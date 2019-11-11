Chase Young or an OT in the 2020 Draft? BigBlueDownTheShore : 11/11/2019 1:39 pm

I see a ton of Chase Young y’all around here, but even with the guys we currently have on the roster for defense, we are middle of the pack with sacks.



I know it all depends on what we do in FA, but right now I’m going LT with my top 10 pick. I want to protect my young QB.