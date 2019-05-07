Shurmur poll. Keep him or ditch him blueblood'11 : 8:00 am

My son and I have been having this debate and personally I do not think this team will win under this head coach. He may be a good coordinator but it sure as hell is not translating into a competent head coach.



I realize Jones is a rookie QB but overall this team has gotten worse not better. Shurmur's in game decisions at times are head scratching, he does not appear to be a very good game manager, and doesn't seem to know how to utilize Barkley.



My son's biggest concern is starting over again with a new system and is afraid it will stunt the growth of Jones or screw him up like what appears to be happening with Darnold. I don't have that concern.



The offensive line was upgraded and I for one cannot believe they are individually all that bad. These guys have proven track records. Of course Solder is not living up to his contract.



As for the defense, it ain't working. And while Bettcher is the DC the buck stops at the top.



So to all my fellow diehard Giant fans do you see any light at the end of this tunnel? I don't. Of course my son's argument is the unknown with bringing in a new coach. I say it can't be any worse.



I say, fire Shurmur. Start anew before it's too late.



What say you all?

