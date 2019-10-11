New York Giants - New York Jets Game Discussion

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/10/2019 12:45 pm
is this  
dlauster : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
what rock bottom looks like?

Does it get worse?
Seriously,  
Go Terps : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
What is the case for Gettleman and Shurmur having their jobs tomorrow?

Can anyone tell me why these two fucking morons are still allowed in the building?
Well jones played well  
Giantfan21 : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
but we are still going to lose to the pathetic jets. Not terrible if we want to see some real changes and have both shurmur and gettleman fired
Papa and Banks  
bluesince56 : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
are asking. Where is the help for the new left tackle? Where is the tight end to help out?
This is the team that lost to Miami and  
mikeinbloomfield : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
It wasn’t particularly close.

Giants In the conversation for worst team in the league.
I kinda miss  
Ryan in Albany : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
Mcadoo.
RE: 10 bucks says  
Chocco : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14672365 Chocco said:
Quote:
He punts it on 4th

That was before the sack, but still wish I was wrong
six straight  
D_Giants : 11/10/2019 4:08 pm : link
This is the worst Giants D in the history of the team.
I’m so upset this isn’t a blowout  
VinegarPeppers : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
Would have given me hope for a coaching change. Injuries and competitiveness will keep this bitch for the rest of the season.

I know the Giants never fire during a season, but why not switch it up?

Tired of the status quo and establishment thinking across the board.
RE: LOL  
micky : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672376 Anakim said:
Quote:
Coulda really used those timeouts now, huh Shurmy?


Yup. That was one of the worse clock mgt i've seen in awhile
Schurmer  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
Reminds me of a bad high school coach
RE: This is a fucking shitshow of epic  
Simms11 : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672363 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
proportions. if this game doesnt get shurmur fired i dont know what will


Knowing Mara and company, they’ll bring him back and blame it all on rookies playing major minutes and inexperience, etc. I’d have to say that’s only part of the story. The rest is all on the staff and this team just does not look prepared or capable of executing fundamentals. They collapse at worse possible moments, discipline lacking and I don’t know what else to say, but at some point, the Head Coach and Staff must take the blame.
RE: RE: Smith a turnstile  
AcidTest : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672380 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14672368 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



I didn’t think there could be a worse lineman then Flowers, but this guy might take the cake?!


Eh. I'm not saying he's anything more than a backup, but it's hard to judge him based off today. This is his first regular season game ever, and he didn't even start.
RE: Seriously,  
Giantfan21 : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672404 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What is the case for Gettleman and Shurmur having their jobs tomorrow?

Can anyone tell me why these two fucking morons are still allowed in the building?


Gettlmean gets way too much of a pass . Hes as much of a clown as shurmur is
RE: This is the team that lost to Miami and  
BleedBlue : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672408 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
It wasn’t particularly close.

Giants In the conversation for worst team in the league.


nah they are better than wash and miami.

but im happy. shurmur is goner and we will have a top 5 pick. i think c young or maybe slide back some and take thomas
RE: six straight  
jeff57 : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672417 D_Giants said:
Quote:
This is the worst Giants D in the history of the team.


Next to the 1966 team.
The Giants should make a statement and fire  
yalebowl : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
Bettcher tonight
RE: Seriously,  
GiantEgo : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672404 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What is the case for Gettleman and Shurmur having their jobs tomorrow?

Can anyone tell me why these two fucking morons are still allowed in the building?


Somebody should be deleting their keycards from the system right now
RE: is this  
Anakim : 11/10/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14672403 dlauster said:
Quote:
what rock bottom looks like?

Does it get worse?


Not unless we hire Hue Jackson
RE: This is the team that lost to Miami and  
Gruber : 11/10/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14672408 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
It wasn’t particularly close.

Giants In the conversation for worst team in the league.


I'll take the loss if it means we can get Shurmur out the door.
RE: RE: Barkley blocks nobody  
VinegarPeppers : 11/10/2019 4:10 pm : link
3 of 5 are backups to the three worst OL starters we have.

In comment 14672382 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14672374 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Wtf



neither does the OL...you know the guys who are supposed to.

the OL is a joke. 6 sacks. they have 13 all year
RE: six straight  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/10/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14672417 D_Giants said:
Quote:
This is the worst Giants D in the history of the team.
unfortunately, not even close to being true
Whoopie,  
latichever : 11/10/2019 4:10 pm : link
I get to watch the Knicks tonight
Tomlinson  
Bluesbreaker : 11/10/2019 4:12 pm : link
Best game of the season for him
Tate with a DJac moment!  
Simms11 : 11/10/2019 4:12 pm : link
.
Watch Tate  
j_rud : 11/10/2019 4:12 pm : link
Desean Jackson this MFer...
RE: Watch Tate  
BleedBlue : 11/10/2019 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14672468 j_rud said:
Quote:
Desean Jackson this MFer...


i would put OBJ back there....
18 seconds left, too funny.....  
Simms11 : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
Here comes the pick!
Shurmur shouldn’t get on the plane tonight  
latichever : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
Oh, wait.
Tired Always Follows Sick  
DeepBlueJint : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
Giants lose this game because (1) Danny Dimes can't hold on to the ball. He directly cost the Giants 7 points. Where the hell is the coaching on him? Why is he holding the ball so long. Throw it away! I don't give a $h!t what his QB rating is. The Giants lost. Nuf said on that.

(2) What the hell is going on with the kicker? If for no other reason I would bring another kicker in to challenge him during the week. This is too frequent.

Danny Dimes is young and certainly has talent to be a franchise QB. Yet, I will paraphrase Parcell, "He ain't there yet!"
Been followint this team  
Marty866b : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
Since i was a little kid in the '60s. This is the worst team yet.
Shumur teams  
mdc1 : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
can't start well or end well, beyond his incompetent game and play calling.
1 yard reception  
EricJ : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
and 7 seconds... LOL
1 yard gain - savvy play there  
Mad Mike : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
*
So we get the ball back roughly where we stared  
widmerseyebrow : 11/10/2019 4:13 pm : link
with 18 seconds left. Brilliant.
Losing to Jets College...  
bw in dc : 11/10/2019 4:14 pm : link
is totally embarrassing...
That might've been something if he'd been able  
Mad Mike : 11/10/2019 4:14 pm : link
to get it to Tate
Just take a knee at this point..  
EricJ : 11/10/2019 4:14 pm : link
..
RE: 1 yard gain - savvy play there  
BlueHurricane : 11/10/2019 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14672493 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
*


I don’t think I have ever seen anything so ridiculous in my life
17 and 42  
LeftHook : 11/10/2019 4:15 pm : link
Says it all......

Fucking loser
RE: Been followint this team  
latichever : 11/10/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14672487 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Since i was a little kid in the '60s. This is the worst team yet.


The 70s?

Ray Handley?
RE: RE: 1 yard gain - savvy play there  
EricJ : 11/10/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14672512 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 14672493 Mad Mike said:


Quote:


*



I don’t think I have ever seen anything so ridiculous in my life


Really? You didn't see the first three quarters?
....  
BleedBlue : 11/10/2019 4:15 pm : link
last play: rush 3 and STILL hit jones as he throws. yikes
Thank God that's over  
RobCrossRiver56 : 11/10/2019 4:16 pm : link
.
Rush  
Gruber : 11/10/2019 4:16 pm : link
23yds rushing against the friggin' Jets!
Should've ran Barkley  
Nine-Tails : 11/10/2019 4:16 pm : link
Only four in the box. But he'd probably still go lateral
RE: Rush  
Nine-Tails : 11/10/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14672530 Gruber said:
Quote:
23yds rushing against the friggin' Jets!


And it was all Jones. Barkley was complete garbage
Every week I try managed expectations  
jcn56 : 11/10/2019 4:17 pm : link
I expect them to lose, I expect them to play like shit - and somehow, they find new ways to be disappointing.

Time to sit Barkley, he ain't right and playing through it isn't going to help anyone.
..  
charlito : 11/10/2019 4:18 pm : link
Chase Young 🤷‍♂️
RE: ..  
latichever : 11/10/2019 4:20 pm : link
In comment 14672553 charlito said:
Quote:
Chase Young 🤷‍♂️


Is not enough

Trade for a boatload of picks.
