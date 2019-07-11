Pat Shurmur To Players: It's Make or Break Time

|
|Before the Giants’ first practice of the week Wednesday, Shurmur delivered a stern message to his team. He also issued an ultimatum.
“Guys understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don’t get it corrected, they probably won’t be playing anymore,” said one player.
NJ Advance Media surveyed several players following Wednesday’s practice about the meeting. The players were granted anonymity so they could reveal Shurmur’s message.
“It’s time," the player said. "There’s no more waiting around. It’s not about growing pains. It’s time to get it done.”
Added one special teams player: “It isn’t a sense of panic, it’s a sense of urgency.”
After five consecutive losses, Shurmur cut music from Wednesday’s jog-through practice and tried to put the commitment he’s asking of his players into perspective.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Yeah, I agree with you.
This is actually positive to hear from me, especially about the guys who agree with him even under the condition of being anonymous.
I don't like Shurmur, but it's time for this and people need to start getting held accountable. Like Jenkins.
Now is just the time to see if the ship can be righted.
He won't lose his job this year - but he's not coming back next year unless we start winning football games here. He knows that. This is probably his last-gasp as an NFL HC. Time is running out really fast.
We shouldn't be naive enough to think he just started teaching. The season is lost and he knows that young players need to understand that there are still games to play and that they can't just give up. Part of being a professional player
I am not a Pulley fan but it's time to give him a shot. Hopefully Halapio's injury causes him to sit out on Sunday. If he misses the game I have a feeling he won't get his starting job back unless Pulley suffers an injury.
I know it should've been from day 1..
i'm calling bullshit
Bisignano also mentioned that many of the veterans are tired of the rookie mistakes and don’t believe they are being professional in their preparation, in particular was mentioned D. Baker.
with the talent on this team I believe they could have won a couple more games this year. Not a playoff team but something to build on.
I like that he's doing this, but it's too late. It doesn't matter if you deliver this message and you wind up 6-10.
Ding ding.
The Giants could win out and I wouldn't care. You can't do anything if you're starting 2-7 or 1-8.
Thanks good read. Wish more guys had Tate s attitude
As Sy pointed out in his review, it is Shurmur's job to figure out ways to get the ball in the hands of our best playmaker as other teams do with their top running backs. My issue with Shurmur, outside of the fact his record is 7-18, is that he is a system coach...there does not seem to be any flexibility to his coaching. My god, you have a player like Saquon and you have to figure out multiple ways to get him the ball, not just running it and I agree he is not running it very well right now.
The best trait BB has is his ability to adapt...outside of Brady and maybe Gronk, their offensive talent is at best good. But he finds ways to put players in positions to succeed and use their strengths. Shurmur has shown no ability to do this.
To me, it is on everyone on the Giants...coaches and players. No more excuses...time to step up.
I didnt see in there where a veteran was pointing a finger at any of the rookies. It should have said
"Giants players getting tired of losing amid their own mistakes"
No one on this team is playing well, its not just the rookies
3 weeks too late.
Read this freaking article. The title doesn't tell the story. Read the quotes from the players especially from Golden Tate.... This should NOT happen under a competent head coach!
I didnt see in there where a veteran was pointing a finger at any of the rookies. It should have said
"Giants players getting tired of losing amid their own mistakes"
No one on this team is playing well, its not just the rookies
That's not the article that was pulled from, joeinpa above mentions it was Bisignano's podcast.
Then in 2020 we will start out 1-4 and wonder why the hell he is still the coach.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Then in 2020 we will start out 1-4 and wonder why the hell he is still the coach.
I won't be surprised at all if we lose to two of those three teams.
I see a 4-12 finish, personally. We'll win one or two of those 3 games and if it's one, we'll get some bullshit win somewhere else somehow.
We can discuss and entertain improvement if the Giants go 6-1 or 5-2 the rest of the way. (They won't) 3-4 the rest of the way should do nothing but get the coach and the entire staff fired.
Then in 2020 we will start out 1-4 and wonder why the hell he is still the coach.
Don't be so sure this team reaches 6 wins. I'm still not sure they make it to 5.
The NFL is weird. I don't love Sam Darnold as a long-term answer for the Jets but his problems the last few weeks have been with pressure, something we can't consistently generate.
I don't know if we win or lose but I guarantee you we are going to see the Darnold that showed up against Dallas vs. the Darnold of the last few weeks.
I hope our next HC has the stones to rock these players on day 1. There's so many young guys and so few vets that you can establish a new culture immediately and move on from this mess. They really need to nail the next hire, whenever the hell that is.
And also, is anyone delivering a version of Shurmur's message to Shurmur himself?
Players who have respect for their coach and bring it day to day with top of their game don't need this type of desperation speech
Its 9 games too late and shows me that he isn't the type of coach that not only is good for young guys but also a head coach
they smell desperation. And this messaging is piss poor
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
I mean why did he do this now and not 3 or 4 weeks ago? The season is over now.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Agree, but maybe he could have had this discussion in August.
not being snarky, but in all seriousness would having this discussion before the team was 2 - 7 have changed anything?
Probably not, but at 2 - 7 it just seems a little late (for this year at least)
Indeed. If the Giants cobble together a few blowouts against the Jets, Dolphins and perhaps the Redskins, he'll be able to pitch it as an improvement, or as exceeding expectations of a very young team addled by injuries.
I hope our next HC has the stones to rock these players on day 1. There's so many young guys and so few vets that you can establish a new culture immediately and move on from this mess. They really need to nail the next hire, whenever the hell that is.
Amen.
There is no reason this team can't be 4-5 right now with a big game to get to .500 before the BYE.
This year went off the rails against AZ and Detroit. Two extremely winnable games.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Problem is... should have been done right after the first Dallas game. Shurmur is a little late here. Translation: He's an ex-NFL coach at the end of this season.
There are some good HC options but I like the idea of raiding the Cowboys staff. Not only do I think Kris Richard can be a very good HC but it would also be a huge blow to the Cowboys defense. He might also be able to bring Rod Marinelli along with him.
This is a message that needed to be delivered in August. You should coach with urgency from Day 1. It's a 16 game season. You can't just 'ease in' and then tell the guys they're now more accountable for their play in November.
He just seems like he's constantly behind the ball.
He won't lose his job this year - but he's not coming back next year unless we start winning football games here. He knows that. This is probably his last-gasp as an NFL HC. Time is running out really fast.
Both Chris Bisignano from Giants Insider and Patty Traina from Giants Locked On Podcast both have mentioned if that Shurmur loses the Jets game that he could be gone.
Bisignano also mentioned that many of the veterans are tired of the rookie mistakes and don’t believe they are being professional in their preparation, in particular was mentioned D. Baker.
I heard him mention this as well. It's really a shame because the Giants needed Baker to be productive this season. Apparently he still thinks he's hot shit and doesn't want to study film like a professional.
Janoris Jenkins is still playing. Other players see this.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Shouldnt this message have been delivered in August?
The countdown timer was once again set for two years and the damn thing won't stop ticking.
would have been doing this in August.
Ding ding.
The Giants could win out and I wouldn't care. You can't do anything if you're starting 2-7 or 1-8.
Yes in August....
of 2018!!!
As a manager and leader of people, you set your expectations on DAY 1. You demand that folks meet those expectations, and you make sure that there are consequences for those who don't, right from the start. You also reward those who do a good job meeting or exceeding those expectations. And yes you try to make it fun, but professional, in that EVERYBODY KNOWS what's expected and know the consequences.
If you are doing this 1 1/2 years in, you are 1 1/2 years too late!
This is a message that needed to be delivered in August. You should coach with urgency from Day 1. It's a 16 game season. You can't just 'ease in' and then tell the guys they're now more accountable for their play in November.
He just seems like he's constantly behind the ball.
Yes in August....
of 2018!!!
If you are doing this 1 1/2 years in, you are 1 1/2 years too late!
Parcells admitted that he screwed this up his first year.
After that how long do you think he waited before taking this approach?
How about Coughlin?
Bellichick?
Gibbs?
Walsh?
Lombardi?
Any every HoF coach you can name?
This is a message that needed to be delivered in August. You should coach with urgency from Day 1. It's a 16 game season. You can't just 'ease in' and then tell the guys they're now more accountable for their play in November.
He just seems like he's constantly behind the ball.
Losers gonna lose. He's just a terrible HC. He and Gettleman need to GTFOH.
Players who have respect for their coach and bring it day to day with top of their game don't need this type of desperation speech
Its 9 games too late and shows me that he isn't the type of coach that not only is good for young guys but also a head coach
they smell desperation. And this messaging is piss poor
This. Tolerance for mistakes, week after week. A rookie who has started at CB for over half the season admitting he doesn't fully know the playbook. No accountability, no fear of letting your teammates down, no fear of consequences. And as others have mentioned, being a rigid system coach instead of a Belichick-like flexibility and ability to change your approach as necessary to put your team in the best position to win each week. Shurmur has proven himself to be a poor leader of men.
I don't want another tweener. I either want a seasoned vet coach with some NFL success or pluck the top young guy ready to burst on the scene.
I'm sure this will get turned into another bash Shurmur thread, but this is a teaching moment for young players.
Who has the most impact on a collective effort to play disciplined football? This is a direct indictment of our coaching staff, not our GM.
"Coaches understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don’t get it corrected, they probably won’t be coaching anymore,” said one coach.
Dottino rattled off about 5 things: Coordinator, HC experience, age range, a few more I can't remember. It was a 100% accurate description of Pat Shurmur. Not a good way to go about things.
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.
Thats the kind of shit we need
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
This is the product of stitching together a roster of raw youngsters and vets who came to a perennial loser for the money, not the chance for a ring.
Bethea, Tate, Remmers, Thomas, etc. are end of their career guys who got a little extra to be "stabilizers" and on the field coaches.
Tate particular can STFU. The guy who got suspended 4 games pretending to have a baby is calling someone's mistake knuckle-headed?
Great timing Shrumur.
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
Shurmur be like it's all right we can fix it. Now lift your head son, all is right in the world.
got beat deep by Slayton on that TD
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
Shurmur be like it's all right we can fix it. Now lift your head son, all is right in the world.
If Shurmur grabbed anyone's facemask he'd get his bobble penis head ripped off his neck in return.
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
Yup. Get coaches who know what they're doing and aren't afraid to get in somebody's face. Michael Strahan said something years back that stuck with me: the Giants need an asshole. It was Tom Coughlin for a while but now everybody's a bit too country club again. They are still playing music at practice? That shit's gotta go. Play football. Dance and listen to music later.
Watching McAdoo's practice's were cringeworthy due to the club atmosphere - disappointed to hear they're still doing that.
"Coaches understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don’t get it corrected, they probably won’t be coaching anymore,” said one coach.
This 100%. You have a coaching staff because players need to learn how to play, what their assignments are, and to motivate the players to play at the NFL level.
Shurmur should have already called out his staff internally. Everything is on tape, and it's obvious that the same mistakes, missed assignments are being made. Shurmur is responsible for his coaches, he was directly involved in selecting them.
That leads to two things. Either the players have tuned out the assistant coaches (because they can't understand or don't believe in the system), or the players aren't talented enough to run the system. Yes, rookie players make mistakes, but they are supposed to learn from them, and be coached up to play better.
That's not happening. And when that happens, the staff (up to and including the HC) need to be turned over. That's a fact of life in the NFL. As Jerry Glanville used to say, "If you're a pro coach, NFL stands for 'Not for long."
Then in 2020 we will start out 1-4 and wonder why the hell he is still the coach.
You know you've been a Giants fan too long if this is how you feel....and this is exactly how I feel. You want to beat those teams but you know beating those teams most likely won't help the Giants in the long run.
It was make or break time 3 weeks ago. They'd have to win out to get to 9. This guy is lost.
In comment 14668066 cjac said:
got beat deep by Slayton on that TD
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
Shurmur be like it's all right we can fix it. Now lift your head son, all is right in the world.
If Shurmur grabbed anyone's facemask he'd get his bobble penis head ripped off his neck in return.
I dont know man, Shurmur is a big dude. Don't fuck with old man strength
I wonder if he got some private reassurance this week from Mara and DG that he is safe for next year, so now he's pulling this tough guy routine.
The product we have is a reflection of DG's talent assessment and Shumur's player development and game planning. So they are much more to blame for what we are watching than the players.
Shurmur is such a nightmare...
What's next? He pushing "all his chips to the center of the table?"
Such a loser...
I wonder if he got some private reassurance this week from Mara and DG that he is safe for next year, so now he's pulling this tough guy routine.
The product we have is a reflection of DG's talent assessment and Shumur's player development and game planning. So they are much more to blame for what we are watching than the players.
Shurmur is such a nightmare...
What's next? He pushing "all his chips to the center of the table?"
Such a loser...
He hasn't done anything to warrant reassurance from them. But with Mara, he definitely could have said something positive behind closed doors. After "firing" coughlin, we didnt get much interest in our job, I always wondered why that was with the long leash Mara affords.
So I wouldn’t put anything past them when it comes to Shurmur. They are trapped over there in their “Giants Way” bubble and simply can’t be trusted anymore...
So I wouldn’t put anything past them when it comes to Shurmur. They are trapped over there in their “Giants Way” bubble and simply can’t be trusted anymore...
Radio silence from "Jints Central" mid-season is nothing new, you can let your conspiracy theories rest.
So I wouldn’t put anything past them when it comes to Shurmur. They are trapped over there in their “Giants Way” bubble and simply can’t be trusted anymore...
Yea I don't know how you arrive at the conclusion that Shurmur has gotten a vote of confidence.
This type of report seems to support the opposite of that argument.
I wonder if he got some private reassurance this week from Mara and DG that he is safe for next year, so now he's pulling this tough guy routine.
The product we have is a reflection of DG's talent assessment and Shumur's player development and game planning. So they are much more to blame for what we are watching than the players.
Shurmur is such a nightmare...
What's next? He pushing "all his chips to the center of the table?"
Such a loser...
This type of report seems to support the opposite of that argument.
It’s been awfully quiet at Jints Central lately. Nothing from Mara. Nothing from Tisch. Nothing from Gettleman. They are laying real low...
So I wouldn’t put anything past them when it comes to Shurmur. They are trapped over there in their “Giants Way” bubble and simply can’t be trusted anymore...
Yea I don't know how you arrive at the conclusion that Shurmur has gotten a vote of confidence.
This type of report seems to support the opposite of that argument.
I was actually wondering about the possibility. I didn't say it was conclusive.
From the recent Eli Saga to the recent OBJ Saga, I don't know how anyone can take anything off the table at this point...
In a normal football operation, yes, Shurmur should be desperate.
But there is nothing normal about this organization...
Yea I don't know how you arrive at the conclusion that Shurmur has gotten a vote of confidence.
This type of report seems to support the opposite of that argument.
i also read this as meaning that Shurmur is feeling intense pressure. Recall that he lost control of himself in the 4th quarter on Monday night. You’ve got to feel for him on the human level. I’m sure he’s a good person. He actually might be a good HC prospect at the college level.
Why do the Giants realize you need the not too big for me ice water veins QB in NYC, but not coach?
I mean fucking joke Mcadoo and Shemur ffs?
I think it’s more that he is desperate. Mara typically doesn’t make rash decisions in season , Geno-gate aside.
In a normal football operation, yes, Shurmur should be desperate.
But there is nothing normal about this organization...
Shurmur can't change who he is. The players will not respect that and will not respond. Is there a part of him that can demand accountability and precision? We will see.
The biggest problem with the Giants is not our schemes, game management could improve but even that is not the largest problem. I don't even think its players, for the most part we are not getting physically beaten. I think they are good enough players to be a 500 team.
Defense
Maintain proper leverage
Gap integrity and pass rush lanes
Assignment sound
Rally to the ball
Tackle
Offense
Proper position and technique
Assignment sound: Pick up stunts, proper angles
Catch the ball
Do not fumble the ball
This all basic stuff.
Yes, we can use Barkley and Engram better, but it won't matter if we don't have the basics down.
The OL coach and LB coach in particular should be all over their guys as they area playing with all the disciplne of frightened squirrels.
The 'culture' excuse is tired. Its performance, not 'culture'. Performance from ownership, from the front office, and from the coaching staff.
I m not a coach basher, leave that up to the experts. But the certainty with which many speak of his incompetence is making me really pull hard for him.
In comment 14668066 cjac said:
Quote:
got beat deep by Slayton on that TD
and Zimmer grabbed his facemask and yelled at him even though the Vikings were still winning that game.

Thats the kind of shit we need
Thats the kind of shit we need
Shurmur be like it's all right we can fix it. Now lift your head son, all is right in the world.
If Shurmur grabbed anyone's facemask he'd get his bobble penis head ripped off his neck in return.
bahahahahaha ... this thread ... LOL
Right. Because the giants haven’t fired 2 HCs over the last 5 seasons or anything...
Shurmur's got no chips to push.
Fassel gets a bad rap around here, he got them to a Super Bowl. Shurmur's still waiting on that first playoff appearance.
Do some of you truly believe that shurmur hasn’t been conveying urgency to the team all season long? The guy may be a mess here but this article or quote isn’t telling us anything relevant. “It took this long” ——cmon already!
Do some of you truly believe that shurmur hasn’t been conveying urgency to the team all season long? The guy may be a mess here but this article or quote isn’t telling us anything relevant. “It took this long” ——cmon already!
Watch out everybody, djm has his pom poms waving and he's ready to use them as weapons!
Do some of you truly believe that shurmur hasn’t been conveying urgency to the team all season long? The guy may be a mess here but this article or quote isn’t telling us anything relevant. “It took this long” ——cmon already!
Do some of you truly believe that shurmur hasn’t been conveying urgency to the team all season long? The guy may be a mess here but this article or quote isn’t telling us anything relevant. “It took this long” ——cmon already!
He doesn't deserve any benefit of the doubt from anyone at this point. All he's proven is that he's a bad HC.
Truly, I bet Pat Shurmur is a really nice dude - I'd have no problem grabbing a beer with the guy. He's just sucks at coaching this football team and his career record speaks for itself at this point.
and not one Jim Fassel reference.
Shurmur's got no chips to push.
Fassel gets a bad rap around here, he got them to a Super Bowl. Shurmur's still waiting on that first playoff appearance.
And this is not directed at terps who I just responded to, but some of you sound really fucking stupid despite trying to come off a smart ass.
Do some of you truly believe that shurmur hasn’t been conveying urgency to the team all season long? The guy may be a mess here but this article or quote isn’t telling us anything relevant. “It took this long” ——cmon already!
He doesn't deserve any benefit of the doubt from anyone at this point. All he's proven is that he's a bad HC.
Truly, I bet Pat Shurmur is a really nice dude - I'd have no problem grabbing a beer with the guy. He's just sucks at coaching this football team and his career record speaks for itself at this point.
As long as he has a Giants logo on his shirt, Shurmur is bulletproof for djm and his allergic reaction to critical thought toward the Giants.
Right. Because the giants haven’t fired 2 HCs over the last 5 seasons or anything...
We're getting to the part of the year where you start telling us how the progress we make now will carry over into 2020. It's the BBI post Halloween tradition - talking current chicken shit into future chicken salad.
Bears - Chase Daniels nuff said
Redskins - in utter turmoil at the QB position and OLine starting two weeks before we played them - their season fell apart
Titans - we got dominated, but it was rainy wah
Colts - they had a helluva run to end the season and they came into the Giants game thinking they were getting a break, doesnt work that way in NFL, and handled us in the second half
Cowboys - literally nothing to play for and benched/limited star players on top of that
There were way too many people with their head in the sand about why this team "performed" down the stretch.
Unlike many of you I think we got some nice pieces in place, but this coaching staff is a joke.
Bears - Chase Daniels nuff said
Redskins - in utter turmoil at the QB position and OLine starting two weeks before we played them - their season fell apart
Titans - we got dominated, but it was rainy wah
Colts - they had a helluva run to end the season and they came into the Giants game thinking they were getting a break, doesnt work that way in NFL, and handled us in the second half
Cowboys - literally nothing to play for and benched/limited star players on top of that
There were way too many people with their head in the sand about why this team "performed" down the stretch.
Unlike many of you I think we got some nice pieces in place, but this coaching staff is a joke.
It's not just the coaching staff. The front office is an equally bad joke.
I know not everyone loves Mike Lombardi, but his podcast today contained this nugget:
- Mara wants to hire Belichick and implement the Patriot program, but he can't hire Belichick
- He wanted McDaniels, but Gettleman blew that up in the interview because he wanted total control on personnel
Shurmur is not the fundamental problem.
Get a HC who can operate as a GM, and who will have complete program oversight and accountability. Have them bring in scouts that they can work with to find players that fit the schemes they're looking to employ, and to hire coordinators and position coaches that all align themselves accordingly.
If it doesn't work, pull the plug, flush the whole lot, start from scratch. No sense in making tweaks here or there, you just end up with some Frankenstein combination of used parts that don't fit together well.
Get a HC who can operate as a GM, and who will have complete program oversight and accountability. Have them bring in scouts that they can work with to find players that fit the schemes they're looking to employ, and to hire coordinators and position coaches that all align themselves accordingly.
If it doesn't work, pull the plug, flush the whole lot, start from scratch. No sense in making tweaks here or there, you just end up with some Frankenstein combination of used parts that don't fit together well.
God bless you for seeing the light on this. This indeed the way to go. Have all the coordinators, scouts, administrators (e.g. Capologist), etc report directly up the HC/GM. Let that dual position select the exact players he wants to fit his scheme and game-planning for Sundays.
Enough of this extra layer of football fat - the GM...
Get a HC who can operate as a GM, and who will have complete program oversight and accountability. Have them bring in scouts that they can work with to find players that fit the schemes they're looking to employ, and to hire coordinators and position coaches that all align themselves accordingly.
If it doesn't work, pull the plug, flush the whole lot, start from scratch. No sense in making tweaks here or there, you just end up with some Frankenstein combination of used parts that don't fit together well.
100%
No; McDaniels didn't want to work with Gettleman and turned down the job.
turned the ball over and settled for FG's . Dallas
used the same defense around the goal line and PS had
no answer for it . Even on defense Bethea has lost three
steps at some point you make a change same on offense
Remmers and Halpio have been dreadful . We can see it
what is he not seeing on the coaches tape .
Cripes you have a FB sitting on the bench and your
Giving Engram carries . Put Barkley in on 1st down
Everybody knows he is gonna run SB Shurmur never fools
anyone ever !
I'm not exactly buying that.
No; McDaniels didn't want to work with Gettleman and turned down the job.
That is fucking horrid.
McDaniels was the guy I was pounding the pavement for last year. If you want the Patriots program and can’t get BB, you get the guy who is most likely to be the next young BB, who took his learning lumps early, and understands that program. Is innovative, creative, adaptive.
I was advocating for Riddick at GM too bc those two were rumored to WANT to work together, as a package deal.
How can you have high level of respect for a potential coach, and then saddle them with a GM that might not perfectly align with their vision? It’s stupidity at its highest level, and at best a gross catering to egos and keeping the good old boys happy. .
Disgusted with this franchise.
Have some f’n vision. Grow some fucking balls.
Is that like present tense? If so, Mara needs to move heaven & earth to get BB. I don't care what it takes.
I m not a coach basher, leave that up to the experts. But the certainty with which many speak of his incompetence is making me really pull hard for him.
So if he were 14-36 early in his fourth season, you'd really, REALLY pull hard for him! He'd really deserve it!
Is that like present tense? If so, Mara needs to move heaven & earth to get BB. I don't care what it takes.
This is the impression I got from listening to Lombardi. Mara wants Belichick but Belichick isn't available.
So far I know you don’t like Rhule or McDaniels - any name you want? Of course, we all want Belichick, but I have to assume that isn’t an option.
Sure Josh freaking McDaniels without BB or Ernie Adams is going to come here and do what Belichick did. Unreal.
There is one guy on the planet who can do that. The Pats without Lil Bill are the worst team in football. Trying to copy the Pats without BB is a fool’s errand and why NO ONE else in the NFL has been able to do so.