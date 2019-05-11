What do you HONESTLY think happens come season's end? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/5/2019 11:48 am

Let's say we finish 4-12, 5-11. Right now, that's probably realistic considering we still got the Jets, Fins, & Skins. And, for argument's sake, let's say we spring an upset over the Bears to get that 5th.



So that's back to back 5-11 seasons. Sadly, the owner can't be fired so Johnny Boy is going nowhere. Gettleman...eh. He's done some good things, but his signings have been atrocious & the thought of him with tons of $ to spend this offseason gives me a great deal of pause. I think we all agree that Shurmur is a complete boob who should be given a one way ticket out of town.



But what I totally expect to happen is that Bettcher, who completely sucks, to be given the axe & other minor staff changes, but that DG & Shurmur to be given another year. Now, knowing that they're on their last leash, they make completely near sighted moves that'll come to bite us in the ass a year or two down the road.



What I guess I'm trying to say is that Go Terps was right: we gotta clean house, lest these characters even put us further in the hole trying to save their own asses.



But I don't expect that. Again, I'll be shocked if Shurmur isn't our HC next September. And I'll be shocked if we're not in the same position come Election Day 2020. I asked this ? in the game thread last night & I still don't have a good answer: How is this team any better on 11/5/19 than it was on 11/5/18? Is it even worse?



Good times all around.