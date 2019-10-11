Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

That little tidbit tells you why the Giants are 2-8..

deegee1 : 11/10/2019 11:22 pm
Pulled this from Apple News... If true Shurmur is going to get Jones killed..

How about Eric Smith?

And maybe not in the way that you think.

Smith, a third-year player who had been with the Miami Dolphins and Jets previously, had never played an NFL snap before entering the game when Nate Solder left in the second quarter with a concussion. Smith, in fact, had never dressed for a game before Sunday.

Smith struggled mightily with stunts and twists and was responsible for at least two, if not more, of the six sacks Daniel Jones endured.

But ... before you rip Smith here is something to consider.

The Giants claimed Smith on waivers Sept. 1. The 24-year-old said after the game that “at no point” since becoming a Giant had he prepared to play left tackle, other than doing individual work on his own. Smith said that with Nick Gates starting at right tackle he had prepped all week to be replace Gates at jumbo tight end and hand’t taken any live reps at left tackle since preseason with the Jets.

Smith said he didn’t know the coaches were even talking to him to enter the game when Solder got hurt.

“I’ve been preparing to be the tight end ... I didn’t know Nate was out ... I didn’t think they were talking to me (to go in the game).”

How, when you know that Nick Gates has to start at right tackle and that Smith will be your swing tackle in the game, does he not get any preparation at the position during the week? Or any preparation at that position all season?

Yes, his play was a mess. How, though, could it have been expected to be otherwise when he had not been prepared to play the position he was asked to play. In his first-ever NFL action, no less.

That little tidbit tells you a whole lot perhaps about why the Giants are 2-8 and often look unprepared.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Shurmur said he learned from the mistakes he made in Cleveland  
moespree : 11/10/2019 11:41 pm : link
Not seeing much evidence of that. In fact you might even be able to argue he was a better coach in Cleveland than he's been here, which is an almost impossible thought to fathom.
Great post...  
bw in dc : 11/10/2019 11:47 pm : link
These are normal contingencies any team should prepare for.

Instead, our bozos think playing LT is just playing gunner.

When you read this you have to assume this clown show doesn't even come close to using analytics they way good organizations do.

not preparing the backup left tackle to play left tackle  
japanhead : 11/10/2019 11:49 pm : link
seems like it is a mistake that goes beyond analytics to me.
I hope we get some kind of explanation for this  
jhibb : 12:09 am : link
because it sounds pretty inexcusable on the surface.
RE: not preparing the backup left tackle to play left tackle  
bw in dc : 12:14 am : link
In comment 14674376 japanhead said:
Quote:
seems like it is a mistake that goes beyond analytics to me.


My point is if they can't prepare for a basic contingency like emergency LT, why should we believe - like some around here tout - that this FO is seemingly out front with analytics? In other words, you can't trust any of the decision makers at Jints Central...
I'm seriously not surpised..  
prdave73 : 12:31 am : link
Not one bit. It shows every week.
Clearly not a hog molly  
Default : 12:38 am : link
.
Can you link the original article?  
loafin : 12:38 am : link
I’d like to know which beat writer it is.
I found it , it’s big blue view  
loafin : 12:43 am : link
https://www.bigblueview.com/platform/amp/2019/11/10/20957863/instant-analysis-where-do-the-new-york-giants-go-from-here-pat-shurmur-james-bettcher-eric-smith
https://www.bigblueview.com/platform/amp/2019/11/10/20957863/instant-analysis-where-do-the-new-york-giants-go-from-here-pat-shurmur-james-bettcher-eric-smith - ( New Window )
This is the worst single thing that I  
Giantimistic : 12:44 am : link
Have read about the Giants this season. I am not really a fire this guy or that guy but if true Shurmur and the oline coach need to be fired tomorrow. It shows lack of attention to detail, lack of planning, lack of in game coaching, lack of everything. It explains why players are regressing on this team.

It is shocking and gives me zero hope about this coaching staff moving forward.

Not that I expect us to have Belicheck but I bet there are dline man prepared every weak to play oline worse case—he had a wr playing cb.

We do have some young talent and there are solid veterans but we need some of these coaches far away from these players so they do not ruin them. This is not a wait till the end of season moment. Shumur clearly can not handle head coach and play calling.

I would take Eli right now as head coach and maybe Armstead as d coordinator. Give some Giants pride.

This revelation needs to be featured articles and asked of the Giants staff, GM and owners for the next two weeks.

its not remotely surprising.  
japanhead : 1:06 am : link
this is the team that went into the season with just two RBs on the roster and made no effort to acquire any other talent at the position when those two got injured.

shurmur is asleep at the wheel
RE: And Shurmur  
mrvax : 1:19 am : link
In comment 14674322 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
was an All-American offensive lineman. You'd think he might have pondered the OL depth chart a little more.


This sounds crazy. I'd think you'd have to have a guy penciled in to be a LT backup and even if this is ALSO your first choice to backup RT, you still need someone who could do OK at backup LT!

Seems awful negligent to me.


Pat Shurmur  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1:34 am : link
Is. Not. An. NFL. Head. Coach.

I'm far from the first to make the point. I won't be the last.
But it's just incredibly obvious.

He is a (very) good coordinator.

Hopefully the decision makers recognize the same and move on.
It will greatly lessen my (already) low opinion of them if they don't.
What's worse  
Matt M. : 1:35 am : link
is wasn't Solder banged up coming in to the week? So, your starting RT is out, moving your normal swing OT to start. How do you not prepare, even in the slightest, your next man up at LT? Hell, it sounds like he wasn't taking snaps at either OT position.

If this is true, I would advocate firing Shurmer immediately.
Not remotely surprising?  
widmerseyebrow : 1:56 am : link
I think Shurmur is dog shit and that story is absolutely shocking. That wouldn't happen on a high school team. If ownership has half a brain they'll protect their one asset on offense and can these motherfuckers.
This should be pinned  
widmerseyebrow : 2:04 am : link
!
RE: This should be pinned  
Giantimistic : 2:19 am : link
In comment 14674429 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
!


Absolutely. This should be the main topic of conversation. Giants cannot move forward until this is addressed. Sometimes a piece of information like this lets you know that there is so much more bad then we can see or know. If the front of the restaurant is a mess what is going on behind the scenes.
This is  
Allen in CNJ : 4:58 am : link
negligence of its highest regard. And this is without question on the coaching staff.
Deegee1  
Tuckrule : 5:01 am : link
Great find and this is grounds to be fired. This is gross negligence. You have a young qb and your backup left tackle never once practiced there outside of doing drills on his own????

Fuck shurmur and I’ve never said before about any coach or player but this guy has to go. He should be sent home today. Pull a fucking Snyder jay gruden move.
Playing without Shepard and Engram and without 3 starters on the ol  
Ira : 5:23 am : link
(one of whom had no business playing left tackle) Jones had a good game. If anyone had any doubts before today, it should be clear that we have our starting quarterback.
Unreal.  
mittenedman : 5:35 am : link
What about Chad Slade too? He looked halfway decent at T and actually had a bunch of reps there with the team.

So Smith goes in instead.

I hate Shurmur professionally, he is approaching McAdoo territory for me. I can't believe I'm saying that.
What  
Les in TO : 5:37 am : link
A mess.
RE: Blaming Shurmur is fine  
mfsd : 5:58 am : link
In comment 14674341 Marty866b said:
Quote:
The bigger problem is Gettleman. He signed this guy as depth,didn't he?


In this case you’re wrong about who’s to blame. There are OL depth shortages all over the league.

Gentleman has made some bad moves, but this is about a backup entering a game with absolutely zero preparation for a role he ends up getting called on to play.

Brutal. And revealing
For someone that said  
section125 : 6:09 am : link
he wasn't prepared he seemed to do no worse than Solder.

IDK, sounds like excuses.
While the Buck stops with Shurmur in regards to blame,  
Diver_Down : 6:12 am : link
the light should be shown on Hal Hunter. He has been a coach of failing OLs his entire career. If he didn't share his father's name, he would have been out of football years ago.
RE: Blaming Shurmur is fine  
ZoneXDOA : 6:23 am : link
In comment 14674341 Marty866b said:
Quote:
The bigger problem is Gettleman. He signed this guy as depth,didn't he?

Are you trolling?! You blame Gettleman for signing Smith? As DEPTH?! Smith COULD be a fantastic back up tackle. We would never know since Shurmur never prepared him for the role. Kid didn’t even think it was possible to be thrown in at the position. Gettleman doesn’t coach the team, he curated the talent. And I think he did a pretty good job of it minus Shurmur.
This is insane esp with your future qb out there  
micky : 6:31 am : link
This is negligence. Period on decision makers. Just wow.
I've been against a head coach  
Captplanet : 6:42 am : link
Change because I believe a young qb needs consistency. After reading this thread and seeing the complete malpractice of basic coaching principles.
I'm starting to think the Giants need to bring in a head coach who had a proven track record.
How do you go into a game with out a prepared backup Tackle?

As much as Gettleman has screwed the pooch  
FStubbs : 6:43 am : link
This is on Shurmur. McAdoo level incompetence. He needs to go.
RE: I've been against a head coach  
FStubbs : 6:44 am : link
In comment 14674471 Captplanet said:
Quote:
Change because I believe a young qb needs consistency. After reading this thread and seeing the complete malpractice of basic coaching principles.
I'm starting to think the Giants need to bring in a head coach who had a proven track record.
How do you go into a game with out a prepared backup Tackle?


Have you noticed how every single player - even Barkley- has regressed?
And people rejoiced when they cut  
LauderdaleMatty : 6:44 am : link
Wheeler. Kid wasnt And shouldn’t be confused as a starter but played both positions at least.

Shurmur was fucking center. Of like he doesn’t know how important the OL is. At least we have Tanney for this meetings.

I thought he was a a step up from McAdooat least. Totally wrong. But then again it’s my fault for thinking this ownership group has any clue also.
RE: Blaming Shurmur is fine  
LauderdaleMatty : 6:48 am : link
In comment 14674341 Marty866b said:
Quote:
The bigger problem is Gettleman. He signed this guy as depth,didn't he?


Marty. Serious question. Who decided to can Wheeler who was at least an experienced NFL backup who could play both T spots I don’t blame you for questioning DG but this coaching staff is sinking to a level that is easily challenging for worst ever in franchise history.
UFB.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:48 am : link
What a disgrace.
Smith was being interviewed in the locker room on postgame  
Rjanyg : 6:52 am : link
I heard him say that he didn’t take snaps at OT this week and that it wa the first time he played in an NFL game. After hearing that I first thought, well he didn’t do too bad considering he didn’t prepare.

We were at the game with endzone seats, and could see the jersey numbers really well. My son asked who 79 was, I said Slade because I remembered he was the backup OT to Solder. Then he looked on the roster and said it was Eric Smith. I thought, who the fuck is Eric Smith lol.

Shurmur list my support weeks ago. He is not an NFL head coach. He may know a lot about football but he is in over his head. I think he stays the year but he shouldn’t be back.
.  
Danny Kanell : 6:57 am : link
Oh man. Just fire Shurmur today. Please.
Shurmur  
rocco8112 : 6:58 am : link
just needs more time.
If this is true that's insane. Who were suppose to be the backup  
Blue21 : 6:59 am : link
tackles then? Again if this is true then he's not the correct head coach and shouldn't the line coach whispered something at some point to the HC during practices that they need to get these guys some reps at tackle. If they get fired it's their own fault. This can't happen.
I think Shurmur sucks  
Joey in VA : 7:25 am : link
But this is pretty normal from a practice perspective. Solder would get all the reps at LT, Smith practicing in Gates' spot makes perfect sense. Then Solder gets hurt and what do you do? You take the swing tackle or third TE, who practiced with the first team, and put him out there. Him not realizing that as the third OT he would be pressed into action in the case of an emergency just means he's a fucking moron. Who else would you use at LT in that case? Someone who didn't work with the starters that week? No that would be idiotic. I don't like anything about this coaching staff or team but this is pretty normal from a practice standpoint.
RE: I think Shurmur sucks  
Eli Wilson : 7:37 am : link
In comment 14674523 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
But this is pretty normal from a practice perspective. Solder would get all the reps at LT, Smith practicing in Gates' spot makes perfect sense. Then Solder gets hurt and what do you do? You take the swing tackle or third TE, who practiced with the first team, and put him out there. Him not realizing that as the third OT he would be pressed into action in the case of an emergency just means he's a fucking moron. Who else would you use at LT in that case? Someone who didn't work with the starters that week? No that would be idiotic. I don't like anything about this coaching staff or team but this is pretty normal from a practice standpoint.


It wasn't just this week. He has not taken a live rep at LT since being signed by the Giants on Sep 1.
RE: RE: I think Shurmur sucks  
Joey in VA : 7:59 am : link
In comment 14674536 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:


It wasn't just this week. He has not taken a live rep at LT since being signed by the Giants on Sep 1.
Line drive...and a base hit right over Wilson's head!!
Well if this type of thing  
joeinpa : 9:20 am : link
Isn’t the norm, and hard to believe it could be, that s a pretty daming reflection on the mantra,”paying attention to detail “
You all said you wanted Solder out of there  
Jimmy Googs : 9:22 am : link
so now what?

I'll value  
crick n NC : 9:24 am : link
What Joey said.
This made absolutely no sense  
Jay on the Island : 9:26 am : link
Why on earthy did they activate him over Chad Slade who was above him on the depth chart and also played LT in the preseason???
time to feed this to the beat reporters  
BigBlueCane : 9:28 am : link
and see who makes the most use of it.
RE: This made absolutely no sense  
AcidTest : 9:45 am : link
In comment 14674821 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Why on earthy did they activate him over Chad Slade who was above him on the depth chart and also played LT in the preseason???


I was surprised he was active instead of Slade for that reason. It's puzzling. I thought they'd go with Brown and Slade as the backups.
RE: Playing without Shepard and Engram and without 3 starters on the ol  
MotownGIANTS : 9:52 am : link
In comment 14674450 Ira said:
Quote:
(one of whom had no business playing left tackle) Jones had a good game. If anyone had any doubts before today, it should be clear that we have our starting quarterback.


But for how long???? This is a disaster waiting to happen!
RE: time to feed this to the beat reporters  
GiantEgo : 9:53 am : link
In comment 14674827 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
and see who makes the most use of it.


It's been out there Pat Traina and Chris Bisignano have been talking about this since last night.
Maybe Remember The Titans was on this week  
Mike in Long Beach : 9:55 am : link
and he was inspired by Petey going in and killing it at cornerback mid-game?

Seriously though... What a disgrace.
ouch, yea thats  
Rory : 11:31 am : link
terrible preparation.

I supported Shurmur for the sake of consistency within the organization for Jones development but this has me unsure now.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions