guys  
Eman11 : 11/4/2019 11:30 pm : link
Don't have the fight Hernandez, and Jones have. Those two battled all damn game, and it's a shame I can't say the same about anyone else.

I'll add Latimer on KO returns and the return team to that but that's about it.
Somebody needs to feed Elliot  
Waldo Jeffers : 11/4/2019 11:30 pm : link
poison
RE: RE: Man those two solid drafts just keep  
Matt M. : 11/4/2019 11:31 pm : link
In comment 14663500 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14663477 jcn56 said:


Quote:


shining through.




you keep talking out of your fucking ass.. that was solder...he wasnt drafted. sack before was remmers he wasnt drafted. i mean you can shit on DG all you want, but fact is the OL just doesnt come to play. he knows it and needs to address it. i expect him to.
He didn't draft them, but he did sign them. And Solder is one of the highest paid OL.
Fire Shurmer  
SuperGiantMan : 11/4/2019 11:32 pm : link
IN THE MORNING. With all the right pieces, and all the right EVERYTHING, and another beautiful draft spot and loads of free agency money, is there anyone that thinks he's earned the right to coach the team moving forward next year? I see no evidence that he's any good in any way. This team is in straight-up shambles. Time to move on man.
RE: Too bad all 22 guys  
SuperGiantMan : 11/4/2019 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14663528 Eman11 said:
Quote:
Don't have the fight Hernandez, and Jones have. Those two battled all damn game, and it's a shame I can't say the same about anyone else.

I'll add Latimer on KO returns and the return team to that but that's about it.


Golden Tate
RE: Too bad all 22 guys  
Nine-Tails : 11/4/2019 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14663528 Eman11 said:
Quote:
Don't have the fight Hernandez, and Jones have. Those two battled all damn game, and it's a shame I can't say the same about anyone else.

I'll add Latimer on KO returns and the return team to that but that's about it.


Agree, asides from Jones fumble and I think missing gallman open, he had no shot to win today. It’s like every giants player wanted no part of their counterpart and admitted inferiority
Bleed Blue  
Marty866b : 11/4/2019 11:35 pm : link
You could defend Gettleman all you want but the guy has been a disaster. This team is no better then the one he took over two years ago and that's despite picking #2 and #6 overall. He's signed free agents who suck, traded for guys who can't play, and has given away precious draft choices for shit. Oh, BTW, if you don't like this head coach, who do you think hired him? This team and organization is an embarrassment and it's time to start over AGAIN. We have the wrong management team(Gettleman and Shurmur)running it now. Team has a losing culture and EVERYTHING needs to change.
Gettleman needs to address it? WHAT?  
Greg from LI : 11/4/2019 11:36 pm : link
What the hell has he been doing the past two offseasons if he wasn't addressing it?

He HAS addressed it, and this is the outcome.
RE: RE: His hand was going forward  
Poktown Pete : 11/4/2019 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14663527 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 14663492 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


that should have been reviewed.



Even if his hand was going toward the ball didn’t fumble

Not sure what you mean, but if ball is knocked loose after QB's hand starts a forward pass, it's incomplete once ball hits the ground.
RE: RE: Too bad all 22 guys  
Eman11 : 11/4/2019 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14663564 SuperGiantMan said:
Quote:
In comment 14663528 Eman11 said:


Quote:


Don't have the fight Hernandez, and Jones have. Those two battled all damn game, and it's a shame I can't say the same about anyone else.

I'll add Latimer on KO returns and the return team to that but that's about it.



Golden Tate


Yeah good call for the first half at least but did he make a play in the 2nd half? I was looking at guys battling for all four quarters. D Lawrence was playing hard even if overmatched/schemed.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants are NOT going to fire Shurmur  
Jim in Tampa : 11/4/2019 11:38 pm : link
In comment 14663452 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14663324 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 14663305 EricJ said:


Quote:


in the middle of the season. OR after a season where he is starting a rookie QB. Simply not happening. He will be the coach next year despite what happens this season.



This is probably true.

The Giants don't try to win. They hope to win.



Shurmur has been terrible independent of the fact there’s a rookie QB behind center.

Shurmur and his staff should be evaluated on the merits of their performance to date. There’s no excuses.

Other teams start young QBs and win. Other teams get hit with injuries and win. Hell other teams win with 2nd and 3rd string caliber QBs.

I agree that Shurmur sucks and I want him gone too. But with a rookie QB, this OL and this D, they're not going to fire him for losing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants are NOT going to fire Shurmur  
Mike from Ohio : 11/4/2019 11:53 pm : link
In comment 14663647 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:



I agree that Shurmur sucks and I want him gone too. But with a rookie QB, this OL and this D, they're not going to fire him for losing.


So Shurmur gets a pass for losing because his players suck and nobody could win with this team. Does Gettleman get fired for assembling such a terrible roster? Or do we keep just blaming Jerry Reese indefinitely?

It is hard to argue that hiring DG and Shurmur were good decisions. All that can be argued is how to split the blame for the overall ineptitude.

This team has a dynamic running back and can’t turn the ball. They have brought in four new lineman and the Oline is still below average. They brought in a new DC and every former player he has ever had, and focused draft resources on that side of the ball and the defense is laughably bad.

How long do you let this go before you admit nothing is moving in the righ direction? How long do you accept losing as a pre-ordained certainty because of Jerry Reese?
