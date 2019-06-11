Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who's the pick to turn this team around in 2020?

EJJ : 11/6/2019 2:03 pm
NYG will have a premium pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are the play makers that can have an immediate impact?
IMHO I'd like a defender.
The Giants need some players that instill fear in the hearts of their rivals! Get back to being a D that is feared! Bring back the nasty on D!!!!
Edge rusher? LB? Is there a guy who looks like a sure fire Pro bowler?

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia  
Ben in Tampa : 11/6/2019 2:06 pm : link
I want a top tackle  
BillyM : 11/6/2019 2:07 pm : link
who can grow with Jones. Use some cap room $ to land a top flight LB or edge.

We need to have a top 5 pick  
Eli owns all : 11/6/2019 2:15 pm : link
To get Thomas. Idk if we will have that honestly. Jets, redskins, dolphins and even the bears we still have left to play.
Defiantly  
EJJ : 11/6/2019 2:16 pm : link
need Lineman but prefer to sign free agents with a proven track record. We need starting Tackles with vet experience.
They could draft LT and it wouldn't matter  
Go Terps : 11/6/2019 2:19 pm : link
Can we go back in time and get LT?  
bradshaw44 : 11/6/2019 2:19 pm : link
Because I think he is the only one that could do it.
stud o tackle  
rocco8112 : 11/6/2019 2:20 pm : link
stud LB pass rusher if we stay 3 - 4
Chase Young  
George from PA : 11/6/2019 2:22 pm : link
any new head coach  
malslayer : 11/6/2019 2:22 pm : link
i think its much easier to build a defense in FA  
Rudy5757 : 11/6/2019 2:23 pm : link
OL is where we should go. getting good FA OL is hard to come by and is super expensive. I think the Giants have most of the secondary in place, we can pick up a safety in FA. The only position on D that would be a priority in the 1st round is pass rusher. i think we can get solid LBs in FA.

Sounds like the draft is loaded at OT so we should be able to get a good one. we need to come out with a starting OT, Its a position I would overdraft at. A good OT can improve the whole team.
thinking any one player will turn this team around  
ron mexico : 11/6/2019 2:23 pm : link
is fools gold
Trade Down  
WillVAB : 11/6/2019 2:23 pm : link
Cliche of course but I’d trade down and draft Biadasz if Chase Young is off the board. I don’t see the top tackles as LT types. Use the extra picks to improve the LBs, OL and WR depth.
It's a very deep draft of WRs...  
bw in dc : 11/6/2019 2:26 pm : link
so we can be patient there, IMV. There should be first round WR talent there is round two, and maybe even round three.

Meanwhile, there are probably 5-7 quality OLs that should have first round grades that we can chose from inside the top ten (assuming we are in that spot).

So I would target that group right now - Adams, Jackson, Throckmorton, Thomas, etc. All look very capable as day one starters.
We need someone with an LT like attitude and big play  
That’s Gold, Jerry : 11/6/2019 2:30 pm : link
ability for the defense. That attitude of "let's go out like a bunch of crazed dogs and have some fun". That is what we need.

I do not know if there are players like LT anymore or even close to him but that is what we need. People forget that LT's attitude changed the entire organization. We went from being soft to being a nasty, don't want to play those guys team.

A punch in the mouth team...with some bad motherfuckers...that is what we need.
I agree with OP and would build up defense  
Danny Dimes : 11/6/2019 2:34 pm : link
Get Chase Young and a Free safety or ILB second round. I don't see us winning
any of the Phins, Jets and Skins games
Where do we start?  
Leg of Theismann : 11/6/2019 2:37 pm : link
I mean I think at the very least I'd like to get the o-line fixed, but I feel like we say that /try that every offseason and it seems to just get worse. But yeah, a solid o-line is important simply to be able to protect our franchise QB and give our offense any chance function. Defense may win championships, but a solid o-line is needed just to get off the mat and even hope for a .500 record or better.

Besides that, I have no idea. At the beginning of this year I wanted Jerry Jeudy because I think we need a clear-cut #1 receiver for DJ to develop with. But unfortunately I don't think this team is good enough to spend a top pick on a WR.

On defense I don't even know where to begin. Our secondary is toast, and we just spent a bunch of picks on DBs that we hope will develop, but it's just crazy we have a 1st round pick in Baker and supposedly better than average corner in Jackrabbit and yet still they get burned on a regular basis. My philosophy has always been if you improve the pass rush then the secondary will get better, so I'd say getting someone who can rush the passer on D is of utmost importance but who the hell doesn't know that already?
A single draft pick won't do it  
Biteymax22 : 11/6/2019 2:39 pm : link
The turn around is going to have to come via a new coach and quite a few players at different positions.

With that being said the 2 guys that would make the biggest immediate impact given our needs and their talent are Chase Young and Andrew Thomas, in that order. Both would start immediately at positions of need.
I'll take Chase Young and his old coach Urban Meyer...  
peteschweaty : 11/6/2019 2:40 pm : link
What George in PA said  
Spike13 : 11/6/2019 2:42 pm : link
I Think Young is the number 1, in the next draft, and therefore out of reach. He would make our D relevant once again, and I wouldn’t be oppose to giving up picks to move up and select him. I think he would make a day one impact, and elevate the game of his teammates.
Young may drop to 3 or even four  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/6/2019 2:52 pm : link
As desperate team will over draft at QB and pass on the best player by far

RonMexico +1  
idiotsavant : 11/6/2019 2:55 pm : link
I think in some ways its the 2nd round pick that matters most...  
Tom in Kzoo : 11/6/2019 3:04 pm : link
The first round pick will be spent on a vital position we are lacking, and probably one that is a traditional high 1st round value:ER,OT,especially, and if prime prospects gone,maybe WR, S.

Other needs will probably be looked at in later rounds where starters often can be found: C, TE, WR, LB, maybe S.

Players to target might include therefore:

OT=Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs,
ER= Chase Young, A.J. Epenesa
WR= jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III,

LB=Dylan Moses, Isiah Simmons
S= Grant Delpit
C= Tyler Biadasz


Of these, the one I most think can drop to round 2, and one at a position we desperately need, who can be an impact starter is Dylan Moses.

A sideline to sideline, bring the wood with speed LB.
RE: I think in some ways its the 2nd round pick that matters most...  
Rjanyg : 11/6/2019 3:11 pm : link
Great group you have listed,

One of those will be a Giant IMO.
RE: Where do we start?  
bw in dc : 11/6/2019 3:11 pm : link
Imagine this - last year's effort to cluster draft a secondary yields no quality player. The roster ramification from that would be enormous...
Hit on your first two picks and....  
MOOPS : 11/6/2019 3:27 pm : link
get two quality FA starters. ER, LT, C, LB, in no particular order or means of acquisition.
Also a FS by whatever means you can. Sad when that's like your 5th priority.
No one pick is going to turn this shitshow into around.

Might as well replace the coaching staff. Shurmur has no idea how to properly utilize personnel or game manage.

You've invested the last two top picks in a RB and a QB  
Mike from Ohio : 11/6/2019 3:58 pm : link
And the offensive line is terrible. I think you have to start there. Edge is a huge need as well, but all things equal, they need to get someone to plug in at LT and get Solder out of there.

But to the OP's original question, no single pick is turning this team around. There are holes in this roster virtually everywhere. We don't need a RB or QB. After that, I can't think of a position on this team where I would say we are set. When it comes to high draft picks - Edge, OT, CB, S and LB are all positions where this roster is paper thin.
Chase Young  
bigbluehoya : 11/6/2019 4:01 pm : link
and it isn't close, IMO. He's the best player in this draft and it's a tremendous need.
Take Young if hr is there ..  
Bluesbreaker : 11/6/2019 4:17 pm : link
If not got OT .
Love Simmons as well .
Biadasz another guy I like but only
have one 1st round pick .
Holes everywhere I would og O-line with
the first two picks and add one in FA .
Fix the O-line get some youth .
Fundamental confusion  
Mike in Boston : 11/6/2019 4:27 pm : link
There is always room for improving the talent. But the big problem the Giants have had since late 2016 has been poor coaching, not lack of talent.
It isn't going to be one player or one position. Between the draft  
Blue21 : 11/6/2019 4:37 pm : link
and free agency Giants need at least one starting tackle (two would be great), one legitimate threat Edge, and a starting safety. This is minimum to become any kind of competitive. And that's being ridiculously conservative.
RE: RE: Where do we start?  
Mike in Boston : 11/6/2019 4:48 pm : link
The problem with the secondary has not so much been guys getting beat, but guys not knowing who they are supposed to cover. Usually the 2 or 3 long touchdowns we give up are not the result of a DB getting beat--they are the result of someone being left uncovered. That's far more on the coaching than the talent.
Those who want Tyler Biadasz at center  
Earl the goat : 11/6/2019 5:10 pm : link
Should know that Creed Humphrey might be rated higher
I’m curious to see if Sy has any thoughts yet
I started a thread on Isaiah Simmons because I'm very impressed.  
Ira : 11/6/2019 5:50 pm : link
He can play either safety or linebacker. He's very good in coverage, he' a good blitzer and tackler and he gets sacks. He's got size, speed and instincts. I'd like to see him in blue.
I would think hard  
Jay in Toronto : 11/6/2019 6:41 pm : link
About holding a team hostage that loves a QB where we pick and you might get 2 of the list
RE: They could draft LT and it wouldn't matter  
Doug in MA : 11/6/2019 6:52 pm : link
very insightful.
where do we lack upside?  
Doug in MA : 11/6/2019 6:55 pm : link
Offensive Tackles, Linebackers, Safeties, Wide Receivers.

If I'm Gettleman I like the upside of my Running Backs, Quarterback, Guards, Defensive Line and Corners.



if we're talking "turn around" player?  
Doug in MA : 11/6/2019 7:00 pm : link
doesn't it almost have to be a player like Chase Young, Jerry Juedy, CeeDee Lamb or A.J. Epenesa? At least for this team?
Not sure there is 1 player that can play 8 positions  
Breeze_94 : 11/6/2019 9:08 pm : link
Because this team is absolute garbage at LT, C, RT, WR, EDGE, ILB, CB and FS.

If I had to pick 1, I'd say Chase Young. Unfortunately, as much as this team sucks, there are a few teams that are worst and they have games on the schedule vs 3 of them (Miami, NYJ, Washington). That means they'll probably back their way into 2 or 3 wins and right out of Chase Young range.

After him, I really like Thomas or Wirfs at OT, maybe Simmons at LB. Jeudy is a tremendous talent as well, but WR seems like a luxury pick that the Giants are in no position to make.
RE: i think its much easier to build a defense in FA  
BigBlueJuice : 9:03 am : link

Agreed. Load up on OT position in draft, tell solder to take a pay cut based on performance, remmers back isnt holding up and he is looking like a backup at this point. We need Clowney if he becomes available, or draft a top DE. I would go DE first round and focus on OLine. Maybe draft a WR or pick one up in FA. If Juedy drops to us though, I would be temped to go WR first round. His route running and seperation he gets is amazing.


