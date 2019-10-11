New York Giants - New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

Who picked gettleman ans shurmur as GM and HC > the answer is john mara.
Who is going to pick the next Gm and HC when both of these losers get fired ? the answer is john mara .
As long as hes making the decisions there is no hope. He has no idea what hes doing. SO yeah fire shurmur , fire gettleman but it aint going to get better when they are gone because MARA is going to fuck up the next big decisions to make
I decided to spend a few hours listening to spotify and doing some maintenance in the tool shed instead of watching the game. Because of that I'm a happy man with a house full of sharp and lubricated tools when by all rights I should be an angry and disgusted fan.
I think I've already decided how I'll spend the rest of this season.
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
with this staff and I do agree that if our owners continue to select we are going nowhere. Really wish they would sell the team to someone committed to winning and hiring folks that know what they are doing.
They (owners) do seem quiet lately which is very interesting, unless they are quoted more locally in NY. Seems like they are hiding.
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
I know it sounds stupid but giants fans need to stop going to games. The only way there will be changes and i mean real fucking changes like turning football operations over to a football guy and stopping to meddle is when it hits their pockets
All of them have to go; all that should be left is ownership.
Amen to this. Firing Shurmur and keeping the GM who hired him and missed on so many personnel moves is the ultimate stupidity. Of course, DG is from the family and we know how important that is to ownership.
But you take time to come post here? Strange.
Not strange at all. I was curious how the game came out and I've been posting here for close to 25 years. I may not want to punish myself in real time but it would be tough to give up the team entirely and I like the site. In fact it would be strange if I did not come here.
RE: RE: RE: Here are the cold depressing facts for giants fans
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
I know it sounds stupid but giants fans need to stop going to games. The only way there will be changes and i mean real fucking changes like turning football operations over to a football guy and stopping to meddle is when it hits their pockets
It's not stupid actually. Only physical way to send a message. If the place fills up with traveling opponent players or empty seats it should send alarms off.
Oline is going to be critical to concentrate on in Free Agency and draft. If we can finally figure that out, then this might be a very good offense. Defense is lacking LBers a superior edge rusher and a free safety. I also think we need a DC that can get the most out of these guys. There is some talent there. STs are ok. Rosas is now playing for his job next year. These XP misses are unacceptable. They are generally chip shots.
You told us all he'd have his pick of jobs 15 mins after being fired.
He's got a little gig on his way to the HOF. How are your guys doing? oh yeah, Reese fired and oof, McAdoo fired and oof, Shurmur soon to be fired and oof and Gettleman to be fired sooner rather than later and oof and what are we up to now, about 175 million in FA busts since 2016. Enjoy.
Please, don’t anyone criticize Daniel Jones again, at least not until Shurmer and his play calling, the kicker, the offensive line and the defense get fixed!!
Daniel Jones, along with a couple of other players who show up every week and perform well, are the only gamers on the team.
Jones deserves to be criticized for his lack of ball security, just as much as he should be praised for the four touchdown passes.
Really? You didn’t see the pressure & the receivers that weren’t open? Or you think that Jones should have insulated himself and secured the ball when those conditions occurred and the Giants were behind? C’mon man. Save your criticism for something more worthy. There are a lot of things going on on with the Giants more worthy of criticism. If you have a problem with that, just don’t give him credit for the 4 touchdowns and call it even in your mind.
- they are better than the Skins and Browns (not the Jets lol)
- they should have kept Coughlin and his perennial losing seasons
- they hung in there with the Jets, and a few players made plays, therefore they are the future
The only positive to take from this game is the Giants are a few plays away from being better than the last place Jets -- which is the world's most pathetic consolation prize.
I'm sorry, when did I want any of those guys? Failing to hire acceptable replacements doesn't absolve Coughlin of his teams sucking ass.
Jacksonville sure looks awesome, don't they?
I don't blame you for filing a disclaimer over this clown show- remember "it's time."
Jax is doing just fine- a conference championship game, a re-build, they are in the thick of it in the toughest division if football after having to play 9 games with a rookie 6th round pick, they get their qb back next week and have extra number 1 picks in the bank.
But they have people in charge who know their business, and we don't.
where problems are repeating themselves and not be addressed by the player (or the coaches). Some examples...
- Saquon looking worse every week in pass protection resulting in sacks, hits and now fumbles for touchdowns.
- Baker not turning around for the ball even when he has good coverage.
- Golden taking too hard of push up field leaving entire side wide open for Darnold to move into his space to make plays.
- What the hell is going on with extra points??
- Offensive Guards are at least starters and cannot move the DTs at all.
- Nothing at all from playcalling perspective to try and run the ball differently...jet sweeps, pitches, roll out DJ and SB.. Nothing
Whatever blue chip player you want to draft early, forget it. Sell that #1 pick and lets get a whole load of solid red-chip players.
The Redskins, the only team the Giants truly beat this year. (TB missed a chip-shot FG to beat G-men.). Washington fans, many of whom have given up on the Skins, are resigned to the consequences of a clueless owner. Apathy creeps into your bones and you begin to realize that while you suffer watching futility in motion, others are spending their afternoons productively and enjoyably.
Anyone who says the fucking “arrow is pointed upwards” is a delusional buffoon. And since it isn’t after 2 years, and it’s arguably worse now, why the fuck should that old cocksucker, Gettleman get a pass? His ass should be in the jackpot too.
The Redskins, the only team the Giants truly beat this year. (TB missed a chip-shot FG to beat G-men.). Washington fans, many of whom have given up on the Skins, are resigned to the consequences of a clueless owner. Apathy creeps into your bones and you begin to realize that while you suffer watching futility in motion, others are spending their afternoons productively and enjoyably.
Our ownership is just as clueless and meddlesome as Synder, just not psychopathic. Chris Mara is VP of player personnel.
Gettleman said in an interview that as the GM, you have to get the head coach right, and you have to get the quarterback right. Jury's still out on the QB — he's got the talent, if he can stop fumbling the rest will come... I think.
I have begun to think Gettleman whiffed on the head coach. I suspect he gets a second chance on that, but if they give Shurmur another year and things don't improve A LOT, he won't be around to choose the next HC.
What the fuck kind of blocking is Saquon Barkley...
No. We sucked with Coughlin too.
with team the Giants put on field today. Not defending Schurmer, but 3 backups on line just made it impossible.
A competent coach adjusts and moves the pocket for his young, mobile QB.
Yes today and at least three games ago I have been screaming this. He lets the opposing D pin their ears back every play.
They need to bench him to prevent him from getting killed and destroying his confidence, for good
For the sake of his career, might be a good move. Then trade him for good value and get one of next year's hot shots or find someone who can fix the team.
3 regulars were out.
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
They (owners) do seem quiet lately which is very interesting, unless they are quoted more locally in NY. Seems like they are hiding.
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
I know it sounds stupid but giants fans need to stop going to games. The only way there will be changes and i mean real fucking changes like turning football operations over to a football guy and stopping to meddle is when it hits their pockets
Amen to this. Firing Shurmur and keeping the GM who hired him and missed on so many personnel moves is the ultimate stupidity. Of course, DG is from the family and we know how important that is to ownership.
Company guy. Always has been, always will be. I can't take that show with the company line. Papa is the only one willing to be real critical.
Where is Pete Rozellle when we need him? He forced the Maras to hire George Young.
I know it sounds stupid but giants fans need to stop going to games. The only way there will be changes and i mean real fucking changes like turning football operations over to a football guy and stopping to meddle is when it hits their pockets
It's not stupid actually. Only physical way to send a message. If the place fills up with traveling opponent players or empty seats it should send alarms off.
👍🏻
Offensive line play I have ever seen. Why draft a Barkley and Jones if you have no one to block. We wasted years of Manning's career. And Now we are wasting years of Barkley and Jones.
3 regulars were out.
Solder and who else? Thanks.
Offensive line play I have ever seen. Why draft a Barkley and Jones if you have no one to block. We wasted years of Manning's career. And Now we are wasting years of Barkley and Jones.
3 regulars were out.
Solder and who else? Thanks.
Remmers and Pio. That's 3 starting OL.
Jacksonville sure looks awesome, don't they?
Please, don’t anyone criticize Daniel Jones again, at least not until Shurmer and his play calling, the kicker, the offensive line and the defense get fixed!!
Daniel Jones, along with a couple of other players who show up every week and perform well, are the only gamers on the team.
Jones deserves to be criticized for his lack of ball security, just as much as he should be praised for the four touchdown passes.
Really? You didn’t see the pressure & the receivers that weren’t open? Or you think that Jones should have insulated himself and secured the ball when those conditions occurred and the Giants were behind? C’mon man. Save your criticism for something more worthy. There are a lot of things going on on with the Giants more worthy of criticism. If you have a problem with that, just don’t give him credit for the 4 touchdowns and call it even in your mind.
Link - ( New Window )
No. He’s basically Mr. Invisible.
I don't know how Shurmur can stay in place much longer. Not saying the guys are giving up but they are not ready to play either.
Its mind-numbing watching them play...
The retorts are:
- they are better than the Skins and Browns (not the Jets lol)
- they should have kept Coughlin and his perennial losing seasons
- they hung in there with the Jets, and a few players made plays, therefore they are the future
The only positive to take from this game is the Giants are a few plays away from being better than the last place Jets -- which is the world's most pathetic consolation prize.
NE
Detroit
NY Jets
Minnesota?
Am I forgetting another game?
HE owns this mess as the owner and CEO. Nobody to blame right now but himself.
Jacksonville sure looks awesome, don't they?
Jax is doing just fine- a conference championship game, a re-build, they are in the thick of it in the toughest division if football after having to play 9 games with a rookie 6th round pick, they get their qb back next week and have extra number 1 picks in the bank.
But they have people in charge who know their business, and we don't.
- Saquon looking worse every week in pass protection resulting in sacks, hits and now fumbles for touchdowns.
- Baker not turning around for the ball even when he has good coverage.
- Golden taking too hard of push up field leaving entire side wide open for Darnold to move into his space to make plays.
- What the hell is going on with extra points??
- Offensive Guards are at least starters and cannot move the DTs at all.
- Nothing at all from playcalling perspective to try and run the ball differently...jet sweeps, pitches, roll out DJ and SB.. Nothing
Whatever blue chip player you want to draft early, forget it. Sell that #1 pick and lets get a whole load of solid red-chip players.
This is simply getting ridiculous...
Solder and who else? Thanks.
Remmers and Pio. That's 3 starting OL.
Thanks, Jim.
Solder and who else? Thanks.
Halapio did not play most of last year, so the big difference was the 2 Ts. Pulley started when Halapio went down. Shurmur chose not to help either with TEs.
Remmers and Pio. That's 3 starting OL.
Thanks, Jim.
Anyone who says the fucking “arrow is pointed upwards” is a delusional buffoon. And since it isn’t after 2 years, and it’s arguably worse now, why the fuck should that old cocksucker, Gettleman get a pass? His ass should be in the jackpot too.
Offensive line play I have ever seen. Why draft a Barkley and Jones if you have no one to block. We wasted years of Manning's career. And Now we are wasting years of Barkley and Jones.
3 regulars were out.
3 regular what’s?
Our ownership is just as clueless and meddlesome as Synder, just not psychopathic. Chris Mara is VP of player personnel.
Pat Shurmur sucks at his job.
I have begun to think Gettleman whiffed on the head coach. I suspect he gets a second chance on that, but if they give Shurmur another year and things don't improve A LOT, he won't be around to choose the next HC.
...using out there?
I mean really!
Adams makes contact with our #2 Draft Pick, bounces right off of Saquon Barkley right into the chest of Daniel Jones for a quick six pick-pocket.
If Bill Parcells were here, he'd throw a shit fit and tell Barkley to sit his ass on the bench. And fucking stay there.