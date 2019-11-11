Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Chase Young or an OT in the 2020 Draft?

BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/11/2019 1:39 pm
I see a ton of Chase Young y’all around here, but even with the guys we currently have on the roster for defense, we are middle of the pack with sacks.

I know it all depends on what we do in FA, but right now I’m going LT with my top 10 pick. I want to protect my young QB.
Chase Young is the best player in the draft  
Jay on the Island : 11/11/2019 1:42 pm : link
If the Giants are lucky enough to have him on the board at their pick they would be idiots to pass on him. My second choice is Andrew Thomas.
young ot ot  
leinad : 11/11/2019 1:43 pm : link
if young is there i hope we take him ; i think there maybe as many as a dozen good ot's in this draft and could take one in as late s the fourth round. imo.
They've got to get some OTs who can play AND  
Red Dog : 11/11/2019 1:43 pm : link
a Center AND a really good OL coach.
RE: Chase Young is the best player in the draft  
Anakim : 11/11/2019 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14675603 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If the Giants are lucky enough to have him on the board at their pick they would be idiots to pass on him. My second choice is Andrew Thomas.


Essentially my opinion as well
RE: Chase Young is the best player in the draft  
BillT : 11/11/2019 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14675603 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If the Giants are lucky enough to have him on the board at their pick they would be idiots to pass on him. My second choice is Andrew Thomas.

This. I want Thomas but you have to take the best player. Edge is a big need as well.
Chase Young @ top 3 draft pick  
George from PA : 11/11/2019 1:44 pm : link
Or trade down with a team targeting a QB....and draft LT

OT can be had outside of top 5.
BPA at position of need  
rasbutant : 11/11/2019 1:45 pm : link
Edge at the moment appears to have the edge over OT. The OT class appears to be deep this year as well. Could come from 2nd round. Get a RT in FA and draft an LT prospect.
OT and don't look back.  
No Where Man : 11/11/2019 1:45 pm : link
.
If we don't trade down  
ryanmkeane : 11/11/2019 1:45 pm : link
and Young was there and they passed, that would be shocking. This team is in dire need of a young stud pass rusher, and he's definitely the best in this draft.
OT and don't look back.  
No Where Man : 11/11/2019 1:46 pm : link
.
Conklin in FA  
giants#1 : 11/11/2019 1:46 pm : link
Young with #1
Best OL (C or OT) remaining with the 2nd round pick

I want nothing more than to fix the OL  
Jay on the Island : 11/11/2019 1:46 pm : link
I want the Giants to add a LT early and I would be thrilled to land Andrew Thomas but not at the expense of passing on Chase Young who is the better prospect and also fills a huge need.

Young and Andrew Thomas are the prizes for the Giants. If they land either I consider it a huge win.
Go BPA ... I pick the impact Edge early in the draft  
JonC : 11/11/2019 1:46 pm : link
unless the LT is clearly the BPA. You can manufacture the OL in the remaining rounds. There's also UFA to consider.
I think you have to ask yourself what position is deeper?  
superspynyg : 11/11/2019 1:47 pm : link
Can we get a good OT or ER in rd 2?
Because taking an OT high always works out  
Anakim : 11/11/2019 1:48 pm : link
Greg Robinson, Luke Joeckel, Matt Kalil, Robert Gallery




Take the BPA. Don't overthink it. Everyone and their mother knows we need a LT, but don't force the issue. Always take the best player available.
If YounG  
cokeduplt : 11/11/2019 1:49 pm : link
Is available you pick him. He’s the best player in the draft and it’s a need position. No brainer
between a pro bowl LT and a pro bowl ER  
V.I.G. : 11/11/2019 1:50 pm : link

-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back
RE: Chase Young is the best player in the draft  
jeff57 : 11/11/2019 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14675603 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If the Giants are lucky enough to have him on the board at their pick they would be idiots to pass on him. My second choice is Andrew Thomas.


Agree.
ER Chase Young in round 1  
Jay on the Island : 11/11/2019 1:51 pm : link
OT Mekhi Becton in round 2
Neither.  
AcidTest : 11/11/2019 1:51 pm : link
Trade down. Someone will pay a fortune for one of the QBs. They always do. We already have ours. Get a haul of picks. This team has more holes than a piece of swiss cheese.
I’m fine with either,  
darren in pdx : 11/11/2019 2:05 pm : link
they desperately need both. If they can finagle a trade down a few spots and somehow land one or the other plus another good pick would be even better.
Have to take the best  
Metnut : 11/11/2019 2:05 pm : link
non-QB player available. We have huge holes on defense and offense. Let's not reach for an OL unless it's the BPA. If Young is a generational talent and at a valuable position then that's the pick.
RE: between a pro bowl LT and a pro bowl ER  
Giantz_comeback : 11/11/2019 2:10 pm : link
In comment 14675646 V.I.G. said:
Quote:

-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back


Who would you rather have Lawrence Taylor or Jumbo Elliott? Both are pro bowl players.

Point is Chase may be more than just an 'average' pro bowl player. He looks unstoppable at times.
I want an OT but if Chase Young is there you have to take him  
BSIMatt : 11/11/2019 2:11 pm : link
Imo.
The Predator  
crackerjack465 : 11/11/2019 2:19 pm : link
Granted the 2-4-5 is dumb as fuck  
idiotsavant : 11/11/2019 2:20 pm : link
But betch doesn't seem nearly as intransigent as the shurm when it comes to system.

Worried about the rookie dbacks being dumb and the dbacks coaching broadly sucking, but ok.

So, after 20 years of chanting "OL in rounds 1,2,3" at this point I'd be reluctant to invest heavily in this offense as currently run


So, a great defender or trade down and draft mainly defense
We just added Williams ....  
short lease : 11/11/2019 2:20 pm : link

Put Chase Young on the edge and we might have 1 of the best (young) defensive lines in Football.

And besides ER is a definite need.
Chanting that every few years in any case  
idiotsavant : 11/11/2019 2:21 pm : link
.
No One on This D Scares Anyone  
clatterbuck : 11/11/2019 2:23 pm : link
This defense needs a Nick Bosa or Chubb or Jamal Adams or Khalil Mack, a player that can take over a game and/or scare opponents. If Chase Young is that kind of player, get him.
RE: RE: between a pro bowl LT and a pro bowl ER  
V.I.G. : 11/11/2019 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14675712 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14675646 V.I.G. said:


Quote:



-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back



Who would you rather have Lawrence Taylor or Jumbo Elliott? Both are pro bowl players.

Point is Chase may be more than just an 'average' pro bowl player. He looks unstoppable at times.

fair enough but predicting the next LT is expecting a lot, no? I've only watched some youtube highlights of the kid. Seems like a great player but i don't see that LT, von miller kinda burst.
Passing on Young would only be  
Jay in Toronto : 11/11/2019 2:27 pm : link
For a QB desperate team.

Anyone else passing on Young would be borderline criminal
RE: RE: RE: between a pro bowl LT and a pro bowl ER  
Giantz_comeback : 11/11/2019 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14675741 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
In comment 14675712 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14675646 V.I.G. said:


Quote:



-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back



Who would you rather have Lawrence Taylor or Jumbo Elliott? Both are pro bowl players.

Point is Chase may be more than just an 'average' pro bowl player. He looks unstoppable at times.


fair enough but predicting the next LT is expecting a lot, no? I've only watched some youtube highlights of the kid. Seems like a great player but i don't see that LT, von miller kinda burst.


The point of the comparison was both players can be pro bowlers but still one can be a moderately or significantly better player than the other. Not calling Young LT ...no way...but he is a rare pass rusher and maybe the best to come out in a few years.
Run, don't walk, if you are given the opportunity to Draft Chase Young  
bumpsinthenight : 11/11/2019 2:37 pm : link
Think of it this way as bad as this team and it's OL is with Backups in 3 spots they put up 27 points. The Defense is the more immediate problem. We have the least amount of capital of any team invested on that side of the ball.

No one on here can tell me that they think the D is coming off the field when they have team third and long. We are all looking for the TE or Slot guy over the middle or worse of all defensive holding on the opposite side of the field.
The 2nd rounder should go to Oline but we need a player like Chase Young.

If he's not there then, by all means, draft a LT that will play RT as they sit behind the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.
RE: I want an OT but if Chase Young is there you have to take him  
Giantz_comeback : 11/11/2019 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14675714 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Imo.


Take Chase and either trade up or take top OL round 2. Use FA to get another OL, CB and WR.
Hands down Chase Young  
mavric : 11/11/2019 2:40 pm : link
Chase Young is a hands down no brainer and a virtual "can't miss".

Boy o boy do we need offensive linemen though. And it has been my own experience over the years of watching first round OT/OGs get drafted, a whole bunch of them never pan out. No greater crap shoot than OLmen IMO - the number of washouts are mind numbing.

Once in awhile there's a home run hit (Zack Martin, Jack Conklin, etc.), but I see more Flowers, Gallery, Dillard, Bolles (not awful, but not great for the first OLmen taken in round 1 - and not nearly as good as Ramczyk taken later), etc. Anyway, drafting OT or OG in first round is never a sure bet. It comes with high risk.

Chase Young is no-risk, high-reward, selection. If we do go offesive linemen early, I hope the player comes off the Wisconsin team as they produce quality OLmen year after year and could be called "Offensive Linemen University". The wonderlic score is a big measuring stick when it comes to OL players. It's a cerebral position where intelligence is paramount to success.

My bet is though, that one of the QB needy teams will make a ridiculous offer that could be hard to turn down for our juicy pick spot. Who knows???
If we end up with a Top 5 pick take the impact defender there  
Torrag : 11/11/2019 2:45 pm : link
Good defenses need weapons as much or more than offenses. It's the defensive era of the big play. The rules favor the offense moving the ball and scoring. You counter that with momentum changing plays on defense. We have some good young pieces but there is no threat. Our opponents have noone to worry about.
I'm a big BPA guy  
Biteymax22 : 11/11/2019 2:55 pm : link
So that would be Young regardless of who else is on the board.
You go Young  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/11/2019 2:57 pm : link
and you don't look back.

Giants D has sucked longer than the O. Plus Young is a blue chip prospect. Giants need a gamechanger on defense, they have no one right now.

Get Young. Hope Lawrence develops into a force. Williams. We may have something.
Chase Young is 6"5 and 265  
kdog77 : 11/11/2019 2:57 pm : link
With 13.5 sacks and 5 FF this year at OSU. If Giants get chance to grab him he could be a nightmare for Dak and Wentz for years to come. Only problem is that Deadskins might grab him first.

Tell what we did in free agency and  
Carl in CT : 11/11/2019 3:05 pm : link
I’ll tell you who to pick
I take Chase if he's there  
Dinger : 11/11/2019 3:09 pm : link
I'm against taking a OT if there is a better Edge there because I'm sick of wasting 1st round picks on OT who don't pan out (see pugh, see flowers). We've missed on a couple of 1st round CB's too but we are desperate for an edge rusher and I think you need more quantity on OL. We need some kick ass on Defense. We put up 27 points yesterday with 3 back ups. We cant stop shit. lets get an edge.
Bengals  
Gruber : 11/11/2019 3:09 pm : link
If the Bengals get the first pick, are they likely to choose a quarterback? They certainly need one. It's been assumed also that the Dolphins would also go quarterback with their first pick.
unless they change how they grade and scout  
BigBlueCane : 11/11/2019 3:29 pm : link
and evaluate players entering the draft, a process that should have happened after last year's draft, this is a pointless thread.
No Brainer  
RollBlue : 11/11/2019 3:48 pm : link
Chase Young, and it's not close...
RE: Go BPA ... I pick the impact Edge early in the draft  
Dinger : 11/11/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14675633 JonC said:
Quote:
unless the LT is clearly the BPA. You can manufacture the OL in the remaining rounds. There's also UFA to consider.

+1
WHile I think it is Critically important for the Giants  
.McL. : 11/11/2019 4:32 pm : link
To get OL help in the draft.

Chase Young appears to be a special player. A real difference maker. A little like drafting LT when the Giants already had a bunch of excellent LBs. Except in this case, the Giants don't really have a decent ER...

If the Giants can get him, draft Young.

But if the Giants can't get Young, getting Andrew Thomas is still a pretty awesome pick.
OT  
Archer : 11/11/2019 4:53 pm : link
I am not certain that Thomas will be the top rated OT at draft time
Wiirf has special talent he has great movement skills and looks like a natural LT
He also comes from a pro style offense where he plays with his hand on the ground
If he's there  
bc4life : 11/11/2019 4:53 pm : link
Cannot see how they pass on him. You are probably never going to have 2-3 great edge rushers. But, if you can get ONE that teams have to scheme for - opens up things for other players. Get Connelly back, and maybe Carter, XMan, and Skipper can develop between now and next season. And, Golden will hopefully be back as well.
Rumor has it  
Josh in the City : 11/11/2019 4:55 pm : link
that Gettleman thinks CeeDee Lamb was touched by the hand of god.
Chase Young  
Danny Dimes : 11/11/2019 4:58 pm : link
Offense won't have to put up 30+ points a game plus the defense may just be watchable
RE: Rumor has it  
OC2.0 : 11/11/2019 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14676067 Josh in the City said:
[quote] that Gettleman thinks CeeDee Lamb was touched by the hand of god. [/quote Well he better slap that hand away. We pick Thomas/Young or trade down if possible.
For the love of god no more lineman on either side of ball  
giantsFC : 11/11/2019 7:32 pm : link
Pass rushers, big play linebackers. A WR.

So many positions ignored
Chase Young or bust  
nyballa0891 : 11/11/2019 7:51 pm : link
Anyone that disagrees, should look up his game tape against Wisconsin (who are known for having solid oline play). I’d also like to see the Giants take Biadasz in the 2nd prob 50-50 chance he makes it that far though.
Chase young for sure  
Mattman : 11/11/2019 7:55 pm : link
Andrew Thomas if he’s not there. There seems to be more edge in fa than tackles. Clooney comes to mind and they seem to be the same type of player. Hope Tyler Biadasz drops to 2nd.

There are some good linebackers available in fa. I would sign Joe Schobert and/or Shaq Thompson for the middle. Sign Conklin for RT.
I'm no scout  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/11/2019 8:03 pm : link
so take this for what it's worth. I'm a little concerned about Thomas' feet against NFL speed rushers.
if we are lucky enough to be in a spot to take young  
Sonic Youth : 11/11/2019 8:03 pm : link
you take him and don't look back. in fact, I wish matt gay hit that stupid FG in hindsight, so we'd have an inside track to it
No thanks on Thomas  
WillVAB : 11/11/2019 8:03 pm : link
I don’t think he has LT feet for the NFL. I think if he has to play out on an island he’ll get exposed in pass pro at the NFL level.

Young over Thomas is a no brainer for me. Elite ER’s are hard to find and rarely hit FA.

A trade down scenario would be very intriguing. It would really depend on what you think Young is worth because that’s what you’d be losing out on trading down even if the other team is trading up for a QB.

If Chase Young  
MookGiants : 11/11/2019 8:15 pm : link
is available when the Giants pick, they absolutely have to take him.

If Gettleman can take a running back #2 because he's the "best player in the draft" then he better fucking take without question the best player in the draft at DE.

If we somehow have the  
MtDizzle : 11/11/2019 8:32 pm : link
chance to draft Chase Young and for some reason we don’t that might be my breaking point.
You have to take Chase Young  
Reale01 : 11/11/2019 9:14 pm : link
Consider trade a trade down if he is gone. Cluster draft OLK. Get a free safety and an inside LB.
RE: between a pro bowl LT and a pro bowl ER  
section125 : 11/11/2019 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14675646 V.I.G. said:
Quote:

-we go for the pro bowl LT
--If only one is pro bowl caliber, you go with that player
---if neither is, you trade back


Or you take the BPA with that pick. Need ILB and FS too.
RE: Because taking an OT high always works out  
rnargi : 11/11/2019 10:42 pm : link
In comment 14675639 Anakim said:
Quote:
Greg Robinson, Luke Joeckel, Matt Kalil, Robert Gallery




Take the BPA. Don't overthink it. Everyone and their mother knows we need a LT, but don't force the issue. Always take the best player available.


Including RBs?
always take BPA  
MookGiants : 11/11/2019 11:01 pm : link
is bullshit. Take the BPA from a group of positions. Betting on a player to be an exception to what we've seen with running backs for the last decade plus is asinine.

The Giants didn't even take BPA in the 2018 draft. Quenton Nelson was the BPA.

I don't see a left tackle  
JonC : 11/11/2019 11:10 pm : link
worthy of top 5 yet.
I think Wirfs is really, really good.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:13 am : link
Young is the better prospect obviously, but I think Wirfs could be a very good LT.
RE: always take BPA  
bw in dc : 12:15 am : link
In comment 14676469 MookGiants said:
Quote:
is bullshit. Take the BPA from a group of positions. Betting on a player to be an exception to what we've seen with running backs for the last decade plus is asinine.

The Giants didn't even take BPA in the 2018 draft. Quenton Nelson was the BPA.


Totally agree. BPA is joke. Take the best player at a position you need to fill.

I go to the grocery store to get food that I need. I don't stop and go, "Whoa. They just got all of this fresh lobster in from Maine. I'll just buy a lot of lobster because it's the best food available!"









Trade down  
giantstock : 12:30 am : link
Overall I think you try to get a Tackle and a Center in rounds 1 and 2. If no trade down then between rds 1 and 2 and FA you have to come up with two OL. A tackle and a center.

If you get Chase Young then you had better have gotten at least one FA and used the 2nd rd pick for the other OL.
