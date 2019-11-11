Chase Young or an OT in the 2020 Draft?

I see a ton of Chase Young y’all around here, but even with the guys we currently have on the roster for defense, we are middle of the pack with sacks.
I know it all depends on what we do in FA, but right now I’m going LT with my top 10 pick. I want to protect my young QB.
Essentially my opinion as well
This. I want Thomas but you have to take the best player. Edge is a big need as well.
OT can be had outside of top 5.
Best OL (C or OT) remaining with the 2nd round pick
Young and Andrew Thomas are the prizes for the Giants. If they land either I consider it a huge win.
Take the BPA. Don't overthink it. Everyone and their mother knows we need a LT, but don't force the issue. Always take the best player available.
-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back
Agree.
Who would you rather have Lawrence Taylor or Jumbo Elliott? Both are pro bowl players.
Point is Chase may be more than just an 'average' pro bowl player. He looks unstoppable at times.
Worried about the rookie dbacks being dumb and the dbacks coaching broadly sucking, but ok.
So, after 20 years of chanting "OL in rounds 1,2,3" at this point I'd be reluctant to invest heavily in this offense as currently run
So, a great defender or trade down and draft mainly defense
Put Chase Young on the edge and we might have 1 of the best (young) defensive lines in Football.
And besides ER is a definite need.
fair enough but predicting the next LT is expecting a lot, no? I've only watched some youtube highlights of the kid. Seems like a great player but i don't see that LT, von miller kinda burst.
Anyone else passing on Young would be borderline criminal
In comment 14675646 V.I.G. said:
fair enough but predicting the next LT is expecting a lot, no? I've only watched some youtube highlights of the kid. Seems like a great player but i don't see that LT, von miller kinda burst.
The point of the comparison was both players can be pro bowlers but still one can be a moderately or significantly better player than the other. Not calling Young LT ...no way...but he is a rare pass rusher and maybe the best to come out in a few years.
No one on here can tell me that they think the D is coming off the field when they have team third and long. We are all looking for the TE or Slot guy over the middle or worse of all defensive holding on the opposite side of the field.
The 2nd rounder should go to Oline but we need a player like Chase Young.
If he's not there then, by all means, draft a LT that will play RT as they sit behind the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.
Take Chase and either trade up or take top OL round 2. Use FA to get another OL, CB and WR.
Boy o boy do we need offensive linemen though. And it has been my own experience over the years of watching first round OT/OGs get drafted, a whole bunch of them never pan out. No greater crap shoot than OLmen IMO - the number of washouts are mind numbing.
Once in awhile there's a home run hit (Zack Martin, Jack Conklin, etc.), but I see more Flowers, Gallery, Dillard, Bolles (not awful, but not great for the first OLmen taken in round 1 - and not nearly as good as Ramczyk taken later), etc. Anyway, drafting OT or OG in first round is never a sure bet. It comes with high risk.
Chase Young is no-risk, high-reward, selection. If we do go offesive linemen early, I hope the player comes off the Wisconsin team as they produce quality OLmen year after year and could be called "Offensive Linemen University". The wonderlic score is a big measuring stick when it comes to OL players. It's a cerebral position where intelligence is paramount to success.
My bet is though, that one of the QB needy teams will make a ridiculous offer that could be hard to turn down for our juicy pick spot. Who knows???
Giants D has sucked longer than the O. Plus Young is a blue chip prospect. Giants need a gamechanger on defense, they have no one right now.
Get Young. Hope Lawrence develops into a force. Williams. We may have something.
+1
Chase Young appears to be a special player. A real difference maker. A little like drafting LT when the Giants already had a bunch of excellent LBs. Except in this case, the Giants don't really have a decent ER...
If the Giants can get him, draft Young.
But if the Giants can't get Young, getting Andrew Thomas is still a pretty awesome pick.
Wiirf has special talent he has great movement skills and looks like a natural LT
He also comes from a pro style offense where he plays with his hand on the ground
[quote] that Gettleman thinks CeeDee Lamb was touched by the hand of god. [/quote Well he better slap that hand away. We pick Thomas/Young or trade down if possible.
So many positions ignored
There are some good linebackers available in fa. I would sign Joe Schobert and/or Shaq Thompson for the middle. Sign Conklin for RT.
Young over Thomas is a no brainer for me. Elite ER’s are hard to find and rarely hit FA.
A trade down scenario would be very intriguing. It would really depend on what you think Young is worth because that’s what you’d be losing out on trading down even if the other team is trading up for a QB.
If Gettleman can take a running back #2 because he's the "best player in the draft" then he better fucking take without question the best player in the draft at DE.
Or you take the BPA with that pick. Need ILB and FS too.
Take the BPA. Don't overthink it. Everyone and their mother knows we need a LT, but don't force the issue. Always take the best player available.
Including RBs?
The Giants didn't even take BPA in the 2018 draft. Quenton Nelson was the BPA.
Totally agree. BPA is joke. Take the best player at a position you need to fill.
I go to the grocery store to get food that I need. I don't stop and go, "Whoa. They just got all of this fresh lobster in from Maine. I'll just buy a lot of lobster because it's the best food available!"
If you get Chase Young then you had better have gotten at least one FA and used the 2nd rd pick for the other OL.