The Jason Garrett speculation has begun

Sean : 11:51 am
Quote:
Garrett is familiar with the New York/New Jersey market, albeit not as a coach. But he is definitely familiar with coaching under pressure. He plays for an owner/GM, Jones, who is frequently and publicly candid with his analysis of the Cowboys’ performance.

Pressure in this market wouldn’t be an issue for Garrett. And it’s not like he’d have to worry about his GM or owner publicly assessing him on a regular basis, since Dave Gettleman and Mara don’t speak to reporters nearly as often as Jones.

Link - ( New Window )
Jesus Christ no  
Jints in Carolina : 11:55 am : link
.
I’m all for it  
ron mexico : 11:56 am : link
He can return the franchise to respectability.

Let’s worry about a super bowl after we can string together multiple seasons at or above 500
oh hell no  
Greg from LI : 11:59 am : link
Has a roster loaded with talent and has done next to nothing with it. Never made so much as an NFC title game. Besides, his smirk in nauseating.
Why does he get no credit  
ron mexico : 12:01 pm : link
For the quality of the roster?
RE: I’m all for it  
section125 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14678668 ron mexico said:
Quote:
He can return the franchise to respectability.

Let’s worry about a super bowl after we can string together multiple seasons at or above 500


Yes, because he has done so well with the Cowboys who have some of the best talent in the NFL and have had it for several of Garrett's seasons with the Cowboys.

This throw shit at the wall and hope some of it sticks mentality has to stop.
This is very possible if Gettleman is retained  
Sean : 12:02 pm : link
.
Know what else he doesn’t do?  
ron mexico : 12:03 pm : link
Have shitty seasons. Only one losing season in his time there and that’s when both Romo and Dez went down.
RE: Why does he get no credit  
Section331 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14678680 ron mexico said:
Quote:
For the quality of the roster?


Do you really think Jerry Jones lets Garrett pick players? I'm sure he's a voice in the room, but I'd love to hear how many of his preferred choices were actually picked.
Well he has the primarily qualification  
Oscar : 12:03 pm : link
He was once part of the Giants organization in some capacity. Should put him on a shortlist at the very least.
RE: Know what else he doesn’t do?  
section125 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14678689 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Have shitty seasons. Only one losing season in his time there and that’s when both Romo and Dez went down.


How many playoff wins do they have since he's been there?
RE: Why does he get no credit  
Tuckrule : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14678680 ron mexico said:
Quote:
For the quality of the roster?


because its known that its jerry and now stephen jones, who is an excellent talent evaluator, who are making the selections
Please NO  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:06 pm : link
This team needs a hard ass, teacher type coach. Garrett is neither. What exactly does Garrett do well?
RE: RE: Know what else he doesn’t do?  
ron mexico : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14678696 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14678689 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Have shitty seasons. Only one losing season in his time there and that’s when both Romo and Dez went down.



How many playoff wins do they have since he's been there?


He is 2-3 in the playoffs.
This board is nuts if it wants Jerry Jones lap dog  
Chip : 12:07 pm : link
to coach this team. This board comes up with some stupid stuff. Lets draft Haskin Darnold or Rosen. Now we want Jerrys lap dog.
RE: Please NO  
ron mexico : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14678700 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
This team needs a hard ass, teacher type coach. Garrett is neither. What exactly does Garrett do well?


To start , He picks good coordinators and has his team ready to play week 1 every year.
Going  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:08 pm : link
to vomit.
RE: RE: RE: Know what else he doesn’t do?  
section125 : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 14678701 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14678696 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14678689 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Have shitty seasons. Only one losing season in his time there and that’s when both Romo and Dez went down.



How many playoff wins do they have since he's been there?



He is 2-3 in the playoffs.


All that talent and ability and they are 2-3...I like Garrett but not for HC of the Giants.
MAYBE as Offensive Coordinator.....MAYBE  
Tom in NY : 12:10 pm : link
Anything beyond that is asking for the losing to continue.
The Giants biggest challenge now is to have someone that can hold players accountable, raise expectations, and design game plans that attack the opponents weaknesses...while continuing the development of Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure Garrett has accomplished the vast majority of that list in his current role.
Did you watch the game against minnesota?  
JohnB : 12:10 pm : link
Garrett had the game in hand and threw it away on the last drive. So many stupid calls in one series it was unbelievable. And you want him here?

This Would Be As Big A Coup  
MojoEd : 12:10 pm : link
As when the NYJ grabbed Gase from Miami!
RE: This board is nuts if it wants Jerry Jones lap dog  
ron mexico : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 14678706 Chip said:
Quote:
to coach this team. This board comes up with some stupid stuff. Lets draft Haskin Darnold or Rosen. Now we want Jerrys lap dog.


I don’t think this is a broad wide thing, I think I’m the only one advocating this....haha

If he can bring Steven Jones as GM along with him I’d be all for that too...lol

Did you know he went to Princeton??  
bceagle05 : 12:12 pm : link
Because it'll be the new "Todd Frazier is from Toms River!" of the New York sports world.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Know what else he doesn’t do?  
ron mexico : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14678712 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14678701 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14678696 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14678689 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Have shitty seasons. Only one losing season in his time there and that’s when both Romo and Dez went down.



How many playoff wins do they have since he's been there?



He is 2-3 in the playoffs.



All that talent and ability and they are 2-3...I like Garrett but not for HC of the Giants.


Most coaches have losing playoff records, that’s how the playoffs work.
RE: Well he has the primarily qualification  
BigBlueinChicago : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14678692 Oscar said:
Quote:
He was once part of the Giants organization in some capacity. Should put him on a shortlist at the very least.


DING DING DING

You can see it now...

"He's been in our organization.'

"He knows the division."

He's not a boat rocker. He will have had 10 years of experience. And is right at the age range they are looking for.

I'm not actually that against it  
crackerjack465 : 12:14 pm : link
I'm just tired or retreads.

I want someone looking for a promotion, maybe coming from the college ranks. Not someone who just got demoted.

Matt Rhule would be my pick
Only if he can bring Kris Richards with him as the DC ...  
Spider56 : 12:15 pm : link
I like that guy.
RE: RE: Please NO  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 14678707 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14678700 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


This team needs a hard ass, teacher type coach. Garrett is neither. What exactly does Garrett do well?



To start , He picks good coordinators and has his team ready to play week 1 every year.


He has nothing to show for this. His best attribute is probably motivating, but we need way more than that on this team.
RE: RE: Why does he get no credit  
ron mexico : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 14678691 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 14678680 ron mexico said:


Quote:


For the quality of the roster?



Do you really think Jerry Jones lets Garrett pick players? I'm sure he's a voice in the room, but I'd love to hear how many of his preferred choices were actually picked.


I think he has a say in the draft room and is the main guy responsible for developing and utilizing those players correctly
An eventual Garrett/Abrams pairing  
moespree : 12:20 pm : link
Sounds like the most John Mara thing ever.
RE: RE: Please NO  
an_idol_mind : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14678707 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14678700 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


This team needs a hard ass, teacher type coach. Garrett is neither. What exactly does Garrett do well?



To start , He picks good coordinators and has his team ready to play week 1 every year.


I dunno...maybe his teams only look good Week 1 because they're playing the Giants.

I would be interested in seeing Garrett with another team, though I'm not sure if I want that to be the Giants. I think some folks oversell the talent on the Cowboys, and I see working under Jones as a hindrance to a coach rather than a help.
Doesn't feel.like a match  
idiotsavant : 12:27 pm : link
Good coach but it doesn't feel right for us right now.
RE: Only if he can bring Kris Richards with him as the DC ...  
section125 : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14678726 Spider56 said:
Quote:
I like that guy.


Yep, first guy I thought of for DC.
RE: Well he has the primarily qualification  
Mike in NY : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14678692 Oscar said:
Quote:
He was once part of the Giants organization in some capacity. Should put him on a shortlist at the very least.


If we went that direction I'd prefer Dan Campbell
As I said on Eric's plan thread...it isn't just coaching and coaches  
GiantBlue : 12:34 pm : link
The players have to help each other to get better. They need to know everyone's position and responsibilites so they can coach on the field. With that comes respect from the younger players. From that comes the ability kick someone's ass who isn't trying or to motivate a younger player who is having trouble with certain assignments.

Give me the on-field teachers. They mean more to me than some guy standing on the sideline of what they now call practices (really spa days!).

I want the guys who bleed for each other and get in each other's face to make them better. Garrett, Shurmur, Belichek do so much.....but it is the players who really need to hold each other accountable.
We're doomed.  
wigs in nyc : 12:36 pm : link
It's inevitable.
This is my guy right here, boy howdy.  
Klaatu : 12:44 pm : link
In this organization,  
Go Terps : 12:49 pm : link
paired with Dave Gettleman, Jason Garrett is a 5-11 coach.
Garrett  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:51 pm : link
is a good coach.

I think he was the one who got Dallas to commit to the draft with a emphasis on the OL. Remember he played for Dallas when they had arguably the best ever one.

Team seems to play hard during his tenure. That said, let him go somewhere else if he loses his job.

I think Dallas is over rated on the defensive side so I am not so sure of the love-fest for the coaches on that side as is the overall team.

I don't see that team winning a Super Bowl anytime soon and not just because of Garrett.

FWIW  
Bernie : 12:54 pm : link
Will McClay and Stephen Jones are in charge of personnel for the Cowboys. I think it would be hard to argue against the fact that they have built an impressive roster.

Having said that, Jason Garrett is on par with Pat Shurmur for in-game decision making. Minnesota did not have an answer for Amari Cooper on Sunday night. Yet in crunch time, you turn the ball over on downs by going to Zeke on 3 straight plays after gaining 8 yards on 1st down via a pass to Cooper. What? So no thank you to Jason Garrett.

You want a coach that would be the perfect fit? Matt Rhule.
This is kind of  
Giantophile : 12:56 pm : link
how I feel. Hiring a coach can be like drafting a QB. Not all 'draft classes', so to speak, are created equal.

There don't seem to be a ton of inspiring choices floating around for a new HC and after McAdoo and now Shurmur the pressure is on Mara to really get it right. Garrett is the safest choice and will prob be the choice if he shakes loose.
Did I miss something?  
johnnyb : 12:57 pm : link
Was Jason Garrett fired?

Not so sure Garrett will even be available.
....  
BleedBlue : 1:03 pm : link
Rhule all day.
RE: Did I miss something?  
ron mexico : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14678815 johnnyb said:
Quote:
Was Jason Garrett fired?

Not so sure Garrett will even be available.


he is not under contract with the cowboys after this season
Rhule ain't taking the job if Gettleman is here  
Go Terps : 1:11 pm : link
.
Here we go..  
Pete44 : 1:12 pm : link
This would be another lazy hire by the Giants like Gettleman. Garrett is not the answer.

We need a fresh voice, with zero ties to this organization, unless he is from New England.
I don't see anything in Rhule's background that  
cosmicj : 1:18 pm : link
makes me think he can compete tactically and in terms of player development with the NFL's best. Why do people think he can do it? Reviving a Baylor program and maintaining Temple's performance are completely different types of challenges.
Here we go..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:21 pm : link
again with the absolute statements of who and who won't coach with Gettleman here.

Enough with those fucking narratives.
RE: Here we go..  
Go Terps : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 14678863 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
again with the absolute statements of who and who won't coach with Gettleman here.

Enough with those fucking narratives.


You of all people shouldn't be accusing others of spinning narratives.
I dont believe he is a good coach  
Rudy5757 : 1:29 pm : link
The Cowboys have been under performing based on their roster for a number of years. look at this season and its not good.

The Giants might be the worst football team in the league right now and Dallas has 2 wins against us and only leads us by 3 wins. they have 5 wins on the season, 2 against the Giants, 1 against Washington, 1 against Miami and 1 against the eagles which was a good win.

They lost to the Jets. They lost to every good team they have played except the Eagles. Shurmur could have 5 wins with that roster and I think he would have more. hard pass.
When..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:29 pm : link
I speak in absolutes call me out on it.

You have asserted several times that no good coach will work with Gettleman.

And you've been saying it over and over again. This isn't the principle where if you say something over and over again without evidence that it becomes true.
Here's something that isn't a narrative:  
Go Terps : 1:30 pm : link
In his career as a GM Gettleman has helped hire only one head coach: Shurmur. Shurmur was, at the time, one of the last desirable candidates in his coaching class. We've heard from at least a couple places that the Giants preferred Patricia or McDaniels.

And this isn't just a Gettleman issue. In general, is it attractive to top head coach candidates to have a GM foisted on them?
Garrett would be an uninspiring choice  
steve in ky : 1:33 pm : link
.
.  
Go Terps : 1:33 pm : link
Also, is it good business to have the coach and GM on different timelines? All it does is set Gettleman up as the fall guy when they suck again.

That's what this organization excels at: creating fall guys.
The standard business..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:38 pm : link
in the NFL is to have a Coach and GM on different timelines.

It's likely the case for 3/4ths of the league because you don't always have dual switches of the positions. In fact, you rarely do.
Is that actually true, or did you pull that from thin air?  
Go Terps : 1:42 pm : link
And why are we saying that Shurmur merits being fired, but Gettleman doesn't? How has Gettleman's job performance exceeded Shurmur's?
...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:48 pm : link
RE: Is that actually true, or did you pull that from thin air?  
steve in ky : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14678904 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And why are we saying that Shurmur merits being fired, but Gettleman doesn't? How has Gettleman's job performance exceeded Shurmur's?


You think that most NFL teams with separate GM's & HC's also have the same hire date?

I have no statistics but it seems like common sense the majority wouldn't.
Go through the teams..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:48 pm : link
and see when the GM and coach were hired. We're the only team in our division to have the same timeline. Even the Raiders aren't on the same timeline, bringing Mayock in a year later. I'm struggling to identify more than a handful of teams who made a switch at the same time. The Niners are on the same timeline.

The Panthers aren't on the same timeline. Falcons on different timelines. Saints.

But at least there's factual evidence that the timelines often don't mesh. Unlike the assertion that no good coach will work for Gettleman.
Tough to prove a negative  
Go Terps : 1:57 pm : link
Gettleman had only had to hire one coach, and that hire has been a catastrophic failure.

Why we should give him the chance to hire another is also something for which we have no evidence.
RE: Tough to prove a negative  
section125 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14678922 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman had only had to hire one coach, and that hire has been a catastrophic failure.

Why we should give him the chance to hire another is also something for which we have no evidence.


Well, since McDaniel went to Tenn and then quickly quit and went back to daddy in New England and Patricia chose the Lions, I fail to see what option Gettleman had. I don't remember the narrative being that PS was a bad choice being the common thought process. Turns out he is a bad choice, but that is ex post facto.
RE: Tough to prove a negative  
steve in ky : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14678922 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman had only had to hire one coach, and that hire has been a catastrophic failure.

Why we should give him the chance to hire another is also something for which we have no evidence.


Has every good GM hit on a good HC 100% of the time?

IMO it could do more harm than good to fire a GM after only two seasons only to then have to give the new man brought in the proper time to see his vision through, one which often undoes much of what his predecessor had put into place. That's a formula for a lot more years of losing. GM's need time to see their vision through and in DG's case that is even compounded because not only was he tasked with rebuilding a team left woefully thin of talent, but that he also had to find and replace a franchise QB.

The Giants problem was giving Reese too much time but you can't out of frustration make that worse by not giving the next guy enough time.
RE: Did you watch the game against minnesota?  
BillKo : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14678714 JohnB said:
Quote:
Garrett had the game in hand and threw it away on the last drive. So many stupid calls in one series it was unbelievable. And you want him here?


He did, or his play caller?
I won't hold Gettleman solely responsible  
bigbluehoya : 2:14 pm : link
for the Shurmur hire since we know what a significant role ownership insists on playing in that regard.

The reason that I'd fire him at the culmination of this season is for the assessment he made either prior to (perhaps as a precedent of being hired) or upon being hired that this team was in a strong enough position heading into the 2018 season that it was advisable to not only commit to Eli at QB, but to make significant short term resource allocations to players like Solder, Ogletree, Omameh, Martin. And then to basically do the same thing over again once 2018 was an abject failure.

The amount of available resources in this upcoming offseason is too significant to be entrusted to someone who made such an assessment of this roster 2 years ago.
RE: Rhule ain't taking the job if Gettleman is here  
BillKo : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 14678845 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Proof?
Gettleman has a vision?  
Go Terps : 2:17 pm : link
That's funny, I just see a guy that's changed direction on critical decisions in a short space of time.

Gettleman hasn't been a good GM here. He's been terrible. If we're so concerned with evidence, where's the evidence that he will stop being terrible?
RE: RE: Rhule ain't taking the job if Gettleman is here  
steve in ky : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14678951 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 14678845 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Proof?


Nobody can prove that, and I doubt even Rhule himself would answer either way 100% without first meeting with the organization, and then listing to their offer.

It's a silly comment.
RE: RE: Rhule ain't taking the job if Gettleman is here  
bw in dc : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14678951 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 14678845 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Proof?


I think he and the Jets hit an impasse over management structure. I don't recall what the specifics were, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he preferred more control over personnel decision than the current process at Jints Central.

Hopefully someone keeps me honest on that thought...
RE: RE: RE: Rhule ain't taking the job if Gettleman is here  
BillKo : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14678959 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14678951 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 14678845 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Proof?



I think he and the Jets hit an impasse over management structure. I don't recall what the specifics were, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he preferred more control over personnel decision than the current process at Jints Central.

Hopefully someone keeps me honest on that thought...


I believe it was the hiring of certain assistants.

I don't think DG has that directive.
RE: I won't hold Gettleman solely responsible  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14678947 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
for the Shurmur hire since we know what a significant role ownership insists on playing in that regard.

The reason that I'd fire him at the culmination of this season is for the assessment he made either prior to (perhaps as a precedent of being hired) or upon being hired that this team was in a strong enough position heading into the 2018 season that it was advisable to not only commit to Eli at QB, but to make significant short term resource allocations to players like Solder, Ogletree, Omameh, Martin. And then to basically do the same thing over again once 2018 was an abject failure.

The amount of available resources in this upcoming offseason is too significant to be entrusted to someone who made such an assessment of this roster 2 years ago.


Seems like you are saying that Mara had a hand in hiring Shurmur (I think a big one) but then he told Dave to handle everything else? Really does not make sense. I think it is very likely Mara told Dave and Pat to fix the line as best as possible with Eli the QB. Hence Solder
Thanks...  
bw in dc : 2:34 pm : link
I want to go a completely different direction anyway.

I fully support the HC and GM hat being worn by one guy. I don't like the division of responsibilities. I think it's ancient.

HCs in college chooses his own players, not the AD. They know exactly what they want to fit their system. Pro game should be the same way. The key there, then, is getting a capable staff of assistant who can on more responsibility so the HC can run the team like a CEO.
bw  
steve in ky : 2:37 pm : link
Not too many HC that are their own GM's win championships. It is a very small club.

RE: Thanks...  
BillKo : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 14678988 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I want to go a completely different direction anyway.

I fully support the HC and GM hat being worn by one guy. I don't like the division of responsibilities. I think it's ancient.

HCs in college chooses his own players, not the AD. They know exactly what they want to fit their system. Pro game should be the same way. The key there, then, is getting a capable staff of assistant who can on more responsibility so the HC can run the team like a CEO.


It's a ton of responsibility, and not many teams are doing it in the NFL.

Plus..the college game and NFL game, in terms of preparation.......it's night and day.



RE: bw  
bw in dc : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14678996 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Not too many HC that are their own GM's win championships. It is a very small club.


I agree. It's bucking a lot of the accepted practices in the NFL.

But what we are doing now it's working. So I think it would be worth the stretch with the right candidate to try it.

Look, it's all academic because I know Mara would never adjust his thinking to move in this direction.
Doesn't have much playoff sucess  
giants_10_88 : 3:16 pm : link
but at this point all of us would be happy to get a coach that can lead us to the playoffs and even win a game or two.
RE: bw  
ron mexico : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14678996 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Not too many HC that are their own GM's win championships. It is a very small club.


judging anytype of sucess on SBs is silly.

The pats winning every other year skews everything.

FYI to the earlier point - the seahawks coach and GM were on the same time line

Reid and Dorsey both started in KC at the same time but dorsey was later canned
I  
AcidTest : 3:44 pm : link
wouldn't assume that Garrett won't work with Gettleman.

I just don't want him as the head coach of the Giants.
Terps  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:54 pm : link
your biggest issue is that you are one-note. At the moment your negativity is understandable, but your tunnel vision and repetition are so tiresome. You post the same shit 50 times a day.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14679124 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
your biggest issue is that you are one-note. At the moment your negativity is understandable, but your tunnel vision and repetition are so tiresome. You post the same shit 50 times a day.


So then don't fucking read it.

I first mentioned Garrett as the most likely next coach months ago. Here we are.

I'm done rationalizing and making excuses for the pathetic way this team is run. Sorry if it hurts the delicate sensibilities of some here that want to lie to themselves about things like Gettleman being a good GM.
And I'm not negative, I'm accurate  
Go Terps : 4:01 pm : link
It's the team that's negative.
LOL  
Mad Mike : 4:06 pm : link
*
RE: RE: Tough to prove a negative  
BigBlueJuice : 4:31 pm : link

Im sure if Rex Ryan were offered a Dc coach for giants we could turn the d around. Ryan had good defenses just garbage on offense with the Jets. OC and HC I wouldnt mind McDaniels or someone with a better sense of mind calling plays


In comment 14678942 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14678922 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman had only had to hire one coach, and that hire has been a catastrophic failure.

Why we should give him the chance to hire another is also something for which we have no evidence.



Well, since McDaniel went to Tenn and then quickly quit and went back to daddy in New England and Patricia chose the Lions, I fail to see what option Gettleman had. I don't remember the narrative being that PS was a bad choice being the common thought process. Turns out he is a bad choice, but that is ex post facto.
The commentary criticizing Garrett after the Vikings loss  
shyster : 4:40 pm : link
has been that he is too stuck on the running game and on wanting to center the offense around Elliott.

That would put him in tune with DG but not in a good way.

Also recall that Louis Riddick made a comment after his GM interview with NYG that he got the impression that his prospective employers wanted the Giants to be a running team.

In the room would have been the Maras, Abrams and Accorsi.

Link is to SB Nation site criticism of Garrett.


blogging the boys - ( New Window )
And Forbes article criticizing Garrett  
shyster : 4:42 pm : link
with same theme: he's stuck in the past, man
b goff - ( New Window )
Is that the same game where the vikes ran 10 times in  
idiotsavant : 4:45 pm : link
A row, all zone runs, to score a TD, and defeat the cowboys?

I'm not in favor of Garrett, but if that's the past, ill take it!
RE: RE: I won't hold Gettleman solely responsible  
bigbluehoya : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14678982 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 14678947 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


for the Shurmur hire since we know what a significant role ownership insists on playing in that regard.

The reason that I'd fire him at the culmination of this season is for the assessment he made either prior to (perhaps as a precedent of being hired) or upon being hired that this team was in a strong enough position heading into the 2018 season that it was advisable to not only commit to Eli at QB, but to make significant short term resource allocations to players like Solder, Ogletree, Omameh, Martin. And then to basically do the same thing over again once 2018 was an abject failure.

The amount of available resources in this upcoming offseason is too significant to be entrusted to someone who made such an assessment of this roster 2 years ago.



Seems like you are saying that Mara had a hand in hiring Shurmur (I think a big one) but then he told Dave to handle everything else? Really does not make sense. I think it is very likely Mara told Dave and Pat to fix the line as best as possible with Eli the QB. Hence Solder


I don't think Mara "meddles" as everyone suggests.

But we know for a fact that he is heavily involved in the head coach selection.

It is also my personal belief that keeping Eli as the QB for 2018 was a pre-requisite in the GM/HC selection process. But there is nothing to prove that (or disprove, that, I might add), so I won't insist on that.

But either way my take is he should be fired.

If he was just the figurehead to carry out what Mara decided and build the rest of the roster --> plan failed, short-term roster build-out failed, opportunity of offseason 2020 is too big to risk on a regime that has given little reason for hope.

If it was his own judgement that 'spend $ now to try and win with Eli' was a realistic approach --> gross miscalculation and cannot be entrusted with the opportunity of the 2020 offseason.
RE: Is that the same game where the vikes ran 10 times in  
shyster : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14679191 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
A row, all zone runs, to score a TD, and defeat the cowboys?

I'm not in favor of Garrett, but if that's the past, ill take it!


Given the rapidity of your posting, I'm sure you didn't take the time to read.

The Forbes article criticizes Garrett's unwillingness to recognize and adapt to the relative strengths of the weapons available to him on a given team in a given year. It contrasts that with the Patriots' success under BB with a variety of approaches.

The SB nation article praises the Vikings use of Cook while criticizing Garrett's stubbornness in the use of Elliott.
