The Jason Garrett speculation has begun

Garrett is familiar with the New York/New Jersey market, albeit not as a coach. But he is definitely familiar with coaching under pressure. He plays for an owner/GM, Jones, who is frequently and publicly candid with his analysis of the Cowboys’ performance.



Pressure in this market wouldn’t be an issue for Garrett. And it’s not like he’d have to worry about his GM or owner publicly assessing him on a regular basis, since Dave Gettleman and Mara don’t speak to reporters nearly as often as Jones.