That little tidbit tells you why the Giants are 2-8.. deegee1 : 11/10/2019 11:22 pm

Pulled this from Apple News... If true Shurmur is going to get Jones killed..



How about Eric Smith?



And maybe not in the way that you think.



Smith, a third-year player who had been with the Miami Dolphins and Jets previously, had never played an NFL snap before entering the game when Nate Solder left in the second quarter with a concussion. Smith, in fact, had never dressed for a game before Sunday.



Smith struggled mightily with stunts and twists and was responsible for at least two, if not more, of the six sacks Daniel Jones endured.



But ... before you rip Smith here is something to consider.



The Giants claimed Smith on waivers Sept. 1. The 24-year-old said after the game that “at no point” since becoming a Giant had he prepared to play left tackle, other than doing individual work on his own. Smith said that with Nick Gates starting at right tackle he had prepped all week to be replace Gates at jumbo tight end and hand’t taken any live reps at left tackle since preseason with the Jets.



Smith said he didn’t know the coaches were even talking to him to enter the game when Solder got hurt.



“I’ve been preparing to be the tight end ... I didn’t know Nate was out ... I didn’t think they were talking to me (to go in the game).”



How, when you know that Nick Gates has to start at right tackle and that Smith will be your swing tackle in the game, does he not get any preparation at the position during the week? Or any preparation at that position all season?



Yes, his play was a mess. How, though, could it have been expected to be otherwise when he had not been prepared to play the position he was asked to play. In his first-ever NFL action, no less.



That little tidbit tells you a whole lot perhaps about why the Giants are 2-8 and often look unprepared.