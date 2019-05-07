Shurmur poll. Keep him or ditch him

My son and I have been having this debate and personally I do not think this team will win under this head coach. He may be a good coordinator but it sure as hell is not translating into a competent head coach.
I realize Jones is a rookie QB but overall this team has gotten worse not better. Shurmur's in game decisions at times are head scratching, he does not appear to be a very good game manager, and doesn't seem to know how to utilize Barkley.
My son's biggest concern is starting over again with a new system and is afraid it will stunt the growth of Jones or screw him up like what appears to be happening with Darnold. I don't have that concern.
The offensive line was upgraded and I for one cannot believe they are individually all that bad. These guys have proven track records. Of course Solder is not living up to his contract.
As for the defense, it ain't working. And while Bettcher is the DC the buck stops at the top.
So to all my fellow diehard Giant fans do you see any light at the end of this tunnel? I don't. Of course my son's argument is the unknown with bringing in a new coach. I say it can't be any worse.
I say, fire Shurmur. Start anew before it's too late.
What say you all?
I like his aggressive takes which, frankly, will work once he has a better team around Jones (and I like that Jones is already being conditioned to think that going for it on fourth down is always on the table).
He was a big part of why Jones is here - let him get a chance to work with the kid. Also the team plays for him.
It's always been the plan that he'll get a few years so I would stay patient and keep moving forward with him.
Ideally, they'd ditch both Shurmur and Gettleman.
But that would still leave Mara.
I feel he's been dealt a faulty hand...
I don't think this team has the TALENT to compete...
I think an offseason with cap space and more solid drafting as in the past two years will help...
So, all other things equal, I'd keep him.
HOWEVER:
As noted, it appears he's unwilling or unable to shake up his staff...not good.
It appears that he's unwilling to delegate the in game play calling and it's unclear how much his OC has a hand in game planning...not good.
In game management is questionable, at best...too many head scratchers to blame it all on the players...not good.
Does not instill confidence via media/press that there is a process, that he's following it, and providing metrics that his process is on track...
For those reasons, I think it may be time to let him go. So here's the conundrum:
Who replaces him, and what's the vision?
A new coach usually wants HIS QB. What if Jones ain't it?
A new coach may have a different defensive philosophy. What if this ain't it? We've been drafting for this situation for two years, do they blow it up or stay the course?
I never thought of Shurmur as a stop gap. A stop gap doesn't 'build' anything...they ride with what they have until another person can start building.
I don't think I can take another "rebuild" but it sure doesn't FEEL like "stay the course" is the answer, either.
A
We have 60M+ to spend and some rookies /2nd year players developing
We need to do alot next year with about 6-8 key positions to have a shot at being competitive
Do we want DG and Shurmur guiding this ship?
Poll is about Shurmur so I vote fire and start new so we aren't redoing this again in 2 years anyway.
Tell tale signs of a bad coach have been called out. When a guy like Jenkins makes a half tackle effort and he isn't benched (maybe he will be? ) then the coach is a wuss. No backbone and players won't respect him at all
And that he is calling plays instead of coaching is an issue unless you have the resume to prove it. he does not
...he's gone at the end of this season.
As is the vast majority of his staff.
Then adjust and build accordingly.
That's how I feel.
I don't even think he is a good OC. Minnesota offense doesn't look any worse to my eyes, and they were completely embarrassed by Philly in his very last game as OC for them.
I was all for giving him a shot, but right now I fully believe he is NOT the guy. I will still root for him to turn it around if they stick with him, but at this point I'm done... let's move on.
No I don’t think they beat the Eagles or Bears. That s why I thought my standard of 4-3 with a win over the Eagles was a high enough bar to warrant bringing Shurmur back.
I don’t agree that going 4-3 rest if way with win over the Eagles is the same as last year s finish, mostly because it would have been accomplished with a younger team.
First, I think it was a Mara/Gettleman decision to go in that direction. The mood is likely that it isn't the scheme, but the coaching.
Second, they've been drafting/acquiring players to play 3-4. Reversing course would mean a few years of switching to 4-3.
Plus, plenty of coaches come in accepting the existing QB. It was debatable whether Eli was a mandate to keep, but I think it's a given that DJ is the QB for the foreseeable future, so any coach would only get the job with that in agreement.
Force a new OL coach and a play caller on him. Get him some OL help and 1 actual WR as a FA. He’s on notice.
Not qualified to judge OL Coach, but they have to find a way to improve there. Think draft and FA will have to help. They need a real dominant run blocking FB or TE - who can catch if absolutely necessary. Treat the offense as basically based on 6 blockers every down.
Defense - all about the LBs. It help shutting down run and generating a pass rush.
Shurmur has always said - run comes first, the straw hat stirs the drink. Everything has to focus on finding a way to be one of better run games in the league.
If you can honestly look at the roster and say we are a playoff team then I dont know what to tell you. He has made some bad decisions as a lot of coaches do. when you are losing everything looks bad. When you have no talent to work with you have to look for signs that the team is improving. i see a team that does play hard week in and week out. I did not see that under macadoo. his teams quit. year 3 is the key year for this coach and franchise. We have some building blocks in place and have to continue to build on that. If after year 3 we are still in the 5 win territory then he must go.
Shurmur is better than Mcadoo, and Garret for that matter.
Here is a short list of recent 1st round QB's who had different Coaches/coordinators their second year.
Sam Darnold
Jamies Wilson
Marcus Mariota
Mitch Trubisky
Paxton Lynch
Josh Rosen
Jared Goff(benefitted from coaching change)
Blake Bortles
Consistency is important for a football team, but particularly for a QB.
Take away play calling duties.
McAdoo needed to go, but his actual in game coaching was world's better than Shurmur, and its not close.
As far as firing him I'll wait until the end of the season before deciding.
If I spell my name right, do I get to go to Harvard?
Talk about lowered expectations.
Post of the fucking year. Some of the comments on this thread are insane.
THERE IS NO REASON TO RETAIN SHURMUR ONE MORE MINUTE.
It was all set up. 10 days to prepare. Some offensive weapons back. West coast team coming east for 1pm start.
It was a major failure and has only gotten worse since. I'm not confident they even reach last year's 5 win total.
He should be gone and I would do it in season even though they never would. I'd elevate McGaughey as a reward for his units playing really well and since I like Special Teams coordinators as head coaches I wouldn't mind seeing what he could bring on an interim basis as I start the HC search.
Normally I'm not a fan of firing a coach after only two years, but back-to-back seasons with double digit losses is brutal. The team isn't playing any better than it was a year ago, and they're getting blown out almost every week. Rookie quarterback or not, there's no excuse for how bad this team is right now.
If the Giants win four of their remaining 7 games, Shurmur will finish with a career-high six wins in a season. That will be after four full years as a head coach in the NFL. I know two of those were with the Browns, but I don't know how you bring back a coach who has spent four years in the league and failed to crack seven wins in at least one of those seasons.
You realize we have won 2 games? Is anyone better? yikes
Like others have said, being a head coach is more than running one unit. You are responsible for overseeing all other coaches and the bigger picture of the game and offering input into all phases.
It is a results based position and he hasn't provided results. It doesn't matter what the adversity is that he is facing, if he isn't overcoming it his team won't.
But you are not going to survive 5-11 followed by 4-12