New York Giants - New York Jets Game Discussion

proportions. if this game doesnt get shurmur fired i dont know what will
Knowing Mara and company, they’ll bring him back and blame it all on rookies playing major minutes and inexperience, etc. I’d have to say that’s only part of the story. The rest is all on the staff and this team just does not look prepared or capable of executing fundamentals. They collapse at worse possible moments, discipline lacking and I don’t know what else to say, but at some point, the Head Coach and Staff must take the blame.
Giants lose this game because (1) Danny Dimes can't hold on to the ball. He directly cost the Giants 7 points. Where the hell is the coaching on him? Why is he holding the ball so long. Throw it away! I don't give a $h!t what his QB rating is. The Giants lost. Nuf said on that.
(2) What the hell is going on with the kicker? If for no other reason I would bring another kicker in to challenge him during the week. This is too frequent.
Danny Dimes is young and certainly has talent to be a franchise QB. Yet, I will paraphrase Parcell, "He ain't there yet!"
Does it get worse?
Can anyone tell me why these two fucking morons are still allowed in the building?
Giants In the conversation for worst team in the league.
That was before the sack, but still wish I was wrong
I know the Giants never fire during a season, but why not switch it up?
Tired of the status quo and establishment thinking across the board.
Yup. That was one of the worse clock mgt i've seen in awhile
I didn’t think there could be a worse lineman then Flowers, but this guy might take the cake?!
Eh. I'm not saying he's anything more than a backup, but it's hard to judge him based off today. This is his first regular season game ever, and he didn't even start.
Gettlmean gets way too much of a pass . Hes as much of a clown as shurmur is
Giants In the conversation for worst team in the league.
nah they are better than wash and miami.
but im happy. shurmur is goner and we will have a top 5 pick. i think c young or maybe slide back some and take thomas
Next to the 1966 team.
Somebody should be deleting their keycards from the system right now
Not unless we hire Hue Jackson
I'll take the loss if it means we can get Shurmur out the door.
neither does the OL...you know the guys who are supposed to.
the OL is a joke. 6 sacks. they have 13 all year
i would put OBJ back there....
I don’t think I have ever seen anything so ridiculous in my life
Fucking loser
The 70s?
Ray Handley?
Really? You didn't see the first three quarters?
And it was all Jones. Barkley was complete garbage
Time to sit Barkley, he ain't right and playing through it isn't going to help anyone.
Is not enough
Trade for a boatload of picks.