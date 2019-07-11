Pat Shurmur To Players: It's Make or Break Time

Before the Giants’ first practice of the week Wednesday, Shurmur delivered a stern message to his team. He also issued an ultimatum.



“Guys understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don’t get it corrected, they probably won’t be playing anymore,” said one player.



NJ Advance Media surveyed several players following Wednesday’s practice about the meeting. The players were granted anonymity so they could reveal Shurmur’s message.



“It’s time," the player said. "There’s no more waiting around. It’s not about growing pains. It’s time to get it done.”



Added one special teams player: “It isn’t a sense of panic, it’s a sense of urgency.”



After five consecutive losses, Shurmur cut music from Wednesday’s jog-through practice and tried to put the commitment he’s asking of his players into perspective.