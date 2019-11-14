Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
NGT: Myles Garrett goes crazy...suspensions inbound

allstarjim : 11/14/2019 11:51 pm
This is going to be a big story in the morning. For those of you who did not stay up late, Garrett ripped the helmet off of Mason Rudolph and swung it at him, connecting with Rudolph's head. Rudolph seems fine, but the act itself was incredibly dangerous and Garrett might have an unprecedented suspension coming his way. Possibly season ending.

And Pouncey, although I can't blame him, went nuts on Garrett with punches and kicked him in the head and neck area while he was pinned. All of this and there was :08 seconds left in the game.

And these two teams play again in two weeks.

This is the most Browns thing ever. The defense just played a great game, Mayfield was good, they ran the ball well, and physically beat a division rival they hadn't beaten in what, 5 years I think Joe Buck said? They get a huge win, the game is ending, and their best defensive player puts himself in a situation where he may not play again this season.

This is worse than Haynesworth.

Suspension?  
BeckShepEli : 11/14/2019 11:55 pm : link
Banned for life and a police officer should be at this locker right now arresting him for assault. Hes lucky he hit him with the face mask part because if he hit him with the middle of the helmet, It would have been goodnight Mason
Mason Rudolph did try to take Garrett's helmet off.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/14/2019 11:55 pm : link
No excuse for trying to assault Rudolph, but that's the entire story.
I would throw  
MookGiants : 11/14/2019 11:55 pm : link
give him a lifetime ban. He also needs to be arrested for that.

He could have killed Rudolph. Or broken his neck.

You do something like that, no second chances. Goodbye.
He nailed Mason, too...  
bw in dc : 11/14/2019 11:57 pm : link
If he doesn't get at least three games I'll be very surprised.

Browns should be embarrassed and should be fined into oblivion  
732NYG : 11/14/2019 11:57 pm : link
for the absurd amount of blatant cheap shots they took this game. My opinion of Kitchens was pretty low before this game, but after this? Guys a fuckin clown.
RE: He nailed Mason, too...  
jnoble : 11/14/2019 11:58 pm : link
In comment 14679771 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If he doesn't get at least three games I'll be very surprised.


I'm guessing he's suspended for the rest of the season
RE: Suspension?  
allstarjim : 11/14/2019 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14679765 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
Banned for life and a police officer should be at this locker right now arresting him for assault. Hes lucky he hit him with the face mask part because if he hit him with the middle of the helmet, It would have been goodnight Mason


It will be interesting to see how this is viewed by the NFL. I think it may end up being an indefinite suspension to start. Personally I do not expect him to be on the field again this season. I doubt there will be any arrests but maybe their should be in all honesty. This can't happen. And yeah, he could've killed him. Especially horrible knowing Rudolph had that devastating concussion earlier in the season.
RE: I would throw  
Bluesbreaker : 11/14/2019 11:59 pm : link
In comment 14679768 MookGiants said:
Quote:
give him a lifetime ban. He also needs to be arrested for that.

He could have killed Rudolph. Or broken his neck.

You do something like that, no second chances. Goodbye.

Amen Assault Life time Ban he is trash !
I’ll never understand  
The Giants Gal : 12:00 am : link
how players can let themselves act like that on the field. That was just downright awful. Thank God Rudolph’s alright. He should be suspended for the rest of the season, at least, IMO.
Looks like the Browns learned "well"...  
bw in dc : 12:00 am : link
under their prior scum DC, Gregg Williams.
RE: RE: Suspension?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:00 am : link
In comment 14679775 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Especially horrible knowing Rudolph had that devastating concussion earlier in the season.


If Rudolph had a concussion earlier this season, then he probably shouldn't have tried to rip Garrett's helmet off.
Just watched the video on YouTube  
81_Great_Dane : 12:00 am : link
Link below, not great quality.

Yeah, that's pretty bad. Can't remember ever anything like that in 50 years of watching the NFL.

Wonder WTF set him off?
Fight - ( New Window )
Garrett ripping off Mason's helmet  
smshmth8690 : 12:01 am : link
was so violent, he could have killed him. Cleveland should suspend him themselves, I wouldn't be surprised if they cut him for that. (they never would but..)
This is so browns  
terz22 : 12:01 am : link
May they suck forever
RE: RE: He nailed Mason, too...  
bw in dc : 12:01 am : link
In comment 14679774 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 14679771 bw in dc said:


Quote:


If he doesn't get at least three games I'll be very surprised.




I'm guessing he's suspended for the rest of the season


Hey, the more the better.
The problem  
BeckShepEli : 12:01 am : link
is NFL players think they can do whatever they want and not have consequences for it. Especially these NFL Stars who are above everyone else. Myles Garrett will find out shortly that's not the case.

I agree that Mason should have walked away but heat of the moment, Myles should have just dropped the helmet but he decided hes Myles Garrett so he doesn't have to.
Lifetime ban is a little much  
djm : 12:02 am : link
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.
RE: Mason Rudolph did try to take Garrett's helmet off.  
allstarjim : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14679767 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
No excuse for trying to assault Rudolph, but that's the entire story.


Rudolph was idiotic. I didn't think the hit was late, really, it was a clean hit, and I think that was frustration by Rudolph after a difficult loss where he got hit a lot and had a lot of turnovers.

But that's a penalty, maybe a fine.

Swinging a helmet at a dude's unprotected head is obviously on a completely different level.
RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
Nine-Tails : 12:03 am : link
In comment 14679779 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679775 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Especially horrible knowing Rudolph had that devastating concussion earlier in the season.



If Rudolph had a concussion earlier this season, then he probably shouldn't have tried to rip Garrett's helmet off.


Yep Rudolph ignited the fire
I guess this...  
Chris in Philly : 12:03 am : link
is why you have a Pouncey on your roster...
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
Nine-Tails : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.


Garrett’s act is inexcusable. But lifetime ban? Were people saying that when Beckham helmet speared an unsuspecting Norman. How about pitchers beaning hitters with 100 mph heaters intentionally
Steve Smith  
AndyMilligan : 12:05 am : link
said on NFL network that even if Mason Rudolph talks about Garrett's mama, that's still no excuse to do what he did. Such great analysis on NFL Network
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:05 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.


It's not supposed to help someone who would do what he just did. And it might help someone. It might open other players' eyes that if you're going to do something like that, be ready to pay for it with your career in the NFL.

It's not gonna happen. But you can make an argument that it should.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:07 am : link
In comment 14679789 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:


Yep Rudolph ignited the fire


I'm not defending Garrett. He literally tried to assault someone with a weapon. However, Rudolph overreacted to a late hit that was hardly Jim McMahon being bodyslammed.
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
Toth029 : 12:08 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.

Don't committ assault on live tv?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
Nine-Tails : 12:10 am : link
In comment 14679796 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679789 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:




Yep Rudolph ignited the fire



I'm not defending Garrett. He literally tried to assault someone with a weapon. However, Rudolph overreacted to a late hit that was hardly Jim McMahon being bodyslammed.


Garrett should not be condoned. His actions will overshadow Rudolph’s. What if it was a black qb, Cam for example, in place of rudolph
DeCastro had the good takedown  
allstarjim : 12:10 am : link
Of Garrett and just pinned him, which probably saved Garrett from more of Pouncey's wrath.
I think many of you are wrong  
jvm52106 : 12:10 am : link
about Rudolph. It looked like Rudolphs hand was stuck in garrets facemask underneath and Garrett was moving and Mason was trying to get his hand out first..
Go back and look at it  
jvm52106 : 12:12 am : link
Mason grabbed the back of Garretts helmet but his right hand seemed stuck and twisted in Garretts facemask.
The way Garrett went after Trevor Siemian  
shyster : 12:12 am : link
earlier this year vs the Jets was a window to his character.

The hit where he took Siemian out for the year was his second roughing-the-passer penalty of the game and the second time he went after Siemian knowing he was going to get the penalty and did not care.

Garrett wanted to take Siemian out. The Jets were already helpless to move the ball and would be even more helpless with a third string QB.

So who cares about a 15 yard penalty? Or two?

Garrett did not get ejected from that game because the NFL doesn't really care about player safety.

We'll see how much they care about appearances in this case.
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
MookGiants : 12:13 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.


Yes. You do something that could kill someone on the field, you lose your job for good. He can't ever see an NFL field again.

Why does anyone on earth think Garrett deserves to play another down in the NFL.

He easily could have killed him.
RE: I think many of you are wrong  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 14679800 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
about Rudolph. It looked like Rudolphs hand was stuck in garrets facemask underneath and Garrett was moving and Mason was trying to get his hand out first..


Trying to get his hand out? Come on. Rudolph grabbed the back of Garrett's helmet and nearly pulls it off.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
allstarjim : 12:15 am : link
In comment 14679798 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14679796 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 14679789 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:




Yep Rudolph ignited the fire



I'm not defending Garrett. He literally tried to assault someone with a weapon. However, Rudolph overreacted to a late hit that was hardly Jim McMahon being bodyslammed.



Garrett should not be condoned. His actions will overshadow Rudolph’s. What if it was a black qb, Cam for example, in place of rudolph


I don't see race being an element in this at all.

I think there would be no change in the outrage of Garrett's actions. Nor the level of criticism of Rudolph's. One guy was stupid and overreacted, causing more stupidity. But the outcome of Garrett's actions could've been a dead football player on live TV.

Hyperbole? I don't know, but that was incredibly dangerous, and has nothing to do with race.
RE: I think many of you are wrong  
Eman11 : 12:15 am : link
In comment 14679800 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
about Rudolph. It looked like Rudolphs hand was stuck in garrets facemask underneath and Garrett was moving and Mason was trying to get his hand out first..


It looked like that to me too and Aikman seemed to think that was the case as well.
RE: The way Garrett went after Trevor Siemian  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:15 am : link
In comment 14679802 shyster said:
Quote:
earlier this year vs the Jets was a window to his character.

The hit where he took Siemian out for the year was his second roughing-the-passer penalty of the game and the second time he went after Siemian knowing he was going to get the penalty and did not care.


The Trevor Semian hit was WAY dirtier than the hit that started this fracas. All he got was a fine.
Look at it  
jvm52106 : 12:16 am : link
his right hand was stuck in his facemask underneath. Aikman even said the same thing. Garrett was getting up and Mason grabbed, with his legt hand, Garretts helmet trying to hold on to get his right hand out. Look at it!
I am beyond confused as to why Rudolph’s  
bhill410 : 12:19 am : link
Race is relevant. The closest thing I can remember was the Miami player doing this in that crazy melee.
.  
moespree : 12:21 am : link
No "I lost my mind in the moment" is going to cut it on this one. The guy is a dangerous person if he's about to use a helmet to bash someones head with. Let alone in a sporting event on live television.

Only a bad person with a mind that works like that of a criminal would think to do that. That's harsh but I don't know how else to put it.
..  
BeckShepEli : 12:22 am : link
Listening to him on TV right now the guy has no sympathy for what he did. He lost his cool he keeps saying. No sympathy for what he did.
hey  
AndyMilligan : 12:23 am : link
anybody have a hot take here??
RE: RE: Mason Rudolph did try to take Garrett's helmet off.  
montanagiant : 12:29 am : link
In comment 14679788 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14679767 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


No excuse for trying to assault Rudolph, but that's the entire story.



Rudolph was idiotic. I didn't think the hit was late, really, it was a clean hit, and I think that was frustration by Rudolph after a difficult loss where he got hit a lot and had a lot of turnovers.

But that's a penalty, maybe a fine.

Swinging a helmet at a dude's unprotected head is obviously on a completely different level.

The initial hit was fine, it was the 3-4 seconds of Garrett trying to twist him down that wasn't
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
widmerseyebrow : 12:34 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.


For life? He is free to seek employment outside of a multi million dollar sports league. It would help deter any other assholes from pissing their genetic lottery ticket away.
If you were a professional football player  
jcn56 : 12:39 am : link
would you want some lunatic who could snap and start taking shots at your head with a helmet at any time on the field with you? I sure as shit wouldn't.
I don't care what Rudolph did here  
Marty866b : 12:40 am : link
He wasn't going to take Garrett's helmet off and commit assault on him. If the NFL does the right thing here it should be a year long suspension for Garrett. My guess is that the NFL which never does anything right in these matters, gives Garrett four games,the same as PED use.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 12:41 am : link
This is a terrible look for the NFL. Primetime game with one of the model, historic franchises on display. While not as bad as it does not involve fans, but this makes me think of the Malice at the Palace in the possible fallout from this horrific fight for the league. Swinging and connecting with a helmet to an unprotected player's head has to warrant some serious discipline and rule changes.
At a minimum, he should be suspended for the rest of the season....  
John in No Cal : 12:41 am : link
one of the worst things I have ever seen.
Myles Garrett  
BeckShepEli : 12:41 am : link
spoke for 5 minutes and never once did he apologize to Rudolph. He doesn't care what he did. He's a thug.
RE: Look at it  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 12:43 am : link
In comment 14679810 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
his right hand was stuck in his facemask underneath. Aikman even said the same thing. Garrett was getting up and Mason grabbed, with his legt hand, Garretts helmet trying to hold on to get his right hand out. Look at it!


"His right hand was stuck" is unequivocally incorrect. If you mean Mason's left hand...I guess it's possible, but it doesn't look like it to me. It looks like Mason was trying to rip Garrett's helmet off.

Doesn't excuse Garrett in any way from ASSAULTING Rudolph with his own helmet, but the "his hand was stuck" argument seems bogus.
RE: Myles Garrett  
John in No Cal : 12:43 am : link
In comment 14679827 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
spoke for 5 minutes and never once did he apologize to Rudolph. He doesn't care what he did. He's a thug.


Really? What a great human? Baker got it right post game in his comments.
RE: RE: Myles Garrett  
BeckShepEli : 12:47 am : link
In comment 14679829 John in No Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 14679827 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


spoke for 5 minutes and never once did he apologize to Rudolph. He doesn't care what he did. He's a thug.



Really? What a great human? Baker got it right post game in his comments.


Well Baker post post interview was not great. Blamed the media for how they are being viewed and blamed the media for why everyone hates them
Whoa, just watched the clip.  
Mad Mike : 12:47 am : link
He has to be suspended for the rest of the season, at a minimum. Either that or he has to be forced to play in the rematch with no helmet.
Garret is a very skilled player that has no reason to do that  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:56 am : link
...the fact that he did, and not just in this game, shows that he is a piece of trash.

Would anyone besides Cleveland fans care if he got some season-ending payback?

Hell, if the Browns played the Giants this year I'd hope someone would take him out of the game before he ended Jones's career.
RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:57 am : link
In comment 14679779 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679775 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Especially horrible knowing Rudolph had that devastating concussion earlier in the season.



If Rudolph had a concussion earlier this season, then he probably shouldn't have tried to rip Garrett's helmet off.


obvious troll is obvious
.  
moespree : 1:00 am : link
Can anyone say in honesty this surprises you? What surprises me is that it's taken this long to happen. One day someone with intention will critically harm someone else on the field and maybe worse. Everyone will fake their shock and surprise but it won't be surprising if you paid attention to some of the dregs that have entered the league over the last decade+.
What about that POS Larry Ogwobu  
FranknWeezer : 1:06 am : link
Coming up out of nowhere and laying out a defenseless Rudolph again, when he had no helmet on, for absolutely no reason. AFTER he’d just been beaten over the head with a helmet. Then in his presser defending his actions by saying he was standing up for his teammate?!
RE: What about that POS Larry Ogwobu  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:13 am : link
In comment 14679838 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Coming up out of nowhere and laying out a defenseless Rudolph again, when he had no helmet on, for absolutely no reason. AFTER he’d just been beaten over the head with a helmet. Then in his presser defending his actions by saying he was standing up for his teammate?!


Cleveland is slime. They've lived up to their worst expectations... and then some.
Keyshawn  
Nine-Tails : 1:13 am : link
Speaking on this and acknowledges Rudolph instigated this. Before helmet wa ripped off, he did kick Garrett in his man region. Saw his press conference and didn’t take responsibility for his actions.
RE: What about that POS Larry Ogwobu  
Mdgiantsfan : 1:13 am : link
In comment 14679838 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Coming up out of nowhere and laying out a defenseless Rudolph again, when he had no helmet on, for absolutely no reason. AFTER he’d just been beaten over the head with a helmet. Then in his presser defending his actions by saying he was standing up for his teammate?!


Very surprised no other Steelers really tried to stand up for Rudolph after that cheap shot! One player pushed him but that was it.
I posted this on the game thread but I'm gong to repost here:  
Leg of Theismann : 1:14 am : link
At first I thought Aikman was an idiot for suggesting that Mason Rudolph may have had his hand caught in Garrett's helmet and that was why he was pulling at Garrett's helmet...

but then I watched the replay and it really does look like Garrett's helmet is awkwardly somehow connected to Rudolph's wrist for several seconds, which may have been the confusion that caused this to escalate to the level it escalated to. I'm not certain of this and this certainly doesn't excuse either player's behavior, but I'm thinking about what may have happened (obviously this is pure speculation)...

My theory here being:

Garrett was excessive picking Rudolph up and driving him to the ground, I have no idea how that wasn't a roughing the passer call to begin with, but of course we see stuff like that a lot. But then if Rudolph's hand was stuck in Garrett's helmet, he might have been 1) afraid of risking injury somehow and was desperately trying to get it off, 2) was doing it in an excessive and aggressive manner in part because he WAS pissed about the way Garrett tackled him. THEN-- Garrett thinking that Rudolph was literally trying to tear his helmet off (which wasn't fully what Rudolph was trying to do, mainly get his hand out but was doing so in an aggressive manner), obviously Garrett was super pissed at this and decided to tear Rudolph's helmet off by the face mask. Either way it was completely inexcusable. If a guy tries to tear your helmet off, it's one thing to tear his off, but to tear it off by lifting him off the ground by the facemask?? And then HITTING said player square in the HEAD with a full force blow using a HELMET as a weapon???? Yeah, that was insane. Garrett has issues.

I think he's a weirdo anyway to be honest. Did anyone see that his mom specifically requested him to get that Sports Illustrated Body Issue spot and pose naked? I think that Body Issue thing is weird as hell anyway but it's weird that his mom pushed/requested him to do it and then she was there watching. Hmmmmm. Not that this explains his behavior tonight, I just think he's a different kinda dude. I'd be weirded out if my mom specifically pushed for me to randomly pose naked on a beach and then came and watched me do it, especially considering it's not like Garrett is a professional model nor has a history of modeling so like wtf? Random.
I'm surprised people are saying Rudolph overreacted  
ChaChing : 1:28 am : link
Not only was the Garrett wrestle down late, but to my eye it was a hit that wasn't that far off the Siemien injury, just didn't turn out as bad. Basically MR was lucky his feet were off the ground before getting twisted and wrestled down. Add MG's history I dunno. Maybe MR was not smart ripping at MG's helmet but you don't expect a helmet swung at your head regardless

Pouncey kicking Garrett on the top of the head while he's pinned to the ground is pretty horrendous

With all these new flags for safety & reviews for 'getting it right' - holy shit - it sure isn't working. Freeman punching Donald who's got him by the head / neck iirc? OBJ choked out by was it Humphrey, the Bal DB? I don't know these were penalized or fined either fwiw. And THEN lets talk about the actual football...speaking of holy shit
Josina Anderson  
colin : 1:59 am : link
Is intolerable.
RE: Josina Anderson  
montanagiant : 2:26 am : link
In comment 14679849 colin said:
Quote:
Is intolerable.

Hmmm...Don't know how real that is because it is not anywhere on her twitter timeline. If anything she is saying Garrett was way out of line
Cleveland Police were in the Browns locker room after the game  
montanagiant : 2:28 am : link
I think Garrett is getting charged
RE: RE: Josina Anderson  
colin : 2:47 am : link
In comment 14679852 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14679849 colin said:


Quote:


Is intolerable.



Hmmm...Don't know how real that is because it is not anywhere on her twitter timeline. If anything she is saying Garrett was way out of line


She deleted it pretty quickly but luckily someone screengrabbed it. Pretty quick turn around (and weird vendetta) if it’s a smear job, but it’s plausible I suppose.
Haha oh yea, it’s real.  
colin : 2:50 am : link
Just search “Josina Anderson,” a ton of people are giving her shit about it.
RE: RE: Josina Anderson  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2:50 am : link
In comment 14679852 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14679849 colin said:


Quote:


Is intolerable.



Hmmm...Don't know how real that is because it is not anywhere on her twitter timeline. If anything she is saying Garrett was way out of line


Josina deleted the tweet but it was screenshot by multiple people.
RE: RE: RE: Josina Anderson  
montanagiant : 3:49 am : link
In comment 14679857 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:
Quote:
In comment 14679852 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14679849 colin said:


Quote:


Is intolerable.



Hmmm...Don't know how real that is because it is not anywhere on her twitter timeline. If anything she is saying Garrett was way out of line



Josina deleted the tweet but it was screenshot by multiple people.

Then that is pretty idiotic on her part and she deserves all the shit she's catching
Some of the comments  
TrueBlue56 : 3:50 am : link
On here and on other threads really leaves me to wonder what some of you are drinking.

Rudolph started it? I don't care if Rudolph called him names and spit in his face. Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and not only swung that helmet at him, but actually hit him in the head with it. That is totally inexcusable no matter who started what.

Garrett already has a reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness as he has been flagged 5 times already this year (according to ESPN). He has already been fined by the league too.

I truly hope that not only does Garrett get suspended for the rest of this year, but his suspension carries into next season (8 additional games to a full season). The NFL needs to come down hard and heavy especially with the emphasis on concussions.
Agree that Garrett should be suspended but also  
cosmicj : 4:13 am : link
Wanted to point out that Pounceys behavior was completely unacceptable. That deserves a long suspension, too.
Pouncey went over the line  
BigBlueCane : 4:44 am : link
but you do like seeing your OL stand up and protect your QB.
For a professional football  
rocco8112 : 5:16 am : link
payer to do what Garrett did is unexcuseable. I don't think a lifetime ban from the NFL is too much.

It is a privilege to play in the NFL, not a right. He should be made an example of and the league should realize how different this could have been if he connected better with the helmet he turned into a weapon.

Rudolph isn’t innocent here  
Gregorio : 5:24 am : link
It appears to me he nearly took Garrett’s helmet off first. I can’t tell whether Rudolph intended to, but it’s not unreasonable to interpret it this way. Rudolph later joined back in the scrum, without helmet, where he could have walked away.

I’m not excusing Garrett’s reaction. To me Rudolph has justification to file criminal assault charges.
that's crazy  
OBJRoyal : 5:46 am : link
no excuse for Garrett at all!! a year long suspension wouldn't be enough in this instance.
.  
Raultney : 5:52 am : link
They have to make an example of Garrett  
Rflairr : 6:10 am : link
That’s jaw dropping. I’ve never seen anything that dirty on a football field. Pouncey wanted to beat the shit out of him.
Freddie Kitchens needs  
bubba0825 : 6:13 am : link
To be suspended as well, get control of your team. No on is talking about randell getting tossed earlier, they are dirty undisciplined and a disgrace. Maybe Kareem Hunt can help defuse the situation next time
He’s  
Les in TO : 6:18 am : link
A good guy who lost his shit and may now have a criminal charge on top of whatever suspension is handed out.
Nice blindside hit by Larry Ogunjobi  
Darth Paul : 6:36 am : link
on a helmet-less Rudolph.


I am not seeing the intent to remove Garret's heet. I'll have to re-watch it a couple more times it seems like I'm in the minority.
Both of these guys a fuckin idiots  
robbieballs2003 : 6:45 am : link
But let's focus on Rudoloh for a second since everybody has talked about Garrett already. Rudolph in his press conference says that it was bush league and a cowardly move. However, there are still shots of Rudolph kicking Garrett in the balls and then either grabbing or punching him in the dick prior to the helmet swing. Rudolph is a little bitch too.
RE: Suspension?  
joeinpa : 7:03 am : link
In comment 14679765 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
Banned for life and a police officer should be at this locker right now arresting him for assault. Hes lucky he hit him with the face mask part because if he hit him with the middle of the helmet, It would have been goodnight Mason


I was thinking the same thing about what would have happened if he would have hit him with top of helmet.

Fortunately it didn’t seem to have any devastating impact on Rudolph
RE: Both of these guys a fuckin idiots  
bigbluescot : 7:10 am : link
In comment 14679873 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But let's focus on Rudoloh for a second since everybody has talked about Garrett already. Rudolph in his press conference says that it was bush league and a cowardly move. However, there are still shots of Rudolph kicking Garrett in the balls and then either grabbing or punching him in the dick prior to the helmet swing. Rudolph is a little bitch too.


Yeah, I saw that. Plenty of blame to go around, but when you use a weapon that tends to inflate things. Rudolph, Pouncey and Ogigbah should all get (lesser) suspensions as well. The only one out of the original melee who comes out with any credit is the guy who tackled and subuded Garrett.
If he plays again this year then the NFL is  
ZogZerg : 7:14 am : link
even more of an embarrassment then it already is.

This guy has a history of this crap.
Suspension will be a minimum of a full season..  
EricJ : 7:21 am : link
...
RE: Nice blindside hit by Larry Ogunjobi  
ZogZerg : 7:23 am : link
In comment 14679871 Darth Paul said:
Quote:
on a helmet-less Rudolph.


I am not seeing the intent to remove Garret's heet. I'll have to re-watch it a couple more times it seems like I'm in the minority.


Yeah, this asshole needs to be suspended for a few games as well. This is not getting enough attention.
What Pouncey did was even more dangerous than what Garrett did,  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:23 am : link
considering NOBODY was holding him back at the time. They probably should both get season long suspensions.
RE: If you were a professional football player  
flycatcher : 7:28 am : link
In comment 14679823 jcn56 said:
Quote:
would you want some lunatic who could snap and start taking shots at your head with a helmet at any time on the field with you?

As an opponent or a teammate?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Suspension?  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 7:28 am : link
In comment 14679798 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14679796 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 14679789 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:




Yep Rudolph ignited the fire



I'm not defending Garrett. He literally tried to assault someone with a weapon. However, Rudolph overreacted to a late hit that was hardly Jim McMahon being bodyslammed.



Garrett should not be condoned. His actions will overshadow Rudolph’s. What if it was a black qb, Cam for example, in place of rudolph


If Bridgewater gets his helmet ripped off and bashed in the head by Watt it's still a big deal. No offense but this take exposes a fault in your mind's eye.

Racism is real and no doubt racists will hate this even more but you don't have to be one to see bashing someone in the head with a football helmet is bad.
Josina Anderson  
figgy2989 : 7:38 am : link
Is such a race baiter. Why does it always have to go to that? Why can't it just not be Garrett lost his mind and in the heat of battle made a stupid decision.

Why does race always have to be mentioned.
RE: Both of these guys a fuckin idiots  
flycatcher : 7:43 am : link
In comment 14679873 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But let's focus on Rudoloh for a second since everybody has talked about Garrett already. Rudolph in his press conference says that it was bush league and a cowardly move. However, there are still shots of Rudolph kicking Garrett in the balls and then either grabbing or punching him in the dick prior to the helmet swing. Rudolph is a little bitch too.

Important reminder that you should never play without your cup.
Garrett probably flipped because Rudolph kicked him in the balls  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:43 am : link
With tensions already high that is something that can definitely send you over the edge.
RE: What Pouncey did was even more dangerous than what Garrett did,  
ZogZerg : 7:53 am : link
In comment 14679881 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
considering NOBODY was holding him back at the time. They probably should both get season long suspensions.


No it wasn't! Stop with this NONSENSE!
Garrett had is helmet on.
.  
Bill2 : 7:57 am : link
imo, the visual of Garret's act is flagrant and deserving of a significant suspension.

However, if the core issue is losing control on a football field, I point out that:

A) Pouncey was not involved in the initial scrum of I presume escalating rage on the part of Rudolph and Garret

B) Intervenes several seconds later - when it was essentially over

C) Did not need to

D) Hits a guy being held on the ground

E) Moves around and standing kicks him in the head

imo, I don't know what actually happened with Rudolph, but it sure doesn't look right

Garret should get a substantial suspension

Pouncey is by far and away the most out of control, unfair and dirtiest player in the drama. And could have caused a concussion.

imo, Pouncey should get a long suspension and would not bother me if he got the longest.

Two guys got into it. One went over the top. Pouncey was actually the guy most out of control with minimal provocation for doing so
This won't ever happen to Jones, his body guard  
Danny Dimes : 7:59 am : link
Will Hernandez always pushing and shoving people off Jones and Barkley
RE: I am beyond confused as to why Rudolph’s  
Anakim : 8:03 am : link
In comment 14679811 bhill410 said:
Quote:
Race is relevant. The closest thing I can remember was the Miami player doing this in that crazy melee.


There's a narrative going around that Rudolph might've said something racist in that tussle. I think it stems from the fact that Mason rudolph is A Giant supporter of a certain Autocrat. It's unsubstantiated, but that's a theory going around.
RE: Myles Garrett  
Anakim : 8:05 am : link
In comment 14679827 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
spoke for 5 minutes and never once did he apologize to Rudolph. He doesn't care what he did. He's a thug.



That's the surprising thing. Until now, Garrett was praised for his character. But it's truly unacceptable and inexcusable.
I didn't know this...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:05 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason
Back in the early 2000's, I went to a Giants-Vikings game with  
GiantBlue : 8:08 am : link
Kerry Collin's HS Football Coach. Living in the Reading, PA area, I supervised the coach's wife and she was mentioning to me that he never got the opportunity to see Kerry play live in an NFL game. I had two tickets and no-one was interested, so I offered.

We drove to NJ together and he told me that he got word to Kerry's father that he was attending the game. He said Kerry would try to get him down into the locker room. He told me I could tag along.

Wow! I was shocked and excited. He saw my excitement and I will never forget this....He told me that while for a first timer, it might be exciting...but don't forget that most of these guys are punks, bad actors, violent people.

Long story short, the coach was allowed in, but I was held outside. But his words stuck with me. We look back on our Giants in the 80's and 90's and more recently as heroes and superstars....and some are....but there are also a bunch of guys that if it weren't for football, they might take you out in an alley or kick your ass in a bar......or swing a helmet at a defenseless player without his.
Sounded like..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:10 am : link
Kareem Hunt was coaching Garrett on what to say.

"I lost my cool". And no actual apology.

Should be really interesting what Tomlin does in two weeks.
He should go to prison.  
mittenedman : 8:10 am : link
This is what I don't understand about our society. You do that on the street you're going to jail. Why should it be any different just because it's a sporting match?
Bill....I think this is a great example of how many people  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:10 am : link
let feelings get in the way of rational thought. The optics of the helmet swing are awful, but its not like its the first time we haven't seen it, it just rarely connects. Also these two were in a tussle that quickly escalated because of both parties actions. What Pouncey did was much worse, and much more dangerous, but the optics don't look as bad.

IMO Garrett and Pouncey need season long suspensions, and a whole slew of 4 game suspensions because you just can't have a bunch of these guys playing each other in 17 days.
RE: Garrett probably flipped because Rudolph kicked him in the balls  
nzyme : 8:11 am : link
In comment 14679887 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
With tensions already high that is something that can definitely send you over the edge.


Just watched the video. I didn't see anyone getting kicked in the balls. If there was some of that going on from a different angle then it was probably because Garrett wouldn't get the hell off of him.

No excuses. This guy deserves a hefty suspension.
RE: .  
Mattman : 8:12 am : link
In comment 14679890 Bill2 said:
Quote:
imo, the visual of Garret's act is flagrant and deserving of a significant suspension.

However, if the core issue is losing control on a football field, I point out that:

A) Pouncey was not involved in the initial scrum of I presume escalating rage on the part of Rudolph and Garret

B) Intervenes several seconds later - when it was essentially over

C) Did not need to

D) Hits a guy being held on the ground

E) Moves around and standing kicks him in the head

imo, I don't know what actually happened with Rudolph, but it sure doesn't look right

Garret should get a substantial suspension

Pouncey is by far and away the most out of control, unfair and dirtiest player in the drama. And could have caused a concussion.

imo, Pouncey should get a long suspension and would not bother me if he got the longest.

Two guys got into it. One went over the top. Pouncey was actually the guy most out of control with minimal provocation for doing so


Bill, I respectfully disagree with you about pouncey having minimal provocation and did not need to. He was right there as Garrett swung the helmet and immediately started throwing punches. He was defending his qb and Garrett was crazed and was still fighting on the ground.
RE: RE: I am beyond confused as to why Rudolph’s  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:13 am : link
In comment 14679892 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14679811 bhill410 said:


Quote:


Race is relevant. The closest thing I can remember was the Miami player doing this in that crazy melee.



There's a narrative going around that Rudolph might've said something racist in that tussle. I think it stems from the fact that Mason rudolph is A Giant supporter of a certain Autocrat. It's unsubstantiated, but that's a theory going around.


It will be terrible if that narrative takes hold. Mason Rudolph never had any incidents in high school, and when he comes back to the area, he spends time with his ex-teammates, almost all of whom are African-American. He'd be one of the least likely people to start spouting off racist comments.
Rudolph saying something racist in the tussle is so damn unlikely  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:13 am : link
I don't know what to say. Even if the guy is an unavowed racist, he plays in sport with teammates who are largely black. That's something you probably learn how to curb coming out of your mouth at all.
Garrett was crazed and still fighting on the ground? The dude was  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:15 am : link
pinned by another offensive lineman and Pounce was taking free kick shots to the head. I know some of you guys hate the god damn Browns, but Jesus at least recognize your cognitive biases.
RE: .  
GiantsRage2007 : 8:17 am : link
In comment 14679890 Bill2 said:
Quote:


Pouncey is by far and away the most out of control, unfair and dirtiest player in the drama. And could have caused a concussion.



Um... not so sure about that take

Pretty sure swinging a helmet and hitting someone in the head is far and away more : out of control, unfair, dirty & can cause a concussion
RE: RE: Garrett probably flipped because Rudolph kicked him in the balls  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:18 am : link
In comment 14679900 nzyme said:
Quote:
In comment 14679887 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


With tensions already high that is something that can definitely send you over the edge.



Just watched the video. I didn't see anyone getting kicked in the balls. If there was some of that going on from a different angle then it was probably because Garrett wouldn't get the hell off of him.

No excuses. This guy deserves a hefty suspension.


I don't know how you missed that, he stomped Garrett in the man parts when he was on the ground.
Zeke and Bill2  
mittenedman : 8:20 am : link
are hopelessly off the mark here.
RE: Rudolph isn’t innocent here  
RC in MD : 8:20 am : link
In comment 14679863 Gregorio said:
Quote:
It appears to me he nearly took Garrett’s helmet off first. I can’t tell whether Rudolph intended to, but it’s not unreasonable to interpret it this way. Rudolph later joined back in the scrum, without helmet, where he could have walked away.

I’m not excusing Garrett’s reaction. To me Rudolph has justification to file criminal assault charges.


He could have walked away? Victim blaming much?
Man  
figgy2989 : 8:22 am : link
BBI never surprises. A player takes off an opposing players helmet, then hits that player with the helmet.

A teammate comes in to protect his teammate at all costs and he is the real person to blame here?


Come the fuck on...
RE: Garrett was crazed and still fighting on the ground? The dude was  
Mattman : 8:23 am : link
In comment 14679906 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
pinned by another offensive lineman and Pounce was taking free kick shots to the head. I know some of you guys hate the god damn Browns, but Jesus at least recognize your cognitive biases.


I don’t hate anyone or anything and work hard not to be biased. While he may be pinned I e seen enough fights where someone gets back up after being pinned. He was still a threat as it was a matter of a few seconds. One Garrett brought a weapon to the fight gloves are off.
RE: Zeke and Bill2  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:23 am : link
In comment 14679911 mittenedman said:
Quote:
are hopelessly off the mark here.


How so?
figgy  
mittenedman : 8:23 am : link
And this guy Zeke actually thinks it's just because people hate the Browns.

The shit you read on this board.....
RE: What Pouncey did was even more dangerous than what Garrett did,  
RC in MD : 8:25 am : link
In comment 14679881 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
considering NOBODY was holding him back at the time. They probably should both get season long suspensions.


Seriously?...no one is saying what Pouncey did was right, but he was kicking a helmeted individual with his foot and hand, which neither are harder than the helmet on Garrett's head.

Garrett literally swung a weapon at another man's exposed head. I've heard of people getting knocked out or have more severe head injuries for less of a hit. It's almost a miracle that Rudolph wasn't seriously hurt since a helmet connecting with a head can be severely damaging or even fatal.

Give me a damn break. A lot of people were stupid, but what Garrett did is far worse than what anyone else did last night.
Rudolph  
Rong5611 : 8:26 am : link
Is lucky to be alive today. Wow.

Garrett needs to be suspended indefinitely until the league figures this out. I'm thinking a full year at a minimum.

Rudolph and the Steelers involved should be fined and miss time as well.

Inexcusable. Period.
mittenman  
Bill2 : 8:26 am : link
Defend your opinion. In detail.

Go for it.
RE: What Pouncey did was even more dangerous than what Garrett did,  
Eman11 : 8:26 am : link
In comment 14679881 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
considering NOBODY was holding him back at the time. They probably should both get season long suspensions.


What? How in the world could you possibly have that take on this? Garrett basically swung a weapon and is lucky if there aren't any criminal charges coming his way. He could've killed Rudolph or at least severely injured him.

Pouncey throwing punches isn't even close to being as dangerous. Garrett being in full pads and helmet probably didn't even feel the punches or attempted kicks by Pouncey. In fact I'd say Pouncey had a better chance of hurting his own hand than any part of Garrett.

RE: I didn't know this...  
Biteymax22 : 8:27 am : link
In comment 14679894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason


Remember that happening, but never really tied it to him being traded. Not a crazy theory that it contributed.
Pouncey was more out of control?  
figgy2989 : 8:28 am : link
I really don't get this place. Garrett took Rudolph's helmet, swung and hit him in the head with it. That is totally normal.

Maybe it is just here on BBI, because all the sports talk I have heard thus far is all talking about Garrett and his indefinite suspension. No one is calling Pouncey out, in fact, many of the former players are giving him praise for sticking up for this teammate.
Pouncey reacting to Garrett trying to brain his QB...  
Dunedin81 : 8:29 am : link
is not even discipline-worthy. Garrett should catch a criminal charge.
It's the..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:29 am : link
unwritten rule about using objects as weapons. If this had happened in hockey with a stick getting used to try and intentionally take a guy's head off, the retaliation from other players wouldn't only be expected, it would be cheered. You don't sit back and watch a teammate get abused by a dirty action.

Pouncey did what players are taught to do - stand up for their teammate. What isn't taught is to take a piece of equipment and use it as a weapon.
In detail  
Bill2 : 8:29 am : link
means breakdown what you saw from the point of view of dangerous actions in the moment and after the moment.

Ah...no I don't bother with the punches when restraining Garret.

Im talking about kicking him in the head after he was restrained and down. That specific action
RE: RE: Rudolph isn’t innocent here  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:29 am : link
In comment 14679912 RC in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 14679863 Gregorio said:


Quote:


It appears to me he nearly took Garrett’s helmet off first. I can’t tell whether Rudolph intended to, but it’s not unreasonable to interpret it this way. Rudolph later joined back in the scrum, without helmet, where he could have walked away.

I’m not excusing Garrett’s reaction. To me Rudolph has justification to file criminal assault charges.



He could have walked away? Victim blaming much?


It's not victim blaming. It's telling the entire story, which often doesn't happen in these cases. 99.99% of everyone thinks Garrett tried to assault Rudolph with a weapon. It's not wrong to say Rudolph precipitated the event by overreacting and trying to pull Garrett's helmet off.
Garrett should get suspended the rest of the season.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:29 am : link
And I don't think it's much of a debate.
RE: RE: Garrett probably flipped because Rudolph kicked him in the balls  
bigbluescot : 8:30 am : link
In comment 14679900 nzyme said:
Quote:
In comment 14679887 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


With tensions already high that is something that can definitely send you over the edge.



Just watched the video. I didn't see anyone getting kicked in the balls. If there was some of that going on from a different angle then it was probably because Garrett wouldn't get the hell off of him.

No excuses. This guy deserves a hefty suspension.


Nah the 'grab' was as Rudolph got up after the helmet was ripped off, there was potentially a 'kick' to the balls by Rudolph immediately after the tackle before the helmet came off. None of it excuses Garrett. And frankly it's not clear from the still that Rudolph actually grabbed/punched him in the junk (some of the video looks that way) and the 'kick' looks pretty accidental as Rudolph is tipped.

The 'grab'


The 'kick'

RE: I didn't know this...  
ron mexico : 8:33 am : link
In comment 14679894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason


You didn’t hear about that? I’m not so sure that incident is why he was traded though, seems like a stretch.
I think in comparison to the helmet swinging  
jcn56 : 8:33 am : link
Pouncey's getting off a bit easy. What he did was certainly dangerous - think about it in a vacuum, if the Garrett/Rudolph issue hadn't happened, what punishment would you expect for Pouncey?

I don't think it's worse than Garrett's by a longshot - had he landed cleanly with the helmet and not the mask/pad, he could have crippled or killed Rudolph. Pouncey punching a guy down on the ground and kicking him has precedent, and while it's not exactly acceptable behavior it hasn't resulted in any serious injury to date.

Both of them should get suspensions. Not sure how lengthy Garrett's will be only because of how unusual the situation is. The NFL makes a big stink about player safety, don't think they can't walk past this one.
RE: I didn't know this...  
WillVAB : 8:34 am : link
In comment 14679894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason


This was a topic on BBI at the time. Where was the outrage? Where were the calls for lifetime bans and cops at Snacks locker?

Hell, people are still pissed at Gettleman for only getting a 5th rounder.

Garrett is a scumbag and deserves to be suspended. But all of this faux outrage is ridiculous.
FMIC  
Bill2 : 8:34 am : link
on the street if someone is on the ground and held down...please tell me what would happen to a third person that took a step to be clear to kick them in the head ( easily a risk to cause a major injury) from behind their head on the ground???

Just that ...nothing else. Don't assume its football.

What happens in a court of law? Assault with intent to cause significant harm?

Each part of the sequence stands on its own in a court of law. Defending my friend after what happened earlier at the bar...isn't a defense. Man is responsible for each action ?

Or do we disagree?
RE: In detail  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:35 am : link
In comment 14679927 Bill2 said:
Quote:
means breakdown what you saw from the point of view of dangerous actions in the moment and after the moment.

Ah...no I don't bother with the punches when restraining Garret.

Im talking about kicking him in the head after he was restrained and down. That specific action


We seem to be the only ones on the same page about this. It isn't like we are out here saying Garrett shouldn't be getting a season long suspension, but Pouncey should as well. You can't even do that shit in MMA, and Garrett is completely defenseless.
If Pouncey did that unprovoked...  
Dunedin81 : 8:35 am : link
he'd be missing games. But he wasn't unprovoked. Garrett, who can bench press a smart car, swung a helmet and hit a guy who wasn't wearing a helmet in the head. Had he hit him squarely, he could have killed him. He certainly could have concussed him or worse.
Pouncey and the guy who came from behind and hit Rudolph  
SomeFan : 8:35 am : link
also should face punishment. I don't agree with long-term suspensions for anyone in the fracas. 1-2 games and a stiff fine.

Myles Garrett appeared very chill to me in the Hard Knocks episodes he was on. FWIW, if I were a talk show host, I'd get Rudolph and Garrett on as guests together. That would be good TV.
RE: It's the..  
Biteymax22 : 8:36 am : link
In comment 14679926 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
unwritten rule about using objects as weapons. If this had happened in hockey with a stick getting used to try and intentionally take a guy's head off, the retaliation from other players wouldn't only be expected, it would be cheered. You don't sit back and watch a teammate get abused by a dirty action.

Pouncey did what players are taught to do - stand up for their teammate. What isn't taught is to take a piece of equipment and use it as a weapon.


Players should never throw punches or kicks, but lets be real here, Garrett just swung a helmet at his quarterback.

Pouncey will probably get a game or so suspension, but the coaching staff isn't going to say a word to him about it because linemen are trained to protect their QB.

Would have been interesting to see how Hernandez would have reacted in Pouncey's position.
How can anyone watch that  
Everyone Relax : 8:36 am : link
and actually think Garrett's reaction was excusable? Rudolph might have overreacted to a late hit by grabbing Garrett's helmet, but the "kicking in the nuts" was him trying to push a mammoth man off of him. He didn't square up. Garrett lost his mind and assaulted a guy with a helmet.
RE: RE: I didn't know this...  
jcn56 : 8:37 am : link
In comment 14679934 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14679894 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason



This was a topic on BBI at the time. Where was the outrage? Where were the calls for lifetime bans and cops at Snacks locker?

Hell, people are still pissed at Gettleman for only getting a 5th rounder.

Garrett is a scumbag and deserves to be suspended. But all of this faux outrage is ridiculous.


I know most people would assume you're joking because of how ridiculous your post is, but you realize that tweet is about the extent of what most people know about that incident?

This was broadcast on live television then replayed about a thousand times after.
RE: I think in comparison to the helmet swinging  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 14679933 jcn56 said:
Quote:
Pouncey's getting off a bit easy. What he did was certainly dangerous - think about it in a vacuum, if the Garrett/Rudolph issue hadn't happened, what punishment would you expect for Pouncey?

I don't think it's worse than Garrett's by a longshot - had he landed cleanly with the helmet and not the mask/pad, he could have crippled or killed Rudolph. Pouncey punching a guy down on the ground and kicking him has precedent, and while it's not exactly acceptable behavior it hasn't resulted in any serious injury to date.

Both of them should get suspensions. Not sure how lengthy Garrett's will be only because of how unusual the situation is. The NFL makes a big stink about player safety, don't think they can't walk past this one.


I doubt Pouncey gets suspended in light of the situation and the fact he was ejected. Other guys who throw punches don't get suspensions.



No suspension for Green.
Here's my hot taek.  
Mike from SI : 8:38 am : link
1. I generally dislike the Pounceys and kind of think they are pieces of sh**.

2. I generally am very much against hitting people who are down; you won the fight, no need to seriously hurt someone.

Even with (1) and (2), I can't get very mad at Pouncey here. If someone tries to assault your friend with a deadly weapon, it's very likely you're going to lose your sh**. He was sticking up for his QB who could have been maimed.
RE: Lifetime ban is a little much  
cokeduplt : 8:38 am : link
In comment 14679786 djm said:
Quote:
You want the guy to lose his job for life? That won’t help anyone.



He could’ve cracked Rudolph’s skull possibly ending his Career or worse. He should lose his job playing in the NFL is a privilege.
excusing Pouncey based on what Garrett did to his QB  
bluepepper : 8:38 am : link
is an awful lot like excusing Garrett based on what Rudolph did to him. It doesn't and can't work that way.
RE: excusing Pouncey based on what Garrett did to his QB  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:40 am : link
In comment 14679945 bluepepper said:
Quote:
is an awful lot like excusing Garrett based on what Rudolph did to him. It doesn't and can't work that way.


Yeh the people that are flat out excusing them from any repercussions here is odd. Like I understand why all players did what they did here, but it isn't an excuse and they should be seeing some hefty suspensions.
Not seeing the Rudolph kicking Garrett  
BillT : 8:40 am : link
In the nuts. Rudolph makes no intentional kicking motions. He puts his righ foot up to push Garrett away it seems but I don’t think it’s a kick. And Garrett already had him by the face mask by then and was trying to pull his helmet off so Garrett wasn’t doing that as a reaction to any kick.

Hard to see Rudolph’s hand and just how that happened or what was happening but I don’t see Rudolph really pulling on Garrett’s helmet like he’s trying to take it off.
Garrett should be banned with an appeal for next season  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:43 am : link
Pouncey should also be suspended for at least four games. Kicking Garrett when he was pinned on the ground was absurd. It may be more understandable but there was no place for that. He easily could have given Garrett a concussion.

That said, Garrett could have killed the QB.
again  
Bill2 : 8:43 am : link
my issue with Pouncey is that he moved around to the point where there was no threat and no one had a hand on him at all.

then he kicked a guy being held on the ground in the head.

Garret being very wrong is true and stands on its own.

Ditto Pouncey

one guy was in a fracus and lost control. one guy self nominated himself a righteous avenger after the fact and under no threat.

imo, both suck

and Rudolph may as well. I don't get the hand stuck in the facemask contention as clearly. If on purpose is a lot different than inadvertently stuck
RE: RE: I think in comparison to the helmet swinging  
jcn56 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 14679942 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:

I doubt Pouncey gets suspended in light of the situation and the fact he was ejected. Other guys who throw punches don't get suspensions.



No suspension for Green.


Don't get me wrong - I'd suspend Pouncey, if for nothing else than the kick which would easily have been far worse than all the punches.

(which, having only played football at lower levels, I can't for the life of me understand throwing punches to the head of a player with a helmet on)

I don't know what the NFL will do. They'll likely just fine him, but I think his behavior warrants a suspension as well.
RE: Josina Anderson  
cokeduplt : 8:48 am : link
In comment 14679849 colin said:
Quote:
Is intolerable.


Talk about someone else who should lose their job
Bill..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:49 am : link
To me, the Pouncey reaction is one you'll see often, especially among linemen sticking up for their QB.

In a vacuum cannot really be viewed because Pouncey didn't just go off on Garrett unprovoked. He went after him after seeing the guy take a piece of equipment and use it as a weapon. I'm not saying he shouldn't face disciplinary action, but I'd much more buy the explanation from Pouncey that he lost his shit after seeing what Garrett did.

And here's a point that needs to be made too - the whole event was unnecessary. There were 6 seconds left in the game. The Browns already had a win. Garrett could have just pointed to the scoreboard and walked off the field.

Pouncey isn't devoid of fault, but he's doing what players are taught from a young age - have your teammate's back.
RE: .  
cokeduplt : 8:51 am : link
In comment 14679890 Bill2 said:
Quote:
imo, the visual of Garret's act is flagrant and deserving of a significant suspension.

However, if the core issue is losing control on a football field, I point out that:

A) Pouncey was not involved in the initial scrum of I presume escalating rage on the part of Rudolph and Garret

B) Intervenes several seconds later - when it was essentially over

C) Did not need to

D) Hits a guy being held on the ground

E) Moves around and standing kicks him in the head

imo, I don't know what actually happened with Rudolph, but it sure doesn't look right

Garret should get a substantial suspension

Pouncey is by far and away the most out of control, unfair and dirtiest player in the drama. And could have caused a concussion.

imo, Pouncey should get a long suspension and would not bother me if he got the longest.

Two guys got into it. One went over the top. Pouncey was actually the guy most out of control with minimal provocation for doing so


Pounced shouldn’t be suspended at all. He was defending his teammate he wasn’t out of line at all
I’m no Pouncy  
LauderdaleMatty : 8:51 am : link
Fan. He and his brother were really close w Hernadez for a reason. Not exactly a guy whose character is above reproach. But u swings helmet at his QB w no helmet on? He’s lucky he only got jumped like that. That’s called escalation and set off everything.

Sure Pouncy deserves time off. But Garret better sit 5 games. Period and all the other stuff will get sorted out.
RE: RE: RE: I didn't know this...  
WillVAB : 8:53 am : link
In comment 14679941 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679934 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14679894 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29m
Damon Harrison similarly swung a helmet at teammate Will Hernandez in #Giants practice last year during a ‘no video allowed’ period. He missed. He was traded by midseason



This was a topic on BBI at the time. Where was the outrage? Where were the calls for lifetime bans and cops at Snacks locker?

Hell, people are still pissed at Gettleman for only getting a 5th rounder.

Garrett is a scumbag and deserves to be suspended. But all of this faux outrage is ridiculous.



I know most people would assume you're joking because of how ridiculous your post is, but you realize that tweet is about the extent of what most people know about that incident?

This was broadcast on live television then replayed about a thousand times after.


There was a lengthy thread here shortly after it happened. Zero outrage.

So your point is this was so outrageous simply because it was televised?

The only differences between the Snacks incident and the Garrett one were that it was televised and Garrett connected with the helmet.

In the Snacks situation no one here called for so much as a suspension. Here the twitter mob is calling for a lifetime ban and jail time.

Again, last night was pretty egregious and the optics are bad for the league. Garrett should get a lengthy suspension.

But the faux outrage is definitely over the top and a little hypocritical when our own player did the same shit to a teammate in training camp.
Are the debates  
crick n NC : 8:54 am : link
On which action is worse or that both players deserve disciplinary action? Both deserve it. The worst action for me? Garrett waiting to get a clear shot at Rudolph's head with an object hard enough to protect a skull is more dangerous to me.

Again, both players need to be suspended.
jcn  
Bill2 : 8:55 am : link
agreed.

The punches while Garret was still "live" and not restrained are not cool, but to me understandable.

Its the post restrained on the ground and held...and then the step around into position and then a clear kick to his head.

that's imo, suspension worthy as well as Garrett's actions. How much and all that im not claiming im close to Solomon when it comes to understanding the NFLs non Solomonic reasoning
Bullshit - you don't know what Snacks did  
jcn56 : 8:56 am : link
you know a reporter said he took a swipe at a teammate with a helmet. That could be anything from just as bad or worse than this to just waiving his helmet around in the air.

The lengthy thread? There's lengthy threads here on UFOs and Halloween candy, doesn't mean there's any additional verifiable information or proof in it.

This entire incident played out in high def slow mo and was replayed a thousand times over. Outrage isn't "faux" - if he hits Rudolph cleanly there we're talking criminal investigation.
Myles Garrett should get a suspension of more than 10 games.  
GMAN4LIFE : 8:58 am : link
Rudolph- 1 game

honestly, the debate is comical.
The only problem I have with Pouncey  
BigBlue in Keys : 9:01 am : link
is he didn't kick him enough. You swing a helmet at someone like that you give up your rights to not be knocked unconscious.

If someone smashed a bottle over someone's head at a bar I'd have no problem with people holding him down and bashing his head in until he stopped. Once you start violence rules go out the window.
RE: Josina Anderson  
giants_10_88 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 14679849 colin said:
Quote:
Is intolerable.


Is she making some BS excuse that Rudolph said something racist and therefore deserved to have someone try to kill him? How is race not a factor? If Nick Bosa did this to Cam Newton the reaction would have been much harsher.
LOL  
pjcas18 : 9:01 am : link
the cops should arrest him. Seems like a hysterical overreaction.

"bring out Garrett"

reminds me of slapshot.

What I saw and should have been result.  
Burtman : 9:02 am : link
Garrett does intentionally bring Rudolph down long after the ball is away. Flag

Rudolph does intentionally try to take Garrett's helmet off. Flag

Rudoph does intentionally kick Garrett in the nads. Flag.

Garrett does intentionally hit Rudoph in the head. Suspension.

Pouncey kicks Garrett in the head. Suspension.

Ogunjobi does hit Rudolph in the back. Flag.

What  
AcidTest : 9:02 am : link
Garrett did is a criminal act, and he should therefore be charge with assault with a deadly weapon. That kind of act is exceptionally rare in sports because players have legally consented to most contact. But most is not all. At an absolute minimum, he needs to be suspended the rest of the year.
RE: Myles Garrett should get a suspension of more than 10 games.  
BillT : 9:03 am : link
In comment 14679967 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
Rudolph- 1 game

honestly, the debate is comical.

What did Rudolph do to get suspended. Pounce or thr guy who knocked down Rudolph after the fifth but Rudolph.?
RE: FMIC  
JayBinQueens : 9:04 am : link
In comment 14679935 Bill2 said:
Quote:
on the street if someone is on the ground and held down...please tell me what would happen to a third person that took a step to be clear to kick them in the head ( easily a risk to cause a major injury) from behind their head on the ground???

Just that ...nothing else. Don't assume its football.

What happens in a court of law? Assault with intent to cause significant harm?

Each part of the sequence stands on its own in a court of law. Defending my friend after what happened earlier at the bar...isn't a defense. Man is responsible for each action ?

Or do we disagree?


The biggest difference is Garrett was still wearing his helmet. Not saying what Pouncey did was right or good, but it's a huge game changer
RE: RE: Josina Anderson  
pjcas18 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 14679971 giants_10_88 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679849 colin said:


Quote:


Is intolerable.




Is she making some BS excuse that Rudolph said something racist and therefore deserved to have someone try to kill him? How is race not a factor? If Nick Bosa did this to Cam Newton the reaction would have been much harsher.


Of course it would be. Cam Newton is on the sidelines, you'd have to be a complete maniac on bath salts to assault someone on the sideline with their own helmet.
RE: RE: Myles Garrett should get a suspension of more than 10 games.  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:06 am : link
In comment 14679978 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14679967 GMAN4LIFE said:


Quote:


Rudolph- 1 game

honestly, the debate is comical.


What did Rudolph do to get suspended. Pounce or thr guy who knocked down Rudolph after the fifth but Rudolph.?


he didnt do much of anything. Maybe defend himself with a take down that was illegal. Sure. If anything that should be it. If it were me, i wouldnt give him anything. But if i did, 1 game is enough. Myles on the other hand should get more than 10 games.
RE: Agree that Garrett should be suspended but also  
giants_10_88 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 14679860 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Wanted to point out that Pounceys behavior was completely unacceptable. That deserves a long suspension, too.


No. Garett tried to kill a guy. People have every right to do whetever they can to get him down and prevent further damage. This reminds of the BS argument that homeowners shouldn't defend their homes. Garett lost any right to rpotection the second he swung a helmet at Rudolph's head.

Fuck the Browns. Fuck Cleavland. Fuck Baker Mayfield. Fuck OBJ. Fuck Kitchens. Fuck Gareet. And fuck the Cleavland Indians and Cavaliers as well.
FMIC  
Bill2 : 9:08 am : link
I am rapidly losing interest in the subject, but since we rarely disagree, just a clarifying comment on the difference between us:

I understand Pouncey's "motivations" and what set him off far more than I have any sympathy for Garrett ( who imo, did not need to be a shit at the end of the game to being with).

Im not talking about the relative merit of their motivations.

One doesn't committ a motivation violation. One commits an action that is a violation.

Yes your honor, I kicked Mabel for always laughing at me in front of my friends. Yeah, Mr Smith, she should not have laughed at you. Take six months in county
RE: RE: RE: Josina Anderson  
giants_10_88 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 14679980 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14679971 giants_10_88 said:


Quote:


In comment 14679849 colin said:


Quote:


Is intolerable.




Is she making some BS excuse that Rudolph said something racist and therefore deserved to have someone try to kill him? How is race not a factor? If Nick Bosa did this to Cam Newton the reaction would have been much harsher.



Of course it would be. Cam Newton is on the sidelines, you'd have to be a complete maniac on bath salts to assault someone on the sideline with their own helmet.


I wouldn't put it past Garrett. He is a punk and scumbag.
RE: Bullshit - you don't know what Snacks did  
WillVAB : 9:09 am : link
In comment 14679966 jcn56 said:
Quote:
you know a reporter said he took a swipe at a teammate with a helmet. That could be anything from just as bad or worse than this to just waiving his helmet around in the air.

The lengthy thread? There's lengthy threads here on UFOs and Halloween candy, doesn't mean there's any additional verifiable information or proof in it.

This entire incident played out in high def slow mo and was replayed a thousand times over. Outrage isn't "faux" - if he hits Rudolph cleanly there we're talking criminal investigation.


It wasn’t just some random beat reporter. Shurmur commented on it as well. Snacks ripped off Hernandez’s helmet and swung it at him at a training camp practice. That’s the facts.

Jay  
Bill2 : 9:09 am : link
Yes his helmet is on.

The danger of kicking someone on the ground in the protected or unprotected head... is to their neck
RE: Jay  
crick n NC : 9:10 am : link
In comment 14679990 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Yes his helmet is on.

The danger of kicking someone on the ground in the protected or unprotected head... is to their neck


I gotta confess Bill, I didn't think of that.
Pouncey's actions,  
fkap : 9:11 am : link
while over the top, hardly rise to a hazardous offence. Football players see that level of impact, or more, on pretty much every play. Garrett, being fully padded and helmeted, was not much in danger, and trying to compare it to a street fight is well off the mark.

ejection/fine/suspension worthy...sure. Being some kind of massively dangerous situation...not so much.
.  
Bill2 : 9:11 am : link
over and out.

RE: LOL  
BigBlueShock : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14679972 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
the cops should arrest him. Seems like a hysterical overreaction.

"bring out Garrett"

reminds me of slapshot.

Several former players are all over the media today saying the same damn thing. Play contrarian all you want, but it’s not just a BBI reaction
RE: RE: RE: Myles Garrett should get a suspension of more than 10 games.  
BillT : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14679982 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
In comment 14679978 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14679967 GMAN4LIFE said:


Quote:


Rudolph- 1 game

honestly, the debate is comical.


What did Rudolph do to get suspended. Pounce or thr guy who knocked down Rudolph after the fifth but Rudolph.?



he didnt do much of anything. Maybe defend himself with a take down that was illegal. Sure. If anything that should be it. If it were me, i wouldnt give him anything. But if i did, 1 game is enough. Myles on the other hand should get more than 10 games.

I don’t see anything from Rudolph that is wrong. I don’t see him kicking Garrett or trying to get his helmet off. I doubt even a fine for him. Garrett, gone for a while.
Both of those players could easily have had much worse outcomes  
jcn56 : 9:13 am : link
If Garrett lands cleanly he'd have half knocked Rudolph's head off his body.

If Pouncey kicked a bit harder he could have snapped his neck.

The punches I don't care so much about because let's be honest - punches are practically routine, and you've never really heard of anyone getting seriously injured by a punch in a football game.
RE: Jay  
JayBinQueens : 9:14 am : link
In comment 14679990 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Yes his helmet is on.

The danger of kicking someone on the ground in the protected or unprotected head... is to their neck


Definitely a fair point. I don't think that'll change enough peoples views though based on the optics

sometimes  
Matt in SGS : 9:14 am : link
there is a clear line of right and wrong. It is that simple. It's not very hard. You swing a helmet a guy not wearing one in a football scrum, you should be suspended for the rest of the season.

I feel like life is imitating art too much. It reminds me of the point -- counter-point skit in the movie Airplane! when they were "arguing" about the fate of the plane that was in the air.

And the counterpoint was so beautiful "they bought their tickets...they knew this could happen"



There isn't another side here. You want to talk about suspending Pouncey, but seeing anyone try to justify Garrett in any way really goes on my "ignore" list.
.  
Bill2 : 9:19 am : link
Physiology:

When you are upright, the ability to brace your neck is significantly different ( especially if a blow comes from the front or slightly to the side) then when prone and the hit is from behind.

Before seatbelts and headrests and modern bumpers, necks snapped from rear collisions because the head is moving in whatever direction with no muscular tension of the neck, shoulders or chest to hold back its velocity.
RE: .  
crick n NC : 9:19 am : link
In comment 14680006 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Physiology:

When you are upright, the ability to brace your neck is significantly different ( especially if a blow comes from the front or slightly to the side) then when prone and the hit is from behind.

Before seatbelts and headrests and modern bumpers, necks snapped from rear collisions because the head is moving in whatever direction with no muscular tension of the neck, shoulders or chest to hold back its velocity.


👍
of course  
Bill2 : 9:23 am : link
the chances of Pouncey knowing that are close to nil. Hence why there are rules and being out of control leads to a lot of risk of bad unintended consequences.

Every person over four knows you can hurt someone badly by swinging a hard object like a helmet at someone else's unprotected head.

Takes a lot of out of control to override a basic biological understanding from early childhood
That was horrible  
Steve in ATL : 9:24 am : link
Garret should be suspended this year and next. Criminal prosecution should be brought against him.
How come this happens to the Steelers every year?  
chuckydee9 : 9:25 am : link
Their players get in these dirty fights with opponents who want to take their heads off.. They must be playing dirty.. few years ago it was in the Denver game where their center barreled into a safety after the play was dead and we found out the Broncos safety was sent to IR.. Then all the fights with the Bengals.. now the Browns.. I am sure I am missing some in the middle as well.. but things do get ferocious and steelers seem to get in these situation more than others..
im sorry im posting so much on this  
Bill2 : 9:34 am : link
Notice that by being out of control-both Garrett and Pouncey have given control to Rudolph and Garret respectively to decide wether to press charges. ( making no comment on if charges would stick in front of a jury you don't know)

I don't know about you, but im not into giving other people control or being able to bring risk into my life.

The way the law can work is that someday, somewhere, some up for re-election DA is going to wade in on behalf of his outraged voters.

stupid follows stupid
Garrett should get 6 games (rest of the season)  
jeff57 : 9:43 am : link
Pouncey 3
Garrett should be arrested for assault  
Jimmy Googs : 9:43 am : link
.
In other news...  
90.Cal : 9:44 am : link
Joe Schobert is a FA this offseason... Any takers? He played a hell of a game last night..
Garrett should be banned for life  
JerryNicklebag : 9:53 am : link
And charged with assault.

No place for this in the NFL or any league for that matter.
I'd give Garrett a full season's worth of suspension  
Greg from LI : 9:53 am : link
Sixteen games, starting now, carrying through the playoffs, with the remainder enforced next season.

Pouncey deserves a couple of games, too.
How’s Garrett different than Burfict?  
Jim in Hoboken : 9:55 am : link
I don’t care if he reads poetry off the field, lack of impulse control is lack of impulse control. His track record goes beyond that, he’s demonstrated a malicious nature.

I don’t think it’s assault, but NFL needs to send a message, not only to Garrett, but also the public.
I think Garrett should get 16 games.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9:58 am : link
One full season, sprawled out over two.
Greg beat me to it.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9:58 am : link
.
Personally I think Garrett should get a lifetime suspension  
Mike in ramapo college : 9:58 am : link
Punishments for this type of behavior should be so egregious and over the top so that it can dictate future behavior around the league (even if this is a fringe case of unprofessionalism).

Realistically he should get remainder of this year and all of next year. Pouncey should get 1 game.
RE: RE: Rudolph isn’t innocent here  
Gregorio : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14679912 RC in MD said:
Quote:

He could have walked away? Victim blaming much?


No, It’s not a victim blaming. I’m looking at the facts as shown on video, and it shows Rudolph initially grabbing Garrett’s helmet, to the point where it nearly comes off his head. That is certainly what triggered Garrett. And yes, a grown adult with control of his emotions can choose to walk away.

I’m not excusing Garrett though.
Don't be shocked  
JohnF : 10:07 am : link
if suspensions are much less than expected. Anything the NFL does will be appealed by the NFLPA. I think the Browns are more likely to do something first.

FMIC brought up a great point, too. There had to be a LOT of bad blood going on, the game was over at that point, and there was no reason to go full out pass rush with 8 or so seconds to go.

The real villain here is Freddie Kitchens, who did not have control of the team (or intentionally was having his players injure the opposition). There were several direct helmet shots to the head by the Browns, and I'm sure Mason was pissed off (not to excuse his behavior). Kitchens needed to get control no later than halftime, but the cheap shots just kept getting worst.

I kept thinking Greg Williams was the DC...if not, that's the type of game Williams would encourage as a DC. And the Browns have been that type of team all season.
So now Kitchens and Pouncey  
mittenedman : 10:09 am : link
are the main offenders here - and not Garrett.

Gotta love the USA.
swinging the helmet  
bc4life : 10:13 am : link
is the thing that separates it form the typical nfl fight-ejection.

at a minimum - done for the rest of the season, I'm thinking more. could have fractured rudolph's skull

pouncey - 2 games seems about right
pouncey  
bc4life : 10:14 am : link
4 games at the most, and I think that's a bit much.
RE: I'd give Garrett a full season's worth of suspension  
giants#1 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 14680070 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Sixteen games, starting now, carrying through the playoffs, with the remainder enforced next season.

Pouncey deserves a couple of games, too.


I was going to say 8 for Garrett, but 16 is defensible too.

I'd give Pouncey 4 games, punching/kicking a guy like that needs to be punished severely, even if Garrett "deserved" it.

Finally, I'd give Rudolph 1 game for his actions and the Browns defender (too lazy to look up the spelling) who laid Rudolph out after Garrett was taken down a 1 game suspension.

Both teams and/or head coaches should be fined as well.
Pouncey should get 0 games  
Giants in 07 : 10:15 am : link
I think everybody saying otherwise is crazy
Giants in 07  
bc4life : 10:16 am : link
initial reaction was understandable - then it was over and he continued while refs were trying to gain control. can't have that
RE: I'd give Garrett a full season's worth of suspension  
Eman11 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 14680070 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Sixteen games, starting now, carrying through the playoffs, with the remainder enforced next season.

Pouncey deserves a couple of games, too.


Yeah I agree with you but at the very least it needs to be ten games for Garrett.

I could also see Pouncey only getting one game but two seems right because it went beyond throwing punches when he started kicking at Garrett.
Pouncey  
Carl in CT : 10:17 am : link
Did what he had to do!! Period! Suspension yup maybe deserves a game. Ask him if he would do it again if a player attacks his QB? Yup you defend your brother at ALL costs. My opinion G gets the season and Pouncey and the other Clev player a game apiece.
RE: Giants in 07  
Giants in 07 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 14680103 bc4life said:
Quote:
initial reaction was understandable - then it was over and he continued while refs were trying to gain control. can't have that


Understood.. and he should expect a fine, perhaps. A suspension would be out of line in my opinion
punch is an automatic ejection  
bc4life : 10:19 am : link
that's a partial suspension - he threw several punches and kicks. he's gonna sit a few. I'm guessing 2
RE: So now Kitchens and Pouncey  
GiantEgo : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14680092 mittenedman said:
Quote:
are the main offenders here - and not Garrett.

Gotta love the USA.


Amazing how far folks will go to excuse athletes for anything. Because you know if your hand is "stuck" in a helmet the only course of action is to twist the mans neck while dragging him across the ground. And it only follows that the frustration from that situation will cause one to swing a helmet at an unprotected head.

There were two situations were Garret could have caused a critical injury. He should be facing assault charges and getting a 16 game suspension starting now.
RE: Pouncey should get 0 games  
giants#1 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14680101 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
I think everybody saying otherwise is crazy


If he slammed Garrett to the ground like DeCastro or threw a couple punches, then I can see that. He went way beyond any rational "protection" of his QB though and I think at one point after starting to walk away he comes back and starts kicking him again.
entire season next year  
bc4life : 10:20 am : link
probably not - I'm guessing rest of this year, first 4 of next season.

but that's just my WAG
RE: So now Kitchens and Pouncey  
JohnF : 10:21 am : link
In comment 14680092 mittenedman said:
Quote:
are the main offenders here - and not Garrett.

Gotta love the USA.


I'm not absolving Garrett at all, he's a scumbag for swinging the helmet for ANY reason. However, there were several head shots that were nearly as bad by the Browns (including a Helmet to head that drew blood), and there's no way Kitchens does not see that. He needed to call a time out and take control of his team.

Like it or not, the Head Coach is responsible for the behavior of his players during the game. There's a reason for that, because the game is violent enough as it is in terms of injury. You can't have gladiator games out there, the NFL would be shut down if that happened, and they know this.

If you, as a head coach, can't control your players, you need to be fired. We talked about this on BBI with Coughlin not pulling out OBJ when he went after Norman years ago.
RE: RE: Giants in 07  
giants#1 : 10:22 am : link
In comment 14680107 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
In comment 14680103 bc4life said:


Quote:


initial reaction was understandable - then it was over and he continued while refs were trying to gain control. can't have that



Understood.. and he should expect a fine, perhaps. A suspension would be out of line in my opinion


A single punch is an auto ejection and if you had any sort of history of late hits/unnecessary roughness, it would likely also draw a suspension. Multiple punches and kicks? Has to be at least a couple games.
RE: entire season next year  
Matt in SGS : 10:23 am : link
In comment 14680114 bc4life said:
Quote:
probably not - I'm guessing rest of this year, first 4 of next season.

but that's just my WAG


That's my guess as well. No way he's back on the field this year for sure at the least.
Let's face it, Pouncey already has a scumbag reputation  
Greg from LI : 10:28 am : link
That's not going to help his case at all.
RE: Jay  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14679990 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Yes his helmet is on.

The danger of kicking someone on the ground in the protected or unprotected head... is to their neck


Bingo, that is the first thing I thought, you can break a guys neck like that, especially a 300 lb man against a completely immobilized Garrett. Both guys should be suspended for the season.
2 weeks Browns at Steelers...  
morrison40 : 10:40 am : link
Cage match at halftime, Garrett vs Pouncey, Suh the ref . That will settle all the family’s business !
Garrett  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:40 am : link
should receive at least a rest of the season suspension and the league should act quickly.

Pouncey will get one as well but far less. For those questioning him, try to think about the mindset of a OL regarding his QB. Protect.

From a young age the QB right or wrong is looked at differently when it comes to contact. They wear a red shirt in practice, some think coddled with rules favoring them but to a OL protecting him is sacred imv.

Looking at the replay Pouncey seems to lose it when Garrett swung helmet. If he didn't I think he just would have shoved him.
Not sure if I'm entirely sure if I'm on  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:51 am : link
The Garrett hate train. Division rivals with two bush league coaches, lot of dirty stuff happening throughout the game.
I'd give Garrett 5 games  
ghost718 : 11:13 am : link
Especially after seeing the kick and grab,which I think happened.

Count me off the Steve Wilks bandwagon  
Sammo85 : 11:23 am : link
for any job as HC or DC here. His defenders are a bit of a volatile bunch.

Garrett has been somewhat unhinged this year. He’s had some flagrant physical play that’s been clear and not disciplined. He’s gotten a lot of fouls and penalties called and some have been the judgement type but he’s basically now gone out and tried to hurt quarterbacks three times this year.
I think Garrett should get suspended a full 16 games.  
Someguy1978 : 11:25 am : link
He appeals and has it reduced to 12 games.

Pouncey gets four games, appeals and has it reduced to two games.


There is no excuses for Garrett's behavior or actions. He could have caused a serious injury. I think the league makes an example out of him.

Pouncey's past doesn't help him, which I why I think he gets the four games, but gets reduced to two through appeal.

My money would be on Pouncey  
Carl in CT : 11:28 am : link
Kid grew up a fighter
I don't see  
Joey in VA : 11:37 am : link
The point in defending anyone here or tallying up the gravity of the events to prove who was more or most at fault. Rudolph was dumb, Pouncey acted with malice, Garret acted with malice. All three carry blame all should be punished. Perhaps not equally but the defense of any of these idiotic actions seems pointless. All were to blame, all acted foolishly and dangerously. A spike on Rudolph's cleats could easily clip an artery on Garret's leg and kill him in minutes. These are big powerful humans wearing protective gear that when used as a weapon can be deadly. They were all reckless and dangerous actions, some more obvious but when, as Bill2 correctly noted, you look closer all of these things are incredibly dangerous.
How is Rudolph instigating?????  
twostepgiants : 11:38 am : link
Garrett intentionally and blatantly roughed the passer and twisted him
And threw him on ground in what should have been an obvious penalty

Garrett was still on top of him when Rudolph even did anything to him

Then Garrett violently rips his helmet off him in what could have badly injured him

Then swings it and connects at his head

Rudolph is a victim here 100%

Garrett never should have still been on top of him at that point of the play.
You skipped the part where Rudolph attempted to pull Garrett's  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:40 am : link
helmet off. Acknowledging that happened doesn't make Garrett's actions less egregious. It just gives a full accounting of the events.
Watching it again  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:45 am : link
I only saw Pouncy try and kick him once. I am not sure he is do a suspension. If it is it is 1-2 games. Still think that Garrett has to go for a long while.
RE: You skipped the part where Rudolph attempted to pull Garrett's  
TrueBlue56 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 14680194 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
helmet off. Acknowledging that happened doesn't make Garrett's actions less egregious. It just gives a full accounting of the events.


There is a difference between "attempt" if that was even that and actually ripping a helmet off and actually using it as a weapon and hitting an unprotected player with it.

Big difference between the two
Three players indefinitely suspended  
bubba0825 : 11:53 am : link
See tweet
Link - ( New Window )
Suspended Indefinitely by the league  
GMAN4LIFE : 11:54 am : link
.
.  
pjcas18 : 11:54 am : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
1m
In all from the NFL:
— #Browns
DE Myles Garrett suspended without pay indefinitely, at least the rest of the season.
— #Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey suspended 3 games and fined
— #Browns
DL Larry Ogunjobi suspended one game and fined.
— Other players involved may be fined.
RE: Three players indefinitely suspended  
bubba0825 : 11:54 am : link
In comment 14680213 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
See tweet Link - ( New Window )


Pouncey, Garrett and Ogunjobi
only Myles was suspended indefinitely  
GMAN4LIFE : 11:58 am : link
the others got 1 game or 3
RE: You skipped the part where Rudolph attempted to pull Garrett's  
twostepgiants : 11:58 am : link
In comment 14680194 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
helmet off. Acknowledging that happened doesn't make Garrett's actions less egregious. It just gives a full accounting of the events.


Garrett is a 6-4 270 lb human being who aggressively threw him to ground and should be penalized and continued to remain on top of him long after play

Rudolph has a right to get him off him and in the 1-2 seconds his hand touched Garretts helmet, withGarrett on top f him and Rudolph pinned on ground, im not sure I would describe that as an attempt to rip his helmst off.



Nice little troll job there by the league,  
Mad Mike : 12:06 pm : link
specifying in the press release that the indefinite nature of Garret's suspension includes the post-season.
RE: .  
giants#1 : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14680217 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
1m
In all from the NFL:
— #Browns
DE Myles Garrett suspended without pay indefinitely, at least the rest of the season.
— #Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey suspended 3 games and fined
— #Browns
DL Larry Ogunjobi suspended one game and fined.
— Other players involved may be fined.


For once, I think they got it right.
Rudolph deserves a suspension too  
Oscar : 12:10 pm : link
At least a game.
RE: I think Garrett should get 16 games.  
Thegratefulhead : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 14680075 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
One full season, sprawled out over two.
I agree with you.
RE: RE: You skipped the part where Rudolph attempted to pull Garrett's  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 14680212 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14680194 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


helmet off. Acknowledging that happened doesn't make Garrett's actions less egregious. It just gives a full accounting of the events.



There is a difference between "attempt" if that was even that and actually ripping a helmet off and actually using it as a weapon and hitting an unprotected player with it.

Big difference between the two


Once again... ACCURATELY describing the events doesn't lessen the egregious nature of Garrett's actions. If people aren't interested in accurately describing what happened, then they're probably more interested in narratives than the truth.
What Rudolph did warranted a penalty flag  
widmerseyebrow : 12:14 pm : link
not a suspension.
Rudolph should get an insubstantial fine  
Mike in ramapo college : 12:16 pm : link
what he did was not suspension worthy.

I think the NFL got this right for once, even though I would have given Pouncey 1 (and could justify 2) based on how the NFL has treated fights in the past. His reputation didn't help him though.
RE: Rudolph should get an insubstantial fine  
giants#1 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14680254 Mike in ramapo college said:
Quote:
what he did was not suspension worthy.

I think the NFL got this right for once, even though I would have given Pouncey 1 (and could justify 2) based on how the NFL has treated fights in the past. His reputation didn't help him though.


Re: Pouncey
1. As you allude to he has a rep for this
2. Past "fights" typically involve 1-2 punches that may or may not connect. He threw at least half a dozen haymakers at a guy who was pinned to the ground, then got up and proceeded to kick him in the helmet.
Plus the magnitude of the entire fight  
giants#1 : 12:25 pm : link
was always going to increase the resulting penalties. If Ogunchi(sp?) did that after say an INT, he gets ejected and likely a hefty fine. Doubt he would get a suspension for that hit normally (unless he has a past I'm missing).
Half a dozen "Haymakers"?  
KWALL2 : 12:30 pm : link
Not close to accurate
This is waaaay over the top  
mrvax : 12:33 pm : link
and Garrett should be banned in the NFL for good.
Pouncey's kick  
KWALL2 : 12:35 pm : link
was a fade away kick with very little force. I can't believe he got 3 games. He overreacted after his QB was assaulted like we've never seen on a field before. Maybe one game for the kick.

The other guy? Should get more than Burficts 12 games.

Should have arrested his ass too.

If a guy hits a coworker like that hes in cuffs and in jail. Playing football shouldn't be a factor. He should have been arrested.

RE: This is waaaay over the top  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14680291 mrvax said:
Quote:
and Garrett should be banned in the NFL for good.


I hope Goodell holds a press conference quickly as well. That would be a good time for him to address this and add that any player/coach using any equipment, foreign object, etc. to strike a player/coach will never play in the NFL again.
Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
Steve in ATL : 1:17 pm : link
I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.
RE: Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
jonnyess : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14680328 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.


well from some of the sports talk shows I listened to this morning, let's just politely ysay that Browns fans aren't unilaterally condemning their boys' actions...last night WAS their Super Bowl for all intents and purposes...

as a NYG fan, I'd be embarrassed to root for a squad of such thugs and punks...
RE: RE: This is waaaay over the top  
Mad Mike : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14680307 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
That would be a good time for him to address this and add that any player/coach using any equipment, foreign object, etc. to strike a player/coach will never play in the NFL again.

C'mon now, let them play.

Garrett deserves everything he gets. Should have been roughing  
Blue21 : 2:00 pm : link
the passer to begin with. I don't blame Rudolph being upset at all. Pouncey was probably ok until the kick to the helmet.
He certainly gets something for that. But the Garrett actions were way over the top from the initial hit on Rudolph. He most certainly was trying to cause serious injury.
RE: Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
Nine-Tails : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14680328 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.


Well we saw Odell helmet spear an unsuspecting Norman, not too different. And Many still cheered him and stayed fans of the team sooo
RE: RE: Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
732NYG : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14680384 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14680328 Steve in ATL said:


Quote:


I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.



Well we saw Odell helmet spear an unsuspecting Norman, not too different. And Many still cheered him and stayed fans of the team sooo


One guy had a helmet on, and one guy didn’t. Nobody swung a helmet a Norman’s bare head, so they are very different. Stop making excuses.
RE: RE: Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
allstarjim : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14680384 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14680328 Steve in ATL said:


Quote:


I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.



Well we saw Odell helmet spear an unsuspecting Norman, not too different. And Many still cheered him and stayed fans of the team sooo


Yeah that's a weird take.
RE: RE: RE: Imagine that Garrett was a Giant and did this  
Nine-Tails : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14680389 732NYG said:
Quote:
In comment 14680384 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14680328 Steve in ATL said:


Quote:


I am not sure that I could be a fan of the team anymore. I'd have to think about it. Wonder what Brown fans are thinking.



Well we saw Odell helmet spear an unsuspecting Norman, not too different. And Many still cheered him and stayed fans of the team sooo



One guy had a helmet on, and one guy didn’t. Nobody swung a helmet a Norman’s bare head, so they are very different. Stop making excuses.


Odell had a running start and bashed someone unsuspecting. The force could’ve crippled him. There’s no place for both of these actions, and same goes for pitchers beaning hitters with 100 mph heaters intentionally
