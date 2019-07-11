What era was more painful 91-99 or 2012-2019? Essex : 11/7/2019 11:29 am

I am too young for the debacle of the 70s but these are clearly the two worst eras in Giant football of my lifetime.



91-99 had bad offenses, bad coaching and after 93 no QB. The great teams of the 80s were aging out. Our legendary coach was replaced by that guy. Misfortune let BB get away. The defenses were generally ok if I remember, but it was brutal to watch the Kent Graham, Dave Brown, and Danny Kannell era. On the positive, we drafted Strahan during this time and were building toward 2000 when we got a QB who could carry the offense in Collins to mesh with a decent defense. We also made the playoffs twice in 93 and 97 (great defensive team--terrible on offense).



vs.



This era. Bad on both sides of the ball. Didn't score 30 points for that whole streak until last year. Two terrible coaches in McAdoo and Shurmur. Ruining Eli's last good years. Only made the playoffs once and besides 2012 and 2016 we really never competed for the playoffs?



If I had to go with one over the other I think I say this era has been more painful. Both were hard to watch though.

