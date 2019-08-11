Morning career discussion: You take Eli or Rivers? Beezer : 11/8/2019 9:38 am

The guys filling in for Dan Patrick this morning have this as their poll question. I’m blown away by people calling in to say if they could take one career or the other, they’d take Rivers’ body of work.



One guy even summed it up this way: California, nine babies, and infinite wealth.



Really?



What about two championship MVPs on top of the two rings. NYC, three babies and infinite wealth? (With which you can vacation in California, or anywhere. Hell, everywhere!)



It seems a silly question and not only because I’m a Giants Fam and have enjoyed this era of Eli. It’s just an easy pick because isn’t the whole point of this for players to win the big one? Eli did it twice, while Rivers has failed to play in one.