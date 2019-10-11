That little tidbit tells you why the Giants are 2-8..

Pulled this from Apple News... If true Shurmur is going to get Jones killed..
How about Eric Smith?
And maybe not in the way that you think.
Smith, a third-year player who had been with the Miami Dolphins and Jets previously, had never played an NFL snap before entering the game when Nate Solder left in the second quarter with a concussion. Smith, in fact, had never dressed for a game before Sunday.
Smith struggled mightily with stunts and twists and was responsible for at least two, if not more, of the six sacks Daniel Jones endured.
But ... before you rip Smith here is something to consider.
The Giants claimed Smith on waivers Sept. 1. The 24-year-old said after the game that “at no point” since becoming a Giant had he prepared to play left tackle, other than doing individual work on his own. Smith said that with Nick Gates starting at right tackle he had prepped all week to be replace Gates at jumbo tight end and hand’t taken any live reps at left tackle since preseason with the Jets.
Smith said he didn’t know the coaches were even talking to him to enter the game when Solder got hurt.
“I’ve been preparing to be the tight end ... I didn’t know Nate was out ... I didn’t think they were talking to me (to go in the game).”
How, when you know that Nick Gates has to start at right tackle and that Smith will be your swing tackle in the game, does he not get any preparation at the position during the week? Or any preparation at that position all season?
Yes, his play was a mess. How, though, could it have been expected to be otherwise when he had not been prepared to play the position he was asked to play. In his first-ever NFL action, no less.
That little tidbit tells you a whole lot perhaps about why the Giants are 2-8 and often look unprepared.
Instead, our bozos think playing LT is just playing gunner.
When you read this you have to assume this clown show doesn't even come close to using analytics they way good organizations do.
My point is if they can't prepare for a basic contingency like emergency LT, why should we believe - like some around here tout - that this FO is seemingly out front with analytics? In other words, you can't trust any of the decision makers at Jints Central...
It is shocking and gives me zero hope about this coaching staff moving forward.
Not that I expect us to have Belicheck but I bet there are dline man prepared every weak to play oline worse case—he had a wr playing cb.
We do have some young talent and there are solid veterans but we need some of these coaches far away from these players so they do not ruin them. This is not a wait till the end of season moment. Shumur clearly can not handle head coach and play calling.
I would take Eli right now as head coach and maybe Armstead as d coordinator. Give some Giants pride.
This revelation needs to be featured articles and asked of the Giants staff, GM and owners for the next two weeks.
shurmur is asleep at the wheel
This sounds crazy. I'd think you'd have to have a guy penciled in to be a LT backup and even if this is ALSO your first choice to backup RT, you still need someone who could do OK at backup LT!
Seems awful negligent to me.
I'm far from the first to make the point. I won't be the last.
But it's just incredibly obvious.
He is a (very) good coordinator.
Hopefully the decision makers recognize the same and move on.
It will greatly lessen my (already) low opinion of them if they don't.
If this is true, I would advocate firing Shurmer immediately.
Absolutely. This should be the main topic of conversation. Giants cannot move forward until this is addressed. Sometimes a piece of information like this lets you know that there is so much more bad then we can see or know. If the front of the restaurant is a mess what is going on behind the scenes.
Fuck shurmur and I’ve never said before about any coach or player but this guy has to go. He should be sent home today. Pull a fucking Snyder jay gruden move.
So Smith goes in instead.
I hate Shurmur professionally, he is approaching McAdoo territory for me. I can't believe I'm saying that.
In this case you’re wrong about who’s to blame. There are OL depth shortages all over the league.
Gentleman has made some bad moves, but this is about a backup entering a game with absolutely zero preparation for a role he ends up getting called on to play.
Brutal. And revealing
IDK, sounds like excuses.
Are you trolling?! You blame Gettleman for signing Smith? As DEPTH?! Smith COULD be a fantastic back up tackle. We would never know since Shurmur never prepared him for the role. Kid didn’t even think it was possible to be thrown in at the position. Gettleman doesn’t coach the team, he curated the talent. And I think he did a pretty good job of it minus Shurmur.
I'm starting to think the Giants need to bring in a head coach who had a proven track record.
How do you go into a game with out a prepared backup Tackle?
Have you noticed how every single player - even Barkley- has regressed?
Shurmur was fucking center. Of like he doesn’t know how important the OL is. At least we have Tanney for this meetings.
I thought he was a a step up from McAdooat least. Totally wrong. But then again it’s my fault for thinking this ownership group has any clue also.
Marty. Serious question. Who decided to can Wheeler who was at least an experienced NFL backup who could play both T spots I don’t blame you for questioning DG but this coaching staff is sinking to a level that is easily challenging for worst ever in franchise history.
We were at the game with endzone seats, and could see the jersey numbers really well. My son asked who 79 was, I said Slade because I remembered he was the backup OT to Solder. Then he looked on the roster and said it was Eric Smith. I thought, who the fuck is Eric Smith lol.
Shurmur list my support weeks ago. He is not an NFL head coach. He may know a lot about football but he is in over his head. I think he stays the year but he shouldn’t be back.
It wasn't just this week. He has not taken a live rep at LT since being signed by the Giants on Sep 1.
It wasn't just this week. He has not taken a live rep at LT since being signed by the Giants on Sep 1.
I was surprised he was active instead of Slade for that reason. It's puzzling. I thought they'd go with Brown and Slade as the backups.
But for how long???? This is a disaster waiting to happen!
It's been out there Pat Traina and Chris Bisignano have been talking about this since last night.
Seriously though... What a disgrace.
I supported Shurmur for the sake of consistency within the organization for Jones development but this has me unsure now.