Who's the pick to turn this team around in 2020?

NYG will have a premium pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are the play makers that can have an immediate impact?
IMHO I'd like a defender.
The Giants need some players that instill fear in the hearts of their rivals! Get back to being a D that is feared! Bring back the nasty on D!!!!
Edge rusher? LB? Is there a guy who looks like a sure fire Pro bowler?
Sounds like the draft is loaded at OT so we should be able to get a good one. we need to come out with a starting OT, Its a position I would overdraft at. A good OT can improve the whole team.
Meanwhile, there are probably 5-7 quality OLs that should have first round grades that we can chose from inside the top ten (assuming we are in that spot).
So I would target that group right now - Adams, Jackson, Throckmorton, Thomas, etc. All look very capable as day one starters.
I do not know if there are players like LT anymore or even close to him but that is what we need. People forget that LT's attitude changed the entire organization. We went from being soft to being a nasty, don't want to play those guys team.
A punch in the mouth team...with some bad motherfuckers...that is what we need.
any of the Phins, Jets and Skins games
Besides that, I have no idea. At the beginning of this year I wanted Jerry Jeudy because I think we need a clear-cut #1 receiver for DJ to develop with. But unfortunately I don't think this team is good enough to spend a top pick on a WR.
On defense I don't even know where to begin. Our secondary is toast, and we just spent a bunch of picks on DBs that we hope will develop, but it's just crazy we have a 1st round pick in Baker and supposedly better than average corner in Jackrabbit and yet still they get burned on a regular basis. My philosophy has always been if you improve the pass rush then the secondary will get better, so I'd say getting someone who can rush the passer on D is of utmost importance but who the hell doesn't know that already?
With that being said the 2 guys that would make the biggest immediate impact given our needs and their talent are Chase Young and Andrew Thomas, in that order. Both would start immediately at positions of need.
Other needs will probably be looked at in later rounds where starters often can be found: C, TE, WR, LB, maybe S.
Players to target might include therefore:
OT=Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs,
ER= Chase Young, A.J. Epenesa
WR= jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III,
LB=Dylan Moses, Isiah Simmons
S= Grant Delpit
C= Tyler Biadasz
Of these, the one I most think can drop to round 2, and one at a position we desperately need, who can be an impact starter is Dylan Moses.
A sideline to sideline, bring the wood with speed LB.
Great group you have listed,
One of those will be a Giant IMO.
Our secondary is toast, and we just spent a bunch of picks on DBs that we hope will develop, but it's just crazy we have a 1st round pick in Baker and supposedly better than average corner in Jackrabbit and yet still they get burned on a regular basis.
Imagine this - last year's effort to cluster draft a secondary yields no quality player. The roster ramification from that would be enormous...
Also a FS by whatever means you can. Sad when that's like your 5th priority.
No one pick is going to turn this shitshow into around.
Might as well replace the coaching staff. Shurmur has no idea how to properly utilize personnel or game manage.
But to the OP's original question, no single pick is turning this team around. There are holes in this roster virtually everywhere. We don't need a RB or QB. After that, I can't think of a position on this team where I would say we are set. When it comes to high draft picks - Edge, OT, CB, S and LB are all positions where this roster is paper thin.
Love Simmons as well .
Biadasz another guy I like but only
have one 1st round pick .
Holes everywhere I would og O-line with
the first two picks and add one in FA .
Fix the O-line get some youth .
The problem with the secondary has not so much been guys getting beat, but guys not knowing who they are supposed to cover. Usually the 2 or 3 long touchdowns we give up are not the result of a DB getting beat--they are the result of someone being left uncovered. That's far more on the coaching than the talent.
I’m curious to see if Sy has any thoughts yet
very insightful.
If I'm Gettleman I like the upside of my Running Backs, Quarterback, Guards, Defensive Line and Corners.
If I had to pick 1, I'd say Chase Young. Unfortunately, as much as this team sucks, there are a few teams that are worst and they have games on the schedule vs 3 of them (Miami, NYJ, Washington). That means they'll probably back their way into 2 or 3 wins and right out of Chase Young range.
After him, I really like Thomas or Wirfs at OT, maybe Simmons at LB. Jeudy is a tremendous talent as well, but WR seems like a luxury pick that the Giants are in no position to make.
Agreed. Load up on OT position in draft, tell solder to take a pay cut based on performance, remmers back isnt holding up and he is looking like a backup at this point. We need Clowney if he becomes available, or draft a top DE. I would go DE first round and focus on OLine. Maybe draft a WR or pick one up in FA. If Juedy drops to us though, I would be temped to go WR first round. His route running and seperation he gets is amazing.
Sounds like the draft is loaded at OT so we should be able to get a good one. we need to come out with a starting OT, Its a position I would overdraft at. A good OT can improve the whole team.