Data Science, the NFL, and the Giants

One of the fascinating things in sports (and in business) has been the growth of the data science area over the past 10 or so years. I can say from my own professional career, I've been involved in a number of big data projects in a couple of industries and it's a massively growing field (fun fact for those going to college or coming out in the work force, go on a focus for data analysis, data science or statistics and you will get a job).As we know, Major League Baseball has been at the forefront for analytics, mainly because it's a statisticians' dream. 162 games, tons of data to sort through, etc. It used to be that the front offices in baseball was made up of former players or scouts, and maybe had a college kid as the analytics guys. Now the analytics guys run the teams. And it's now also happening on the field as pitching coaches are no longer necessarily a former pitcher, but one of these data nerds (I say that lovingly), who will break down film, check spin rates, arm angles, etc. Look no further than the Yankees passing on David Cone or Andy Pettitte for Matt Blake, who is one of these new wave pitching gurus that use data and video.Anyway, the NFL has been trying to play catchup. They held a Data Bowl last year to provide essentially a data dump of collected information and asked prospective data scientists to come up with their best analytical models in return for Super Bowl tickets. Honestly, that's a brilliant strategy to get identify some smart minds at a pretty low cost all things considered. And anyone who sticks out would get hired by the NFL data group or individual teams. The NFL has been using data for years (the Eagles among the early adopters), but it still seems very much Wild West in the application.Anyway, the NFL has been posting information about their data/stats for a wider audience in the link below.So what does all this mean? Well, it's interesting (at least to me) to see who can use the data the best. I can say from personal experience at work, that the key is sorting through the data to find the proper statistical model that allows you to make a decision. I think the NFL and teams are trying to still figure this out (not nearly as mature as MLB or the NBA), and they aren't there yet but it's coming. And I know that we rolled our eyes at Gettleman's comment about analytics, but I have to believe that the Giants organization is actually utilizing this information in their decision making, even if Gettleman downplays it. But I'm not sure the coaches really know how to parse it. On the surface at least, Shurmur inconsistently uses analytics to inform his decisions (he cites percentages when going for 2, etc). Part of it might be that the analytics are not mature enough to work for coaches just yet. Or that Shurmur just is using it wrong (or could be both).Anyway, as the Giants look in the mirror at themselves, I really hope that Mara and Tisch are looking hard at this new data group the NFL is building, and as they are in NYC where the NFL offices are located, you would think they would have an advantage to pluck the best and brightest right out of there for a job in the front office to help this team. We know that Ernie Adams has been doing this forever as Belichick's sidekick. We know the Eagles are all over this (is it a coincidence they've been the best team in the NFC East for years and years). For the Giants to turn this mess around, they need to get with the times. There is so much to fix in this organization. George Young helped create an organizational structure which led to the 1980s championships. It's been 40+ years, it's time to adapt a new organizational structure, and it should be one based on competitive data and building a team around that to win. https://operations.nfl.com/stats-central/stats-articles/ - ( New Window